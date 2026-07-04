This article is part of The Inheritance Papers, a collection of articles exploring why the US was founded as a Christian nation, and what that looks like 250 years later.

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America did not become a Christian nation because the state confessed a creed, but it became one because it inherited a Christian understanding of society: the state is limited, society comes first, and rights come from God rather than government.

The irony is that this older Christian architecture was preserved largely by Protestant colonists, even though its deepest political roots were Catholic. This preservation stood against the Continental Enlightenment model, in which the state increasingly became the final guardian of reason, rights, and public order. Recognizing both what those colonists preserved, and what they reacted against, will open the door to recognizing an inheritance, now under pressure on both sides of the Atlantic, and reclaiming it proudly.

Those settlers did not preserve the theology of the Catholic Church, of course, nor did they preserve the Catholic Church as an institution. What they preserved was older and structural: the understanding that society is primary, the state is its servant and limited by society, the church (in broadest sense) safeguards the spiritual and is located as the ‘heart’ of society, where it informs morality, and rights, linked to human dignity, are inherent and God-given.

This was crucial, as we can see what the alternative was, and is: not some religious or ideological neutrality, but a state that became divinized again, as that was how people from the mists of time had viewed the relation between the state and the divine, until Christianity ended it. Europe, influenced by the Enlightenment, fully embraced this step backwards, and became a laboratory to see its consequences. Today, the pressure within the United States is mounting, asking her to follow Europe in embracing this Enlightenment model, in full.

The insight at the center of this pamphlet is a single sentence: the state is interior to society, not the reverse. It is the key that unlocks nearly every confusion in the “Christian nation” debate, and it runs through everything that follows. I owe it to John Courtney Murray, the Catholic scholar-priest who saw it clearly, though, I think, he never developed it to its full reach. Here we will, tracing the concept of a Christian nation much further back than he did, and then forward, past Murray, to cases he never lived to see.

Before we continue, a word on where I stand. I am Flemish by birth and American by choice and conviction. That double vantage is not incidental to what follows; it is the lens. I can write to Americans about what we have without realizing it, and to Europeans about what we lost without realizing how. I have watched the sacralization of politics mature in real time, in countries that completed that journey generations before America began to walk it. I can trace the medieval Flemish roots of the consent of the governed, the line running from the Plakkaat van Verlatinghe to the Declaration of Independence, the long shadow the Napoleonic Concordat still casts over church and state in Europe today, and the different takes on liberty each side of the Atlantic has developed. These are not academic footnotes, but the reason a European can sometimes see the American question more clearly than Americans can: because he has already seen how it ends. With that, I count myself a student of de Lafayette and de Tocqueville.

So let’s look at what was inherited, what was lost, what was preserved, why that matters, and finally at what is to be done. On this Fourth of July, 2026, 250 years after our Founding Fathers took the courageous step to break with King George III, restoring the foundation upon which they built this great nation is the best way to honor their achievement, not by guarding ashes, but by tending the fire. A fire that is not America’s alone, but the inheritance of every Western nation that still hopes to stay free.

What was inherited

In the mists of time, chieftains and shamans worked together, without a clear border where the authority of the one ended, and the other started. The divine was all around them, influencing and guiding each decision. In Ancient Egypt, Pharaoh was a god on earth, ruling with divine authority. In Mesopotamia, the kings -lugal- were not gods themselves, but ruled in proxy of the gods as stewards, with sacred authority nonetheless. In China, the emperors ruled under the tianming, the Mandate of Heaven, where the emperor is Son of Heaven, and cosmic and political order is fused into one. Even in Japan the imperial line is descended from Amaterasu, the supreme sun goddess. Only in 1946 was this formally renounced by Emperor Hirohito, in the aftermath of World War II.

But what about the pragmatic and reason-based Greek order, a critical reader might object. True, the Greeks had no God-Kings, nor a true priest-caste. But it is the purest example of this original order where the spiritual and the political were indistinguishable: the Greek gods were the gods of the city, and religion was a function of citizenship, not of personal belief or a separate institution. The civic magistrates were the religious officials, and to hold office was to perform the city’s sacrifices. Worship was a public, political act, and the cults belonged to the community the way the walls and the laws did. The sacred was wholly absorbed into the civic, or vice versa. Socrates died for impiety, after all.

Lastly, we need to point to Imperial Rome’s divus and the imperial cult, where refusing to sacrifice to the emperor was the political crime of the time. This is crucial, as the immediate backdrop against which the Christian refusal happens. Whether you had chieftains and shamans, a divine pharaoh, Mesopotamian steward-king, Greek civic religion, or a Roman imperial cult, no civilization before Christianity located the spiritual in a society distinct from and prior to the state. This variety of forms is the evidence for the universality of this blending of the sacred and the political.

Then came Jesus Christ, changing history. One way He did, was through a single line, defusing a careful trap placed before him by his enemies: “Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.” Suddenly, the temporal power was cleanly severed from the divine power, even if still linked through the idea that temporal rulers held their authority as granted by God. With this single line, Jesus frames his identity as messiah not as a political liberator, but as an actor ‘not of this world’.

