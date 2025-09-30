

Caution: graphic images included.





Charlie Kirk was shot 12 days ago, and buried yesterday, among a huge crowd that came to pay their last respects.

Meanwhile, from frontpages to the darkest corners of the internet, a war is being waged, trying to convince the world of their own particular theory of how and why Kirk was shot. And the attempts run the gamut, from the very left to the very right, and everything in between.

Kirk was shot by a MAGA supporter, if you believe Jimmy Kimmel and a series of other people in the media. Or Kirk was shot by the Israeli Mossad, as quite a few people on the other side want you to believe. Very few people accept the simple reality, that Kirk was shot by Tyler Robinson, as the single shooter, located on a roof 145 yards away in front of Kirk.

Single shooter, which DOES NOT mean that he was a lone wolf, acting alone! We’ll explore that later. Bear with me, I will present solid evidence to exclude most, of not all, of the current batch of theories surrounding Kirk’s shooting. Truth matters. Prove me wrong.

The same level of confusion happened when President Trump was shot at during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, now already over 1 year ago. Just as in my article series then (first, general review here, ruling out the water tower here, and a ‘guideline for assessing theories’ here, other info discussed here, here, and here), it is necessary to provide a comprehensive overview of the facts, to allow building a framework that will allow us to easily separate fact from fiction.

We are confronted with a plethora of theories, presented by people who are convinced they are right. How can we keep track of the forest through all the trees? How can we assess those theories, not being experts ourselves? Not having specialized equipment or knowledge? Not having direct access?

By making a simple overview of facts, that NEED to be included in the analysis, and need to be fit in properly. Those facts come from available video evidence, and cannot be disputed. They bear direct relevance of the shooting, and need to be given a proper place in any theory or explanation about what happened that day.

I will focus solely on the shooting itself. As far as I understand, there was a single shot, a single shooter. Most theories somehow contest that conclusion, as if maintaining a single shooter says anything, affirming or denouncing, about the possible network behind that single shooter. That’s a whole different conversation, well beyond what happened at the Utah Valley University campus on September 10th. We have almost NO evidence to say anything meaningful about that, beyond a few tantalizing clues (or possible clues). Yet somehow, raw imagination, fueled by an almost pathological distrust, is supplying whatever evidence is lacking.

So what do we have?

There is a single gunshot.

The gunshot has the typical ‘crack and pop’, of a supersonic bullet that was fired far enough to hear a distinct time difference between the actual shot and the sonic boom of the flying bullet.

There is only evidence of a single wound on Charlie Kirk, in the neck.

The blood loss was very high and immediate.

Kirk’s hands showed almost immediate decorticate posturing, indicating severe neurological trauma.



We know where Charlie Kirk was sitting.



We know the layout of the terrain of the Utah Valley University campus.

We have the alleged location of the shooter, on top of the roof overlooking the plaza.

We have video placing the alleged shooter on top of that roof prior to and just after the shooting.

A gun was recovered, with 1 spent casing, and 3 bullets in the magazine.

DNA matches between the gun and Tyler were found.

Tyler admitted to the shooting, several times.

A bullet was recovered inside Kirk’s body.

Many people will reject some of those elements as ‘fake’, mainly because they have been stated as fact during press conferences or during interviews, without ‘hard proof’ having been presented to put those claims beyond all reasonable doubt. This is typical procedure, as I understand: releasing too much detailed information that is ‘evidence’ in the case before the trial of the suspect is held risks mistrial by influencing the jury pool. It is not strictly forbidden, in many cases, but discouraged.

Notice also how there is a lot of hearsay that many DO believe. When Candace Owens claims she saw the video footage from the TPUSA camera behind Charlie Kirk in the tent, we have to believe her conclusions at her word.

The vast majority of ‘evidence’ of ‘problems’ are even more problematic than the problems themselves. People are reading pixels as if they are tea leaves. And, just like tea leaves, they will tell whatever the audience wants to hear.

For now, let’s keep those elements as they are, and see what they present.

What we don’t know yet:



Bullet analysis

Autopsy report

(Including internal trajectory to confirm direction of shot)

Matching bullet to rifle

Before I go any further, it is crucial to look at what an actual forensic examiner and expert has to say.

