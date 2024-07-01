It has been several days now since Biden’s disastrous debate performance. Perhaps the biggest red-pill so far. It is now undeniable that Biden is unfit to be president. Now that we have had time to think about all this, a lot of new elements have come to the fore.

First of all: if Biden is that far gone, WHO IS LEADING THIS COUNTRY? Not the ‘democratically elected leader’, since he is too busy wondering when he will get his next ice cream cone. Yes, folks, we are no longer a democracy. Every democracy should be able to point at who their leader is, and to the legitimacy of that leader. I have no idea, at all, who is leading the United Stated today, who is making the decisions regarding a slew of vitally important topics, such as the war in Ukraine, the increased nuclear threat (caused by us, as we are, for example, directing Ukraine to bomb the Russian strategic early warning radar installations, meant to detect incoming nuclear missiles: there is ZERO reason for Ukraine to waste already scant resources on such a target, as they do not posses nukes or missiles capable of reaching far inland Russia. What is this telling Russia? Yes, indeed, that the United States, clearly behind every Ukrainian military targeting decision, is trying to erode their nuclear defenses. Why? Well, that is not that hard to figure out, now is it?), but also in regards to our relationship with China (also on the way to war, can we really afford war with BOTH other top powers in the world, at the same time?), but also Israel and the Palestinians (yes, throw in a third possible war! Why not?), inflation, economic problems in the US, etc. And I am sure no one else can point us in the right direction, either.

Who is our leader? Who can be held accountable for the decisions being made? Clearly, NOT Biden. He’s out of it.

Think of it: with Biden having ruled through a lot of his presidenty through Executive order, how can we, the American People, be certain that it was truly Biden signing them, aware of what he was asked to sign and approve? This has far, far reaching implications!

There seems to be historic precedent:

But is it really Jill Biden?

Joe Biden’s strongest backers have always been Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and both of them have come out in SUPPORT for Biden, against the current wave against him. Signalling the troops to back down? They seem to have made the calculation that Biden is inevitable now, and that trying to replace him would end in catastrophe. I would concur with that, but more about that later.

Second, this is fully on the DNC and the Media.

To begin, there is no denying that anyone could and should have know about this already 4 years ago!

“Russia spreading disinformation about Biden's mental health”

“Faked videos shore up false beliefs about Biden’s mental health"

“You Need to Stop Saying Joe Biden has Dementia”

“Geriatrics experts say Brit Hume’s claim that Joe Biden is ‘senile’ is wrong”

Etc.



Would it surprise you to know that ALL those headlines are from articles written in 2020, BEFORE the elections? Already then, there were real concerns and doubts about Biden’s health, mentally and otherwise.

Salon’s article above had this paragraph: “There's just one problem: None of these videos are what they seem, and some of the events depicted didn't happened at all. Technological developments have made it easier for people to produce seemingly real videos that are anything but. These deceptively altered videos have become a major element of disinformation campaigns that wield falsehoods in an effort to sway voters.” Again, apart from the surprise how recent this quote sounds, this was 4 years ago. We already saw the signs, things have only become much, much worse.

Then you have headlines like this one, from the WaPo: “Trump's new attack on Biden exposes his own unfitness”. And to be clear, that ‘new attack’ was daring to highlight that Biden was mentally unfit for the presidency. This is pure gaslighting, where Trumps warning about Biden’s mental state are turned around as a sign that TRUMP is the one who is mentally unfit!

Even worse, we knew from the Biden Laptop that Biden had dementia. Or should have known, if not for an orchestrated campaign that showed collusion from top to bottom, sideways, and every other way imaginable. Since the FBI itself had to authenticate this laptop as indeed Hunter Biden’s, in his recent gun trial, we know the lie. 51 top intelligence officials came out, very uncharacteristically, in an open letter to denounce this laptop as ‘Russian disinformation’. They KNEW this was false, yet they said it anyway, and signed that letter. This was then used to have the tech companies censor any mention of the laptop or its contents. It banned whole news outlets, effectively silencing them. Polls after the elections revealed that a good number of Democrats (a lot more than the margin by which Biden won) would not have voted for Biden if they had known the laptop story was real, and not fake!

And what else did the laptop reveal, if we had the time to look close enough, and a neutral enough media that actually cared enough to do their jobs?

This:

Yeah...

(And notice: already in 2012 there were signs of dementia! As the above image shows, this was on Fox News, as HuffPo wrote. They called Keith Ablow a ‘controversial’ psychiatrist, of course, and a ‘Fox News contributor’, as if that was enough to discredit him. That he ALSO was Hunter Biden’s former psychiatrist, is not mentioned.

No, this much is clear: NO ONE can claim that they had no idea about Biden’s mental health. Unless they want to admit their complete incompetency, and accept that they will have to shut up about politics and the news.

But I want to talk about something else. A few other things, really.



People keep talking about ‘replacing Biden’, and they bring up all kinds of scenarios such as the “Rockefeller Precedent”.



This comes down to a scenario like this:

In a nutshell… 1. Nixons VP, Agnew resigned from office… (Kamala) 2. Nixon appointed Gerald Ford as VP (Biden appoints Hillary) 3. Nixon, because of Watergate, was forced to resign (Biden) 4. Gerald Ford became the unelected president (Hillary) 5. Gerald Ford appointed unelected Nelson Rockefeller (Newsome)

This requires Biden AND Harris to resign willingly. Not seeing that happen anytime soon.

Others go out of their way to show how the 25th amendment can be used, what the problems and issues are with that solution, etc.



Here is one such explanation by a Telegram poster, Blueprint:

“To invoke the 25th Amendment, there are two possible scenarios: UNLIKEY Biden must write a letter to Senate pro tempore Patty Murray + Speaker Johnson declaring he is no longer fit to serve. VP Harris immediately becomes Acting POTUS. LIKELY: VP Harris + majority of cabinet must write a letter to Senate pro tempore Patty Murray + Speaker Johnson declaring Biden is unfit to serve. Once this is done, VP Harris immediately becomes Acting POTUS. Joe, Jill, and the Biden crime family will not approve. So, Biden must then write a letter to Murray + Johnson declaring that he is fit to serve. Biden then immediately resumes his roll as POTUS. Within 4 days, VP Harris + majority of cabinet would have to write another letter to Murray + Johnson restating Biden is not fit to serve. Once this occurs, Congress must assemble within 48 hrs and has 21 days to vote ya or nay. Two thirds vote in both chambers are required to remove Biden. I dont see patriots voting ya.”

The only reason I care about replacing Biden as president is to remove the mentally incapable figurehead from the table, and to restore at least a semblance of democratic representation, so we all know WHO is making the decisions, and WHO will have to take responsibility. This is why House Speaker Mike Johnson called on the Cabinet of the president to invoke the 25th, and remove Biden from office, as The Western Journal reported. “Our adversaries see the weakness in this White House as we all do. I take no pleasure in saying that. I think this is a very dangerous situation,” explained Speaker Johnson. Who can say he is wrong? Do we want to play this out, and potentially harm our country with all that is happening, just to play politics? As much as I can see the political and electoral benefit in keeping Biden, is that really the wisest decision?

What people seem to misunderstand, as well, is that removing Biden, however necessary, does NOT impact the elections and who will appear on the ballot. Even if Biden is removed through the 25th, this does not bar him from running for office again, just as Trumps new status of ‘convicted felon’ doesn’t do that. So removing Biden from office, and removing Biden from the ballot are two very different propositions, that I see very often conflated.

To replace Biden from the ballot would be a nightmare.

I don’t see it happen, and given Obama’s and Bill Clinton’s recent comments supporting Biden and downplaying his debate performance, they have made a similar calculation.

Let’s go over this scenario.

Everyone might agree Biden has no chance to win the elections, and has serious cognitive issues. Even on Democrat side, as the recent headlines and reports show. Elon Musk even exclaimed in surprise, Democrats and Republicans are united on a single issue for the first time in along time!

And in a different tweet, he posted this sharp remark:

But that was the easy question. Here is where the trouble begins: Who will replace Biden?

The Democrats had a primary, by most standards typical for an incumbent president: he easily waltzed through the process, securing just about all the votes available.

Yet there is also a hidden layer to this. Where many can remember how Bernie Sanders was pushed out of the primary race, this time around Dean Phillips sounded the alarm, early on. Dean Phillips, from Minnesota, resigned from all his leadership functions within the Democrat Party, and submitted his candidacy for the presidency in the primaries. (Dean Phillips explains his reasons) In his mind, the polls and other signs were overly clear: the way things were going, Biden was slated to lose the elections. He tried to convince individual people within the leadership of his party to submit a counter-candidacy, and called on Biden to keep the honor to himself, resign, and to pass on the torch. When that did not work out, he submitted his own candidacy, at the cost of all credit and goodwill within the DNC. As HuffPo wrote, “Democrats Warn Rep. Dean Phillips Against Joe Biden Primary Challenge”.

The DNC reasoning was very clear, as Politico explained in an article: “The danger for President Joe Biden isn’t that Rep. Dean Phillips is a threat in the primary. [...] “I am younger,” the 54-year-old congressmember told NBC News on Friday afternoon [...] But now Biden’s biggest weak spot isn’t just being exploited by Republicans, and he won’t just have to figure out how to neutralize those attacks in next year’s general. Anything Phillips does to emphasize Biden’s age could amplify GOP messaging. And in a hyper-competitive match-up between Biden and Trump, every small thing can be hugely impactful.”



Can’t have this Dean fella point at how old (and weak) Biden is! (That would open wide the door to his mental condition and weakening!)

Is that an isolated case? CNN wrote this gem last year: “But while Biden advisers are dismissive of Rep. Dean Phillips’ primary challenge launched this week, they are also annoyed about it. And that annoyance betrays the fact that some of them share the same uneasiness many Democrats feel about a president whose age is twice his approval rating.” They knew. They just could not admit it yet.

This past weekend, CNN aired this interesting back-and-forth on their Situation Room:

Kristen Anderson (CNN Political Analyst): [...] The White House and the Biden campaign have misled and gaslit voters, including Democratic voters about the condition of the president for months now. And so now Democratic voters having concluded their primary presses but not yet formally selected their nominee. Really need to have a conversation about what information didn't we have a few months ago that we now have, and need to know if they're going to make a different choice now in what they know. Ana Navarro (CNN Political Commentator): Kristen, a few months ago, we didn't have the information that Donald Trump was a convicted felon, the guy got convicted. He's a felon. The first former president in history to be a convicted felon, and dumb -- and Republicans and Trumpers did not bat an eyelash. That's not information that people has. Anderson: I was agreeing with you on the -- Republicans nominated Donald Trump, knowing warts and all. My suggestion is that for a lot of Democratic voters, they did not know how bad the warts were for Biden until 24 hours ago, which is why. Brad Todd (Republican Strategist): Dean Phillips said it though. Dean Phillips ran against President Biden because he said he was too old, because he said he wasn't up to it, he couldn't beat Donald Trump. And the Democratic establishment in Washington thwart at him. They knew the truth and they knew Dean Phillips is saying the truth and they thwart at him. Karen Finney (CNN Political Commentator): Stop guys. You get -- no, no, no, no. Come on now. Let's bring this back in a little bit. Trying to suggest that people were gaslit about Joe Biden is absurd. And you know that, Kristen, come on.

What do we learn from this, apart from the way Democrats think about the Trump conviction? They KNOW that Trump supporters actually support Trump, warts and all. But Anderson made the great point that Democrat voters had no idea. They were withhold vitally important information that would shape their voting behavior in important ways. One can reject the felony conviction, because you see Trump as important for this or that other reason, having redeeming qualities that weigh heavier. Or because you reject the fairness of the conviction itself. But how can you ‘reject’ mental unfitness? Or think that there are redeeming qualities that mitigate such a diagnosis?

Anderson also recognizes that Democrat voters have been misled and gaslit, even if others, like Finney, still cannot see it. The examples of top pundits and the White House itself coming out with their stories about the ‘cheap fakes’ and ‘abject lies’ about Biden’s health, and, with cherry on the cake, Joe Scarborough’s praise not even 3 weeks ago: “Start your tape right now because I’m about to tell you the truth. And f*** you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second.”

Democrat voters, and all American citizens, have been gaslit and misled about Biden’s state by the DNC, the White House and the Media. At least since 2020, but at the earliest already since 2012!

And Todd confirmed that Dean Phillips did warn the Democrat establishment about the dangers of running with Joe. That the political expediency did not weigh up against the dangers and his decline. What was the result? The DNC prevented him from a successful run.

How?

For example, the DNC decided to ‘scuttle’ the Florida primaries because Biden was the only certified candidate in that ballot. Politico reported on this, and explained that “Under state law, it is left up to the parties to decide who makes the primary ballot. The deadline for parties to submit a list of approved candidates to state election officials is Thursday.” The Florida Democrat Party send their list on November 1st, a full month before the deadline. The website of the Florida election rules clearly states that “The deadline for the major political parties to submit this list is November 30 of the year preceding the presidential election year.” And “If a major political party only provides the name of one presidential candidate nominee, the nominee is deemed the preferred presidential candidate for that party. There is no PPP ballot or PPP election to be conducted for that party.”

So what did the Democratic Party of Florida do to protect Biden and give him a leg up?

Look at the date of this filing. A full month before the deadline ended! This is a clear dirty trick, especially since Phillip had entered the race in Florida just a few days before sending this, (The Hill confirms that Phillips entered the race on October 26th) and self-help guru Marianne Williamson had already been campaigning in Florida and elsewhere for months. It wasn’t noticed until right before the November 30 deadline, when it was too late. A Tampa attorney filed a lawsuit, per Politico, but was denied.

Phillips, of course, was enraged: “Americans would expect the absence of democracy in Tehran, not Tallahassee,” said Phillips. “The intentional disenfranchisement of voters runs counter to everything for which our Democratic Party and country stand. Our mission as Democrats is to defeat authoritarians, not become them.”

Or look at what happened to Robert R. Kennedy Jr. He initially started his campaign as a Democrat, but after too many shenanigans by the DNC, he decided to run independent. Reuters sheds light on how that happened. “Worried that third-party bids from a centrist group called No Labels and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could siphon off votes from Biden in key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, American Bridge has hired prominent election attorney Marc Elias to help thwart these outsider bids, among other things.” Here comes Marc Elias, the legal attack dog of the DNC. The tactic was clear, then: “flagging technical issues or starting a legal challenge as third-party candidates navigate a patchwork of laws of get on state ballots.

"We're keeping an eye out to make sure they're dotting all their i's and crossing their t's, and we are not ruling out legal action with our attorneys if we identify a problem — and that applies for all third-party threats to President Biden," Pat Denis, president of the American Bridge group, said in a statement to Reuters.”

Reuters then added that more was done: “Other Biden allies have also launched a multi-pronged assault to starve third-party candidates of financial and political support. In addition to trying to keep them off state ballots, they say they are asking donors not to send them money and warning potential candidates to stay on the sidelines, according to interviews with groups involved in the efforts.

No Labels filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice alleging those efforts represent an "illegal conspiracy to use intimidation, harassment and fear" against its supporters and donors."

Discourage and counter anyone who dares challenge Biden. Smear them, deny them of chances to break through. And lie to all the others about how much Biden’s mental health is deteriorating. Very ‘democratic’.

But the problems don’t stop there for the Democrats, now they secured the nomination for Biden.



Say that they do replace him on the ballot. They only have 4 months left before the election. That is not a lot of time. First, there are several states that no longer allow a change of the ballot. The Democrats would forfeit some important states, and lose an important optical battle: they don’t run for ALL Americans... (No mercy there: this is not because Biden suddenly died, or fell ill, but was allowed to move on while his real condition was kept from everyone: this is a self-inflicted wound!)

