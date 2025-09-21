I normally don’t post on Sundays, but as I want you to spend some time pondering these topics on this Sunday, I’ll post it now.



As the dust is slowly setting on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we’ve seen a very wide variety of reactions.

I wanted to present my own thoughts, for your consideration and debate, not as any ‘truth’ or sole acceptable opinion. Some of this is my speculation, or even me probing and pushing, without having a clear answer myself (but where I think it is vitally important that those points are considered, whatever conclusion you reach afterwards). In truth, I kept pushing off publishing this, as I kept revising, adding, deleting. Fully a work in progress, but important nonetheless. It would be great, as well, to get your thoughts on all this.



Apart from his focus on being a witness of Jesus, of course, Charlie lived (and died) for this one idea: to bridge the political gap through debate, winning over others with Truth and logic.

Relentlessly so.

Now, some people are pointing out that not "all the left" killed Kirk, nor is 'all the left' responsible for what happened.

This is a reaction from others on the right (in this case, TruthHammer):

"the left didn’t kill Charlie”

-bunch of losers “if beliefs didn’t drive actions, the left wouldn’t spend billions brainwashing people… and their adherents wouldn’t be cheering Charlie’s assassination”

-me

Both sides are right. There are hierarchies of responsibility, and we need to accept and realize that. Not every leftist person, not even those gleefully celebrating Kirk's murder in front of his own little daughter, is/are directly responsible for that murder. At most they bear indirect guilt, which is of a whole different order.

Yes, one can make the case that such behavior perpetuates the environment in which such violence can happen. True. Something the left needs to stop and think about, instead of dismissing it out of hand.

Yet also true: how many of 'all the leftists' are 100% conscious of everything they believe as true, and the arguments against it?

We have Tyler Robinson in custody. Does that really change anything? Make us all safer?



No. Not at all.



He is only a foot soldier, brainwashed into believing that ‘words are violence’, and that violence to stop ‘hatred’ is fully justified. His desire to do good and save this country was twisted into this assassination.

Does that mean that he is not responsible for his own actions? Or course not. He should be tried, convicted, and punished in accordance with the law. Period.

But we need to understand that he is at the very bottom of the structure that made this murder possible. What is that structure? Who is involved? How does this work? Now we might be getting somewhere.

On another path:

The problem isn't left vs right.

Nor liberal vs conservative.

It is not a political problem.

Not even a cultural problem.

The core of the problem is moral. Look at the various polls of students agreeing that some level of violence is acceptable to remove or stop undesired speech on campus, or among the broader population on the same question of whether violence is ever permissible. Or how many agreed with sending 'covid deniers' to concentration camps. How people cheered at the gruesome images of Kirk being murdered in front of his wife and children, and the whole world.

The answer cannot be political, or judicial, even if political and judicial elements would be part of the answer. How can we legislate our way out of this? How can a law make a person who last week laughed at Kirk’s murder, calling for other conservatives to follow him in death, reverse course in how that person thinks or feels about life and politics in this nation?

No. We need a conversion of this nation. A change of heart. Call what is good, good again; and call what is evil, evil again. Accept a set of moral rules, even if we individually don't always live up to them. Understand that the freedoms, rights, and rules/responsibilities flow from a Creator, outside of humanity, and are thus inalienable.

THAT is what we need.

As such, going after "the left" is a huge mistake, even if a lot of the problems and brainwashed people are in that group. It misses the real problem, and won’t allow us to find the real answer. (Granted, one can frame this question of ‘the problem in our nation’ not as a moral issue, but one of competing world views. A good case can be made for that as well, even if there are strong points of overlap, depending on how you look at things. I have a series in the works exploring exactly these competing worldviews. Stay tuned for that!)

What does this mean for everyday Americans? What would an America with such foundation/understanding look like?

It’s not a nation where everyone is Christian and goes to church, but a nation where everyone understands that Christianity is the foundation for our morality, our understanding of justice and our laws, of our civilization. A nation where the majority accepts that premise, at least attempting to live out their lives in accordance to the moral precepts of Christianity in order to maintain and strengthen the civilization we have.

Otherwise we WILL descend back into chaos and the law of the strongest.

Yet another element to think about. Tyler wanted to kill himself. That could imply a certain level of remorse, of moral reflex, a conscience.