His opening is so refreshing: “Today we’re going to be talking about the Charlie Kirk assassination. Now, not necessarily going to be what you guys are expecting me because I’m not going to tell you what I think happened yet. And there’s a reason for that. The reason why I’m not telling you is that because I don’t have all the information. In fact, I don’t have much information at all that is critical.”

How many videos have you seen where the speaker is telling you he has incontrovertible proof? Case closed! Until you look closer, and see the many holes and problems and assumptions, based on the flimsiest of ‘evidence’. We already saw grifters scrambling for likes, views, and clicks when Trump was shot at during his Butler, PA, rally. They made the most fantastical claims, based on 1 or 2 ‘anomalies’, as they claimed, hanging their whole theory on their (mis)interpretation of that little bit of info. That they ignored a whole series of other factual information was lost in the shuffle. Way too many people gobbled up this garbage analysis, as it fed their own anger, frustration, and distrust.

It’s amazing how many times I heard people admit their bias: “The FBI released X about Kirk. Well, we all know we cannot trust the FBI, now can we?”, as their host or guest chuckles and agrees. This is a logical fallacy. Even if the FBI is untrustworthy, you cannot use that to dismiss, out of hand, anything they say, as if EVERYTHING they say now MUST be a lie. That is quite the jump to make. Yet many are making that jump and wear it as a badge of honor. Worse, many see that as proof of their ‘truthfulness’, of their own ‘trustworthiness’.

MKTruth, a conservative commentator on Telegram, posted 2 videos (look at his post here to watch them), with this comment:



“A Remote Detonator Killed Charlie Kirk… OMG 😱

Actually, I’m sorry… I disagree.

The first video is skillfully crafted in a way that’s called perceptual manipulation. By adding highlights, circles, and misleading text to an otherwise normal video, it creates a false narrative, making viewers question their perception of reality or believe something occurred that didn’t. It exploits your own cognitive biases and visual priming to distort interpretation.

The second video, which is much cleaner and clearer doesn’t show anything described in the video. No handoffs, nothing being pocketed… and to be honest, I don’t know how anyone would come to the conclusion, “he gave him the detonator”…. Really? in front of the crime scene, right after he was shot? What does anyone see that resembles a detonator? Look at it closely and judge for yourself…

We all want the truth.. but this video being shared all over is highly deceptive. Was any kind of detonator involved? None of us know… But this video doesn’t show it imo.

We all saw some weird anomalies with his shirt lifting up. Maybe that’s something, maybe it was the wiring under his shirt. Again, we don’t know.

It’s ok to admit we don’t know what we don’t know.”

People start to push back at the flood of insane claims, for which there is ZERO evidence beyond blurry and heavily pixelated ‘blobs’ that magically can be anything from detonators to palm guns to scoped rifles.

Another conservative commentator on Telegram warned:



“For those unaware, there are some very low res slow motion videos going around, showing anomalies.

You may not be aware, but such videos are not saved with all of the frames. This is extensively documented. A form of AI image interpolation only stores some frames, and calculates the missing one to fill in the gaps.

It’s called AI hallucination when it makes errors and calculates things that didn’t happen. 1000’s of people saw Charlie get shot, and the blood spray everywhere. Don’t get distracted by amateurs saying shit about a ring jumping fingers in a low res slow motion video.”

Just as those who saw shooters on top of the water tower in Butler because of heavy pixelation under high magnification, many see whatever they want in the zoom-in low quality images we have available.

Even trusted commentators such as Capt. Keshel weigh in:



“I have now seen at least 20 accounts of “this is exactly, 100% what happened” regarding Kirk’s death, and the sad reality is that at least 19, of not all 20, have to be wrong by default if they are all separate theories believed to be 100% right.

The disinformation is thick out there and it is made to discredit those with serious questions about what is fed to the public.”

Except, no. It isn’t another disinformation op ‘feeding’ us wrong info in order to ‘discredit’ the real, serious questions. Well, perhaps: there are indeed signs of foreign influence being bought, even among MAGA or conservative ‘influencers’, be it Israel, China, or other countries/interests. But they can only do so by exploiting a weakness we show: a complete lack of trust. Again, pathologically so.

and:

There is no trust left.

And people are proud of it. The damage it is doing, however, is much greater than they realize. This is now no longer distrust based on actual indications that something is amiss. No, what we see is an internalized reflex to distrust anything and anyone outside their own eyes and understanding.



I can’t provide a 100% water tight case, but I do have very strong circumstantial evidence pointing in the direction of 1 shooter, Tyler, who hit Kirk in the neck, from his rooftop perch. However, I can exclude, with 100% certainty, is just about every other theory out there.

Let’s look at what the facts tell us.

First, some ballistics facts.

Supersonic bullets are bullets that go faster than the speed of sound. Just like jets from the Air Force, when the bullet breaks that barrier, a ‘crack’ is heard. This is the sonic boom, or ballistic shock wave. A little bit later, the sound of the actual shot arrives, as well. This creates the tell-tale crack-pop sound of a single shot.

This happens because the bullet is compressing the air (which carries sound as waves), packing a lot of energy in those air waves. Technically, “when a bullet travels faster than the speed of sound (approximately 343 m/s in air at sea level), it compresses the air in front of it, creating a high-pressure wave that propagates outward. This wave contains kinetic and potential energy due to the rapid displacement and compression of air molecules.” This is small, but noticeable, and can physically affect light objects.

Here is a fantastic video by SmarterEveryDay, from 6 years ago. They got together to shoot guns, trying to capture the compressed airwaves on camera. Take a look, and you will understand what is going on, and the energy that is created by compacting those waves. (Hat tip Larry Johnson)

One last element to talk about: when a bullet hits soft tissue, all the energy from the round is being transferred to that tissue. Being soft, it bends away from the bullet impact, creating what is called ‘temporary cavities’.

This is the exact moment a 30.06 round hits the ballistic gel, filmed with a high-speed camera.

Several frames later, about a tenth of second later, you have this. (Video source)



Here is another example:

Why is this important?



Because it brings us to this:

And this shows what happens when the bullet strikes soft tissue, not ballistics gel. In sanitized version, of course, as a drawing. You can imagine the carnage.

With that, you have the background needed to understand the clues left in the videos that tell a very distinct story.



[CAUTION: graphic images will follow from here on out. I only selected images based on the information they give us, however gruesome the way they tell us that information.]

Accepting the single shot from the rooftop by Tyler Robinson, as a baseline, we have the following information. He took the shot from about 140 yards. From Charlie Kirk’s perspective, he was almost straight ahead of Kirk, by about 8 degrees. The angle downward was similarly around 10 degrees.

The rifle was a Mauser based sporting/hunting rifle, chambered in 30-06.

We don’t know where Tyler was aiming at, but he hit Charlie Kirk in the neck, slightly to the left of his Adams apple, by about an inch.

What would that look like?

This is the last moment before Charlie got hit.

ATTENDEE: Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?

KIRK: Too many. [Applause]

ATTENDEE: In America, it’s five. Now, five is a lot, right, I’m going to give you — I’m going to give you some credit. Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?

KIRK: Counting or not counting gang violence?

Kirk put down his microphone to let the person answer his follow-up question. We never heard the clarification, as the very next frame, a fraction of a second later, a bullet struck Kirk in the neck. Moments later the shot would be heard, as well.

It doesn’t look much different from the previous frames, but when you go frame by frame, here you notice something is off, different from the pattern in the previous few frames. Notice that there is NO earpiece in his right ear. This is when Charlie got hit by the bullet.

Here, all hell breaks loose.

So much information is contained here, by looking at frames at this point in time from 4 different videos. First of all, this cavitation happens extremely fast. Normal cameras typically don’t pick this up, or only some artifacts of it, by chance. Look here: the second frame already shows the shirt going up, while the other 3 frames show different dynamics going on. This shows that all 4 videos are more or less aligned, on the level of 0.1-0.2 seconds, but as events are going on that happen and pass much faster than that, we get different things captured.

What do we see? The red arrows point at things of interest, the green arrows indicate the direction of the movement.

In the first one, we see faintly the neck blow up bigger than in the previous or next shots. Notice also the transparent blurry white of the collar of Charlie’s t-shirt, indicating that it was moving too fast to be captured properly, showing up as a blurry streak. Cavitation captured. The only shot to do so. The second frame is slightly ahead in time. But the third and fourth one show very interesting movement.

Look at the third frame: the collar, which in the previous group of frames was flush with Charlie’s hair line, is now a good inch away, moving in a straight line backwards. Whatever hit Charlie transferred its energy to the shirt, which shows us direction.

Same with the fourth frame: we see a ‘ghost image’, a transparent blur showing the outline of the collar of the t-shirt being pulled backward, consisted with the third frame.

This is the energy from the ballistic shock wave reaching the t-shirt, after the bullet hit Charlie’s neck in the previous frame. It causes the shirt to move backwards, in the same direction as the bullet traveled: the bullet came from the FRONT of Charlie. This is hard proof, that immediately, by itself, disproves all other theories that claim a different angle of the shot that killed Charlie.

Very important: notice the complete absence of blood and tissue splatter, as we should expect if the neck wound was an exit wound. Hence, the neck wound is indeed the entry wound.

Notice how the shirt is being pulled up right below where we know the bullet hole appeared, in a triangular shape, corresponding to the trailing ‘wave’ of compressed air behind the bullet.

Notice also the white strand on the side of Charlie’s head in the third frame. Some people noticed this in other versions of blurry stills, and claimed ‘flesh-colored patch, to indicate a head wound. In the second frame, it shows up as a blurry line, which some people claimed was a spray of blood caused by the entry wound from a shot originating from behind Charlie. We will see in the next frames that this was indeed Charlie’s necklace/chain. The chain broke because of the cavitation and the shock wave hitting his body.

This is a picture from when Charlie was in front of the tent, throwing around MAGA hats into the crowd. It shows him with his white FREEDOM shirt, and around his neck a chain.

In frame 3, see the necklace continue its arch away from Charlie’s head. It possible shows up on the other side of Charlie, in the 4th frame, peaking around the collar.

Here we see the entry wound in the neck for the first time. Notice the size, and compare with the next group of frames. Also, the folding and pulling on the t-shirt, caused by the ballistic shock wave, are not signs of body armor plates that are moving. Plates typically absorb the energy of incoming rounds, they don’t or shouldn’t move around like this when hit, or deflect bullets, endangering the adjacent areas of the body.

See how the wound appears to be bigger in this frame? This is not abnormal, as wounds, even from the same caliber, can leave different size entry holes based on the elasticity of the tissue it hits.

A study done on this effect, confirming the experience of the authors: “This difference can be explained by the fact that the elastic properties of skin are strongly determined by the connective tissue which is especially rich in fibres. The study results were consistent with the authors’ casework experience and support the assumption that the entrance site of gunshot wounds has a major influence on the size of the bullet hole in skin.”

The skin on our necks is very thin: it typically measures about 0.5 to 1 millimeter in thickness, thinner than areas like the back (1.5–2 mm), palms (1.5–4 mm), or soles of the feet (up to 4 mm).

Notice here the necklace appear again, this time in the frame from the left side.

Skipping 3 frames, we get to this group. The necklace is very clearly not blood (the color never matches that of blood, either), and maintains its shape and behavior as a chain that has been broken forcefully.

Here we notice how Charlie’s arms are coming up, together, hands slightly moved inwards. This has often been called ‘decorticate posturing’, a reflex caused by severe neurological damage to the cerebral cortex. In this case, severe damage to the cervical spinal cord (in the neck) can cause a similar reflexive posture, as the neck vertebrae control upper limb movement. There are several possibilities, but proper medical examination of the wounds and extent of the wounds is required to distinguish.

Cutting off the spinal cord might trigger such a reflex because the normal inhibitory commands from the brain, to keep the arms down (the flexors relaxed), suddenly ceases, causing the opposite reaction to occur. Also possible is that the brain stem was damaged as a secondary result of the shockwave caused by the entering bullet and cavitation.

Notice also that the blood is dark, not bright red. This points at venous blood, coming from the brain through the jugular vein, not the carotid artery (which should have presented as bright red blood).

It is very possible that the carotid artery was also severed or damaged because of the cavitation when the bullet entered, but as this artery is more inside the neck, the bleeding from this source might have collected internally. This is pure speculation, the autopsy report should answer that question.

Let’s look at location of the wound, and what that means.

Charlie got shot in the neck, about an inch from his Adams apple, on the lower half of his neck. Error margin: the picture shows Kirk slightly turned (or better: the photographer is slightly to the right of Kirk), and the fact that Kirk was making a slight nod downward, both make the exact location a bit harder to pinpoint.

Looking at vertical range, this image shows the approximate entry point, and in green the trajectory of the bullet coming from the rooftop, at an angle of about 10 degrees. The other two orange lines show the maximum range. Any steeper shot angle would have hit the chin or face before hitting the neck, and any lower angle would have had to come from the ground, and can be excluded.

On this cross section of a typical neck (it is important to keep in mind that there is a remarkable variation in exact location, shape, etc. of each of the components in our neck: there is no single ‘template’ neck cross section that fits all humans), we see the approximate entry wound.

In green, again, the trajectory of the bullet as coming from the rooftop. In orange we see both limits for trajectories. Any other trajectory (except from the back, but I will deal with that later) are impossible. At some point, the Adams apple is in the way, and a shot coming from more to the right of Charlie would have hit his Adams apple or the right side of his neck and throat first, NOT the left side. On the left limit, and bullet coming more from the left would have had NO hard tissue, and should have made a clear entre AND exit would, in a very messy display of splatter as the bullet ripped through the soft tissues.

To show a different view:

The trajectory could have hit the main part of the spinal column, might have missed it, if the entry was slightly more to the left, or if Charlie’s anatomy was slightly different. All variables we do not know for sure, but need to be accounted for if we want to draw definite conclusions about what was and wasn’t hit, and the consequences of such conclusion. Even a graze can drop velocity below 700 fps, stalling the round, especially if the round was soft-nosed, as is not uncommon for hunting. And even then, the typically tense muscle around the bone, soft tissue, is of different quality than the rest of the throat area. The toughest ‘soft tissue’ when the deformed bullet is the least aerodynamic...

Notice how the spinal column is right in the middle of the neck. It consists of very hard and dense bones. I will let Matt Kester explain this next part, in his video here.

His main argument:



“Why Do Some .30-06 Rounds Fail to Exit the Body? A Closer Look at Bullet Behavior in Bipedal Anatomy

In this video, I walk you through a working hypothesis that challenges conventional ballistic wisdom—why do .30-06 rounds that easily pass through large game animals sometimes fail to exit the human body?

Drawing on forensic data, historical case studies (including the MLK assassination and the recent Charlie Kirk shooting), and anatomical comparisons between quadrupeds and bipeds, I break down how factors like clavicle deflection, spinal impact, and complex bone geometry can induce yaw, fragmentation, or velocity loss. This could explain rare—but critical—cases where exit wounds are absent.”

This matches the comments by the forensic expert in the first video I showed. Don’t be hasty.

Some other commentators, such as Chris Martenson, point out something similar:

Yet he draws his trajectory as ‘just missing anything hard’, making him conclude that this is ‘firm evidence that there MUST have been a second shooter’, as the shot by Tyler, from his rooftop, should have left an exit wound. This is extremely lazy argumentation, not taking into account any possible deviation in the bullet path (which we don’t fully know, absent the autopsy report). I gave a possible range, he picks the one path that has a problem, without acknowledging the MANY unknowns and variables that are at play. He never even discusses his choice for placing the entry wound at that spot, and not more to the right side, for example. It seems much more sideways than the pictures suggest, but that could be deceiving.

As a friend pointed out:



A perfectly acceptable answer in a criminal trial is, “I don’t know, because there is insufficient evidence to determine one way or the other.”

Why did the bullet not exit?

Unknown.

One thing these commentators don’t know or fail to grasp is that the county ME will be called as one of the prosecutor’s star witnesses.

All of his findings, evidence, and conclusions will be examined with a fine sieve.

And he CANNOT speculate. Not at all or it’s an immediate objection by the defense.

I think that once the trial is held the ME will have similar conclusions you did in your article and leave it at that.

Now, the main point is this: Martenson refuses to acknowledge the unknowns in placing the entry wound, but is VERY confident and certain that this is it. Because the lack of exit wound, Tyler Robinson was NOT the shooter, and hence, there was a SECOND shooter! We’re back at the same conclusion as he reached in his (equally flawed) Butler analysis, where he also postulated a second shooter, never accounting for ALL the variables and data points that needed to be fitted into his final analysis (See my Butler links at the beginning of this article).





Next, spatial analysis.

We know where Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA tent was placed.



We also have a good idea of where the shooter was located. Videos from before and shortly after the shooting show a person on that rooftop.

And a third picture I hadn’t seen before:

This allows us to pinpoint the position:

Notice how the distance is about 128 meters, or a little over 140 yards. It was remarkable to see news media and commentators keep repeating the ‘200 yard shot’ line for days, when it took literally only a few seconds to measure this yourself to check.

Regular army (5 to 200m) and Marine (183 to 257 meters) rifle qualification require recruits during basic training to hit targets consistently at distances further than this shot, more than twice as far, and with iron sights, no scopes. This is not a hard shot to make, despite the initial ‘professional hitman/sniper’ claims that were spread.

On the rooftop, the following indentations were found in the gravel on the roof.

The view from there offers a clear shot at Kirk in his tent:

The angle from the shooter’s position on the roof to the tent was about 8 degrees:

The tent was in a sunken area, and the buildings are built into a slope, accounting for 4 stories difference. With a person on the roof, and 5 stories difference in total, you get a downward angle for that shot of about 10-11 degrees.

Now let’s look.

The area in red are impossible angles to hit Charlie from, as the backdrop are buildings with closed windows that cannot be opened. That is a very simple fact.

The green line shows the trajectory from the rooftop.

The orange lines match the ones established earlier: anything to the left of the leftmost orange line is impossible, because the entry wound would be obscured by Charlies Adams apple or the right side of his throat. Anything to the right of the rightmost orange line would be impossible, as those trajectories would only hit soft tissue and should have gone clean through his throat/neck.

Before going into the next diagram: notice the backdrop behind Charlie. We see NO movement the moment he was shot, showing that the shot did not come from behind him. There are very small windows of opportunity, slivers really, on the right and left side, but there you had bodyguards and police, and the eyes of the whole crowd on them. Not possible, either.

On this diagram: the red lines show impossible angles: on the top part there is either buildings with glass panes that don’t open (and where no damage was reported, either, from a possible penetrating bullet), or sky (where the canopy of the tent forms another limiting factor, as expressed by the top orange line).

The lower red line and orange line show angles below the ground, where there was too much open space and visibility to shoot from. The area between the red lines on the left are ‘possible’, as is the area between the orange lines.



These angles have to be analyzed and understood in combination with the other diagram. They eliminate a lot of places from where shots are simply impossible.

Some claim the shot came from the ground, upward. Some indicated the man cover. As if people could open that, aim, and close it without being seen by the bodyguards or any of the many people around it. Also, the angle is impossible: such a shot, if it hit Charlie in the left neck, would have gone straight out of his right cheek...

Another important point to take into account: the wound in his neck is very clearly round. A shot from a more oblique angle would make a different kind of wound, especially in the very soft tissue and thin skin of the throat area.

Also, on the claims that the first video frame of the ballistic shock wave hitting is actually showing ‘smoke’ (no, just the blurred outlines of fabric moving too fast to be properly registered by the camera), somehow expelling a projectile that then killed Kirk: how can anything explore under his t-shirt, without so much as scorch marks? People laugh at the ‘Kirk had superman bones of steel’ claims, but postulate, without even batting an eye, that his t-shirt was actually superman reincarnated, surviving an explosion unscathed.

Take into consideration also the angles. How can an explosion on Charlie’s right chest expel any particle that hits his left throat? What magical ballistics are envisioned for that? Leaving a perfectly round hole, even with the very oblique angle that should have hit the bottom of his jaw, not the side of his throat, even if you demand it was deflected by his chain, cross, or clavicle.

A lot of this will come out when evidence is presented during the trial, where it belongs. Here is my challenge: Let my article and the many theories be tested then: who will withstand that test?

Am I stating the obvious, here? Perhaps.

But I have to remind myself that ‘nothing is obvious, until pointed out’.

Many people are pushing back, for example Jeff Ostroff, with his usual even-keeled and accurate style. Or people such as former FBI agent and expert Chris Piehota, who points out that the FBI used to be a very revered and trusted agency, and how he had to watch it go off rails, especially in the last 4 years under Biden. It was a very difficult balancing act, he explains, “there’s a difference between being an independent investigator and an insubordinate investigator, and you got to kind of walk that line.” Mistakes are being made, for example the FBI posting things on X that took the investigators at the local level by surprise.

Perhaps a case where the current FBI fell into the trap to attempt to ‘please’ the MAGA crowd (who will never be satisfied, anyway), focusing on feelings over substance and cold investigative power, dissociated from any and all party lines or identifiers. Facts are facts, after all. How much of that reactionary paranoia in the current FBI did we create, with our incessant distrust and criticism? A question worth asking, without absolving anyone at the FBI from their failures. With so many armchair generals around, not a bad idea to call on some introspection.

