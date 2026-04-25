I want to get to something genuinely strange at the end of this: something about evidence and prevention that I think most people have never consciously thought about. But it only makes sense after we’ve done the hard work. Bear with me.



Introduction

It is surprising, but even with all the talk about the war with Iran, and the hot debate whether or not it is a Just War according to the Catholic Just War Doctrine, made even more relevant with the recent spat between the pope and Trump/Vance, there is surprisingly little work done to actually check all the criteria of the Just War Doctrine, analyze them in light of the Iran war, and clearly set out the results.

Instead, we see many people take their own judgment and use Just War as authority. Others take a single criterion, give a very simplified explanation why that criterion is met/failed, and then proceed to their chosen moral judgment. Not many look over several criteria, and even rarer still are those who accept and posit upfront that this kind of analysis is very hard to impossible, as we as common people are not privy to the classified intelligence the leaders of the nations involved possess, not just about the other countries, but about their own capabilities, sources, spy networks, etc.

To fill in that vacuum and propose a full analysis that can become the starting point of proper conversations, this article will go over each criterion, and explain why it is met, isn’t met, or why it is indeterminate (not enough information). At the end, we tally the score and see what we get. An important point to keep in mind: this is NOT meant or construed as the definitive analysis, either. Anyone is free to disagree with the interpretations used in this analysis. But if you do disagree, I’d love to hear what you think was wrong, and, more importantly, WHY you think it was wrong. That way we all learn.

I will use the criteria as set out by Madeline Kasper of Notre Dame University, in my previous article ‘Mockery, Framing, and the Pope: Notes on Epistemic Responsibility in Public Discourse’:



“The theory today has expanded to encompass not just an individual Christian’s participation in war, but whether the war is justified in its own right. There are three main components to just war theory that each have their own criteria. The components are jus ad bellum, justice in starting the war; jus in bello, or just conduct during a war; and jus post bellum, justice after the war (more generally, creating a sustainable and just peace after the war). The undergirding assumption of the theory is that the taking of human life is always murder unless the confrontation conforms to the principles of justice. In this thought, disproportionate or excessive use of force is morally wrong, and war is only justifiable for defensive purposes by a state.

The jus ad bellum principles that are prerequisites for resorting to war are:

Just cause (self-defense or in defense of another state),

Right/legitimate authority (a sovereign state),

Right intention (eventual peace),

A public declaration of war,

War as a last resort (have all diplomatic and legal measures been exhausted?),

Reasonable hope/chance of success.

Proportionality as a criterion fits both jus ad bellum considerations and in bello principles.

The jus in bello principles are:

Proportionality (does the response fit the cause?),

Discrimination/non-combatant immunity (those who do not contribute directly to the fighting of the war should be immune to direct attack).”

1. Jus ad Bellum : Justice of Going to War

1.1 Criterion Just cause: Self-defense or defense of another



Many people start the clock on this war on February 28, 2026, but that is not correct, as it leaves out a lot of history. The historical record of Iranian aggression against the United States and its allies is extensive and documented across four decades.

The 1979 embassy seizure alone (52 Americans held hostage for 444 days) is itself an act of war under international law. The 1983 Marine barracks bombing killed 241 US service personnel in a single attack, carried out by Iranian-directed Hezbollah. Across four decades, we have, among other attacks, the Khobar Towers, continuous proxy warfare through Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iraqi Shia militias, assassination plots on US soil, and direct Iranian missile attacks on US bases. More Americans have been killed by Iranian state action and direction than by any other state sponsor of terrorism. That is not nothing, and any attempt to sweep that under the rug as ‘irrelevant’ is disingenuous.

Iran has repeatedly used oil and its control over the Strait of Hormuz to inflict serious economic damage on the rest of the world, for example during the 1980s ‘Tanker War’, attacking neutral commercial vessels in order to exert economic pressure. Now it uses a ‘shadow oil empire’ to go around international sanctions.

A major reason is the Iranian attempts to acquire nuclear weapons (or at least make it look so). There cannot be any debate about this, as even neutral international organizations have confirmed Iran’s possession of highly enriched nuclear material. The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation stated on March 16, 2026, that



“The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calculated in its September 2025 verification and monitoring report that on the eve of the June 2025 attacks by Israel and the United States, Iran had in its possession 440.9 kg of uranium enriched up to 60% of the explosive uranium isotope, U-235.”



“The IAEA defines a “significant quantity” as “the approximate amount of nuclear material for which the possibility of manufacturing a nuclear explosive device cannot be excluded.” This corresponds, per the IAEA, to highly enriched uranium (above 20% U-235) containing 25 kg of U-235. By these parameters, Iran’s supply of 60% enriched uranium, when processed to so-called “weapons-grade,” 90% enrichment, would provide the fuel for nine nuclear weapons. Importantly, starting from the 60% enriched material, a single cascade of 175 IR-6 centrifuges could produce the “weapons-grade” material needed for one nuclear weapon every 25 days.”

How many such cascades does Iran have? The Institute for Science and International Security wrote in 2024, for the Natanz facility, Iran had 3 such cascades:



“As of February 24, 2024, the IAEA reports that Iran had installed at the Natanz FEP 36 cascades of IR-1 centrifuges, 3 21 cascades of IR-2m centrifuges, 12 cascades of IR-4 centrifuges (up from six during the previous reporting period), and three cascades of IR-6 centrifuges.”

As a quick reminder: the level of refinement of uranium for peaceful civilian energy use is 3-5% only (source).

And we also know that they actively lie about their weapons development. Case in point, Iran always claimed it did not have long range missile capabilities, yet in March this year it fired 2 missiles towards Diego Garcia, a British base often used by US bomber planes during missions over the Middle East. This proved beyond any doubt the duplicity in their statements, pointing again at active weapons development beyond regional reach.

