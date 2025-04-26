Ever since Trump became the 47th President of the United States again, people have looked with bated breath at what the new president would do. One of his campaign promises was that he would ‘stop Biden’s war within 24 hours!’ A bold statement, that now, after about 95 days, has yet to show any fruit. What is going on? There have been constant negotiations, and meetings, and declarations, but no result. Just this week, Rubio and Witkoff bowed out of a high-level peace meeting in London, and it seems the US is trying to back out of the whole war completely.

There are several important observations to make that will help make sense of this situation.



1) Trump and/or his advising team are misinformed, or misunderstand what is going on, the recent learning curve notwithstanding.



2) Too often does the US simply lie about was is going on, which does not help build trust.



3) This is indeed not Trump’s war, but neither is it Biden’s: it is Obama’s.

4) It is a proxy war, in the first place between the US and Russia.

5) Does the US really want peace, if we keep providing aid, weapons, and intelligence, all used directly to wage war? We can stop this immediately, yet we are not, making us undeniably active (proxy-) participants. Why?

Short explanation:



1) People within the Trump admin are divided on Russia/Ukraine. Take Rubio and Witkoff, for example, in the latest news of a spat, as reported by Politico. It is too easy and lazy to simply dismiss every such report as ‘the mainstream media trying to undermine the Trump administration with fake news!’ Look at the facts. There are numerous statements that repeat the very high Russian death toll and (relatively) low Ukrainian death toll, while it is the reverse (see my previous article), or that repeat how Russia wanted to conquer all of Ukraine from the beginning of the 2022 campaign.



During a press conference on March 10, 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated: “I think both sides need to come to an understanding that there is no military solution to this situation. The Russians can’t conquer all of Ukraine, and obviously it’ll be very difficult for Ukraine in any reasonable time period to sort of force the Russians back all the way to where they were in 2014. So the only solution to this war is diplomacy and getting them to a table where that’s possible.”

As if full conquest of Ukraine was Russia’s goal.



Or a few days earlier, during an interview with Sean Hannity: “On the Russian side, obviously, they struggled early on in this conflict. They’re a bigger country. They’ve made some progress. But by no means are the Russians running away with it either. So it’s a stalemated conflict.”



As if Russia was supposed to conquer all of Ukraine, and do so fast, and had not other motives or goals (such as the destruction of the Ukrainian army in what was -and still is- a war of attrition).

Now Rubio has a longer history of pro-Ukrainian positions, when he was still a Senator. He sponsored a bill called the Non-Recognition of Russian Annexation of Ukrainian Territory Act “It is the policy of the United States not to recognize the Russian Federation’s claim of sovereignty over any portion of the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine, including its airspace and its territorial waters.” In the context of that bill, Rubio stated: “There is no amount of propaganda or political scheming that can change the reality of what is happening in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin is the real aggressor in this war, and he is attempting an unjustified takeover of a sovereign, democratic country.” There is lot to unpack there.

Now, as Secretary of State for President Trump, he has to present Trump’s positions and policies, of course. Yet he is bringing his own (flawed) understanding with him.





2) Polito reported that there was a spat between Rubio and Witkoff about lifting sanctions against Russia as part of a peace deal.

Both Rubio and Witkoff strongly denied that report.

Which the White House X account retweeted.

Yet also this week, Axios and other outlets, confirmed by Russian news outlets, stated that the American peace proposal included the lifting of all economic sanctions that were imposed on Russia since the February 2022 invasion. This plan was drafted after the earlier meeting between Putin and Witkoff. How can such detail about lifting sanctions be part of the American plan, when such lifting of sanctions were never discussed by Rubio and Witkoff?

Or earlier this week, about Rubio’s cancelling of that meeting in London, after Ukraine flatly rejected the proposed US peace plan, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said not to read anything into his absence, since it was only due to “logistical issues in his schedule.” Yeah, right.), which is eroding trust. At some point the idea of ‘messaging war’ becomes insufficient to cover inconsistencies or problems within the own ranks.

I do not like being lied to. It erodes trust, which is very hard to gain back.

Now, I understand the need to cover facts during war time, and as part of the diplomatic back and forth, but what is the need here to tell such blatant lies?

3) We keep forgetting that this war did not start in 2022, but in 2014. Under Obama, when Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland, together with US Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey R. Pyatt (and likely other elements of the Intelligence community and CIA, helped by elected officials such as late Sen. John McCain and others) blatantly instigated a coup (a ‘color revolution’) to remove duly elected Ukrainian president Victor Yanukovich. (See previous articles here and here).

The revolution was fueled through the use of Neo-Nazi outfits such as Azov and Right Sector, who acted as stormtroopers, escalating the violence at Maidan, and who suppressed the rightful protests by pro-Yanukovich supporters (mainly ethnic or linguistic Russians from the eastern Oblasts in Ukraine) in very violent and often deadly ways.

The Minsk Agreements have been admitted by the top negotiators on Western side at that time (German Chancelor Angela Merkel, French President François Hollande, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko) that the main goal of those agreements was to stall for time, in order to allow Ukraine to build up her military and train them, with NATO help, to NATO standards. When the Ukrainian was ready to launch a large offensive against the two independent Donbass republics, planned for mid 2022, Russia launched her own pre-emptive attack ‘to protect the interests of Russians and Russian speaking Ukrainians’ in the east of Ukraine.

As such, it is Obama’s war. Or the CIA’s war, or the Deep State’s war, however you want to label it. But it began in 2014, that cannot be denied. Now, with everything that was going on long before 2014, and with the enmity between Trump and the administrative state (controlled by the ‘Deep State’), it should not be a surprise that during Trump’s first term he did not receive proper information about Ukraine, nor about the full extent of American involvement there. That includes the color revolution, the ousting of Yanukovich, the support given to Neo-Nazi groups, the biolabs that are present in Ukraine, funded by the American taxpayers (as admitted by Rubio and Nuland, and many others since), the depth of the corruption and the connection to Biden (and through Biden, Obama? He must have known!) through his son Hunter and Burisma,.. the list is very long. How much did Trump know in his first term? How much does he know now?



All good questions, as he seems to be getting up to speed, slowly but surely. Still talking in ways that ‘the people’ can understand and digest, not always accurate. Everyone understands ‘Bidens War’, where ‘Obama’s War’ needs a lot of explaining that hasn’t been done yet at national level. Still, I don’t like the sloppiness in official statements. I’ll leave it at that for now.

4) It absolutely is a proxy war. Look at how the US treats any country that dares to supply aid to Russia, in any form: such is not tolerated, and results in harsh sanctions. Yet the US can send billions in weapons, ammo, support, training, advisors, and intelligence to Ukraine, used actively against the Russians, costing Russian lives within Ukraine and even within Russia itself?



Imagine if the US was in conflict with Mexico or Canada (let’s say because they were negotiating to enter a military alliance that was openly aimed against the US): would we allow any other country to support either Mexico or Canada with such open aid? Of course not. This is openly admitted, as well: The Us -based Institute for Peace and Diplomacy wrote an article this past January titled “U.S.-Russia Proxy War in Ukraine: A Case of Deterrence Failure”, in March Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it openly: “And frankly, it’s a proxy war between nuclear powers, the United States helping Ukraine, and Russia;” and already in October 2022 The Conversation wrote “The US isn’t at war with Russia, technically – but its support for Ukraine offers a classic case of a proxy war”.



AS the Washington Post headlined: “U.S. wants Russian military ‘weakened’ from Ukraine invasion, Austin says”. We absolutely had our own motives against Russia as we helped Ukraine. Proxy war.

5) If the US stopped their support for Ukraine, the war would be over within weeks, if not earlier. Imagine: stopping not just weapons, ammo, and money, but more importantly the constant and immediate intelligence reports Ukraine received.



The investment on US side to make their intelligence gathering apparatus possible is enormous, and spans decades. Satellites, planes, all kinds of sensors and other high-tech means, it all forms the backbone of the current efforts. Add to that the countless flight hours of both manned and unmanned aircraft, surveilling the whole massive battlefield (and the countless hours of maintenance, analysis, planning, etc. needed to keep those aircraft in the air).

The information learned gives away Russian positions, strength, movement, etc. and allows deducing their plans and capabilities, as well as very precise and immediate targeting.

As a quick aside, a good friend of mine forwarded me this tweet.



It confirms the incredible importance of this spying ability the US has, and is offering ‘free of charge’ to Ukraine. The value of that information is hard to underestimate. If you read that tweet, here are my thoughts on it: “If only it were that simple. Yes, the intelligence the US keeps feeding Ukraine is a multibillion-dollar contribution, in and of itself, that has given Ukraine incredible opportunities and advantages. Yet the situation in Ukraine is not a 'standstill' as in 'Russia is unable to move forward'. That is NOT what is happening, at all. We misunderstand their aims, and their timetable. At the same time, that all-seeing eye IS a huge and important game-changer. We see, however, that Russia has adapted their tactics to respond to this new battlefield reality and visibility. Enough to fully counter that all-seeing eye? I haven't looked close enough to say anything meaningful about that, to be honest. But I would guess not, yet enough to maintain a certain leeway to act and move around offensively/defensively. Space is the final frontier, and I am still struggling to wrap my brain around just in what ways.”

And what if the US withdraws their internet provisions (well, it isn’t the US government, it is Musk who is providing lifesaving and necessary frontline connectivity through his Starlink service)? Their communications would collapse, and with that, their whole defense. Blind against the incoming Russians, and without proper communication capabilities: the war would be over in days.

Now that the continued support of the United States is in question, the EU is thinking about replacing Starlink with their own systems, and negotiations that started in February between Ukraine and Japan have been finalized, where Japan will be providing intelligence from their own satellites to the Ukrainians. Better than nothing, but the quality and quantity of information will not be comparable with what the US could and does deliver.

Also, Bloomberg just reported that the cutting of USAID funding (over $200 million in the last 5 years) has severely hit Ukraine, making it very vulnerable for Russian cyberattacks. One wonders why such high sums for cybersecurity were paid out to Ukraine, and for such a long time, before the 2022 Special Military Operation. Why was this not done through other, more specifically appropriate agencies?

Yet all that American support for Ukraine continues, day after day. No longer under Biden, but under Trump.

What is going on?

There is much more to it than this. While those first 5 points are, by themselves, valid points of criticism, it would be unfair to simply stop there.

Marco Rubio had his prior positions on Ukraine and Russia, which can be criticized. Yet in light of the negotiations that have been held with Russia, he stated: "I would say that we have delved into the Russian position. We understand it better now that we have actually talked to them after three years of silence." What a statement! He judged his own positions from the past few years as ‘uninformed’ or ‘one-sided’, and admitted to finally be understanding the Russian position better.

This shows a key insight: the longer this goes on, and the more Russian proposals and concessions are rejected, the harsher the next set of proposals will become.

The Minsk Agreements would have both Donbass republics (as of yet not recognized by anyone, not even by Russia) fully revert back under Ukrainian control, but with a certain level of autonomy and protections, including linguistic protections. One of the initial deadlines for Minsk 2 was the end of 2015 for giving Ukraine full control over both Oblasts again as stipulated in article 9, and was centered around completion of article 11, which was constitutional reform in Ukraine, to legalize the proposed status of Donetsk and Luhansk in a comprehensive overhaul that would recognize the local identities and rights of the different parts that made up Ukraine.

Russia agreed with that, even though Minsk 2 did not touch upon any of the root causes of the conflict, while keeping the door for negotiations open.

In the years following 2014, however, Ukraine violated the spirit of Minsk 2 in every possible way. In 2017 a law was passed to ban Russian books (good for 60% of all titles sold in Ukraine, per The Guardian). Later that year, Ukraine past a law that made Ukraine the sole language of education. It allowed classes in English or any other official language of the European Union, which excluded Russian. In an increasingly anti-Russian climate, even the status of Russian as regional language was removed in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts. In 2019, another law made Ukrainian the sole language in public life, impacting not just public administration, media, education, science, culture, advertising, services, but other areas as well.

In another axis of ‘derussification’, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the main Orthodox Church within Ukraine, split after the fall of the USSR. Under the USSR, there was an Ukrainian Exarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church. After the fall, that became the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP). In 1992 the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate (UOC-KP) was formed, splitting from the UOC-MP, but that never became very large: the majority of Orthodox believers in Ukraine remained in the UOC-MP. In 2019, the unified ‘Orthodox Church of Ukraine’ (OCU) which had grouped together all non-Russian Orthodox groups, declared independence from Moscow, and became the preferred Church in Ukraine. Actions against the UOC-MP increased, leading to active suppression and persecution in the last few years (which has only gotten worse).

Then it became clear that NATO expansion would continue, and that Ukraine was rebuilding their army, with direct NATO help and training, to be used to force a military end to the Donbas republics, rendering Minsk completely meaningless. Russia responded with their own invasion.



Russia was aiming at a quick, diplomatic settlement, and immediately after the invasion on Feb 24, 2022 started negotiations with Ukraine. By the end of march, the main plan was ready, and now the only left was for Putin and Zelensky to get together in Turkey, which had acted as mediator, and sign the agreement. The war would be over. Ukraine would retain Donetsk and Luhansk, and Russia made the concession to put the control over Crimea on the table, to be discussed and resolved diplomatically over the next 10 to 15 years. This was rejected, mainly because of 2 reasons. (For a rather neutral analysis of the diplomatic efforts in that period, see Foreign Affairs here and Intellinews here).



First, a sudden slew of accusations of war crimes and atrocities, allegedly committed by the Russian Armed Forces, exemplified by the events in Bucha (the only one to really get expanded on with explicit proof, pictures, etc.). A first rate false flag event, started on April 2nd, gathering steam all throughout the following week. Some sources said, even at the time, that this was put together by MI6 or some other British intelligence organization. That this was a lie, put together by either Ukraine or the West, is without question, as I have explored and written about extensively in 2 articles (Ukrainian Propaganda, and Massacres in Ukraine: whodunnit?. In that last one, I also detailed some other examples of the attacks on civilians by the Ukrainian forces, but warning: graphic images).



And the second was a surprise visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on April 9. This visit took everyone off guard, almost without any warning, and sources of the Ukrainska Pravda stated that Boris brought 2 simple messages.



“Putin is a war criminal, he should be pressured, not negotiated with.”

“Even if Ukraine is ready to sign some agreements on guarantees with Putin, they are not.”

(Who is the ‘they’ Boris referred to? The collective West? Some other elites? We’ll likely never know for sure.)



Also from Ukrainska Pravda, on April 12: “Putin said that the negotiations with Ukraine have reached an impasse.”



The authors of the aforementioned Foreign Affairs article analyzing the Istanbul agreement negotiations stated: “But Putin and Zelenskiy surprised everyone with their mutual willingness to consider far-reaching concessions to end the war. They might well surprise everyone again in the future.”



Sadly, Zelensky and Ukraine hardened their position and had chosen war: under influence of guarantees of money, ammo, and equipment, the continued promise of NATO membership and the lure of NATO troops to help fight, their bet was to fight it out on the battlefield instead.

More interesting is the reaction from Putin himself:



“With regard to the negotiations, look, we reached certain agreements in Istanbul, under which security guarantees for Ukraine – and the Ukrainian side is striving to obtain very strict security guarantees for itself – will not apply to Crimea, Sevastopol and Donbass.

Then, as you know, we made certain efforts to create a proper environment for continuing the negotiating process. In return, we saw the provocation in Bucha and, most importantly, the Ukrainian side walked away from the Istanbul agreements. Now, security requirements have become a separate issue, and regulating our relations over Crimea, Sevastopol and Donbass will be taken out of the scope of these agreements. That is, they have returned to a dead-end for themselves and for all of us.”

Territorial issues were now seen as a separate issue. After the NATO-trained and equipped Ukrainian troops in their September 2022 offensive took large swats of Kharkiv Oblast back from over-extended Russian troops, things escalated even further. Russia held referendums in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporozhye oblasts with the question whether their citizens wanted to remain in Ukraine, or become part of Russia itself.



In his speech on the occasion of the annexation, delivered on September 30, 2022, Putin said:

“We call on the Kiev regime to immediately cease fire and all hostilities; to end the war it unleashed back in 2014 and return to the negotiating table. We are ready for this, as we have said more than once. But the choice of the people in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson will not be discussed. The decision has been made, and Russia will not betray it.”

This has been their position ever since.

As a side-note: Russians are pointing out that while the West is not recognizing this referendum, it is in line with Article 1 of the UN Charter, on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples. People such as Lavrov, head of the Russian diplomacy, are more and more clear in their protest: why can the EU and NATO immediately recognize the right of Kosovo to be independent, without any referendum, forced upon Serbia, while Crimea and the other oblasts decided on their own fate through referendums, but that is forbidden or illegal, in name of the territorial integrity of Ukraine? Talking about a huge double standard...

In his interview with Tucker Carlson, Lavrov put it like this:



"So, when you need endorsement of the procedures, you do it when you like the results of the election. If you don't like the results of elections, you ignore it. It's like when the United States and other Western countries recognized unilateral declaration of independence of Kosovo. They said, this is the self determination being implemented. When a few years later and there was no referendum in Kosovo, unilateral declaration of independence. By the way, after that, the Serbs approached International Court of Justice, which ruled that, well, normally, they are not very specific, you know, in their in their judgment, but they ruled that, unilateral or rather, when part of a territory declares independence, it is not necessarily to be agreed with the central authorities.

And when a few years later, the Crimeans were holding referenda with invitation of many international observers, not from international organizations, but from parliamentarians in Europe, in Asia, in post Soviet space, they said, no, we cannot accept this because this is violation of territorial integrity. Europe, you know, you pick and choose. The UN charter is not a menu. You have to respect it in in all its entirety.”

In November 2022, Zelensky proposed a peace plan:

· Nuclear safety, especially that of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

· Food security for Asian and African countries

· Energy security and restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

· Release of all prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia

· Restoration of the Russia–Ukraine border to that prior to the 2014 annexation of Crimea, in line with Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations

· Full withdrawal of Russian military forces from Ukraine and cessation of hostilities

· Prosecution of war crimes in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the creation of a special tribunal for Russian war crimes

· Assessment of ecological damage, including that caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam; prosecution of those responsible; recovery and reconstruction

· Guarantees against future Russian aggression

· A multilateral peace conference with a legally binding international treaty.

This looks like the demands of a conqueror, imposed on a country that has surrendered unconditionally after having been decisively beaten on the battlefield. It assumes that their own propaganda is true. Case in point: the proposal on ‘ecological damage’ assumes that Russia is responsible for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, calling for ‘prosecution of those responsible’. Yet it is proven, without any doubt, from the available information, that the collapse of that dam was NOT Russia’s fault, at all! See for a full breakdown and proof my article here.

In June 2024 (the day before the start of a Ukraine organized peace summit in Switzerland) Russia made their peace proposal in a speech by Putin to senior officials of the Foreign Ministry: “The Ukrainian troops must be completely withdrawn from the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics and Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Let me note that they must be withdrawn from the entire territory of these regions within their administrative borders at the time of their being part of Ukraine.

As soon as Kiev declares that it is ready to make this decision and begin a real withdrawal of troops from these regions, and also officially notifies that it abandons its plans to join NATO, our side will follow an order to cease fire and start negotiations will be issued by us that very moment.”

