ArnGrimR

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Robert Woodfork-Bey's avatar
Robert Woodfork-Bey
5d

We just covered European Imperialism in my 10th grade World History classroom. We read King Leopold’s Soliloquy and Leopold takes a hit in the textbook. I’m going to offer this article as an opportunity to consider another point of view. Thank you. Not apologizing, nor excusing imperialism, but understanding it is a very complex phenomena and villains and heroes are not so easily formed. Long live Lumumba.

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Boris A. Doyle's avatar
Boris A. Doyle
5d

What he did was horrific beyond words.

I'll never defend the likes of this appalling piece of shit.

I object to "White. Male. Catholic. Monarch. Feudalism. Colonialism. Exploitation/capitalism. Greed. Racism from whites against poor blacks."

Yes he was white but what the British did to the Irish was appalling and lasted 800 years.

They were responsible for 1.5 million deaths during the Irish "famine"

According to many that wasn't racism.

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