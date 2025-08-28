You have likely already seen this. A young girl tries to defend her 12 year old sister from an immigrant man, and shows bladed weapons in an attempt to scare off that man.



The video has instantly gone viral: on Saturday, August 23, a 14 years old girl from Dundee, Scotland, was filmed brandishing a large kitchen knife and a small hatchet. Her name is Mayah Sommers (earlier reports suggested her name was Sophie, apparently her middle name), and she was arrested for carrying forbidden bladed weapons in public. So we are told.

Media in the UK talked very neutrally about this: ‘Teen girl charged after reportedly seen with bladed weapon on Scots street’ (Daily Record, Aug 25, 2025)



Or something like this:

Nothing about any context.

As reported by several media, Tayside Chief superintendent Nicola Russell (first female divisional commander, who also co-chairs the LGBTQI+allies network for Scotland) said: "We are aware of misinformation being shared on social media in relation to an incident where a Bulgarian couple were approached by youths in St Ann Lane, Dundee, on Saturday, 23 August 2025.

"A 12-year-old girl has been charged with being in possession of offensive weapons. She will be referred to the relevant authorities and our enquiries are ongoing.

"We would like to thank the local community for their help with our investigation and would urge the public not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances."

In an earlier interview last year, she talked about her promotion, and said “Tayside is full of fantastic police officers and staff, which recruits so many people from diverse backgrounds.” (Source)



Here is the official story, as told by the Police Chief Superintendent: “an incident where a Bulgarian couple were approached by youths in St Ann Lane, Dundee, on Saturday, 23 August 2025.”



Is that all there is to it?

A local man gave this eyewitness account:

I was in the car park at Farmfoods and saw some of what happened before this video was taken. Think the staff at Farmfoods had been watching some of it too as there were two at checkouts watching out the windows. An older male/female (20s) were walking up the pavement by the Vehicle Charging Station, shouting at a group of teenagers who were just behind them. Looked like they came over the road from the Multis. There was another two guys in front of the older male/female who I thought were all together because they kept talking, stopping to look back, before carrying on and going back again. At the time, I assumed the older male and female were the instigators as while both parties were shouting and swearing at each other, when the teenagers backed away to leave, the older male would go back at them shouting and being aggressive. Admittedly I stayed to watch what happened as I was worried the teenagers would end up hurt. Lots of swearing and aggressive behaviour between both parties. The group of teenagers seemed to break apart to the two on this video and another few at the charging stations on their phones. I kept wondering why the older male/female didn't just walk away as the younger girls were backing off! Then I saw the older male approach again and pull out his phone to record, followed by the female. I guess now they were recording because one of the teenagers threatened them with weapons, as they weren't fussed about recording (from what I could see) anytime before that. Pretty sure that's when a few taxi drivers came out of their parked cars too. Police drove past, put the blues and twos on and swung back round the Lidl roundabout. The teenager with the knives had started to make her way up by the carwash, but doubled back to the Police Van and was shouting about getting arrested as I left. Source

Just in, as well, a reporter spoke to the mother of one of the girls involved (the one with the pink sweater, visible at the end), who gave this story:



"Yes. So what happened was the girls where out just walking and the man in the picture made comments to lola(the younger girl) calling her sexy and other sexual remarks then the girls started to tell this man to leave them alone and stop following them and making sexual remarks to them. After that the man's sister (also in the picture) came around the corner and physically attacked ruby(the older sister) she grabbed her hair dragged her to the floor started to punch her then both the man and woman where kicking her in head while she was on the floor. At this point my daughter (mayah) called the police so my daughters account after that is all abit blurry. But that is when lola had the weapons she pulled them out to protect ruby. After that the man came back at lola recording her making sure she showed the weapons to the camera and antagonising her. Ruby was hospitalised after the attack with a severe concussion a tennis ball sized lump to the back of her head aswell as lots of bruises."



