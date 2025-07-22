At this point, it is impossible to keep up with what is happening. Too much at once, at different levels, all intertwined. Crazy!

To help create an overall narrative that can support this tsunami of news, disclosures, bombshells, announcements, and other new injections into the information war that is raging all around us, I will offer this story.

We start in 1981-1983, when a young Barack Obama studies at Columbia University. You’ll see why, he kind of becomes very important later in this story. All the debate about his birth certificate and his college experience forms an interesting side note, but is ultimately irrelevant, as the current attitude among Democrats has outrun such concerns. (Edit: to make sure this is properly understood well, I am NOT calling to ignore any indications of irregularities with Obama’s story. On the contrary, see for example here for what looks like credible problems with his SS#.) Today we see how Democrats voted in primaries for important mayoral positions for Omar Fateh in Minneapolis and Zohran Mamdani in New York City, both foreign born, both Muslim background, both openly socialist to extreme degrees. Openly, we see the DNC transform into a socialist party, with fringe style radicalism espoused as ‘good policy’. What was first done hidden, is now on full display.

Back to our story.

In 1997, Obama becomes Illinois State Senator, after a dirty campaign, aided by Chicago Political Machine boss Richard Daley’s spokesperson David Axelrod, that managed to get rid of all opponents before the election was even held, making him the only D candidate in a D controlled district. Already in 2002, he begins planning his next move, the US Senate, again with the help of David Axelrod.

In 2004 he is elected US Senator, after incumbent Republican Senator Peter Fitzgerald unexpectedly announced that he was withdrawing from this election. With the Republican incumbent already out of the way, suddenly the Republican primary winner, Jack Ryan, also announced he would withdraw mid-race, after the Chicago Tribune had persuaded a California court to release custody case records on Ryan, who allegedly had pressured his then-wife into performing sexual acts in public. Dirty tricks, again weakening the opponents of Obama, giving him an easy path forward.

Now a US Senator, Obama worked with Senator Richard Lugar (R-Ind), and in 2005 visited Kiev, a year after the 2004 Orange Revolution (which installed the pro-Western president Viktor Yushchenko). There, they helped negotiate a Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction agreement, aimed at helping the fight against bioterrorism and preventing the proliferation of biological weapons, tech, expertise, etc. One way to do so was to give the former USSR bioweapons experts in Ukraine jobs in biolabs, on paper to combat the spread of natural diseases. As WaPo reported: “The senators credited Ukraine's reformist leaders, ushered into power by last fall's Orange Revolution, with breaking bureaucratic resistance to the pact.”

As some added context, a little extra history is needed.



Despite the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) from 1972, the USSR continued bioweapon research, as a very high ranking 1992 defector (Deputy Director of Biopreparat, the huge program overseeing biological weapon research) brought to light top level information of continued Soviet research. This spurred the US to restart or continue their own bioweapon research, further jump-started after the 9-11 threat of global terrorism and the availability of biological weapons and experts. At high levels, reports and papers are written supporting bioweapon research, ostensibly to help ‘counter’ such weapons.



A 2002 military counterproliferation paper stated: “We need our best critical thinkers and biological researchers to solve this constantly evolving problem. Fortunately, the same advances in genomic biotechnologies that can be used to create bioweapons can also be used to set up countermeasures against them.”

This opened the door for actual advances in such US led research efforts. As a 2002 NYT article stated, “Spurred by the spate of anthrax-filled letters that followed the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Bush administration has decided to seek $11 billion over two years to protect the nation against biological terrorism, a far larger amount than even bio defense experts had expected.”

Who does show up to put this into practice? Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health. Yes, that Fauci.



The NYT went on to quote Fauci:



“Dr. Fauci said he was putting the final touches on a strategic plan for spending the new money at his institute, which is scheduled to receive a 61 percent increase. He said he would spend about $441 million of the $1.75 billion budget on basic research, some $592 million on drug and vaccine discovery and development, $194 million on trials of new drugs, and $522 million on new research laboratories at federal, university and industry facilities.”

Tellingly, it also records Fauci as stating this:

“"You need appropriate facilities to work on dangerous microbes that can be used for weapons," Dr. Fauci said. "And we must jump-start our efforts to get new facilities and expertise into existing centers of biological excellence.”

A year earlier, Fauci had testified the following before Congress, in light of the counter-bioterror program ‘BioShield’ his NIH and NIAID was to receive billions in extra funding for:

“Because as a matter of fact, as we have discussed before, as you know we feel that deliberately released microbes is just another form of emerging and reemerging disease. Instead of occurring naturally, it is done with malice and deliberately, but the end result can be the same.”



An alarming case of blurring lines and limits…

Back to Obama and his agreement in Ukraine, after the previous president was ousted and a pro-Western president was installed, to help Ukraine fight against the proliferation of bioweapons. As the US military warned, “However, terrorists may attempt to recruit former biological weapons researchers to obtain information on weaponization techniques.” What was an easy solution? Provide those former USSR experts well paid research opportunities yourself! (As you co-opt their former USSR expertise and knowledge, in passing. Brilliant!)

And here we have the Ukraine Biolabs, which top US officials under Biden have acknowledged exist. Of course, just for ‘peaceful research’, but we’ve seen that the best way to counter bioweapon threats is to do exactly such weapon research yourself. The line between preventive and offensive research is razor-thin, a matter of intent, not of actual knowledge.

Of course, Obama was not one to remain Senator for long. Halfway into his first term as US Senator, he announced his candidacy for President of the United States. After another dirty campaign that was more about McCain’s medical record and Palin’s view of Russia from her house than anything else, Obama soared into office with rhetoric of hope and change. His inauguration speech was excellent, and was indeed hope-giving, yet his actions did not match his words. “Elections,” after all, as he reminded us voters, “have consequences.”

Already in his first term, he turned the government apparatus against his opponents. The burgeoning Tea Party, a popular uprising against government overreach, was squelched by turning the IRS against it, targeting Tea Party groups and preventing them from organizing. (The IRS would then simply ‘lose’ the emails of Lois Lerner, Director Exempt Organizations and key person in the targeting of Tea Party groups for auditing. This shielding of wrong-doing also became a pattern.) Notice also how this take-down of the Tea-Party happened with the use of Quisling Paul Ryan. The enemy within is more dangerous than the enemy at the gate…

In that same first term, Obama quietly ‘modernized’ the Smith–Mundt Act. In doing so, he opened the door for US governmental groups to use propaganda against their own citizens. It allowed the Intelligence Community and the State Department to apply tools for foreign influence against Americans: censoring opponents, funding proponents, infiltration, leaks, influencing campaigns, propaganda... It sparked further abuse such as coordination with tech companies to flag certain speech, banning or shadow-banning it, propping up other speech well beyond their actual reach to make it appear ‘wide-spread’ and ‘the will of the people’, etc.

At the beginning of his second term, Obama oversaw a second revolution in Ukraine (there is direct audio of Victoria Nuland, then Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, scheming to replace Yanukovich before his ultimate fall), this time to replace the duly re-elected pro Russian president Yanukovich. Yanukovich had dared to refuse further plans to join the EU and NATO, and stay in the Russian sphere of influence, and was replaced by a pro-Western puppet, exactly as Nuland had indicated beforehand. (See a full series on that here).

This escalated, and Russia took back Crimea, while 2 Oblasts actively rose up and seceded (Lugansk and Donetsk), in response to Ukraine using military and para-military (neo-Nazi) force against their mostly ethnically Russian or Russian speaking civilians who remained loyal to Yanukovich.

During that second term, Hillary Clinton was Obama’s Secretary of State. Apart from her Benghazi scandal, she was embroiled in the email server scandal. Using a private email to conduct state business, storing emails and files on a private server kept in her own house, she broke so many protocols, record keeping requirements, and data security rules, for which normal mortals would have gone to jail for just a single such breach. The server, outside of normal government locations, networks, and oversight/security, was not guarded, and open to hacking by anyone who cared. The tens of thousands of emails contained highly classified materials and topics, including emails to and from Obama.

However outrageous this was, and however Hillary tried to obstruct the investigation, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch confirmed after a scam investigation that the probe into Clinton's use of private email servers would be closed without criminal charges. This was to protect not only Hillary Clinton herself as designated successor of Obama, but in the first place to protect Obama. Just yesterday US Attorney Pam Bondi released a declassified report to Congress, in response to a request by Senator Grassley, showing that thumb drives with emails from Clinton’s server were ignored by the FBI (under Comey and Obama), because they contained emails from Obama himself, implicating him in this whole server scandal.

At this point, this rigged probe protected Hillary who was in full presidential campaign, and constitutes very clear election interference.

In this context the DNC server hack is also very important. The probe into this was led by CrowdStrike, which became the sole, trusted, source for all information on that server and the hack. Despite a lot of evidence to the contrary, and without any official verification, CrowdStrike (with links to Ukraine) insisted on attributing the server hack to Russia. This ties in with claims by Julian Assange, hinting at Seth Rich being his source for DNC documents. The leak was blamed on Russia, Assange was blamed of working for the Russians, Seth Rich was killed in DC, while later it became known that CrowdStrike worked for the Clinton campaign (their CEO admitted they did not work for the DNC, but for Perkins Coie, as retained by Clinton), who had every interest to divert attention away from her own crimes and errors.

An important figure behind the scenes was David Axelrod. Son of a psychologist and a advertising professional, he understood how to use mass psychology to make people buy what he wanted them to buy. In this case, candidates. In a great write-up, David Samuels explores the ‘how’ of Obama’s machine. A mix between old school Chicago rules, dirty and cold, without ideology, and Saul Alinsky, a pure socialist/Marxist ideologue who also keenly understood how the human mind and perception worked, well enough to play in on human weaknesses in order to force down his own agenda.

Coming from the Chicago machine, helping out a young Obama infatuated with Alinksy’s ideas, Axelrod was the perfect mentor. His idea about ‘permission structures’.

Samuels wrote: "The Iran deal proved that, with the collapse of the reality-establishing function of professional media, which could no longer afford to field teams of independent, experienced reporters, a talented politician in the White House could indeed stand up his own reality, and use the mechanisms of peer-group pressure and aspirational ambition to get others to adopt it. In fact, the higher one climbed on the social and professional ladder, the more vulnerable to such techniques people turned out to be—making it easy to flip entire echelons of professionals within the country’s increasingly brittle and insecure elite, whose status was now being threatened by the pace and scope of technologically driven change that threatened to make both their expertise and also their professions obsolete."

With the elites folding like crazy, it was easy to present 'everyone believes it', as the loudest and most covered opinions were those of the elites, not the lower or middle class working people. Samuels continues: "Yet the extent to which reality was being regularly manipulated through the techniques of social psychology applied to the internet was not immediately apparent to outside observers—especially those who wished to see, or had long been conditioned to see, something else." This mindset explains why Obama and his team could so easily switch to the disinformation campaigns that are now being brought up and supported by Tulsi Gabbard, doing a complete 180 on the prior IC report that showed that Russia had neither the capability nor the intent to meddle in the 2016 election, let alone that they were in favor in Trump. It is that mindset that people can be influenced, if you throw enough money against it, using the right tools, as if people are fully predictable, as if they are robots and nothing more, slaves to impulses and stimuli.

This was the very core of his undoing, and Obama’s: they thought that they could simply keep dismissing any criticism as ‘right-wing conspiracy/talking point’, within their ‘permission structures’ and the media tools used to spread and build those. Going deeper into this would lead too far for the purposes of this article, but read the full write-up by Samuels as well.

Meanwhile, in the US a new threat came up for Obama. In June 2015, Donald Trump came down the golden escalator in his NY Trump Tower building, to announce his candidacy for the US Presidency. He ran clearly on an anti-establishment agenda: drain the swamp, Make America Great Again. He denounced abuse and corruption within the Republican Party as easily as within the Democrat Party.



Even before the election, the attacks and abuse of government power started. One of the cornerstones was a fake ‘dossier’ that Hillary Clinton was using, even though everyone in Law Enforcement and the Intelligence Community knew it was highly suspect and unreliable. This was used to wiretap and surveil members of his team, before and after the election.

When he won, against all odds beating Hillary Clinton, Obama and his team got together. Despite a clear intelligence assessment that there was no Russia influencing during the 2016 election, per a December 8 report, the very next day Obama and his top people decided to start a campaign based on that very premise that there WAS such influence, aiding Trump. This, in turn, formed the basis for far-reaching spying and action against then President-Elect Trump, even attempts to prevent his inauguration, which continued after Trump was sworn in as President of the United States.

False claims to get FISA courts to sign off on warrants, a very clear and early attempt to get rid of General Michael Flynn, appointed by Trump as National Security Advisor. Obama had fired Flynn as DIA director in 2014, as Flynn refused to play along with the shenanigans. Flynn had unique insider information in how the whole system worked, and would have been immensely helpful to Trump to shield him from the attacks that were being launched on him through and by the US intelligence community.

As Obama’s plans to stop Trump failed, others all over the US administration, career officials, did all they could to slow down and stop Trump’s agenda. Anonymous leaks and media amplification was used all the time to portray Trump in the worst light possible.

As Trump got ready to hit back and counter the Russia accusations and lies, Covid happened, basically pausing everything in the whole nation.

Look at this video by Kash Patel.

He explains how Trump was ready to release the evidence that Tulsi Gabbard dropped last week by the end of his first term. Apart from delays by Covid, Gina Haspel, an Obama hold-out entrenched into the Trump administration, was instrumental to stop that release. The steal in November 2020 then made any such release pointless, as the follow-up would be controlled by Biden (i.e. Obama), and would reach the same conclusion as Hillary’s email server.

It was in this context that we can look back at Trump’s statement early November 2019, when he stated “We caught the swamp, we caught them all”. Within a few months Covid started, delaying everything.

A first impeachment was used against Trump, as all stops were taken out to attack and cripple Trump. The basis was a phone call between Trump and Zelensky, and then claims that Trump abused his power, and obstructed Congress when they wanted to investigate Trump’s conduct in that abuse. The abuse was a ‘quid-pro-quo’, they alleged. The crimes Trump had asked Zelensky’s cooperation with involved Crowdstrike and Joe Biden’s own quid-pro-quo as he shielded the corruption his own son was involved in (Burisma). Two actual crimes, that needed investigation. Democrats tried to preempt those things from coming out, and attempted to turn the tables, accusing Trump of wrongdoing, even impeaching him over it.

This brings us to the next part of this horrendous story. Trump seemed unstoppable. Teflon Don, for real.

To stop this, the Deep State had to pull out all the stops, at every level of control they had over the elections. Their guy, Biden, won with a massive amount of votes more than the extremely popular Barack Obama in his first campaign, despite never leaving his basement to actually campaign. Almost every week now several news stories break about election fraud in 2020. At low level in states, and even at the highest level nationwide, with China interfering and the FBI actively suppressing that story.

The steal happened. That much is clear. Who was involved? The same people, yet again.

When Trump dared to protest, and never conceded the election, this was grounds for a second impeachment, aided by the scam of January 6. There was no insurrection, and whatever violence and breaching of Capital Grounds that did happen, was orchestrated and allowed by people INSIDE the Capital. The lack of support from the National Guard, for example, and doors opened from within, officers guiding protestors through the halls, police shooting tear gas into then still peaceful crowds, riling them up,... On these topics, too, more and more info and video evidence has been released showing that the story of J6 as told by the media is NOT what happened that day. (Let’s not forget the pipe bombs and the many irregularities with those situations!)

Then came the second impeachment, another sham from beginning to end, which was clearly a tool to go after Trump supporters with the full force of the state apparatus. Submission through fear.



As Biden was president, Trump never backed down, and was continually hunted. A 3 AM raid with armed FBI agents at his Mar-A-Lago house was another turning point. Not just going after documents Trump was rightfully in possession of, those agents were going through personal belongings of Barron and Melania Trump, fully outside the scope of the warrant. The whole situation was a farce, and should not have happened that way, without proper conversation with the Secret Service detail protected Trump at that time.

When all the media and legal harassment attempts failed, Trump was shot at. Literally. At least twice, that we know about, did armed people come close to him. First in Butler, grazing Trump’s ear in a miraculous miss (See my article on that here), and a little bit later by another Ukraine linked American at a golf course in Florida.

Nothing worked, and Trump won his next election, as well, in November 2024. Now, with lightning speed, he is dismantling the deep state apparatus, their funding, and their personnel. Through landmark SCOTUS decisions, the Lawfare is being scaled back, and he can carry out his agenda, including, importantly, thinning out the ranks of the career officials, the core at key departments, who often worked against Trump.

We just saw a very clear example of such sabotage from within. A few weeks ago, the FDA suddenly approved Moderna’s Covid vaccine. How could RFK Jr. have allowed this? People were upset at this betrayal of his MAHA principles. Last week, we find out that RFK fired 2 top employees at HHS. Apparently both aides had rushed through that approval process when RFJ was on vacation, without him signing off on it. This is sabotage, abuse, subterfuge. It is people that have become entrenched in the system, without severing their ties to the companies or organizations they are supposed to oversee/regulate/hold accountable. This creates incredible corruption, and we see more and more of it coming to light.

Keep that RFJ and FDA approval behind his back in mind: this is symptomatic of what is called ‘the Deep State’. Unelected officials making decisions ‘because they know best’, against the agenda and decisions of the elected officials they are supposed to serve. It takes time to remove the worst of those offenders, and it took a SCOTUS decision to allow Trump to move forward with his drastic cuts into the federal workforce, which was not just to save money, but to remove employees who were making ideological decisions, despite the claim that such career officials are ‘neutral’. With those moles (ever wondered where all those leaks to the media came from?) out the way, or mostly out of the way, Trumps path to drain the swamp becomes much smoother.

Also, very importantly, this sustained policy by Trump already has broken the back of this phenomenon. Proof? Tulsi Gabbard stated that “whistleblowers [are] coming out of the woodwork”, coming from the OBAMA administration, who are, in Gabbard’s words, ‘disgusted’ by what had happened under their watch. Now that the threat of heavy-handed and even violent government suppression is over, they feel free to speak up. This is a huge sign of the change that is taking place in this country.

A necessary step to clean up, and rebuild.



But it is happening, unfolding before our eyes. See the signs, and know what they mean. Look at the fig tree, for example. As soon as its twigs get tender and its leaves come out, you know that summer is near. Even so, when you see all these things, you know that it is near, right at the door.

Now, what about Epstein, in all this?



Epstein is linked to the Deep State, as a tool for blackmail and control, at the very least. We know how he trafficked underage girls for elites to ‘play with’, videotaping it all as blackmail material. Who was behind him? ‘Intelligence’, according to some during Epstein’s first court case, which saw him get off with a slap on the wrist. CIA? Mossad? Other groups? We don’t know. We cannot know, at this point, with any certainty, but we cannot afford to guess and pick wrong. Too much rides on dismantling this machine for good.

Which is why patience and precision is very important... (Yes, Marjorie Taylor Greene, I am looking at you!)

Trump is barely 6 months into his term, and has already accomplished as much as he did. A lot of steps needs to be taken in a specific order, as well, to clear the path for disclosure, proper investigation, and then indictment and arrests. There can be no mistakes, and thus no hurried actions or jumping to conclusions.



Let the man cook, MTG!



Either way, Epstein did what he did, got caught, got off very easy with the FBI suspending their investigation, but when Trump became president, Epstein and Maxwell got arrested (Maxwell after Trump fired the SDNY prosecutor who was blocking such arrest), grand jury was completed, and before Epstein got his time in court, he was ‘suicided’. Leaving all theories aside on ‘did he kill himself’ or ‘is he even dead and not in witness protection’, Trump has worked very hard to counter child exploitation.

The incredible influx of illegals brought with it the influx of hundreds of thousands of minors, who then went ‘missing’...

There was no concern, and as congressman Higgins explains, visibly bursting with anger on the injustice done to innocent children, over 35,000 children have already been saved, and criminal cases will be built.

It was NGOs who made this abuse possible, through a completely missing federal oversight (and even active support!). It was easier to become a guardian of an illegal minor than to adopt a pet dog. The abuse was rampant. This is the new direction the child exploitation has taken, very acutely, and this explains why Trump’s main drive was and still is to secure the border, as a lot of very severe issues will be solved that way.

Meanwhile, he was gearing up for the reveal of corruption and treasonous conspiracy/coup from 2016, finally. Which is why Obama and the other conspirators tried to derail that: enter the very transparent Epstein memo Axios released, without a date, name, or signature. Try to connect Trump again to Esptein, as one who will hide evidence, cover-up unsavory truth, so when that same Trump then brings up Spygate, Obama’s cover-up and crimes, Trump can then easily be dismissed as a hypocrite…

Trump played along, said there was no client list, no videos, that it was a hoax, driving everyone insane (on both sides of the aisle, to be honest). The result was that Democrats started demanding this release, in name of transparency. With that, the trap was sprung.



As a counter to the Epstein demands, Trump released grand jury documents about Epstein 2019 case, Maxwell, and from Florida, i.e. from the earlier case. This is information that has been sealed away since written, and cannot be tampered with. It lays out the prosecutions ‘best case’, all of it, to have the grand jury move to indict and prosecute. It is the perfect release of everything Epstein that we have.

Now, at the same time, Trump did not want to release the Epstein files that had been kept by the FBI, as he did not trust it was untampered with after 4 years of Biden sitting on it. Also, his target was much bigger. He wanted to start pulling at a thread that would unravel a lot more wrongdoing, directly influencing the United States and every citizen in it.

First, prepare the minds by have everyone demand transparency.

Next, have Gabbard release the smoking gun documents showing the attempted coup.



Then, bring in Clinton’s email scandal again.

There seems to be a deliberate pace of release, bit by bit.

Just yesterday, Bondi released all the MLK Jr. files. 230,000 pages of documents, from all over. Very valuable, but no one knows what is in it. It will take a good while to dissect those to see what can be found that we didn’t know yet.

The other releases by Trump are different: not massive file dumps, but small snippets, each highlighting a different crime, a different person (but all connected), step by step. Building a case, if you will, treating the whole of the United States as a grand jury of public opinion, showing that there is not just ‘probable’ cause, but ‘likely’ or even ‘certain’ cause, and more than enough evidence to move to indictment, prosecution, arrests, and convictions.

To restore trust in this country, the rot must be exposed.

People need to know how they have been manipulated to see the worst in Trump, step by step, all based on lies and falsehoods.

People need to know that this still is unacceptable, and that those who committed that fraud will be held accountable.

And it is happening, step by step. Trump is openly posting AI videos showing Obama being handcuffed and put in jail. The message is very clear: this is where this is going...



Time will tell if this is correct, of course, but I am putting this out there anyway.

What you do you think of this summary? What is missing? What do you think I got wrong? (And, of course, WHY? That way we all learn.)



