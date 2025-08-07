Encouraged prior reading: Frameworks Revisited

It is hard to keep up with everything. Well, not even really ‘everything’ in a literal sense. There is this tendency to remain ‘relevant’ and this is achieved by closely following ‘breaking news’. Many commentators, and fact, many readers, have their own favorite topics they write about or follow. None of that is bad, per se, of course. Those reports and analyses are my main source of information on what is going on, as well. Yet my preferred way of analysis is to look at multiple data points, across various disciplines and fields.



A few years ago, I was reading an article where the author wrote about the lack of critical thinking among so many people. “Some people got angry at me for saying that most Trump supporters lack the ability to engage in critical thinking.” Not just Trump supporters, our society as a whole. Or as Cynical Publius recently lamented on X:

Or consider my recent article on the Epstein case (Divide and Conquer: Lessons from Al Capone and Nuremberg). People got upset with me, even outright accused me of working with the deep state to keep the truth hidden. All because I did not explicitly restate their favored conclusions. Meanwhile, we laugh with the ‘bots’ on the left, with the ‘brain chip implant’ meme.



Yet this cuts both ways...

This article will explore how we think in more depth, on a different level than ‘frameworks’ (if you haven’t read my article on that yet, consider doing so: it will shed valuable insight in how our overarching views strongly impact how we perceive the world around us, and the data we think is ‘neutral’...). In the current information war that is raging, it is crucial to understand this foundation of what people (think they) know.

In philosophy, the study that deals with knowledge is called epistemology. As one academic defines it: “Epistemology is concerned with the nature of knowledge and ways of knowing and learning about social reality.”

As a historian, I have always been intrigued by the impact of the printing press on our society. For a good while, people could not deal with that change. It was used, among other things, for propaganda (the English were pretty good at that), and people could not fathom why one would waste paper and a book/booklet for things that were not truth. Books held knowledge, truth, right? We never really got rid of that. A vestige is found in the trust we have in newspapers. “It’s in the paper, it must be true.”

Similar things happened with the introduction of the TV and of the internet. “It is on TV/the internet, it must be true.”

But in the last 10 years of so, something even more revolutionary has happened: the introduction of the smartphone. We now have immediate access to tomes upon tomes of information, from all over the world. Written, sound, video, name it. Literally in the palm of our hands. We know about events happening on the other side of the globe almost instantaneously.

Problem is, we don’t really know how to process that information. We generally don’t even know there is a difference between data, information, knowledge, understanding, and wisdom.

And, if I may make such elitist remark: people have lost the humility to accept that some things are above their understanding. We all are academics/experts in our own minds now. We don’t trust others anymore, we have to re-invent hot water all over again, ourselves. Many people get stuck on superficial similarities and draw all kinds of conclusions without any deeper understanding.



Yes, it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, and as a non-biologist, that is enough to call it a duck. But is it? Sometimes, yes, but not always. Often, actually, there could be a lot more to it, that most people simply don’t know, and that changes the initial perceived similarity completely…

People today can read an article on China, and style themselves experts on China. They read about the newest findings on neutrinos, and now they are experts on cutting edge particle physics. In conversation, they then act as if they actually know those topics, when in reality they are just parroting the information from the articles (often only from HEADLINES even!), usually without any broader reference framework or understanding.

The time we are living in is, simply put, the Dunning-Kruger era. The peak of stupidity is a very crowded place…

We all know the below graph, you more than likely pictured it the moment you read ‘Dunning-Kruger’ and ‘Peak of Stupidity’. Duh, common knowledge!

Except, no.

The actual Dunning-Kruger effect is “a cognitive bias where people with low ability in a specific area overestimate their competence, while those with high ability tend to underestimate theirs”. This is NOT what the above graph shows, now is it? If you look at the actual 1999 paper by David Dunning and Justin Kruger (here) you don’t see that graph anywhere.

Instead, you see the following graph:

This is what that study is actually about: how people perceive their own ability in relation to their actual test scores. Notice, importantly, how this test does NOT compare ignorant people vs experts, but typical test taker groups, all with a similar background as you would find taking any test or exam. People who did poorly, ranking in the bottom 25%, significantly overestimated how they did on the test, while people who scored in the top 25% typically thought they did less well than they actually did (often because they thought that others think like them, and know as much, the so-called false-consensus effect). In their conclusions, Dunning and Kruger stated: “We propose that those with limited knowledge in a domain suffer a dual burden: Not only do they reach mistaken conclusions and make regrettable errors, but their incompetence robs them of the ability to realize it.”

So where does that famous graph come from?

Almost 20 years later, in 2018, David Dunning and Carmen Sanchez wrote another paper, this time titled “Overconfidence Among Beginners: Is a Little Learning a Dangerous Thing?”. Here they looked specifically at ‘beginners’ and how their confidence in their own abilities stacked up. Among 4 studies they cited, they observed a graph that resembles what we think is ‘Dunning-Kruger graph’:

In their conclusions, the authors wrote:

“In sum, this research suggests that learning leads to the development of overconfidence, but that we as a research community should not be too confident that we know all the nuances of that relationship. Herein, we have begun a conversation by proposing that beginners never having performed a task (i.e., the truly incompetent) are often quite aware of their inability. With a little learning, however, beginners quickly come to believe they know much if not all there is to know. They formulate faulty but forcefully held theories about how to approach tasks based on the shards of experience they have gained. As such, it takes just a little learning for people to overrate their abilities. This leaves learners with a dilemma. On the one hand, learning is necessary to acquire abilities. On the other hand, this same learning, at least for a time, leads people to overestimate those abilities inappropriately.”

Fittingly, the authors quoted the British poet Alexander Pope:



A little learning is a dangerous thing;

Drink deep, or taste not the Pierian spring;

There shallow draughts intoxicate the brain,

And drinking largely sobers us again.

Now, why talk about this? First, to point out how easy it is to believe something that isn’t necessarily correct or true. That first graph is not associated with the Dunning-Kruger effect, despite popular belief. Who knew?

Second, to get to my main point for this article: I propose that at least one of the reasons why beginners quickly become way overconfident, is because they operate within what they have learned so far, and fail to see what is still missing. “But that is so obvious!” you might object. Except, nothing is obvious until pointed out. People in their thinking, myself included, have to constantly fight against this. We tend to favor simple and direct relationships between facts. One-on-one. Direct. Clear. But those direct and clear relationships we think we can draw between ‘facts’ very rarely tell the whole story, and more often than we realize obfuscate or even twist the truth.

On top of that, we need to consider the effects of pattern recognition, and the tricks our mind plays on us, making us see patterns where there are none. Ever played that game on a nice spring day, laying on a grass field, looking at the clouds, and calling out what each cloud looks like? For a much deeper look at that effect, and how it can impact our thinking, see ‘The War for our Minds, Part 9: Apophenia and Pareidolia - mistakes we all make’.

I love indirect proofs and influencing agents. Rarely do we act on a direct impulse or order. Most of the time we finally act, after a long chain of tugs and nudges have pushed us to a point where we think we cannot but act that way. Now, which of those tugs and nudges is the main cause of our action? Should we even think in such terms as ‘main cause’, as if identifying that main cause, by itself, will do justice to the actual causality that is in play?

Let me illustrate.

On May 8, 2025, Cardinal Prevost was elected to become the successor of pope Francis, and took on the name Leo XIV. That was a nod to pope Leo XIII, who in 1891 wrote a magistral encyclical ‘Rerum Novarum’, ‘On New Things’.

The background is the expanding Industrial Revolution, and the many ‘isms’ that had been springing up in the aftermath of the Enlightenment: anarchism, nationalism, Marxism, liberalism, capitalism,... Each of those, as part of their core message or not, had something to say about the relationship between worker and collective, about ‘human rights’, labor and capital, the role and responsibilities of government and citizens alike, and so on. Across the world, especially in the industrialized Western nations, social unrest was growing.

It was time for the Church to weigh in. In this Encyclical, pope Leo XIII presented a social teaching that was based on the human dignity.



“The following duties . . . concern rich men and employers: Workers are not to be treated as slaves; justice demands that the dignity of human personality be respected in them, … gainful occupations are not a mark of shame to man, but rather of respect, as they provide him with an honorable means of supporting life.

It is shameful and inhuman, however, to use men as things for gain and to put no more value on them than what they are worth in muscle and energy.” (#31)



“The oppressed workers, above all, ought to be liberated from the savagery of greedy men, who inordinately use human beings as things for gain.” (#59)

It offers a critique on socialism (a collective term that encompasses communism, Marxism, social democracy, etc.), often showing great understanding and foresight. For example, pope Leo XIII knew that the underlying ideals of socialism would open wide the door to excesses and problems: “and that ideal equality about which they entertain pleasant dreams would be in reality the levelling down of all to a like condition of misery and degradation.” Yeah, he accurately described the pitfalls of idolizing ‘equality’ we now can see in the results of so many policies aiming to reach that misguided utopia.

Yet this encyclical also targets unbridled capitalism when it exposes as evil and wrong those who see the value of individual humans only as the sum of their labor and production: “It is shameful and inhuman, however, to use men as things for gain and to put no more value on them than what they are worth in muscle and energy” or when it chastised the “cruelty of men of greed, who use human beings as mere instruments for money-making.” Yes, there is nothing wrong with private property (on the contrary, it is indispensable), nor with the acquisition of wealth, but NOT at the expense of other humans and their dignity.

Similarly, it sought to temper unbridled individualism: “Civil society exists for the common good, and hence is concerned with the interests of all in general, albeit with individual interests also in their due place and degree” and “We have said that the State must not absorb the individual or the family; both should be allowed free and untrammelled action so far as is consistent with the common good and the interest of others.”



This encyclical had a huge impact, and not only on the Catholic Church or on individual Catholics in the Industrialized countries. Still, I want to draw your attention to 2 American Catholics and their actions/words after Rerum Novarum was published.

First, you had a parish priest, Father John Ryan. Born in Minnesota in 1869 in an Irish immigrant family with 11 children, he was ordained a priest in 1898. After his ordination, he continued his studies at the Catholic University of America, and his PhD dissertation was titled ‘A Living Wage’. He became professor of moral theology and (industrial) ethics, and of political science, and was very active in the political realm advocating social justice. With his populist farmer upbringing, Fr. Ryan focused for good part on the immediate needs of workers.

A living wage.

Unemployment insurance.

Ban on child labor.

Regulation of monopolies.

Right to collective bargaining.

Etc.

It is hard to oppose his desire to provide relief to the poor and the worker families: he was right to fight for them against the interest of the bosses and the politicians that backed those bosses.

He was not a parish priest but a professor, but as he never forgot his farmer roots and Populist upbringing, he looked at the social questions and problems of his day through that lens of immediate need that required immediate solutions. What better way to provide solutions than through government action?

He was accused by conservatives of his time of being a closet socialist himself, yet socialists themselves equally criticized Ryan for his strong attacks on the underlying ideas of socialism.

To give an example: “The naïve expectation of the socialists that men would work as hard for the common weal [well-being] as they now do through love of gain or fear of loss is a futile and pitiable act of faith. It has no basis in experience. The assumption that the socialist mechanism would effect a revolutionary transformation in human motives and inclinations, and convert men at one stroke from egoists into altruists, indicates that the socialist believers are in the habit of using their emotions instead of their intellects for the business of thinking, and are unable to distinguish between aspirations and facts. They ask us to accept hope and prophecy in place of the uncomfortable conclusions of history.”

When talking about wages, Fr. Ryan referenced Rerum Novarum:



“Sometimes criticized as vague, it is as specific as any document could be written for several countries in different stages of industrial development. On one point it is strikingly definite: “Let it be taken for granted that workman and employer should, as a rule, make free agreements, and in particular should agree freely as to wages; nevertheless, there is a dictate of natural justice more imperious and ancient than any bargain between man and man, that remuneration should be sufficient to maintain the wage-earner in reasonable and frugal comfort. If through necessity or fear of a worse evil the workman accepts harder conditions because an employer or contractor will afford him no better, he is made the victim of force and injustice”.

Although this doctrine had been a part of the traditional teaching for many centuries, it had never been stated with such precision and authority. As the years go by and thoughtful men realize more and more how difficult it is to define the full requirements of justice in the matter of wages, a constantly increasing number of persons look upon this statement of Leo XIII as the most fruitful and effective principle of industrial justice that has ever been enunciated.”

It shows a reasoned and honest attempt to navigate dignity and various freedoms. One can criticize Ryans proposals based on this excerpt, but that excerpt itself, I dare say, is beyond reproach. If you find fault, anyway, please let me know in the comments, as I am genuinely curious (and open) to hear you out and understand this topic better.

The moment you step into the realm of social questions, politics is right around the corner, inevitably so. While Fr. Ryan was very vocal in his attempts to bring the social ideals of his faith into detailed and reason-based proposals on various social problems (which is undoubtedly his greatest achievement), he was not supported by every other Catholic or his own superiors.

Enter William Cardinal O'Connell, the Archbishop of Boston from 1906 to 1944 (himself born into an immigrant factory worker's family in Lowell, Massachusetts in 1859)



As a CUA page summarized:



[Cardinal O’Connell] was concerned about the church's place in America, and like many church leaders of his generation worried about a powerful state intruding into a moral sphere where the church alone should rule. O'Connell also objected to the government's attempts to assume responsibilities that more appropriately belonged to families--to parents over their children, for example. Unlike Ryan, then, O'Connell was suspicious of the government, doubted that it could do much good for the poor and workers through legislation, and indeed, feared that its interference would make the lives of working families much worse. In 1924 he clashed with another priest, John Ryan, over adding an amendment to the Constitution permitting the federal government to ban child labor. O'Connell believed that the child labor amendment would take control of children away from their parents, handing it over to legislators and a "centralized bureaucracy" thereby weakening the family, the fundamental core unit of moral life.

As a Cardinal, O’Connell had to deal not just with the poor and the working class, but also with the middle class, the elites, industrial leaders, political leaders, other Church leaders, etc. From that position, he quickly learned to look at needs and problems from a wider perspective.

Instead of the immediate need, he focused on the long-term implications. Both Fr. Ryan and Cardinal O’Connell were right in their respective concerns, but you see how their positions clashed. Like the farmer who prays for rain for his crops, while the bar owner at the beach prays the days of sun and heat continue. Both prayers are good, on their own, but cannot be answered simultaneously. (Ok, smarty-pants, it can rain on the fields while the beach remains dry. Yes. I know. But you get the point of the example, I hope.)

Now, it would be unfair to just juxtapose Fr. Ryan and Card. O’Connell in this very narrow way, as if it is yet another dualism. For starters, it forgets people like Mother Jones, another Catholic who was a very prolific activist. She sided with O’Connell against the government, yet did so from an entirely different view: she simply did not trust the government at all, expecting government to always side with the rich while cracking down on the simple laborer. Knowing that she had been jailed several times for her activism is valuable context here.

Second, Ryan was aware of underlying and long-term issues, as his criticism of socialism as a whole show. It is still fair, I think, to characterize his position as ‘focused on the immediate’, while O’Connell was ‘focused on the long-term and principle’.

BOTH positions are good, and necessary. While they seem contradictory, they can exist side by side. Only a simplistic view demands that when it rains it should rain EVERYWHERE the same way, as in my prior example with the farmer and the bar owner. But understanding that requires knowledge of wind, convection, temperature gradients, dew points, etc. It adds a meteorological layer to the binary question of ‘should God give rain or sunshine’ in answer to both prayers. You start to see the complexity increase, against our instinct to keep it simple and binary: either/or. This, or that, but not both at the same time.

