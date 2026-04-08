Preface: Three Lines. Forty-Seven Words. Everyone Nods.

“In the 1880s, King Leopold II of Belgium took Congo as his personal fiefdom, exploiting the local population, forcing them to extract rubber to enrich himself, tortured those who didn’t comply, chopping off their hands. In the end, he killed 10 million people in a hidden holocaust!”

3 lines. 47 words. And everyone nods their heads. Horrible!

No one stops to pause: is this really true?



Why that is, is rather simple: because this is a sophisticated narrative, that by now hits a lot of hidden biases and triggers that make it ring true.

White. Male. Catholic. Monarch. Feudalism. Colonialism. Exploitation/capitalism. Greed. Racism from whites against poor blacks. Torture, with chopped of hands as viral visceral visual. And 10 million killed: move over, Hitler! Here’s a serious contender for the most evil personified title! It all locks together, and reinforces each other. It must be true, with such a perfect storm of known red flags and negatives?

It has a clear villain as main character, with a clear action, both in malice from the villain, as in painful injustice to innocent local black Africans, with a setting that is far removed from all of us, but also speaks to our imagination, and with a string of themes attached to it: patriarchy, monarchy, religion, colonialism, capitalism, racism, genocide, holocaust. It hits all of them.

It hits at least 2 different biases everyone holds, subconsciously, which makes the story resonate. It also and importantly has no cost to attack Leopold or the Belgians (the who?), while it allows to signal your own virtue. And all of it has been safely incapsulated in our collective historical memory as a general truth everyone knows. Even better: the link to the holocaust makes it impossible for anyone to attack this stance, lest such attacker get accused of being a holocaust denier, an immediate credibility and humanity killer. Who wants to defend the indefensible, after all?

Not me.



So I won’t defend the indefensible.

What I WILL do, however, is retrace the construction and adaptation of this narrative, and rebuild a proper structure of historical criticism, on how to look at history, and what the constraints are for a debate of this caliber. It will read at times as uncomfortable, but not because I am crossing lines into impropriety, but because it forces us all to look at ourselves. So in short, this won’t be a defense of Leopold II, but I will be challenging the legitimacy of how the conclusion about Leopold II was reached.

Since any proper analysis of this narrative will have to deal with a lot of hidden assumptions that are based on hopelessly flattened, summarized, and generalized claims, unpacking that will take time. This is a long-form monograph, as a result. If you care about truth and precision over quick soundbites with immediate judgments embedded, this one is for you.



Let’s have a look.

0.2 Table of Contents

Preface: Three Lines. Forty-Seven Words. Everyone Nods.

0·1 Preface: Three Lines. Forty-Seven Words. Everyone Nods.

0·2 Table of Contents

I. When Narratives become reality

1·1 Hollywood and canonization

1·2 The Universal Solvent

1·3 How a Good Story Works: The C.A.S.T. Framework

II. The Book That Codified the Myth

2·1 “King Leopold’s Ghost” Under Scrutiny

2·2 The Lemaire Inversion

2·3 Staged Evidence and the Omission Problem

2·4 Ten Million: Where the Number Came From

2·5 What the Demographics Actually Show

III. The Layers Beneath

3·1 Decolonization and the Marxist Turn

3·2 The Church They Erased: Missionaries, Education, and the Belgian Culture War

3·3 In the Shadow of the Cold War

IV. What Really Happened

4·1 Congo Free State: The World Leopold Inherited

4·2 Leopold II: Enlightened Monarch or Cartoon Villain?

4·3 The Berlin Conference: A Masterclass in Diplomacy

4·4 Scale, Language, and the Impossibility Argument

4·5 Abuses: Real, Exaggerated, Contested, and Contextualized

V. An Empire Defied: The British Origins of the Campaign

5·1 An Empire Defied

5·2 The Stokes Affair: When Economics Wore a Moral Mask

5·3 Morel, Casement, and the Machinery of Outrage

5·4 Mark Twain’s Soliloquy: Satire That Became History

5·5 Conan Doyle and the Credibility Transfer

VI. The Voice That Was Never Asked

6·1 Missing Perspectives

6·2 The Colonial Library and Its Blind Spots

6·3 The Dog That Didn’t Bark: Folk Memory and the Missing Massacre

6·4 Yumbi, 2018: No Leopold, No Rubber

6·5 The Antwerp Hands: When the Narrative Escapes Reality

6·6 Who Pays the Price?

VII. Conclusion: The Rules of a Better Debate



I. When Narrative becomes reality

1.1 Hollywood and canonization

In 2019 it was announced that Ben Affleck was to direct a movie based on Adam Hochschild’s 1998 book ‘King Leopold’s Ghost’, with Martin Scorsese as producer. This project has since stalled, without any further updates in the past 7 years. Yet the fact that this topic reached such stage in Hollywood is telling. Such a movie would canonize the story, as told by Hochschild, of a murderous and greedy King Leopold II of Belgium, ruthlessly and cruelly oppressing the people of Congo in the heart of Africa, demanding tribute in the form of rubber and ivory, cutting off the hands of every poor Congolese who did not meet their quota, ultimately killing over 10 million people in a little over 20 years!

Based on that narrative, online lists of ‘most evil people’ rate him only just below the likes of Adolf Hitler, Pol Pot, Joseph Stalin, and Mao Zedong. Once a historical event becomes a movie, it becomes cemented as truth, common knowledge, for the majority of people. And an event doesn’t become a movie unless there is enough support that legitimizes it as a ‘true story, worth telling on the silver screen’. At that point, that story is no longer just ‘history’, but becomes ‘entertainment’, leaving a strong emotional impression on its viewers.

In this case, however, the movie doesn’t need to be made. The narrative has already won, as it is now ‘common knowledge’. At the same time, any denial or even the slightest attempt to question even the most basic facts about what happened in Congo during Leopold’s reign is linked to that other mass slaughter, the Holocaust. No one likes such denials, as it rehabilitates evil!

Yet narratives are not innocent, as they drive the thinking of whole groups, and it demands and justifies action. A very recent example of this is the 17 March 2026 decision of the Council Chamber of the Brussels Court of First Instance in Belgium to open a criminal trial against former Belgian diplomat Étienne Davignon for his alleged role in the abduction and transfer that led to the murder of Patrice Lumumba, former Prime Minister of post-colonial Congo. Davignon has since appealed the decision. The trial, if it proceeds, is expected to begin in January 2027. Why is a 93-year-old man put to trial for something that happened 65 years ago?

For decades, the narrative, constructed in full ramp-up of the Cold war, was very simple: out of fear for a communist takeover of Congo in early 1960, with its rich uranium deposits that just 15 years earlier contributed the majority of the material used in the nuclear bombs build in WWII, a leader who was courting the Soviets could not be tolerated! Whatever his real intentions, and regardless of the real story behind his contacts with the Soviets (after the US and the Europeans had refused him any military support), ‘he was a communist!’ And that settles that.

That simple narrative has been discarded today. Now charges of colonialism and cruelty against the Congolese population have become the backdrop against which the whole case of Lumumba is to be judged, in an equally simplistic way, highlighting only a single cause: white Westerners who killed a brilliant African leader they were afraid of, trying to hold on to their old colonial power, their racist worldview and self-images shaken by a man they could not control.

Not long after a Belgian judge ruled that the one remaining tooth of Lumumba was to be returned to his family, King Philippe visited Congo, and in a speech to the Congolese parliament expressed his regrets over the actions of Belgium in the past: “Even though many Belgians invested themselves sincerely, loving Congo and its people deeply, the colonial regime itself was based on exploitation and domination. This regime was one of unequal relations, unjustifiable in itself, marked by paternalism, discrimination and racism. It led to violent acts and humiliations. On the occasion of my first trip to Congo, right here, in front of the Congolese people and those who still suffer today, I wish to reaffirm my deepest regrets for those wounds of the past.”

Against the backdrop of ‘everything we know’ about his great-great-uncle Leopold II, this makes perfect sense. It is as clean as it is simple: Leopold II massacred the Congolese, and nothing has changed when Philippe’s uncle, Baudouin, was in charge when his officials conspired with the CIA to have Lumumba, another Congolese man, taken prisoner, tortured, killed, and then his body dissolved in acid to prevent his remains of becoming a rallying cry against their own misdeeds. It is part of the same story! Regrets alone aren’t enough, however, as many pointed out after that speech: a formal apology, and reparations, are in order.

But narratives are never innocent. As a famous author once pointed out: “never let the truth stand in the way of a good story!”

Let’s peel back the layers, one by one. Those layers turn out to involve post-colonial moralizing, Cold War nuclear strategy, anti-clericalism, Belgian internal politics, British imperial ambition, and the systematic exclusion of the one voice that should matter most in a story about Congo.

1.2 The Universal Solvent

Before we continue, I need to make something very clear and explicit:



“I am not cleaning up Leopold or his image, but I am cleaning up the method of evaluation that is being used to look at history and to make moral judgements. Moral judgments should never be made lightly, and always from the best possible grounds. This is not it.”

I will touch upon several failure modes later on, but as you keep reading, hold my explicit claim and operative guide in mind.



In this light, allow me one other quote, this time by C.S. Lewis, from his book Mere Christianity:



“Suppose one reads a story of filthy atrocities in the paper. Then suppose that something turns up suggesting that the story might not be quite true, or not quite so bad as it was made out. Is one’s first feeling, ‘Thank God, even they aren’t quite so bad as that,’ or is it a feeling of disappointment, and even a determination to cling to the first story for the sheer pleasure of thinking your enemies are as bad as possible? If it is the second then it is, I am afraid, the first step in a process which, if followed to the end, will make us into devils. You see, one is beginning to wish that black was a little blacker. If we give that wish its head, later on we shall wish to see grey as black, and then to see white itself as black. Finally we shall insist on seeing everything -- God and our friends and ourselves included -- as bad, and not be able to stop doing it: we shall be fixed for ever in a universe of pure hatred.”

Let sense and reason prevail, and morality used sparingly but decisively, resisting the urge to make ourselves feel better by portraying ‘others’ as lesser.

In too much modern thinking and historiography errors have crept in, in the form of templates of moralizing judgment. We look at the past and moralize it based on our current views and sensitivities, and use that to frame how we think about our own cultures and ourselves. By cherry-picking events to get outraged about, and by compressing very complex issues and contexts into stark black-and-white stories driven by a single overarching cause as main explanation, a pattern of thinking and analysis is created that becomes a universal solvent, and attacks everything else just the same, if applied evenly. Let’s see what that looks like in case of Congo and Leopold.

As I wrote in the introduction of this article: “the movie [about Congo and Leopold] doesn’t need to be made. The narrative has already won, as it is now ‘common knowledge’.” The narrative that Leopold was one of history’s arch-villains has already won, indeed. As added proof, I present the fact that I acutely felt the need to preempt criticisms about ‘me trying to redeem Leopold or his image’, as if the millions he killed don’t matter.

Leopold was a white, male, catholic monarch, using a huge part of the heart of Africa as his personal domain, exploited it to satisfy his own greed and megalomania, while brutally oppressing, torturing, and murdering millions of innocent Africans, viewed as ‘lesser’.

All the marks of evil are there. Patriarchy, racism, feudalism, colonialism, religion, oppression, capitalism, large corporations and blind profit, what’s not to hate and blame? Did I miss anything? That is the substrate of the modern view on Leopold, regardless whether people actively accept those claims or not. This did not come out of nowhere, of course.

The 1998 book ‘King Leopold’s Ghost’, written by Adam Hochschild, an American author, journalist, historian and lecturer, is what codified our modern views. In that book, we get an overview of what happened in Congo through the eyes and words of William Sheppard (Black American Presbyterian missionary), Edmund Dene Morel (English investigative journalist), and Roger Casement (Irish spy/diplomat). Their work is labeled as one of the first Human Rights Movements. Hochschild uses those claims to weave a narrative about rubber exploitation, imposed through forced labor, torture, and murder, leading to millions in deaths, in a ‘hidden holocaust’. After Leopold was forced to hand Congo over to the Belgian government, under mounting international pressure, Hochschild claimed Leopold attempted to destroy the evidence of his misdeeds by burning state records on massive scale.

Why Hochschild? He was in no way the only person writing about such topics. A 1998 New York Times article explains this: “Although much of the material in “King Leopold’s Ghost” is secondhand -- the author has drawn heavily from Jules Marchal’s scholarly four-volume history of turn-of-the-century Congo and from “The Scramble for Africa,” Thomas Pakenham’s wide-ranging 1991 study of the European conquest of the continent -- Hochschild has stitched it together into a vivid, novelistic narrative that makes the reader acutely aware of the magnitude of the horror perpetrated by King Leopold and his minions.”

Who reads four volume tomes of academic writing? No one. Will never go viral! So Hochschild took all that, and composed a ‘vivid, novelistic narrative’ that could, and did, go viral, by completely lowering the accessibility to those numbers, presented as a story with a clear villain. And a story that fit within those of anti-war and pro-Civil Rights and Human Rights groups of the latter half of the 20th century.

1.3 How a Good Story Works: The C.A.S.T. Framework

Which brings us to the idea of ‘narratives’ itself. A good narrative is not so much about the truth claims within it, but about the format in which it is presented, and the ability to touch emotions (as driver for fast identification and spreading). Not every crime, real or perceived, becomes a ‘narrative’, and not every narrative survives a generation. We talk about Leopold, but not about the Boers, for example.

Narratives are their own art form, and go well beyond ‘vehicles for telling truth’. The focus for a great and effective narrative is not truth, after all, but formal elements that allow a moral identification, a tension, though different formats. During a lecture for the Society for Features Journalism, DeGregory and Carrillo, for example, talk about C.A.S.T.: having a Character, willing to let you in (make it personal, relatable); having an Action, that is clear and visible,; a Setting, where you set the scene to allow readers to ‘see’ the story unfold themselves, as if they were there, leaving a lingering impression; and a one-word, universal Theme, as a single, overarching element to organize the story and decide what does and does not belong under that theme. Oh, and tension, to help with engagement, or posing questions, to draw readers in and keep them moving.

UC Berkeley follows along the same lines, and in a blog on thought leadership an article was published on ‘How to Craft a Good Story’. A good story needs the following elements:

Be

“Engaging/Interesting;

Easy to follow/Memorable;

Educational and/or Inspiring; and

Actionable.”

What is missing in all that? Truthfulness. It helps, and cannot be ignored, but a true story isn’t necessarily a good story. And narratives are about a type of story that “if done correctly, [...] has the power to inspire others and drive action.” That is serious stuff. To inspire others and driving them to action is loaded with a lot of responsibility. You have to be very certain about the truth and need for the thing you want to inspire others for, and the type of action you want to drive them towards. Such storytelling makes you at least in part responsible for their thoughts and the actions taken based on those thoughts, as shaped directly and consciously by your story.

So while you cannot simply cut out truth from a story and narrative, we have to realize that truth itself has not much to do with how ‘good’ or ‘inspiring’ a story is. Which opens the door for all kinds of abuses, even if people don’t start with that in mind.

II. The Book that Codified the Myth

2.1 “King Leopold’s Ghost” under scrutiny

So, Hochschild’s value, resulting in his bestselling book, was in the narrative he constructed. Where before people knew bits and pieces, he put it all together in a single story, with a starkly clear villain. For good measure, he explicitly drew connections to the Holocaust, calling Congo the ‘hidden Holocaust’: now you cannot attack him, lest you get labeled a ‘hidden holocaust denier’! With one, quick stroke of his pen, Hochschild made the factual basis of his book unassailable! Not because it is all perfectly true and comprehensive, with proper and justified interpretations and balanced source materials, but because attacking his story is morally reprehensible, and minimizing suffering of millions of people while rehabilitating actual abject evil. Can’t do that!

But what if someone were to ignore that, and factcheck anyway? Bruce Gilley, professor of political science at the Mark O. Hatfield School of Government at Portland State University, did so in a 2023 article for The American Conservative, titled ‘King Hochschild’s Hoax’, subtitled ‘An absurdly deceptive book on Congolese rubber production is better described as historical fiction.’ Prof. Gilley pulls no punches, and it starts with acknowledging the idea of Leopold as a villain as ‘common knowledge: “The book is reflexively cited by reputable scholars in their footnotes any time they wish to assert that it is “well known” and “beyond doubt” that sinister men in Europe wrought havoc in Africa over a century ago. Any discussion of the Congo, or of European colonialism more generally, invariably begins with the question: “Have you read King Leopold’s Ghost?”

Next, he states calmly: “I have read it. And I can declare that it is a vast hoax, full of distortions and errors both numerous and grave, a few of which I will detail in this short essay. [...] It is a callous and negligent chicotte (hippo whip) lash on the backs of all black Africans, narcissistic guilt porn for white liberals at the expense of the African.”

This does not remain rhetorical, as Prof. Gilley systematically calls out specific claims by Hochschild, then dismantles them, bringing receipts and support. He starts with simply category errors such as equating the Congo Free state with European colonialism, as there are important legal differences and elements that set Congo apart from the actual colonies in Africa (and elsewhere in the world). The article points out several causality errors, where Hochschild too easily blames any trace of violence as caused by the official rubber policy. Any military action was to enforce rubber extraction, even if all available evidence and reports show anti-slaver operations or sometimes simple acts of survival in the middle of a still instable and hostile region. Where things get really serious, is where Hochschild moves from plausible accidental errors or simply differences in interpretation to actual manipulations and distortion of the available evidence.

2.2 The Lemaire Inversion

This is worth stopping for, and taking a closer look. Prof. Gilley points at a statement by Charles Lemaire, who was the first commissioner of the Équateur district. The original quotation, in translation, reads:



“As soon as the rubber question was raised, I stood firmly in opposition and wrote to the government: “We will have to be cutting off hands, noses, and ears if we intend to collect rubber in the Équateur district (where no preparations had been made). And I don’t think we drove away the Arab bandits in order to take their place.””



Clearly, he is taking a stand against expansion of rubber extraction in the Équateur district, making a comparison with the Arab slave hunters and traders, whose place he does not want to take.



What does Hochschild make of that quote?



“As soon as it was a question of rubber, I wrote to the government, “To gather rubber in the district…one must cut off hands, noses and ears.””

This completely turns the meaning of Lemaire’s quote upside down! This is not an error based on a misreading or interpretation, but a complete manipulation. If it would be claimed that this is an accidental error, on such an important claim, it exonerates Hochschild from intended manipulation, but it then brings the charge of gross incompetence. And once either intended manipulation or gross incompetence has been demonstrated, even once, but in a core element, how can the rest of his work be trusted as reliable and unbiased?

2.3 Staged Evidence and the Omission Problem

Next is the use of the photographic evidence, most of them ‘taken by the English missionary Alice Seeley Harris and supplied to the anti-Léopold campaign through the English missionary John Weeks,’ as Prof. Gilley explained, before pointing out that ‘Hochschild does not tell the reader that the photographs are staged, nor does he explain that the photographs of people with severed hands were victims of gangrene, tribal vendettas, or cannibalism having nothing to do with rubber.’

There are a good number of such pictures available. But notice how each of the people are wearing a very similar white cloth around their waist: this is a kind of ‘hospital gown’, where you have a number of cases of amputation. Causes: unknown, from the picture. For a number of such cases there are hospital records that indicate accidents, for example the case of Epondo:

Or this picture by Alice Seeley Harris, purportedly showing a Congolese man being whipped with a ‘chicotte’.

Except, this is a staged picture. Which is never said when shown. This is dangerous territory: ‘but this reenacting is showing real abuse that happened!’ Which might be true, but when only the reenactment pictures survive, and are shown without notifying that it is a posed picture, the risk of people take it for truth is very real.

In this case, the story goes deeper. The picture was taken in 1904, during a trip to Congo for the Congo Reform Association (CRA), a Human Rights group founded to expose Leopold. The image was posed, based on an illustration in the “Moniteur du Congo” from 1885, showing a local soldier whipping a man. It does not tell you it was posed, nor does it tell you that this particular whip, the chicotte, was forbidden to be used in Congo. Courts were not allowed to use the chicotte as punishment for condemned criminals, and those who did use that whip could be prosecuted themselves! One exception: the chicotte was allowed as a punishment in the military of Congo, where its use was allowed precisely to counter military brutality by its members. But looking at this picture, you’d think that the Congolese military abused civilians freely and unimpeded. As stated before: omission is among the most perfidious type of lies.

The most perfidious lies are often not distortions of actual claims or facts, but omission of key elements that would have changed the framing if they were mentioned properly and honestly. Ignoring to properly explain the reality of slave trade, and the broader regional conditions (cannibalism, disease, inter-tribal warfare, etc.), allows to keep the framing on ‘it was the rubber extraction policy’, now without any competing causes that might have given a more nuanced picture.

Worse is the way Hochschild takes the side of the slave traders, both Arab and local kings. Prof. Gilley recounts the 1895 rebellion, portraying the rebelling Congolese soldiers as victims of a bullying Belgian officers, Commander Mathieu Pelzer, known, per Hochschild, ‘to use his fists’. He got his ‘comeuppance’ when soldiers slit his throat. What does the reader take away? Cruel white masters, abusing poor black people. Of course, those poor blacks will break at some point and hit back! Who can blame them? Except, as Prof. Gilley completes the picture, “Pelzer had nothing to do with it. The rebels were former soldiers for a black slave king. The EIC had brought them to the southern camp to reintegrate them as government soldiers. But their loss of royal prerogatives to whore, steal, and maim caused them to rebel.”

No reader of Hochschild is going to dive into the 4-volume history of Jules Marchal, or Thomas Pakenham’s academic work on Africa to check his claims. Instead, those claims seem to fit the narrative of ‘Belgians bad, natives good’, and are accepted without any critical test. But just as normal, unsuspecting readers misread Hochschild’s book, Hochschild himself misread other books and sources. Yet as author and historian, he should know better. Case in point, “[l]ike generations of English professors, Hochschild has misread the book as an indictment of colonialism, which is difficult to square with its openly pro-colonial declarations and the fact of the “adoring” natives surrounding the deceased Kurtz.”

And nothing but some good old tin-foil hat conspiracy added to spice up the whole narrative: Hochschild points out how ‘the ovens at Leopold’s palace burned for 8 days straight’, to turn the whole Congolese archive into smoke and ash, wiping out all traces of his own misdeeds. The implication becomes proof, somehow, of the sins of Leopold. Meanwhile, the link with the actual Holocaust makes any attempt to point out the many errors immediately suspect and morally questionable...

2.4 Ten Million: Where the Number Came From

The most visible elements of the whole Leopold in Congo narrative are the hacked-off hands as a visceral and visual proof of cruelty, and the number of 10 million to indicate inhuman scale of the atrocities committed by Leopold. Prof. Gilley already pointed out that those pictures were either staged, or real but misattributed (accidents, sickness, cannibalism, etc.).

On the number of 10 million victims, he pointed out that this number comes from a claim by Mark Twain, laid in the mouth of King Leopold in Twain’s satirical Soliloquy criticizing the situation in Congo. The lack of reliable population numbers for Central Africa before 1949, bad methodology to get to ’10 million’, and a complete lack of any traces of such huge massacre in either oral history of Congo or in the surviving demographical samples and accounts, as well as the cavalier attitude to cite ‘Leopold killed 10 million people’, when the numbers at the source of those claims include natural deaths, deaths caused by illness (very rampant at that time), famine (often caused by slave raids and other wars/raids between local African groups), etc.

2.5 What the Demographics Actually Show

If a student made such broad sweeping claims, ignoring such important distinctions, for his paper on population statistics in college, he’d get a well-deserved F. In “King Leopold’s Ghost”, however, the author is celebrated for his best-selling story exposing the plight of Africans and the guilt of European colonizers. Notice also that the claim keeps changing: 10 million in 20 years, 30 years, or 40? No one really knows, but it is all Leopold’s fault.

If you decontextualize your story, and leave out the active campaigns against Arab slave traders, the hostile terrain, the many diseases that hit both Europeans and Africans, then yes, it becomes very easy to attribute it all to Leopold.

Doing my own research on this, I looked at the estimated demographics as compiled by Frankema and Jerven (original database from 2014, latest update in 2025) (accessible on the website of the African Economic History Network). Important note the authors give with their database: “Note: The population estimates in this dataset are best guesses based on backward projections 1950-1850 with country specific modifications. They do not represent actual population counts.”

Looking at the data for 8 Central African countries (Chad, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo [former French Congo], the DRC [former Belgian Congo], and Angola), we get the following graph for the period from 1850 through 1950. The top, pink line is the DRC (former Congo Free State), from 1850 to 1885 pre-Belgian, from 1885 to 1908 Congo Free State under Leopold, and from 1908 to 1961 as Belgian colony.

Notice the sharp decline from 1890 to 1920, much more pronounced than the decline in other, neighboring countries, which at first glance might seem to vindicate the ideas put forward by Hochschild. But not so fast: take into account the sharper increase in population from 1860 to 1890, well before the Belgians were there. What caused that sharp increase?

The most likely explanation is this:

We have data from a 1879 expedition by the famous British explorer, Henry Morton Stanley, this time contracted by the ‘International Association for Congo’ led by Leopold II. The next year, he went up and down the Congo river between Kinshasa and Kisangani, as well as few tributaries, and halts in 77 places along the way. Stanley explained that he counted in a region of 16 kilometers deep, counted from the river, and for about 4844 kilometers of riverine shoreline, about 806,000 inhabitants. This was then extrapolated to a total population for Congo of 42,608,000 people in 1880. However, in the French edition of that same book, published the same year, that number was 27,694,100 inhabitants. Looking at the numbers per population center, Stanley uses clean thousands, indicating that this was an estimate more than an actual count. It was in the interest of his employer, Leopold, to estimate ‘upwards’, to increase the economic value of that region, and the trade and labor potential present.



Now, at that time most of the territory of what is now Congo was still unknown, and maps of that time leave the area blank: ‘Terra Incognita’, or ‘Not explored’. He assumed that the population density along the river shore was the same as inland (which it typically is not). Also, there was no information, whatsoever, to make any reasonable estimate of the population of the inland territory, unknown and unexplored as it was! To make matters even worse, between 1880 and 1885 there was no concept of ‘Congo’, it took until 1894 that treaties with other European nations provided its current borders. Who was counted, or not counted, without a clear territory to count in?

Also, later recounts show less people, but that is again from the riverine shorelines: as the main axis of transport, a lot of people went inland to be safer. Did the decrease in population along the river indicate a drop in actual population, or simply a movement inland? This is never explored, nor excluded. There are too many questions, and no one to ask them, let alone answer them, before people jump to all kinds of conclusions based on very surface level optics.

What the data from Frankema and Jerven show, is therefore most likely the result of methodological artifacts, inflating the increase (based on faulty explorer inputs), and therefore inflating the decrease towards the much more reliable numbers from 1920. What is clear, however, is that the whole region had a slight increase until 1890, and then a slight decrease from 1890 to 1920. This, by itself, counters any attempt to point at Leopold as an outlier, and points on a group of shared elements that caused such decline across the region: impact of colonization (of course), but also disease (outbreaks of sleeping sickness [trypanosomiasis] and/or smallpox), famine because of war and displacement, as well as wars itself, both those between Europeans and the slave traders (Arab and local), as between tribes themselves.

It paints a much broader and nuanced picture, where abuses were real, but never to the extent people like Hochschild insinuate.

III. The Layers Beneath

3.1 Decolonization and the Marxist Turn

So we looked at Hochschild, and showed the NYT article that mentioned some of his sources. Those sources fit in the post-war era, marked by the Cold War, as well as by decolonization. WW2 had so weakened the United Kingdom that it lost its grip on its large colonial empire. France, embroiled in a war in Algeria that did not end well for her image, followed suit, and soon all colonies everywhere became independent.

While both are very different events, they intersect. While the Cold War was about the fight between the USSR and the USA, and decolonization was about normal people in colonies stepping up and reclaiming their independence and freedom, both the USSR and the USA jockeyed for influence among those new countries. France was much more perfidious: it set up a monetary and military aid structure that gave nominal independence to her former colonies, but kept them subordinated to France in practice. (Until very recently, where many of those countries are actively kicking out the French army bases, and reject the monetary joke of the CFA franc system)

Part of a wider move that needs to be brought up is the application of Marxist principles to historiography, through the Frankfurter Schule, the Annales school, or Historical Materialists. Ideologically more aligned with the USSR (even if not necessarily controlled by them), their work deconstructed western civilization into all kinds of struggles, well beyond Marx’s original class struggle. The situation in Africa found very fertile soil, where the oppressed were clearly the local population, and the oppressor, also very clearly, the European countries that had colonized Africa.

Within those schools of thought (with a very strong materialist foundation), religion was seen as artificial and a tool of oppression. With a stroke of the pen all positive elements of the many religious orders sending out a massive wave of missionaries was made not just suspect, but part of the evil of colonization. All the efforts of so many men and women missionaries, discarded as ‘complicit’, their sacrifices and accomplishments ignored.

3.2 The Church They Erased: Missionaries, Education, and the Belgian Culture War

As a stark example of how such bias has colored and distorted view on Congo, consider how this claim was pushed: “Belgian rule virtually forbade education in the Congo”, as pushed in the Harvard CRIMSON of February 15, 1961. Of course, people think: this is to keep the people there uneducated, dumb, to make them easier to oppress and control. A PBS article has a quote from Ralph Bunche (American political scientist, diplomat, particularly working on various decolonization processes worldwide) claiming that at the time of the Congolese independence in 1960 there were “only 17 men who had [a] university education”. In a series on Africa, the BBC wrote that “There were no African army officers, only three African managers in the entire civil service, and only 30 university graduates.” That is the historiographic record.

Marnix Gijsen, under his pen name Jan-Albert Goris, was Belgian Commissioner of Information and Minister Plenipotentiary. He saw the Harvard Crimson article, and replied with his own letter to the editors:

“In addition to 30 university graduates, people with the equivalent of an American M.A. or Ph.D. degree, there were more than 1,000 enrolled Congolese college students in Belgium and the Congo. Africa’s only two full-fledged universities and Africa’s sole nuclear reactor are in the Congo. Add to that more than 17,000 men and women studying to be teachers, some 20,000 students in technical schools, and almost 18,000 in high school and junior college. The total figures for those in primary school was more than 1,413,000.”

On top of that, he pointed out that “The Congolese literacy rate of 50 to 55 per cent is the highest in Central Africa and bears favorable comparison to any nation on that continent,” citing United Nations statistics to show a very high percentage of the population receiving classroom education in 1958.

That is a Belgian political figure contesting that claim of 17-30 Congolese university graduates. But even this is off the mark, and ignores the accomplishments of the Catholic Church in Congo in regards to promoting equality and education. Over 2000 Congolese men had received seminary training, equivalent with at least a master’s degree, spanning languages, theology, philosophy, (Canon) law, and pastoral training. The first Congolese priest, Stefano Kaoze, was ordained in 1917. He wrote extensively, not just on ethnographic topics, but against those claiming Congolese people could not become Christians. He was the first Congolese person to write in French, and the first Congolese person to be part of the governing council of the Congo colony.



Let’s not forget the sacrifice of these (mainly, but not uniquely) Belgian missionaries in Congo. Before they left on their voyage by boat to Congo, they received the sacrament of Last Unction, typically given to those about to die: each of them knew that there was a very real chance they’d never come back, killed by either disease, accident, or violence.

Yet they went, anyway, and not to support colonial rule and exploitation or suppression of the locals, but to serve these locals. Just about every person in Belgium had a ‘nonkel pater’ or ‘tante nonneke’ (an uncle who was a missionary priest, or an aunt who was a missionary nun), the effort from the common people regarding mission work was very substantial. Many returned regularly to Belgium, and gave lessons and talks to countless students, opening a whole new world to them, talking with love about the people they were called to serve. Many decided to stay there, desiring to stay on their post till the very end, in the service of ‘their mission, their people, and their God’. I heard several of them speak, and their passion was genuine, as was their sacrifice, gratefully offered.

They went everywhere, not just to Congo, either: other African countries (Congregation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, known as ‘Scheutisten’), South America (Padre Juan Maria), North America (ever heard about Pierre-Jean De Smet or Louis Hennepin? Look them up!), Asia (here you really need to look up Ferdinand Verbiest, a Flemish missionary who became a close associate to the Chinese emperor, had a significant role in science, education, linguistics, and other fields, to the point that many Chinese, even those not Catholic, reverently remember him!)



Those missionaries built hospitals, orphanages, schools, churches, they spent a lot of time and effort learning the local languages, enabling proper understanding of the various local tribes. The people accused of being most responsible for keeping Congo ignorant were, in documented fact, the only ones who had learned to speak to it.

As Congo grew, those priests and nuns were often supporting the locals in their fights against their bosses and corporations, advocating for better pay, safer work environments, humane treatment. And they had absolutely no qualms about elevating the locals to their own ranks, as the 1917 ordination of Stefano Kaoze proves.

No one talks about that. Instead, internal Belgian politics were ignored, and misinterpreted. Yes, the Catholic Church presence in Congo received state funding, as will be pointed out every so often, with the clear implication that this is proof of their complicit collaboration with the Belgian government in Congo, and thus with all its evils. But the Church in Belgium received state funding as well, and that was a result of the impact of the French Revolution and Napoleon’s Code Civil of 1801 and Concordat of 1801. The state confiscated Church property, taking away their ability to sustain themselves, and instead offered state-funded payment to the clergy. The intent might have been to get the clergy under state control, but that did not automatically follow.

Within Belgium, you also had a constant internal strife between 2 main blocks: the Catholics (conservative, rural, church-oriented) and the Liberals (progressive, urban, anti-clerical, often mixed with masonic influences). The Liberals had their own split, between economically conservative but mainly atheist parties on one hand, and socialists on the other, later forming the 3 main political ‘pillars’ of Belgian politics.

Within those internal politics, the Dutch speaking region of Flanders in the North of Belgium remained mainly agricultural, and staunchly Catholic, while the Southern part of Belgium, the French speaking Wallonia, saw heavy industrialization (metal, coal, weapons [Fabrique National!]), sparking Liberal elites among the bosses and company owners, and socialists among the working classes. Against such a backdrop, it is not hard to see how the Catholic efforts in Congo were seen as ‘Flemish’ and ‘part of the Catholic pillar’, while those developing Congo economically and as a territory were mainly of the Liberal elites. The bias against those Catholic accomplishments is then very understandable, as an extension of internal Belgian political strife, but with a very marked impact on what stories were allowed to be written about Congo, and which kind of historical understanding would be founded on those stories that made it through such biased selection.

3.3 In the Shadow of the Cold War

We saw how post-colonial interests aligned with the anticlerical tendencies from the internal Belgian politics that had spread to Congo and the control of how the story of Congo was being written down and told. But there is one more important layer to keep in mind, as already mentioned: the Cold War.

People forget that approximately two-thirds to 80% (!!) of the uranium used for the Manhattan Project, including the “Little Boy” bomb dropped on Hiroshima, was mined in the Shinkolobwe mine in Belgian Congo. It should not surprise anyone, then, that the Cold War, especially in those early years right after WW2, had a special eye on Congo, as a strategic asset of very high value. At a time when students in the US were taught to ‘duck and cover’ in school-wide drills to prepare for imminent nuclear attacks by the Soviets, one can speak of a ‘fever’ having taken hold.

Those in power were not immune to it, either. It was the era of McCarthy, and tensions were high, very high. Look at the case of Lumumba and the Congolese independence from this point of view, and a lot makes much more sense, even if one can reasonably remain (very) apprehensive of the measures taken at the time. As all of the colonies were shaking off the colonial yoke in the 1950s and 1960s, with some very bloody wars being fought in that context, in particular the Algerian war that France fought, ultimately losing Algeria as special French territory. Keep in mind this Belgian proverb: “When it rains in Paris, it drizzles in Brussels”. This exemplifies the cultural and political influence France has on Belgium, through the francophone elites in Brussels. Belgium was very much aware of the dangers and risks, and was very unwilling to engage in any type of military adventure.

They were caught in the middle of huge geopolitical storms, and were rushed into action. Professor Herbert Weiss, who has studied the DRC since 1959 and was a personal witness to independence, wrote in an article for the African Studies Review, published in April 2012, how he viewed the transition to independence of the former Belgian colony of Congo to become the Democratic Republic of Congo. He mentions ‘Leopold’s brutal rule over the Congolese inspired an international public opinion campaign against the atrocities committed by his agents,’ but points out that Belgium, as a state, had no imperial aspirations, nor any imperial history, to explain why the Belgian government was so quick to agree with Congolese independence.

Yet he also wrote a very stunning admission. Notice, very carefully, certain words he uses, and what they actually sketch:

“I was a personal witness of the events described above. I remember the sense of infectious elation I felt when the results of the Round Table Conference were announced. Now, fifty years later, I wonder what the fate of the Congo would have been if the Belgians had resisted the demand for “immediate independence” and held on for a few more years. At the time I would have condemned such a question as supporting imperialism, but with hindsight, and given the agonies that followed the achievement of independence in the Congo, I suspect that in the end the Congolese would ultimately have been far better off.”

Catch that? You should have, I put in in bold letters. High level diplomats had that idea of Leopold’s atrocities in mind, and viewed any attempt to even delay independence as a sign of imperialism. What a framework, at the highest levels! The narratives this article talks about and aims to expose are not without effect, and not harmless, either! It allows morally charged emotions to seep into the thinking about Congo (or any other African nation or people) and about the West, framing it from the beginning in very strong and accusatory language, which blinded and hid certain options that would have been better, and which hurt the African people more than it served them, despite the stated goals and intentions that fed those morally charged emotions.

In this rush towards independence, Patrice Lumumba had won the elections, and was charged to form a government, which took some time. He approached the US to ask for military support, then the Europeans. Both the US and the European countries refused to provide any military support, which forced Lumumba to approach the Soviets, on July 31, 1960. At that point, none of his actual positions matter, nor did any of the American or European refusals matter. He was in talks with the Soviets, and in August and September that same year 10 to 15 Ilyushin-14 transport planes landed in Congo with about 200-300 military technicians and advisors to help Lumumba deal with the fighting in the secessionist Katanga province, where the Shinkolobwe uranium mine was located. As such, Lumumba was a soviet agent threatening access to a vital extraction point of a very important nuclear asset...

In 2013 declassified State Department records we learned that during an Eisenhower led NSC meeting on August 18, 1960 Lumumba’s assassination was discussed, carried out five months later, with at least 10 Belgians part of the chain of command, or at least aware of this plan, including Davignon who is now put to trial for this political assassination. Three months later, the US begins the Bay of Pigs planning...

The narrative about Leopold didn’t just distort history, it actively shaped the thinking behind the decisions that made postcolonial Congo ungovernable, and then absorbed the resulting catastrophe as further proof of its own premises. It is another stark reminder of the power of narratives, and how they can blind people to the finer nuances that actually matter a lot, but that get swept away by a strong, emotionally charged ‘story’ that becomes superimposed on everything.

IV. What Really Happened

4.1 Congo Free State: The World Leopold Inherited

To understand how that loop was first constructed, we need to go back further than Hochschild, and go to the men who built the original campaign, and explore what they were actually trying to achieve.

In these tumultuous decades after WW2, post-colonialism and cold war interests dip into the stories about Africa, within a wider emerging story about decolonization, white oppression, religion as complicit tool of the powerful, but also of civil rights and struggles for freedom and independence. Against that backdrop, the stories about Leopold made sense and rang true. But where do they actually come from?

Now we dive into what really happened, and the immediate reactions to that.

In the 1800s, Europe experienced a major reshuffle that redrew maps, created nations, ended others, replaced a religion-based law system and philosophy with a materialistic ‘enlightened’ one, and saw major advances in science, exploration, and production. Industrialization changed not just the economic systems of whole countries, but also their social hierarchies and structures. All this radically changed the way people looked at themselves, the world they lived in, and the transcendent (if at all still accepted!).

Europe just survived the aftermath of the French Revolution: Napoleon Bonaparte. His attempt to conquer all of Europe failed, stopped at great cost of blood and money, but the legacy of the Revolution remained, in part through the codified version in the constitutions of the many new or reborn countries decided on in the Congress of Vienna, in part through the new ideas that were not going away.

The idea of something like the Congress of Vienna itself was also radically new: an attempt to create a supranational space where differences between nations could be settled, in line with the enlightenment principle of reason. Of course, pure might remained a factor, as the main influence came from the most powerful nations. Still, the precedent was there, at least in the form of a principle that as being elevanted, signaling a huge change.

As Europe licked its wounds after Napoleon was finally defeated in Waterloo, and went through several series of (often bloody) revolutions, Germany unified itself under the impulse King Wilhelm I of Prussia and the genius of his Chancellor Otto von Bismarck. You guessed, by provoking war with Denmark, then a ‘civil war’ within the German Confederation (aimed at curbing the influence of Austria, which was very swiftly defeated through use of military and civil improvements by the Prussians, not in the least the use of trains for rapid and massive troop transport and support), and finally with France (also defeated in a matter of months, capturing French emperor Napoleon III).

This display of military might, acquired by very clever use of new technology and rational reorganization of not just the military, but the whole civil society (yeah, our current school system, preparing young children to become compliant cogs in the system, is a Prussian remnant), coupled with a rapid surge in economic might, was deeply troubling to all the ‘old’ powers in Europe. When Germany started to look outside of Europe, and started their own colonies, claiming stakes of influence and power on the global geopolitical chessboard, the stage was set. Time for the Belgian king to make his move!

4.2 Leopold II: Enlightened Monarch or Cartoon Villain?

Belgium was itself a direct consequence of the Congress of Vienna: the greater Netherlands (what is now Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, but in a single nation under King Willem I of Orange-Nassau) was conceived as buffer protected the German Confederation from further French aggression. French intrigue made use of the French population in the southern part (Belgium, with 40% French speakers and 60% Flemish/Dutch speakers, but with French as the language of the elites) as well as religious differences between the Protestant King Willem I and the almost completely Catholic south. In 1830 a revolution started in Brussels, received immediate money and military aid from France, and declared independence. Leopold of Saxe- Coburg and Gotha, and maternal uncle to the English Queen Victoria, became its first king.

His son, Leopold II, became king in 1865. Educated at the highest level, he was greatly influenced by the enlightenment ideals, and had a first-row seat on all the big changes, revolutions, and struggles within Europe. Amidst all that, he managed to remain neutral, which was not an easy feat! Heavy investment in military defense projects were one part of it, and other reforms, as well as plans to create colonies for Belgium to help fund all the necessary programs, were part of his ambitious plan.

It is easy to scoff at Leopold as a greedy monarch, only out for his own benefit and profit. However, one could point at his attempts to push for a Royal Referendum around 1893, when Belgium was going over its first revision of her constitution. This would give the King the right to veto. This proposal was rejected, as people claimed this would allow the King to override decisions by the elected government. This could be explained as proof of his imperialist tendencies, and his desire to accumulate power for himself, except, not really.

The Royal Referendum was conceived to consult the electorate directly on key issues, and the royal veto would have to be made in full alignment with the results of that referendum. It would be a check against government overreach, and allow the people, through the referendum and the king’s veto, to halt the government.

Yes, one can point at the ‘power to override the elected government’ and see direct proof of imperialism and thirst for power as proof of Leopold’s dark character.

No, that would ignore the fact that this could also be seen as an attempt to balance the power of the government by giving the electorate a means to have a binding voice.

Here you see the position Leopold was in: acts that can be explained in negative ways, but also in decidedly positive ones. Once the overall judgement of him was negative, everything else became viewed through that negative lens, further ‘strengthening’ that negative judgement, in a vicious and self-fulfilling circle.

As an aside: I always laughingly state that I am lazy and stubborn to my enemies, but efficient and strong-willed to my friends. Same facts, but a very different label, each with a real effect on how I would be assessed and viewed within the framework of my morality and character. Not without consequence!

Leopold is known as a builder: huge projects building palaces, museums, railroad stations, gardens, and other urban infrastructure, including massive railroad, canal, and road projects, aimed to modernize Belgium, provide employment to her citizens through these government projects, make it accessible in the heart of Europe to enable trade, and provide the necessary boost to her military defense strategies, having seen the impact train transport had on Bismarck’s war with Austria.

In all these endeavors, King Leopold II acted like an enlightened monarch, not different from Queen Victoria or Frederick the Great of Prussia. As a clear example of his ‘enlightened’ attempt to introduce the tenets of reason into his decision-making, for the benefit of his subjects, his reign saw the introduction of statistics-driven social reforms, among which labor union rights and worker accident compensation, political metrics that informed his plan on the royal referendum, as well as meticulous financial tracking of spending on government projects. Which places him in the standard definition of ‘enlightened monarch’. Which doesn’t mean that this should be a blanked approval of everything he did, or even of the idea of such ‘enlightened monarch’, but it does change the category we place him in from ‘clear egomaniac villain’ to something we typically hold more positive.

4.3 The Berlin Conference: A Masterclass in Diplomacy

Now, here is yet another example. In a conversation with Prince Philippe, Count of Flanders, he said: “la patrie doit être forte, prospère, par conséquent posséder des débouchés à elle, belle et calme” (translated: “the country must be strong, prosperous, therefore have markets of her own, beautiful and calm.”) What do people make of this? For example, on Wiki this becomes “the country must be strong, prosperous, therefore have colonies of her own, beautiful and calm.” Débouchés does not mean colony, even if colonies could be part of that meaning. It is not a political term, but an economic one, signaling markets, outlets (for goods, trade, expansion), and/or economic access points.

It is an economic term, not a political one. The history of Leopold supports this, as even in the decades before he became king he was already traveling all over the world, including all over Europe, in search for exactly those markets and economic access points. “Between the years 1854 and 1865 Leopold travelled much abroad, visiting India and China as well as Egypt and the countries on the Mediterranean coast of Africa.” (Encyclopædia Britannica, Leopold II King of the Belgians, 1911, vol.16, p.461)

Once he became king, he followed with great interest the exploits of Henry Morton Stanley, who was a superhero of his times. Born in Wales, he emigrated to the United states in 1859 when he was 18 years old. Served in both the Confederate and the Union armies during the civil war, and later became a journalist. His main claim to fame was an expedition to find Dr. David Livingstone, a Scottish born missionary and explorer, who was missing for 6 years in the heart of Africa. Upon finding him, Stanley famously greeting the Dr. with the immortal line “Dr. Livingstone, I presume?” (even if that might be fictitious).

Leopold II contracted him in 1877 to lead several expeditions into Africa, for the ‘International African Association’, an organization founded and used by Leopold to further his ambitions in Africa (which later became the International Congo Society). During those expeditions, Stanley made treaties with local tribal leaders in name of Leopold, ceding authority over their territories to him. Armed with a whole bundle of those treaties, Leopold called the Conference of Berlin, in 1884/5. It was called by German Chancellor von Bismark, at the request of Leopold II, and was a meeting between the colonial powers about ‘the scramble for Africa’.



Present at this conference were Germany, Austria-Hungary, Spain, Denmark, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Sweden-Norway, and the Ottoman Empire. Also included was the International Congo Society, led by members of the Belgian political elites, controlled by Leopold II... How on earth did that society manage to participate as a ‘state’ during that conference? Here is something that very few people know: Congo under Leopold was its own country, with its own passports, and its own international relations and trade! Not a colony, and so much more than a ‘personal fief’ of King Leopold II, even if he was also head of the State of Congo.

Fact remains: Leopold clearly remembered the lesson of the Congress of Vienna, where people in a room divided all of Europe, assigning and taking away sovereignty with the stroke of a pen, all legal and accepted. Why not use that same process to gain official and internationally binding recognition for his own plans?

At this time there were still substantial areas of Africa’s interior that had not been mapped, or even explored.

Schmidt, Johann M. F.: Africa, Berlin 1819.

Central Africa was part of that area, and Leopold had his eyes set on that territory. Using the British drive to abolish slavery all over the world, using their vast military power and navy, Leopold claimed humanitarian motives to end the slave hunting and trading in the heart of Africa by local kings and Arab traders, most famously Tippu Tip. Arab slave trade in Africa was several times larger than the Transatlantic slave trade, with a mortality of slaves during transport several times higher.

We forget so easily that the Arab Slave trade lasted 1300 years (and still continues), sourcing slaves from Africa alone (if you look at the European slaves they captured, you can easily add another 10 million), was ‘good’ for 10 to 18 million Africans enslaved. Depending on whether one counts only enslaved individuals or includes those who died in capture and transport, estimates vary significantly, reaching much higher totals, some estimates even approached over 30 million or even over 80 million in the period from the 7th century until today, indeed counting those poor Africans who died along the way, before the slave caravans reached the slave markets all across the Arab world. There are numerous witness reports the high mortality along the various transport routes, many crossing the Sahara or the African jungle.

And to those who claim that the Transatlantic Slave Trade was the most cruel and horrific: without denying any element of that horrific part of history, let me ask you one question: compare (on factual level, not moral level: morally every slave trade got it completely wrong) how many descendants of the give or take 8 million Black Africans shipped there (average claim by historians) can still be seen in North, Central, and South America, with how many descendants of the 18 million Black Africans brought to the Arab world can still be seen there?



Their DNA is present, but completely suppressed, without the rich expression we still see in the Americas. They were fully erased as a visible presence in the Arab world, which took their women for sex slaves or house work, and castrated the men, with very high mortality rate (up to 9 in 10 did not survive the crude operation), excluding their languages, cultures, and religions completely.

And also:

There were distinct trade routes, including the Trans-Saharan routes, the Red Sea Routes, and, important for our story here, the Indian Ocean routes, with Zanzibar as a main hub. As point of reference , “David Livingstone called for a worldwide crusade to defeat the Arab-controlled slave trade and “liberate Africa” by the introduction of “commerce, Christianity” and civilization.”

Given the careful orchestration and preparation by Leopold, the Berlin Conference managed to confirm the borders of Congo, under control of the International Congo Society. It was a masterclass in diplomacy and political maneuvering, granting enough concessions to keep everyone happy (enough), while achieving the main goal of international recognition of Congo, not as a colony, but as a sovereign nation. The articles agreed upon include, among others, “a Declaration relative to the slave trade, and the operations by sea or land which furnish slaves to that trade” and “a Declaration relative to the neutrality of the territories comprised in the Conventional basin of the Congo.”

It also included this: “All the Powers exercising sovereign rights or influence in the aforesaid territories bind themselves to watch over the preservation of the native tribes, and to care for the improvement of the conditions of their moral and material well-being, and to help in suppressing slavery, and especially the slave trade.” We might scoff at this as a blatant fig leaf to hide a naked land-grab, but in context: the UK did expend a lot of treasure and blood to fight the slave trade across the world, the US had just had their civil war (at least in part over slavery), and all this happens amid a desire among Western elites to bring the benefits of ‘civilization’ to everyone on earth. However misguided or even plain racist we might think that all that is today, we have to recognize that this was their equivalent to our ‘helping others’, a moral good.

So, Leopold got a sovereign nation, under his personal control, in the heart of Africa. What did that mean, in practice?

4.4 Scale, Language, and the Impossibility Argument

First, let’s talk about scale. Congo was about a third to half the size of Western Europe.

Its mainland was the Congo basin, swampland in the jungle, without any roads. Among the people living there were cannibals, slave kingdoms, and continued Arab slave raids from the east (Zanzibar). The people living there were part of hundreds of tribes, speaking hundreds of different languages and dialects. Estimates talk about 200-700 distinct languages and dialects (which corresponded very closely to tribal identity, often with names for tribes being identical to names of their languages).

The people lived from the land, with limited subsistence agriculture, together with hunting, fishing, and gathering, in small tribal communities.

We often forget what it takes to have a modern society. The idea of the malleability of the human being is a typical enlightenment idea, where people are basically blank slates, and can be trained into anything. In Europe, however, it took us several centuries to go from the survival in the aftermath of the collapse of Rome and the invasion of various Germanic tribes to stabilize into Medieval society, with wide trade and a burgeoning middle class, and several more centuries to develop that into an industrialized society.

Leopold had control over his Congolese state experiment for just about 23 years: not nearly enough to unlock the territory, to eradicate all external dangers such as slave raids, to get rid of internal strife and slavery, to create a sense of unity and shared goals/ideals for ‘Congo’ as a separate entity and identity, etc.

Schools had to be built, and education slowly started. Yes, millions lived in the Congo basin, but that did not mean that there were millions of laborers available at the same level as in Europe. To develop the mindset, understanding, and cultural/intellectual shift from subsistence farming and hunting-gathering in tribal context to a unified, industrialized nation is a huge, huge shift, that took time to develop.

Of course, modern stories will recound this development as brutal and savage, abusing the cheap labor of local Africans, who died by the thousands during the different building projects. One such example is the so-called Congo-Océan Railway, from the Atlantic coast to Brazzaville, about 321 miles across French Congo. Across the Congo river from Brazzaville, the capital of French Congo, lies Kinshasha, former Leopoldsville, the capital of Belgian Congo. An engineering marvel, the human toll was huge. As The Economist writes in an article (strangely starting with 2 long paragraphs detailing the horrors of Leopold’s Congo rule, even though the builders of the railroad and the territory it was build on were French, not Belgian: the frame is provided, however, through which to look at this story. Negatively, of course) “In 1925 one doctor estimated nearly a quarter of new workers would not survive a year.”

Yet no one makes any connection with the building of the Panama Canal, where similarly about 20 to 30,000 workers out of a total workforce of about 100,000 laborers perished during the construction, due to harsh realities on the ground (mainly diseases). This is not that different from the conditions on the Congo-Océan railroad, as BBC reports: “At least 17,000 died either from accidents or diseases like yellow fever and malaria. The Mayombe forest was the most difficult section involving cutting a route through the thick jungle full of rivers needing bridges and hills needing tunnels.”

The fact that the French forcible recruited the workers, however, is a real difference, but not the cause of the high death toll. The difference in view between the death toll in Congo and that in Panama is striking, but if the stories about the Congo railroad are prefaced with the story about Leopold, who can really be surprised we view that particular death toll as the result of colonial cruelty, while we honor the brave workers in Panama?

Back to Belgian Congo.

In that whole territory, there were never more than 2000 Belgian officials present during Leopold’s rule, including administrative workers, engineers, and military. In a territory of 905,000 square miles, that is about 1 Belgian official per roughly 450 square miles. Without adequate transportation or communication infrastructure present for full control or even operational awareness. Add to that the incredible language barriers. Orders given in Belgium or the main hubs in Congo were in French, translated into the few main key languages to local supporters, and then again translated into hundreds of other local languages. Can you imagine the complete chaos and miscommunications that happened? Where the language might be properly translated, but the understanding of intent and means varied widely, based on different cultural customs and expectations? Can you see the incredible potential for misunderstanding, especially with finer-tuned commands or expectations, from a high complexity culture (Europe) to a much simpler culture? What about the inter-tribal friendships and enmities, vendettas, feuds? What if the tribe that gave porters and soldiers to the Belgian administration had an old grudge against a certain tribe?

4.5 Abuses: Real, Exaggerated, Contested, and Contextualized

Now, several large companies were granted concessions within Congo, to extract rubber, ivory, and increasingly other natural resources. Abuses did happen, absolutely. The records are there, and even if some were exaggerated, even if Yabili and others can correctly point out that the reports documenting abuse took local incidents and generalized them into a broader picture without proper evidence that those conditions were indeed general and not local, even if some reports are actually false, either because it was made up to cast shadow on a political enemy or pesky business competitor, or because a witness misunderstood what really happened, jumped to conclusions, etc., the facts remain that there actually was a firm body of reports that talk about coercion of local villages to work for the colonial administration or for businesses that held a certain concession, of kidnapping and torture and killing. That did happen, I am not denying that, nor am I minimizing that.

There are several instances recorded where Leopold was briefed of certain abuses or wrongdoings, and Leopold seems to have always reacted with policy changes or directives to end those. The 1905 report by the Belgian government’s Commission of Inquiry (1904-1905) finds that there was indeed at least a kernel of truth in the allegations that were made in Morel’s international media campaign. Yet the report also brings nuance and context, while later authors only look for the findings of wrongdoing, which they then totalized, instead of realizing the report represented a partial investigation, with much more nuanced positions.

But did all that happen because of the Belgian rule, or despite? As pointed out earlier, it is easy to read everything in a negative light (see the example of Leopold’s royal referendum). Were Leopolds claims about humanitarian aid, end to slavery, etc. really just cynical disguises for a pure greed-based, racist oppression? At least on slavery we know that Belgian soldiers did fight and die to end this practice in Congo, saving countless lives from that practice: Leopold wasn’t just words, but acted on this agreement from the Berlin Conference. What about all the rest? I have no doubt that it wasn’t the only reason, or even the main reason, but a reason that was taken seriously, nonetheless. And as with any human endeavor, abuse and violence did happen.

Remember here the use of the ‘chicotte’, the bullwhip. The law forbade it, and in Congo White Europeans were condemned and sentenced for long prison sentences, including for crimes against the local, black population, and, it merits pointing out, contrary to the practice in the French controlled part of Congo. Within the charters and laws of Congo, forced labor was also forbidden. Taking hostages sounds like forced labor by another means, which reads like unscrupulous people (both Europeans and local chiefs) finding the loopholes to exploit: is that the fault of the system, or of those people?

The one main notorious practice of cutting off hands did indeed happen, and it illustrates real abuses, but also the law of unintended consequences. To prevent soldiers from wasting scarce ammunition on hunting or personal use, or plain waste by shooting around or in the air, some Force Publique officers (the Force Public was the military arm in Congo, consisting of a very small group of Belgian officers and locally recruited soldiers) required a severed right hand as proof that each cartridge had been fired at a human target. What began as an audit mechanism to enforce discipline quickly became distorted: hands turned into a form of currency, sometimes harvested from the living or collected independently of legitimate operations. Missionaries and the 1905 Commission documented cases of mutilation tied to this incentive, including smoked hands presented in baskets. This was horrific where it occurred, yet it emerged from logistical pressures and weak oversight rather than a centralized order for mass maiming as quota punishment. Such dynamics highlight how rules intended to curb one abuse could spark others in a fragmented frontier system.

One could object to the practice itself: how could Western officers set a rule so barbaric as to use severed hands as an accounting tool? That is a serious and fair moral question from a modern perspective, but one that only looks at this from the European perspective. Within Central Africa, this practice of mutilation of slain enemies (or sometimes living captured enemies) was already present before Leopold showed up, especially in wars and punitive raids between tribes (as noted by the 1905 Commission of Enquiry in Belgium itself), and it was a common practice among the Arab/Islamic areas, where cutting off hands was a Sharia prescribed punishment. Here, the European officers seem to have coldly made use of or tolerated already existing local practices for practical enforcement and control. If the example was any other, it would be praised as a sign of ‘integration’ and ‘respect for local habits and cultures’. This does not excuse the resulting horrors or the new incentives created by the bullet-accounting rule (!), yet it simply underscores why imposing a purely external moral framework can distort our understanding of events on the ground. This example shows how important it is to look at events from within the local framework first and foremost, as imposing the Western framework would distort our understanding of what we see, read, and hear.

Another element to take into account is a comparison with the whole region of Central Africa: were the conditions in Congo really that different from those in the neighboring regions, under control of Portugal, France, Germany, or Britain? Not quite. Look up the report the French government compiled about alleged abuses in their own sliver of the Congo Basin. Not for the faint of hearts.

If we want to maintain the idea of Leopold as a villain, we need to be able to point at actual planned and sustained acts. At the moment, the record does not really support that level of judgement, without denying the violence and abuse that was reported.

Again, to be very explicit about this: none of this is meant or intended to erase wrongdoing, but to paint a very different reality that made work a lot more difficult than we give the people on the ground, and in Brussels, credit for...

V. An Empire Defied: The British Origins of the Campaign

5.1 An empire defied

Next, we need to look at the United Kingdom. Outmaneuvered by the first cousin of Queen Victoria in Berlin, Leopold completely upended the plan by Cecil Rhodes, who envisioned a grand British colonial empire in Africa, from Cairo to the Cape. Things got even worse in the early 1890s, when Leopold II sent numerous expeditions from the Congo Basin towards Wadelai, on the upper Nile. This would allow control of the Nile region, and fully end the Cairo-to-Cape aspirations of the British. This sheds another light onto colonization: the British (and other European powers) might have desired to bring this region under their own sphere of influence, but that wasn’t that easy, or automatic. It required presence and capacity, and also some for of legitimacy that was intelligible to the European powers and defensible on the global stage. Either way, this outward expansion attempt by Leopold angered certain segments among British elites a lot.

5.2 The Stokes Affair: When Economics and National Pride Wore a Moral Mask

In his 1965 article on the Stokes Affair (more about this in a moment), Belgian historian W. Roger Louis sketched the souring relations between the British elites and king Leopold II.

“Nor was this the only reason why the British government began to give King Leopold short shrift. From British missionary reports as well as from occasional consular despatches and complaints from Lagos, rumors persistently reached London of maltreatment of British West African subjects in the Congo State’s service. These rumors only complemented other disquieting evidence that seemed to British eyes to indicate that the Congo administration was bringing more barbarism than civilization to the peoples of the Congo. Cannibal tribes were reported to be impressed in the Congo service to «pacify» turbulent districts; equal trading rights were suppressed; and the Congo State’s agents were running amuk in search of ivory of the eastern Congo.

Avarice for ivory and the attempt to divert the flow of trade from east Africa to the Congo was perhaps the basic cause of the Stokes incident.”

Notice also the ‘rumors’ and the distinct negative framing. For example: the claim of ‘pressing cannibal tribes into service of Congo’. Cannibalism (For an 1890 article reporting on cannibalism in Congo, see this link here) was a very widespread practice along the upper Congo River in the late 1800s, but some historians point out that the perceived practice was often misunderstood by European explorers, who in some cases mistook ancestral rituals for cannibalism. How could the Belgian administrators in Congo avoid the help of cannibal tribes? Cannibalism was officially condemned, but how could the handful of local administrators and military personnel fully control the native auxiliaries, and stamp out the practice? IT does not dissolve them from any responsibility, but it presents a strong clash between idealist expectations and the stark realities on the ground. Abuses most certainly did happen, for a wide variety of reasons.

But notice also that what really mattered was naked economics. Congolese expansion into Ivory trade and the impact on East African trade by the rising reach of Congo hit the British elites in the wallet. They did not take this lightly, but countered. But how could they do so, without overt action that would backfire on them on the international stage as sore losers and petty tyrants?

That opportunity came in 1895, when they observed the way the British media jumped on the story of Charles Stokes. Now Stokes was an Irish ivory trader, and thus a British subject. On January 15, 1895, he was summarily executed by hanging at the order of the Belgian officer Capt. Hubert Lothaire, on charges of having delivered guns and ammunition to local Arab slave traders, in return for ivory. For Lothair, at war with those slave traders, that execution was fully acceptable under martial law. At the time, the news of this execution was met with indifference by the British Foreign office, exemplified by the comment by the British Prime Minister Lord Salisbury, that if Stokes was indeed collaborating with the Arab slave-traders, that ‘he deserved hanging.’

But that was before the media got hold of the story. The starting point was an August 19, 1895 article by Lionel Decle, a French explorer turned British journalist, in the Pall Mall Gazette, titled “A Crime in the Heart of Africa: Stokes and his Belgian Murderers.” As Roger Louis pointed out, “entranced with the Cape to Cairo idea, Decle’s enthusiasm for British imperialism is comparable only to that of Cecil Rhodes himself.” With a clear reason to agitate against Leopold’s Congo, he wrote his article, and became a central figure in the following media storm. In the midst of anti-European sentiments within the British empire, full of pride in their own supremacy, the general tone of the reactions were similar: “How base, and how Belgian!”

This episode completely tanked the standing of Leopold, Congo Free State, and the Belgian courts in the eyes of the Western powers. That Stokes was a British subject, trader, and ‘honest man’ out to help ‘civilize Africa’ was a view many in the British media promoted, while in Belgium he was seen as a villain, aiding the Arab slave traders by giving them guns, used to oppress, kill, and enslave countless Africans, and even turned against their own Belgian troops and officers, fighting this evil of slavery at the risk of their own lives in the heart of Africa! Both views can be true, simultaneously. Stokes could have been part of an attempt or a permitted plan to arm the Arabs in order to halt Belgian expansion and influence outside of the Congo Basin.

Decle wrote in the New Review: “When I was at Ujiji, on Lake Tanganyika, I heard from the Arabs innumerable tales of Belgian cruelty: tales of expeditions sent out for ivory, and coming back with hundreds of human hands or still ghastlier trophies... I have even heard of over a thousand severed hands being brought in to a single officer.”

Right here you see the start of the severed hands story, constructed as done under Belgian responsibility. No context, and taking stories from Arab slave traders (!!!) as true, without any criticism, this is a very questionable move. Not necessarily meaning that this story, as recounted, is not true, either, but that there are a lot of red flags that need to be resolved or confirmed before we can reach such conclusion.

5.3 Morel, Casement, and the Machinery of Outrage

A few years later, in 1904, the Congo Reform Association was founded by a shipping clerk in Antwerp, Edmund Dene Morel. He was born in Paris to a French civil servant father and a British mother, from a Quaker family and landed gentry. In 1891 he started working for Elder Dempster, a Liverpool based shipping firm. As he was fluent in both English and French, he was often sent to their offices in Antwerp, Belgium, since Elder Dempster had a contract with the Congo Free State. On the docks of Antwerp, he saw crates of ivory and rubber arrive from Congo, and the ships leave back loaded with crates of weapons and ammunition. To him, that was proof of abuse and exploitation, right there. That Morel started out writing against French protectionism, hurting British trade interests, and thus the interests of his own shipping firm shows a prior focus of his writing, with at least partial influence of his own interests. To be fair to Morel, he also became influenced by the work of the Aborigines’ Protection Society and the work of Mary Kingsley, introducing a support and respect for different local cultures and peoples in Africa that was rather rare among European authors and thinkers. There is never a clear black-and-white.

The Congo Reform Association was a political and humanitarian activist group, often touted as one of the first civil and human right advocacy groups. Their aim was to force the Congo Free State (from the French État indépendant du Congo, literally Independent State of Congo) to reform their internal policies and practices, in particular their ‘rubber policy’, which they claimed fostered a system of terror and coercion. The methods they used sound surprisingly modern and familiar: mass rallies, public speeches and talks, celebrity endorsements, spreading pamphlets with expositions and pictures of atrocities, and heavy use of the media to lobby all the great powers in a global campaign.

One of the main supporters of the Congo Reform Association was Roger Casement, a British diplomat from Irish descent, who lent an air of official gravitas, inquiry, and truthfulness to the work of the association. His 1904 report, written at the request of the British government, lays out in great detail all the abuses happening in Congo. It relied very heavily on local accounts and reports from missionaries and other intermediaries, but without a robust mechanism for verification. It was focused on specific regions and cases, and not a comprehensive survey of Congo as whole, even if it extrapolated and generalized their findings into a broader systemic conclusion. This meant that Casement’s report privileged certain types of evidence, specifically testimonies of abuse, visible suffering, and extreme cases, while structural context, counterevidence, administrative constraints and positive stories or interpretations were underrepresented or fully absent, and issues such as language barriers and cultural translation issues simply never taken into account. The result was a story-based report, giving all the rumors and reports an air of veracity through the state-backed investigation it represented. It gave credibility and urgency to the case of the Congo Reform Association, presenting a moral indictment that was tailor-made to be used immediately for advocacy. For all his work in service of the Crown, Casement, as an Irishman, was rewarded with execution when he took the side of the Irish during their 1916 Easter Rising.

Morel’s practice within his association, bolstered by the Casement Report, was very sordid, using ‘atrocity sensationalism’. The more gruesome a story or picture, the better. Context did not matter nearly as much as impact on the viewer. And all of a sudden we are back at C.A.S.T., the need for a character, action, setting, and theme to create a compelling and viral-ready narrative. Using staged pictures, vivid and detailed explanations of how the atrocities were carried out, were intended to shock and grasp the Western audiences, unaware of the cruel and violent contexts within the heart of Africa at that time, and all the other nuances that would have been relevant.

Where Decle accused individual Belgian officers as responsible, Morel accused the Belgian king directly, changing the story from ‘regrettable abuse despite the best efforts of Leopold II’ to ‘this happens because of Leopold, as systemic abuse and willful ignoring of misdeeds.’ Now the exploitation is systemic, and the reporting shifts from covering events to analyzing and exposing structures and theorized systems.

Yet already with Decle, and later also with Morel, we see calls to divide Congo among powers, or even to give ownership to the State of Belgium, making it much more controllable through international pressure and rules. Why is that detail important? Because it reveals there is a political end-game behind the moral outrage, that systematically favors the British and their trade bottom line. Decle was not successful with his campaign, beyond journalistic success, but Morel managed to break through.

5.4 Mark Twain’s Soliloquy: Satire That Became History

The main reason for that success was the shrewd strategy the Congo Reform Association employed. They approached famous author Mark Twain to write a pamphlet in support of their cause. Morel worked heavily together with Twain on this topic. This resulted in Twain writing a satirical pamphlet, ‘King Leopold’s Soliloquy’, in 1905. Hiding behind ‘satire’, intelligible perhaps to people familiar with the topics referenced, Twain placed a lot of concepts and ideas in the mouth of Leopold himself, thereby painting a very brutal and unfavorable image of the monarch. Over time this resulted in the Sarah Palin effect on the common view on Leopold. Just as the Saturday Night Live satirical skit on Sarah Palin, as vice-presidential candidate for the Republican John McCain, running in 2008 against Barack Obama in his own first campaign. The skit showed Hillary Clinton and Sarah Palin, where Clinton eruditely said that “diplomacy should be the cornerstone of any foreign policy.” Meanwhile, Palin, portrayed by Tina Fey, blurted out “And I can see Russia from my house!” Satire, and very funny satire, but it did result in many people believing that Palin actually said that line, as reason why she had any insight into Russia and Russian diplomacy, casting doubt and skepticism about Palin’s qualifications to be Vice President.

Back to Twain. This his how he started his Soliloquy:



“[Throws down pamphlets which he has been reading. Excitedly combs his flowing spread of whiskers with his fingers; pounds the table with his fists; lets off brisk volleys of unsanctified language at brief intervals, repentantly drooping his head, between volleys, and kissing the Louis XI crucifix hanging from his neck, accompanying the kisses with mumbled apologies; presently rises, flushed and perspiring, and walks the floor, gesticulating]

---- ----!! ---- ----!! If I had them by the throat! [Hastily kisses the crucifix, and mumbles] In these twenty years I have spent millions to keep the press of the two hemispheres quiet, and still these leaks keep on occurring. I have spent other millions on religion and art, and what do I get for it? Nothing. Not a compliment.”

Mind you, this is written for the Anglo-Saxon world, where anti-Catholicism was very strong among the mainly protestant elites. Right of the bat, Leopold is depicted in a very unfavorable light, setting the stage for all that follows, triggering recognition of several already existing biases. Character, action, setting, theme. Perfect narrative, in satirical format coined by one of the great word-smiths of the time, the effect was powerful. It is Twain who introduced the number of 10 million for the first time. Not based on actual records or evidence, but as a masterful ploy to signify “Leopold killed many, way too many!” Satirically exaggerated, of course, but it crept into the public perception.

5.5 Conan Doyle and the Credibility Transfer

The expert fluency and skill of Twain’s Soliloquy made the claims and advocacy of the Congo Reform Association available and very accessible to a huge number of people, amplifying the stories greatly. Morel wasn’t done yet, however, and also contacted Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the literary father of Sherlock Holmes. Together with the Congo Reform Association, using the Casement Report and other accounts and letters, he wrote a non-fiction book ‘The Crime of the Congo’, in 1909. After Twain’s Soliloquy amplified the criticisms on Congo and Leopold to a huge audience, that would otherwise have never heard about that obscure king from that small country so far away, and about what was going on in the darkness of the heart of Africa, Conan Doyle’s book gave those criticism the air of unassailability. If the father of Sherlock Holmes wrote about those claims, they must be logically deduced, air-tight, and exhaustive, in the typical Sherlock style!

After all, who would fact-check the government report of Casement or the razor-sharp deductions of Sherlock Holmes, or Sir Arthur Conan Doyle? Their work had baked in credibility in spades.

Suddenly, the violence became the main story, the rubber extraction the main reason, the cut-off hands the main symbol, and the 10 million the expected outcome. And just as suddenly, those ideas became part of the common knowledge of millions of people who otherwise had no idea what Belgium was, where Congo was situated, or how any of those events actually took place.

But it gave a clear moral position to take, a stand against clear villainous crime and cruelty, without any cost. Bullying the small Belgium, attacking the Catholic Monarch Leopold, and taking it up for the poor, wretched Africans who would die miserable deaths without their own magnanimous support for the good cause of Human Rights, there is no risk, and no downside, only positives. Much easier than taking a stand on the Boer wars, or the treatment of Native Americans, or even on the actual history of such Native Americans, devoid of Enlightenment fables such as the idea of the ‘Noble Savage’.

“And now you know.... the rest of the story!”

VI. The Voice That Was Never Asked

6.1 Missing perspectives and Marcel Yabili: The Congolese Witness

Except, not quite. Not the whole rest of the story.

It took over 15,000 words to sketch a balanced background and structure of many of the important elements in this very complex and nuanced story, many of which I am sure are things you never heard or read before. But there is something glaringly absent...

Where are the Congolese themselves? Where is their voice, their insight, their stories?

Instead we have a post-colonial campaign, based on inter-European rivalry, that STILL uses Congo, the Congolese, and their suffering for their own, Western ends, without any pause considering what Congo needs, or wants themselves. It is so striking, this collapse of the moral narrative, once you see how it is serving Western concepts and goals, not the Congolese.

Each step holds a small distortion, and over time, that distortion indeed became this huge, to the point of complete reversal, where the end result is indistinguishable in moral colonialism, exploiting the Congolese just as easily as those in the late 1800s. Even when Congo is no longer ruled by Westerns (at least nominally), Congo is still spoken for, framed, and morally defined from the outside, through Western voices.

I want you to meet Marcel Yabili.

Marcel Yabili was born in 1945 in Lubumbashi, Congo. He is a lawyer, industrial developer, and writer, with an impressive list of published books to his name. Easily the most controversial, not because of sloppy research but because it dares question ‘settled history’, is “The Greatest Fake News of All Time: Leopold II, The Genius and Builder King of Lumumba.”

As a 272 page paperback, it is packed with his insider view on Congo’s history, but his other works contain a treasure trove of insights from within Congo, unencumbered by ‘white guilt’ or our Western ‘accepted history’, result of decades of narratives influencing our shared historical memory and moral judgments.

6.2 The Colonial Library and Its Blind Spots

He starts by pointing out how Congo’s history is written through what he calls the ‘colonial library’, meaning non-African, but Western sources, as the ‘history of the victors’. He says “The Congolese have not captured their own witness and opinions. They are forced to use the material of the ‘victors’.” He doesn’t stop there, but understands the background of those victors well, and explains how those recounting Congo’s history were involved in internal struggles in the Belgian mainland, with ‘anti-clericalism’ an important and very militant aspect in those struggles, minimalizing and falsifying quite a number of historical aspects pertaining to Congo.

Yabili goes over the work of modern historians, Jules Marchal, Ludo De Witte, David Van Reybrouck and Adam Hochschild. He summarizes their work forcefully, calling into question their credibility and framework used to look at Congo. Marchal, he explains, bases the credibility of the claim of mass murder of the Congolese on the weapon shipments Morel had witnessed leaving for Congo at the time of the ‘severed hands’, but Marchal failed to link this with the simultaneously occurring fight against the slave traders. That is serious omission, leading to a very one-sided interpretation.

De Witte, Yabili explains, claimed that “Lumumba was the only intelligent and honorable Congolese man, and that all the others were simply children and puppets of the whites, and only the whites, even when subordinated to blacks, were adult, conscientious, and responsible. This is offending language from a small-minded racist.” Strong language, and in line with the bigotry of low expectations that can plague even the most enlightened liberal.

Hochschild, according to Yabili, caused a sensation with his claim of 10 million people who disappeared during the holocaust of Leopold. “Already in the introduction,” Yabili points out, “[Hochschild] explains clearly that he found out the estimated number of inhabitants of Congo in 1880 during a plane ride, and that he subsequently discovered that this number had decreased after the period of red rubber. By simply subtracting two uncertain, changing population counts from each other he reached a made up ‘certain’ result of 10 million disappeared people, and he spread that story around.”

He sharply assigns their success, despite those serious flaws, to the anti-colonial ideology. Their expertise is undermined by the fact, he says, that they only have attention to Belgium: the ‘history of the victors’ completely ignores that Belgium did not invent colonialism, that it did not want a colony in 1885, that Belgium later was the only colonial power who allowed independence without any push-back or war, or the fact that history is unavoidably fragmented and abstract: Belgium and Congo went through a development in a certain context, within a worldwide environment.

“The obsession with seeking in Africa’s colonial past the causes of all its miseries today is the work of people intimately convinced that Africa is doomed, that it is unable to take care of itself today, and that, finally, the fate of the Black will only improve if the White comes back to repair what he has done wrong: these “hidden Afro- pessimists “ are hiding, under gratuitous accusations, anger, or demand for reparation, their own disarray. This explains why their words are sterile, never accompanied by proposals for solutions to the problems they evoke. They are doing a lot of harm to Africa because they divert issues that have worth.”

6.3 The Dog That Didn’t Bark: Folk Memory and the Missing Massacre



Bold claim, but he backs it up with facts. “The Free State’s income rose from 0.6 million Congolese francs in 1891 to 35 million in 1908. So by no means all the money went to Leopold II. These figures are hushed up by all critics.”

Instead, he cited this graph, showing the evolution of the GDP of Congo, assuming a constant dollar value.

What does this graph show, but a steady increase from early 1900s until the decades around the Congolese independence in 1960, and from there a steady decline? Yabili wrote: “A frustrating graph. Some look away from it and only want to see the colonial violence. For such people it is unthinkable that colonialism had any positives, that there was a ray of sunshine. Everything was black, just as the skin of the people. Isn’t that racism?”

Not content with that, Yabili looks at the rubber extraction in Congo, and again finds a very different image than what the typical narrative wants us to believe.

“The much-criticised rubber regime of Leopold II had only a brief heyday and disappeared from the tables of Congolese resources shortly after 1900 in favour of palm oil and palm nuts. The production tables also show that the population increased from 1890 onwards and was not exterminated. In 1888, And revenue from the ‘red’ rubber largely went to the Free State for public expenditure, including road construction and the army. These budgets, too, are never cited by the narrators, ever. Ditto for the rubber tables, which show that far more rubber arrived in Antwerp from French Congo and Angola than from the Free State in the early period. Rubber from Congo Free State accounted for barely 10 per cent of world production. The big supplier was the Amazon with 70%.”

Very damning is his witness on the local folk memory within Congo: there are no stories told by parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents about mass killings, about incredible violence killing 10 million people, about the horrors and the flight and hiding away from the brutal colonial forces. There are no traces left in the jungle, whole regions killed away, with empty villages everywhere, to be taken over by new people, new tribes, without a centuries old link to their regions. On the contrary, even speeches hostile to Belgium and their previous rule might talk about abuses, but not about mass killing, not about severed hands, not even about the dreaded ‘chicotte’ whip as symbol of brutal torture...

“Lumumba praised Leopold as a genius and builder of the Congo; in his fierce speech of June 30, 1960, he denounced 9 forms of violence, but the “severed hands” and the “chicotte” (whip) were not among them. The chicotte was part of the sharia and the Arab slave traders, but it was banned in the law that was introduced by Leopold after 1885 for Congolese citizens.”

Stop and think about this. This particular claim is specific, it’s verifiable, it’s from the most celebrated anti-colonial voice in Congolese history, and it contradicts the central symbol of the entire narrative. And people never stopped to look and wonder if that narrative actually fits the Congolese voice... Now, this doesn’t mean that there wasn’t any killing or severing of hands, but that those acts were of a scale too small to be remembered as a harrowing reality, or that they were so common (as in: part of daily life, perpetrated by everyone) that it wasn’t worth remembering it linked specificially to Leopold or to Belgium.

Furthermore, if Leopold indeed killed 10 million people in about 23 years, even if not every single one through murder, but also through disease and famine resulting from mismanagement and overt focus on rubber production over anything else, you still get 36,000 deaths per month for 23 years straight. That is a huge number, one that would be the defining trauma of a civilization. Yet there is no evidence of memory proportional to the alleged scale in the folk memory deposits, at all... Hey Sherlock, here’s the dog that didn’t bark!

In a very sober and almost sarcastic comment, Yabili points out how it makes absolutely zero sense to build a system of exploitation, then to maim and kill your workers if they can’t meet the quota. What an absolutely self-defeating idea! Yes, torture and severing hands and even killing was used, at small scale, to scare people into compliance, but never at the immense scale the modern stories allege.

6.4 Yumbi, 2018: No Leopold, No Rubber

Even the statistics that are cited about the low level of university degrees among black Congolese people at the time of their independence gets a very substantive counter, based on the witness preserved within Congo, resisting all attempts certain groups in Belgium had made to suppress that witness in Western historiography:

“In Belgium, secularism manifested itself in anticlericalism allied to the Freemasons. This led to the establishment of a secular university in Lubumbashi to counter the launch of the Catholic University, Lovanium, in Kinshasa. The first university courses were taught during the Second World War; this event is cut from the history of the country because it was the initiative of Catholic missionaries. For the same reasons, Jef Van Bilsen and the Manifesto of African Conscience of 30 June 1956 are cited as precursors of independence, without any mention of the Catholic bishops who had previously taken some distance from the Colony by calling for the political emancipation of Blacks and by condemning racism in all its forms. Such political rebellion by missionaries were common in Africa and it is still perpetuated within episcopal conferences.”

Not content with that, Yabili offers more:

“It was put in the books that Thomas Kanza was the first university graduate, but he was a secular and a Congolese from Belgium (1956). The very first graduate was Paul Panda Farnana, an agronomist trained in Belgium (1907). But considering post-secondary education, it is father Stefano Kaoze (1917) who is the first graduate trained in Congo.”

Outside his books, Yabili is not only not afraid to name the scourge of the Arab slave drivers, and their ideological justification in the Sharia, but neither is he afraid to actively look at the current situation in Congo, in light of the allegations about the late 1800s. His books opens with a picture of a severed hand.

No, not cut off by Leopold, but somewhere mid December 2018 , when ethnic Batende assailants committed a massacre among ethnic Banunu in the Yumbi territory, killing 535 people and wounded 111 more, while pillaging and destroying countless homes, schools, and hospitals. The picture was in color, taken by a smart phone. “Heart of darkness’, but now in the 21st century. This cruel image conjured that of THE severed hands. However, Yumbi no longer had red rubber. Neither a Leopold II,” Yabili remarks coldly.

“Elsewhere in the world, Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries continue—even to this day—to apply Islamic law, or Sharia. The severing of hands causes no uproar there! Adulterous women are put to death by stoning. Flogging, a symbol of barbaric colonial practices, remains a common form of punishment there... And not a soul bats an eye! If we were to push that comparison to the absurd, the world of today would have tolerated severed hands had Leopold II been a Black or Arab-Islamic monarch!”

And he calls out the Chinese, who are exploiting not just Congo, but all of Africa (or are at least attempting to) with a ruthlessness that would make the former colonists blush. Yabili points out that under Leopold two containers a month of rubber, a renewable resource the Congo Basin was filled with, would leave Congo, leaving a substantial amount of profit inside of Congo that was used for infrastructure investments. Now over 600 containers a month leave Congo, bound for China, filled with rare ores, including copper and cobalt, non-renewable. China dominates the mining market in Congo with 80% under their control.

Meanwhile, Chinese overseers are ordering Congolese laborers being whipped, by other Congolese soldiers. This past year a short video went viral, showing three Congolese men beating and whipped, while Chinese men stand by and look, without intervening. The tweet by Stanis Bujakera alleges that this was done on orders of the Chinese.

This is not a standalone video, but similar ones have appeared, from Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and other places. “Afrewatch has documented nearly 35 known cases of physical abuse or torture of artisanal miners who have illegally entered mining projects since 2018,” reports France24.

I present this link to China in our present day not as a parallel case study with equal evidentiary weight, but as a test of reaction: what triggers sustained moral outrage, and what does not. Or, put differently: if the narrative around Leopold indeed cares about Congo, how come such reminiscent abuses, today, do not elicit a continuous outrage and reaction?

There is a deeper layer of exploitation present. As Papy Nsenga, president of a union of miners in Kolwezi, where these abuses have taken place, told in an interview with France 2:

“What happened here is unfortunately a tragedy that we see every day. The artisanal miners are regularly mistreated by the management of the mining companies when they are caught. They are beaten savagely by the mine’s security agents.

It’s true that we don’t have the right to mine in the mining projects that are authorized to other companies, but we don’t have our own sites. For a long time, we’ve asked for artisanal mining zones, but neither the Congolese state nor the province has granted us a space.

All the mining sites have been leased to foreign mining companies. We have no choice but to invade these mining areas to be able to make a living and feed our families.”

One would think that in light of the grand narrative about Congo and Leopold the recurrence of such practices would immediately be broadcast throughout the West, igniting a storm of protests. Yet who has heard about this? It does not come as a surprise: Xi is not Leopold, and China is not Belgium. One can be critiqued with impunity, the other, well... If the Congo narrative were purely about humanitarian concern, wouldn’t similar present-day abuses trigger similar reactions?

Why are we ignoring the African perspective? Why are we not researching the archives left in Congo? Why are we not speaking with the Congolese themselves, especially the older population, much less exposed to the Western histories introduced in Congo as well, where younger people now believe the lies spread by Hochschild’s book, presented as ‘history’?

6.5 The Antwerp Hands: When the Narrative Escapes Reality

As an example, consider posts and stories like this:

The text of the post by ‘Africa Daily Magazine’ tells us in a shocked tone:

“Some of the crimes that were committed by Belgium during colonialism and slavery in Africa.

Belgium [sic] colonialists used to cut of your hand or your child’s hand if you didn’t fill your quota for the day in Democratic Republic of the Congo. They sell ‘chocolate hand’ candies today. If you don’t think that’s absolutely diabolical then I don’t know what to tell you.”

Yes, in Antwerp, the largest port city in Belgium, they have candy in the shape of hands. That much is true. But to assume this is linked to Congo, as a cruel enjoyment of their colonial superiority, is simply wrong. The name ‘Antwerpen’ sounds in Dutch like ‘hand werpen’, throwing a hand. That explanation is based on an old legend that claims that around the time of Julius Caesar, 2000 years ago, a giant lived near the river Scheld on which much later shore the city of Antwerp was founded. The giant would demand tribute, and if not delivered, he’d cut off the hand of the poor traveler who could not pay him, throwing that severed hand in the river. A knight, Brabo, heard that and decided to fight the giant. Killing the giant, the valiant knight cut off the giant’s hand, and threw it in the river, to signal the end of that giant’s reign of terror.

That is not history, of course, but legend. The real name comes from the old Dutch anda (against, opposite of) and werpa, ‘washed up soil’. So this place name simply means: built opposite of the washed up shore.

The story about Brabo and the giant, however, was already to be found in a 1498 book, printed in Antwerp itself, named “Die alder excellenste cronyke van Brabant”. It contained the below woodcut, showing the story playing out within the same panel. You can see the giant in front of the city gate on a bridge, the fight with Brabo, and higher up, in the background, Brabo cutting of the hand, and then throwing it in the river.

Why is this relevant? Because it shows how spreading this false narrative still feeds animosity and accusations, as it sets up a framework, used as a lens through which to not only view and understand the past, but also the present, and the future.

Or ask Davignon, who now faces a very high-profile trial about actions from decades ago. Why was he indicted now, as the only survivor of all those involved, without any CIA linked Americans to stand by his side to take responsibility? How can he get a fair trial when the whole narrative has been so demonized, making any little cog in that same system share in that evil intent? Now, if you ask me: I can see the calculus to kill 1 man to prevent a Soviet takeover where many more would die and suffer. Does that make it morally correct? I don’t think I can fully reason towards that conclusion in a fully satisfactory manner, either. Which makes me very glad that I do not bear the burden of decision-making responsibility at that very high level, deciding the fates of whole nations.

This is more than a wild idea that Yabili and I propose. Remember the quote by Herbert Weiss, involved as a diplomat in the negotiations surround the independence of Congo. In that article he laments that the whole affair was rushed, and that Congo would have been much better off if the whole process was allowed to play out over several more years, to allow Congo to be ready to take over the reins of their country.



“I was a personal witness of the events described above. I remember the sense of infectious elation I felt when the results of the Round Table Conference were announced. Now, fifty years later, I wonder what the fate of the Congo would have been if the Belgians had resisted the demand for “immediate independence” and held on for a few more years. At the time I would have condemned such a question as supporting imperialism, but with hindsight, and given the agonies that followed the achievement of independence in the Congo, I suspect that in the end the Congolese would ultimately have been far better off.”

Yet that did not happen, and he, as an American diplomat, would have rejected any such ideas out of hand, as ‘imperialism’. An assessment fueled by the stories about Western colonialism and the stories about Leopold making it impossible for a westerner to be even obliquely associated with it.

6.6 Who Pays the Price?

The true story of Congo is not a simple one, and it never was.

It is a story of real suffering, with Arab slave raids that dwarfed the Transatlantic trade in scale and brutality, inter-tribal violence, disease, famine, and yes, abuses committed under the rubber regime that should have been prevented and were not. None of that disappears under scrutiny. What does disappear is the explanation: the single, clean, morally satisfying story of one monstrous white king who did it all deliberately, for profit, and got away with it for twenty years while the world looked on.

What scrutiny reveals instead is layers, a lot of different layers:

- British imperial frustration at a small country that outmaneuvered them at Berlin;

- Belgian anticlerical politics that erased the missionaries who built the schools and sheltered people from slavers;

- Cold War paranoia that turned a desperate leader into a Soviet agent and a rushed independence into a catastrophe;

- Postcolonial intellectual frameworks that needed a villain and found one, then made him unfalsifiable by invoking the Holocaust;

- And novelists and satirists (brilliant ones, skilled ones!) who lent their craft to a campaign and in doing so introduced fictions into the historical record that have never been fully corrected.

And through all of it, the Congolese themselves are kept silent. Not because they had nothing to say, but because nobody asked nor listened.

Marcel Yabili asked, as a Congolese lawyer, writing from Lubumbashi, pointing out what should have been obvious from the beginning: the entire narrative was constructed by Europeans, for European audiences, to serve European purposes, be it British trade interests, Belgian anticlerical politics, American Cold War strategy, or postcolonial guilt. The Congolese were its subject matter, not its authors, even if their suffering was the raw material. Their voice was the one thing consistently absent from a story that claimed, at every stage, to be told on their behalf.

That is not a minor irony, but a precise repetition of the structure it claims to oppose. Leopold treated Congo as a resource to be extracted for European benefit, yet so did the narrative built to condemn him.

Now return to where we started, as a 93-year-old man sits under indictment in a Brussels courtroom for events that occurred 65 years ago in a country he has not governed for over six decades. The trial is framed as justice for Congo, even as the Congolese are not meaningfully present. The arguments being made are Belgian arguments, adjudicated by Belgian judges, under Belgian law, for a Belgian audience working through Belgian guilt. The defendant is Belgian. The prosecutor’s office is Belgian. The moral framework being applied was constructed, layer by layer, over 130 years, almost entirely by non-Congolese people.

Yabili would recognize the scene immediately.

Who pays the price for getting this history wrong? Not the Belgians in that courtroom, nor the American journalists who wrote bestselling books, or the novelists who lent their names to a campaign and moved on. The people who paid, and who continue to pay, are the Congolese, rushed into independence before they were ready because the Leopold narrative made any delay politically unspeakable, left to navigate the catastrophe that followed, and now watched as their history is still being written, framed, and morally adjudicated from the outside, in European capitals, without them.

Who pays the price? The Congolese.

VII. Conclusion: The Rules of a Better Debate

That is where we have arrived. Not at an exoneration of Leopold II, and not at a dismissal of Congolese suffering, both of which were real, documented, and consequential. But at something more uncomfortable: the recognition that the framework used to evaluate that suffering has itself been a form of extraction, serving European purposes while the Congolese were its subject matter rather than its authors. Before that framework hardens further into the next Hollywood movie, the next criminal trial, the next demand for reparations calculated by people who have never asked the Congolese what they actually need, it is worth establishing what a better debate would require: here are the rules.

And the first requirement is this: any serious debate must begin from a historically grounded baseline, not from a flattened moral narrative.



The true story of Congo is indeed one of struggle, a struggle that started long before the first Europeans arrived in the Congo Basin, with slavery existing since time immemorial, and driven to unseen heights under Arab slave raids, indeed good for 10 to 18 million Africans enslaved, some estimates even approached over 30 million or even over 80 million in the period from the 7th century until today, if you include the many people who never made it to the Arab slave markets but died on the way or through the forced castration of males.

The struggle existed in inter-tribal strife, with groups pitted against each other for access to good locations with rich food resources, but also to capture slaves or victims for cannibalism. The environment itself was unforgiving, with disease and wild animals capable of killing every careless person.

But it also is one of capable people, carving out their existence, developing art and music, a vibrant and joyful culture, despite all that. It is too easy, and too narrow, to look in only negatives, or positives, for that matter.

We see Leopold set out on a very idealistic journey, within a specific European political context, with enlightenment ideals to guide him. He had to build Congo from the ground up, cutting out roads in the jungle, building bridges over a treacherous river, constructing railroads, ports, and a telegraph network, as well as schools, hospitals, and administrative centers, apart from the economic infrastructure. Not only that, but they needed to train the local population to help beyond mere muscle power.

It takes time to educate people into general literacy, in order to be able to work along and inside the very complex society model that is the industrialized state, where mere muscle power was outsourced to much cheaper machines.

Yes, unscrupulous people on every level abused the system, for their own profit. That is a given whenever you deal with human society, after all. Did Leopold do everything he needed to prevent such abuses from happening? That is a fair question, but a very different starting point than declaring him an absolute villain, on par with Hitler.

I’d posit that you can only assign full moral responsibility to the extent that an actor actually had the capacity to know, control, and enforce outcomes. I am not sure that Congo was sufficiently stabilized to reach that threshold in full. Which, again, does not mean no mistakes were made, or that better choices could and should have been made.

On top of that, if you want to claim that a system is causative of a certain series of harm/wrongdoing, this judgment will only hold if you can show 4 different elements, at the same time:

1) The system had intent

2) The system had capacity

3) The outcomes within the system are consistently attributable

4) Alternative causes for the harm/wrongdoing attributed to the system are explicitly excluded.

This is much harder to do for Congo and Leopold II than people realize. The intent is much more murky than presented, and the negative reading is exactly that: a reading, an interpretation. Remember the Royal Referendum story about Leopold? This can be done in a narrative, where you stress one side while ignoring the other, but serious scholarship and analysis cannot and should not get away with such liberties.

Capacity, another one. Which of those claims has properly accounted for the difficulties in governing and administrating such a huge, undeveloped area, with an absolute minimal force of people? Doesn’t mean those handful of people cannot do anything wrong (they can, and did, at occasion), but it changes the overall calculus.

Since the state of Congo was in full development, from nothing, the outcomes attributed to the system are always in full flux, making any comparison much more meaningless than anything else. You get to the cycle of implementation > problem > troubleshooting > solution, which repeats at nauseam, until the system reaches a point of equilibrium, at which point one can call the system as fully developed. Now it is much easier to look at what the system does or doesn’t do, and then assign culpability and responsibility.

And finally: other attributable causes have to be excluded. It sounds so basic, but it is amazing how little that concept of proper historical criticism has been applied to the claims made about Leopold II and Congo. Yabili does great work pointing that out, as well, in stark language. The fight against slavery, to give just one example, was much more than simply an excuse for exploitation and murder, but instead a real driving force. Why is that never explored and properly placed? (Because it would destroy the neat and simple narrative with nuance, is why.)

Looking at Congo, in a fuller scope, and with the Congolese perspective firmly part of that analysis, the picture is a classic human one, and not unique. With this I do not intend to close the debate, but to set the rules and groundwork to invite everyone to hold a better one.

But one can see the way narratives have been weaponized to force concessions and drive decisions, and how those narratives can easily start leading a life of their own, unencumbered by any demand for truthfulness. That might be the most pressing lesson from this history.



Mark Twain knew it. He told us, a century ago: never let the truth stand in the way of a good story. He just didn't tell us who would end up paying for the story he helped build.

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© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

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