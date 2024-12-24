Christmas is almost upon us. With this celebration come a lot of traditions, stories, and lore, handed down for generations. Not just about the celebration of Christ, God made flesh, to dwell among us, but many popular stories interwoven with the Christmas Feast.

Every culture has their own cultural take on religious feasts/commemorations, and in the Christian world this is not different. Sometimes people mistake the cultural elements as part of the religious core of the feast, or want to ‘purge’ the feast from anything that isn’t strictly religious, as some kind of purist. I think this is unnecessary. Within the Biblical world, God takes every change possible to instruct His people to commemorate important events or dates, and to do so with a feast. Days-long feasts, mind you, where even a good drink to ‘gladden the heart’ was part and parcel of the festivities!

Does the institution of feasts stop with the Bible? Is every feast not explicitly mentioned or commanded in the Bible ‘unbiblical’ and therefore ‘unallowed’? I think that is a mistaken view: We follow God’s own pattern, which is not a bad thing, but good. “Imitate God, therefore, in everything you do, because you are his dear children.” Imitate, not ‘strictly copy without deviating’.

Saint Nicholas is one such example. He was a Saint, either as understood by Catholics or Orthodox, or in the Protestant or Reformed sense, as a man who walked with God. I think we all can agree that such people are to be followed and imitated. Either way, Saint Nicholas was widely popular, all over Europe, for centuries. Traditionally, he lived from March 15th, 270, born in Patara, a small seaport in Asia Minor, present day Turkey, and died on December 6th, 343.

He saved 3 innocents from wrongful execution.

He saved 3 daughters from being forced into prostitution because of poverty (not having the dowry needed to get wedded would leave them without protection), by giving them gold coins.

He saved 3 children who had been murdered and pickled during a famine, bringing them back to life.

He saved sailors from drowning and perishing in a terrible storm.

Even though there is no official record of what he said or did during the First Council of Nicaea in 325 a.D., his name appears among the attending bishops. There legend has it that when Arius was speaking and openly denied the divinity of Christ, Saint Nicholas got filled with righteous anger, stood up, walked across the room, and slapped Arius in the face...

At least, so tell us the stories.



Whether or not he did, as a Saint, he is very important both to Catholics and to Orthodox. Even President Putin, when he visited Italy in 2007, made time to pass by Bari, where the body of Saint Nicholas was brought to by Italian merchants during the Middle Ages, asking for his intercession.

In 2016, Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow agreed to have the Church in Bari send part of the relics for a visit to Russia, causing immense joy among the Russian Orthodox faithful.

All that to say that Saint Nicholas was (and is) a very beloved saint. Just look at the list of things he is the Patron Saint of... Just about everything and everyone is covered by him.

While most of the traditions surrounding him were indeed Catholic and/or Orthodox, the Reformation, started by Martin Luther on October 31st, 1517, changed a lot, including how saints were defined and celebrated. Still, the Reformation was not unified. Luther still allowed saints as good examples, and taught that we can thank God for their lives, their work, and the example of how to live a God-fearing live they gave us. With that, Luther allowed certain depictions, even of crucifixes, as long as they were only used as memorials or witness/teaching object, and not as the object of worship. Calvin, on the other hand, fully rejected any and all images, be it painted or as a statue. Saints are the living elect, and only Christ is needed as ultimate example.

influenced by such teachings, the ‘Beeldenstorm’, or ‘The Great Iconoclasm’, started on August 10th, 1566, in the Saint Lawrence Chapel in Steenvoorde, West-Flanders, Belgium, and spread all over the Low Countries. Saints, and the traditions and celebrations linked to those saints, were also removed from daily life.

Fast forward a bit, and the Dutch arrived in the New World. Willem Verhulst becomes the Director of New Netherland in 1625, the year ‘New Amsterdam’ is founded, the current day New York.

Govert Loockermans (c. 1616-1671) was born around 1616 in Turnhout, a village near Antwerp, Belgium, but moved to family in Amsterdam, Netherlands, likely to flee the violence of the 80 Years War. There became a merchant, as the representative for his family in Amsterdam.

He was a very interesting character, and we know quite a lot about him because of a series of letters from and to him, allowing us to reconstruct a very interesting slice of life at that very early state of Europeans in North America. The transcription of that correspondence can be found here, and a translation into English here. Dutch historian Willem Frijhoff referred to Govert Loockermans as a “vigilant, cunning merchant,” a “ruthless pioneer,” and an “icon of a Wall Street capitalist.”

A very early map of New Amsterdam can be seen here, with the plot of land owned by Loockermans indicated by the red circle.

But we really want to talk about Govert’s sister, Annetje Loockermans.

She married Olof Van Courtlandt, one of the main figures in the early colonies, and her . Her direct descendants include Presidents (Teddy and Franklin D. Roosevelt), actors (the Fonda family, Montgomery Cliff), movie directors (Cecil B. DeMille), authors (Herman Melville), Chief Justices (John Jay), the wealthiest Americans (John Jacob Astor), Fathers of the Country (Alexander Hamilton and Hamilton Fish), as well as assorted governors, senators, congressmen, ambassadors, mayors and other luminaries.

Her daughter, Marie, married Jeremias Van Rensselaer. The Van Rensselaers and the Van Courtlands were the two most powerful families in the Dutch colony at that time, making Annetje a very influential matriarch in the new colony. She was the social heart of the Dutch colony. Having come from Catholic Flanders, moving to Amsterdam and then to the New World, she brought with her at least part of her Catholic upbringing, in the form of a devotion to Saint Nicholas.

But why I am talking about Govert and his sister Annetje? Wasn’t this about Saint Nicholas?

Annetje kept observing his celebration, as can be seen in an old accounting list providing items bought, and at what price. At about two-thirds down the list, you find the entry ‘Aen Suntterclaesgoet ƒ2:10’.

On Saint Nicholas goodies: 2 guilders, 10 stivers.

(Almost 3 guilders, when an outdoor laborer earned 6.50 guilders per week!)

Annetje loved Saint Nicholas, and kept the old traditions in honor, even in the New World, under Dutch Reformed colonial rule. As wife and mother-in-law of the two most powerful families, she got away with that. (Which also showed just how popular Saint Nicholas was, that even the Reformed Dutch could not fully erase him.)

What you should image as ‘Saint Nicholas goodies’ has been beautifully depicted by this very contemporary painting by Jan Steen, ‘The feast of Saint Nicholas’, painted between 1665-1669. Steen was a lifelong Catholic, living in the northern Low Countries.

(Speculoos, the main type of cookie that is so central in the Saint Nicholas traditions in what is now Belgium and the Netherlands. It recently made a comeback in the United States under the brand name Biscoff, from the Lotus bakery (founded in 1932 in Lembeke, Belgium).

The story of Saint Nicholas would have died a quiet death, together with Dutch/Flemish culture and traditions, after the English took over the colony of New Netherlands on August 27, 1664, with a short-lived attempt to reconquer the colony between 1673 and 1674.

As an interesting side note, the Dutch, through their Flemish brethren, had imported free trade in the New World (including a stock market, an idea that started in 1309 in Bruges with a centralized place for the sale and purchase of bills of exchange, further refined in 1531 in Antwerp, now including trade in commodities).

Saint Nicholas would have all but disappeared, if not for 3 notable American friends and writers: Washington Irving, John Pintard, and Clement Clarke Moore.

Washington Irving (1783 –1859) was the first. During his stay at Sleepy Hollow, to avoid an epidemic of yellow fever, Irving became acquainted with the old Dutch stories and tales, told by the surviving Dutch families living there. During the evening hours, they would sit around, and tell him all the tales their ancestors had told them, as they remembered.

Later, it led him to write a ‘history’, meant as satire, but it included so much detail about the folklore and history of New Netherlands, that it became an unofficial history on the Dutch early colonial times.



This included mention of Saint Nicholas!

