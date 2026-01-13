ArnGrimR

ArnGrimR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karyn Simmons's avatar
Karyn Simmons
5d

It’s a pleasure to meet you! I wish you well in your writing endeavors and look forward to reading your book.

You are one of a small handful of writers whose work I would support financially were I in a position to do so. I appreciate your insight and analysis.

Reply
Share
BK Masterson's avatar
BK Masterson
3d

Congratulations on this next step! I'm an avid fan of your work and look forward to any production. Wish I had a fortune to support the independent truth tellers who have rescued us seekers these last several years. I'll be monitoring to make sure I don't miss any new work. Thank you so much for your efforts.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ArnGrimR · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture