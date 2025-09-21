ArnGrimR

ArnGrimR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Turfseer's avatar
Turfseer
7d

Bonhoeffer nailed it: “Stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of the good than malice.”

What we’re seeing in the reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination is exactly that. People cheer because they’ve surrendered their moral compass, not because they’ve weighed arguments. Bonhoeffer argued that stupidity isn’t an intellectual defect but a moral one — a failure to take responsibility for truth and conscience. That’s why you can’t argue people out of it with facts.

And it’s chilling: only when the stupid themselves become victims of the violence they excuse is there any hope of them waking up. Until then, they are pawns — useful to those who wield power, dangerous to those who resist it.

This isn’t “left vs. right,” as ArnGrimR frames it — it’s the collapse of morality into mob stupidity. That’s why lies like “words are violence” metastasize into actual violence. A culture that abandons truth for narrative eventually celebrates murder in the streets as justice.

Bonhoeffer was writing about Germany in the 1930s, but it maps disturbingly well onto today. Evil can be resisted. Stupidity has to be endured until reality itself — often through blood and tragedy — forces a reckoning. That’s why Kirk’s death is not just a political crime but a moral indictment.

The real question: how many more innocents have to fall before the stupid finally feel the fire themselves?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ArnGrimR
Roland Blaser's avatar
Roland Blaser
7d

Yes, countless thinkers before us (e.g., Denis de Rougemont in La Part du Diable, 1942) have come to the conclusion that the struggle between good and evil is one that is constant and, above all, takes place within ourselves. And we humans are regularly too weak to keep this struggle within ourselves. It regularly spreads beyond the individual to entire societies and becomes an “us against them” situation.

It seems important to me to recognize that this struggle within ourselves will remain eternal. It cannot be “finally” eliminated by any social system. Society, too, will have to constantly fight to limit the power of individuals over other individuals. The more power individual people can develop over other individuals, the more the inner struggle between good and evil can grow into a social struggle between good and evil or us vs. them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 ArnGrimR
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture