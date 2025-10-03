The most credible conspiracy theory out there about what happened with Charlie Kirk, currently gaining traction, is by Chris Martenson. In 2 videos (so far), he lays out his own case about what happened. Yet Martenson’s analysis shows some very serious flaws, leading to flawed major conclusions (2nd shooter) that only confuse and detract from what is real. This leads to a perverse vicious circle: when the official investigation and trial reach different conclusions, people will see that as ‘proof’ that ‘they’ are hiding something, in turn leading to even more distrust. That is why it is so important to get things right, and people posting any claims about events such as this shooting of Charlie Kirk carry a huge burden and responsibility (myself included).

Anyone can have an opinion or speculate. In our age of social media, great weight is given to those with high follower counts and those who produce the next viral post.

However, it’s important to remind ourselves that ratios, likes, and reposts mean little when they run afoul of actual evidence. We pride ourselves in being independent thinkers; informed consumers of media from a wide range of sources. But confirmation bias is a hell of a drug.

If we are going to be truly “red pilled,” we must reject any theory that runs contrary to any facts or evidence, and not try to shoehorn a theory into a glass slipper of a narrative, however much we think that narrative is true. Facts steer narratives, narratives should never steer facts or our interpretation of them.

Let’s take a closer look.

In his first video, his spatial analysis based on the Losee Building location seems correct, and in line with what I found: about 9 degrees angle towards Kirk, from Kirk’s left, and about 10 degrees downward angle.

And:

He points out the ‘pugilist pose’, also called ‘decorticate posturing, indicating traumatic brain injury.

Next, Martenson looked at deer hide entry and exit wounds, with a nice, small, round entry, and a much larger, ragged, irregular exit wound. A high-powered rifle shot should have gone straight through, he notes, especially if hitting a much narrower human neck.

He then discusses the downward angle, where he allows for an error in placement of the exact entry location, indicating that the round could have hit the first and second rib. This is a very important allowance, that he then forgets about completely. More on why that is so very important later.

He points out, correctly, that a bullet does not really deflect unless something reasonably hard is hit.

Skipping a part, Martenson points out the impact of temporary cavitation. That is an important point that is missed by so many other theories and commentators. Neck balloons, Martenson claims even the chest, but I don’t see evidence of that: the t-shirt hinders any proper view of that. (Also: makes little sense why the main cavitation would happen so far from the entry point, contrary to observation of gel block cavitation.)



He shows the difference in neck size. First, he shows the outline of Charlie’s neck at the moment of impact, and then the neck during the cavitation right afterwards (in the next frame):

Compare with:

Very nice work!



Martenson DOES accept that the bullet stopped in Charlie’s body, again contrary to so many other theories and commentators. There simply is NO evidence of a second wound, be it an exit would, accepting the neck wound as the entry, or as an entry wound, making the neck wound the exit wound (which is disproven by the complete lack of blood and tissue splatter). With a high-powered round (the gun shot crack-pop sounds gives at least that much information away) that should have been rather clear. Yet there is NO indication of 2 wounds. The wound in the neck is also NOT an exit wound: there is no spray, and blood comes out only AFTER the hole was punched in his neck, not ‘at the same time’ that happened. A vital distinction.

All this brings Martenson to the following list of conclusions. He is careful not to say ‘proven’, but uses ‘high and medium confidence’. As one should.

In response to the problems he noted, he postulates 2 possible locations, both on the same roof of a different building (the Sorenson Student Center), much closer to the tent where Charlie was:

From above:

In his second video, Martenson quickly reiterates his main argument from the first video. Next, he debunks the idea that Kirk was wearing body armor (no model I know is so anatomically correct that it has nipples, which can be clearly seen in a still Martenson provided), the idea of the exploding microphone (the sound has the hallmark crack-pop of a high-power bullet).