Unpopular take, to explore and think about:

What about a show of mercy towards the shooter and NOT pursuing the death penalty, while rolling up hard on antifa and their sponsors? This would do a HUGE amount to help persuade even more people that are shocked and pondering a move away from the ideas that corrupted Tyler and pushed him to ‘direct action’.

That is, if he indeed shows proper remorse and contrition in court.

That brings us to the possibility of the death penalty.

A few considerations, without really going into the debate about the death penalty itself. For this article, I am much more interested here in our motives to impose such penalty in this case.

Someone remarked that a good test in death penalty cases, if you are a Christian, is to ask yourself this: “Do you love this person and want them to be with the Lord?” If we answer ‘no, he is an animal’, boy, are we ourselves in trouble...



“You have heard that it was said to the people long ago, ‘You shall not murder, and anyone who murders will be subject to judgment.’ But I tell you that anyone who is angry with a brother or sister will be subject to judgment. Again, anyone who says to a brother or sister, ‘Raca,’ is answerable to the court. And anyone who says, ‘You fool!’ will be in danger of the fire of hell.”

and

“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall not commit adultery.’ But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.” (Matthew 5:21-22; 28)

This is what Peter wrote, in case you wonder ‘What Would Jesus Do?’: “Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance.” (2 Peter 3:9)

Now, if we do want to care for his eternal soul and give him a proper chance for repentance, we don’t necessarily rule out the death penalty, either. But it is a gut check to see where our motivation lies. Vengeance is the Lords, while we should indeed strive towards justice.

This brings me to perhaps the most important part of this essay. We frame this, not without cause, as a fight between ‘good and evil’. But herein lies the danger. This is exactly what Tyler Robinson did. He saw what he felt was objective evil, and acted, convinced of his own ‘goodness’. Evil needs eradication! Action, not words, right? It’s EVIL we’re talking about!

Yes, I agree, there is a real fight going on, that far transcends left vs. right, liberal vs. conservative, but that can properly be described as good vs. evil. However, here is the mistake many make, namely to think that they themselves are on the side of ‘good’. The fight between good and evil is unique, in that it is the only battle where all humans participating, whatever side they are fighting for, are from the same side: that of evil.

Again, look at those verses above. Who among us can say they never looked at anyone without some form of lust, EVER? Or who have NEVER been angry with another person? Never called or muttered or thought a bad name upon someone else? We are all liable to court, and in danger of the fire of hell. Even if you are not a Christian, reading this: you can at least recognize the point I am making here. We all have a certain level of evil in us, or the potential to do great harm, to hate, to destroy, for cruelty. Even with the best of intentions, we can become deceived and do wrong. Can we really say that ‘we are good’, versus ‘those others who do evil’? Can we say that the people on the other side are evil, themselves?

Which brings us to a next point to consider: can we still distinguish between the sin and the sinner? I can commit an evil deed, but does that make me, myself, ‘evil’, as my nature, as part of who I am? Perhaps if I keep committing such evil deeds, and lose any sense of conscience about that. But can we make that determination about others, where that line is between ‘doer of evil, but not yet evil in nature’, and full-on ‘evil in nature’? It requires knowing someone’s heart, which is outside our ability. We struggle fully understanding and acknowledging our own hearts, if we’re honest.

It has been popular to compare left vs right, and conclude ‘we are not the same’. Here is another difference, but one where we have to understand what is going on, so we don’t make the same mistake. The left has succumbed to what some have called ‘magical thinking’ (read that article together with its complement, on fairy-tales), the idea that what something is called has the power to change reality. Calling a man a woman somehow changes reality, transforming the essence of that male person into that of a woman. It is, in effect, nominalism at its worst. (Which is a whole other topic to explore…)

Next, what about the problem of justice and mercy?

Justice, AND mercy. That is the Christian way. That is the 'good' way, but oh, so hard! What a conundrum: forgive, and show mercy? Or punish to the full extent of the law, and show justice? How can we do both? Should we do both? Christ does, somehow. Something to ponder, before we jump into action...

The shooter has said, according to the earlier quoted article, that he tried to kill himself after murdering Kirk. This hints that he still has a functioning conscience, however degraded it has become through indoctrination teaching him to view others as evil because of 'speech', allowing him to pull that trigger and murder Charlie.

He acted this way because a system has been allowed to be put into place that radicalized young people in our high schools (even elementary schools!) and colleges, with insane lies such as 'men can be pregnant, too!' And this, mind you, after we were told for years in very strong words: "No uterus, no opinion!" The cognitive dissonance is jarring, and destructive for young frames of reference that are still forming and maturing.

He is a victim, even though he ALSO is a perpetrator. We need to acknowledge this, and act accordingly. TRUE Justice. With a hint of Christ-like mercy. None of us would want to live in a world with only justice, no mercy, or one with only mercy, but no justice. Again, however much we want to place ourselves in the camp of 'good', none of us are 'good' but imperfect humans, with our own weaknesses, faults, and sins.

Another important point: It is absolutely fair to think that the government has been way too lax when it comes to justice and punishment, changing felonies into misdemeanors, and misdemeanors into non-crimes, while letting out criminals long before their sentences are served. Do we demand the death penalty now out of a reflex to counter this (perceived?) injustice? In that case, we are wrong. Tyler Robinson cannot be held accountable for that laxness in our judicial system, so why would we make him pay the price with his life in an attempt to correct something outside his power or responsibility?

Notice, again, how I am not trying to undermine the death penalty itself. On moral/ethical level, I have not yet come to any firm conclusion about the permissibility of such punishment, trying to weigh different considerations, where the fallen state of this world creates different realities, in turn forcing different courses of action.

Instead, I am focusing the debate here on ourselves, on our own motives, our own hearts. Since the problem identified is one of the heart, where it is seen as ‘ok’ to kill someone because he ‘spreads hatred’ or ‘I strongly disagree with him’, even without any due process or trial, we need to make sure our response to that crime -which deserves proper punishment!- does not fall into a similar mistake, where we send someone to be killed not out of justice but out of hatred or pure vengeance.

Now, I read and hear from people in the world of corrections that they see very little remorse among those incarcerated for murder, showing no inclination to think further than 5 minutes into the future, let alone thinking about eternity, until an execution date is assigned. Nothing is simple with us, humans...

The more I think about this, the more convinced I am that it would be a monumental mistake to focus on the shooter. He is nothing more than the foot soldier of the enemy, pulling the trigger. (Which does NOT mean he should get a free pass!) Look at the aftermath of WWII: we did not execute every single German who murdered a Jew, Catholic, resistance fighter, POW, civilian,... We prosecuted the top of the Nazi party who propagated the ideas fueling those misdeeds, and, upon having been found guilty, executed a good number of them. Not even all, depending on their precise role and function.

Of those Germans who pulled the many triggers: some got 'justice' in court, and were executed. Many got only prison time. A lot more got 'karma' and did not survive the war. And a good deal others had to live with themselves for the rest of their lives, earthly and afterlife, with the guilt and memories of their deeds, without 'justice' as we would define it.

And that was ok.

We have to realize now, as the world did back then, that many Europeans were victims of a system of deception, packaging very dangerous ideas in very stylish language, at a time and to a people very susceptible to such ideas. WE need to understand that this shooter, however heinous his crime, however guilty he INDEED IS (!!!), however he should be punished according to the law, is NOT the target of our anger and response.

Who IS responsible, then?

Politicians incessantly peddling the image that Trump, and all those who support him, are Nazis, Fascists, bigots, a danger to society, democracy, and our nation itself, and not human. You don't debate Nazis, you kill them, after all! Which is a suggestion that is OPENLY present among those very same politicians. It is easy to demonize your opponent, so you don’t have to deal with the substance of their proposals, nor do you need to bother about a program of your own: BASH THE FASH! Right? Save democracy!

Cultural elites who do the same.

The Media who spreads and AMPLIFIES that idea, trying to make it a mainstream and 'accepted truth' that is no longer questioned (ultimate character assassination). “Kill them! Kill those motherf****s and murder those motherf***s in the street! Let the streets, let the streets soak in their f***ing red capitalist bloods, dude! Kill them!” That was Hasan Piker, on Twitch, with a following of over 3 million. “

(Look here for a discussion on that.)

And this has been going on for years…

Or this:

“‘I'm ready for the f***ing great cleansing, dude.’

‘Cleansing? Cleansing? What cleansing?’

‘When we genocide conservatives in this country.’

‘You genuinely do hate conservatives, don't you?’

‘Very much so. Like I'm like I've moved full on to like the political violence level or the real violence level when it comes to conservative people. Yeah. I think they need to be like exised from my f***ing country. I think they're demonstrabably f***ing evil people by any moral system that most people use. Yeah.”

