In the previous article, we explored the lead-up to the negotiations we heard about this past week. Trump seems to be signaling a threat to withdraw from the whole war, proposing a ‘final’ plan, ‘take it or leave it at your own peril’.



According to Reuters, that US peace deal is this:

Territories :

▪️The US de jure recognizes Crimea as Russian.

▪️The US de facto recognizes Russia's control over the Luhansk region, partial control over Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Kherson (according to the LBS).

▪️Ukraine regains control over the Kharkiv region, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station and the Kinburn Spit.

▪️Ukraine is returning the Zaporizhzhya NPP, transferring control over it to the United States, and electricity will be distributed to Russia and Ukraine.

Immediate ceasefire :

▪️Ukraine receives security guarantees from Europe;

▪️Ukraine will not try to join NATO;

▪️Ukraine may join the EU.

Economy :

▪️Ukraine will be completely reconstructed and will receive full financial compensation;

▪️The United States and Ukraine are implementing economic cooperation envisaged in the resource deal;

▪️Sanctions: complete lifting of sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014.

▪️The US and Russia will cooperate in the energy sectors.

Where Russia, which seemed to tentatively agree with this, was giving up control of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the Kinburn Spit (island at the end of the Dnieper river, and with very important strategic position), as well as the not yet conquered areas of the 4 Oblasts (Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk, and Luhansk), even though under Russian understanding and constitution their whole territories are now part of Russia itself. Those are significant concessions, from Russian point of view, and I hope American negotiators and leaders understand that.

Meanwhile, Zelensky is not giving an inch. He stated: “This is step number one. And when we talk about compromises... about which you ask questions. I believe that we were attacked, the territory was occupied, tens of thousands of people were killed, many children and adults were buried alive. And the fact that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table after a complete ceasefire - with the terrorists who arranged all this on our land - is a big compromise.” The fact that Ukraine is negotiating itself is a compromise! Which makes sense, given that any talk with Putin has been officially outlawed by the Ukrainian government.

The Ukrainian side presented the following points, again according to Reuters:

The idea to freeze the conflict at the current front line would have been Putin’s idea. If true, this in and of itself is a remarkable concession, where the full territorial integrity of the 4 oblasts suddenly is no longer a hard demand for Russia.

Points that keep being repeated by the Russians have not really changed since the beginning of the war:

1) No membership in NATO (i.e.: no NATO troops and weaponry on Ukrainian territory)

2) Demilitarization (making Ukraine neutral, and thus a safer neighbor, with an eye to the future)

3) Denazification (get rid of vehement anti-Russian and violent elements in the highest echelons of Ukrainian society and government). This is also, I suspect, code for: breaking with foreign influence meddling with Ukraine [against Russia].

At the same time, Russia seems firm on maintaining control over Crimea, Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk, and Luhansk, while Zelensky and other top officials flat-out reject any such territorial compromise.

While there initially never was a territorial demand made by the Russians, as conquest was never the goal, not even in 2022, the continued efforts to weaken and break up Russia come with a price: the terrain conquered by the Russians. If Putin indeed would agree with a freeze following the current front line, that would further prove that point that Putin’s main goal is NOT gaining territory.

So, with that you understand the current state of the negotiations. Since the latest American proposal, and the ostentatious rejection by Zelensky (and the tenuous partnership with the European countries), Trump claims that he is very close to a deal. On Friday April 25th, he messaged:

The US does not have a very strong hand against the Russians. The sanctions had impact, but Russia is learning to deal without it, as they had since 2014 to adjust their economy. The rapid growth of BRICS is one such pathway. Russia also knows that the US is NOT committing troops, and does not want open war with Russia over Ukraine. What else is left for the US to force Russia with? Perhaps less stick, and more carrot, as you see Trump and other US officials gradually take over statements and positions that until now were ‘Russian’ (or perhaps simply ‘true’). Perhaps promises about renewed trade deals and repealing the sanctions have been dangled in front of Putin.

On the other side, the US has every possible leverage over Ukraine. The moment the US fully withdraws all aid and support, Ukraine is done on the battlefield within a handful of weeks, max. Europe simply isn’t capable to replace all the military know-how, tech, and surveillance the US brings to the table, nor the production capacity to replace the Americans.



