Reading one too many current online posts, designed for efficiency, virality, and screen fit (as well as ‘attention fit’, believe it or not), the following insight came:

“The shorter the sentences, the shallower the thought.”

Important to notice is that this describes texts, as a collection of multiple sentences, and most emphatically not single sentences, hence the plural ‘sentences’, and not just ‘sentence’.

A text that offers a whole series of short lines might be ‘optimized’ for online reading on smartphones, but it doesn’t allow the thought or argument to properly unfold. It is like forcing someone to run while taking only tiny steps.





