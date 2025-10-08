We all see how the fall-out of Charlie Kirk’s death is shaping up to be horribly divisive. People are pitted against each other, each following their own pet theory of who shot Kirk, from where, with what kind of weapon system, and for what reason.

A big element that has come up is ‘The Jews’ as those responsible. The idea is that Charlie Kirk was deciding to pull a 180 and stop his support for Israel completely. This was not to the liking of his Jewish donors, who pressured/bullied him. Which is why Charlie was shot, hint, hint. Some say it openly, others simply present that view in such a way that leads to such conclusion.

This, in turn, plays into a larger distrust of Israel. For some, it likely is antisemitism. Yeah, such people DO exist. For many, however, it is political resistance to the special relationship Israel enjoys (and the many billions in aid it receives, funded by American taxpayers). For others, it is based on a rejection of older or current Israeli actions, importantly such as those in regard to Gaza. Those are the main reasons I can think of. If you distrust Israel (which is a valid position to take, I am not arguing against that here), you might find yourself in one of those 3 groups of reasons, or in any combination or sub-version thereof. If I missed another important reason that is materially distinct from those 3, let me know.

As a quick aside: there ARE valid criticisms to make of Israel’s government. Absolutely. And there ARE very valid criticisms to make of American lawmakers who appear all too eager to protect and defend Israel, often receiving ‘donations’ from Israeli sources. If we are going after lobbyists in government, we should not only target big tobacco, big oil, or big pharma/big food, but also the Israeli lobby, the NATO lobby, the WEF lobby, etc. I fully agree.

Assuming that the leaks and allegations are true, that Kirk indeed was preparing a complete 180 in his public stance towards Israel: there still is NO indication or evidence that this is indeed the reason Kirk was killed. That is a huge leap, and a very serious accusation. Slander is very strongly condemned in Scripture, and for good reason. I hate liars, but among liars, slanderers are the very worst. They kill not the body, but the character and good name of people. Often with lifelong repercussions, more cruel than actual murder. Slander always destroys, it never builds. Slander is always done out of envy or perhaps ignorance, most often a combination of the two, with envy as the biggest reason.

You might point to past Israeli actions of assassinations. True, there is that. But take a look at the targets of such state sanctioned and executed assassinations. They all deal with people who were either directly involved with terrorism, at high leadership levels, or who posed a[n at least perceived] direct threat to Israel’s national security and survival through the weapon research they were carrying out for countries hostile to Israel (Iraq, Iran,...) How does Charlie Kirk fit in that row? Right, he doesn’t. That is an absolute stretch. If you want to point out patterns, fair enough (even if that only goes so far: you only identified a pattern; do I really need to remind people that correlation [the pattern] is NOT causation?). But what, then, when I point to a break in pattern, once you look even a little bit closer?

What elements are there that would allow you to connect the dot of Kirk no longer wanting to support Israel, and his murder? There is more than 1 dot in between those 2 elements that need to be filled in, properly. Is it impossible? No. Just as winning the lottery isn’t impossible, either. Don’t leave your job just yet, is all I’m saying...

Now, I skipped this part, and for the sake of argument assumed that Kirk was indeed going to surrender his support for Israel completely. Can we even make such a claim? Assuming that the leaks and other information we have gotten is all true, the main conclusion is that Charlie had fights with donors over editorial policy: which guests to allow, which guests to cancel. Is there really such a stark line between ‘all in for Israel’ and ‘all in against Israel’, that it would be inconceivable that someone like Charlie Kirk, with a well-reasoned, Biblical view on why he supported Israel would still continue to support Israel, while also voicing (justified) criticisms of Israeli politicians, political and military decisions, other acts of corruption, moral or otherwise?

We have been given small snippets, usually out of context, and are led to believe that this points to Kirk fully abandoning Israel. There is no proof for that, at all. There are good indications that there were indeed problems with donors, some major ones indeed Jewish. Are we really going to be surprised that such rich donors are trying to influence the people they support, leaning in on decisions? That is no grand conspiracy, that is reality, and absolutely not tied to ‘Jewish money’ alone.