At the same time, Russia has managed to survive the sanctions, finding ways around a good number of them (the EU is still buying Russian gas, for example), and has rebuild their economy to support the war (without switching to a full wartime economy, either). On the battlefield, they are in full control, and have all the advantages.

The last few months, there have been more and more reports of Russians targeting Ukrainian artillery systems, taking them out one after the other. Coincidentally, 1941 era M114 155 mm howitzers have been spotted in Ukraine, used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Western industry cannot keep up with the destruction of actual artillery pieces, so the old models (including the 105-mm howitzer M101, also from 1941) have been taken out of storage to replace the modern ones...

Another important shift is that there are less and less videos from successful Ukrainian drone strikes, but plenty of Russian ones. It seems that Russia is winning the drone fight, with a combination of superior electronic warfare, faster production (delivery of over 4000 FPV drones alone PER DAY to the front), and better quality (including wired drones, allowing for better image quality and resistance against jamming as no radio signals are used). The reports of waves of hundreds of Ukrainian drones attacking Russia that are being shot down almost in whole support that, as well.

Putin himself is ready to turn up the heath: "All in all, we can clearly see what is happening now. Our troops have the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact. I said only recently that we would corner them, but now we have reason to believe that we are ready to finish them off. I think the people of Ukraine need to understand what is happening."

Add to that the constant rumors, from Russian and Ukrainian sources, of an impending Russian offensive, at a time when Ukrainian lines are stretched thin, exhausted, without sufficient resupply, and without proper reserves...

On the battlefield Russia holds all the cards. Any diplomatic solution that is reached has to be seen and understood as the result of Russian concession, foregoing their battlefield superiority in order to achieve a faster, less violent solution.

At the same time, the American attempts to broker peace can seem rather forced and weak. Confusion reigns at times, not helped by clear lying (such as on the Politico story on dropping the sanctions on Russia in return for accepting a peace deal and the spat between Rubio and Witkoff about that, when the US side denied even having talked about that, only to be proven by the later American proposal that talks about, yes, dropping the sanctions against Russia as part of the peace deal. They DID talk about that...). Statements made, by Trump, Rubio, Witkoff, Kellog, and others seem out of touch with the reality in Ukraine, as chronicled here and by many others, raising questions about what exactly is being told to Trump and his team, or was told to them.

Yet we see Trump starting to turn on Zelensky, putting him and the Ukrainians under increasing pressure, exposing the belligerence and weakness of not just Zelensky’s team, but of the European leadership and NATO.

Part of any solution should be admitting the role the US has played in all this, we cannot simply force Russia through sanctions to end this war, as if the US itself had nothing to do with it, at all. As Witkoff signaled this week, the negotiations with Putin are about much more than just Ukraine, but seem to be about a normalization of relations between the US and Russia, and how both countries can and should work together on a whole host of questions of international importance.

Which is how it should be. Working from a position of cooperation and mutual respect is always best. Grandstanding about ‘democracy’ and ‘you are a tyrant’ does not work anymore. Such attempts at emotional blackmail are too transparent. What about the European tendencies towards absolutism and dictatorship, and not just ‘tendencies’ but open and blatant examples of oppression, election interference, increasing police state tactics, etc.

And what about the US itself? Can we simply act as if the lawfare of the last 8-9 years (or longer, if you include what happened to the Tea Party and such) was done by ‘the Deep State’, as if that wasn’t the United States? Can we simply act as if the constant breaching of the ‘territorial integrity’ and ‘sovereignty’ of so many countries by the US (ask Saddam, Qaddafi, Assad, etc. how they fared, and on which pretenses) is somehow different from what Russia is doing in Ukraine, because ‘we are the good guys’ or ‘they had it coming’?

We have to ask those questions, and face that reality. We need to clean ship in the US, change our own nation, and be more careful with throwing stones at others.

After the fall of the USSR, the United States made a mistake, drunk on the realization that they were the sole superpower left, able to act with near impunity, protect by the US military might, and the US economic might (the Dollar). It is time to start building a world with a much better security architecture, with a much better economic network and system, where the different countries worldwide are more respected (which doesn’t mean that each can do as they please, either).

But those questions about how to act as a very powerful country (be the world’s police force? If no, can we really ‘not care’ and leave that vacuum to others? If yes, will we take full responsibility, and how will we prevent ourselves from taking advantage of that position?) are important questions I haven’t heard raised often enough.

A lot is shifting worldwide, and it is my hope (and expectation, based on the direction of the different parts I can observe) that this will lead to a proper reset. Where that will end, I cannot tell, but I will keep observing and analyzing, praising what is to be praised, questioning what isn’t clear or is improper, and exposing what is wrong.



Important side notes:

Remember the 3 main points of Russia’s demands?



1) No membership in NATO (i.e.: no NATO troops and weaponry on Ukrainian territory)

2) Demilitarization (making Ukraine neutral, and thus a safer neighbor, with an eye to the future)

3) Denazification (get rid of vehement anti-Russian and violent elements in the highest echelons of Ukrainian society and government). This is also, I suspect, code for: breaking with foreign influence.

There is a ‘little’ bit more to those points than meets the eye.



On point 1:

NATO itself seems to be backtracking majorly on prior promises. (!!!!)

In the NATO ‘The Secretary General’s Annual Report’ for 2023, then Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote in his foreword: “At the Vilnius Summit, we brought Ukraine closer to NATO than ever before. We established the NATO-Ukraine Council where we meet to discuss and take decisions on our common security interests, as equals. We are helping to transition Ukraine from Soviet-era to NATO equipment and standards. We have also removed the requirement for a Membership Action Plan, significantly shortening Ukraine’s path to membership. All Allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of NATO.”



Very clear language! Ukraine WILL become member of NATO!

Yet in the latest version for 2024, released this past Thursday (24 April, 2025), any language about NATO membership for Ukraine is completely absent! Not a single trace! Even more astonishing, in a nifty and nicely presented timeline of NATO’s 2024 achievements, the document refers to the NATO’s 75th Anniversary Summit in Washington D.C. It even gave a breakdown of the different initiatives agreed upon during that summit:

What is NOT mentioned?



And is glaringly absent?



Article 10 of the Statement of the NATO-Ukraine Council as issued by the Heads of State and Government participating in the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Washington, D.C. 11th July 2024, and a major strategic goal of Ukraine.



This article states:



“10. Allies fully support Ukraine’s right to choose its own security arrangements and decide its own future, free from outside interference. Ukraine’s future is in NATO. Ukraine has become increasingly interoperable and politically integrated with the Alliance. Allies welcome the concrete progress Ukraine has made since the Vilnius Summit on its required democratic, economic, and security reforms. As Ukraine continues this vital work, Allies will continue to support it on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership. Allies reaffirm that they will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met. The Summit decisions by NATO and the NATO-Ukraine Council, combined with Allies’ ongoing work, constitute a bridge to Ukraine’s membership in NATO. Allies will continue to support Ukraine’s progress on interoperability as well as additional democratic and security sector reforms, which NATO Foreign Ministers will continue to assess through the adapted Annual National Programme.”

Nothing... Not a single word.



Just silently dropped! This is not mere oversight, or a lazy intern who messed up the typesetting.



At the same time, several European countries are talking how it is time for Ukraine to accept the idea of territorial concessions. What is going on? We don’t see much of it, but do I sense here huge pressure being exerted on NATO and the EU by Trump and his team?

Or are NATO and the EU bracing for the impact of a complete loss, and are they trying to get ahead of the story? Or a combination of those two possibilities? Perhaps something else, altogether? It is important enough to be headlines everywhere!



On point 2:

As WaPo reported, this is EXACTLY the same reasoning the United States used to justify their support for Ukraine in this proxy war:

“IN POLAND, NEAR THE BORDER WITH UKRAINE — The United States hopes the war in Ukraine will result in a “weakened” Russia that no longer has the capacity to invade its neighbors, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday — a sharpening of rhetoric toward Moscow as the conflict stretches into its third month.

“We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine,” Austin said.”



