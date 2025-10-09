For my analysis of the UVU shooting of Charlie Kirk, see here.

For a debunking of claims by Chris Martenson, see here.

For an exploration of the many Israel claims, see here.

For a strikingly prescient cultural reference, for those who will hear, see here.





Jason Goodman, from Crowdsource The Truth, has made various claims on what he thinks happened at the Charlie Kirk shooting on September 10, 2025. In it, he makes a lot of errors, some at very basic level, as he strings togethers assumptions, packaged as fact. He is so confident, however, he keeps telling everyone to try and refute him, even offering now almost $2000 dollar on a makeshift web page. Not a reward, I presume for legal purposes and such it is an amount set aside “to purchase and integrate the first verified submission that, in his sole professional judgment, empirically refutes the stated hypothesis.”

He agreed to debate me, as I took on that challenge, but then backed out after he demanded I give him ‘some pretty strong evidence’ before we could go forward with the debate. I proceeded and did exactly that, yet he dismissed it out of hand: “I’m afraid you don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m not going to have you on the show your explanation there is totally wrong.” When I asked for clarification on what exactly in my answer would be wrong, he simply stated “You’re just wrong and I’m not going to continue this debate with you.”

Since he won’t answer, and would block me if I persisted, I will present this evidence here. You be the judge.

I will base my reply on 2 videos in which he explains his theories. First, a presentation made on Redacted, and second a debate with Mr. Martenson, hosted by Owen Shroyer.

He makes the same mistake so many make, namely taking a single element, and build a whole theory around it, ignoring all other elements. Whatever doesn’t fit gets ignored, or shoehorned into his narrative.

A first huge problem in his claims comes up at the very beginning of his debate with Mr. Martenson.

“And um then what I discovered was these three frames, these are what I allege is a projectile headed towards the back of Charlie’s head. And two of them came from the 20 frame per second video. The third came from the 30 frame per second video. So let me just explain that if we start with a 240 frame original to get a 20 frame per second video, we’re going to drop 11 out of every 12 frames. We take one frame out of every 12 and we’re going to have 20 frames per second instead of 240. To get our 30 frame per second video, we’re doing the same thing, but we’re taking one out of every eight frames. So what we end up with is two different videos that are essentially the same, but they’re comprised of different frames.

So when I extracted these relevant frames from those videos, I found this very straight line. Now, some people have said it’s not perfectly straight, and there’s a few reasons for that that we can go into later, but just to give you the high points right now. The thing that made me determine the speed of this and the frame rate was that I’ve added this, let’s call it an arbitrary scale because we can’t really easily measure in real units this single two-dimensional image of the scene. We do know that Charlie Kirk was 6’4 and he’s seated here.

So, we’re looking at about 3 ft of Charlie from seat to the top of his head. And I asked Chat GPT, if a projectile were fired at 500 ft per second and photographed by a camera operating at 240 frames per second, how far would that projectile travel in 240th of a second? And the answer was 2.08 ft. So given that this is about 3 feet on Charlie and it looks to be like we’ve got about 2 feet and change in between each position of the projectiles here. So these are essentially sequential frames there.”

First problem: this complete conjecture, missing very basic elements.

He claims the 3 frames ‘are essentially sequential’. He stated correctly that the 20fps video shows only 1 in 12 frames of the original 240fps video, and the 30fps video shows only 1 in 8 frames of the original 240fps video. He admits that the first two frames he shows, with the dot, are from the 20fps video. That means that there are 11 missing frames from the 240fps video between both shots! Which, in turn, means that there should be a distance of 24.96 feet between the dot in the first 20fps video frame and the dot in the second 20fps video frame!

Which is NOT what we see, and NOT what he claims he measures. He counts on most people not being able to follow his technical explanation about the different frame rates between the videos he has and the original video they came from, to create the illusion of expertise and truth. This allows him then to sneak in this complete error. If 2 sequential frames he presented (the first 2, per his own claims) are indeed from a 20fps video, compressed down from an original 240fps video, the distance between the dots (the bullet, in his theory), if traveling at 500 feet per second, should have been almost 25 feet apart.

This, BY ITSELF, fully refutes his whole theory, as he builds from here. He needs this explanation to sell the idea that the dots he identified on those video frames are indeed a bullet, traveling at 500 feet per second.

If the dots are much slower, however, at roughly 2 feet in 12 frames at 240fps, we come to a speed of 41 feet per second for that dot (assuming his estimates of distance and such are correct, I am using his own data and estimates here). That means about 28mph. On the faster side for insects, but not impossible, especially for insects flying among a crowd, triggering a boost for potential predator evasion.

His own data refutes him, showing dots that are moving much slower than the 500fps he postulates to identify that dot as a bullet, and not an insect.

He admits himself, in that debate: “But I think if we want to refute my thesis, we have to explain how these three dots got here, what they are. I do not believe that an insect would be in these three, you know, this this is a line going to the back of his head, right towards the C2 vertebrae.”

That is an argument from incredulity. You cannot use you not believing something as argument that it did not happen.

I looked at one video, and counted 4 bugs flying by the right side of Kirk, the exact same area Goodman identified his dots, in a span of 16 seconds before the actual shot was heard.

These are the trajectories of those 4 bugs I could find. 2 about 16-10 seconds before the shot (yellow dotted lines indicated approximate flight path), 1 (the red circled ones) about 2 seconds before Kirk gets shot (from back to front), and the orange circles in the second before he got shot (from front to back).

The video stops almost immediately after the shot, so I cannot confirm a bug coming from the back to the front at that time (as the field of view we have would only show the bug AFTER it past Charlie’s head on the other video).

This is fully consistent with what we see on the other side, in Mr. Goodman’s video. Can he conclusively rule out that the dots he sees are indeed a bullet, and NOT a bug? Which I showed ARE flying in rather high density, in the path and trajectory he recorded... His own unbelief cannot suspend reality.

And as if all that is not enough to disprove his claims about those dots being a bullet flying at 500 feet per second, consider this:



Given his proposed speed of 500 ft/sec, we can look at the frame rate needed to catch bullets in flight, at that speed, without discernible streaking (remember the picture of the bullet during Trump’s Butler speech? A streak, as the bullet was too fast to be captured in its proper form).

What do we find?

A frame rate of over 25k frames per second is required... (I trusted AI for the calculations so I am giving these numbers as ballpark indication, not as hard truth. Input was: with 500 f/s as bullet speed, and a camera resolution of 1080p (1920x1080). Using better cameras with higher resolution only increases the required frame rate.)

Point remains: if those dots are indeed a bullet traveling that fast, this was shot at much higher frame rate than what he indicated, to make capturing those dots as nice dots instead of streaks possible. To capture that footage, with the differentials in sunlight/shade, with Charlie Kirk AND the bullet under the shadow of the tent, not properly lit, you need additional light to allow the camera, at such high frame rate, enough light to capture those finer details in the shaded area of filming.

Yeah, no.

On the contrary, to capture an insect flying at 41 feet per second, you only need a shutter speed of 1/500s, which is fully in range of modern smartphones and cameras.

Next: the 3 dots are not in a perfect line.

The middle one is lower, almost fully under the line that covers the left and right dot. It also appears about twice as large as the first dot, and several times larger than the last dot.



Compare:

This is easily explained when considering this is an insect, not a bullet. An insect would move slightly up and down, sideways, based on variation in wing speed and such. The fact that it is winged changes the surface of the bug that can reflect light, depending on the angle of the wings. This creates the effect of different ‘brightness’ or size. At the right angle, light is reflected off the wings, not just off the insects body, and that makes it appear larger and brighter than in other frames, where the wings have moved into a different position where the light cannot reflect off it, and we only see light reflected of the main body.

The evidence is very clear: this is NOT a bullet flying at 500 feet per second, but a simple bug, one of the many bugs flying around that grassy meadow of the plaza with the water works. A very attractive place for bugs.

This, by itself, tanks his whole theory. Without a bullet in his frames, he has nothing left to build on.

A SECOND huge problem arises when he talks about the t-shirt that is seen moving very fast upwards, on Kirk’s left front chest, almost towards his ear: ‘It almost looks like an invisible hand is pinching the collar and pulling it up’.

and

‘The next frame of the video, he’s been hit and it comes out the front of his neck and it catches on the shirt collar. It’s lost so much of its kinetic energy traveling through his body that when it hits the shirt collar, it pulls and stretches the shirt quite dramatically.’

Stop and read that again.

Slowly.

A slow traveling bullet, with little energy left, comes out of the neck, traveling DOWN, catches the collar of the t-shirt, and PULLS IT DRAMATICALLY UPWARD?

This is so insanely IMPOSSIBLE, it is incredible that such a claim is even made with a straight face...

I DO challenge Mr. Goodman to defend this physical impossibility, in light of a fuller analysis of the images and facts we have available. How can a downward traveling bullet so suddenly pull up a t-shirt, within a single frame?

He continued: “And so now you see a different kind of disruption of the shirt. I think what’s happening is this projectile is sort of moving around inside his shirt.”

That is not how a bullet behaves. All the movement with the shirt happens in the second frame after Kirk is hit, and is NOT consistent with a low speed bullet/projectile exiting the neck, hitting the collar, then tumbling around in the shirt.

On the video shot from Charlie’s right, we see that the collar at the back of his neck immediately flings BACKWARDS, a good inch or so away from his neck against which it was laying in the frame before. Your theory does NOT explain this, at all.

Another problem:



If we follow the same angle as the path shown on that frame, we get this:



Yet we are to believe that the bullet did this:





In Goodman’s story the low velocity projectile has enough force to puncture the skull at a strong point, veer off within the skull, either puncture some of the thickest parts of the skull (in the posterior cranial fossa), or hit the foramen magnum (the large hole through which the spinal cord connects with the brain stem), but then hit the vertebrae, strong bones, without being guided through the vertebral foramen (the hole in the vertebrae), yet have enough force to break through all that bone, the rest of the softer neck tissue, break out on the left side of the throat without discernible tissue and blood splatter to speak off?

(And then, on a DOWNward trajectory, pull Charlie’s t-shirt immediately and forcefully UPward?)

A truly magic bullet!