Even the text message where Kirk allegedly wrote ‘Leaving me no choice but to leave the pro-Israel cause’ could mean a lot of things. First: was that frustration speaking, in a private moment of venting, or is that policy shaping thought? Second: was that a change in personal view, or a change in policy for TPUSA, to leave the pro-Israel cause out, in order to avoid pro-Israel donors weighing in too much on his own editorial choices? That is not a stretch, at all. If you want to reject that possibility, which actual proof is there? Without falling into assumptions or circular reasoning?

I made another assumption: are all those leaks and info real?

Short and true answer: I don’t know.

What I DO know, is that when the text messages by Tyler came out, people immediately questioned those. Too convenient, they said. Problems in style and word choices. A whole series of reasons why those were not sent by Tyler. Perhaps that is true. Any actual forensic expert will tell you that you cannot make such claims without comparing those text messages to a substantial sample of verified, recent texts from Tyler.

Or when Candace Owens spoke about the letter that Charlie Kirk had written to Bibi Netanyahu, Israel’s Prime-Minister.

When Netanyahu referenced and quoted from that letter, Owens reacted. She claimed that he severely misrepresented the contents of that letter. So she called for that letter to be made public. All of it. “Let’s stop saying how Charlie felt and instead if you’re going to hold up the letter, release it in its entirety Okay. And lies by severe omission, I’d like to be very clear, are lies.” No, that letter DID show that Charlie loved Israel, enough to want to help Netanyahu by offering advice on how to do better winning the hearts and minds of the young generations in the US.

Does that mean, as Candace put in a False Dilemma fallacy, that Kirk’s position was “I love Israel. You guys are amazing. You’re beautiful. You’re we’re going to win this thing and you’re perfect and doing nothing wrong. Love you.” Of course not. There are many positions you take between blind love and blind hatred. My own series on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict ended up supporting Israel’s claims, because the history and facts drove me to it. Does that mean I think that Israel is perfect, and that Netanyahu is beyond any reproach? Absolutely not.

Now, notice how when the full letter came out, showing that Netanyahu was correct in his characterization of that letter by Charlie, and Owens was absolutely wrong, people started to doubt the letter: “Well, this letter was released by Netanyahu! He could have altered it! TPUSA/Erika Kirk should release the version Kirk actually sent to confirm that this was the exact letter Charlie had sent!”

Except, if Erika Kirk or TPUSA had done that, people would STILL have doubted the letter, because, you know, we all know that they had been paid for and bought by the Jews and the pro-Israel lobby! We cannot trust them! (Yeah, I did read too many of comments in that same vein, made by people distrusting what members of TPUSA had said or done. Not my imagination.)

Look at this, for example:

From MJTruth, on Telegram.

Even if Erika would come out and confirm the letter, he would not believe it... That is a very sad state which we have reached, where people openly write such. Again, look closely: Charlie here is subtly calling out Bibi (as he attacked prior US administrations). Mistakes have been made. Lies have been told. Even the Oct. 7 story has issues, and Charlie is quietly telling Netanyahu, head of government, to his face, that governments, US AND Israeli, have lied and still lie (both the jab about WMDs and the Covid vaccine implicate Netanyahu personally!) , and that Americans are no longer believing that: “Young conservatives are very skeptical of government proclamations.” This is a masterpiece of diplomacy. Does that sound like Charlie blindly loving and supporting Israel?

Charlie Kirk, when asked recently (August 21, 2025) how his relationship with Candace Owens was, replied: “She’s a great friend. Look, I don’t agree with everything Candace says, but do you know what I don’t do? I don’t stop being friends with people just because people morally blackmail me… I think the world of Candace, she’s a great mother. She certainly has very fun opinions at times.” That was the nice, gentlemanly answer. For some, that is reason to call anyone a liar who claims that Kirk and Owens had a break-up. For example, on Sep 18, 2025, Eric Bolling told Patrick Bet-David on his podcast that Kirk and Owens had a break-up because her “theories got just a little bit too down the rabbit holes.” Knowing Kirk: would he end a friendship over a difference in opinion? No. Would he end working together or employing someone he was no longer aligned with? That is a whole different question, isn’t it?