The reasoning itself is sound, so why deny Russia this very same concept of security near her very own borders? Seems rather arbitrary and self-serving, but that is sadly nothing new in this whole episode.

And on point 3:

Can we really celebrate democracy and such while allowing actual (Neo-)Nazis running around in Ukraine, at the highest levels of the country? (How does that fit with the requirements for EU and NATO membership? Given the latest news from Europe, about how fundamental freedoms and rights of their own citizens are trampled all over, up to and including through direct election interference, there might be an answer Europe would not really like to hear out loud...)



And as stated, I think that this point made by the Russians since the beginning of their ‘Special Military Operation’ in 2022 is aimed broader, not just at AZOV and Right Sector and such groups, but at ALL other foreign interference within Ukraine through such groups, undermining and targeting Russia.

Now, with that side note done, let’s look at what Ukraine is proposing:

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Tykhyi voiced Kiev's key positions regarding peace talks with Moscow:

Ukraine will never recognize any part of its territory as Russian;

Ukraine will never agree to any limitation of its armed forces, the Ukrainian defense forces, defense capabilities, defense industry or military assistance from partners;

No third country has a veto over Ukraine's choice of alliances and unions.

There are several top leaders within Ukraine who support Zelenski in his full rejection of any territorial concession, while others condemn Zelensky.



One such support is from Yulia Svirydenko, Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The response within Ukraine was very clear:



You get the drift. For that many people to respond like this, openly, in the middle of war, a very telling picture emerges of the state of the common people in Ukraine. They know what is going on, and they seem to disagree with their leaders.



Just as British servicemen, who are apparently resigning ‘en masse’, in protest against the plans to place British troops on the ground in Ukraine. “"[The Ukraine conflict] is clearly a proxy war used to funnel billions into very, very wealthy men and women's pockets... If conscription comes in, do not fight for this regime. They're dictators!”

At the same time, member of the Ukrainian Rada Goncharenko wrote: "According to all my contacts, there is only one question: why is Zelensky coming out and commenting on something? Couldn't he just keep quiet for a bit?” and “Unfortunately, we cannot recapture our territories with the help of the US right now, so why will we recapture them without their help? How? We need peace. Freeze. Stop.”

While he expressed disdain for the leadership (“If Yulia Svirydenko, or Ihor Alpachenkov, or Dmytryk Lytvyn, or Serhii Sternenko want to fight, get a fucking machine gun and fuck it. They already fucked up sitting and talking about the war to the last Ukrainian.

Let’s be smart. This is the REALITY and in this REALITY we depend on Trump more than he depends on us.”) he also let out an idea that is strongly present in Ukraine: “We need to regroup, launch the military and prepare for the next war. But not wars of attrition, but wars with blitzkrieg (what Azerbaijan showed).” Which proves the point of Russia: demilitarization is necessary.



That last idea is similarly present in the words of Kiev Mayor Klitschko, as he admitted in an interview with the BBC that Ukraine will most likely have to give up territories as part of the agreement with Russia. "One of the scenarios is... giving up territory. It's unfair. But for peace, temporary peace, perhaps this could be a solution, a temporary one."

Meanwhile, the French administration is stating that “Europe will not support a peace agreement if it does not respect the principle of Ukraine's territorial integrity.”

At the same time, Ukrainian firebrand Arestovych has no illusions:



“Why should we give 4 regions? For one simple reason, because in six months or a year you will give 6. If you are not smart enough, you will give 8. Is that reason enough? It is a very simple situation. Today, to give 4 is to pay for the passage, which actually looked like one toilet flush for three or four years, for all the mistakes. To recognize those mistakes, to recognize, to actually say, "yes, we're giving it all away, we're cutting it off."”

Remember Yulia?

This is very interesting, as she now rejects the idea of a ‘freeze’ in the frontline herself, for the exact same reasons the Russians rejected the initial demand for a full ceasefire: they don’t want a freeze, disguised at peace, that only benefits Ukraine as it allows them to regroup and rearm, and get a break from the relentless pressure Russia has been putting on them.

