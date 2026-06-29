The whole concept of a ‘Christian Nation’, whether applied to the United States or to any other country, is held in a curious vacuum. Precious little to no effort and time is spent on defining it. Instead, people jump on the question whether or not the United States is a Christian Nation, where believers see a blessing but critics a boot on the neck. Both sides are claiming how obvious their own positions are and talk hopelessly past each other. Undefined, the phrase becomes an inkblot: believers see a divine blessing, critics see a crushing boot, and neither side is forced to define the concept itself.

As a result of this lack of definition, people project their own hopes or nightmares onto the term, and argue from those projections, forcefully and full of confidence, calling it a ‘conversation’. Yet before asking whether America is a Christian Nation, we should ask what one would even look like.

It is also important to see that “Christian Nation” and “Christian Nationalism,” though often used as if they meant the same thing, name two different things, and the confusion is not accidental. “Christian Nation” is a claim about soil and what grows from it: that a particular view of God and man shaped America’s institutions and still lives beneath its constitutional order. It concerns what the country received and what it was formed by.

“Christian Nationalism”, by contrast, is a claim about instrument: that national power, civil law, or state authority should be used to assert and secure a Christian identity. It concerns not what America was given, but what the state should now do in Christianity’s name.

The soil locates Christianity beneath the order, as its foundation. The instrument places Christianity in the hands of the magistrate, as his tool. Soil constrains power, because what is foundational stands prior to the ruler and binds him. An instrument, on the other hand, arms power, because what the state wields, the state controls. These are not two degrees of one thing, but run in opposite directions.

This is why the same two words produce such different alarms, and why the debate has grown so poisonous. Both camps make the same mistake from opposite ends. Critics collapse the soil into the instrument: they hear any claim about America’s Christian formation as a bid for Christian power, and answer inheritance with the fear of theocracy. And what better word than ‘nationalism’ to capture that fear and negative emotion? Defenders collapse the instrument into the soil: they hear any project of Christian power as mere gratitude for inheritance, and wave through, in the name of what America received, what is actually a proposal about what the state should seize.

The first mistake makes honest description impossible, while the second makes a political program invisible by dressing it as memory. And it is the second mistake that does the real damage, because it lets a claim on power travel under the passport of a claim about history. Whether a given argument honors the soil or reaches for the instrument is exactly the question the merged phrase is built to obscure.



‘Christian Nationalism’, as the program some people want to implement, is for a different debate, but should only come after defining what that program is actually claiming to secure: what is a Christian Nation? That is why the first task, before agreeing or objecting, is to answer that prior question. And watch what happens when you do...

The believers, reaching and missing

The term is everywhere, explicitly and implicitly. It starts at the very top: Trump claimed, in various venues, that “to have a great nation, you have to have religion” (X), that “America was founded on faith” (UCSB) and that “we will protect the Judeo-Christian principles of our founding” (UCSB), and that “God has been the sacred source of our unity and national strength” (WH.gov).

As part of his Freedom250 project, he issued a special proclamation, titled “A Year of Celebration and Rededication, 2026”. In the invitation to prayer and rededication linked to that proclamation, the suggestion is given as resources and ideas for times of prayer: “Open the prayer meeting with scripture about God’s sovereignty and nations (2 Chronicles 7:14, Psalm 33:12, 1 Timothy 2:1-4).” Scriptural gestures, where definitions should be.

The best argument so far was given during a speech at a TPUSA event, when Vice President Vance declared that “the only thing that has truly served as an anchor, is that we have been and ... we always will be a Christian Nation“ (YT). He even reached for structure to make that case:

“I’m not saying you have to be a Christian to be an American. I am saying something simpler and truer: Christianity is America’s creed. The shared moral language from the Revolution to the Civil War and beyond. [...] That creed motivated our understanding of natural law and rights, our sense of duty to one’s neighbor, the conviction that the strong must protect the weak, and the belief in the individual conscience. Even our famously American idea of religious liberty is a Christian concept. Because we’re all creatures of God, we must respect each individual’s pathway to that God.”

This is the strongest version of the claim because it reaches for architecture rather than domination, compulsion, or purity. Vance circles the answer, but never actually gives it: what is a Christian Nation?

Proponents usually come closest by pointing to the ‘Christian principles’ on which we were founded, and will give numerous examples, although never fully agreeing on which set of principles would make a nation Christian or not. They name true things, but they can’t explain why those principles cohere. Many of these principles are true, but stated in isolation they look like generally human wisdom rather than a specifically Christian architecture. The missing thing is not the list, but the coherence, or the framework within which they do their work.

At grassroots level, people such as Fr. Richard Heilman are calling people to convert and strengthen their spiritual lives, asking for their prayers for the United States, reminding them in an email mailer “that a nation cannot remain strong if it forgets the foundation it was built upon.” Many would agree with that, yet most who feel it can’t argue it. They might thank God for their country, and ache that it has wandered from something. But if you stopped them on the church steps and asked what that something was, they’d struggle to tell you. This shouldn’t be a surprise, as they are remembering a thing no one taught them how to name. It’s a memory without words, all pointing at the same thing, yet no one can show you the shape or blueprint.

The throne-drawers

There are some who attempt to offer a definition, yet the few who will define it draw a throne. Stephen Wolfe published “The Case for Christian Nationalism” in 2022. In it, he advocates for “civil government ought to direct its people to the true religion,” a “Christian prince“ wielding “measured and theocratic Caesarism, [...] who restores their will for their good“ and a state where heresy and blasphemy are punishable by banishment or imprisonment.

His definition seems specific, but is ultimately circular. Wolfe defines Christian Nationalism as “national action… conducted by a Christian Nation as a Christian Nation,” leaving the center blank. Even his prior definition of ‘Christian Nation’ gives “a nation ordered to heavenly life…[where] grace perfects nature”, which gives us only the direction of such a nation, not its structure: what it is, how it is constituted, how it acts, and how it becomes visible in law, custom, authority, and institutions. An empty definition is a free hand: he can paint the prince any color and call it “what a Christian Nation does.”

Even worse, he claims that this prince is “a sort of national god,” who possesses “divinely granted power to direct them [the people],” and “executes their will for themselves.” The danger is not merely that he executes the people’s will, as every legitimate ruler does something like that. The danger is that he first defines their true will for them, then executes it in their name. This is everything the Reformation said it was fleeing, rebuilt in the civil sphere and made worse, way worse. That is not civil magistracy, but a soteriological office: a mediator of divine rule who stands between God and the people and enacts their good for them. That same hubris, the claim ‘to know (and enforce) what is good for the people,’ is not made any less dangerous by giving it Christian vocabulary.

Wolfe’s prince begins to look like a Christological office transplanted onto a political throne: mediator, embodiment, and divinely empowered definer and executor of the people’s will. The right name for such a figure is not ‘magistrate,’ but ‘idol.’

Others don’t write whole books, but the more specific they get, like Boebert’s “the church is supposed to direct the government… tired of this separation of church and state junk,” the further from the American founding they place themselves. Theirs is a destination everyone must reach, while the real one is a foundation everyone already stands on.



No one can tell Wolfe or Boebert, or the others like them, that they are wrong, since there is no practical blueprint to point to. Yet this is the one corner of the room where someone actually drew something, and they drew a throne. Which is why the critics, glancing in, see a crushing boot, and they are right to be horrified.

The friendly fire that proves it

Others within the Christian world reject the notion of a ‘Christian Nation’. Dr. Russell Moore is sharply critical, calling this movement a “prosperity gospel for nations,” explaining and warning that a “Christian Nation is not worth giving up Christ himself,” and that this amounts to “idolatry.”

Moore is right, but he is aiming at the idol created by both sides: by men like Wolfe, who present it as a model to follow, and by critics who treat that same false image as the only possible meaning of the phrase. When a man like Moore, who gave his life to Christ, hears “Christian Nation” and can only see a golden calf, the real thing has gone so long unnamed that even its own family mistakes it for the counterfeit. Moore is not the exception here, either, but one of the most sophisticated voices to express this Christian resistance to the idea of a “Christian Nation.”

The gauntlet

On the other side, many secular critics reach the same rejection from a different direction, and the most serious such voice is Andrew Seidel. As a constitutional attorney at the Freedom From Religion Foundation, he has some choice things to point out, and he is right on a number of them, even if I’d venture he makes some serious mistakes. He asks, for example, “how, precisely, did the Bible influence American political thought and the founding?” Precious few can explain this, let alone properly.

Circling back to the ‘Christian Principles’ on which the US would have been founded, Seidel goes over the Ten Commandments, and questions: which set of commandments? How are those principles uniquely Christian, or how do they fit with the Constitution? How many does a nation need to follow to be ‘Christian’?



More importantly, he states that “what the founders thought personally about God or Jesus is irrelevant to the nation itself.” Seidel is right that the founders’ private faith proves nothing, which is exactly why the Christian-nation claim was never about their faith. But Seidel guarded the wall and left the foundation unwatched. He looked for Bible verses written into the Constitution, but not for the Christian architecture beneath the constitutional order.

The chorus, firing at the inkblot

Many arguments against the idea of a Christian Nation are of low quality, and exist precisely because of the lack of definition, making that term a ‘blob’ onto which you can project not just your own hopes and dreams, but also your fears and nightmares.

Steve Benen, a producer for The Rachel Maddow Show and writer at MaddowBlog, wrote an article on J.D. Vance’s TPUSA speech, and was horrified. Vance said, in that speech, that you don’t have to be a Christian to be an American, and Benen still read the ‘Christian Nation’ line as a claim that Vance’s tribe is ‘entitled to dominance over those who do not.’

At the same time, a historian listened to Rededicate250 speeches, talking about the United States as a Christian Nation, and she heard a plan that “demands that Americans do as they are told, turning them into subjects.” A respected religion writer listened to Vance’s TPUSA speech and heard “Vance was telling AmericaFest the opposite [of tolerance].” At that point, projection has overtaken analysis, beyond the claims made by defenders of the idea of a Christian Nation themselves. The reaction is not incomprehensible, especially when Wolfe and others have made the throne version easy to fear. Yet in these cases, the criticism outruns the actual claims being made.

Come and see

To be fair, some of the criticism lands: without a clear shape, there is no way to distinguish the man reaching for a foundation from the man reaching for a throne, and the former gets tarred together with the latter. Where people are unable to provide a proper definition, a Rorschach blob results, where both sides project their own hopes and fears. And where some offer more concrete definitions, those have usually been distinct from and incompatible with the American founding. Some did so out of honest warning, others out of admiration (which baffles me). Notice, however, how much of the criticism is about Christian Nationalism, the political program, and not about Christian Nation, the still-undefined context that gave us a specific inheritance.

Now, there IS an answer to Seidel’s challenge: “how, precisely, did the Bible influence American political thought and the founding?” That answer is the hidden shape inside the blob that now confounds so many and derails the public discourse on this topic. It offers an actual blueprint, and it’s not the boot, the creed, or the throne everyone’s been firing at. You cannot project onto a blueprint. Name the shape, and the inkblot stops being a mirror.

The answer unites deeply, and offers a foundation we all can stand on. It is truly American in how it was applied, but it is also a Christian achievement. This weekend, on July 4th, I will post a pamphlet and a declaration, showing in what sense the United States can rightly be called a Christian Nation, what that means, what it does not mean, and why Europe should care.

The answer is not another theory of the Christian prince or a fresh set of abstract principles, but the concrete, historically realized way in which Christianity supplied the moral grammar, anthropology, and habits of ordered liberty that actually made the American founding possible, an architecture that is already present beneath the constitutional order rather than something still waiting to be imposed on it.

Come and see.



This topic matters a lot. Help this reach the people who need it: like it, comment on it, and share it with anyone trying to understand what “Christian Nation” actually means.

Thank you!







© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

All rights reserved.