Second, a lot of the money and groundwork done for the Biden-Harris ticket will not transfer. A good amount of the donations are in name of Biden and Harris, and cannot be handed to any other ticket, under SEC rules.

Third, who? This will absolutely tear the DNC apart. There is no time to reach a consensus, nor to cajole or force everyone to line up behind the chosen one. Plus, there are too many elements at play, each with strong supporters. The stance of the candidate in regards to Israel or the Palestinians, for example, will be a huge dealbreaker, strongly dividing the DNC. They have a month to pick a candidate: Can they pick the right one, with such pressure, and such division within the party? Add to this the sense of betrayal at the discovery that they were lied to about Biden’s condition. Fireworks guaranteed.

And lastly, to finally come to my main point: they trapped themselves.

They are the party of ‘inclusivity’ and ‘equality’. Good terms, actually, but usurped and mutilated into a DEI nightmare. No longer are people picked because of competence, but because they ticked the right boxes. Harris is one of those DEI hires. Black, and female. This appeased the Black voting block, which is now falling apart (only 35% or so of blacks under 50 years old support Biden or the Democrats, and switched to Trump!). They did not need a token black person, but real policy change: Trump understood that, and improved economic circumstances for many blacks, by targeting a climate that would foster and welcome entrepreneurship, instead of forcings blacks into dependency on the State. And female. Because, you know, women are awesome and better at everything than men. Or something. (They are awesome, don’t get me wrong!)

What has she achieved since becoming VP? She has been shuffled to the background, and the few moments she was allowed to speak in public, she made incredible word soups.

So, the DNC secured the black and female vote in 2020. But now they are stuck with Harris. Image if they bypass Harris, who, under normal circumstances, would be the rightful heir to Biden. Especially if they 25th Biden. She is not stepping down on her own free will, that much is certain.

And again, this is not just me rambling. Nor some bigoted, backwater conservative conspiracy talk. The situation is so dire for Democrats, that they are forced to acknowledge reality. Today, the WSJ wrote an article titled “The Mess Democrats Have Made, Kamala Harris Edition”. Promising title, but the real zinger is in the subtitle: “Imagine if Biden had chosen a Vice President for competence rather than identity politics.” Yup. Exactly right.

The Democrats insistence on changing the culture of the United States through their DEI-craziness is coming back to haunt them, in the figure of their own DEI hire, Kamala Harris.

Imagine this, if they insist to get rid of Biden, AND of Harris: they would be admitting that they put in place not one, but TWO incompetent people, at the number 1 and number 2 spots in the country... I doubt that they could survive that, as the Democrat Party, and their candidate, whoever that might be, most certainly would be attacked on exactly this point. They lied to us, and they gave us 2 incompetents.

Brilliant.

They orchestrated their own Gordian knot, without an Alexander to come cut it in half. That is the other part: they have no bench! Again, DEI and identity politics, where results in focus groups and polls were much more important than actual content and substance.

What is their lineup of people competent and able to replace Biden on the ballot?



Gavin Newsom.



But he made a complete mess of California, with optics that will be mercilessly exploited by an army of happy memers. Look at his attempt to be ‘democratic’ and consult ‘the will of the people’ when they wanted to design a new $1 coin to honor the state’s innovations. The submissions were absolutely devastating to Newsom, but hilarious to everyone else who was paying attention.



Here are some notable mentions:

No, this ‘wonder boy’ is not a winner. Add to this his Covid policies, and he is dead on arrival.

Next, Gretchen Whitmer is on several short lists. Even within Michigan, she is not as popular as believed. In April, the MI Police Officers Association of Michigan endorsed Trump, over Biden, seen as a gigantic shot across the bow of Whitmer. Her behavior and policies during Covid are also a problem if she wants to go national. As Spygate Down reported on Telegram:



““There’s nothing more American than living your life the way you want to live it.”

-Gretchen Whitmer

Also Gretchen Whitmer:

1) Take the jabB or lose your job;

2) Use wrong pronouns, go to jail;

3) Keep your business open during scamdemic, also go to jail;

4) Want to buy seeds or plants to grow your own food during scamdemic, off to jail you go! (Cigarettes and liquor are fine.)