As another issue: we often place everything on the same level. Helping a family that is starving creates an immediate moral imperative. Confronted with that reality, we should not debate the need to increase education so people could have better jobs: the children in that family would starve before they can graduate. Yet it would be wrong to reject any calls for such increased and more accessible education: that TOO is needed, on a structural level, while ALSO finding solutions on the immediate level. Meanwhile, resistance to laws that give the government too much power and authority within the family unit operates on a principled level.

Today, many people have their own pet issues. The border. The economy. Epstein. The elections. Culture war. The list is endless. Each of those issues is important in their own way and should not be rejected or forgotten. People would frame their pet issues in binaries: you are either for it, and want it NOW, or else you are fully against it, implicit on trying to cover-up the clear need and problems of said issue. If only the world was that simple. There is a hierarchy, not of moral importance, but of practicality.

Trump’s actions show this. Some of his first decisions dealt with shutting down the border. There is no point in mopping until you manage to close the leaking faucet. Another point was to shut down USAID and that pipeline of billions of tax dollars to unaccountable NGOs to support a very partisan set of causes. Once that source of money was cut off, the ability to buy influence through media or protest actions greatly diminished. Astroturfing is expensive, after all. The timed and gradual release of damning information is necessary before anyone is handcuffed. What about this one: don’t start releasing classified info and start sending out subpoenas until you revoked the security clearances of those involved.

And again, I present here simple binaries, as if it is that easy. The role of the judiciary, the media, public opinion, economic realities, uncooperative international entities, Biden/Obama hold-outs within the administrative system, the list of factors that are simultaneously at play is very long.

Add to that the problems on the level of principles: what you see and how you respond to any given set of data will depend on how you view the role of the state, how you define ‘human’, how you view ‘love’ (between people, between person and nation, ...), how you view ‘authority’ and the foundation for such, how you answer the question ‘is there more than mere matter?’, how you define ‘morality’, which set of morals you subscribe to,... Many times we haven’t fully thought out each and every one of those points, but simply move forward with unstated assumptions and ideas.

We often assume, for example, that others think like us. Remember the false-consensus effect from earlier? This is at play here: we tend to overestimate how much other people agree with us, think the same as us, would act similarly. We do this because we take our own position as the ‘obvious’ view, without taking into account the many underlying assumptions, experiences, and knowledge that colors our view and interpretation, potentially rather differently than others would view or interpret the same data set.

In short:



You can be a Fr. Ryan, and look at immediate needs/consequences.

You can be a Cardinal O’Connell, and look at long term effects/principles.

Both can be valid, and are not necessarily mutually exclusive.

We often think in binaries, black-and-white, or in either/or propositions, often ignoring the much more complex and nuanced realities at play.

We look at the here-and-now, and fail to consider the past leading up to this moment, and the role ‘now’ plays when it comes to reaching a possible/desired future.

We tend to be beginners on a lot of different topics, but high on an overdose of huge amounts of instantaneously available information, and as we don’t know what we don’t know, we often display misplaced confidence in our positions.

Most of us tend to think like Fr. Ryan, and focus on the immediate points, needs, and issues. This also means we think primarily in direct, one-on-one relations. Only few think like Cardinal O’Connell, and weigh the long term impacts and results of proposed ideas against principles and history, while including many layers of often indirect relations. That is statesmanship. Even a cursory glance at the current geopolitical state should suffice to prove that true statesmanship is not a common trait, at all.

(Which is why I tend to write this long articles: there are always so many elements that bear on the topic at hand, that I cannot not mention a good number of those! Sorry, not sorry!)

Understanding this should caution us in how we process information, and how we react to information we receive. And should caution us in our criticisms.

It should also caution us when we think and talk about elections: we tend to be mesmerized by Fr. Ryans, as ‘they get what we need’, proven by their solutions to immediate problems that sound and look reasonable. At the same time, we punish the Cardinal O’Connells among us, whose messages are rarely what we ‘want’ to hear, rather what we ‘need’ to hear.





If this article inspired you or if you found it helpful/interesting, share it!