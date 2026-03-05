Bernard Shaw knew. In 1913, he wrote a linguist so thoroughly captured by his own token system that he genuinely believed polishing a street girl’s accent was equivalent to forming her character. The joke was on Higgins. It still is.

We built what Shaw satirized.

The chain that broke us was reasonable at every step. Formation produces judgment. Judgment produces fluency. Fluency becomes the legible token of judgment. So far, so good. But then: judgment atrophies from disuse as fluency becomes the thing rewarded. Fluency is then produced without judgment at all. Fact-checkers emerge to compensate, but are themselves judged by fluency and credentialing, now detached from judgment. So fact-checking becomes a fluency-wrapped token substituting for the judgment it was meant to restore. And AI, deployed as fact-checker and arbiter, is the terminal form of that substitution: perfect fluency, no judgment, used to adjudicate disputes about reality by people who can no longer tell the difference.

Each step felt like progress. That is what makes it a trap rather than a mistake.

The result: cheap expression doesn’t just erase trust in language, it teaches people to distrust excellence itself. The em dash, once a mark of refinement, is now forensic evidence of AI contamination. Fluency, once proof of formation, is now grounds for suspicion. The system trained people to stop asking ‘is this true?’ and start asking ‘is this properly credentialed?’ And once language itself became cheap, the last informal escape hatch closed. The sharp outsider who could once cut through credentialing demands with clarity and rigor? Now dismissed as AI-assisted and inauthentic.

Once perception is mediated entirely by proxies, narratives, and tokens, reality becomes optional.

This is not an AI problem. AI didn’t invent this failure mode. It exposes and accelerates what was always there. The problem is a formation problem, one that is ours to fix, or not.

The solution has a name: the Inner Reconquista.

Not a movement, program, nor a tool. Instead, a recovery of faculty: the human being restored as a knower rather than a node.

What needs to be reclaimed is precise: judgment from substitution, excellence from tokenization, perception from narrative capture, agency from delegation, reality from optionality. These are not abstract virtues. They are faculties. And faculties can be rebuilt, even if at cost, through friction, without shortcuts.

Judgment is not a general virtue or moral posture. It is the moment of assent or refusal in contact with reality as it is, under conditions of uncertainty, risk, and accountability. It is often pre-cognitive. Reason supports it but does not replace it. Which means no institutional fix is possible. Any solution that doesn’t require rebuilding your own judgment introduces another proxy by definition.

This is why it must be personal. The athlete cannot escape the discipline of training. The climber cannot claim the summit reached by helicopter. The student who outsources the paper doesn’t just submit someone else’s work, they forfeit the formation and internalization the struggle would have produced. AI is rarely surprising. Life is frequently so. That surprise, and the friction that precedes it, is reality refusing to be optional. It is the most honest feedback available.

The West once understood this. Cathedral schools, classical curriculum, the examined life existed because someone believed human beings were the kind of creatures who require deliberate formation to function well. That belief had a theological root. When the root was cut, the institutions hollowed out, following the same substitution pattern exactly.

The quietly grounded person who reclaims judgment is more destabilizing to proxy-based order than any movement. Not by force, but by consequence. Systems built on substitution only function while enough people suspend judgment. Truth has gravity, and gravity reshapes landscape.

Freedom begins with the recovery of judgment. Not freedom as the absence of constraint, which would be the boundless plain where nothing matters and no choice is real. But freedom as the capacity to stand in reality, perceive excellence, and act in full accountability for that perception.

Such a freedom cannot but ultimately prevail.

There is no program, no tool, no institutional permission required. The first step is already available to anyone reading this sentence: Can I stand without proxies?

Professor Higgins never got it. You can.

© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

All rights reserved.