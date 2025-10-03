ArnGrimR

ArnGrimR

Guy Montag, E-451
1d

"Just as last time, about the Butler attempt to assassinate then candidate Trump, where Martenson tried to shoehorn in a second shooter as well, he falls short on his claims."

Agreed, I remember watching a similar arguments he made about a sound analysis of the Trump shooting bullet sounds.

And, I agree with you that "opinions are like assholes. Everybody's got one."

"Anyone can have an opinion or speculate. ... ratios, likes, and reposts mean little when they run afoul of actual evidence. We pride ourselves in being independent thinkers; ... But confirmation bias is a hell of a drug. If we are going to be truly “red pilled,” we must reject any theory that runs contrary to any facts or evidence, and not try to shoehorn a theory into a glass slipper of a narrative, however much we think that narrative is true. Facts steer narratives, narratives should never steer facts or our interpretation of them."

You see the same "shoehorning" done by vaccine believers who dismiss data and studies that conflict with their vaccine religion. e.g. see Aaron Siri's recent book, "Vaccines, Amen" and the documentary coming out on October 13th "An Inconvenient Study" aninconvenientstudy.com

Jim Mueller
1d

When Dr Paul Mauer said (in that Roger Stone interview) that there's a 10% chance of the bullet staying inside the body, I think he pulled that number straight out of his ass. It's obviously not an objective claim. He should've given examples if it was, because it sounds utterly ridiculous to me.

There's no way that Charlie Kirk's neck stopped that bullet. No way... The absurdity of that is off the charts imo.

Arn, in the comments of your previous analysis, we talked about the "round hole" at such an oblique angle [from a bullet ricocheting off the top of plate armor]. Now, in the "Episode 2" video that you posted here, pause it @10:22 and notice how Charlie Kirk is leaning forward... It all lines up perfectly with a slug glancing off the top edge of plate armor. It seems like it should be obvious to anyone...

The fact that he held onto the mic as his head moved first up, and then back, also points to serious brain injury. Both hands clenched and his arms came up to his chest...

You mentioned that you've never seen armor plates with nipples, and used that as evidence that he wasn't wearing armor. I've never seen such a thing either, and I didn't see the freeze frame that you're referring to, but let's consider the possibly of a freeze frame actually showing nipples under his tee shirt. Seems to me that it all adds up. If you don't want anyone to know that you're wearing armor, it would be easy to add that detail, even if the armor wasn't made that way.