The precautionary principle is not special pleading here. It is established doctrine for WMD threats precisely because the cost of acting too early is recoverable, while the cost of acting too late is not: the asymmetry is decisive. As the CACNP wrote: “if the world were to detect a single successful Iranian nuclear weapon test, the potential for eight more such weapons would present a formidable strategic deterrent.” Does one have to wait until Iran successfully tests a nuclear weapon to allow military action against Iran to stop it? That is way too late, at that point...

The Iranian regime has stated eliminationist goals toward Israel explicitly and repeatedly, not as political rhetoric but as theological-political doctrine, across Khomeini, Khamenei, and Ahmadinejad, for over forty years. There are innumerous examples of calls to the elimination of Israel and all Jews. I will enter as evidence 2012 call to action by Howard Berman, top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee: there is a lot more, but this shows both the bipartisan recognition in the US more than 12 years ago, as well as clear examples of such Iranian goals within his letter.



On top of that, the repeated human rights violations within Iran should be mentioned as well: the stoning and executions by other means of dissidents, protestors, and simply people failing to adhere to a very strict Islamist set of rules. Failure to wear a hijab is enough to get killed by the state. Tens of thousands have been killed, in just a few days, during recent protests. If this is how they treat their own citizens, what restraint will they show non-citizens?

The Holocaust analogy is not strained: it is structurally similar. After all, a regime with openly stated genocidal intentions, clearly in the process of acquiring the means to fulfill them, while the international community discusses diplomatic options: that is the scenario “Never Again” was coined to prevent.

The 44-year record of Iranian state aggression is precisely the kind of ongoing, documented threat that Augustine’s tranquillitas ordinis (the tranquility of order) was designed to address: not a speculative future threat but a demonstrated pattern of lethal action. The tradition does not require waiting for the decisive blow before responding to an established aggressor.

The calculus:

The just cause is waging war to stop a regime that kills its own citizens by the tens of thousands, has openly stated genocidal goals, towards Israel (and the US as the ‘Greater Satan), has a strong network of proxy groups who continually engage in clear violence, aimed without any discrimination against military, state, and civilian targets alike, and is actively working to improve its arsenal: not just drones, but missiles, and even nuclear weapons. The cause does not rest on any one of those elements in isolation, but on the clear convergence of all of them, each changing the meaning, urgency, and risk of the others.

Nuclear development in isolation might be explained as deterrence; genocidal rhetoric in isolation might be dismissed as posturing; proxy warfare in isolation might be treated as regional conflict. But taken together, they form a coherent and escalating pattern in which capability, intent, and demonstrated action align.

So let’s not forget: this just cause indeed centers on the increasing risk to the US and its allies, as well as the whole world, as Iran gets closer and closer to actual nuclear weapons, with their proven willingness to harm civilians. This is no longer a preventative war, but increasingly preemptive, in line with Just War Doctrine.



Verdict: meets the criterion.

1.2 Criterion Right/legitimate authority: a sovereign state

The formal authority question is real but must be assessed accurately.

No administration since World War II has obtained a formal congressional declaration of war. Korea, Vietnam, Kosovo, Libya, Syria, Iraq,... all conducted without formal declarations, across both parties. The War Powers Resolution of 1973 was designed to address this but has never successfully compelled a presidential withdrawal in its 53-year history. The 219-212 House vote rejecting the War Powers resolution in March 2026 demonstrates narrow congressional acquiescence rather than clear opposition. Under international law, the US as a sovereign state acting in documented self-defense after 44 years of Iranian aggression meets the formal criterion without difficulty, even with a formal declaration of war. The domestic constitutional ambiguity is real but is a 75-year unresolved problem of Congress’s own making, not a clear failure specific to this action.

Moreover, Just War Doctrine requires that a “perfect community” wage war, per Aquinas, where the legitimate public authority is acting for the common good, and this criterion does not make any demands on the political nitty-gritty of individual nations. As a sovereign state, the United States is and remains a ‘perfect community’ under this doctrine, and as such is allowed to wage war, provided it is just. This criterion was added to prevent civil war, bandits, gangs, and other disaffectioned people or groups from waging war, with all the moral difficulties and impossibilities that come along with it.

As it is true that the political nitty-gritty remains relevant when talking about legitimacy (a different question than the criterion of sovereign states), a critic could object: “If the system is broken, doesn’t that weaken legitimacy rather than preserve it?” Under Catholic principles (since we are looking how to apply Just War Doctrine, after all), every authority must act according to right order, including lawful structures, and not just abstract sovereignty. Which is all very true. Yet the United States is a legitimate sovereign authority charged with the common good, and its executive, as the organ of that authority, is acting within an established (if indeed imperfect) framework of delegated war powers.

While precedent has indeed no bearing on moral questions, it DOES have significant bearing on matters of politics and political legitimacy, which is exactly what this objection is aimed at.

As Douglas Youvan summarized: “Aquinas argued that because the care of the common good is entrusted to the ruler, only the ruler has the right to summon the people to arms. This was a direct strike against the private wars and vendettas that plagued medieval Europe. By insisting that only a “perfect community” (a state or kingdom) could wage war, Aquinas sought to delegitimize the localized violence of minor lords and brigands.”

There is a criticism that the Church has lately often made, and that needs to be looked at properly. It invokes the UN Security Council as the required multilateral authority for conflicts of this scale. This criticism sounds valid, as it invokes the moral prestige of, at the very least, the principles of the United Nations. The problem is that the UN Security Council works with a veto system, where any of the voting nations have veto power, blocking any action against Iran, against the US, against Israel, against... The structure of such body cannot be a moral authority, as their statements and actions are based not on moral principles, but on unanimity, which often requires finding a least common denominator level wording to have it pass, not truth.