Yet when offered text messages and other texts, now supporting their own biases, many people suddenly stopped asking questions. Instead, they accept the authenticity of the messages completely, and run with it. Not even asking if there is more to the context if the full conversation would be shown. This is confirmation bias at its worst. And people don’t even realize it.

Now, since I started writing this, Andrew Kolvet from TPUSA has confirmed that the text messages are indeed real. But we get a snippet, a small part in what most likely was a much longer and lively conversation. This seems like a starting point, not the end, not the conclusion. Where is the rest? Candace now teases her followers on her X account: “Should I release more of the text chain tomorrow?”

Isn’t this what so many hate about the FBI? Keeping vital information from us? This is not serious. It smells like engagement farming.



Then we have this:

Now we don’t have to worry about sources or ‘proof’, Candace gets the Truth straight from Charlie himself, in a ‘dream’! I mean, really? And the people so proud of the questions they ask, and their critical minds, and how they won’t be fooled by anyone, are accepting that without a second of hesitation...

What on earth is going on, here? Don’t they see the glaring double standards they are employing?

At the risk of appearing to be hating on Candace Owen, the following. And to be very clear: I don’t hate her, I am only increasingly suspicious of her claims: some seem true, but there are so many red flags. And since when is it wrong to ask questions? Or is that a one way street, only?

Listen to this, especially the end.

She is trying to sow doubt and discord because a top TPUSA member had the audacity to think ‘Thank God Trump is president’ as the 3rd thought after hearing Kirk was shot. First was: “I am so glad that Charlie knew Jesus”, second, “What is going to happen now?”.

She does not even explain why it is bad, really, it is all insinuation, moral acting, persuasion without reasoning. It wants you to believe this person is evil, immoral, acting out of line, while that is a perfectly good thought to have. I had it. Imagine that Biden was President, or Kamala Harris. And their appointees in charge of DOJ and FBI, and the media emboldened to continue their ‘framing’ as they always do. Which would create the best environment to find out the truth about Charlie and see justice done to the guilty?

Owens claims that this is all she cares about: getting to the bottom of this murder. Yet she now mocks and attacks Alex Clark for making a claim that Owens herself should have made, and affirmed, as well? This is attacking TPUSA for the sake of attacking them. This is a coordinated smear campaign, where she is trying to find anything to discredit them.

Feels absolutely out of place, and wrong.

Am I missing something here?

When I pointed out these or similar problems, I get almost immediately the accusation thrown at me of being a paid Israeli shill. I WISH I was paid for my work, analysis, and writing! But this exposes another huge problem many are not realizing.



If you cannot falsify a theory, it is not a scientific theory but a pseudo-scientific claim or a hypothesis lacking testable predictions (per Karl Popper). All you have is conjecture that might sound right, might even BE right, but we have NO way of actually knowing, with any degree of confidence, whether that claim is right or wrong. In this case, so many fallacies are committed. From straw-manning (that false dilemma Owens presented consisted of a straw man), over moving the goal posts, to shooting the messenger, all the while rejecting/questioning everything, even the evidence that was at first demanded but failed to support the original claim.

Very problematic.

I like the scientific way of thinking, focusing on evidence and repeatable tests, observation, and so on. I love how logic works, in reasoning, where even without evidence, observations, or tests, but simply by applying logic on the basic claims/elements of the case before you, you can extrapolate and look at where the conclusions lead. At that point, you see if the claim made in that case holds up, or not. Those are two very different ways of thinking. Both can lead to truth, if applied properly.

Here, by lack of verified information (on the shooting, Kirk’s actual thinking and planning, etc.), we have to resort to logic, while analyzing the little information we have in as scientific a way we can: a hybrid, using facts, then logic, to confirm, reject, or call ‘possible but inconclusive’ different theories and claims.

People misunderstand how analysis works. How to think. How to question. What (citizen) journalism is.



I see more and more reference to ‘noticers’. People wear it as a badge of honor: “I notice things!” Strange things, weird things, suspect things... That used to have a name: Paranoid people.

Imagine you are in the woods, at dark. You’re perfectly at easy, not your first time out. Your friend, however, just told an awesome horror story. Now, with that on your mind, you suddenly pick up every sound. Every little change in your field of view. Every glitter in the distance. Was it an eye? The moon reflecting on talons or a knife? What was that sound? Have I heard that before? Wait, there seems to be a pattern in the wind gusts... What is going on?

We’ve all been there, we all should know how our mind can play tricks on us. The same is happening now. The traumatic event of watching Kirk get shot and bleed out the way it happened scarred us. We want answers. In our shocked state, we distrust everything. We want answers, not just to find the truth, but to satisfy and alleviate our wounds and trauma.

Noticing things tells us nothing. Most of what people notice is nothing. Just normal phenomena, people acting like people act: at times very unpredictable or weird, but all normal. All noticers can do is provide data points. Problem is, there are too many data points for most people to deal with. We need more than noticers. We need proper analysis. A way to make sense of the many data points. Not just a handful we picked, as much as we can manage, but ALL the data points that pertain to our claims.

Mr. Goodman from Crowdsource The Truth, for example, found 3 frames that show a small dot, coming from the right upper side behind Charlie Kirk, right before the shooting. THE BULLET! Except, no.

Everything about this is wrong, because he failed to take into account all the other data points: angles, sound evidence, what was at the other end of the trajectory he proposed, the anatomy of the skull and what his trajectory means, etc. Funniest thing: he failed to realize the most likely answer to explain those ‘dots’: insects. In a video from a different angle, I counted 2 bugs flying near the tent in the 16 seconds before the shot. 1 rather large insect in the exact path Goodman proposed 2 seconds before the shot. And another one just before the shot, but in opposite direction. As the video I have cuts of there, I could not check if the bug Mr. Goodman saw would show up. Amazing how he jumped to conclusions, not even trying to answer why the most obvious cause for the dots he observed (which are NOT in a straight line, either, but goes down slightly and then up again, more conform the erratic flight paths of bugs than a bullet): bugs. Not sensational enough, of course.

Now, I did also say that many people don’t know how to ask questions. That there are wrong questions.

A lot of comments talk about another false dilemma: either you question everything, or you blindly trust whatever the government spoon-feeds us. Really, are those the only options?



Some questions distract us. Even if they are asked in good faith. This is often the case when people are not aware how things work. “Why can’t the FBI/TPUSA/police investigators release X, Y, Z information?” Good question, if asked in good faith. Yet it shows the person asking does not know how investigations like this work. If too much information is put out while the investigation is still ongoing, you taint what people reasonably could not have known. So when an investigator is interviewing a person of interest, and notices that this person talked about a detail that only someone involved with the crime should have been able to know, that could help catch that person as a perpetrator or accomplice. The moment you give out all relevant information and details, any first-year law student could get that person free: “Your honor, yes, my client made mention of X, Y, Z, but that was because he had heard about it on a podcast discussing this case! It does NOT show privileged knowledge that could implicate him!”



See?



Very bad question. Now it snowballs, as it feeds into the distrust already present.

It puts pressure people and organizations to pony up the details. It makes people angry when that doesn’t happen. It makes them believe they, as the public, have a ‘right’ to such information.

That was a good faith question, but still a bad one.

Now imagine bad faith questions? Meant to derail the investigation, or to distract from the real culprit. Many now amplify that bad faith question, in ‘good-but-ignorant faith’. For example: “There is a Jewish connection to Israel! Why is no one talking about that?” And suddenly, no one talks about the hate speech by the left, amplified by politicians, famous stars, and the media. In the midst of all these calls to TPUSA to release this or that info, all the questioning of Erika Kirk, or even why Charlie’s parents haven’t made any public appearances yet (Really? Let them grieve their son!), we barely notice the absolutely incredible case of Jay Jones, Democrat candidate for AG in Virginia. He has made incredible vile statements, calling for the death of former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, for the killing of children, and even that ‘if “a few” police officers died, then cops would stop “killing people.”