Another point he tackled was idea of the gun being disassembled, pointing out the gun that Tyler had, as shown in the released picture, does not fold. The video Martenson used in this context shows that disassembling it takes less than a minute. So that remains possible: assembling it can be done very quickly, too. Both the video he showed as his own commentary make the point that even when disassembled, the barrel and stock do not fit a small backpack, as Tyler was wearing. That leaves his pant leg. Martenson claims that those rifle parts could not be there, either, as pictures of Tyler in a stairwell shows both his legs flexing at the knee.

Martenson then questions if it is really Tyler Robinson we see in those stairwell pics, by examining the ear shape. He doesn’t seem sure, himself, but asserts ‘it isn’t a good match’, but also that “he can’t really tell, potato camera and stuff...” It is not clear, at all, and they look similar enough, through the different angles and blurriness, to make a comparison based on those two pictures inconclusive.

Martenson points out at the many cameras present on campus, and calls for the footage of the many different angles to be released.

Next, Martenson comes to what seems the main point in his second video, pointing at a potentially disqualifying discrepancy that would exonerate Tyler. He examines the video that shows the shooter running over the rooftop right after the shot. First the angle from well behind the whole plaza, where we see a person run over the roof, and jump of at the corner, into the grass, and then keeps running. Of importance is the time stamp, and the timing in regards to the moment Kirk was shot.

The second main, important video was taken from within the building right behind and above the tent Charlie was in. We see the audience, focusing on Kirk, then react when he got shot.

Here he points where the video was taken from, and the angle of view.



Martenson claims the video started a quarter of a second after the shot rang out, and that people react to the sound in a wave pattern, going from the left closest to the building to the right and away from the building (from the point of view of the camera). Martenson explains that some people react instinctively to the sound, which is very fast, but that others react to the reaction of other people, which takes some more processing time, as a conscious process/reaction.

He claims that the people at the left, closest to the overpass building the video was shot from, were ‘ostensibly closer to the sound’. He suggests, it seems, without saying it out loud, that this indicates the position of the shooter, closer to the rooftop he suggested in his first video. Not sure about that.

Next, he tries to back up his suggestion by looking at a very short video from the front of the tent, people right in front of Kirk, as he was shot. He sees 2 people flinch immediately, and uses this as the moment the first people flinched, as well.

That, then, produces a link between the second video with the shot, and the first video with the wave, where the reaction of the flinch in the second video is at the same time as the first reaction of the people in the first video. This leaves not enough time for the shooter to have gotten up from full prone shooting position into running, as seen in that first video. Linked, again, with the time stamp of the FBI released rooftop video (where the person runs and jumps off the roof).

He admits it is mere guess work, but he puts it out to add ‘reasonable doubt’ to the idea the roof guy took the shot.



It all seems very logical, and Martenson gives a very nice presentation, some parts absolutely top notch analysis. Which is why it is getting the traction it is.

Yet there are major problems.

In Martenson’s first video:



First to note, Martenson claims “I think we all do and think we all know that we can’t trust our government to do that. That something’s very wrong at the FBI at this point in time. We just don’t know. Don’t know why, but they just aren’t interested in conducting proper investigations.” Many people echo this, and I fully understand why, even if Martenson doesn’t. We distrust the FBI because the FBI has been weaponized by Obama and Biden against their political opponents. That broke the trust we had in the FBI as a neutral, non-political investigative arbiter. It is not that ‘the FBI is not interested in conducting proper investigations,’ at all. It is that they have been politicized. THAT is the core. And I agree, that warrants a healthy dose of distrust. Even under new management, there are holdouts and ripple effects of the old policies and abuses, we cannot rule that out. But to claim that the FBI under Trump would willfully bungle or not be interested in a good investigation into the murder of a political activist who almost single-handedly gave Trump his 2024 victory by turning the youth vote around? The mental gymnastics are rather stunning. As I said before: the way many people have completely thrown out all trust is very damaging.

Side note: at the same time people (rightly) criticize the FBI and law enforcement for NOT providing evidence to support their claims, those same people run with claims made by Candace Owens WITHOUT any evidence or receipts to back up her very serious claims. Why is that? Only explanation coming to mind is bias confirmation. “Her claims line up with my suspicions, so I will believe them, even though she has not given any proof. How dare the FBI not release all the proof for their claims, how very suspicious!”

Besides this bias problem that Martenson shows as well, there are other, more serious problems.

He shows this image.

This is nitpicking, but his placement of the neck vertebrae, the small black oval at the back of the neck, is plain wrong. Human neck vertebrae are located in the MIDDLE of the neck. (Something he did not pick up on, even as he showed an anatomically correct cross section a very short while later, a mistake repeated in his second video.)

A major point of criticism is the placement of the entry wound. Where he allowed some wiggle room or error margin in the location when he gave the downward slope, here he seems very certain about the exact location. Looking at that shot, and the placement, he states: ‘This is the EXACT path we WOULD EXPECT’.

Is this the case, though?

For comparison with a sharper image of Charlie Kirk’s neck, and my proposed location, look at the below image, at the beginning of the event when Charlie was throwing out MAGA hats into the crowd.

Why is he so certain that this is the EXACT location for the entry wound, without the wiggle room he allowed earlier? This is extremely important, as he draws very strong conclusions based on the trajectory as indicated by that location of the entry wound. One inch closer to the midline, even half an inch, would invalidate his main claim to postulate a second shooter. Yet he is certain about the ‘EXACT path’, without any error margin. This is not serious analysis, especially when drawing such a major conclusion based on that path and what it means!

In his second video Martenson tries to justify his choice for the placement of the entry wound:

Problem is that his midline is skewed. Charlie is already leaning leftward, his shoulders are more straight, his head is leaning left, but his neck is still more straight. The picture was taken a little from Charlie’s right, as well.

Move your own head up and down, right to left, tilt it. Place your hand on the lower part of it: you will see that the lower neck barely moves, no matter how you move your head. Your head tilts, not your neck. In the left image, I show the tilt in the head on the midline, and the straight lines for the outlines of the neck, with the midline merging into the neck, which is straight. This gives us the baseline to assess the placement: rather close to the midline.

My placement closer to the midline can be wrong, too. The autopsy report should shed light on that. Even so, my point stands: there IS wiggle room and a margin of error significant enough to radically alter the internal path of the bullet, well past the single, narrow path Martenson imposes for the shot from the Losee building, only to then discard the possibility of such a shot.

Side note: Since so many people claim that there was no autopsy done, I need to stop and pause here for a second.



Look at the following news segment, aired the day after the shooting. It is reported that Charlie’s body was moved from the Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he was originally brought to, to the State Medical Office in Taylorsville. Why? The reported answers: because it is state law that an autopsy be done in murder cases. There IS an autopsy, the report of which has not been made public, which, again, is not unusual, at all.

Also informative is this report by Crossroads Report. They contacted the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, who said they could not release any information about Kirk’s autopsy, and that they could not even confirm whether an autopsy had been performed on Charlie Kirk.

Martenson made another important error right before the above anatomical cross section and path, and repeated after. He called the ‘vertebral tubercles’ ‘wimpy bones’, ‘completely insignificant bones’, with ‘not a chance in the world’ that this bone could have deflected the bullet.

This is false. The vertical tubercules are made of cortical bone, which is the dense, outer layer of bone. They need to withstand the continued mechanical stress from carrying a roughly 10 pound head, stabilizing it, head movements, rotating, withstanding acceleration and deceleration forces (g force) when running and turning, impact support when falling, etc. They have to be strong. Yes, a dog can chew through them rather quickly, but that is not an argument to call them ‘wimpy’ and ‘insignificant’, to prove that they could not have had any impact on the bullet path. Even the very thin ear cartilage of Trump during the Butler shooting had an impact on the bullet path, as I showed in my analysis of that event here.

That makes 2 serious errors. First the failure to allow an error margin to account for at least the possibility of Tyler as the shooter, and second the dismissal of the hardness/significance of even the cervical tubercules.

Those 2 errors blind Martenson for the possibility of Tyler as a shooter. He conclusively states that Tyler COULD NOT have been the shooter. Period. No doubt. That now leads to drastic explanations, the presence of a second shooter, but without any direct evidence for that.

There are other problems with his conclusion (and therefore, with the theory that led him to that conclusion).

A user on X, i11umin8ed, posted this:

“I’ve concluded my acoustic analysis of the Charlie Kirk shooting. I have done crack-bang measurements, identified what are echoes and what are not, triangulated the gunshot direction, and I’ve done all the math and wrote algorithms to visualize the real world bullet velocity, shockwave, and muzzle blast on this video to make sense of it all. It is confirmed, the shooter was on the Losee Center.”

He does not give the actual code to check, only the video with his results. In the comments, he explains his methodology in detail, which makes recreating it very easy to do. This shows proper work and confidence. I haven’t done the work to check it, as I don’t have the tools to do so. Any in the audience adept with this?

Also very important:

The distance from the rooftop Martenson points at as the real location of the shooter is between 55m and 70m (about 60 to 77 yards) away from where Charlie Kirk was seated under his TPUSA tent. This is less than to a little more than half the distance from the Losee shooting perch (140 yards). The crack-pop of the gun shot is consistent with 140 yards, but NOT with 60-77 yards... This, by itself, is VERY strong evidence against Martenson’s claim of a second shooter on the rooftop of the Sorenson Student Center.

Another issue: the many people on top of the building right behind Kirk would have had a fairly decent view of the rooftop edge overlooking the plaza, right where Martenson claims the second shooter was located, 50 to 77 yards away, and only 1 story higher. That seems much harder to miss.

Here is another point. Not necessarily against Martenson, but related and helpful for the overall understanding of this case.



Listen to this podcast between Roger Stone and Dr. Paul Mauer, a neurosurgeon with extensive ballistics experience, starting at 29 minutes 05 seconds. He explains that while in 90% of the cases such high-powered bullet would go straight through, in 10% of the cases it would not. That is significant. (I would not board a plane with a 10% chance it would crash. Would you?)

The following witness report does directly contradict the claim by Martenson. In a long podcast by Gary Melton, guest George Webb, an investigative journalist, made a very interesting comment, tying it directly to the claims by Martenson.

“I know Chris Martinsson had said like 20 degrees and a 20°ree elevation. And I talked from a to a kid who witnessed it from that elevation on that would have been right below where Chris Martinson said at peak prosperity, and he said the shot came from back and to the left.

[...]

Instead of the shot coming from Charlie’s 12 o’clock, right, Chris Martinson is saying the shot came from more like Charlie’s 10 o’clock. So, I interviewed a kid at Charlie’s 10 o’clock and it was from the back to the right, which would have placed it at sort of the 12 o’clock position, but he said there was a lot of reverberation because of the concrete and all the walls and so forth, but he thought it was back into the left. So, basically his at least to some degree, his witness testimony is basically that it kind of corroborates where Tyler’s alleged location was.”



George Webb also shows just how incredibly easy it was to get to that rooftop position. There literally is a walkway all the way to the edge of the roof, requiring you only to climb over a standard hip high fence, and you’re 10 yards away from the shooting perch. (Source)

What if the gun was stashed near that back entry to the roof, where Tyler had to pick it up, and where he dropped it off again? This is speculation, but not impossible, once you understand the lay of the land.

In Green you see the shooter’s perch, and his path across the roof, to the jump, over the grassy knoll, crossing the road, to where he dropped his gun.

In Red, you see the X marking the perch, the large circle marking where the walking path gives very easy access to the roof, the arrow points at an open stairwell to get to that walking path. The other red circle indicates where the shooter jumped off the roof: the shortest distance to the gun drop point.



Full speculation:



In Orange: approach. From the gun pick-up point, across the parking lot, to the stairs, onto the roof. Very easy, very efficient, and away from the center of the campus, where everyone’s attention was on Charlie Kirk.

Counter to at least the gun pick-up part of that speculation: what about the limp he is seen to have in doorbell camera footage?



A more likely path, based on videos on which Tyler appeared, is this (source, but note that a short deviation from 5 towards 9 is possible, then back on track to 6, 7, 8, and a second time to 9):

There is a camera point right where the walking path reaches the rooftop. That would be very interesting footage to have...

In Martenson’s second video:



On the disassembled gun:

It is possible to disassemble guns in a very basic way: barrel – stock, and to do so rather quickly. It does leave the long barrel, but that is a lot more manageable than the whole gun itself. Except, what if the barrel was not all the way down his leg, but only down his upper leg and under his shirt, which makes a lot more sense, and is not nearly as noticeable as a barrel restricting movement not just of the upper leg, but ALSO the lower leg.

Also, take a closer look at the third picture:

Look at the Green circle, and what the green arrow points at. It does look like a bolt? Keys? A cell phone?

This picture shows something very deep in his leg, but it seems much deeper than a typical men’s jeans front pocket:

Again: perhaps a cell phone? Notice also the way he is going down the steps. Not the normal way, it seems, but consistent with the limp he was described to have.

None of this is conclusive, just blurry stills. I am just pointing out that the picture evidence we have, so far, does NOT rule out Tyler carrying a disassembled barrel and stock under his shirt and in his pants (upper leg only). This cannot be dismissed, yet, and remains plausible. As Martenson admitted: having the barrel in his pants would have had to leave an outline. Is that what we can see here? Again, nothing conclusive, the stills are too grainy. But, can’t be discounted, either, as some elements that ARE visible do seem to reveal ‘something’ large down his right upper leg pants...

It might even be moot, depending on when and where those stills were taken, and if that was before or after he picked up the gun, per my previous speculation.

On the missing shadow:

Some people claim that rooftop video was faked, because you can see a shadow when the person ran over the gravel portion, but NOT when running over the white surface. This is easy to explain: the white surface reflected so much more light, and is much brighter, making the small shadow disappear in the eye of the sensor, which is over-saturated. Notice how his lower legs disappear, as well, when he reaches that white spot. This is a sensor light saturation/contrast issue, not an artifact of doctoring the footage. And as Martenson points out: the ‘disappearing person’ could just have taken a turn onto the grass, that cannot be ruled out, and is not uncommon or weird by itself.



The rifle is also much thinner than his legs, but see how thin his legs look, not always properly caught by the camera. As Martenson admits, not clear, he could have had the rifle with him. You do see his arm move in a way you move it when picking up something long, right before he jumps down. To me, it looks as if he does have something long in that towel (?), that he put down when he started to climb over the edge of the roof (something long, to the immediate left of the pointer finger), pick it up again once past that point, right before he made the jump.

On the timing of the people reacting:



If you look at this video

You see that Kirk gets shot at the 24 second mark, and that people take a full 2 seconds before they start ducking. It takes time to register that the sound they heard was a gun shot, and that Kirk was shot. The involuntary reflex that some have is caused by hearing the gun shot. Those 2 people right in front of Kirk’s tent, as Martenson’s test case, are very bad test cases. The bullet traveled right over their heads, the sonic boom must have been very loud and audible for them. They flinch.

Most people in Martenson’s first video are ducking, getting low. The idea of the wave he notices is an artifact of the video panning to the right, suggesting such wave motion, but people are dropping down in every section, at the same time, as other videos with different angles show. The ducking reaction is a voluntary action, people realizing there is danger, seeing Kirk collapse, and/or seeing other people duck. That is NOT based on the sound. Many people don’t flinch much when hearing a gun shot, others do.

Not yet convinced?

Check this video, from above, and how the whole crowd, below in the plaza and above on the surrounding walkways, react with a 2-3 second delay, all together. There is no ‘wave’ based on how fast people hear the sound, but a shared and delayed reaction when people realize what had just happened.

Also: how does Martenson explain that people that far out towards the left side are the first to hear the sound of the bullet, if his theory is correct? And not people much closer to that roof edge he places his (real) second shooter?

