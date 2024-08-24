This has been rumored for months now. How Kennedy and Trump would run together, with Kennedy as Trump’s VP, to form a unity administration. This was never more than that: a rumor. Together with strong denials of that by Kennedy and his team, the Republican convention and Trump’s pick of JD Vance fully ended that rumor.

This past Tuesday, however, Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy’s VP candidate, discussed openly on the podcast Impact Theory how their campaign was seriously considering to endorse Trump (while still talking about working towards reaching the goal of 5% of the votes).

This set of a small whirlwind of reactions, on both sides of the D vs R divide. Some on Conservative side were elated at the prospect. BioClandestine posted this not-so-far-fetched daydream:

“The year is 2025. Donald Trump is your President, the border is secure, WW3 has been cancelled, and the economy is recovering. RFK Jr. is the head of a 3-letter agency, cleansing our government, tackling the health crisis, and enacting the Covid reckoning. Elon Musk is an advisor to Trump, and leading the Government Efficiency Task Force, helping to trim the fat, drain the swamp, and using his expertise in manufacturing, energy, transportation, space, information, etc., to help return the US to her greatness. Vivek Ramaswamy is serving as a top diplomat and valuable asset to the Trump administration, using his experience with Pharma and Deep State corruption to assist Trump in his retribution, and carry on the future of the MAGA movement. General Mike Flynn is serving as a top intelligence director, where he has the tools to hunt Deep State actors, and reveal where the bodies are buried. This is what awaits us if we are victorious in November.”

Today, Kennedy revealed he was endorsing Trump through a court filing in Pennsylvania, requesting his name be removed from the PA ballot in November. The day before, on Thursday August 22nd, he had requested to be removed from the Arizona ballot.

In an incredible speech, later this past Friday, he explained his reasons. First, the absolute hypocrisy among the current Democrat party. “As you know, I left that party in October because it had departed so dramatically from the core values that I grew up with. It had become the party of war censorship, corruption, big Pharma, big tech big agriculture and big money wanted abandoned democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president.”

He went over a detailed and personal story, explaining ills he saw in society that he felt he had to stand up against. Chronic disease among children, censorship, the lack of democratic procedures within the Democrat party... “The chronic disease crisis was one of the primary reasons for my running for president along with ending the censorship in the Ukraine war. It's the reason I've made the heart wrenching decision to suspend my campaign and to support President Trump. This decision is agonizing for me because of the difficulties it causes my wife and my children and my friends. But I have the certainty that this is what I've meant to do. And that certainty gives me internal peace even in storms.”

The most important part was this, however:

“Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country and our Children is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other. That's why I launched my campaign to unify America. My dad and my uncle made such an enduring mark on the character of our nation. Not so much because of any particular policies that they promoted, but because they were able to inspire profound love for our country and to fortify our sense of ourselves as a national community held together by ideals. They were able to put their love into the intentions and hearts of ordinary Americans and to unify a national populist movement of Americans, blacks and whites, Hispanics, urban and rural Americans inspired affection and love and high hopes and a culture of kindness that continue to radiate among Americans from their memory. That's the spirit in which I ran my campaign and that I intend to bring into the campaign of President Trump instead of vitriol and polarization. I will appeal to the values that unite us, the goals that we could achieve. If only we weren't at each other's throats. Most unifying theme for all Americans is that we all love our Children. If we all unite around that issue, now we can finally give them the protection, the health and the future that they deserve. Thank you all very much.”

Unity.

We have been so polarized, for so long, we don’t even know what unity looks like, what it tastes like, what it feels like. We say it so often: the UNITED States of America. But what does that mean, united? Democrat against Republican. Liberal against Conservative. Man against woman. Black against white. Citizen against alien. Believer against unbeliever. Old against young. Rich against poor. The list in endless.

How much of this division and animosity is real, and how much of it has been stocked by a delinquent media? Hard to answer, even if we can see how division is easy to stoke up. And division sells, is easier to manage than forging agreements.

Did you notice the absolute reasoned arguments Kennedy brought up? He has a platform. He has positions that he shares. Same with Trump. Harris and the Democrats have no platform. If you look at the Harris – Walz website, there are many buttons and links to donate, even more different options for your pronouns, but NO program, no platform. Even the platform the DNC voted for during their convention is nothing but a hastily copy/pasted platform from Biden’s campaign, still referring multiple times to ‘Biden’s second term’... That is how important their platform is to Democrats, that they did not care enough to properly proofread and update it. Or, as several Democrat leaders said: We’ll talk about the platform after Harris is elected. They demand a blank check, to hide that they don’t stand for anything anymore, except the insatiable desire to maintain power.

It is interesting how people responded to the news of Kennedy’s support for Trump.



This is how Keith Olbermann chose to respond to Shanahan:

This is how Shanahan replied:

This is how Kennedy’s family chose to respond:

This is how Kennedy’s wife chose to respond:

This is how Kennedy responded:

It scares some:

Yet Shanahan does not back down.



“I’m not a Kamala Democrat.

I’m not a Trump Republican

I’m an INDEPENDENT American who is endorsing ideas, not a person or a party. I will continue working to give a voice to the voiceless and bring power back to the people.”

This is how others see it:

This is the historical moment, when Trump welcomes Kennedy to the stage during his Arizona Rally, in a full stadium, 20.000 people inside, thousands waiting outside:

A quick aside, as I found this on a Tolkien fan page:

“Last of all Húrin stood alone. Then he cast aside his shield, and wielded an axe two-handed; and it is sung that the axe smoked in the black blood of the troll-guard of Gothmog until it withered, and each time that he slew Húrin cried 'Aurë entuluva! Day shall come again!’” - Tolkien

It is easy to daydream of fighting orcs and trolls, as both are inhuman forces of evil. Alas, few of our own wars are so cut and dry, and we should resist trying to reduce our opponents to such charicatures as ‘orcs and trolls’.

To our friends and fellow citizens here in the United States, have hope, endure. Remember Day shall come again. Resist evil when it comes for you, but do not turn your brother into the orc he is not. And perhaps more importantly, resist becoming the orc yourself. Stand like Húrin, cry “Aurë entuluva!” even as the darkness gathers. In fact, that is when it should be shouted most fiercely.

Allow me a story, as a new citizen learning about this country.

In a previous article, I referenced Muzafer Sherif, a social psychologist who published a famous experiment in a summer camp at Robbers Cave, where he set up 2 groups in the camp against each other to study the dynamics of their adversity, and under what circumstances they would cooperate again.

But few know that this was only his second experiment: the first one, at Middle Grove, did not go according to plan, at all. Sherif left the 11-year-old boys to their own devices, and interfered, together with his research staff, to stoke animosity between the Pythons and the Panthers, the 2 groups in the camp.

They stole clothing, cut flag ropes, broke tents down, threw suitcases in the bushes, even destroyed the ukulele one of the boys had brought to camp, etc. in an attempt to make both groups hate each other. To their surprise, the boys simply didn’t. They found reasons to explain some clothing mix-ups, and the team who’s flag was cut off believed the other team when they swore on a Bible they didn’t do it.

By the time the staff was throwing the suitcases out and destroyed the ukulele, the boys had caught up with their scheme, and suspected that they were just testing them. The strength of the values of the boys proved too much, and both groups never entered into conflict themselves.

Here is the importance of all this. We all know the results of Robbers Cave, but not those of Middle Grove. Similarly, we all are aware of the ‘success stories’ of the media and the elites, as they subtly (and not so subtly) manipulate us to further their own ends. These are Robbers Cave stories, about the division and discord and animosity in this country, between its many constituent groups. Yet how much do we know about all the Middle Grove moments, where people actually stepped up, and chose NOT to go along with the hatred and division?

Like this amazing moment between Vivek Ramaswamy and Van Jones. At first, there is clearly no love between both men, after hard words were said by Jones in a CNN segment. But look how it ends.

This moment wasn’t supposed to be known, as Vivek was more than happy to have the call be private, and hoped for friendship. But we are lucky we have this video, as a great example of how it can be. Kudos to Van Jones and Vivek to reach that point!

There are other such moments, that are cause for hope. This next example was about a year ago, as told in my article ‘Pluralism is action’.

We all know the adage typically ascribed to Voltaire: "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." (Notice that famous quote is actually from Evelyn Beatrice Hall, very succinctly summarizing the attitude of Voltaire in a book she wrote about him.) I noticed that on Facebook one of my articles, the one on magical thinking got some unexpected support.



It came from the “Gender Critical Greens PAC”, whose website you can find here. They describe themselves as follows:



Gender Critical Greens PAC Page · Political Organization The PAC exists to promote the Green Party as a political home to feminist allies; and to promote wit On their facebook account, they had posted a link of my article, and the following text: “This author does not speak for the the PAC. Our politics find broad areas of agreement with the author on the narrow topic of this article, 'Magical thinking, a deep dive into woke minds', and yet it is likely that Gender Critical Greens will take issue with a handful of the statements made in this piece. Nonetheless, there is much of value to be found here. We trust that GC Greens are mature enough to take what is useful here without being distracted by those references which might grate.”



Bravo, Gender Critical Greens, bravo!



This type of post gives cause for great hope. Even on the other side of politics, this high level of proper thinking is still not dead. “We trust that GC Greens are mature enough to take what is useful here without being distracted by those references which might grate.”

Back to the negative reality, for a moment. The Tea Party tried to wake up the apparatchiks in the GOP, threatening the DNC, but Obama’s IRS and likely other interference squelched that growth. Even when that came out, that story simply fizzled away, and the media, a few years later, even praised Obama for having the first scandal free administration! And ‘we’, the American people, just sat in general silence.

Then there was 2020, with the fraudulent elections (after the Election Commission in Georgia accepted the findings of thousands of ballots that had been cast irregularly, and the other evidence that has come out since, there is no more doubt possible), and the massive gaslighting effort by the Media and people in the DNC and the RNC. Next, J6 happened, with another incredible round of gaslighting. Any criticism against the regime was rejected, painted as extremist, bigoted stupidity.

Who can forget those other insane rounds of gaslighting, first about the mental capacity and health of Joe Biden, and then, seamlessly, about the skill and joy of Kamala Harris, just months ago derided as an anchor weighing down the Biden campaign, with plans and rumors about how to replace her...

Or all the other media campaigns, trying to set us up against the Russians. Or Blacks against Whites, with the whole George Floyd story and ‘mostly peaceful’ protests. Or the ‘hands up – don’t shoot’ hoax... There are so many examples, it is sickening. People behind the scenes, and at times in full daylight, trying to mislead the citizens of this great nation, setting them up against each other. Divide and conquer!

Yet, the media FAILED, they are IRRELEVANT now! People are seeing through the lies in rapidly increasing numbers. Every new story seems to end with a new and unexpected twist, that is waking up another segment of the American population.

Despite the (no longer subtle) manipulation attempts by the Mainstream Media and Big Tech (more and more of which is now coming out, and being proven!), people are now standing up AGAINST the instructions and gaslighting, and FOR the mean and bad orange man. Just like the boys at Middle Grove, many are waking up to the manipulation. Doesn’t mean they all are becoming pro-Trump conservatives/ Republicans (that is not the goal either, really), but they do add their voice against the deceit. Some, and seemingly many, would indeed vote for Trump, as a protest vote.

We have to realize that our perceptions are skewed, and colored. Yes, there is real hate and violence in this country. Yes, it is serious. No, it is not hopeless: it is only a small minority, as we are learning!

Most Americans don't want this endless conflict and hatred, and start to see through the smoke and mirrors!

The fact is that even among Democrats those who spew the most insane hate and violent messages are a minority. True, many Democrats still vote along, or remain silent, but that ‘Kadaverdiszipline’, the strict control that party has over their members and their votes (though not absolute), seems not that easy to break through (which is in good part because they are starting from the collective, not the individual as conservatives would).

Many individual people have been turning around, and are ready to resist the psychological operations against them, aiming to divide and control us all. That is, in effect, the victory of the American spirit and people, even if not yet recognized as such. I am absolutely impressed by that!

Even when pressed, and goaded on, the vast majority of the American people remains peaceful. Remains holding on to the rule of law, or retreat to that rugged individualism that made so many frontiersmen and women survive the adversity in their days. Even amidst the unprecedented power grab and abuse of power that came with the response to the Covid-19 pandemic! Even in the events surrounding January 6!

This is our Middle Grove moment. We are foiling the attempts to manipulate us, and are awakening to those schemes. In part because those old values were too strong, having survived for this long, and in part because of the absolute overreach by the deep state: too much, too soon, too blatantly.

We have to trust in our fellow Americans. People like Elon Musk are spending billions in support of Free Speech, enabling the rapid spread of counter-narratives to neuter and more and more even preempt all those attempts to mislead and divide us. Now so many top-level Silicon Valley leaders are joining in with Elon, supporting Trump. Impossible to think about even a year ago! Now even a die-hard, old school Democrat, Robert Kennedy Jr., is taking that step against the division and control. He swallows his own pride, and places nation over party. He suspends his own campaign, to support Trump, and through Trump this nation, the best way possible.

Something is brewing, the people are restless, realizing the emperor is naked, and many who were not yet quite ready to say it out loud yet, are more and more finding their voice. A cascade of events has been started, waking up more and more people. No amount of gaslighting by a defunct media can stop that anymore. African-Americans are proclaiming that Trump is more black that Obama, and that Harris isn’t black. A majority of Latino voters support mass deportation of illegals. People no longer are afraid to call out transgender idiocy and protect our children and women.

People are sick and tired of the DEI insanity. Instead of pulling people ahead based on skin, gender or whatever other criterion, they want meritocracy back. We don’t want ‘a woman/queer/black person/fill in the blank with your own preference’ to steer our plane, we want the most skilled pilot. We want the most skilled surgeon to operate our brains or heart. We want teachers who actually teach reading and writing, instead of indoctrinating our children with division, hatred, self-hatred, revolution, or sexual ideas and lies they are too young for. We want proper journalism, instead of sycophants acting like the propaganda arm of the ruling elites. The list is endless, but you can see the illness of this nation, and the desire of its people to break free from the lies and oppression.

One other point: we are, as a nation, as a people, responsible for the leaders we elect and have. Period. It is not always our chosen people that are voted in, but that is the nature of voting: we accept the collective authority given to our leaders: the people have decided.



But if you look at the absolute lack of information we the people have been given, by a media that has been sold completely to the elites, to the point that they became indistinguishable from propagandists, how can we properly assess the candidates, the issues at play, the real concerns people have?



What if primaries are rigged to favor the party chosen candidates? What if the elections themselves are rigged?



“The voter can't make a credible judgment on people based on lies.” someone wrote.



Exactly.



And add massive voter fraud to the mix, covered up by a complicit media, and things fully change.

At that point, we are victims, and no longer fully responsible. Some of us DID see it, and acted. But without a proper media to spread the word, and drum up the public outrage and support needed to force change, that went nowhere.

(And remember how the Government agencies were weaponized to kill the rising Tea Party, and them Trump!)

So we had to build our OWN news and media channels, a very slow and difficult process, but it happened, and is now bearing increasing fruit.

This was very necessary. The range of problems facing our nation is baffling. It affects all of us. We will need to rethink so much. ALL of us. America does not need a conservative supremacy, even though a conservative correction is long overdue. We need a restoration of our nation, a return to the values of 1776. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Grounded in a firm acceptance that our rights are inalienable, because given by our common Creator. Even if we don’t all agree about who that creator is.

Democrats have been lied to just as much as Republicans or independents. Too many RINOs have enabled this, allowing the situation to gradually grow worse, neutering any attempt from Republican ranks to counter the deep state.

As Robert Kennedy pointed out, “I wish this also for the country — love and unity even in the face of disagreement. We will need that in coming times.” Greatness is being able to set aside differences and personal ambition, to come together to work on bigger issues where you DO agree on. Too many of us have been told we need to agree on everything. That it is US versus THEM, and that this requires all kinds of proof of ideological purity to make sure we know you are really part of ‘US’. No more.



We need UNITY.



A UNITY that transcends the differences we have without whiping those differences away, and that instead looks at what binds us together. We are all Americans. We have our Constitution and Bill of Rights. We have an incredible vision that our Founding Fathers have given us, paid for with the price of their blood and sweat, and their own lives. We don’t need to have the exact same religion. Not even the exact same politics. Neither did the founding fathers, yet they came together and wove together the fabric of this great nation.

I saw very heartening reactions, showing that people are getting it, and that Kennedy’s courageous step is indeed a shining example, as is Trump’s acceptance and embrace of Kennedy.

Other people reacted like this:

And that is perfectly fine. What is absolutely amazing, though, is the reactions. No vitriol, no shaming, no jumping on the bandwagon in despair or attack on either Trump or Kennedy. Instead, actual dialogue, support, and constructive comments!

People are getting it.

Some don’t, still, which is normal.

But this prompts others to speak up. Finally, people dare to speak up and counter the bullying and silencing! This reaction by Ms. Michaels is both wise and eloquent:

I am stunned, in a way, to see the incredible reactions by people on the right, on the left and in the middle, to the decision made by Kennedy to support Trump. So much has changed, and Americans are acting like Americans again.

Unity.

It is ok to think differently, and to feel differently. Instead, they point out what should unite us, what is of primary concern, and to act accordingly.

There is a lot of hope today. Kennedy and Trump are showing the way, bringing together the Republican and Democratic problem-children who refused to blindly toe the party line. We now have conservatives and (old school) liberals standing side by side, to protect and defend our country. Showing a different way of thinking and acting. Looking at what unites us first, before making too much about what divides us.



I cannot overstate the absolute importance of what happened on Friday, August 23rd. Hope returned. Unity returned. And with that, the restoration of that grand vision of the Founding Fathers is in sight again.



I stand with Trump, and I stand with Kennedy.

I don’t agree with every point either gentleman has made, but that is ok.

I can criticize either Trump or Kennedy, without that changing my support for them (quite the novel idea, right?)

I wasn’t born here, but 10 years ago I did become a citizen, casting my lot in together with you all.

And today I am damn proud to be an American.