ArnGrimR

ArnGrimR

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
7d

Unfortunately, very few people want to be bothered with gaining a nuanced understanding of history, so what's left are these simple compressed causality stories you describe. And any more comprehensive or nuanced explanations are from those in academia who often have an (usually neoMarxist) axe to grind and/or know where their bread is buttered. In other words, they're getting paid for layering contemporary, politically fashionable narratives upon times and cultures that wouldn't even relate to the new version. In other words, history in terms as defined by contemporary ideas, but not those of the times being described.

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Jim Toscas's avatar
Jim Toscas
7d

The tendency to compress cause and responsibility into a single oversimplification is the result of a marked increase in a form of mental illness whose sufferers crave victimhood, which in turn requires a clearly-defined oppressor. The compression process is the mechanism by which a single oppressor can be identified in virtually any situation.

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