Or this great informative video by Lauren the Mortician. How many people know what happens in crimes with murders? What the procedures are? We demand all the facts, yesterday, without knowing what exactly we are demanding, and the implications/consequences of that.

Which is important to hear, because you have irresponsible people such as ‘HustleBitch’, who promises ‘unfiltered conspiracies. Just Truth.’ as a flex of how ‘anon’ and ‘good’ they are. Woke, I almost should say (defined as “the persistent insistence upon the truth of that which is demonstrably false.”) It is a completely misplaced token of belonging, of being ‘on the right side of things’.

Yet he has no idea what he is talking about, or what he is pushing as ‘truth’. With two flashing lights: “THEY JUST ADMITTED IT: “NO AUTOPSY”” Yeah, very serious! And in breach of state law. I am sure federal law as well. But what does he NOT say and point out? That this dispatch call was made on the day of the shooting itself. That the doctor signed the death certificate before the autopsy. As if an autopsy is required to sign such death certificate! That very night, Kirk’s body was moved to the State Medical Examiner office, for an autopsy. But he did not check that, he did not tell you that, he the 6.4 million views viral post to help drive his traffic and income. Yet this planted the seed of doubt and distrust, even more: “THERE WAS NO AUTOPSY!”

Crazy, how many times I heard that claim repeated, even by people who are otherwise better informed. It is so hard now to filter through all the noise and straight up lies and untruths, that it is disgustingly easy to slip through full fabrications and devious half-truths that twist the actual truth completely upside down. People believe it. It shapes public reaction and thought.

This is the height of irresponsibility.

Extremely damaging.

Yet people eat it up.

Share it.

Believe it.

Are upset at ‘the government’, even as MAGA, finally having the government they wanted for years, doing the stuff they wanted for years.

It is unbelievable, the level of immaturity that this shows. Woke right. Self-centered, and self-pleased.

Are we going to snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory? What dystopia are we going to create, this way? Where even Kirk’s own wife is put under the wringer, going back decades, but only to criticize her, to attack her, to tear down? Somehow people derive moral boosts from this, it makes them feel ‘right’, better than those who are ‘blue-pilled’ or ‘black-pilled’. THEY know the truth! THEY are the good guys!

There is, after all, quite the difference between ‘Trust, but verify’, and the current mob mentality of ‘Distrust everything! Enshrine your ignorance!’ People want to feel ‘belonging’, but chase it the wrong way: “I am part of the exclusive, elite, little group that knows how things REALLY are! And you, poor sheep, do not! Your criticism is proof we are right! TRAITOR!”

Sigh....

When Trump was shot at during his Butler rally, I saw similar tendencies, but it didn’t seem as widespread as it does now. The sheer level of distrust is sickening, and it is ripping people apart, as each, individually, disconnected from everyone else, thinks they know better, and ARE better.

A criminal shoots up a Latter Days Saints church? People gleefully pile on top, pointing out that Mormons, according to them, are not Christians. “No, this is not an attack on Christianity, since LDS is not Christian!” Even if that is correct from a Nicean point of view: United we stand, divided we fall.

What are we doing, conservative America? MAGA America? Faithful America? Right-wing America? Republican America? America, period?

Division festers on distrust. Trust build unity. Which path are we choosing?

How easily are we distracted...

How easily are we wrong...

How easily do we choose what ‘feels’ right, like honey dripping in our ears...

How quickly do we dismiss others who dare raise fair criticism or questions as ‘quislings, ‘feds’, ‘paid opposition’, as ‘traitors’... (Keep in mind: what is the punishment for treason? Death. No, calling people you disagree with ‘traitors’ is not that different from calling them Nazi!)

Chasing ghosts and irrelevant tangents, with conjectures and opinions hidden as ‘proven fact’, and any doubt or push-back, however justified, seen as proof they are right, and the deeply ingrained distrust worn like a badge of honor. People say they trust themselves, because they cannot trust others. They have it backwards. We trust others, because we cannot trust ourselves.



…

We cannot have a society without trust.

We cannot make America great without trust.

We cannot get past ourselves without trust.

When will we learn this vital lesson?