5) Want to visit your dying loved ones in the hospital or nursing home and hold their hands so they don’t die alone? Nope.

Pro-level ghoul.”

Perhaps Michelle Obama? She is the most popular of all former First Ladies, they say. Wait, what about Melania Trump? Oh, right, she married the wrong man. An actual super-model, never featured on any frontpage. Back to Michelle. She might be popular, but as ‘first lady’, not as ‘president’. What has she done as First Lady that would make Americans want her as President? Other than: I am female, I am black, and I am related to Barack? That is not going to come over well. No, this might look good on paper, but that was before the DNC and Media were unmasked.

Another name that keeps coming up is that of Hillary Clinton. She has national name recognition, and background, to make this process smoother. Yet she also has an insane amount of baggage, that in this red-pilled era will NOT be forgotten. She has no chance, and the unexpected beating she received at the hands of the Voters who preferred Trump over her in 2016 will look tame in comparison with the result of a Hillary-Trump do-over. I’d love to see it, though.

All the others are national unknowns, or mostly unknowns. Will the DNC be able to get them Presidency level ready and known throughout the US, enough to then beat Trump? Will they be tainted by the wave of dissatisfaction, frustration and outright anger over how things have been done, including the lies about Biden? Will they be able to get their own party in line, in time? A lot of questions, and no clear answers.



At this point, the Democrats are toast.



If they keep Biden, they will receive a huge walloping come November. They will have to eat crow, and act as if they did not plant knives in Biden’s back.

If they replace Biden, they have no time, need to unify a very fractured and frustrated party, find money, etc. A recent poll showed that all the candidates being mentioned that potentially could replace Biden all poll worse than Biden himself...

"The Emperor Has No Clothes" By Jon McNaughton



They cannot win, either way. A position they prepared for themselves, by thinking they could keep manipulating the news, through their hold on the Media, and have us believe what they told us. But now we have seen the emperor’s new clothes. Or we realized that he forgot to put them on, and just walked out naked, while his advisers were so afraid to admit he was senile enough to forget to get dressed, that they acted as if his clothing choice was a divine fashion statement. And then gaslit us and tried to force us to accept their own delusion, as well.

But we know. We saw. We heard. Not just the naked emperor, but all the advisors who allowed that naked emperor to come out in public.



And we won’t forget.

One last point:



Seth Keshel wrote a wonderful piece on his substack about the Chris Paul theory.

You can read or listen for yourself, but it comes down to this: now that Trump is widely expected to win, after such disastrous unmasking of Biden’s real health and mental decline (and the role of the DNC and media played in first selling and then propping up such presidency), and after the wreck Biden is leaving in his wake (economy, inflation, unrest in the world, standing of the US declined, etc.), the Democrats have only 1 option left: cheat again (Seth points out: “5 of 8 American likely voters today don’t believe the 2020 race was fair, and even more think the 2024 race will be unfair”). They will need about 100 million ballots to overcome Trump’s surge. Yet this time, such an outcome will be unbelievable, as we ALL expected Trump to win. And not just unbelievable, but UNACCEPTABLE. This will then create the general popular mandate to clean ship, so such cheating and lying and deceiving will never happen again.

Is that how it will go?



I don’t know. I like that idea, somehow. We’ll see. All I can say for certain, is that I am absolutely delighted to see the unmasking of the DNC and the Media, and now also of the ill-informed DEI philosophy. Let’s get back to a meritocracy, and reward those who actually earned it.

What we saw burst onto the scene was this idea that the outside and our perception of things were much more important than the inside. That people can be taught or programmed to accept changing perceptions, regardless of unchanging inside/reality. This mentality made it profitable to lie about appearance, and to try to program others along those lines. But they were wrong: it only worked until people caught on, and until they drove it too far. Such as with Lia Thomas and Dylan Mulvaney. Last week, with Biden on stage for 90 minutes. And now we witness the spectacular implosion of that idea.



The following weeks and months will show just how much has been knocked off their moorings. We are witnessing a true watershed moment.

All is well.