The goal is not just to stop the weapons ‘for now’, leaving the cause for the conflict smoldering under the surface until it erupts again, worse than before. No, it should be addressed, fully, so the fighting can stop, and healing can begin, unhindered by such ‘unfinished business’. Peace for peace’s sake is a dangerous concept, after all.

Putin is unflinching: "All in all, we can clearly see what is happening now. Our troops have the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact. I said only recently that we would corner them, but now we have reason to believe that we are ready to finish them off. I think the people of Ukraine need to understand what is happening."

The US, many observers agree, seems to be maneuvering to leave this whole debacle, leaving it to Ukraine and Europe to solve in their own.

As a reader commented on that NPR facebook post:



“Shocking! Turns out "The Art of The Deal" is really just the Art of Being Born Rich. Unless Trump has disproportionate power he cannot negotiate, he can just demand, and if demands aren't met - he folds. Surprising that a heel spur hero has the same spinal structure of a jelly fish but he does.”



But is it really that simple? I think a lot more is going on behind the scenes, as I hope you now see as well, after reading through this far. NATO just silently dropped Ukraine’s membership application? (Again, I cannot get over just how big that news is!!!) Putin is talking about freezing the territorial gain at the current front line? Talk within Ukraine about countering Zelensky’s kneejerk rejection? The UK is no longer thinking about sending British troops into Ukraine? EU countries realizing that Ukraine will have to make territorial concessions?



Hardball is being played, is my guess. Well behind the scenes. The snippets we get mislead, or are meant to sent certain messages. NPR is right on this point: it is very complex. Not a simple black-and-white, good-vs-evil kind of thing. With plenty of hidden actors influencing the whole process. It is likely that it isn’t direct pressure, but a combination of factors. Trump and his team are playing hardball, and are not afraid to make concessions to the Russians, while also insisting on measures that would make it acceptable to the Ukrainians, based on the reality on the ground, respecting the balance of power, and demanding concessions from Russia in return.

The western leaders and NATO are seeing that, and realize that the prospect of Ukraine becoming a NATO member are very small (given that a certain number of countries have said to veto such membership), and that the cost of recapturing the lost territories is prohibitively high (near impossible). Reality is pushed back to the front of their calculations, and that is in good part due to Trump’s insistence to keep things real, pushing both sides to make a great deal, where each side maxes out what is reasonably possible for them to gain: win-win.



As an incredible article by Anatol Lieven for Responsible Statecraft (worth an attentive read!) explains: “Even without a U.S. veto, NATO membership for Ukraine is not realistic, both because all existing NATO members have made clear that they will not fight to defend Ukraine, and because several European countries will also veto Kyiv’s membership. Indeed, during the peace talks at the war’s outset, President Volodymyr Zelensky himself said that since all the leading NATO governments (including the Biden administration) had refused to promise NATO membership within five years, a treaty of neutrality with security guarantees was the best way for Ukraine to go.”



Suddenly, it DOES seem that Trump is right, and we are much closer to a deal than it seems. Russia is agreeing to some important concessions, but does not want to be blamed for the breakdown in negotiations. Ukraine has to answer: if they refuse, they risk losing everything. If they accept, even a qualified acceptance with some conditions, actual peace might be in reach, where they save what can be saved.



If Ukraine rejects the deal, even with the important concessions Russia is making, from their position of strength, it is likely that Trump will withdraw US support. If Ukraine subsequently collapses and loses, aside from most of the rest of their army, a lot more territory to Russia, can the US be blamed? Zelensky will try, of course, but if he paid attention, he’d realize Trump is simply avoiding the sunk cost fallacy, and is willing to abandon a long term investment he no longer calculates to be beneficial, for all of the parties involved (Trump is saving countless Ukrainian lives and infrastructure, as well!).



I sincerely hope that to be true, and that peace can reign again. Time to rebuild, and heal.



Meanwhile, since I wrote this and had in the queue for publication, Trump met with Zelensky in the Vatican, in an area in Saint Peter’s Basilica before the funeral mass.

This is what Zelensky posted right after:

Things are moving, and the seemingly contradictory or not quite correct messages from Trump seem to be having an effect on the various players in this drama.



The news is that an agreement was made to talk later today or tomorrow, after the funeral. Keeping a close eye on what will come out of this.







