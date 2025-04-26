ArnGrimR

ArnGrimR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitch's avatar
Mitch
Apr 26

I'm no expert, but as a student of history it seems pretty clear to me that the US and Europe won't be willing to sustain the fighting at their expense that would be required to obtain the resolution they demand. The Russians will outlast them easily and will end up with their main goals having been accomplished, the primary ones being the halt of NATO aggression and the maintenance of control of Crimea. The acquired land bridge to Crimea will be part of any peace agreement. OTOH, Ukraine's only question will be how much they lose from here. Zelensky will be dismissed, and the agreement will proceed at their expense, or they will be abandoned and collapse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ArnGrimR
JayBee's avatar
JayBee
Apr 27

The Ukrainians were egged on by the West since 2014.

They went all-in when they rejected Istanbul.

They now fully deserve the inevitable result.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 ArnGrimR
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture