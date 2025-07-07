This is a reworked version of an article originally published on Apr 13, 2022. This article is a primer for a series currently in the works that will look closer at transhumanism and other philosophies that strongly shape modern thinking and policies, without being in the spotlight. Yet we need to know and understand those philosophies in order to counter and replace them.

A lot of the debate today is sharp and rather adversarial: us versus them. ‘How can they NOT see the truth right in front of them?’ is the justification to write off anyone who is not fully on board. A lot of this, however, is rooted in a failure to understand the wider context in which the debate is held. Yes, I firmly believe there is objective truth. (Simple proof: the statement “There is no objective truth” is self-contradicting). Yes, it is also true that knowledge of any such objective truth can be hard to obtain, but I will argue here that this is in good part because we don’t think enough about the structure of knowledge itself.

If you look at the people of our past, it is incredible how wide their expertise was. Leonardo da Vinci is the famous model of such ‘Uomo Universale’, with considerable and top level contributions in painting, drawing, sculpting, science, engineering, architecture, anatomy, …

This Renaissance ideal is succinctly captured by Leon Battista Alberti (1404–72): “a man can do all things if he will.”

Many of history’s greats are such ‘Renaissance Men’ (or Women). Look at Thomas Jefferson, for example.

In his library at Villa Monticello he had not only books in English, but in French, Italian, German, Dutch, Latin, Ancient Greek, even Anglo-Saxon,… And he read, knew and quoted them, too!

We look at such people in awe, as so few people today seem to be able to reach such all-encompassing level of skill.

Why is that?

The obvious answer seems to be the incredible growth in knowledge. We have whole new fields of study that developed in the last 2 centuries, where even individual subfields today are bigger and more complex than the level of understanding people had about the main field 2 centuries ago. There simply isn’t enough time to learn everything in depth!

Still, I have come up with 2 other main reasons that are important. The first is the type of education received. For the extreme position: in our current day and age, too often people forget themselves in their specializations, and lose all necessary context.

My uncle, on my mother’s side, was in the Belgian Navy (specialized in frigates for general use and submarine hunting, and mine sweepers, currently in special cooperation with the Dutch Navy, under single command). He started with a degree in Civil Engineering at the Belgian Military Academy, and rose to the rank of Captain-at-Sea, roughly equivalent to colonel.

He was involved in several development missions under NATO flag, and he would be the one to lead large international teams of experts. Why him? Coming from the Belgian education system, he had received a thorough schooling in at least the basics of many different fields: math, physics, chemistry, and many of their respective subfields, such as materials science and such.

As the head overseeing the development of plastic mine sweepers and other novel technologies, he was uniquely well placed to deal with problems his engineers encountered: if one team of his design team ran into a snag, he could direct them to another team with a very specific issue to inquire about, for example, to solve their own issue.

Instead of having a very deep, but narrow, understanding of a single field, he had a broad but still considerably deep multidisciplinary understanding. American education, from what I can tell, is increasingly specialized. My first years of college consisted of the basics for Literacy, Art and Philosophy, not optional, even though my chosen subject was archaeology.

Only later on did I get the chance to choose my path in more specialized fields in archaeology, while the general fields never disappeared (literature, history of arts, history of architecture, history of ethnic art, music history, apart from general history, classical history, modern history, historical criticism, etc.)

Why teach archaeology students about music history? From a strict utilitarian point of view, useless: we never dig up music. Instruments, perhaps, albeit rarely, but music history did not cover instruments, the chronology of different types and subtypes, nor the material and craftsmanship used to make them. Why then?

To offer a fuller picture of history and civilization.

This is absolutely crucial, and something people with a utilitarian outlook cannot grasp.

That is a first reason I see: proper educational emphasis on a broader range of subjects. Including, importantly, those that teach the building blocks of our civilization.

But such education is not that rare. There are many Eton style schools, teaching a classic curriculum. What else, is missing, then?

This is my second proposed reason, and the main point I want to discuss here.

In order to be able to understand the world around us, we need not just the right facts, which we can learn through proper education and from properly sifted sources, we also need the right framework to place those facts in.

If we don’t have such framework, we will miss the obvious relationships. It is important to notice that I am not proposing a single framework, but a structure of understanding that is comprised of many frameworks, larger ones, containing smaller ones, each containing even smaller ones, some overlapping, others never touching. And as is the case with many things, it isn’t that difficult, but so simple many overlook it.

Here is the key: to understand the problems in any given field, one needs to start by going one step higher, and often the problems will melt away like snow in the sun.

Case in point, taxonomy. How do you classify the living organisms? People got lost in small systems, or ordered plants by use or medicinal property and strength, like the Divine Husbandman's Materia Medica, by Shen Nung, Emperor of China around 3000 BC.

He divided several hundred plants in 3 broad groups, the Noble/Upper Herbs, the Human/Commoner/Middle Herbs, and the Lower Herbs, according to their medicinal qualities: plants with only positive and no harmful effects on humans, those with both positive and negative effects, and finally the poisonous ones with only negative effects.

It would be very woke to point out that no system of classification is wrong, and that all such systems are equivalent. To a point: true. Each system will answer specific questions, and offer specific answers. Still, each will have their limitations, in various degrees, and will have various and at times little general use outside a very specific and limited set of parameters.

It wasn’t until Carolus Linnaeus, a Swedish researcher (1707–1778) that a universal system was set up. His Species Plantarum (1753) and Systema Naturae (1758) provided a framework for plants and animals, with clear and strict rules, that allowed not just a description of the world, but also a classification.

One of Linnaeus’ strongest early critics was Georges-Luise Leclerc de Buffon (1707–1788). He thought it wrong to impose an artificial order on the disorderly natural world. But a framework as de Buffon proposed, would impede proper understanding, by burying one under descriptions, without any way to classify, relate, and understand the reality they describe.

Of course, Linnaeus’ system has since been amended and improved upon, but the core remains. It allows us to deduce a lot about a previously unknown animal or plant, just by being able to place it in its approximate place in that classification. From a proper understanding of the taxonomy of dogs, I can know a lot about dogs, even if I am no expert.

If I place that framework of Linnaeus within that of genetics, I can now talk about degeneration/hyperspecialization among modern dog breeds, and some of the dangers and pitfalls that breeders have fallen in, and suggest solutions that will make me look like an expert, while in reality, I am nothing but an amateur. But an amateur armed with the proper frameworks to look through.

If one finds the correct set of frames that both describe and classify reality, in it’s different parts, one can know a lot, even without knowing many of the specifics, and can understand the work of actual experts, as that framework it falls within offers a powerful explanatory view.

Important to note: the key feature is having overarching frameworks of understanding: while a friend of mine is no geologist, he has an understanding of the overarching principles, which allowed him to correct or point at a flaw in an article by an actual top expert he was in correspondence with. He does not know the smaller frameworks, with all the details, that is true. But to a degree, that is not necessary to detect flaws in the general direction or overview of what that expert wrote about.

All this offers a tantalizing possibility: what are those correct frameworks, that allow to add and understand previously unknown information without a hitch, opening up new correlations with even seemingly unrelated events/facts?

Just as the naturalists before Linnaeus each had their own views, all valid to a point, there was a single, comprehensive and coherent way to look at that part of reality. I believe it is the same when it comes to politics, philosophy, history, humanity.

Once you find the right general understanding, a lot falls in place, even if the details remain unknown, until you become an actual expert.

As a side note, there is a tendency to undermine Linnaeus and rehabilitate de Buffon. Linnaeus gave us the hierarchical taxonomy we all know from high school:

Linnaeus is being accused of inserting a Christian world view, that of an ordered creation. This, of course, is ‘bad’. As Charles Foster, a Fellow of Exeter College, Oxford, wrote in his review of the book ‘Every Living Thing’ by Jason Roberts, about the race between Linnaeus and de Buffon on the task of ‘identifying and describing all life on Earth’: “It is a very modern story: rigour becomes fundamentalism; a search for the truth becomes a quest for new ways to affirm old orthodoxies; journeying becomes colonialism.” Of course, Jason Roberts understands the main point of my article as well, when he wrote that the works by Linnaeus and de Buffon “were embodiments of very different worldviews, attempting to substantiate those worldviews by fitting each piece of life’s puzzle into a cohesive whole.” What are the 2 defining worldviews of both naturalists, and how did they shape their respective work?

Back to Roberts’ book:

““The greatest obstacles to the advancement of human knowledge lie less in things themselves than in our manner of considering them,” [de Buffon] wrote. “Nature…carries only a veil, while we would put a mask over her face. We load her with our own prejudices, and suppose her to act and to conduct her operations even after the same fashion as ourselves.” To him, systems were masks imposed upon nature. They represented an urge to see nature as we wished it to be, not as it truly was.”



And of course, depending on where you come from, your side and your understanding is without prejudice and correct. Here, de Buffon does not understand how we learn. Look at genetics as a perfect example. Humanity always had an inkling about heredity, and used that for selective breeding, either passively or actively. The Greek philosophers put this into formal thoughts in their various works, but it wasn’t until the pea experiments of an Augustinian monk, Gregor Mendel, that the process of how traits are inherited across generations was systematically researched. It took another 50 years or so for the field of ‘genetics’ to be formed, which took off like a storm: the concept of a gene was postulated, and very soon thereafter the existence of DNA was linked to inherited traits, and so on. Either way, Mendel has been celebrated as ‘the father of genetics’.

We now know that Mendel’s view was overly simplistic. Yet this was because he was talking about inherited traits before there was even a concept of ‘genes’, let alone of ‘DNA’. We still use the simplified box grid (Punnett square for you geeks) as a way to teach students the beginnings of genetics, even when Mendel himself realized that his system of dominant and recessive alleles was incomplete (when he tested his ‘laws’ derived from extensive research with peas on other plants, one plant followed them, another did not). As John Timmer, a senior science editor at Ars Technica, wrote: “There's a famous phrase attributed to the physicist Wolfgang Pauli, who suggests that some ideas are "not even wrong"—they aren't sufficiently connected to reality or produce testable consequences. Mendel was wrong, or at least limited, in a lot of ways, but not so badly wrong that his ideas couldn't spawn over a century of phenomenally successful science.”

The next idea about genes decoding for traits was also wrong: traits are the result of many genes working together. And even that is wrong, as some traits are the result of what is now called epigenetics, steered by environmental factors. Consider also that we don’t really understand the code as expressed by DNA. Not so long ago we spoke deridingly about ‘junk DNA’. As if...

To use another example from ‘Every Living Thing’, here Roberts describes one of the French early scientists who opposed de Buffon, Broussonet: “As a physician turned agriculturalist, Broussonet was steeped in the practical concerns of natural history, not its abstractions. For those who did not have the luxury of engaging in pure research, whose chief concerns were identifying and utilizing individual species, there was simply no substitute for the sexual system, artificial as it was.” This is a very important admission that Linnaeus’ system was practical, and not just ‘artificial’.

Roberts makes a great contribution to this conversation in his book, where he describes ‘the Quarrel of the Universals’, and the sides Linnaeus and de Buffon picked in this quarrel. He describes it like this: “Do abstract concepts get us closer to making sense of reality, or do they distance us from genuine understanding? When we use terms like bird, beetle, or even human, we’re trafficking in “universals,” generalizations based on observed commonalities. But do universals truly exist?” As Roberts correctly pointed out, Linnaeus was part of the side that accepted the existence of universals, while de Buffon rejected ‘the abstract’.

To put it differently: Linnaeus was a realist/essentialist, while de Buffon was a nominalist. This has huge repercussions, and explains why today we have attempts to vilify Linnaeus and prop up de Buffon. Their framework from which to look at biology is that important, and makes such a difference.

Russian philosopher A.G. Dugin succinctly summarized this dispute on universals:

“This dispute divided the Catholic theologians into two camps: some recognized the existence of the general (species, genus, universals), while others considered that only separate, individual things exist, and their generalizing names were interpreted as purely external conditional systems of classification. Those who were convinced of the existence of a common relied on the classical tradition of Plato and Aristotle. They began to be called "realists", that is, they recognized the "reality of universals." The most prominent representative of the "realists" was Thomas Aquinas and, in general, the tradition of Dominican monks.

Proponents of the fact that only separate individual things and beings are real began to be called "nominalists", from the Latin "nomen". The requirement "not to double the essence" goes back to one of the main defenders of "nominalism", the English philosopher William of Ockham. Even earlier, these same ideas were defended by John Roscelinus. And although the "realists" won at the first stage, and the teachings of the "nominalists" were anathematized, later the paths of Western European philosophy - especially modern times - went after Ockham.

"Nominalism" laid the foundation for future liberalism, both in ideology and in economics. A human being was conceived precisely as an individual and nothing else, and all the forms of collective identity (religion, estate, etc.) were to be abolished.”

Both ways impose their own way of looking at reality, on a level that many don’t even recognize: nominalism predisposes to a view that looks at each individual human, while denying the reality of the universal ‘humanity’. Which easily leads to the denial of the universal of ‘man’ or ‘woman’, focusing solely on the perceived fluidity in nature, rejecting any systematic classification as bad, artificial, evil even. Or, in the words of de Buffon describing Linnaeus’ work, ‘a monstrosity’.

Charles Foster, in his review on Roberts’ book, ended with this paragraph:

“There’s a battle on for biology, a battle raging in the laboratories and lecture rooms of the world: a battle that is really between the left and right hemispheres of the world. It’s a battle for reality against dogma; for freedom against colonialism; for the untameable, mysterious, tangled wild against human vanity and self-reverential theory. It is a battle exemplified well by the epic contest between Linnaeus and Buffon.” For freedom against colonialism? In a review purporting to write about biology? It shows that the overarching framework is not about biology, even though the contest between the views of Linnaeus and de Buffon is indeed a good example. It is about ‘reality against dogma’, as Foster wrote.

But this is deceptive framing.

As Joshua Lim wrote in an article on Nominalism, “because of the nature of Nominalism, with its exclusive emphasis on the particular, it was much easier for the children of Nominalism to understand themselves as simply sticking with ‘concrete’ reality without the accretions or additions of that ‘abstract’ realm that would very soon come to be associated with a certain disconnectedness from the real, tout court.” By rejecting ‘universals’, they can claim that ‘their side’ is about ‘facts’ and ‘reality’, unlike the ‘realists/essentialists’, who peddle in vague ‘universals’ that cannot be put under a microscope...

But as Lim continued: “In other words, Nominalism was an attempt to attain Truth while denying the possibility of its objective existence as a universal—having one’s cake and eating it, too, as it were.”

Think about it.

The whole progressive idea of transgenderism cannot exist but in a nominalist framework.

The whole relativist idea and view of society as a loose grouping of equal individuals and ideas cannot exist but in a nominalist framework.

The whole hyper-individualism of today (be it libertarian or woke) with its rejection of society/collective cannot exist but in a nominalist framework.

It is not that there are different facts that either side is referring to, but that each side looks at the same set of facts wildly differently. Quoting Lim’s article again: “The most dangerous philosophy is the one held without acknowledgement.” Without realizing which frameworks you are using to make sense of the world around you, you will make interpretations of facts but offer those interpretations themselves as ‘facts’. That is where many conversations and debates become hopelessly derailed.

What are those proper frameworks, then, that we need to acquire to aid us in our outlook on life, the world, and reality? Can one discuss one framework against another? How can they be compared and assessed? I could suggest at least some answers, but, just as in Linnaeus’ day, that’ll be debated and rejected, just the same, and would lead too far outside the scope of this article.

What is important for now, is to understand that such frameworks exist, and that possible frameworks are not necessarily equivalent to each other. And that they form a hierarchy of smaller to larger frameworks that allow us to place, understand, and communicate the information around us

.

