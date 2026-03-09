ArnGrimR

ArnGrimR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the PinkFlamingo's avatar
the PinkFlamingo
16h

Brevity is not synonymous with short sentences.

Brevity is the consolidation of thoughts into concise sentences, that are not contingent upon length.

Brevity is achieved through editing; to say the most in as few words as possible.

Repetition is the enemy of brevity, with “few” exceptions such as for emphasis.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ArnGrimR
Jonathan Zartman's avatar
Jonathan Zartman
16h

Fellow professors used to mock my e-mails because I focused on short lines, not paragraphs, but it helps the reader get the main point: “what must I do because of this message?” In reciprocity I feel justified in noting that they often failed to read or respond to a paragraph. However, I fully share your frustration with Substack writers who excessively (obsessively?) use bullet points. I consider the long-form essays on Substack the chief virtue of the medium.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ArnGrimR
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ArnGrimR · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture