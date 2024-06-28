The Trump v. Biden debate is over.



I normally don’t rant, but prefer well-sourced studies and analysis. But tonight, seeing the reaction after this debate, I absolutely got angry.



I saw, together with millions all across the United States, and all over the world, how Biden simply imploded. He just wasn’t there.

I could go over a play-by-play, but there others who are doing a better job than I could.



As I am looking around at the reactions, I see how Democrats are in a panic, how the legacy media are stunned, and how everyone is suddenly starting to call for Biden to step down and to be replaced.

DO NOT LET ANYONE TRY TO MAKE YOU SKIP THE QUESTION HOW NO ONE IN THE DNC AND THE MEDIA NOTICED HOW BAD BIDEN DID UNTIL TODAY!

It is tempting to go about rabbit holes of theories, how this uniquely early debate, even before the DNC and RNC had their conventions, which is an absolute first, was approved. How that was a set-up, to find a reason to siderail Biden, and have the DNC convention pick a more suitable candidate.

Of course, only if Biden agrees.

But that is NOT the main issue.



Do not let the DNC and the Media simply move on.



The big news is NOT the downfall of Biden’s campaign.



The big news is NOT the many ‘lies’ by Trump, as they want us to believe.



The big news is NOT who Trumps VP pick will be.



The big news is NOT EVEN who would replace Biden!



The biggest news tonight is how the DNC and the Media have completely lost all credibility!

They have been telling is how Biden was in perfect shape. The fittest president ever! How pesky and jealous and rabid MAGA-Republicans were using ‘cheap fakes’ to try to discredit Biden, as they had nothing better to say.



Tonight we all saw, irrevocably, how Biden is way, way past his shelf life. This has been elderly abuse, and should stop. This has been a disgrace for the office of the presidency, and for the United States, to have such a bumbling old man play pretend to be president. Who on earth can claim that Biden knows 100% what is going at all times? Who has been making decisions these 4 years? Can we be certain that Biden has been in full control, and that he was never pushed and steered by unelected people behind him?



While so many MAGA-Republicans, conservatives, anons, tried to sound the alarm, the Democrats, supported by a unified Media, shut down every such allegation.



Tonight, their attempts are unmasked.



THEY LIED TO US.



THEY HAD TO KNOW.



THEY KNEW!



Yet they all kept the rapid decline from us all, from the nation, in order to prop up the Democrat party.



Only now the polling numbers are absolutely starting to tank (only 30-35% of blacks under 50 years still support Biden? Among suburban women Biden and Trump are now tied? A majority of legal Latinos support mass deportations?), and I mean, seriously tank, do they realize that their strategy is no longer working. Biden is now a liability, and must go.



Just last week, we heard smug talk on CNN how any suspicion about Biden’s mental acuity was fake news, dangerous disinformation by desperate Republicans, using ‘cheap fakes’ to try to fool the American public. But they, the Media, the DNC, were too smart for that, and were calling us out, warning the American voters NOT to be cajoled!



And tonight, suddenly, CNN, and all the rest, is speaking in the strongest possible words about how much a catastrophe Biden’s performance was, how he cannot be seen as a strong leader who is in charge of anything, let alone his own trains of thought!



As TruthHammer, an Anon on Telegram https://t.me/TruthHammer/14199 , put it:

They are trying to use this ‘surprise’ to make us all either panic (if you are a Democrat or Biden-supporter), or get all riled up about the possible candidates to replace Biden.



Again, that is not the biggest news.



Tonight, we saw the DNC and the Media absolutely explode. They were caught as the liars and misleaders that they are.



If they really had no idea how bad it was with Biden’s mental state, they are absolutely incompetent, and need to be fired.



If they DID know how bad it was, but didn’t tell us (instead gaslight those who did try to warn the Americans), they are absolute scum, liars, deceivers, and need to be fired on the spot.



No other option.



Don’t let any of them get away with this.



We all knew, for years. They tried to hide it. Until now. And now they try to simply move on, as if this is no big deal.



DO. NOT. LET. THEM.



Let November be an absolute rejection of not just the Democrat Party, but of their enablers in the Media, who kept the lies going for this long.



ENOUGH!