The Calculus:

As a sovereign nation, the United States has the moral right to wage (just) wars. The political rules within the United States have to be followed, yet the current situation is so muddled through decades of Congressional inertia and passing of increasing war authorities to the Executive branch (i.e., the president), that the current president is following the precedents as set by numerous other presidents.



Verdict: Indeterminate but leans strongly meets, to Meets.

1.3 Criterion of Right intention: eventual peace

The objective, generally stated as the removal of an ongoing source of regional destabilization and the elimination of nuclear threat, is coherent with the restoration of the tranquillitas ordinis Augustine required. A Middle East in which Iran cannot export revolutionary violence through proxies and threaten nuclear escalation is a more peaceful order than the status quo ante.

The classical just war tradition developed in a context of states fighting states with declared armies. Iran’s systematic use of proxy forces, deliberately structured to preserve plausible deniability, is a genuinely novel situation the tradition’s framers did not anticipate. Proxy wars (whether fought by Iran or the US, or any other country) are, after all, an exploitation of a loophole in the Just War doctrine, as well as in International Law.

The question of whether ending a regime that wages proxy war while hiding behind sovereign immunity counts as a licit just war intention is real and unresolved in contemporary just war theory. But looking at the underlying reasoning of the tradition, namely that just war aims at the restoration of peace and the removal of the conditions that generate ongoing violence, ending a regime whose entire foreign policy doctrine is the export of revolutionary violence through proxies is coherent with that aim.

A major criticism that will be leveled when discussion this criterion would be on regime change, specifically. As Youvan pointed out:



“While the Church certainly viewed Saddam Hussein’s regime as unjust and oppressive, it argued that the internal governance of a nation, however distasteful, does not automatically grant other nations the right to use lethal force to replace it. According to the Catholic tradition, the goal of a just war is the restoration of peace and order, not the imposition of a specific political system by external force. “

This deserves a direct response: There is a distinction between regime change as aggrandizement and regime change as the only available means of ending a pattern of ongoing aggression. When a regime’s constitutional structure is inseparable from its aggressive foreign policy (when the aggression is the regime) the tradition’s insistence on restoring peace may require changing the regime. This argument is structurally very similar to the objection against abortion, while upholding the legitimate procedure of removing an ectopic pregnancy: the goal of the procedure here is not to kill the baby, but to save the mother. Likewise, the action in Iran is to restore order in the region and the world, protecting the US and its allies, and not to simply ‘change a specific political system’. Changing the regime is the means by which to restore order, which is a legitimate cause, and not the end, which indeed would be illegitimate.

As such, this criticism is fully resolved within the context of Catholic tradition itself.

Another criticism that is often leveled is the lack of clarity on stated goals by the Trump administration. It is true that Trump’s communication style is rather excentric, as an understatement. Yet, if looking at the various statements by himself and his administration, there is a system to the madness. Statements converge on the full prevention of Iran’s nuclear capability, their capability to project power in the region (either through their missile program or their proxies), and weakening the regime (always careful never to actively engage in ‘regime change’, leaving that responsibility to the Iranian people). Fog of war is real, and the information war is also real.

In this modern day, and regardless of what we might think of it, ‘twitter diplomacy is a thing. And Trump is not the first to use, nor the most prolific. What sets him apart is certainly his style. A part of that can be explained as ‘counterpunching’, as argued in the previous article on mockery. Trump’s messages, then, cannot be looked at in isolation. Even without talking about Trump, we need to realize the communication dynamics on X: a tweet aimed at the US electorate vs. foreign allies vs. a perceived enemy, each on the same topic, will sound very differently. The short space of a tweet, with its inherent compact and truncated style, favors short, exaggerated statements, on singular topics. X is, after all, not the right place to explain complex and nuanced policies or diplomatic fine points.

There is a strong element of uncertainty, in the fog of war: it is very hard during a modern war, where information war is an integral part of the warfare practice, to look at public statements and derive a clear and clean ‘reason’ and ‘intent’. A lot of claims regarding intent are based on inference, anyway: is the US fighting Iran ‘because of oil’? I have no doubt that oil plays a role. But to define the whole war as ‘a war waged because of oil’ seems quite the bridge too far. Any war, any conflict, can be framed in a negative way. The difference between lazy and efficient is simply who you are talking about: an enemy or a friend.



The Calculus:

The intent is to restore order and remove the grave and imminent threat of nuclear weapons in the hands of a regime that has openly sworn to eliminate its enemies (and to usher in the end times by creating war and chaos). See also 1.1. As such, the main intent is correct and just, insofar that this is indeed the main intent.



Other elements muddle the water, and a lack of knowledge of ‘real intents’ vs. what is communicated publicly further make it hard to make a full analysis on this point.



Verdict: Indeterminate but leans meets.

1.4 A public declaration of war

This was already answered under 1.2.

Public declaration in the traditional sense, a formal announcement before hostilities began, was not made.

However, the US has publicly designated Iran a state sponsor of terrorism continuously since 1984. Congress has legislated against it across multiple administrations. Treasury sanctions, State Department designations, and presidential statements have constituted a decades-long public record of declared hostility. Trump’s February 28 video statement, while unconventional in timing, was a public declaration of purpose: released before the strikes were completed. The criterion asks whether the action was publicly owned by a legitimate authority, not whether a specific procedural form was followed. On that reading, the 44-year public record of declared hostility and the contemporaneous presidential statement constitute an imperfect but not clearly failing response to this criterion.