He is still in the running! No honor, no outrage. All drowned out by the clamors about how we don’t trust the FBI, how Israel is paying influencers to propagandize in America, how Erika Kirk 20 years ago said something weird, how Charlie’s parents are still not saying anything, why we aren’t told where his grave is (again, really? Do I have to spell out why, in this current climate of hate towards conservatives, it would not be a good idea for the same people who destroy Kirk memorials to know where his actual grave is? This is borderline malicious ignorance. If you cannot stop to think for a second before making such demands, you better not speak.)

Where are all the truth-seekers? The questioners? The noticers?

I tell you what they are not asking about or noticing, at least not clearly and loudly enough: Jay Jones.



Too busy with the many Kirk conspiracy theories. Convinced they are saving the Republic by doing so...

A friend forwarded this excellent article on AI.

The author, SpartanX_Ray, summarized his main point like this: “AI isn’t magic, and it isn’t a monster. It’s a tool — one that reflects the person using it. If you let it think for you, it will. But if you learn how to guide it, to question it, and to use it with purpose, it becomes exactly what it should be: a helper that extends your mind, not replaces it.”

Why am I referring to that article on AI? Because the author’s points on how we think and ask questions are highly relevant.



He starts pointing out the importance of the prompt (question):



“Think of it like giving a camera instructions:

“Zoom in on the hero” → you get drama.

“Show the whole battlefield” → you get context.

Same scene, different story — because the frame changed.”

The frame changed. With the changed frame, the answer will change. Applied to humans, asking “Why are electric cars worse for the environment than gas cars?” already implies an assumption, namely that EVs are bad for the environment. The person asked such a question will either follow your guidance and give a negative answer, confirming your assumption, or be defensive. A different question might sidestep those pitfalls: “Compare environmental impacts of electric and gas cars, including manufacturing and lifetime use.” Now all options are open, to be looked at fairly.

Paraphrasing his quick checks, we get this:



“ 1. Am I sneaking in assumptions?

2. Am I asking for evidence or just agreement/approval?

3. Do I give myself space to be surprised/refuted?”

Give it a read: dealing with AI is not that different, in a way, from dealing with actual humans. Asking questions is key for relating. Our questions can be biased, and loaded with prior beliefs and assumptions, even without us realizing that. Our emotions change how we ask questions, as well, risking to elicit a different response. The more precise and factual, the better our questions will be. How often do we imply things, or vaguely reference to things we hold as evident and obvious, but without making that properly clear? That is how misunderstandings arise (which happens so often and so easily!).

Next, he emphasizes that his point is not just a how-to on ‘talking to machines’, but that his article is about training human attention. To become a systems-literate citizen, he argues, we need to learn the following skills.



‘ When you learn to:

strip bias from your phrasing,

separate fact from speculation,

and define success clearly,

you become harder to manipulate — by algorithms, governments, or propaganda.’

Apply this to the Kirk shooting. What do we actually know for sure? What is speculation (regardless of how strong our emotional reasons are to think a certain way: the FBI might have lied a 100 times, that still does not mean we can reject out of hand EVERYTHING they claim!)? How do we phrase our questions about this? Can we support our extrapolations with proper logic, without jumping to conclusions? Etc.



A healthy exercise.

It avoids all the rage baiting, as well, and inoculates against it.

Now think back to this whole Charlie Kirk shooting, and the questions that are swirling around. What type of questions are they? Is emotion mixed in? How is that affecting the conversation?

We are a community, a nation. Without conversation, fully in line with Charlie’s vision, we are divided and powerless. “When discourse ends, violence begins.” How we talk defines how we relate to each other. It is not trivial, at all.

Now, why is all this so important?

Because this is tearing us apart. I kept hammering on this, from my first article on the Kirk shooting: without even a modicum of trust, there is no community, no unity. This is fundamental.

This is the result:

Others see the same problem:

Or point out the same, from a different angle:

Others on X, have their own theory. And it checks out. Remember that first screenshot I posted in this last series? “I don’t know if Candace is telling the truth and I don’t really care. We should all, however, spread her voice on this as far as possible and help her create a massive rift in Maga.” People on the far left see this, too, and they are jumping on this opportunity. And we are letting them!

Because the result of all those theories has not been to calm us down, but to rile us up. To set us against each other, blaming, accusing. To have us distracted from immediate problems and issues. To have us waste our time and energy instead of spending it on things that actually matter and BUILD UP.



That is a very bad sign.



STOP and THINK.



Who benefits here?



CUI BONO?



Two very important elements are conflated.



1) Who benefits from the death of Charlie Kirk?



2) Who benefits from this division within our ranks?



Let’s start with the first one. Who benefits from Charlie’s murder? Not Israel. This is NOT the way Israel deals with dissent. Or think about this: Why would Israel murder Kirk, and NONE of the many much more rabid and influential LEFTIST anti-Israel voices? (NO, this is NOT a call to murder anyone on the left!) Why Kirk, for allowing Tucker to speak on his platform, and not Tucker himself? It makes so little sense, and does not really help Israel. It is one less voice against them, in the midst of a very numerous and loud sea voices.

‘Yes, but Charlie was too influential!’ I am so glad you bring that up. True. But who was the first and biggest target of Charlie Kirk? The Left and woke thinking in the US. He was decisive in delivering the youth vote for Trump in 2024. The Democrats would have much more reason to kill Kirk than Israel. Why not talk about that? (I am NOT saying that I think the DNC planned this murder, either! Just exploring ‘who benefits’, which always leads to a much larger list than actual perpetrators.)

Does Trump or his administration gain anything from this? Kash, or Bondi, or anyone else aligned with Trump? No. On the contrary, they lose a very influential voice in the runup to very important midterm elections, needed to seal the deal with the youth, because of his sheer effectiveness. If your goal is truly to Make America Great Again, you needed Kirk and his approach of conversation and reaching out peacefully, trying to understand each other, trying to find common ground.

Who benefits? All the small rabble and loonies on the left who genuinely agree that it is ok to use violence against political opponents. They kept hearing that Kirk was a fascist, and they believed it. That all the GIs fighting on the beaches of Normandy and in the woods of Bastogne were all Antifa, as well: killing fascists is what makes them Antifa, anti-fascist, after all! One of them put action to that inscrutable logic, and brought a rifle to Kirk’s rally. Which does not mean he acted alone, either: there are indications he had support of a group, helping to set up at least 1 patsy (Zinn, the older man who immediately ‘admitted’ he was the shooter, standing in the middle of the crowd, without a weapon, but grabbing the attention of the Law Enforcement officers present, giving Tyler on the roof extra time to escape.)

I can think of very few others who would have had a reason to kill Kirk. Perhaps some trans groups, but I reckon them among the far-left rabble, with their hatred and violence.

Some claim that there were money issues: big pro-Israel donors were retracting their pledged money, in the millions (over support by Kirk for Tucker, with his anti-Israel stance). Kirk was, again allegedly, sensing waste within TPUSA, and wanted an audit, DOGE style. And he was shot and murdered days later, to prevent that. Apart from the total lack of actual evidence (TPUSA already has annual audits), there is this problem: if the big pro-Israel donors wanted to protect the waste or off-the-books use of TPUSA money to be kept hidden, so it could continue, why threaten to and actually WITHHOLD millions from TPUSA? Makes ZERO sense.

On the second question of cui bono:

Not even Israel. Israel does not benefit from a fractured and weakened United States. Nor does Trump. He needs his base unified and strong, with the coming midterms.

