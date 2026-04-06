“In the 1880s, King Leopold II of Belgium took Congo as his personal fiefdom, exploiting the local population, forcing them to extract rubber to enrich himself, torturing those who didn’t comply, chopping off their hands. In the end, he killed 10 million people in a hidden holocaust.”

Three lines, and everyone nods.

It is clear, morally decisive, and easy to remember. It tells us what happened, who did it, and why. One agent, one mechanism, one outcome, leading to and demanding a single moral judgment: case closed.

But notice what had to happen for this to work.

A vast and poorly documented region is reduced to a single causal chain. A wide range of possible causes, ranging from disease, famine, war, slave raiding, local conflict, administrative fragmentation, tribal tensions, and so on, disappear into one dominant explanation. Numbers of uncertain origin harden into fixed quantities, while images that once illustrated claims become, over time, the proof itself, and partial reports become general patterns. This is how it becomes something everyone simply “knows.”

None of this requires fabrication: it only requires compression.

We are used to thinking in simple causal chains: X caused Y. This is how we learn to understand the world as children. Touch a hot stove and you get burned. Hit someone and there are consequences. These are real, and necessary. But not everything can be understood that way.

At some point, that same structure is carried into domains where it no longer holds. Complex, layered systems are forced into a format that demands a single cause and a single responsible agent. The result is not clarity, but distortion, because the structure of the explanation no longer matches the structure of the reality.

This is not unique to Congo. We see it everywhere. Claims like “ICE is evil” or “illegals cause all our problems” (fill in with your own favorite slogan) follow the same pattern. They are not compelling because they are precise, but because they are simple, portable, and morally satisfying. They work because they hook into something real, but then overextend...

The problem is not that such stories exist, nor whether they are true or not. Notice how for both examples you can point at a kernel of truth! ICE has shot civilians, and illegals have caused problems, after all.

The problem is that we forget what had to be removed, merged, or reinterpreted to make them possible, and how that locked in a specific path to a specific ‘clear and obvious’ conclusion at the end.

Once that is forgotten, the compressed version replaces the layered reality it came from. And from that point on, everything else is read and reinterpreted through it, in a vicious, self-reinforcing circle.

The question, then, is not whether the story is true or false in some absolute sense.

The question is whether the path from evidence to conclusion has preserved the structure of the underlying reality, or whether it has collapsed it into something easier to tell, and easier to believe. The case of Leopold and the Congo is one of the clearest examples of what happens when that collapse is taken for granted.

The next piece reconstructs that process in detail, for those willing to follow the full chain.

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© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

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