Verdict: Indeterminate, leaning meets

1.5 War as a last resort: have all diplomatic and legal measures been exhausted?

This is the criterion on which the most serious weight falls, and on which honest assessment produces genuine uncertainty.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, the 2015 agreement between Iran and the P5+1, namely the US, France, UK, China, Russia, and Germany) was violated by Iran while being negotiated. Iran used the 2015 deal period to continue covert enrichment and centrifuge development. The June 2025 Twelve-Day War was also launched while active Comprehensive Nuclear Accord negotiations were underway: the same pattern repeated exactly one cycle later. A counterparty that has systematically used diplomatic engagement as cover for program advancement, that enriches uranium to near-weapons-grade while talking, that denies capabilities it demonstrably possesses, does not automatically meet the genuine alternative standard that last resort requires.

The relevant question is not whether talks were happening but whether those talks had any realistic probability of producing a different outcome given the established pattern. On that standard, last resort is genuinely indeterminate and not a clean failure.

Youvan paper gave an account of the Vatican’s involvement in the Geneva-Tehran Backchannel, but while that is most certainly relevant, it is not decisive. The Church’s sincere engagement with diplomatic processes does not itself establish that those processes had realistic prospects of success. The paper concedes that the 2025 Accord was “imperfect”, which is a significant understatement given the documented enrichment activity continuing under its terms. Papal diplomatic involvement is a moral witness and not an empirical guarantee that the counterparty is negotiating in good faith. The tradition’s last resort requirement, again, must be assessed against the realistic probability of diplomatic success, not merely its formal possibility.

There is another element that pushes for relevancy when talking about ‘last resort’. In a nuclear age, a state that is actively pursuing the path towards weapon grade uranium and long-range ballistic delivery systems, while actively declaring their intent to eliminate and destroy their enemy, changes the analysis significantly. When does ‘last resort’ meaningfully end, in such scenario? The moment that states detonate their first nuclear weapon in a test and global statement? With the implied threat that ‘we have several more where that came from, don’t do anything rash now...’? That would be too late, of course.

So, if not at that point, when? This is genuinely not an easy point to argue, and different time points can be argued, but none conclusively in a way that can be applied generally. What reasonably can be agreed upon, I think, is that the very act of working towards a nuclear weapon severely shortens the timeframe within which a ‘last resort’ makes sense.



Calculus:

There are several considerations that need to be held simultaneously. First, the untrustworthy nature of Iran, working towards enriching during negotiations aimed at halting that. One could argue that the US did something similar when launching attacks during negotiations. While the optics of such action, as did take place, look indeed damning, we cannot know the internal discussions at that point. Were the US negotiators met with a palpable delay tactic, for example, or other signs of negotiation in bad faith? We don’t know, but this is not impossible at all.

Another point is the looming specter of a nuclear capable Iran, which changes all calculations, including those on what constitutes ‘last resort’.

And lastly, the element of ‘we don’t know’ because we are not privy to classified information, as well as the nature of the fog of war and the information war that are part of parcel of internet age warfare, is very real and substantial.

Verdict: Indeterminate. We simply do not have enough information, and some key concepts are too hard to define to general satisfaction.

1.6 Reasonable hope/chance of success

This criterion is often under-weighted in Just War analyses, treated as a procedural checkbox rather than a substantive moral requirement. It is not. The tradition includes it for a serious reason: launching a war you cannot win does not merely fail militarily: it inflicts all the harms of war on your own people and your enemy’s civilians while achieving none of the goods that justified the resort to force in the first place. A hopeless war is not a noble gesture, but a waste of human life dressed as principle.

The military objectives, namely destruction of nuclear infrastructure and degradation of missile and proxy capabilities, were achievable by the forces deployed, and have been substantially achieved.

Three-quarters of Iranian missile launchers destroyed or targeted. Nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan have been significantly damaged, and the IAEA confirmed Natanz is inaccessible. The proxy network, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthi capabilities, were already substantially degraded before the 2026 strikes began. Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed. The conditions for internally driven regime change, which produces more durable outcomes than military occupation, were actively present in a population that had mounted the largest protests since 1979 in December 2025, met with a massacre by the regime.

At the same time, Trump has switched the military campaign with strong economic warfare, turning the tables on Iran. Instead of letting Iran block the Strait of Hormuz, the US blocked all shipping to and from Iranian ports, cutting off all oil exports, good for 400-500 million dollars per day. Other imports were also cut off, depriving Iran of necessary resources to keep their military and economy alive. At the same time, the US is doing all this with only token resistance from Russia and China, indicating at least tacit approval or green light: Iran is internationally isolated, not in the least through a very negative reaction of the Gulf states against Iran. This triple approach of military might, economic pressure, and international isolation is very powerful, and does offer a reasonable hope of success.

At the same time, any civilian analysis of this criterion is necessarily partial. The public indicators are strongly positive, but full confirmation requires post-conflict assessment that is not yet available.

One often hears skepticism about the effectiveness of military solutions, stated as a general principle but not demonstrated for this specific case. Many media, neutral and those hostile to the US or to Trump, acknowledge the coalition’s military effectiveness, at least in part. Moreover, Catholic tradition does not require certainty of success, only reasonable probability. On the available evidence, that threshold is met.

Verdict: meets

1.7 Proportionality ad bellum

Before tackling this criterion, a little explanation is necessary. Proportionality is a criterion both ad bellum (towards war) as in bello (during war, in war), but are distinct principles. Proportionality ad bellum, in short, handles the scale of the military campaign used (in widest sense), aimed at self-defense or restoring a broken order, namely whether the total expected harms of war are proportionate to the good sought. In bello proportionality is concerned about the impact of the war being waged on civilians and non-combatants, weighing military advantage against collateral damage. Yet the ad bellum ‘planning stage’ proportionality can only be analyzed by looking at the execution of those plans, in other words, the in bello facts. The two principles are analytically distinct but evidentially inseparable.

This is a dimension many severely underestimate: proportionality ad bellum is judgment under the constraints of uncertainty. This is very difficult to do right, because there are too many unknowns and variables. Even what you do know, before starting an attack, can change drastically, and very fast, as soon as the attack starts, completely changing the environment, and thus the calculus made beforehand. At the same time, proportionality in bello is the revelation after the fact of whether that judgment under uncertainty was reasonable after all.

And before tackling proportionality ad bellum, a common misunderstanding needs to be addressed, as well. This principle does not require equal or matched force between the combatants, but instead asks whether the total harm of the war (destruction, deaths, destabilization) is proportionate to the good being sought. People often have the David vs. Goliath reflex, where seeing a stronger military fighting a weaker one instinctively draws on the reflex: ‘Pick on someone your own size, you bully!’

This, however, is a serious error. Overwhelming force against a weaker opponent, if it ends the conflict faster and with fewer total casualties, is not only permitted: it is arguably required by proportionality rightly understood. A prolonged, “fair” fight that produces three times the casualties on both sides to satisfy some notion of sporting equity would violate proportionality (and other considerations). The tradition cares about total harm, not the ratio of forces.

What IS important to ask, is this: was the level of destruction caused by the application of such overwhelming force necessary to achieve the military objectives, or could it have been achieved with less? Or, during the planning stage, could it have been foreseen to be sufficient or excessive?

The expected goods of this war are the removal of an ongoing and escalating source of violence: a regime that has, over decades, financed and directed proxy warfare, targeted civilians, destabilized an entire region, and is actively positioning itself for nuclear capability. Other goods are the destruction of the Iranian missile arsenal, as well as their missile production capacity, and the implosion of their economy, essentially having their source of income run dry so they cannot keep funding their proxies, nor their own military.

The expected harms are also real and significant: loss of life, both military and civilian, destruction of infrastructure, not just military hardware and installations, but also dual use infrastructure, such as bridges, roads, communication, energy, etc. Other harm would include regional instability, sharp increase in global energy prices, and the risk of escalation.

From what we know about how the war was fought in the last 4 weeks, we see a massive amount of targets being struck, by the US and by Israel: estimates range between 13,000 and 15,000 targets hit, including air defense sites and vehicles, missile storage, drone production sites, other military production and storage installations, command and control sites, naval vessels and installations,... On the first day alone, over 1000 targets were hit, compared to 150 targets hit in Iraq during the first Gulf War (Jan 17, 1991). On the hit list were also nuclear facilities used for enrichment and storage.



But if we believe Al-Jazeera, the US (together with Israel), did much, much better: “Iran says more than 2,000 people have been killed in US-Israeli strikes on roughly 90,000 civilian sites.” They hit 90,000 civilian sites! On top of the thousands of military targets and sites! This beggars belief, and it also calls into question the number of 2000 people killed. Only 2000, while 90,000 sites were attacked...

When a US fighter plane crashed over Iran, the US retrieved the pilot and navigator in 2 separate raids, which included hundreds of personal, planes, helicopters, etc. being inserted in the middle of Iran, one at nighttime, the other during broad daylight, which lasted over 7 hours. Amazingly, this happened without the loss of even a single American soldier, and none of the many aircraft over Iran were shot down.

This tells us that the military campaign was very successful in degrading the Iranian air defenses, command and control, and other key defense systems. Among the thousands of sites hit, even if we believe the Iranian numbers at face value, only 2000 civilians were killed, with only minimal reports of true civilian sites hit. Even the high profile Minab school strike hit a school building that was (or at least used to be) part of an IRGC naval base. Interestingly, aerial images show tire tracks between the base and the school building, suggesting that the school building was not fully isolated from the functions of the base itself (children would not go to the school crossing the base, after all, but would enter through the street entrance on the other side of the school, away from the base).

Strikes on dual use facilities are also legitimate targets. Striking an energy plant or bridge will indeed hinder and even harm civilians, but in the first place also the Iranian military and logistics.

At the same time, Iranian missile strikes declined significantly, and their attempts to keep up a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz failed, on top of their inability to break through or prevent the US blockade of their own ports and vessels.

The proportionality standard is not zero civilian harm, but whether the civilian harm is excessive relative to the concrete military advantage anticipated. Given the scale of the Iranian nuclear and missile threat, and the demonstrated restraint in the casualty record, this criterion is met.

Verdict: meets

2.0 Jus in bello

2.1 Proportionality in bello

Proportionality in bello thus concerns the conduct of war itself. It does not ask whether the war should be fought, but whether specific actions within the war maintain a just relationship between military objective and harm inflicted.

The existence of collateral damage does not in itself constitute a failure of proportionality. War, by its nature, involves the use of force in environments where civilian and military infrastructures are often intertwined. The relevant question is whether the harm caused is excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated.

Modern warfare, particularly against a state that embeds its military capabilities within civilian infrastructure and operates through proxy networks, complicates this assessment. Strikes against missile systems, command structures, and logistical networks will often have secondary effects on civilian systems. Such effects are not irrelevant, but neither are they automatically disqualifying. Again, the moral standard is not the absence of harm, but the proportionality of that harm relative to the military objective pursued.

Iran International reported how a leaked document, shared by the hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali (Ali’s Justice), was marked ‘very confidential’, and detailed a manual for the Iranian missile forces, titled “Instruction for Identification, Maintenance, and Use of Positions”.

It showed a systematized structure to “preserve launch capability while reducing visibility and complicating detection”. Perfectly legitimate military objectives, one would say, except that the document describes such ‘artificial dispersion or cover positions’ in a way that includes “service, industrial and sports centers, as well as sheds and warehouses – places that are civilian in function or appearance, but can be repurposed to hide missile units.” This changes the analysis drastically.

In another article, Iran International reports on a list of military uses of civilian infrastructure, gathered through pictures and videos sent to them from people inside Iran.

“As authorities imposed a near-total internet shutdown across the country after the outbreak of the war, only a limited number of messages were able to get through filtering systems, while photo and video footage remained scarce.

Iran International collected eyewitness accounts from March 2 to March 14 but could not independently verify every claim.

It was nevertheless able to geolocate visual evidence accompanying some of the reports, identifying seven locations, all of them schools.”

“In the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, footage sent to Iran International on March 10 from Fakouri Boulevard showed vehicles belonging to security forces present in the courtyard of Ali Shahrestani primary school.”

“In Tehran, eyewitness reports and images sent to Iran International on March 6, from the city’s Tehranpars neighborhood showed special police unit vehicles deployed inside the courtyard of Hashemi Nejad boys’ primary school on Parvin Boulevard, next to Bent ul-Hoda girls’ school.”

From all those reports, the list compiled showed the following:

“Iran’s security and military forces moved personnel, weapons and equipment into at least 70 civilian sites during the US-Israeli airstrikes, an Iran International investigation found, exposing what appears to be a nationwide pattern of using public spaces for military purposes.

The sites span 17 provinces, 28 cities and two villages. Nearly half of them – 34 in total – were primary or secondary schools. Other locations identified in eyewitness accounts and documents reviewed by Iran International included hospitals, stadiums, universities, mosques, parks and government offices.

The accounts were gathered over a 13-day period from March 2 to March 14, 2026, during a near-total internet shutdown that sharply restricted the flow of messages, photos and video from inside Iran.”

On top of that, the Iranian leadership has actively encouraged and urged civilians, including specifically children, to form human chains around high value targets such as energy plants and bridges. Countless videos and stories show how hundreds of people, women and children very prominently present, answered that call and stood around or on bridges, power plants, etc. This is exploiting Just War and international law provisions, abusing the protective status of civilians to cover legitimate targets. It also shows how little value the regime places in human and civilian life.

This is nothing new for the Iranian regime, either. During the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, Iran had formed the ‘Basij Force’, a paramilitary volunteer militia established by Ayatollah Khomeini, composed of civilians, including students, elderly, and children as young as 12 years old, trained briefly before being sent to the front. There they were used in human wave attacks to overwhelm Iraqi positions, or used to clear paths through mine fields. As a result, at least 36,000 child soldiers were killed. Iran still has Basij student organizations active, to this day, providing Hitler Jugend level indoctrination and pressure, even if there are no known deployments of Basij in military operations or usage.

The Minab strike is often presented as a clear and decisive example of deliberate targeting of civilians. That certainty does not withstand scrutiny.

It is untenable to state that this was an example of conscious targeting of civilians, as, according to US and Israeli numbers, between 13,000 and 15,000 has been struck since February 28. If there was such strategy to target civilians, how come we do not have a lot more reports of clear civilian sites being struck? Even at closer look, there is video evidence that shows failed missile launches from Iranian forces that struck civilian neighborhoods. How many such failures happened without video proof to identify them as launch or other missile failures, but instead are simply counted as ‘civilian site struck (by the US)’?

So could Minab have been a targeting error? Even if the site was used as a school, that does not automatically establish it as a purely civilian target in the context of this war. The school was located within a naval installation, at the corner of its enclosed area, that much is true. But that building had been partitioned off and had not been used for almost 10 years, reports indicate. As such, the US should have known it was no longer part of the base, the reasoning goes.

Yet there are problems with this assessment.



Look at this image from the CBC. The article is very clear in their reporting: ““It was precise targeting of a military facility for the IRGC,” said a military researcher at Factnameh, an Iranian fact-checking group out of Toronto, whose identity CBC News has agreed to keep confidential.

“According to satellite images, the impacts show a pattern of precision guided munitions … there shouldn’t be any mistakes.” The researcher says the fact a school was struck shows it was “either the fault of a weapons system or a huge mistake [U.S. Central Command] made with intelligence gathering.”“



and



“Another expert consulted by CBC News, Wes Bryant, a U.S.-based military analyst and munitions expert, says the findings suggest that the strike on the school was not an accident.

“This absolutely was deliberately targeted,” said Bryant. “It is improbable that the strikes on the school and medical facility were merely misses.” [...] Bryant says the strike may have been a result of target misidentification due to outdated intelligence or lack of vetting.”

But here is the problem: this rests on this finding: “CBC News has confirmed that both the school and the clinic within the same complex were walled off for civilian use over the past decade.” Now go back to the comparison between aerial pictures from 2024 and 2026. In the 2024 image, the bottom left corner of the school area is clearly overgrown, indicating a lack of use of that corner, adjacent to the actual naval base. In the 2026 image, however, the road crossing through that corner has been cleared up and a path is now visible from that corner to the school, through the vegetation. This, by itself, does not prove anything, of course, except that there was sustained traffic from the naval base to the school, which makes the claim that ‘the school was no longer part of the base’ is no longer a clean data point to use when arguing error or fault.

Other reports claim that the missiles striking the school were Iranian Kh-55–derived Land Attack Cruise Missiles, not tomahawks, the angle of descent of the missile, and that the trajectory seemed to come from the Iranian hinterland, not the coast as would be expected for a US strike. I am not sure about those, as the video used to make those observations is rather grainy, and does not offer enough information to properly triangulate. The fact remains that the school seems to have been hit at least twice, with pinpoint precision: this rules out missile failure completely for this site. Still, it stands as a counter that cannot simply be dismissed, from what I can tell.

With all this, claims about responsibility are also less certain than often presented. Even taking the most critical interpretation (that the strike was a mistake or misidentification) the question becomes whether such an incident represents a systemic failure of proportionality, or an isolated breakdown within a large-scale campaign.

But just with the previous and current posture of the Iranian regime towards civilians, urging for human shields, their deliberate use of civilian infrastructure to hide missile and other troop assets (many of those schools), and the info from satellite imagery showing recent repeated traffic from the base to the school make Minab, however tragic the loss of life was, indeed not the clear example of US error that many think it was. The deaths at Minab were real and grievous, and nothing in this analysis diminishes that. Minab, however tragic, does not function as a decisive moral indictment. At most, it represents a contested and ambiguous incident within a broader campaign that must be judged on its overall conduct and pattern, not on a single, highly disputed example.

The obligation to minimize civilian harm remains fully in force. The embedding of military assets in civilian environments does not remove that obligation, but it does affect how proportionality is assessed in cases where harm cannot be entirely avoided. Even in an environment where the enemy deliberately embeds military assets within civilian spaces, proportionality in bello remains a strike-by-strike judgment. The existence of such embedding does not justify all resulting harm, but it does alter the conditions under which proportionality must be assessed.

If the US war efforts can hit 13-15,000 targets, with a very low number of clearly civilian targets that should not have been hit, with very high media saturation and an Iranian regime that had every incentive to expose and broadcast any wrongdoing, and where even the single most cited ‘proof’ against proportionality and humanity of the attackers itself is prone to very severe cautions, proportionality in bello was observed, taking great effort to only strike legitimate targets.

Right now, lack of information about targets and strikes is undoubtedly hampering this analysis, and the above reasoning from absence, while telling, is not proof yet. However, this is not mere silence: in a highly visible environment with strong incentives to expose wrongdoing, the lack of repeated, clear examples becomes evidential in itself. As such, caution remains as this section analyzing the criterion of proportionality in bello is incomplete, and more information is needed to confirm or counter the patterns established here.

Verdict: meets (provisionally).

2.2 Discrimination/non-combatant immunity (those who do not contribute directly to the fighting of the war should be immune to direct attack).

The pattern of operations, with high strike volume, high target count, significant tonnage, low civilian casualty ratio, does not establish deliberate targeting of non-combatants, on the contrary. This is made almost laughably clear by the rather partisan pro-Iranian article by Al-Jazeera, after all: “Iran says more than 2,000 people have been killed in US-Israeli strikes on roughly 90,000 civilian sites.” Which means, taken this at face value, and assuming that each mortal strike killed only 1 victim, 88,000 civilian sites were struck without any loss of life! That is an amazing achievement!

The overall conduct is consistent with the tradition’s requirement of genuine effort to minimize civilian harm. The way president Trump is postponing striking the Iranian energy and road infrastructure shows restraint, taking into account the civilian harm that would cause, instead creating economic harm and pressure, rising unrest among the population, making the threat of hitting those energy and road infrastructure targets that much more compelling, without actually having to destroy them.

Under international humanitarian law, when a party deliberately embeds military assets in civilian locations and calls for civilians to act as human shields, a portion of the moral and legal responsibility for resulting civilian harm shifts to that party. This is established doctrine, not a convenient excuse. Yet it is important to note that the overall pattern, with high strike volume, high target count, significant tonnage, low civilian casualties, does not establish deliberate targeting of non-combatants as doctrine, which is the actual standard.

Iran’s proxies targeted civilians as the primary objective of their operations: October 7 killed over 1,200 Israeli civilians as its main purpose, not as collateral damage. Hezbollah rocket campaigns were aimed at Israeli population centers. Houthi attacks on civilian shipping were deliberate. Iranian missile strikes during the 2026 conflict repeatedly hit residential neighborhoods in Israel. This is civilian targeting as doctrine, not as regrettable byproduct. Placing US and Iranian conduct in the same moral category, as much Western commentary did, is not even-handedness, but a category error.

Some commentators and critics will point at the Minab School Tragedy as emblematic of systematic discrimination failure, but this requires scrutiny. Some might acknowledge the coalition’s claim of military purpose while others reject that, but then would argue that “unintended” does not mean “unforeseeable.” This is correct as far as it goes. But the tradition’s Doctrine of Double Effect does not require that civilian harm be unforeseeable: it requires that it not be the means by which the military objective is achieved. The coalition’s targeting logic at Minab, a military facility beneath a civilian structure, is precisely the category of case International Humanitarian Law addresses through the human-shield doctrine. Many such commentators and critics do not engage this aspect of the tradition, which is the most directly relevant to the specific facts they cite.

It bears repeating: the very low number of cases that we know about of civilians killed, despite the very high number of strikes, despite the very clear incentive for Iran to document and broadcast any failure on this count, despite the known patterns of conditioning the population into acting as human shields, despite the self-stated and confirmed doctrine of embedding military targets in and near civilian infrastructure, is not proof against discrimination, but strongly indicates a very high level of discrimination, and how the immunity of non-combatants has been respected, as a general strategy.

This is where the following needs to be inserted into the record. CentCom, the US Central Command, the military command structure overseeing US military actions and presence in the Middle East, Central/South Asia, and surrounding waters, including Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and Egypt, released the following warning and statement, during the hostilities:



“U.S. forces urge civilians in Iran to immediately avoid all port facilities where Iranian naval forces are operating. Iranian dockworkers, administrative personnel, and commercial vessel crews should avoid Iranian naval vessels and military equipment. The Iranian regime is using civilian ports along the Strait of Hormuz to conduct military operations that threaten international shipping. This dangerous action risks the lives of innocent people. Civilian ports used for military purposes lose protected status and become legitimate military targets under international law.”

In the statement that went with the warning, CentCom clearly stated:

“Although the U.S. military also cannot guarantee civilian safety in or near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes, American forces will continue taking every feasible precaution to minimize harm to civilians.”

This is textbook Just War, not just as theory, but put into practice, with a fair warning to civilians, and a proper explanation.

The same constraint as in the previous section is valid here as well. Until the war is over, and full access to the sites and archives is granted, no definitive statement can be made. So far, all we know points in the same direction, however.

Verdict: meets (provisional).

3. Conclusion: The Tally and What It Means

This analysis was never meant to deliver certainty. It was meant to apply the Catholic Just War framework as it actually exists: a structured moral evaluation under conditions of incomplete information, competing claims, and the inherent fog of war.

Each criterion was examined on its own terms, with the recognition that no single criterion determines the outcome in isolation. The tradition requires a cumulative judgment.

Jus ad Bellum:

· Just Cause: Meets

· Right Authority: Indeterminate, leaning Meets

· Right Intention: Indeterminate, leaning Meets

· Public Declaration: Indeterminate, leaning Meets

· Last Resort: Indeterminate

· Reasonable Hope of Success: Meets

· Proportionality ad bellum: Meets

Jus in Bello:

· Proportionality in bello: Meets (provisional)

· Discrimination: Meets (provisional)

In short:

Meets 3 criteria

Meets (provisional) 2 criteria

Indeterminate, leaning meets 3 criteria

Indeterminate 1criterion

Fails 0 criteria

Two observations follow immediately.

First, there is no clear failure across the criteria. Not one criterion is decisively failed.

Second, the indeterminate criteria do not cluster in a way that undermines the whole.

They reflect:

· lack of access to classified information

· inherent ambiguity in diplomatic processes

· and the nature of modern warfare

Which is not a clear moral breakdown.

Where the evidence is strongest (just cause, success, proportionality, discrimination), the criteria are met, and where uncertainty remains, it is epistemic, not structural.

Overall assessment: the war against Iran meets the requirements of Just War Doctrine, though not without areas of genuine uncertainty that require continued scrutiny.

One important point to make here: This is provisional, as the 3rd main element, jus post bellum, justice AFTER the war, is still ahead of us. Post bellum justice (reconstruction, avoiding worse chaos) will test whether the goods indeed outweigh the harms. That will be the final test case, which I leave open, by necessity: it hasn’t happened yet.

Where criteria are indeterminate rather than failures, and the preponderance meet the standard, just war doctrine places the final evaluation squarely in the prudential judgment of those who have responsibility for the common good: meaning leaders of nations, not the Pope. The Catechism is explicit: “The evaluation of these conditions for moral legitimacy in the first place belongs to the prudential judgment of those who have responsibility for the common good.” To be very clear: the Pope does have the responsibility to keep speaking up about matters of war, promoting peace, and urging morality in all government actions, holding leaders accountable. The Pope can do this through application of Natural Law, making an argument that does not demand adherence to Catholic theology itself.

In this case, a defensible judgment in either direction was possible. An absolute verdict, delivered in tweet form, without engaging any of these criteria, was not.

This is the core issue with the Vatican’s condemnation of Operation Epic Fury. The Church’s pastoral role includes moral witness; it does not include substituting its prudential judgment for that of the leaders who bear responsibility for the people at risk. When Pope Leo XIV declares the war (any war, actually) as categorically illegitimate, rather than raising the serious questions the criteria generate, he has moved from prophetic witness to political pronouncement. The tradition he invokes does not support the certainty of his conclusion.

Looking at the conclusion of Youvan’s paper that Just War is approaching “terminal strain” as a practical category, deserves a direct answer. The paper’s evidence, namely cascading civilian effects, precision-but-imprecise strategy, preventive logic, establishes that this war raises serious just war questions. It does not, however, establish that just war criteria are categorically unsatisfiable in the modern world. The paper’s move from “this case is difficult” to “the framework is obsolete” is the specific point at which authentic Catholic development ends and the drift toward functional pacifism begins. The tradition is not obsolete. It is demanding. Those are not the same thing. And the tradition is not static, but adapts, organically and in the same line of thought as what is already there, to new situations, new developments, new technologies, and new abuses.

Case in point: proxy wars. Under strict Just War doctrine, only the proxies can justly be targeted, as the sponsor itself has not made any direct attack or crime. But that is exploiting a loophole, not just in Just War Doctrine, but in International Law. It shields the sponsor country, hiding behind plausible deniability. To truly end the threat and disorder that comes from the violence of the proxies, the head of the snake needs to be cut off in order to stop this cycle from endlessly continuing. Just War Doctrine is a living doctrine, which does not mean it can be twisted and changed at will, but that it needs to be assessed according to the spirit of the law, not the letter of the law.

What Just War doctrine provides, then, is not a verdict machine. It is a framework for disciplined moral reasoning: a set of questions that must be asked, and answered honestly, by those with the weight of responsibility on their shoulders. This analysis has attempted to model that reasoning, as a framework that demands the hard work of evaluation across multiple criteria. When that work is actually done, the result here is not ambiguity, but a clear direction: the criteria are met.

Anyone who disagrees is welcome to show, criterion by criterion, where it went wrong, and, most importantly, why.

And finally: even a ‘Just War’ involves immense suffering. This should never be forgotten. But it is waged nonetheless to prevent even greater suffering. And yet, this is the problem with prevention: we have clear pictures of the dead bodies of the little girls in Minab, and the videos of missiles flying through the air and exploding, destroying large swaths of Iran. No such ‘hard evidence’ exists for the problems that have been prevented.

That is the cynical conundrum: every successful intervention destroys the evidence for its own case, because the reason for the intervention was prevented. As such, no pictures, no statistics, no emotional stories. Only the actual cost of the intervention. Against the vivid, immediate, moral weight (what happened), one has to place the abstract, inferential reasoning (what didn’t happen), which is a much harder case to make. That asymmetry is real. I offer this not as an excuse or justification, but as food for thought, as you think about Iran in terms of Just War.

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© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

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