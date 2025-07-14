We’re all focused on Epstein again. With massive loads of emotion, and scant intelligent input. It is strange to see so many who mere weeks ago patted themselves on the back for being on the right side of so many ‘conspiracies’, by virtue of their independent research and thinking, fall for an obvious influence operation.

They miss the point, hugely, as they focus on too narrow an issue, and fail to keep track of the bigger picture.

What is going on?

Ever since Trump came down that golden escalator in 2015, and declared war on the Deep State, he has been targeted in “six ways from Sunday [for] getting back at you”. With many career officials in the many federal government agencies working against Trump’s agenda from the very beginning, with the media still in full control of the narrative, and the intelligence and law enforcement apparatus weaponized against him and his people (Spygate), Trump had no chance.

Still, he survived 2 impeachment attempts, but his economic and geopolitical successes, not to forget his very popular achievements in securing the border and lowering taxes, made a reelection all but inevitable.

To stop this, the Deep State had to pull out all the stops, at every level of control they had over the elections. Their guy, Biden, won with a massive amount of votes more than the extremely popular Barack Obama in his first campaign, despite never leaving his basement to actually campaign. Ruled by autopen, the US lost control of geopolitics, the dollar was on the verge of losing its status of reserve currency as BRICS countries kept pushing back, war broke out in Ukraine, Iran got $16 billion in frozen accounts released, Hamas and Hezbollah kept getting aid, any progress attained under Trump with North Korea stalled or went backwards,...

At the home front, taxes increased, prices increased, inflation increased, employment increased faster for foreign born people than for native born workers, gas prices soared, etc. Meanwhile, the weaponization of the government apparatus and social media took to new heights, and even Christians and parents at school boards were targeted.

Trump never gave up and rebuild a grassroots movement, the ‘MAGA’ conservatives, trained on a model of civil responsibility. Don’t complain about what your kids are given in public schools, for example, instead be aware and active: vote in School Board elections, become a candidate yourself, spread what is going on, and fight, fight, fight back! This came at a time the legacy media took an ever increasing hit in credibility and viewers, limiting their influence on narrative control.

We saw, even before Trump was reelected, the complete breakdown of the transgender ideology: after seeing Lia Thomas in bathing suit next to actual women, bulging crotch vs curves in all the right places, the miscalculation with Dulvaney met with an unprecedented avalanche of mockery and laughter.

As we know, Trump got elected again, and from the first day signed an absolute record number of executive actions, in line with his campaign promises. One of the most important ones was shutting down the money spigot to left-wing activists through USAID. He managed to get a good number of his people confirmed at their posts, as well. Despite the backlash (push-back from holdovers in the government agencies and a flurry of national injunctions aimed at curtailing Trump’s agenda), he is making continued progress.

The One Big Beautiful Bill act got passed, codifying a large part of his agenda into law. This protected his agenda, until now resting on Executive Orders, from a next President erasing them the same they were created: by the stroke of a pen.

The Border got closed, for all intents and purposes, and a good start was made in returning illegal aliens.

Peace agreements were reached all over the place (one exception: Russia/Ukraine), and we are being teased with the prospect of the Abraham Accords expanding, bringing the hope for lasting peace in the Middle East that much closer to reality.



Lots of progress being made, on just about every front.

Meanwhile, the ghost of Epstein was brought back. An undated, unsigned draft memo was leaked to Axios, and this pushed Epstein back to the fore.

Suddenly, this is all the talk, and even Democrats jumped on the bandwagon, demanding the release of the Epstein files, in a stunning 180 from their former position that this was right-wing conspiracy.



Both those elements are red flags.

The fact that next came a fabricated spat between Bongino and Bondi only confirms that: this is nothing more than a public perception operation to sow discord among Trump loyalists, and an attempt at ousting Pam Bondi.

Look at the bigger picture:

Bondi, as AG, is legally required to protect ongoing cases. There is a case ongoing pertaining the Epstein crimes, and as such she cannot release anything. A great thread by Just Human on this topic can be found here. Gives some great insight, among other this gem:



“A few will even get angrier or become despondent (as we have seen recently).



Because of what they know, that isn't so.

What they know that isn't so ensures that no amount of disclosure, no measure of accountability, and no pursuit of justice will ever satisfy them.”

At the same time, Brennan and Comey are being criminally charged. Almost every week several news stories break about election fraud in 2020. At low level in states, and at the highest level nationwide, with China interfering and the FBI actively suppressing that story. Meanwhile, SCOTUS is busy dismantling the illegal lawfare of the left, step by step, and working to restore constitutionality.



As an aside, the antics by DEI hire Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson did not just earn her an excoriating rebuke from Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the injunction case, but from Justice Sonia Sotomayor! It is not unthinkable that Kagan and Sotomayor will be more careful in their rulings in order to distance themselves from Jackson.

On the horizon is Trump’s push to end the current interpretation of Birthright citizenship, which will have to pass by SCOTUS, as well.

Not AG Bondi’s responsibility, but there is a lot being brought to light when it comes to the stolen 2020 election, and about the whole COVID scam. She will be very busy, and is doubtlessly preparing for that.

Meanwhile, she has fired at least 20 people from DOJ. People who, according to Axios, were linked to investigations into J6 and Trump: ideologues involved in some of the most grotesque miscarriages of justice in recent US history. She could do that because SCOTUS cleaned up the lawfare injunction barring her from carrying out Trump’s EOs.



We cannot let Axios, and whoever is leaking to them, divide Trump’s base and try to force Trump to fire one of his own administration members, setting back his agenda and stopping his momentum. Absolutely not. We have to be smarter than this, to be sucked into an obvious psyop like gullible clickbait consumers.



It is not just me trying to look at what Bondi has actually accomplished already:

There are precious few sources on anything important in this case, yet people jump to all kinds of conclusions. For example: when did Bongino say ‘Bondi out, or I quit’? CNN, for example, can only cite anonymous “sources familiar with the matter” to back up that claim. Other claims are similarly vaguely sourced, even if they contradict the main idea of infighting: “Bongino denied leaking that notion to NewsNation, which published the story, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.”

What IS sourced, are people like Kash and Trump flatout countering:

Kash posted on X:

“The conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been. It’s an honor to serve the President of the United States @realDonaldTrump— and I’ll continue to do so for as long as he calls on me.”

Trump himself posted a long post, addressed to ‘his boys and gals’, telling them no one cares about Epstein, and to not go after Pam Bondi. A lot can be read into that post, which I won’t go in to, except to point out that he named 4 people in passing: Obama, Hillary, and the duo Comey and Brennan. The same Comey and Brennan who just have been criminally charged in what I firmly believe is the first in a series of charges, leading to the elements Trump brought up: “the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more” including “the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier”. Notice where he draws attention to, prosecution wise: “Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020…”

Apart from codifying his agenda from EO into law, he needs to secure a wider base in congress and senate during the upcoming midterm elections, which means, apart from a new census, a fraud-proofing of our election system. How? By prosecuting the heck out of the previous fraud! This is happening, and the first steps have been made, to prepare for that.

Losing Bondi now would give Democrats the possibility to stall the confirmation process for the next six months or so. Not a good prospect. Trump managed to get so many top positions confirmed by steamrolling the opposition with an avalanche of action, not allowing them to build up narratives, forcing their hand. Giving them an isolated confirmation for a single position? Not a good idea.

Why is Epstein not important?



All his crimes, and all the people on his ‘list’, date back to 2005 the latest. Twenty years ago.

Kash Patel hinted during his interview with Joe Rogan that the evidence about Epstein’s clients is not at the FBI/DOJ. Biden and the people controlling him have been in charge for 4 years, and have had plenty of time, and all the access, to erase everything incriminating. That nothing pertained to Trump is a certainty: if there was anything, that would have been leaked long ago.

What IS important?

The weaponization of the government against political opponents (Spygate).



The weaponization of COVID against the American (and global) people.



The weaponization of health and health care/medicine.



The destruction of traditional social life, pitting people against each other.



The boundless illegal immigration, and the countless children put in harms way, even outright sexual exploitation.

Keep in mind: Al Capone was caught on tax evasion, NOT on his client list of cops, judges, and politicians he had bribed, nor on the countless other crimes he and his gang had committed. And none of the corrupt people who took bribes from Capone got punished, either...

Just as after the Nuremberg Trials only the head honchos of the Nazi apparatus got their due justice, and the vast majority of the Nazis were spared, even accepted and needed to keep playing their role at positions of leadership. Their expertise was indispensable, too many were burned by the Nazi party to throw them all out and keep a functioning country.

Before you angrily slam your mouse on your mouse pad in an attempt to click this screen closed, keep reading. There is more, a side that is just as vital to understand:

Why IS Epstein important?

Because he has become a meme.

He ironically has become a marker of a truth, the truth that there IS a cabal, a deep state, where children are abused, where this abuse is used as blackmail to control people in top positions all across our society. There are 3 crimes of which Epstein is the meme: first, widespread, organized child abuse. Second, very corrupt leaders in politics, news, industry, etc. that have sold out ‘we the people’. Third, the group orchestrating this, influencing the United States on political, economical, and God knows what other areas without any oversight, let alone consent from the people.

And add an important 4th element to the meme of Epstein, especially among the MAGA crowd: a sign of accountability. This last one is hugely important! With the way his first trial in 2007 was bungled and interfered with by FBI and such, he is the poster child for a two tiered system of justice, as well.



This is what memes do: they convey a lot of information, feelings, emotions, background, etc. making it more simple to convey those often rather complex concepts in an easy to recognize package/image.

Yet Trump said: stop looking into Epstein.



And we lost our minds, collectively. How dare Trump cover up the Epstein list!? How dare he try to shirk accountability? Fire Bondi!



Did we all forget to take Trump serious, but not literal?



This is the result of Trump’s approach so far:

What is Trump setting the stage for, as he tricked democrats and his opponents to demand news about the Epstein files?



We also forgot about Maxwell, who is still alive and in custody at the Florida Correctional Institution-Tallahassee.



If anything, this is realigning the Overton Window firmly towards the right, towards ‘what was denounced and rejected as conspiracy was actually true’. This prepares the way for new revelations, and hopefully charges.

Some people demand charges now, but Trump was not voted in to be a tyrant to channel the will of the mob: mindless, heartless. If we are really demanding justice, we have to accept that true justice mills finely, but slowly. So much more needs to be in place before we can talk about justice. First and foremost: cleaning out the system, the apparatus, of ideological employees. Second, preparing people for what is coming. Not everything that is right is automatically accepted as such by ‘the people’, who often cannot process nuances immediately when news breaks.

Some people don’t care about mobs and mob justice, but it is the most terrifying thing: to see mindless mobs bent only on destruction... That is not justice, at all. It is the beginning of chaos and revolution, the wrong kind.



A post on Telegram stated: “Yea, saying not to talk about Epstein everyday is obviously a pysop to get people to talk about it. It’s really obvious; though it’s not for us. He’s [Trump] using TDS to trigger a knee jerk reaction in the D party voters.

I’ve seen lefties reposting Tucker videos talking about Epstein. The pieces are slowly rearranging on the chess board steadily aligning a vast majority of people, both left and right behind a singular issue of child abuse and trafficking. If there’s one issue every decent person of conscious can get behind it’s protecting children from predators.

It can be hard to watch for us since we’ve been acutely aware for years if not decades. Best advice I have is observe, don’t absorb and be drawn in emotionally.[…]”

Consider something like this:

Could be an attempt to calm the waters again, as false info to try to keep the base happy and make them fall in line again. Or it could be true, and Solomon’s claim that the DOJ/FBI have been building a massive conspiracy case against the deep state. Suddenly, the criminal charges against Brennan and Comey make sense, as the opening shot in a much larger case…

There is so much more going on, and people too often focus on too few things. People are also way too hasty. They want blood, heads to roll, which is, frankly, very understandable and relatable. The level of crimes and corruption committed by those entrusted with the leadership of this country are atrocious. Yet we cannot counter crime and wantonness with crime and wantonness of our own. True justice, again, needs to mill finely, to separate the guilty from the innocent, but this, by necessity, requires it to mill slowly.

At the same time, too many people look at all that is happening through a microscope. What easily comes into view? Lots of ugly things, flaws, things not going as desired/demanded. But with that high magnification, only single issues and people are looked at at the same time, and the general picture is completely lost. It offers a rather low depth of field, and things on the foreground or background are obscured, losing all relevant links connecting it all.

Trump has ONE shot at prosecuting. I don’t want him to miss it due to mistrial or legal errors. Give him time, let him properly set the stage and prepare.

Think of it: There where hundreds of thousands of missing children among the illegal immigrants. The whole illegal immigration route was full of abuse, not just for children, but women in general. Who cares about Epstein, a small fry compared to the scope of this scandal? Trump has been hammering against child abuse from his first term on. Let him take care of this, he has the resume to prove he is the real deal in this fight. He would not let Epstein escape, nor his clients, however old.

Yet, at this point, there are other, more pressing things to look at. Say, Epstein’s successors, perhaps. Those responsible for the many children disappearing today. Don’t miss the mark right in front of us by demanding Trump aims at a mark way in the back, however important as a rallying cry and meme to bring child abuse, corruption at the highest level, and (foreign) influencing of our own politics and society into full view.



In short:



Do I feel that Trump intended to make the Epstein case unreliable?



I do, and I don’t.



The current hysteria trying to oust Pam Bondi and try to link Trump, yet again, to Epstein (this time by the accusation that Trump is ‘in on the cover-up’, while it was under Trump that Epstein and Maxwell were arrested, that NXIVM was dismantled, that countless pedos and pedo rings have been caught, and their victims liberated from horrendous exploitation and rape, that Peter Nygard’s offices were raided and he himself charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, the list is very long…).



There was a cover-up, but not by Biden or his team.



There are more pressing issues than the client list of Epstein.



Epstein is not dead yet. As long as shadowy groups use children as honeypots to pressure politicians and other leaders into doing their bidding, Epstein will be how to quickly name them all in the public eye. A true meme, hiding a very complex reality, for ease of communication.



As such, this is no longer about Epstein himself.



Bondi is doing a good and necessary job, as part of Trump’s strategy. Any transparent attempt to oust her should be rejected for the fake psyop it is. Bongino, Kash, Gaetz, are all behind Trump, and Trump supports his whole team.



Cool your jets, let this play out. Distinguish fact from assumption. Spot informational ploys based on ‘anonymous sources’ giving ‘undated and unsigned memos’ as ‘proof’. Realize that your own pet conspiracy theory might be part of something bigger. Understand that ‘making America great again’ requires things to be done the right way, and that mob justice has to be rejected, always, everywhere. No exceptions. See how complex Trump’s plans are, and how, step by step, the way is paved for the next series of changes, with highlighted ‘battle points’ while important actions are pushed through and acted out in the background, away from the limelight.

Don’t let the meme become the goal itself. Allow Trump and his administration to wage memetic warfare. Be aware of the infowar waged all around us, some aimed at high levels, some aimed at us. Don’t fall for the traps and psy-ops, meant to divide and conquer.



And, just as with Capone and in Nuremberg: we need to keep the endgoal in mind, and chose any chance to clean up corruption and rebuild our nation over simply exacting revenge. Could or should corrupt people have been charged in regards to their cooperation with Al Capone? Might have been much better. Could more actual Nazi’s have been brought to justice for their role in the WW2 atrocities? Again, most likely yes. In each case, the leaders at that time chose to move forward without going all the way to the bottom.



That is realpolitik. Not pretty, but effective.



Is that what I like? NO.



Preferably, ANY person who abused a child for their own gratification should be given a one-way ticket to the bottom of the ocean, with rope and millstone as vehicle of choice. Violating children is violating our future. Violating children is doing injustice to the most innocent and weakest in our society.



Yet the resume Trump has built up so far on that score gives me peace: all will be well.

