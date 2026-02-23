Just earlier this week, I watched My Fair Lady with my (almost) 6 years old daughter. After having seen and loving Mary Poppins, I thought this would introduce her to another classic she can revisit many times in the coming years. What I didn’t expect was that I would be in for a treat, as well.

Early in the movie, Eliza Doolittle, a common girl with horrible pronunciation and no education at all, selling flowers on the street, was taken in by famed linguist Professor Higgins. He had bet with his similarly famed colleague Colonel Pickering that he could train the girl and pass her off as a learned lady at the embassy ball. Eliza’s father, Alfred P. Doolittle, a common dustbin worker, came to Prof. Higgins’ house to get some drinking money out of it.

This scene is key. The father displays an amazing rhetorical skill, countering the rather arrogant professor at every step. Prof. Higgins becomes rather impressed, and exclaims to his linguist friend:

“You know, Pickering, if we were to take this man in hand for six months, he could choose between a seat in the Cabinet and a popular pulpit in Wales.”

A little bit later, he continued his praise:

“By George, there’s a man for you! A philosophical genius of the first water. Mrs. Pearce, write to Mr. Ezra Wallingford and tell him if he wants a lecturer to get in touch with Mr. Alfred P. Doolittle, a common dustman - but one of the most original moralists in England.”

Bernard Shaw, the author of the play ‘Pygmalion’ (1913) on which this movie was directly based, intended this as satire on British society and their view of themselves as elites. Shaw exposed in this joke how fluency was mistaken for formation, in real time, by an actual genius. The joke was always on Higgins, even if he never gets it, throughout the whole movie.

What the scene assumes (and why it was reasonable)

Back in England, education was reserved for those who could afford it. The better your income (and standing), the higher the level of education and training one would receive. The idea was that formation would create the foundation for sound judgment, and that this would then be externalized in fluency of speech, capable to speak in a way that was coherent, deep, rich with cultural and historical reference, convincing, engaging, etc. Fluent. This fluency was costly. It required training and practice. Learning languages, literature, history, geography, biology, economics, philosophy, etc. The curriculum of the Eton style boarding schools was no less rigorous than those of the top universities those schools prepared for: Oxford and Cambridge. The investment in both funding to attend those schools, as well as the time and effort studying and internalizing all that knowledge and culture and insight, was enormous. It allowed to make this correlation between fluency, the cost of that fluency, and the substance linked to that cost. Not perfectly, but close enough.

If you met someone who spoke with the polished language of an Old Etonian or Oxonian, you simply knew that this person was capable and well educated. The training that produced eloquence, through the countless recitations and analysis of Classical and more contemporary authors and thinkers, and the formal debates that tested if the acquired knowledge was internalized and ready to be applied, also formed judgment, based on the many ways it was tested. Trusting the fluency of speech as a signal of proper and very high-end formation was therefore defensible. It worked well enough, for centuries. The proof was in the pudding, as they say: those English elites created a global empire, dominating the waves of all Seven Seas, undisputed. The Royal Society, as the oldest national academy of science, promoted excellence in science, funded research, and was the place where the top scientists, engineers, and technologists met and exchanged ideas. This was not mere posturing, their influence was enormous, and deservedly so.

Yet something started to shift. As fluency became the rewarded ‘output’, people stopped judging character and skill of those who possessed such fluence. In a very literal sense, the English elites believed that this outward verbal and social fluency were not just results of formation, but proof of superiority. As such, Shaw was targeting something more specific than generic English snobbery about the (indisputable) quality of their education system. Instead, he was dissecting the class system’s epistemic core: the English upper and middle classes had come to treat accent, diction, and social fluency as proof of inner quality. Not merely as markers of education, but as evidence of character, intelligence, and moral worth. The outer form was the substance, in their operating assumption. And this completes their substitution of formal fluency with inner character.

Notice how Prof. Higgins, upon hearing Alfred Doolittle’s rhetoric, is not just admiring Doolittle’s fluency and Welsh flourish, but immediately extrapolates fitness for power (through a seat in the Cabinet, or a popular pulpit in Wales). That inference is automatic, unexamined, and institutionally endorsed. All it needs, in Higgins’ eyes, is a few months of polish to give the rhetorical fluency also a fluent diction and the proper accent, to be ‘recognized’.

This can be called ‘token drift’. Where before mastery resulted in outward ‘tokens’ (degree, credentials, speech, fluency, etc.), now the tokens themselves, when encountered, assumed mastery. Importantly, this substitution felt like improvement at every intermediate step.

Spelling and grammar became standardized, and dictionaries helped unify meaning and establish precision. This is a clear step forward, and no one mourned the anarchy of spelling that reigned before. Mastering this standardized spelling and grammar showed skill, even if it came at the (slight) cost of expression that people such as Shakespeare exploited to great effect, and the loss of color that dialects bring. The use of ‘proper English’ becomes a token of education, distinguishing from the local dialects, but slid into evidence of belonging to elites, distinguished from the local, unformed, masses and their incomprehensible mispronunciations...

University degrees, in turn, makes assessing the depth and accuracy of knowledge of a person, and their capability, much easier, faster, and cheaper. One simply has to look at the degree certificate, and trust the assessment of a trusted institution. The degree is the token of that long learning and assessment process. This is a massive gain in efficiency. The cost, namely that optimization now flows toward acquiring the token rather than the formation, appears only later, gradually, as a slow hollowing that is always deniable because the tokens keep circulating and the system keeps functioning.

The whole idea of the English Gentleman itself shows this substitution. Where the idea in origin was noble and helpful, an expansion or modernization of the knightly ideal, and promoted a new ideal of a person whose formation had made him trustworthy, honorable, of strong and unimpeachable character, it slid into tokenization. The proper speech, the suit, the umbrella and hat, the mannerisms, etc. became what defined a ‘gentleman’, and this could be copied without copying the formation of character and honor underlying the original ideal. Yet those who copied the outward form (the tokens) were still granted the trust that genuine formation had earned through hard work and at high cost.

Tokenization as result of scaling

Now, I have to add a fine-tuning that is important. Where education at that high level was initially also very limited, meaning for a rather small subset of the population, mainly due to financial restraints (education is costly, after all), this slowly changed. Growing economy raised income in the middle and lower classes, as well, and better production made key resources needed for education a lot cheaper, as well. Scaling education brought with it a certain level of tokenization to keep it accessible.

Where before, even on lower levels of education, you had apprenticeships, this implies a limited number of apprentices, for an even smaller number of masters to teach and guide those apprentices. This worked fine on local scale, but once education became important on national scale, the process, assessment, and content needed to be comparable. Part of the answer to this need for comparability was the use of exams, degrees, and credentials, which are indeed ‘tokens’, standing in for a legible version of formation over a much larger area, for a much larger group of students, in a much more strongly diversified society. By itself not a problem, but it carried with it the risk of succumbing to the convenience of the tokens, leading to a substitution.

That this substitution in education due to scaling is not inevitable, is proven by classical education using classical curricula. They scale formation, not assessment, which is a subtle but crucial distinction. It scales depth, not throughput. With that I mean that within Classical education formation itself remains primary and tokens remain subordinate, by focusing on judgment, creativity, grounding, and excellence to form a way of thinking and inhabiting reality that maintains a clear view on what tokens are and what their purpose is.

Each step towards tokenization and then inversion is a shortcut, and as a shortcut, at that time and place, it is an improvement in that it no longer requires judgment. Which, after all, requires work and effort, and implies a certain level of own formation, through Arngrimr’s Law: one cannot meaningfully assess that which one could not create themselves in the first place. So it was easier to trust the tokens of speech, degree, and gentlemanly attire than to probe deeper to test skill, character, and honor.

Each step externalized that judgment, as a shortcut, and that made sense, at each intermediate step. Yet taken together, it created an expectation and assumption of superiority, not based on earned skill but on acquired fluency.

For Shaw, Professor Higgins is not a villain, but someone so completely stuck in the token system, that he no longer is able to conceive the gap between token and reality. Making Eliza speak like a duchess is like making her a duchess.

This happens in steps. The first test, bringing out Eliza at the Ascott Races, is hilarious, but very illustrative. Eliza sits down with the high-society friends of Professor Higgins’ mother. With a deadpan face, and with perfect diction, Eliza tells a very commoner and gutter level story of a drink addicted father, murder for the gain of a simple hat pin, and so on. To the shock of the older members of high society, and to the utter delight of the young scion who loves the ‘new way of speaking’. Eliza is fluent in diction, but still talks like a guttersnipe. In the next months, however, Higgins polishes that away, and have Eliza mimic high-society talk. With great success, as she is now assessed by another expert, Higgins’ former student Karpathy, as a Hungarian princess. “Her speech is too perfect for a native Englishwoman, but shows the dedicated work of a foreigner learning it.”

The early AI and hallucinations are like the Ascot race: fluency without formation. Now, AI can even mimic the formation, just as Eliza did at the ball. So well, that no one could tell the difference.

But Karpathy’s confusion is not the end of the story. Eliza’s success at the ball raises a question Shaw refuses to leave unanswered: what happens to the person (or the society) that has acquired the signal without the substance through formation? So after the bet, Eliza tries to return to her former life, only to discover she no longer fits in. Her speech and manners are that of higher classes, and she is no longer recognized as one of ‘them’. Yet at the same time, she is not high class, either. She can mimic their speech and manners, but does not have the formation to back that up. Similarly, her father, who had received a substantial sum of money from that American Ezra Wallingford, complains that having money now forced him into middle class morals. The tokens are never neutral: they bring with them expectations, and the world they pointed to.

The compensation: fact-checkers and proxies

People are not stupid. Even as this substitution happens, incrementally, and usually out of good intentions, the shift away from formation towards tokens, is noticeable. The esteemed gentleman becomes a caricature, and the system of tokens is scrutinized, not in the least by those within the token system, who feel the need to patch up their reputations. One result of this dawning realization that something is amiss, is the tendency to place trust no longer in the primary tokens themselves, but in secondary proxies. Credentials are one such way, to invoke the authority of institutions as well as to extend that to those the institutions deem worthy of receiving the credentials. Another secondary proxy is a retreat into tribal alignments. Group identities, where you know who is who and why you can or cannot trust someone, help fill in the trust gaps that are forming. Another one is over-performing of the tokens, through increased intensity.

Through all that, verification becomes trust management, not quality assessment. That last step, the only real answer, is not yet in sight, as the underlying problem has not yet been felt, let alone named.

The politicization of academia in our own time has made things worse. I use politics in the broadest sense here, not just in a strict ‘Democrat vs Republican’ sense, but on the level of (political/political adjacent) ideology. Academia began to substitute excellence itself for citations and bibliography, and too much is written that is genuinely useless, but aimed strongly at resume and influence building. Outsiders cannot tell the difference, nor can many insiders anymore. A person without a degree or even with a degree but with few or no publications will not be taken seriously, even if he or she is 100% correct and might even have the cure for cancer. Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. [string of titles and honors], while possessing a vacuous head but perfect system legible fluency, will be taken at face value at every uttering.

This is not an attack on academia, but a diagnosis that is made and echoed within the academic world. The issue is an excess, not an inherent flaw, and something that goes well beyond academia. I’m using it here as an example, but the same issue of substitution happens everywhere, even in our own individual thinking and acting.

It is not by accident that we see the rise of fact-checkers. As if only now people care about facts. Notice how even the term is loaded with assumption: as if facts themselves need to be checked, implying that there are correct facts and wrong facts. People use ‘facts’, real, perceived, or fabricated, to signal value, position, and ‘truth’. Well, ‘narrative’, rather than ‘truth’, as the story and what it signals becomes larger than truth. Yet even here we cannot escape the substitute problem.

The fact-checkers themselves are judged by fluency and credentialing. No conservative will accept a ‘fact-check’ by Snopes or the New York Times, and no liberal will accept a fact-check by Fox News or The Blaze. Or, on a deeper level, one might accept a fact-check from an accredited news organization, but will ignore the fact-check of a blogger or independent journalist or citizen-journalist.

Here you start to feel the tension that brought us to this conundrum in the first place. “Yeah, I get the difference between the rightwing/leftwing distrust based on how well one speaks the fluency of each side, or has the right ‘credentials’ that each side would accept, but come on: isn’t it clear that the accredited organizations have the training and money to provide proper verification, while the skills and trustworthiness of a citizen-journalist is very questionable? What experience do they have, where did they learn to do this? What steps did they take to ensure the accuracy of their claims?

Exactly. This is why we saw the tokenization, at each intermediate step, as improvements, accepting this tendency that led to externalizing our own judgment to the tokens, not the formation. A citizen-journalist might have spent years studying law or history or any other science, and now applied that rigor of research to local, national, or international news. Is that formation really worse than that of a masters in journalism? Does one really need 10 years of experience in a trusted news room in order to know how to break down a story, track down sources, and construct a reasonable story based on what is known? No. But at the same time, the journalism degree, the bylines, and the years of experience in such news room is much more easy to understand than knowing how any other training and experience might be transferable, or not. Again, Arngrimr’s Law is there: one cannot meaningfully assess that which one could not create themselves in the first place. Do we have what it takes to assess journalistic work in proper depth, to compare a report from an accredited journalist with that of a citizen-journalist?

It is much easier to substitute such analysis and judgment for a look at outward tokens. One could say that we did not lose trust in facts because facts became untrustworthy, but because we lost the formation and judgment to assess them, regardless of their source. Hence, we outsource that judgment.

The terminal form: AI as arbiter

Now that we have AI, with its peerless access to reams of information and data, this became the ultimate arbiter. One look on X, for example, shows how many times people invoke Grok or other AIs exactly in this capacity as arbiter, to help adjudicate in disputes on facts or other claims. Where people are no longer engaging the facts or claims themselves, but who made the claims, where the facts came from, and other external markers.

AI is the masterwork of Professor Higgins. Perfect fluency. Could pass as expert in any field! Yet this perfect fluency hides a lack of formation, and a lack of judgment.

Here is a sobering thought: one cannot fact-check one’s way out of this situation. Once judgment has collapsed far enough, through gradual externalization, facts themselves become tokens, that in turn become substituted.

The Inversion: When Excellence Became Suspect



This substitution is a continuous and gradual process, and one that is now eating its own tail. AI is impoverishing our lives, to the degree it is misunderstood.

It muddles signal and legibility. Where before fluency was seen as a sign of education and linguistic or rhetorical skill (even in absolute terms, satirized by Shaw), it is now frowned upon, as sign of possible ‘AI contamination’, and, more importantly, ‘usurpation’ of that fluency. A simple example: the em dash. Where a few years ago the use of the em dash signaled high competence and writing skill, very polished, very grammatically aware and correct, it is now the hallmark signal of ‘AI written text’, and by association, with ‘AI slop’. People who loved distinguishing themselves through their use of the em dash as their own unique style of creativity and writing, now find people dismissing their work as ‘not your own’. More and more people lament how they have to insert errors and sloppy grammar, just to prove that their comment or article was written by a human, and not by AI!

As a result, as already stated, people look at “credentials (as borrowed authority), tribal alignment (as borrowed belonging), performative sincerity (as borrowed authenticity), emotional intensity (as borrowed sincerity), institutional backing (as borrowed legitimacy )” etc. as new proxies, and indeed: some are worse than fluency is, even an usurped fluency. Which means that this is adding to the incredible fragmentation and atomization of society. People with true skill are now looked upon as suspect. “Nah, you didn’t write that! AI did! It is too polished and fluent and nice!”

This has now collapsed. Even more judgment is off-loaded and externalized, where simple excellence and em dashes are now markers of suspicion and no longer of refinement. Shaw would be surprised at the irony of this sudden turn of events.

What exacerbates this vicious cycle is the fact that outsourcing our own judgments drives us exactly to looking at those external markers of excellence, as proxies for judging excellence itself directly... Each tool at our disposal (such as the cognitive tools from my previous article) helps us, but runs the risk of atrophying a real skill. Having AI write for us, writing itself becomes cheap. It no longer requires the effort and time it once did. No time spent looking up words in dictionaries. No time spent checking grammar. No time spent polishing, re-reading, adjusting. No time spent researching, either. The form nor the content is our own, but instantaneously provided by the tool. This IS a huge time-saver, and there IS a place for that. Yet it cannot be denied that it also strongly cheapens writing.

The real loss is that people no longer know how to tell when something is good, including when it actually is. Once that happens, society cannot reward excellence even when it appears. Here is the problem: cheap expression doesn’t just erase trust in language, it teaches people to distrust excellence itself. That is civilizational suicide.

Keep in mind: AI didn’t invent this failure mode. It exposes and accelerates that which has always been there.

We see how the system has trained people not to ask “is this true?” but “is this properly credentialed?” This long predated AI, as Shaw brilliantly proved. And once language and fluency itself became cheap, the last informal escape hatch was closed off. Before, a sharp outsider could still cut through the red tape and the credentialing demands with clarity, rigor, and disciplined articulation. Now even that is suspect. The excellence of the outsider is dismissed as “AI-assisted”, and thus inauthentic and suspect, while institutional vacuity is protected by accumulated tokens.

This should force us to think about ourselves. About how we think, how we speak, how we see reality. Go back to the foundations. The old Greeks already knew it: γνῶθι σεαυτόν (gnothi seauton). Know thyself. It is the only way out of a system that no longer knows how to recognize truth, excellence, or even reality itself. After all, once perception is mediated entirely by proxies, narratives, and tokens, reality becomes optional.

And who will still be capable of spotting where that loss of reality happened, if not those who guarded how they think, how they speak, and how they stand within reality? Enough to see the substitutions, and enough to safeguard the effort and practice required for true formation, enabling sound judgment, refined through long and costly exercise.



Which is the good news. This article is not about doom, but about diagnosing what is going on, why we are where we are. There is a way out, by reclaiming what once was, and by right is, our own. But that is for another article.





© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

All rights reserved.