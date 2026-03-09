On Brevity
When shortening actually signals loss, not skill
Reading one too many current online posts, designed for efficiency, virality, and screen fit (as well as ‘attention fit’, believe it or not), the following insight came:
“The shorter the sentences, the shallower the thought.”
Important to notice is that this describes texts, as a collection of multiple sentences, and most emphatically not single sentences, hence the plural ‘sentences’, and not just ‘sentence’.
A text that offers a whole series of short lines might be ‘optimized’ for online reading on smartphones, but it doesn’t allow the thought or argument to properly unfold. It is like forcing someone to run while taking only tiny steps.
Brevity is not synonymous with short sentences.
Brevity is the consolidation of thoughts into concise sentences, that are not contingent upon length.
Brevity is achieved through editing; to say the most in as few words as possible.
Repetition is the enemy of brevity, with “few” exceptions such as for emphasis.
Fellow professors used to mock my e-mails because I focused on short lines, not paragraphs, but it helps the reader get the main point: “what must I do because of this message?” In reciprocity I feel justified in noting that they often failed to read or respond to a paragraph. However, I fully share your frustration with Substack writers who excessively (obsessively?) use bullet points. I consider the long-form essays on Substack the chief virtue of the medium.