"The good St. Nicholas would often make his appearance in his beloved city, of a holiday afternoon, riding jollily among the treetops, or over the roofs of houses, now and then drawing forth magnificent presents from his breeches pockets, and dropping them down the chimneys of his favorites.“



Washington Irving, Knickerbocker's History of New York, 1809

John Pintard (1759 – 1844) is next. A friend of Washington Irving - and founder of the New York Historical Society – Pintard read Irving’s book ‘The History of New York’. Like many others, he loved it, but he was really struck by a single element: Saint Nicholas. So much so, that he began the revival of St. Nicholas with a St. Nicholas Society Dinner on December 6th, 1810 (the year after Irving's publication).

This later became the Saint Nicholas Society of New York. This society was not just meant to keep a historical curiosity alive, but wanted to bring back a sense of identity, culture, and virtue.

“To the memory of St. Nicholas. May the virtuous habits and simple manners of our Dutch ancestors be not lost in the luxuries and refinements of the present time!”

Dr. David Hosack, New York Historical Society Banquet, 1809

The society brought back a lot of the lore, translating Dutch and Flemish songs, with the traditional depictions as they were known in the Low Countries.

While the concept of Saint Nicholas did not catch on, in part because of the resistance of certain groups of Protestant Americans, in part because of the increasing popularity of Christmas (also attacked by those same certain groups of Protestants), it did garner a lasting place in American culture…

Clement Clarke Moore (1779 – 1863) was the last of this trio of friends. If Irving performed lifesaving First Aid on the dying Saint Nicholas traditions in the US, Moore would give them a whole new lease on life. A second life, truly.

Clement Moore was a writer, as well. Not of Dutch ancestry, his wife Catherine was. He wrote, likely influenced, among other things, by the stories of Irving and Pintard, the foundational story ‘The Night Before Christmas’.

While Saint Nicholas himself, celebrated on the 6th of December, never caught on, Moore managed to make him inseparable from Christmas!

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all thro' the house,

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;



[...]



"Now! Dasher, now! Dancer, now! Prancer, and Vixen,

"On! Comet, on! Cupid, on! Dunder and Blixem;

"To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall!

"Now dash away! dash away! dash away all!" [...] He sprung to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle,

And away they all flew, like the down of a thistle:

But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight-

Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.

Who does not know those immortal lines? Every child shudders with expectation when those first lines are read, and every adult will be filled with fond memories when hearing those words again: “'Twas the night before Christmas, when all thro' the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse...”

If Irving, Pintard, and Moore are the literary fathers of the American Saint Nicholas, Thomas Nast is the father of the American iconography of Saint Nicholas. Thomas Nast (1840 - 1902) was a German-born American artist, known for his caricatures and cartoons, used to express his ideas on culture and politics. His forum was Harper’s Weekly, a magazine famous for it’s illustrations, making it very accessible to everyone, young and old, literate or not. Their weekly editions during the Civil War, with their many illustrations, brought the war home in the North, allowing the readers to follow and even see what was going on. Many images we know about the Civil War were first published in Harper’s Weekly, for example this one, showing the attack on Fort Sumter, in Vol. 5 no. 221 (March 23, 1851).

Apart from being a feared and sharp caricaturist, the first to draw the elephant as symbol of the Republican Party, Nast combined his German ideas of ‘Weihnachtsman’ with the newly rediscovered Saint Nicholas in New York, popularized by our trio of writers.

We see a very familiar face and person emerge, but not yet quite our own modern version.

In the 1920s, Coca Cola kept using the images created by Nast in their own advertising, but in the 1930s, their designer Haddon Sundblom created a ‘realistic and symbolic’ ‘Santa’, and this laid the foundation of the modern ‘Santa’ we all know, not just in the United States, but worldwide.

Along this path, we can see how Saint Nicholas survived, as seen in this small blurb from Rivington's New-York Gazetteer, December 23, 1773:



‘Last Monday the anniversary of St. Nicholas, otherwise called St. a Claus, was celebrated at Protestant Hall, at Mr. Waldron’s, where a great number of the sons of that ancient Saint celebrated the day, with great joy and festivity.’

