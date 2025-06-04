Apparently, in February this year two students enrolled an AI program into the digital arts program at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna, Austria. (Source, among many others)

Chiara Kristler and Marcin Ratajczyk, both students at the same university, had created the program with the intent to test the boundaries of such AI tools. The program, named ‘Flynn’, will participate in classes, work with other students, will hand in assignment, and might even graduate with a degree.

Yes, people, this is how World War 3 will start. For heaven’s sake, do NOT fail that AI!

Yes, you saw that right.

Another art student from the Vienna Art School.



HISTORY IS REPEATING ITSELF!



Yes, yes, this is a dose of light sarcasm, I can’t always write about serious stuff. This was just too funny not to mention.