Islamist groups? They had no reason to kill Kirk, not with his pro-Israel voice, and definitely not because of his alleged anti-Israel voice. They would have much better targets, not only pro-Israel, but Jewish themselves, unlike Kirk. Why Kirk?

So who does? Where for 1) I pointed at the rabble on the left, here I point at the organized left. The DNC. Soros. More internationally, the WEF and similar groups. Perhaps Ukraine, trying to undermine Trump who seems to be betraying them? Or Russia, to distract Trump from Ukraine? They had a clear motive: remove that pesky thorn in their side, converting so many college-age young people. In the colleges themselves, to add insult to injury! Kirk was the perfect antidote to their carefully built-up brainwashing apparatus in the education system, with so many teachers and curricula in place that were on their side, actively promoting their ideology. He was dangerous. Very dangerous. He was exposing the cultural attacks on the West and Western civilization, nationally in the US, but also in the West in general, bringing his trademark debates and open conversations to Europe. He pointed not just at political ways to counter them, but cultural and religious ways. Get married, he said. Have children, he said. Raise them well, he said. Believe in Jesus Christ, he said. Pray every day, he said...

Notice the single direction that provides clear and distinct overlap between both questions of cui bono. It’s a reasonable place to start looking, based on that finding alone...

There are some sane voices of reason out there:

Very well said.

Focus on what is really important, right now. Without whitewashing Israel, or defending their every move, or their influence on US politics and politicians. “Finish the mission, and take out those funding all this agitation.”

To end, I offer this:



In the midst of all the quarrels and self-righteous oracles proclaiming they have the ‘latest news’ and ‘true story’ about Charlie Kirk’s death, smearing his wife, his organization, and anyone who dares to criticize them, we miss something I think is still rather important.

Did we forget the furry boyfriend? The online group communications Tyler was engaged in? The fact that 6 to 7 other people, seemingly independent, but linked through either their own furry/trans status or activity on such groups, seemed to have some foreknowledge, posting messages about something going to happen on September 10? The engravings on the bullet casings, in a copycat move from the transgender Minneapolis shooter? The violent rhetoric of trans gun clubs? The violent rhetoric from the left, Democrat politicians ahead, amplified by the media? Speculation, especially in how it relates to Kirk’s shooting, but not without ground.

Yes, Kirk’s murder was the biggest shock for us already on the conservative side, agreeing with Kirk’s view. We forget that the biggest shock for a lot in the center-right, the center, independents, and a good deal of people on the left, in the Democrat party, was to see the gleeful joy and celebration of Kirk’s death, and how so many people were openly wishing for other people, including Kirk’s wife and children, to be next in line to be shot and murdered... THAT was the jolt that woke up a LOT of people on the left.

Not anything about Israel and misplaced priorities of US politicians, however important that ALSO is!

A friend from Europe forwarded this post to me:

“Collectivists seek consensus, and individualists seek truth. This makes the Left unable to tell the truth, and the Right unable to work together.” Based on a study linking divergent ideas and support/mention of them by left and right individuals. And, of course, a grossly exaggerated claim. Yet there is an important kernel of truth in it, one we see play out in front of our very eyes. Even with so many on the left openly advocating violence, even condoning and calling for murder of opponents, we see almost no cracks in their ranks, besides individuals who are so shocked by that, and flee. Their discipline is unmatched on the right.

On the right there is much wider spectrum of ideas being debated, in the search for truth, and this is generally not held against each other, but supported. (Which is why I keep hammering of this recent outgrowth of complete distrust, and the disunity it sows, pitting up people against each other!)

And there are exceptions on both sides.

I post this for one reason only: to show our weakness. A lack of unity, a lack of discipline towards the mission. The individualism at its root is not a weakness by itself, but it is a weak spot, vulnerable for exploitation. Just as we are seeing now: we can be pit against each other, undermining our unity and effectiveness.

Seek truth. Keep seeking truth.

But don’t lose sight of the mission.

Above all: TRUST, BUT VERIFY.



And all will be well.