This was Destiny (a streamer with a combined following of about 1 million on Twitch and X), during a game stream in 2017. When called out on it, he said it was an old video, but as it was playing, kept stating ‘true,’ ‘true,’ ‘true’ as those words came up. Instead of denouncing it, he confirmed what he said in 2017… (Source for a great exposition here, by the great Metatron.) In his video reply to the first video by Metatron, Destiny kept slipping up. When Metatron said “But in this case, I think it's quite obviously trying to dodge my point.’ Destiny stated: “What? Like you don't have a real opinion. You're not a real human being.”

And this:

“These aren't serious people anyway. They've already been captured by right-wing messaging. If that's the case, it's the same type of person who's like, ‘I don't trust the CDC anymore because they made I think they made a mistake. So now I listen to Alex Jones for my healthcare information.’ That's not a real position. That's not a position that a real human being can maintain through any sort of like intellectual interrogation.”

Literally dehumanizing. Not just in 2017, but last week… And this goes on and on, by a lot of people on social media, unknown people, and really big streamers alike, as well as people in the media and in politics.

The effect is simply this:

At some point, someone will really believe that those not on the left are indeed ‘all nazis’, and that killing them would be a good thing. It happened, sadly, a week ago, and Charlie Kirk was murdered. And for some reason, the change was so gradual, many on the left don’t see this shift.

Yet they ARE there, and keep calling Trump, Republicans, MAGA-supporters, conservatives, anyone they disagree with, ‘Nazis’, with the implication: not human, to be eradicated.

So we need to go after the groups that sprout up to further push this idea, and give it 'boots on the ground' and 'teeth'.

The people/groups funding and/or directing those groups. Wouldn’t it be great if those could be exposed, and prosecuted? The recent move to label Antifa a terrorist organization is only a first step, one that allows Law Enforcement to use a whole set of tools to go after the funding mechanisms… A lot of skeletons will be found hiding in that closet.

Then you have the ‘masses’, who are fed that dangerous, dehumanizing idea, and think it is true, without criticism. You need only a few to lose it, and put action to the words, and go out to ‘eliminate a fascist’ to save the world. As Tyler did, killing Charlie Kirk.



It IS widespread, and not isolated. People hoping for Trump, Musk, Vance, etc. to be next.

There are many, many more… This is not normal, this is not acceptable.

As a very close friend observed, very keenly:

We need to be aware NOT to become the tyranny we fight to keep away from the US.

He saw the inevitable authoritarianism/ totalitarianism coming, but 'either from the right, or the left'.

Now that the left has shown to be ‘too weak and soy’ to actually put the tyranny they propose into practice, the right will be used/abused to reach the same goal.

A fantastic movie comes to mind: The Devil's Advocate.

(Spoiler alert! If you haven't seen this movie yet, see it first!)

It is about a young lawyer. Kevin (played by Keanu Reeves) who is defending a man accused of molesting a child. He realizes his client is guilty, yet manages to win his case by discrediting the victim. A high-powered lawyer from a top firm (John Milton, played by Al Pacino) notices that, and takes the young man under his wing. This exposes Kevin to all the thrills and temptations of jet-setting high society, based on his 'skills' as a lawyer, getting even the guilty off the hook! (A skill in high demand, as you can imagine). Turns out Milton is actually Satan himself, 'leading' and directing Kevin's life and career.

Near the end, his wife is trying to warn him, eventually killed herself, and all kinds of other supernatural things happen and are alluded to, as Kevin wrestles with his desire to win at all costs. At the end, Kevin realizes that he was only having a foreshadowing, imagining all those events, as he suddenly finds himself back in the bathroom of the courthouse of the child molester case. He realizes that he cannot use his skills to defend actual criminals, so he goes back into the court room, and tells the judge that he can no longer defend the criminal, in effect suggesting that he IS guilty, but by doing so ended his career as a lawyer.

As a relieved Kevin walks out of the courthouse, with his wife, alive and well, he is approached by a journalist who wanted to interview him, and promises that he would make Kevin into a 'star'. Kevin agrees. At that moment, the journalist turns into John Milton, who says "Vanity is one of my favorite sins!", as the movie ends.

Even when doing the right thing (not defending a guilty murderer to the point of being declared innocent, at the cost of his career), doing it for the wrong reasons opens a whole new temptation and path towards sin and error.

Seeds are important. If we allow good deeds and actions be made, but with seeds of error, we will get in trouble, sooner or later.

