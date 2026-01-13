For a long time now, many of you have urged me to turn different ideas explored here on my Substack into a book. I always hesitated. Not because the ideas were half-formed, but because I was. I needed more time, more reading, more thinking, more synthesis. I needed to watch the world shift a little further, to see the patterns more clearly, to let certain intuitions mature. And then decide which idea was load-bearing and central, useful as starting point.

Now it is clear to me that the moment has arrived.

I am beginning work on a book that brings together the core of my framework idea, with AI as the red thread that reveals the deeper rupture of our age. If you have been reading me for a while, you know the themes well enough. In my book I will touch upon most of them. The genealogy of modernity. The strange detours of Western thought. The anthropology of judgment. The question of intelligence itself, in humans and in machines. And above all, the silent metaphysical turning that most people sense but cannot name.

This is not commentary.

It is not a reaction to the news cycle.

It is not, strictly speaking, another “AI book.”

It is THE book behind all AI books.

The one that begins by asking the questions the others assume, or aren’t even aware are there.

To write it well, I need something I simply do not have in my current life: time.

Everything I have written so far has been done in narrow windows. Before dawn. Between responsibilities. After long shifts. In the quiet moments between cooking and dinner and cleanup. I can write quickly, but the reading and thinking this project demands cannot be squeezed between obligations. They require clear space.

So today, I am reopening paid and the former Founding Member tiers here again. Not to wall off my work (my articles will remain freely available, as always), but to give myself the time to do this properly. If I am to build something worthy of the ideas themselves, I need to buy back the hours required.

And since I am asking for your help, I am also stepping out from behind the old pen name.

ArnGrimR is Wim Vanraes.

Belgian immigrant to the United States.

Husband to a remarkable American woman whose family arrived in the New World in the early 1600s.

Father of four.

Translator, educator, analyst, writer, researcher, archaeologist.

If there is to be trust, let it be full. It begins with something simple: my name, and my face.

If you want to support this project, here is how you can help.

None of my normal analysis articles will be paywalled.

Nothing essential will be restricted.

Your support does one thing only. It buys time. The time to think, to read, to write, to build something solid enough to last.

In the coming days I will share the opening of one of the central chapters of the book. It concerns intelligence, and why nearly every modern assumption about it rests on a category mistake. That opening section will stand on its own, but it also serves as the foundation for what follows. As you have noticed from my writings, I have strong opinions on reasoning and argumentation, which build on intelligence, and even stronger objections to how it is usually framed and applied. This chapter aims to clear away the debris before building anything.

If you have found value in what I write, if you believe this book is needed, and if you are in a position to help, I would be honored to have your support at any level.

We live in an age of deep confusion. People sense the turning but cannot locate its source: there are so many trees in the forest! And so many shadows cast by those trees, and so many noises in those shadows, and even the colors of the leaves are all different, and change as you look at them! No surprise, then, that the shape of the forest itself so easily disappears. As I always do, my aim is to go deeper, and illuminate the structure beneath the surface. To restore the foundations that have been neglected. To give form to what so many ‘feel’ but cannot articulate.

Let’s build this together.

Wim Vanraes