Even if we accept that the bullet travels in a more horizontal trajectory, as Mr. Goodman shows in one of his posts on X (see image below), the problem remains (and even gets worse).

Now the bullet hits the skull, punctures it when it has its highest velocity, but then, in the soft tissue of the brain, changes trajectory by 90 degrees within 2-4 inches, to damage vertebrae, change direction again with enough force to exit in the neck (there is no damage visible from an exit under oblique angle, suggesting a much flatter exit trajectory. ZERO proof or indication for that, on the contrary.) Any downward traveling bullet would have made a very different exit wound.

Next: look at that trajectory.

I can show that there is no possible place for a weapon to be placed to launch such a projectile under that angle. AT ALL.

We know the projectile did not hit the backdrop behind Kirk, as there zero movement visible on that tarp in any of the videos we have. A projectile moving through that plastic would have created rippled movement. Not there. So we have a boundary marker:

The first red line goes from Charlie’s head (roughly in the center of the tent) towards the edge of the tent. The second red line goes from his head to the edge of the tunnel. In all the video available we see NOTHING on the wall where the weapon should have been if the trajectory is past that second line, outside the tunnel. Ruled out.

Within that tunnel, in a shot from a video right after the shooting (added as well), we see NOTHING on the ceiling or wall, and given that angle (roughly top of head of the security guard at the right side of the tent, the weapon should have been higher than a person’s height. Nothing seen, nothing visible, in any video or witness account.

And:

NOTHING THERE.

The place where his theory places the weapon is impossible.

In his last video, with the debate, he uses newly emerged video pointing out that the van in the tunnel opened its trunk right before Charlie was shot. He jumped on that, to postulate that the shooter or weapon must have been in that care.

Notice in the above picture how the car (see yellow lines) was not close to the wall.

And:

And finally this:

Notice the car seems to be under the mid-line of that left section, much further back, away from the tent and plaza.

Overlaying the image with the angles on a larger areal view, we get this as most charitable recreation of location:

The black midsized SUV model I used is roughly where the pictures show that car was parked. Slightly towards the left side of the left section of the tunnel, leaving a 4-5 feet gap between the car and the left wall. Just about in the middle of the tunnel, as the Gettys Images picture suggests.

To be a viable location as a shooting perch, it needs to be line with Kirk, avoiding the backdrop (red lines). The possible placement is illustrated by the red SUV model.

All unprofessionally shown (I have little digital imaging and no 3D modelling skills), but it shows the ballpark locations and ranges, enough to conclude that more evidence is needed to make the claim that the shot that killed Charlie came from the trunk of that SUV. Once you try to locate that car, and place it in relation to the tent Kirk was in, it becomes readily apparent that the angle required is not feasible from that location.

Notice also how there are too many people between Charlie and that car: the bodyguard is covering the opening right past the backdrop. A shot coming from that car must have come from very high in the van, making proper sighting and aiming difficult, and needed to bypass that bodyguard where he was the broadest.

Too many variables that, at first and closer glance, make the proposal of that van as the shooting perch highly unlikely. The error margins in my methods are enough to caution me not to claim this individual claim as ‘confidently impossible’, but still a huge hurdle for Mr. Goodman to clear. Can he show the proper angles to PROVE this car had a good line of sight to shoot Charlie in the back of his head?

Also, on video available from Charlie’s right, we see absolutely no evidence of impact from behind him.

On the contrary, we see his necklace violently be pulled back behind him: again, explain the physics of that, given your theory of a low velocity projectile, hitting through skull bone twice, and still have enough energy to cause such displacement?

From any angle, his theory is refuted.

Despite his claims that he is open to debate anyone, he is zealously gatekeeping access to such public debate, keeping actual valid claims out. That way it is very easy to claim that no one has yet managed to refute his claims, of course...

In this article, I presented 2 absolutely fatal flaws in his theory, right at the very core, rejecting his identification of those dots as bullet images.

Combine that with the other analysis of what actually happened in my previous article, and extra insights and debunking of some common objections/anomalies in my article reviewing Mr. Martenson’s theory, and it should be clear that Mr. Goodman’s theory is a series of conjectures, failing at its very core claims.



Fully refuted.



Impossible.



Will he man up, and buy my research in name of truth seeking?



Addendum: I doubt so, given how he treated Gary Melton from Paramount Tactical (see here).

Using such ad hominem language, then committing to apologize, but never publicly doing so? It shows bad faith, and poor character from Mr. Goodman.Either way, give Gary a follow, he’s a good man! His video titled ‘Did Charlie Kirk’s Security Team Betray Him? What Does the Evidence Say?’ is calm, reasoned, very professional, extremely informative, and refutes a lot of very uninformed takes. Want to hear a true professional talk and teach you? That video is gold.

Did you hear about how ‘there was no blood on any of the people helping or carrying Kirk!’? Well, that is false, as Gary shows. There are a surprising number of pictures showing exactly that. But that is not as viral and exciting as the claim confirming the already existing bias. “We all know the official story is wrong, so this must be true, too!” That is the exact reasoning many go through, consciously or not, but to the same effect. Again, shout-out to Gary Melton for giving all that information!