Dave aka Geezermann
Apr 26

I appreciate your breakdown of these negotiations. IMO, Zelensky could never be taken seriously. He was a puppet of the US/Ukraine deep state regime. They have wanted war, and do not want peace.

The peace deal you enumerated should be accepted. You correctly state that Russia would be making concessions over territory and the NPP. They could understandably refuse to give that control up. But seeing the US will control the NPP and the distribution of the electricity, that is acceptable.

The sanctions that were imposed on Russia were never appropriate, since Russia was forced into this conflict by the corrupt globalists, the US deep state, and the NATO countries. The American people were propagandized by the media from the very beginning of this ordeal, smearing Putin as the bad guy, and covering up the fact of the DoD bioweapons labs, and the nazi regime installed in Ukraine after the 2014 coup led by the Obama admin.

Zelensky knows he is a dead man walking either way.

David Spr
Apr 26

Excellent article.

Two possible motives for Russian concessions:

1. Russia under the czars and now under Putin has always wanted to be part of the West. Stopping now helps move that forward.

2. Partnership with China is not a viable long-term strategy. If China dominates the West, Russia would be vulnerable to an aggressive party on the border of their vast underpopulated Eastern provinces.

