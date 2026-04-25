ArnGrimR

ArnGrimR

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the PinkFlamingo's avatar
the PinkFlamingo
13h

Thought provoking article with illuminating historical information, allowing you to agree or disagree, (my kind of article). Admittedly, however, I will need to read the article again to form my own opinion due to the chocked full of juicy content. But in my opinion, this is one of the authors’s best, acknowledging the volume of research required. Thanks.

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Old fossil's avatar
Old fossil
18h

Even if everything the US government and media tells us about Iran is true the war is not worth it. Compare Hiroshima and Nagasaki today to Detroit. Long term Democrats are more destructive than a few nukes. Far better to have the Iran worst case which is take a few hits wipe them out in justified retaliation than live in a socialist hellhole forever. Make no mistake the longer this goes on the greater the chance of a depression leading to total Demoncrat domination. It is not worth the risk and no manipulating the oil price does not fix the issue it just delay realization of how serious the problems are getting.

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