And repeated:



“Let me underscore the key point: the essence of our proposal is not a temporary truce or ceasefire, as the West might prefer, to allow the Kiev regime to recover, rearm, and prepare for a new offensive. I repeat: we are not discussing freezing the conflict, but its definitive resolution.

And I will reiterate: once Kiev agrees to the course of action proposed today, including the full withdrawal of its troops from the DPR, LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, and begins this process earnestly, we are prepared to commence negotiations promptly without delay.

I repeat our firm stance: Ukraine should adopt a neutral, non-aligned status, be nuclear-free, and undergo demilitarisation and denazification.”

Neither proposal was accepted, in November 2022 nor in June 2023, and the fighting continued. As Putin expressed in the above-mentioned speech: “Of course, a verbatim return to the security proposals that we put forward 25, 15 or even two years ago is impossible, as too much has happened and the conditions have changed. However, the basic principles and, most importantly, the very subject of dialogue remain unchanged.” The Russian proposals became sharper and sharper, while never giving up on their 3 main points: no NATO, demilitarization, and denazification. The territorial elements became increasingly demanding on Ukraine, step by step.

When Trump started the process, and called for a cease-fire, something Ukraine had always rejected until that point, Ukraine and the European countries jumped on that. “Yes, we need an immediate and complete cease-fire, on land, sea, and in the air!” Russia was put in a hard spot: accept, and give up the position they had fought so hard for, to get the Ukrainian to the breaking point, and instead give them the chance to regroup, rearm, and rest. Or they rejected it, and would be painted as warmongering aggressors who did not want peace. Instead of falling into that trap, Russia found a way out: “We accept, but have some conditions...” Which is rather reasonable. Putin referred again to his prior statement: “we are not discussing freezing the conflict, but its definitive resolution.”

This was met in the West with derision. “If Putin wants peace, he can order his troops to stop right now, and there will be peace,” they said. Putin insisted that he did not want a ceasefire, or a repeat of Minsk, where Ukraine would get to rebuild their army, and come back for another round, at the cost of more Russian lives.

A whole series of back-and-forth ensued, with meetings in Saudi Arabia, but to no avail.

Trump kept increasing pressure, as he really wants to fulfill his campaign promise to end the fighting and killing. The pressure increased not just on the Russians, but on Zelensky as well, including in that famous press conference in the Oval Office (no, the ‘you never said thank you’ from Vance wasn’t about literally having said those words, but a reminder of just how much Ukraine’s survival depends on the US support, as described earlier in this article).

Next, the latest peace proposal by Trump from last week will be discussed. Stay tuned!



Thank you for reading this far.



If you enjoyed this analysis, please like and share!

Edit:



Just an hour after posting this article Trump posted this on TruthSocial:

It seems he read part 1, and is shifting towards a fuller understanding of the war, reintroducing facts many seem to have forgotten. Biden’s war, but Crimea was lost under Obama. A few steps more, and we are talking about the coup against Yanukovich. At the same time, Trump is back to repeating the claims made in the Western media, without any push-back or correction. Were the rockets aimed at areas that were purely civilian, or where Ukraine was hiding military targets in or close to such civilian areas? Were all hits in civilian targets Russian rockets, or Ukrainian anti-air missiles that missed their target and came back down, hitting those civilian areas (as has happened many times, with proof of the rocket being an anti-air missile, while the media claimed Russian targeting of the civilian building that was hit)?



At the same time, Zelensky had a former general murdered in Moscow, the same day that Witkoff was to meet with Putin! Does that not “make him think that maybe Zelenksy doesn’t want to stop the war, and he’s just tapping Trump along?” Numerous attacks by Ukraine are clearly targeting and hitting purely civilian buildings, cars and people, even deep into Russia. This isn’t mentioned either. What game is being played here? Is it bad advisors, or an incomplete understanding of what is going on? Or are his messages each intended for different players, putting pressure where he needs it in order to position his own deal and propositions the best way possible?