These problems place his whole idea of a time discrepancy on very loose screws, if not outright discard it. Using a single video of a crowd wide effect, without corroborating it properly with other crowd wide sources, is not good form. Comparing apples to oranges between the flinch in front of the tent, by people more affected by the sonic boom of the bullet flying over their heads, as a reference for people ducking much further away, is similarly not good form.

He is the best, however, of all the conspiracy theories out there, with his second shooter theory. There is so much worse out there.

One quick example:

They attached a video, showing this as ‘proof’:

Except, NO. Absolutely no.

Not even basic fact checking was done, and the poster (this was the second or third post with the same alarmist claim I saw, all copied from each other) has NO knowledge of the area and situation. It is pure ignorance, pushed as ‘citizen journalism’. Except, it is NOT citizen journalism. Any citizen claiming to be doing citizen journalism has to be doing journalism. Simply posting a claim or picture or video does not make you a journalist. There are rules. Procedures. A whole ethos and deontology to follow. A huge responsibility.

In this case:

Look at the cruciform spire top in the picture above, and compare with the google maps screenshot below; look at the circled area where Tyler was shooting from on top of the Losee building, and the pyramidal cones on the roof of the building in FRONT of the Losee building, with the yellow arrow showing the direction of the view you present.

If your interpretation of an event clashes with what is known, the most common explanation is because YOU missed something. Why then do so many people insist that the common explanation must be wrong, instead? And instead postulate a whole new theory, even wilder, with ZERO positive proof for it?

Getting the below screenshot to confirm the situation took me 5 seconds. This is so inanely basic, it is horrendous. But, somehow, par for the course.

In conclusion:



Martenson has some really excellent points. His form and packaging is superb, kudos to his team!

Problem is: he made a crucial mistake at a key point. Not allowing for any error margin in the wound location, forcing the shot by Tyler from the Losee Building into a single possible trajectory, and then excluding that trajectory based on the lack of a corresponding exit wound, is a major flaw. There is wiggle room he CANNOT exclude that would place the wound more towards the center of Charlie’s neck, which now no longer requires us to postulate a second shooter, and a full conspiracy with many, many moving parts.



Next he misinterprets the crowd reaction, and fails to properly test his theory. He picks the worst possible example to try to back up his ‘observation’ to tie the observed reaction to the exact time of the shot.

In short, despite pointing out some really excellent points, and really amazing videos as packaging, his conclusions are fully debunked, and should be discarded.



Just as last time, about the Butler attempt to assassinate then candidate Trump, where Martenson tried to shoehorn in a second shooter as well, he falls short on his claims.

(For full breakdown of that case, see here, and a direct refutation of Martenson here.)

People are now claiming that Tyler is not a real person, or was, but no longer alive. It’s crazy out there, all fueled by a complete distrust, not backed up by a proper understanding of the facts. This is not Martenson’s fault, of course, but videos like his, with jumps to conclusions and faulty interpretation, feeding into this malaise of utter distrust, did contribute to this.

In order to know what happened, and to be able to answer questions about who else helped, why Tyler did this, what and/or who drove him to this act of violence, it is very important we start from the right foundation, starting with: what exactly happened.



We heard 1 shot.

We saw a person on the Losee Building.

Extrapolating from there: does that match the video evidence we have about the impact of the shot, the location of the entry wound, the presumed trajectory and angle of the shot? Are any other facts of importance that could have an effect on this basic understanding?

Based on my previous analysis, confirmed here in some other details, YES.

There was 1 shooter, slightly from the left of Kirk, 140 yards away, from the Losee Building shooting position. The shooter then fled, jumping off the roof.

All the rest I have not touched yet. Who helped the shooter? Who WAS the shooter? (Tyler did confess, multiple times, according to the reports: you can doubt their veracity and reject them, but based on which FACTS would you do so? Facts, mind you, not interpretations.) What inspired the shooter?

Those are also very important but cannot be answered correctly if we do not first get the basic facts right, as outlined here and in my previous analysis.

First things first.

Don’t be hasty.

Don’t trust pixelated blurs.

Curb that insane distrust.