So I will submit to you 2 seeds we need to be on guard against.



The seed of pride: “WE are the GOOD guys, fighting evil!” Even if we can resist the urge to make that ‘fighting the evil guys’, we think we are ‘good’. We’re not. We have our own set of vices and inclinations to keep fighting against.



The seed of distrust. Look at the lies and the gullibility present in 'our side', some trying to peddle crime and conspiracy everywhere, others eager to find it everywhere, even in the grainiest of stills. Trust is lost, completely. I understand why, but what happened to 'Trust, but verify'? That is how a society runs and stays together. Now it is becoming: "Distrust, and jump to conclusions"...

Where people are so self-absorbed that they take any criticism as proof of how right they are, where they cannot see that they might not be properly equipped to analyze complex issues (no, not everyone can become a princess, if they just wish hard enough; and not everyone can become a rocket scientist, or analyst/researcher/journalist/philosopher/theologian/historian/etc. either, just because they put on that label and wish to be that. Those jobs entail quite a bit more than people realize), or they don’t take into account that they might make mistakes.



We need humility and trust. A change of heart. And with that, a good dose of strength and confident decisiveness, or course. (No, I am not proposing an attitude of weak acquiescence, becoming doormats!) Humility is not weakness, after all! It is not ‘but I am nothing’; that would be false humility, also a problem. True humility is about recognizing who you really are. Nothing more, but also nothing less.

And trust: that is tricky. How do you restore trust if many are wounded, perhaps even traumatized, by the constant betrayal of trust at the hands of people or institutions of authority that were looked up to? It starts small, and within ourselves. Let our yes be yes, and our no, no. Let us cease slander and bearing false witness. Be as ready to forgive others (not forget, nor ‘not punish’ in accordance to just laws) as to ask for forgiveness ourselves. And if you did all that, but still alone in those efforts? Look at Ronald Reagan’s wisdom: Trust, but verify.

We NEED humility, and we NEED TRUST. If anything, to counter the evil seeds of pride and distrust, leading to disunity and hatred, and then to violence. If anything, to start building community again, restoring the society upon which this nation rests.

Within that humility and trust, we can look for justice, not vengeance.

Am I saying that the current wave of firings and such are wrong? No. I can see that be presented as a necessary chastising to show the evil of doxxing and cancel culture. (See this excellent post by Cynical Publius on this topic)

Confront people with the fact that they have an ingrained habit to dehumanize their opponents, which opens the door to violence to remove said dangerous ‘non-humans’.

What is important, is to make sure our reasoning is never based in hatred, pride, or distrust. We should avoid vengeance for the sake of ‘getting even’, to ‘feel better about ourselves’, or ‘just because’. We should strive for justice instead.

If we allow those types of vengeance, however justified it might feel or even be, we kill Charlie Kirk all over again.

“When you abandon reason and no longer allow debate, you’ve lost the ability to persuade—you’ve already lost.”

Yes, Kirk was the best of us all.

Are we going to leave it at that, or are we going to let his legacy and message thrive and spread?

We see already many people going back to church or prayer life. We see people taking a stance based on a moral rejection of a ghoulish celebration of the death of an opponent, wishing for -often even calling for- the death of others with a similar ‘wrong’ opinion. It shocked many in the center-right, independents, center-left, causing them to take a good look. A change IS happening, not on political grounds, but on moral grounds.

I would push even a little further, and just leave this question here. No matter your answer, just think about it. Come to your answer, and live it out, but be sure to be able to defend your decision calmly and openly.



Here goes:

Will we combat those arraigned against us with oppression and rules and banning and doxing, or through open, vulnerable, but uncompromising and rigorous debate? Facts and logic, not force and bans.

Will we bury Kirk's legacy alongside his body?



Or will we push for a change of heart in our nation, starting with our own hearts?



To repeat my disclaimer: the thoughts here are not necessarily firm positions of my own. Instead, this represents my current state of searching and probing. Too often we jump on the question or action itself, debating the pros and cons passionately. Yet we forget to take a step back, and look at underlying issues. I am not saying NOT to do what you think is right. I am merely suggesting to stop and look at your reasons for doing (or not doing) something.

If you thought this exercise in reflection was helpful, please comment below. Any criticism, anything to add, anything to affirm. Perhaps a personal story or witness. And please share, so we can have a wider conversation on these topics.





