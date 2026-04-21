Recent events led to another media storm, this time riling up people on the right, on the left, and in the middle, and both atheists and Christians, Protestant and Catholic alike. A lot is said about this, often operating within a very narrow window, missing the wider context. This article is an attempt to provide that wider context through three interconnected cases, and is necessarily rather dense as a result. By the end you should have all the tools and insight to judge those recent events and messages much better, even if your final judgment remains.

There is a doctrine regarding communication and interaction we are missing. Call it a doctrine of mockery: not as contempt, not as a default method, but as a precise tool with a long and serious pedigree. Under this doctrine, mockery is legitimate when it targets a false claim posing as truth (which includes illusory claims that ‘seem’ truthful but aren’t), it is aimed at the claim or a person as actor within such claim, it breaks a closed narrative that resists argument, and that aims to restore the possibility of truth or argument. On the other hand, mockery becomes illegitimate when it replaces argument permanently, it targets persons as person, or when it operates without grounding in truth.

Look at Elijah mocking the priests of Baal, and Baal himself, relentlessly. Elijah would even make Trump blush! There is value and necessity in mockery, but it has to remain conditional and contextual, not as a default method. Evil can and should be mocked. It is in the fairy tale of the Emperor’s Clothes. Who was swindled first? The courtiers and advisors of the emperor, the high nobility, the learned people! Who exposes the spell? The little child, naive, unlearned, no position. What broke the spell? Relentless mockery by all the people, from bottom first, to the top.

The mockery works because it is aimed accurately, aimed at something genuinely fraudulent or illusory, something that has dressed itself in the authority of the real. That is the precondition. Without it, mockery is just cruelty. Accurate mockery does not create the fraud; it merely names what is already there, dressed in borrowed authority.

Trump knows this. He saw Bush Junior be accused of being slow and low-IQ, with top media magazines having front pages showing him as a chimpanzee. Bush was ‘gentlemanly’ about it, and ignored it, not dignifying that with a response. Result: to this day, we still think instinctively that Bush was mentally low. That is what we’ve been told, and this became the framework. Trump also knows that you cannot argue on such attacks. Instead, you mock, you attack, you counter-punch, hard.

Whether one likes such style is a separate question from whether it was strategically rational. On its own terms, though, it largely was.

One can debate individual elements or answers all you want, but as an overall strategy, in this age of social media and sound bites, it works. Trump refuses to be defined by a media apparatus that is lined up against him. Does it make every single utterance and post therefore ‘good’ and face-value acceptable? Of course not. His followers know to take him seriously, but not literally, while his detractors take him literally, but not seriously.

But here is what is too often missed, and it matters enormously for how we assign moral responsibility:

This method is a reaction, not a primary action. Put differently: mockery is not the origin of degradation, but a response to it. Confusing the response for the cause leads to misassignment of responsibility. The reaction is against people selling an idea through illusion, not argument. That being said, it is vitally important to keep in mind that any such illusion can either be willfully deceptive, or just sloppiness, or any gradation in between. Still, how can you engage in debate with people without a real argument? You can’t. You are mismatched, and will lose, as the optics become warped, too: “He is trying to defend WHAT*? What a creep!”* Or something like that.

Look at the Congo narrative: any attempt to counter it becomes “So you are defending Leopold and genocide?” Having a full monograph makes such silencing and condemning reacion much more difficult, but it is so unwieldy as a response, especially in the forum of media and social media. So, you need to counter-punch.

This order of responsibility and origin of wrong action is very important, as it is too easy to point fingers at the indeed crude style of the counter-puncher, while people forget the polished poison of the image-only, no-argument illusions used to frame narratives, and frame people, against which so little defense is possible. Akin to “when did you stop beating your wife” type attacks.

For context, we are no longer primarily in an argument-based environment, but in an image-based one, where perception often precedes and overrides meaning. What else, after all, are memes, but images in the relevant sense, even when they contain no picture at all: what travels is the frame, the association, the impression, not the argument. Short soundbites, a well-chosen or cropped picture, 10 seconds of video, a quote stripped of context, sent and shared instantaneously across the whole globe, have their impact, and the impressions they create often become accepted as real.

The Charlottesville case is the prime exhibit. Its survival through two presidential campaigns and repeated debunkings, even by otherwise hostile fact-checkers, reveals its true nature: not a contested interpretation, but a politically useful frame sustained by selective extraction and sound-bite dynamics.

It is worth noting that this frame did not emerge organically. Joe Biden’s very first campaign advertisement in 2019 (the launch video of his entire presidential run) made Charlottesville its centerpiece and the “fine people” clip its evidence. The frame was architected at the highest level of Democratic politics from the beginning, then repeated until it calcified. That origin matters: it distinguishes a mistaken reading from a deployed one.

So let’s look back at Charlottesville and the ‘good Nazis’ trope, because it is the prime example surviving from his first term, still used in the 2024 campaign. What happened: an image attack, demonstrably false. I dare you to find a reasoned and defensible reading of his actual speech, in full, in context, where one could conclude that Trump called neo-Nazis ‘good’ or anything of the sort, or where such a reading is at least plausible. The mental distortions needed to get there are just too great.

Trump spoke about the people defending statues of historical figures, and people wanting to take them down: there are good people on both sides. That is the context, very clearly. In the same answer, he explicitly excluded and condemned neo-Nazis and white nationalists. Statement A (“very fine people on both sides”) must be read in light of Statement B, because B is not an afterthought but part of the same utterance. Therefore, any reading of A that includes neo-Nazis contradicts the speaker’s own stated scope.

The “it sounds like” standard deployed by critics is not an interpretive method. It is a projection layer. It can override explicit qualifiers, it is infinitely flexible, and it is not falsifiable. It therefore cannot function as a serious argument about meaning.

When a speaker explicitly defines the scope of a statement within the same utterance, interpretations that ignore that scope are not alternative readings — they are distortions. After all, interpretation must be governed by the completed statement, including explicit qualifiers within the same statement. Any reading that contradicts those qualifiers is not an interpretation but a distortion. There is a difference between what a statement means and how it could be perceived when fragmented, but the perception should never override the meaning.

The claim that Trump praised neo-Nazis is therefore not a competing interpretation but a misreading that requires disregarding explicit clarifications immediately within the same statement. A claim that is demonstrably false but persists, does so because it is politically useful: it is framing, not truth-seeking.

The obvious objection here is: every political faction does this, Republicans included. That is true, and nothing in this analysis denies it, as the point is about method, not about teams. A false claim sustained by selective extraction is false regardless of who deploys it. The Charlottesville case is examined here because it is unusually clean: the debunking is not contested even by hostile sources, the primary text is short and accessible, and the frame persisted anyway. It is a textbook case, not a partisan one.



Persistent, indeed, to the point that both Biden and Harris used it in the 2024 presidential election campaign, even after repeated debunking even by Trump-hostile fact-checkers. Any serious person repeating that claim today is either willfully framing, or is stupid/gullible. Not much wiggle room left there, even if not none.

All of this, the doctrine of mockery, the counter-punch, the Charlottesville analysis, rests on a single underlying principle that deserves to be stated plainly:

Epistemic and rhetorical responsibility scales with two variables simultaneously: reach and authority.

When I think on my own about, say, politics: who cares how I do that (not that the how is completely unimportant, either).

When I talk with my family around the dinner table about politics: who cares, as we explore together.

When I talk to friends: I have to be mildly careful how I put things.

When I post about it on my blog, with 5,000 subscribers: I better get things right and sourced, properly balanced, but without a full academic footnote apparatus, or the careful hedging of institutes.

When an institute or politician/leader talks: be very calibrated and aware.

When the Pope talks: even more so.

The Pope sits at the extreme end of both axes: reach measured in billions, and an authority that many of his listeners will receive not as one input among many to be weighed, but as something closer to settled guidance. He is, after all, styled as ‘shepherd’. That brings an enormous amplification of any imprecision, any ambiguity, any poorly-grounded specific claim.

Which brings us to the recent spat between Trump, Vance, and Pope Leo XIV: the stickiest case of all, and the one that prompted these reflections in the first place.

I typically defend and respect the popes, as their words are often taken out of context to score political points. But here it isn’t that simple.

Let’s look at some of the tweets in question, first. These tweets, posted amid the U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran and in response to strong rhetoric including threats of civilization-ending strikes, presented war in stark, absolute terms without engaging the Church’s own analytic tradition.

and:

(Sources: here and here)

First observation: these tweets present a very absolute position: war is evil, not of God, and peace can only come through coexistence and dialogue. I do not need to love war to feel that something is missing. As J.R.R. Tolkien, himself a WWI veteran of the trenches, remarked rather pointedly, through Faramir, in The Lord of The Rings:



“I do not love the bright sword for its sharpness, nor the arrow for its swiftness, nor the warrior for his glory. I love only that which they defend.”

In an ideal world, the pope is absolutely correct. But are we living in an ideal world?



Next: the Pope’s tweets posed as moral admonition, but without a clear reference to their authority, while also trying to demand ‘dialogue and openness from an equal base’ as a starting point, which would destroy the authority in the dynamic where one even can admonish another. They spoke in a specific context, about a specific war, about specific actors, in clear and absolute language. Afterwards, this gets defended by referring to general moral precepts everyone agrees with: motte-and-bailey style.

Just as meaning must be governed by full context, moral authority must be exercised with sufficient structure to guide application.

The whole levels of distinctions present in Catholic Just War Doctrine were ignored, never mentioned, never acknowledged. As a quick explanation in a longer article at First Things, George Weigel explains:



“The just war way of thinking does not begin with a “presumption against war.”

Aquinas didn’t think so and neither should we. The “presumption against war” starting point smuggles a pacifist premise into just war theory, which then turns just war thinking into a series of hoops for political leaders to jump through. Rather, the just war way of thinking begins with rightly constituted political authority’s responsibility to provide for the security of those for whom public officials have assumed responsibility. That is why a just war is the use of military force in defense or promotion of the common good, which is one of the ends or purposes of politics. Clausewitz may have been wrong about some things, but he was right when he said that war is an extension of politics by other means. If war isn’t that, it’s mindless slaughter.”

In short, Just War doctrine has evolved since articulated by Saint Augustine and later Saint Thomas Aquinas. Madeline Kasper of Notre Dame University explains what this encompasses:



“The theory today has expanded to encompass not just an individual Christian’s participation in war, but whether the war is justified in its own right. There are three main components to just war theory that each have their own criteria. The components are jus ad bellum, justice in starting the war; jus in bello, or just conduct during a war; and jus post bellum, justice after the war (more generally, creating a sustainable and just peace after the war). The undergirding assumption of the theory is that the taking of human life is always murder unless the confrontation conforms to the principles of justice. In this thought, disproportionate or excessive use of force is morally wrong, and war is only justifiable for defensive purposes by a state.

The jus ad bellum principles that are prerequisites for resorting to war are:

Just cause (self-defense or in defense of another state),

Right/legitimate authority (a sovereign state),

Right intention (eventual peace),

A public declaration of war,

War as a last resort (have all diplomatic and legal measures been exhausted?),

Reasonable hope/chance of success.

Proportionality as a criterion fits both jus ad bellum considerations and in bello principles.

The jus in bello principles are:

Proportionality (does the response fit the cause?),

Discrimination/non-combatant immunity (those who do not contribute directly to the fighting of the war should be immune to direct attack).”

These principles need to be weighted and decided by the leaders of nations, based on the information available to them, to the best of their knowledge and ability: a responsibility I do not wish on anyone.

Just War doctrine exists precisely because the Church recognized that the application of moral principles to actual conflicts is not straightforward. It requires careful analysis of legitimate authority, just cause, right intention, proportionality, probability of success, last resort. The doctrine is designed to prevent the kind of simple moral assertion that bypasses all that complexity. So now the Pope can say he is no politician, and does not want to debate Trump on this. But his own words intermixed on the political plane, not just that of grand, general moral principles, denying Trump his prudential judgment completely, then hiding behind ‘moral principles.’

You cannot deploy the weight of the papal office to land a specific moral judgment on named actors in an active conflict and then, when challenged, retreat to the posture of a fellow dialogue partner demanding ‘openness from an equal base.’ The first move invokes authority; the second evades accountability for having invoked it.

This is a good place to add another reminder: what is and isn’t considered authoritative and binding within the Catholic Church, which is so often misunderstood, even by Catholics.



The highest level are ex cathedra statements: authoritative, part of the magisterium, and infallible. They are also very rare, with only a small number of universally recognized papal definitions in modern times (most notably in 1854 and 1950).

The question of what constitutes infallible teaching is more complex than this (since the Church also teaches infallibly through the ordinary and universal magisterium), but this suffices for our purposes here.

Beyond that, the Church teaches through the ordinary magisterium as well: encyclicals, apostolic constitutions, and similar documents. These do carry real authority and require religious submission of intellect and will. But even there, the level of authority varies depending on content and context: not every statement is definitive, and not every element is irreformable.

That distinction matters, because here we are not even operating at any of these two levels. We are talking about remarks made in interviews, to journalists, in tweets, about informal statements applying general principles to concrete situations.

Those are not formal acts of the magisterium in the strict sense, and they operate at the level of prudential judgment. They deserve to be taken seriously, but they are not binding in the same way as doctrinal teaching, and they can be evaluated and even respectfully disagreed with.

That is not “cafeteria Catholicism.” It is simply recognizing the distinctions the Church itself makes. Which, it needs to be pointed out, contains a real area of ambiguity, which is significantly strained by modern forms of communication.



This distinction is not novel. As Cardinal Ratzinger (later Benedict XVI) noted in a 2004 memorandum, there can be legitimate diversity of opinion among Catholics on matters such as war or capital punishment, without this undermining their standing within the Church.





Look at Lumen Gentium 25, for example: that section reflects a context of normal modes of promulgation, preserving the distinction between the pope-as-private-theologian vs the pope-as-teacher-of-the-universal-Church. Even more, there is the distinction between the pope as private theologian, the pope as authentic teacher, short of ex cathedra definition, and the pope as definer of dogma. That second category is not precisely defined, and contains some ambiguity, even if we all recognize the teaching authority exercised through those various types of documents.

But modern times, with immediate media coverage around the globe, and the new communication means available through social media apps, do not fit cleanly within that middle section: one cannot seriously demand that a papal tweet carries the same weight as an encyclical or pastoral letter! Doesn’t mean we can just ignore them, either, but they are much closer to the pope speaking as a private theologian or pastor than to the pope exercising his formal teaching authority. That distinction needs to be maintained, and it matters not to create space for dissent, but to protect the credibility of the magisterium itself.

Calling this ‘cafeteria Catholicism’, apart from being wrong, ignores the distinctions the Church itself makes. Collapsing those distinctions into ultramontanism, giving the pope a much broader and sweeping binding authority, doesn’t solve the problem: it creates a worse one.

And then there is the diagnostic signal that should not be ignored: this intervention was immediately celebrated by liberals and others who would otherwise never mention the Pope except derisively. When an institution that progressives normally dismiss or deride suddenly becomes an authoritative cudgel against Trump, that selective embrace is itself diagnostic. It suggests the intervention landed where it was functionally useful, regardless of the speaker’s intent.

Compare the two registers available to a Pope. John Paul II and Benedict XVI, a philosopher and a theologian, were very precise in their statements. Francis and Leo XIV are described as more pastoral. There is a need for all three categories: sometimes the pastoral instinct cuts through to something real that doctrinal precision would have obscured, while we also need the philosophical and theological precision to help guide our actions and understanding.

I have defended this many times when the Pope was attacked similarly. Take the case of the atheist father: “Wait, what?! The Pope said an unbaptized atheist father would be in heaven? He rejects his own theology!” Which was ignoring the actual context of the conversation with a distraught son who had lost his atheist father. The Pope saw the pain and tears in the child, and spoke pastorally: if a father did not withhold what was good and true (baptism of his children) and the child has such love for that father, why not leave this judgment to God, and trust in the Heavenly Father to make His call on that earthly one? Very different, and defensible. Thief-on-the-cross style.

The pastoral register excels when the goal is consolation in irreducible personal mystery before God. It falters when applied to questions that demand the analytic distinctions the tradition itself has painstakingly developed, precisely because those distinctions exist to guard against oversimplification in matters of blood and sovereignty.

The pastoral mode belongs in that register. It doesn’t purport to be doctrinal precision; the context makes clear what it is. The problem arises when the pastoral mode (impressionistic, emotionally responsive, aimed at the heart of a particular moment) gets deployed on questions that require the precise mode.

War and peace between nuclear or near-nuclear powers, involving a regime with the specific character of Iran’s, in a specific active conflict, with specific named political actors: that is not a pastoral moment. Using the pastoral register there doesn’t make the intervention more humble or more human. It makes it less honest, because the complexity is not incidental background noise that pastoral warmth can bypass. It is the actual substance of the question.

Here, however, I am torn. This one is very hard to salvage cleanly, in particular because his tweets were too specific in context, too absolute in language, and too glaringly absent any of the considerations of Just War, while his subsequent remarks doubled down, while hiding behind general principles.

Sigh.

The worst part is this: the Catechism of the Catholic Church has this to say, very explicitly: “2309 The strict conditions for legitimate defense by military force require rigorous consideration. the gravity of such a decision makes it subject to rigorous conditions of moral legitimacy. At one and the same time: - the damage inflicted by the aggressor on the nation or community of nations must be lasting, grave, and certain; - all other means of putting an end to it must have been shown to be impractical or ineffective; - there must be serious prospects of success; - the use of arms must not produce evils and disorders graver than the evil to be eliminated. The power of modern means of destruction weighs very heavily in evaluating this condition.

These are the traditional elements enumerated in what is called the “just war” doctrine. The evaluation of these conditions for moral legitimacy belongs to the prudential judgment of those who have responsibility for the common good.”



Catch that? The evaluation of these conditions for moral legitimacy in the first place belongs to the prudential judgment of those who have responsibility for the common good. Meaning, leaders of nations. Not the Pope. Yes, the pope needs to keep reminding those leaders of the importance of those conditions, but speaking as if all war is necessarily evil and ‘not of God’, and the heavily implied negative moral judgement of such statements, is not the way to do that.



So yes, popes should speak on war and peace: that is well within the tradition, and silence would be its own failure. The failure here is one of intellectual discipline and epistemic honesty, not of overreach in principle. A statement that engaged Just War categories explicitly, acknowledged the genuine complexity of the Iranian situation, granted prudential disagreement its legitimate space, and then articulated specific concerns, would have been both more honest and much harder to weaponize.

There is a specific kind of damage that imprecision at the top of a hierarchy causes, and it falls hardest on the wrong people. The casual critic who attacks the Pope for the atheist father remark hasn’t done the work and can be answered. The persons who weaponized the Iran tweets haven’t done the work either and can, in principle, be answered. But those who have done the work, who defend the tradition carefully, who know Just War doctrine and its purpose, who respect the office, are left having to either defend something genuinely indefensible on its own terms, or publicly criticize an institution they respect and have defended at cost.

That is a real burden to place on your most thoughtful and loyal interlocutors. And it is one of the less visible costs of imprecision at the top of a hierarchy.



There is a thread connecting the Charlottesville analysis and the Pope Leo analysis that is worth naming more explicitly. In both cases, the failure is upstream: a claim or statement that is imprecise, ungrounded, or stripped of its governing context. In both cases, that upstream failure creates a downstream exploitation opportunity that becomes almost impossible to close. And in both cases, the burden falls heaviest not on the cynics who weaponize the frame, but on the careful people who must choose between defending the indefensible and criticizing what they respect. The doctrine of mockery, the responsibility scale, the Just War framework: all of these are tools for identifying where the upstream failure actually occurred, and assigning responsibility accordingly. That is the real work, where the social media spat is just a symptom.

So, in conclusion:

What connects every case examined here, from Bush and the chimp covers, Charlottesville and the 2019 campaign launch, to the papal tweets and the liberal embrace of them, is a single dynamic: the image moves faster than the argument, the fragment travels further than the context, and the impression outlasts the correction.

This is not new: Elijah knew it, and the child in the crowd knew it. What is new is the scale and the speed, and the way institutions built for slower, more deliberate communication are now operating in an environment they were not designed for: sometimes with grace, sometimes with damaging imprecision.

The doctrine of mockery, properly understood, is one response to that environment: not a surrender to it, but a refusal to be defined by its worst dynamics. The responsibility scale is another: a reminder that the obligation to be precise and grounded is not evenly distributed, but concentrated at the points of greatest reach and greatest authority.

Both tools require the same underlying discipline: knowing where the upstream failure actually occurred before assigning blame for what flows downstream. Get that wrong, and you end up condemning the counter-punch while the original poison goes unnamed. Get it right, and the emperor’s new clothes don’t survive the afternoon.







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© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

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