Now we get some more information. Yes, the girls were fending off immigrants. That much is also confirmed by the Police, and it shows that the issue is not racism, as the immigrants involved here are ‘white’ Bulgarians. A couple, but apparently part of a group of 4. It is they who keep the tension high, and keep escalating, pushing the girls, showing aggressive behavior (as did the girls) even as the girls backed off.



This was later captured in the video, where the girls are clearly scared, and try to retreat, only to be followed by the man who is trying to ‘catch’ them with the weapons. He later published the video: why do that, instead of simply giving it to the police? Why trying to capture that video, instead of simply calling the police? There is a lot to unpack, just here, relating at least in part to this modern recording and shaming epidemic.

What the dispute between both groups was about, we don’t know. The video itself offers very little information, besides the girls stressing their young age, and repeatedly telling them not to touch them and to stop badgering them.

A clearly incomplete (can anyone add to this, in the comments?) transcript shows the gist of the back-and-forth:

[0:00:00 --> 0:00:02]

Fuck you, mate!

"Yes, you have a knife."

[0:00:02 --> 0:00:04]

Hey, I'm fucking 12, bitch! You’re fucking bad and catch me!



[0:00:04 --> 0:00:07]

"Why are you fucking with her/us?" (?)

She’s a fucking kid, bastards!

[0:00:08 --> 0:00:10]

"Show the knife."

Get the fuck away from us!

[0:00:14 --> 0:00:15]

Don't touch her!

Don’t touch my little sister!

“That’s it, that’s it, show the knife!”

Don’t touch me!

[0:00:15 --> 0:00:29]

Show the knife, that's it.

Don’t fucking touch my little sister!

She is fucking 12!



Wait till I fucking catch you!

[0:00:35 --> 0:00:36]



She is fucking 12 and you are just badgering me

{Woman speaks native language, man replies}

[0:00:39 --> 0:00:40] Don't touch her.

So, is it ‘misinformation’ to claim that the girls tried to ward off sexual assault? Since no one knows for sure, it is still fully within the realm of possibilities: ruling it out as an a priori position, as the Tayside police is trying to do, seems premature. Even worse, in light of the grooming gang scandals, this initial denial fuels fears and suspicion that another cover-up is in the make, passing blame to the victims, the young girls.

Well, here is what some more digging revealed.



Apparently, her name is not Mayah Sophie Sommers, but Lola Moir. She and her older sister, Ruby, are described as 12 and 13, and were reported as missing earlier in July into August (last seen July 29, 2025, found again August 5, 2025)... In the attempts to find them, the following descriptions were released: (source)



“Ruby is described as white, slim build, 4 feet 10 inches with long black hair. The last time Ruby was seen, she was wearing a black jacket, orange shorts and white crocs.”



Lola was described as "white, slim build, 5 feet 2 inches with long black hair,” and “wearing a blue Nike T-shirt and light blue jeans with tears on the knees” when she went missing.



What are both girls in the viral video wearing? The 12 year old has a blue Nike T-shirt, and blue jeans teared at the knees, while her older sister is wearing white crocs and a black jacket (and shorts, but this time not orange ones). Too much to be coincidence…

Other eyewitnesses identified both girls as the sisters who went missing earlier.



They were found again on August 5th, but strangely the Tayside Police Facebook page has removed both the ‘lost’ warning as well as the post telling us both sisters had been found:

Now, the plot thickens...



Earlier this year, in January, 5 Romanians (4 men and 1 woman) had been convicted of the rape and sexual abuse of 10 women in Dundee. Preying on vulnerable and young women, luring some with the promise of drugs and money, they raped and groomed their victims, forcing them to bring friends. This gang was discovered, as BBC noted: “following a police operation focusing on the trafficking of women from eastern Europe forced to work as prostitutes in Dundee.”

In July this year, another 4 people were arrested in Dundee on human trafficking charges. (Source)



It is very tempting to connect the dots here, and spin a tale of two young girls abducted or lured away by 4 Bulgarians, 3 men and 1 women, and sexually exploited. They escaped, or were released, to find other friends to join in, but when confronted with the traffickers a few weeks later, got into an altercation. The younger girl, scarred and scared by that experience, decided to carry a knife AND hatchet (rather extreme, not something you would do in the UK with their very strict knife laws) to protect herself... The traffickers then decided to cut their losses, while framing the girls for violent and criminal behavior.

Except, there is zero proof for that. It fits, yes. Or better, it SEEMS to fit. Can’t be ruled out, either, as it sounds rather plausible.

So here is a less dramatic one, also plausible:

Two young girls, perhaps troubled, went missing for a week. They heard the stories of what was going on their town, with other girls, perhaps friends of theirs. When they got back, and were confronted by this Bulgarian man and his sister started to call them sexy (12 and 13 years old! This is GROOMING BEHAVIOR, however else you want to tell this story!), and Lola flipped out, getting the knife and axe (perhaps already on her, because of stories she heard and the fear that had crept in?), in an attempt to protect her sister. The attackers, content with the antagonizing and framing, saw the police arrive, and left, then publishing the video to add insult to injurty.

There, that is what I was able to find, so far, pertaining to the wider context in which the 43 seconds of that viral video is only a small part.

It does not deny the allegation that the girl was fending of rapists, but lends some more credence to that: calling 12 year old girls sexy? Grooming. Period. The witness of the mother of the friend, if correct, proves physical attack on the girls, and actual self-defense, at the very least. The facts as admitted by the police prove that the adults in the altercation were indeed immigrants, in this case allegedly from Bulgaria, in a town with a known problem with human trafficking from Eastern Europe. And this is, in a nutshell, what the viral meme is about: grooming, violence, by immigrants, on young, defenseless girls. Except here, the defenseless girl brought a knife and an axe!

Yet none of this matters, it seems.

The girl has become a viral sensation, and has been crowned the ‘Queen of Scotland’. Why? Because she even transcended the level of meme, straight into archetype. As my good friend Andre remarked:

It is a story of pure sacrifice.

I’d wager that young lady knew the trap the savages were laying for her with their recording of her weapons. She brandished them for maximum effect anyway, understanding that her actions to save her sister and friend would land her in trouble.

This is an essentially PERFECT example of Christian sacrifice and love.

Far more powerful than any totalitarian reaction.

Lola instantly, helped by her arrest which sanctified her sacrifice, transcended meme and emerged wholly as an archetype. This is, I’d assert, supported by the multitude of highly effective memes that employ her archetype.

And as SLAG pointed out, exploring this idea of Lola Moir as an archetype a bit more:



It’s an archetype yes, but a symbol whose inertia moves the course of nations.

We all know them.

•The battle of Thermopylae

•The Alamo

•The Lusitania

•Pearl Harbor

•Bloody Sunday

And a brave young lady picked up an axe and blade and said, “NO MORE, NOT I!!” to her oppressors and their government facilitators.



We all instantly recognise it, on a very deep, innate level. No question about that.

Another reason why she became viral, is the following, related to the above:

Because she exemplifies a shared fear and anger, aimed in the first place against the leaders in the West (the UK, with ‘Two-Tier Keir’ as main focus of popular ire, but also in many other European countries), and at the unbridled immigration that is dissolving the social fabric of European countries, bringing a growing wave of violence and crime, including sexual abuse and rape. Which does not mean that there was no crime or rape before, or within the ‘native’ populations, of course. Yet the increase is marked, and undeniable.

People are upset that once again the victim is arrested, and the perpetrator walks free (at least in their perception, of the girl warding off an abuser).



The reactions are very passionate:



To his point, this meme, aimed right at the men:

And even stronger yet here, giving a gut-wrenching twist to the Greek phrase Molon Labe (“Come and take them!” the answer of Spartan king Leonidas when the Persians, vastly outnumbering them at Thermopylae, asked him to surrender their weapons). (This one hits me right in the feels!):

The whole debate is being reframed:

And this:

And in this case less directly tied to the viral video, but very strongly with a culture of sexual exploitation and objectification of women through imported Islam:

There are many issues linked to that, and Europeans see news like this every day, but are told they cannot be mad or upset or concerned about any of it, even if they notice how this type of thinking and behavior is imported into their own European countries, with their own wives, sisters, daughters as sacrifical victims submitted to such acts:



It is linked to a wider culture and context, resonating not just in Scotland, but also in England, where the weapons of this Queen of Scotland are represented as the Saint George’s Cross:

And not just in England, but also in America it finds points of connection:

She is hailed as the new ‘Joan of Axe’, a new Boudicca, the Queen of Scotland.



Songs are made, ready to leave a strong impact (click on this link to listen).

She even has her own ballad! You know things got real when the Irish or Scots make a rousing ballad… You have touched a nerve, something deep and shared!

The lyrics are incredible, referencing history, and making the clear call:

In mist-veiled Dundee, where shadowed alleys curl,

A flame was kindled: one defiant Scottish girl.

Grasping steel in trembling hands, she stood the test—

Defender of her sister, undaunted, and possessed. Not since Boudicca’s chariot stormed wild Roman lands,

Has such fierce courage blazed in youthful hands.

“Win the battle, or perish,” the warrior queen once cried;

Her spirit, now in Dundee, is undenied. Children of Albion, remember Aethelflaed’s will—

Mercia’s Lady, who broke Viking ranks with skill.

As daughter, wife, and ruler, she forged England’s fate;

So too the Dundee girl, young, resolute, innate. What beat in Elizabeth’s heart before the Armada’s night?

England’s red-haired sovereign, clad in shining light,

Spoke: “Though I have the body of a weak and feeble woman,

I have the heart and stomach of a king,”—her word a summons. Now stands our axe and knife girl, in neon-shadowed dawn,

Her kin in peril, her innocence nearly withdrawn.

But in every strike and every cautious glance,

Britain’s daughters march anew; steel echoes their stance. Brave Dundee maiden—like Matilda, wild and clever—

Daring escapes and battles, refusing to sever

The bond of sisterhood and Britain’s indomitable soul:

You, child of modern struggle, have claimed your warrior role. So let the world remember, as legend starts to swirl,

The fierce defender standing tall—the Dundee girl.

As long as history’s heroines live in myth and word,

Your story, too, shall rise and never be unheard.

And one more song, just as rousing! (Yeah, Little Lola Moir has reached a lot of hearts, and kindled quite the storm!)

Some will say that this is ‘extremism’, or ‘misinformation’ (as the UK police and their media lackeys are already warning against), and will point out that too much about the story is yet fully unknown, and we only have 43 seconds in that video. That it would be unfair to label all immigrants because of the misdeeds of a few. That it is bigoted to reference national pride as a Westerner. And so on.



Now, I agree that the facts about the video do not support the message of many of the memes. But demanding they do match is proof you don’t understand memes. None of those memes, even if they show or reference the girl or her weapons, are about that girl herself. No, it is much, much bigger now. And this is why she is the tipping point.

She gave the silenced, uneasy feeling a face and a name. A heroic face, immensely scared, yet out wielding a weapon to protect her sister.

As John Robb, former Air Force and special forces, current commentator on war, politics, and technology, explained it very sharply:



Tens of millions of people have instantly formed a fictive kinship with this young women due to an empathy trigger.

They see her face, her desperation, and they instantly recognize the same face they had, or a friend had, when they stood up to a relentless bully who targeted them while growing up. A bully nobody would protect them against. A bully they took desperate measures against.

However, they aren't just seeing her, they feel her desperation inside themselves, emotionally and physically. It connects them at a deep level and they form a bond Her enemies are their enemies now. Her anger is theirs now.”

This.

This is how memes work, and this is why that image of Mayah Sommers, Sophie, or Lola Moir is so powerful, well beyond the actual name of the girl, well beyond the actual facts of what happened that Saturday in front of the Farmfoods store in Dundee, Scotland.

She has stirred something very deep.

The overwhelming sense of injustice, where victims are blamed and silenced, and perpetrators of unspeakable crimes go scot-free (pun intended), all because those in power (police, government officials, social workers,...) fear being labeled ‘racist’.



The deep-seated urge to protect the weak, especially young women, who literally are our future.

The mockery of justice where the girl is arrested, but the adult bully is free.

The solidarity of victims who want to stand up.

The anger of men hurt be their feeling of powerlessness to protect those near and dear to them.

The rage over the destruction of a culture that took centuries to build and that gave rise to a civilization upon which modern society and all our rights and freedoms is founded.

All that, reflected in the scared eyes of a small, 12-years-old girl, armed with a chef’s knife and a hatchet, posturing in an attempt to save her sister.

It is an indictment, asking all of us what we will do. Not ‘would’ do, but ‘will’ do: sit back, agree with her arrest (since she clearly broke the law), and keep this self-denial in place? Or will we rise up, and say ‘ENOUGH!’? Enough with the unbridled and unsustainable immigration! Enough with this flagrant breach of UN rules that state that refugees should be housed as close as possible to their country of origin (so that the culture of their new host country matches as closely their own culture, avoiding a whole series of problems)! Enough with this self-hatred, where Europeans are blamed for all the evils of the world, credited for none of the good of modern society and the rights, liberties, and welfare it provides!

To the British (and likely other) law enforcement people assigned to search the internet for ‘hate speech’ who stumbled across this article: NO, I am not advocation violence, nor am I calling for any violence. There are plenty of other ways we have to overthrow those in power, and to make known our strong disapproval and defiance.

The moment the law protects the criminal and condemns the innocent, it ceases to be justice.

The moment the government breaches their social contract in which the population agreed to pay taxes and give the government the monopoly on using weapons and violence, where in return the government would protect their population and act in their best interest, the people have every right to take back the right to self-defense and to stop paying taxes.

The government serves the people; the people don’t serve the government. Which means that the government cannot impose on the people measures and policies the people do not want. And no, “we know what is best for you” is NOT a good reason to overrule the people. That is the reasoning of dictators.

Yes, dictators.



Authoritarian overlords who should be in prison, not in office.

Strong words, but the reality is staring us right into our faces.

Memes reflect this reality:

And:

And:

No, not just baseless memes from extremists.



In 2023, over 12,000 (TWELVE THOUSAND, you read that right) people have been arrested by the UK police because their online posts had been deemed offense, threatening, or disturbing. (Source, source, source, and many others, but you get the idea: this is sad fact.)



Even worse, the vagueness of the laws allow overly zealous partisan karens to go after even the slightest of ‘crimes’. As The Times reported last year, “Thousands of people are being detained and questioned for sending messages that cause “annoyance”, “inconvenience” or “anxiety” to others via the internet, telephone or mail.”

This provides the ideal set of circumstances for the government to crack down on any undesirable messaging, preventing their own population from being adequately informed.

THIS is the reality:

Don’t you dare protest if your own sister was raped and committed suicide because we, the government, failed to protect her and did not even respect her enough to properly defend her and prosecute her rapists! Off to jail with you!

To make things worse, the UK has a widely known problem with rape gangs and grooming gangs, as I reported on earlier last year, in the same context of the Southport riots mentioned above (read it here).

Just earlier this week, Rupert Lowe, independent British Member of Parliament (formerly of Farage’s Reform UK), released this information in context of his Rape Gang Inquiry.

From that report:

"...It is estimated that around 250 000 young white British minor girls have been victims of rape and sexual abuse by Pakistani Muslim men..."

People KNOW that crime is increasing, despite concerted efforts to hide the reality or to shift blame.

And the implications are mind-boggling:

Which people can live with a scandal like that, tainting and sacrificing THEIR OWN DAUGHTERS like this? All for what?



When Rupert Lowe posted that message on X, ExposingInjustice replied with this retort:

This is typical, as a response designed to gaslight.



Some people CHOSE to be and remain blind...

Labeled as 'Key Facts', the post references to a percentage "in recorded child sexual abuse cases". THIS IS PRECISELY THE PROBLEM: too many actual sexual abuse cases when the perpetrator is non-white are being hidden, ignored, 'white-washed'.

And then this joke: "Official data also shows that white individuals accounted for 78% of all arrests in 2022/23, while Asians and Black people each made up around 8%."

The only other ethnic categories the UK uses are 'mixed/British Mixed' and 'Other' (good for 4.7% of UK population in the 2021-2022 census). Yet without the 78% white and 8% Asian/Black arrests, we are to believe that the remaining 16% of arrests comes from those 5.0% of Mixed/British Mixed and Other? 2021 Census data shows 81.7% White, 9.3% Asian, 4.0% Black, 2.9% Mixed, and 2.1% Other. Something is clearly wrong with the numbers cited.

On the contrary, looking at official UK sources (ONS, Home Office, etc.), we see the admission that barely 16% of rapes and sexual assaults are reported to the police.

Of that 16%, just 2.6% of the perpetrators gets charged or receives a summons...

All stats are up significantly from 5, 10, 15 years ago. (what has changed in that period that could at least in part account for this increase?)

Also: In crime data collected by the Crown Prosecution Service , ethnicity was recorded in ONLY 27% of rape and sexual assault prosecutions in London in 2023, compared to OVER 90% for age and sex... This is a huge red flag. Why would this discrepancy be there? The pattern indicated by Rotherham style scandals, rape gangs, and inadequate police response gives a stark answer: Law Enforcement does not want to put for the real statistics, out of fear of ‘social unrest’ or out of fear to be labeled ‘racist’.

Important to keep in mind is that accepting such real statistics which show an over-representation of immigrants in certain crime statistics is only the first step to be able to reach real solutions and help.



Which does NOT mean there are no white perpetrators of sexual abuse.

Which does NOT mean that there is no cover-up of certain cases of white sexual abuse.

Which does NOT mean that speaking out about 1 such evil means you condone any of the other evils.

Yes, the Gang Rape scandals (with Rotherham as a sad, well-known example) play a very strong role in all of this. It shows police complicity, in some cases even involvement in the actual raping: how can we trust police sources and stats, then? This is a serious question that needs to be answered! It also should show that such questions are NOT 'racist', aimed at 'non-whites', but also at our own police forces and political leaders, regardless party, race, ethnicity, religion, etc.

Perhaps, indeed, there is no difference in the percentage of rapists by ethnicity. But the ONLY way to show that is to GIVE THE DARN STATISTICS! Stop hiding stats on ethnicity. Start collecting such data.

Stop shaming those who bring this up, based on witness stories of abuse and cover-up by police and government. Deal in TRUTH, not shame and lies.

The new Queen of Scotland is the perfect meme to embody the absolute exhaustion of the British people (and by extension, people all over Western countries) with the forced mass immigration and the relentless demonizing of any protest or even concern. It shows their desire to rise up, and resist the evil that being forced on them and their children and daughters.

This is now part of the problem, by design: after decades of telling us that people who questioned immigration were racists, bigots, fascist, Neo-Nazi thugs who just acted out of hatred, where could any well-meaning person go if they were confronted with the negative side of those insane immigration policies? Either dig deep into denial, or throw up their hands and say “Oh well, if being concerned about what I see in daily life makes me a racist and a bigot, I guess I am a racist bigot, then!”

This is part of a design, to demoralize the population into submission.

Elevate the criminals, demonize the law-abiding people, so when you as the government start breaking the law more openly, they won’t stand up to protect the rule of law. Simple as that. However, “Woe to those who call good evil, and evil good...”



This happens here in the US, as well.

Prime example is the compromised crime statistics, leading to the idea that ‘crime in DC is down!’ when in actuality it simply has been oppressed, by police not making arrests, and thus not registering a whole slew of misdeeds into the records.