A Saint a Claus is mentioned, an attempt to phonetically capture the Dutch/Flemish word Sinterklaas into English.

Next, we see this ode to Saint Claas, in the New York American, on January 4, 1828. Still in New York, it hasn’t gotten much further yet. This is not that long after Irving, Pintard, and Moore, but before Nast and Sundblom.

Now we see a very early mention of ‘Santa’, the phonetic mimicking of ‘Sinter’, the first part of ‘Sinterklaas’.

Not long after Sundblom’s very successful ad campaign, Santa Claus (the final English rendition of ‘Sinterklaas’) was firmly settled into American culture.

Very significantly, this was NOT a New York based paper proclaim Santa Claus as an All-American staple, but it was the Chicago Daily Tribune, on December 18, 1950.

“And now you know... the rest of the story,” as Paul Harvey would say.

Santa is indeed Saint Nicholas. No longer a Catholic or Orthodox saint, but a cultural staple that can no longer be detached from Christmas.

But Saint Nick is so much more than a jolly old man who brings joy to children in the form of presents on Christmas morning. Important for our story is the fact that with Saint Nicholas a much older substrate of stories and historic memory is preserved.

Remember the story of Saint Nicholas and the 3 daughters? He preserved them from sex slavery, as they could not get a dowry, and thus could not get a proper husband to care for them. He gave them gold, as some stories said thrown through a window, or a chimney, to land into shoes, or wrapped in a sock, landing in front of the fireplace, as attempts to explain current traditions of ‘putting your shoe out’ or ‘hanging up your stockings’. Saint Nicholas becomes a symbol against slavery, the patron of the freed slaves.

I find it very interesting, ‘coincidental’, that it was precisely Saint Nicholas who survived the Protestant iconoclasm and purge, and survived in the United States, with a first revival in the years leading up to the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, and a second revival in the 1930s and 1940s, preceding the great Civil Rights movement reclaiming a place for African Americans in American society. And still, with a new interest and study rediscovering the old history of Saint Nick fighting slavery, sex slavery, and any other form of such inhuman treatment, on the dawn of shutting down illegal immigration, with its own rampant abuses in forced labor, human trafficking, and more specifically child trafficking and sex trafficking. I imagine Saint Nicholas has been raging lately, seeing children harmed, not just in slavery, but in sex slavery. The absolute horror…

The link with slavery is not in ‘Zwarte Piet’, as some kind of ‘black face mockery’ of the black slave/page, as some allege. Roger Ross Williams, for example, made a short documentary titled ‘Blackface’, decrying the ‘racism’ in the Black Pete tradition. In the Low Countries the tradition indeed gives ‘Zwarte Piet’, or Black Pete, a prominent place next to Saint Nicholas. Some say this portrays blacks as slaves, or ridicules them.

Notice, however, how Zwarte Piet is also seated on a horse, and is the one meeting out punishment to the children. Would a black slave, meant to mock black people in front of a white audience, really be elevated to ride a horse together with Saint Nick, and would that black slave be allowed to mete out corporal punishment to white children? No.



That is, in fact, cultural colonialism, where people try to impose their own cultural interpretations on the practice of others, simply based on outward similarity, ignoring the distinct history and reasoning of the other culture. Trying to shoehorn ‘blackface’ onto Black Pete is very short-sighted. Some even go a step further, and declare the Chimney Sweeps in Mary Poppins are racist examples of ‘blackface’...

But Theodomir Nsengimana, politician in Belgium for the CD&V, Christian-Democratic Party, and originally from Congo, wholeheartedly disagrees:

He sees nothing wrong with it, and even thought he wasn’t black enough yet to be ‘Black Pete’...



No, the link with slaves and slavery is much older, and a mix of different traditions.

The German ChristKindl, an attempt by Luther to replace the Saint Nicholas traditions with a more Christ-centered alternative, already shows a similar black-faced helper, again with a ‘roe’ or rod to punish bad children.

This helper has had many iterations, all over Europe. You might know the German ‘Knecht Ruprecht’, or the French ‘Père Fouettard’. The Swiss also have Saint Nicholas, with black-faced helpers called ‘Schmutzli’.

Of course, we are likely better acquainted with the Swiss and Austrian Krampus, a demon-like costume, representing a figure that at times is shown with Saint Nicholas, at other times on his own, also punishing badly behaving children with a rod, a chain, hauling them off in baskets...

Old traditions show the Guild Helper, the ‘Gaper’ (a figuring with wide open mouth ‘gaping’, linked in earliest form to [white] Turks or [black] Moors, in either case Eastern Muslims, as a representation of Averroes, a master physician, and symbol for pharmacies, where those ‘gapers’ were used as some sort of billboard), and comedians in various forms, most well known the ‘harlequin’ and ‘Pulcinella’. In France that figure is known as Polichinelle, in England as Punch, in Russia as Petrouschka, in Germany as Kasperl, and in the Netherlands as Jan Klaassen. There is a clear link between Saint Nicholas ‘kermis’ (fair), and the festivities known as ‘carnival’, and the comedians that were part of those events.

Even older substrates are Celtic and Germanic in origin, and add the white horse, linked to the eight-legged Sleipnir, Odin himself who walks around the world to observe the behavior of people, his helpers/spies Huginn and Muninn (black Ravens), the fearsome noise of chains rattling, reminiscent of the bondage of the underworld, or the ‘wild horde’, roaring demons who prowl around at night, to capture those unprepared and drag them to hell, or to the underworld. They symbolize the prison and punishment for evil people.

Those chains and the noise are clearly depicted in Dickin’s A Christmas Carol, when the ghost of Marley appears before Scrooge, heralded first by the sound of clanking chains. Already in 1659 Saint Nicholas was linked to ‘geraes’ and ‘gerammel’, the loud noises of chains and the damned, in an old Dutch poem.

Those stories and substrates have been woven together, linked to similar stories of later times that talked about the same or very similar realities, but with new images of words. The current ‘Zwarte Piet’ is a mix of the devil, of evil spirits, of punishment, of comedians, of guild helpers. All at once, spanning more than 2000 years of European folklore and mythology, telling a similar story.

Notice, above all, the presence of the ‘bag’ or ‘basket’, in which bad children were taken back. There are very few stories talking about what happens to those children: the main fear factor is in ‘being taken away’.

A very interesting explanation for some of those substrates is likely rather surprising: slavery.

Ottomans with European slaves depicted in a 1608 engraving in Salomon Schweigger's account of his 1578 journey in the Ottoman Empire

It fits, the stories of Odin and the Wild Horde, the chains, the slavery of sin and evil, actual slavery and evil, the need for deliverance, the presence of a real bogey man, and the image of the hero who works tirelessly to save the innocent… It goes much further than most realize.

This brings up a very complex history. People talk about ‘white slavery’, or ‘Arab slavery’, but very little research has been done, and for large periods almost no numbers are known. Politics comes into play, as well. The need some feel to point to ‘white slavery’ as an excuse for ‘black slavery’ (no, it isn’t: one wrong never justifies another wrong) can get in the way. Or the need of others to minimize all other slavery and only talk about African slavery. History has her own rights, however. Facts are what they are.

After the fall of the Roman Empire and the movements of the Germanic tribes, Europe rebuilt. Monks are a driving force in subduing the wild territories, clearing forests, draining swamps, bringing innovations with them in technology, farming, building, and many other fields. Slavery was abolished by the end of the first millennium, in good part because of the efforts of Queen Batilda (626-680/685 a.D.), married to king Clovis II. She reformed the laws making it illegal to buy or sell slaves in France. Charlemagne tried to finish the abolition of slavery, but did not fully succeed. Bishop Agobard of Lyon (779-840 a.D.) helped with this, and made a compelling religious case: “All men are brothers, all invoke one same Father, God: the slave and the master, the poor man and the rich man, the ignorant and the learned, the weak and the strong...none has been raised above the other...there is no...slave or free, but in all things and always there is only Christ."

By the 11th century, slavery as an institution had largely disappeared from Europe. (It came back later, but that is a different story). Yet Europe was under constant threat of slavery.

From roughly 793 to 1066 a.D. Viking raids plagued Europe. Vikings raided and plundered along coastlines, going upriver on daring raids, and were initially very hard to stop. There are few estimates of how many people had been taken as slaves, but some historians offer estimates of as many as 1 million Europeans who were taken as slaves during those raids. Another unknown number was enslaved in early Medieval times in wars between European groups or nations.

The largest threat, however, came from the Muslim world. “Muslim world’ is the best term, as we’re talking about Mongols, Crimean Tatars, Barbary pirates, Turkish armies as well as Arab raids and attacks. Ethnically and geographically very diverse, they have 1 thing in coming: Islam. Their attacks against ‘the infidel’ were clearly similarly motivated among all those groups. To the Europeans, that much was clear, and terms like ‘Moor’, ‘Turk’ or ‘Tatar’ were used interchangeably with ‘Musulman’ or ‘Mahometan’ (Muslim or Mohammedan).

Estimates are again hard to come by, hard numbers are even more scarce. Yet this is vital to understand the folk stories that gave shape to, among other things, the traditions surrounding Saint Nicholas, as the patron saint of freed slaves. Ever since the start of Islam in the middle of the 7th century a.D., rapid expansion by conquest characterized Islam. Several Christian kingdoms (Vandals, Visigoths, Eastern Roman Empire,...) and 3 of the main Christian Patriarchates (Jerusalem, Antioch and Alexandria, later also Constantinople), as well as their core holy land, were overrun in quick succession by the Muslim armies. Their populations were killed or sold as slaves. Incessant raids and attacks on the European mainland, through Spain, along the Italian coast, through central Europe, and in Eastern Europe, for the next 1000 years, with the fear of being killed or taken away as a slave never far away, left a very deep impact on the European minds. This, of course, is reflected in those folk stories.

To paint a picture of this slave hunt, and the absolute mind-boggling scope of it, we need to take a close look.



A summary study on this topic gives the following information:



Total of Europeans enslaved by the Crimean khanate:

The Crimean Khanate was a Turkic state that existed from 1441 to 1783, covering the territory of the Crimean Peninsula and the surrounding steppes. Estimates of the number of Europeans enslaved by the Crimean Khanate vary widely. According to Alan W. Fisher, an estimated 2 million Ukrainians and 1.5 million Russians were captured and enslaved by the Tatars of the Crimean Khanate from the 15th to the 18th century. Other estimates range from 1 million to 6 million Europeans enslaved during the same period.

Total of Europeans enslaved by the Ottoman Empire between 1200 and 1900:

The Ottoman Empire was a major power in Europe and the Middle East from the late 13th century to the early 20th century. Estimates of the number of Europeans enslaved by the Ottomans range from 2 million to 5 million over the course of its history. According to Robert C. Davis, an estimated 1 million to 1.25 million Europeans were enslaved by the Ottomans in the 16th and 17th centuries alone.

Total of Europeans enslaved by the Muslim conquerors of the Iberian peninsula:

The Muslim conquest of the Iberian Peninsula began in 711 and lasted until 1492. Estimates of the number of Europeans enslaved during this period are difficult to come by, but some historians estimate that as many as 1 million Europeans were enslaved by the Muslim conquerors.

Total of Europeans enslaved in North Africa by pirates between 1600-1800:

During the 17th and 18th centuries, European pirates also engaged in the slave trade, raiding coastal towns and capturing people to sell as slaves. Estimates of the number of Europeans enslaved by pirates during this period are difficult to come by, but some historians estimate that as many as 1.25 million Europeans were taken as slaves by North African pirates between 1500 and 1800.

Total of Europeans enslaved by the Mongols during the occupation of Eastern Europe:

During the 13th and 14th centuries, the Mongols occupied and controlled much of Eastern Europe, and many Europeans were taken as slaves during this period. Estimates of the number of Europeans enslaved by the Mongols vary widely, but it is generally believed to be in the millions. According to Robert C. Davis, an estimated 2 million to 3 million Europeans were enslaved by the Mongols during their occupation of Eastern Europe.

Total tally: 6.75 to 16.25 million Europeans captured and sold as slaves in the Muslim world (not counting the period between 700 and 1200 a.D. at all). This affected Eastern Europe, Central Europe, the Mediterranean coasts and waters, Spain, and also the Atlantic coasts and waters, all the way up to Iceland (!!). The Muslim slave hunter/trader was bogey man, a real bogey man. Everyone knew the stories, or even people that had been affected by this scourge.

In the West and the South of Europe, the threat came mainly by boat. In the East of Europe, through raids on horseback.

This map from Reddit (I know, I know) shows basic numbers, without reference. However, the numbers match the studies and estimates I have seen (and provided some in that earlier mentioned study above). It still gives a good visual. It explains the fear of being taken away, how folk stories talked about the bogey man taking the bad people/children in bags or baskets, or how they came by boat, and mixed those into the stories about the hero who defended against such practices: Saint Nicholas.

Interestingly, we can now talk about the Nutcracker. Yes, THAT nutcracker.

The story was first written in 1816, by the Prussian/German author E.T.A. Hoffman: “Nußknacker und Mausekönig”, the Nutcracker and Mouse King. It is a complex story, with several layers: the reality, where Marie, a young girl, celebrates Christmas with her family. The second layer is the dream about the nutcracker and the mouse king trying to kidnap Marie, and the third layer is the fairytale, told by Marie’s uncle, that gives away the key to help the nutcracker defeat the mouse king. All these layers merge into each other, in an enchanting story.

The French author Alexandre Dumas translated the story into French, in 1844, and it is this version that Tchaikovsky used for his famous ballet ‘The Nutcracker’ (1892).

The army of the nutcracker consists of various street artists and jokers: Harlequins, Punches, clowns and Pantaloons, in French Arlequins, Pierrot, Polichinelles, and Pantins (marionets or puppets). The army of the mouse king consists of very fearful mice. The story mentions that Marie is normally not afraid of mice, but when the army of mice arrives she is petrified with fear.

What is the threat that Marie faces? Being hauled away by the feared Mouse King and his mouse army... Again, a direct reference to the slave hunts. That the story was German, and picked up by the Russian composer Tchaikovsky, is no surprise. Both Germany and Russia had centuries of stories about such slave raids, and that idea of bogey man was firmly ingrained as a folk motive to be easily recognized, even if the actual historical reason and link became more and more obscured.

Both the stories linked to Santa/Saint Nicholas, and those the beautiful Nutcracker Ballet was inspired by, are directly pointing to the ever-present threat (and reality) of slavery that plagued Europe for about a thousand years. Part of European culture, part of history.



A much more detailed study could be made on this topic, but that would lead way too far for this present article. Let this suffice for now.

As we place our nutcrackers in our houses, as part of our Christmas decorations, and as we talk about Santa coming soon, let us first of all not forget the real reason for the season. But let us also remember that cry coming to us from those thousand years, calling for freedom, for the aid of Saint Nicholas and of God in those hard times. And let us work, with Saint Nicholas, to end slavery, once and for all. The abuse and humanitarian crisis hiding in the reality of illegal immigration, with hundreds of thousands of missing children, with so many women abused, raped and placed in forced prostitution, and the poor work conditions and pay too many are often subjected to, is calling for mercy. End it. Bring relief.

And may peace reign. May those whose Christmas is overshadowed by war and violence find a peace that surpasses all understanding, and an end to all fighting. It was the stories about Saint Nicholas that pointed people towards the reality of injustice and crises in their time, with a clear call to action: prayer, support, or direct action, where appropriate. It also showed that there was an answer: no room for blackpilling. Let us talk about Saint Nick, and remember that call to action.



A blessed Christmas to all. May Peace reign.