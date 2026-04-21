ArnGrimR

ArnGrimR

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American Citizen's avatar
American Citizen
5h

As a lifelong practicing Catholic…I’ve seen too many popes endorse leftist brainwashing tactics as their primary religion. Such is Marxism. They both love control and manipulate. Same with some priests and administrators. The church has and will be divided forever as some of us follow the teachings of Jesus Christ.

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