Here, the mayor of Chicago states that arresting criminals is wrong: “It is racist! It is immoral! It is unholy!” Instead, he says, we need to use the proven strategies: more money! Investing in people! Federal resources! Education! All that ‘reduces crime and provide real community safety’! And instead of spending hundreds of millions of dollars on a publicity stunt (i.e. having the National Guard and Federal Law Enforcement step into crime-infested cities), the government should spend that money on ‘proven solutions on crime and violence reduction’.

Yet after 4 years of Biden, and all the federal support and aid, violence and crime in Chicago has only increased further. Instead, while DC has now had almost 2 weeks without a single murder, and people in Chicago begging Trump to come to Chicago, the Democrat leaders are gaslighting. “We cannot really solve crime and violence! We need more money! More funds! More programs!” And just as in California the billions of aid for homelessness only created more homeless: why solve the one issue that guarantees your program receives lots of federal money? It is a perverse cycle of conflict of interest.

Even people such as Muriel Bowser, mayor of DC, and previously vehemently opposed to Trump’s move to bring in the National Guard, can no longer deny the truth in front of her very own eyes.

She "greatly appreciates" President Trump's law enforcement surge, responsible for an 87% drop in carjacking, and a huge drops in robberies, murders, and other crimes!

"This surge has been important to us."

Despite her admission and appreciation for Trump’s surge, others in the US and the Democrat Party continue to fight tooth and nail against any such move in their own cities. As if they want to keep the status quo, and murder, crime, and misery for their people…

Even worse, we this with other violent crime, such as the mass shooting yesterday in Minneapolis. A trans shooter went to a Catholic school, and started shooting... Two young children dead, many wounded.

And yet people refuse to see the pattern, and keep insisting that we need to ‘protect the Trans Community’ as their first concern...

It is as Cynical Publius remarked:

And with that, we came back full circle.

We are frogs in a pan, slowly being boiled.

This wee lass in Dundee provided a shock to our system, and made us realize just how boiling hot the water has become: how on earth can we accept a society where a 12-year-old girl thought it necessary to carry a knife and hatchet around to protect her sister?

Where were the men to protect her?

Where is the outrage that calls evil, evil, without fear?

So many questions, laying bare a level of rot in our society that urgently requires a frank, open debate, and strong solutions.

Yet there is hope, plenty of good happening, as well.



The same day of the Minneapolis shooting, FBI Director Kash Patel posted this:

The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics!

For the first time, such a shooting is not merely shoved away, only used to call for more gun control, but called for what it is. Now that this shooting is called a hate crime and domestic terrorism, the door is opened wide to hold accountable those who constantly stir this pot, fueling such hatred and violence, demanding misplaced levels of protection on people who need psychiatric help.



For help they need:

- "Кто?" = "Who?"

- "Когда это закончится?" = "When will this end?"

- "Помоги мне!" = "Help me!"

- "Я не хочу." = "I don't want to."

- "Помоги" = "Help"

- "Убей себя убей" = "Kill yourself kill"



This is not normal.



(Warning, the next video is very disturbing...)

This is not normal. The maniacal laughing, the disturbed muttering, the messages on the guns,...

This is already out-dated, and needs a few more entries...



And no, this does NOT demonized individual people, but it points at a reality: that mental problems are glorified, and forced upon society, to the point that those who dare resist are labeled haters. And where more and more violent talk about those who ‘hinder progress’ and ‘resist because of hate’ do not deserve to live is being normalized, such shootings are more and more common. What about that statement can possible be controversial?

Either way, the genie is out of the bottle. In the US, Trump has cleared up DC, and now Democrats are forced to defend their policies that led to crime-riddled cities, against a proven solution that ended murder and other crime within hours of being implemented. People see that, and know that they have been lied to for decades, that the poverty, fear, crime, murder,... was indeed a bug, and not a feature of life. That genie will not return to its bottle.



In Scotland and the UK people saw this scared girl muster the courage to bring and brandish forbidden weapons to protect her sister against at least aggressively badgering immigrant adults, and identified on very deep level with her. The fear, the anger, the helplessness in face of bullying and abuse,... It finally has a face, and it is rousing up people. Finally! That genie won’t return to its bottle, either...



It seems a point of no return has been reached, and people start to see moves that are very easy to understand.

The DC clean-up is insanely important: EVERYONE can see and understand what is going on.

It plays not just on a truth/propaganda level, where you have to deal with a myriad of different points of views and training and capacity to understand, etc., but on a primal human level: the desire for peace / prosperity, and the power of envy (I want what they have!).

How are conservatives/MAGA/Trump going to dip into traditional low information/emotionally driven Dem voter bastions?

By showing how they have been lied to: Clean up their cities in a matter of hours/days. Stop the poverty. The ugliness. The dysfunction. The murders. The looting. The corruption. The fear.

Unstoppable.

The little girl in Dundee is insanely important: EVERYONE can see and understand what is going on.

A young, scared girl, trying to protect her sister, while being egged on by an adult with a foreign accent, trying to entrap her. This connects on a visceral level, where we feel the urge to protect the young girl, and end this level of abuse and violence perpetrated against the most innocent in our society.

How are countries in Europe going to fight back against the inhuman mass immigration their leaders have forced upon them? First, by being reminded of the truth of human dignity and morality, through the courageous acts of that little girl. Everyone understands that, even if only in the memefied version (where the actual full story, once we find out all the details, might be different). It breaks the spell of fear that stopped too many from speaking up, not just in the public, but also in our police forces and governments.

Unstoppable.

There is hope, for the United States, and for Europe. Time to act and fight back against the lies perpetrated against us is now.



All is well!





Addendum:



I was just made aware of this article by The Federalist, ominously titled ‘Civil War Is Coming To Britain.’



Here are the 3 paragraphs at the heart of this excellent article (go read it!), and that encapsulate well the idea of my own article: there is so much more going on here!



The entire sordid history of Britain’s civic collapse — stretching back decades to the Rotherham rape gangs scandal and forward to today — is in some ways contained in the striking image of this wisp of a girl with knife and hatchet in hand, facing down a predatory migrant. She is clearly desperate, abandoned by the adults who were supposed to protect her, sold out by the political leaders who were supposed to maintain the cohesion and safety of her city, reduced at last to brandishing crude weapons to defend herself from foreign men brought to her native land against her will.

It’s a scene that encapsulates the total loss of legitimacy of the British government and a portent of what comes next: civil war.

This isn’t hyperbole. Britain right now shows all the signs of descending into sustained civil conflict and eventually open civil war. The ruling elites have broken the social compact by importing mass numbers of foreigners who are hostile to the native population. The government has repeatedly and consistently signaled to the ethnic white majority that there is indeed a two-tiered system of justice — and that they are on the lower tier. Political leaders and public officials have criminalized dissent from their agenda and sent police to harass and arrest people in their homes for criticizing the government.



The author, John Daniel Davidson, points out how all the abuse by the grooming gangs, whose victims are numbered over 1 million so far (!!!!), are all in low economic areas of the UK, where the bad economic leadership of their leaders has been made so much worse with unbridled immigration. Girls living there (as Lola in Dundee, one of those areas) are vulnerable, and now preyed upon by those gangs.



The government does not care, as the upper classes are safe from the worst excesses brought by immigration. THEIR daughters are safe, after all!



Davidson ends with a rousing call of his own:



And here’s the important thing for us to understand here in America, the British people will be in the right. When their rebellion comes, they will find themselves on the same side as the American revolutionaries vis-à-vis Great Britain, rejecting a corrupt regime that has lost all legitimacy and all right to rule them.American policymakers and political leaders on the right need to be prepared to see the situation in Britain clearly as it unfolds, and understand it for what it really is: a justified revolution of the people against a tyrannical government.

If our leaders do perceive it clearly, and America comes to the aide of the British people in their hour of need, then Winston’s Churchill’s famous line from June 1940 will take on a new and profound significance, as “the New World, with all its power and might, steps forth to the rescue and the liberation of the Old.”