Augustine wrote his famed book ‘De Civitate Dei’, where he posited two cities, the city of man and the city of God, showcasing this exact split. Linked, but separate. Pope Gelasius I wrote a letter to Byzantine Emperor Anastasius I, reproaching him for supporting schismatic tendencies of the patriarchs of Constantinople, reminding him, in the middle of a power struggle, where his imperial power and authority stopped, in a letter known as Duo Sunt (they [the authority] are two: civic and spiritual). The state had been told, in the plainest terms, that it was no longer the whole of things.

Christianity did not turn against the political and religious order, but transformed it. Medieval thinkers and leaders further developed those ideas, often through sharp conflict between both poles of authority and power.

The story of Becket and King Henry II comes to mind. Henry appointed his chancellor and friend Thomas Becket archbishop of Canterbury in 1162, expecting a pliable ally who would bend the English church to royal will. Instead Becket resigned the chancellorship and defended the church’s independence fiercely. The feud that followed ended when Henry reportedly exclaimed in exasperation, ‘Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?’ Four of his knights took him literally, rode to Canterbury, and murdered Becket as he prayed.

As Harold Berman wrote in his book Law and Revolution, “Becket died for the principle that royal jurisdiction was not unlimited (which the king did not deny) and that it was not for the secular authority alone to decide where its boundaries should be fixed (his assassins did deny that).”

This was still only part of an older struggle between the church and the European monarchs, called the ‘Investiture Controversy’, about who had the right to choose and install bishops and abbots, or even the popes themselves. The Concordat of Worms (A.D. 1122) was the agreement reached between the German emperor and the Church: bishops would have to swear an oath of loyalty to the monarch of the land in which their diocese was located, as the monarch ‘held authority by the lance’, yet it was left to the pope to choose who would become bishop.

The principle is key: as Berman put it, it was not for the secular authority alone to decide where its boundaries lay. Without this, there is no religious freedom, nor any freedom at all, for the state would hold unchecked authority over every aspect of our lives.

Where I want to go, is the even older substrate of influence, leading straight to Flanders. The cities of Flanders, the northernmost region within the realm of the kings of France, were becoming very rich through trade and the work of their guilds and artisans. It created a new class of rich merchants and craftsmen, who were not peasants, but neither knights nor nobles. Their influence through their money was only growing, paying for upgraded city walls, churches, castles, maintaining private militia, priceless art, and so on.

When count William Clito came to power in Flanders in 1127, he granted the citizens of the cities rights and protections in their city charters. The 1127 city charters were not mere words, and already in 1128 the city of Ghent rebuked the count for not respecting the privileges given to the burghers of Ghent (and other cities). When the count disagreed, the cities rose in revolt, killing the count in the process.

In this process, the Flemish cities spelled out that, yes, the count (and by extension, the king) had a divine right to rule over them, requiring their obedience, but that such right came with responsibilities. If such responsibilities towards the subjects of such nobles were not honored, those subjects in turn had the right to depose of their ruler, and appoint a new one who would respect the rights and privileges of his citizens. With the God-given power and authority come equally God-given responsibilities, after all! Without the consent of the people under him, a ruler could not rule. This consent was not capricious, but followed a ‘social contract’, explained in the city charters, and invoked often.

This was still what could be called an organic society, where the individual orders and institutions have their own autonomy and freedom. With rights and privileges contained in charters, the consent of the people, judging if a ruler indeed kept up his own end of the bargain, was central, giving normal citizens much more power than our idea of ‘the dark ages’ has let us believe. On top of that, the medieval guild system provided a template for representation, first within the guild itself, then within their industry/city, and later also politically in broader sense.

The same principle surfaced in England within the same medieval arc: Magna Carta (1215) bound the king to law and gave written form to the claim that royal authority was not above a legal order it could simply command at will, confirming that the medieval Christian order was producing structural limits on power across different soils.

In 1581, the Netherlandish ‘Act of Abjuration’ (het Plakkaat van Verlatinghe) was written, in which the 17 provinces in the Low Countries (present-day Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg) declared their independence from king Philip II of Spain, starting the Eighty Years’ War. The reason: the Spanish king had broken the social contract, restricting the rights and freedoms of the various cities and regions.

And not even 2 centuries later, the European settlers in the New World wrote another such document, complaining that their rights had been trampled, their grievances ignored, leading to their rejection of the authority of their king, George III. This document, of course, was the Declaration of Independence.

On August 20, 1776 the Dutch Stadtholder, William V, Prince of Orange, wrote to registrar Fagel after reading a copy of the Declaration of Independence. He was rather upset, and vented to the registrar, stating how he was “indignant” and considered it a “parody of the document that our forefathers issued against King Philip the Second” in 1581!

Those old Flemish ideas had come through the citizens of its guilds and cities, to the upheaval of the Eighty Years’ War, and finally to the shores of the New World, where a sizeable contingent of Flemish and Dutch settlers had colonized parts of what are now the states of New York and New Jersey, founding, among other places, Nieuw Amsterdam, the current New York. Thomas Jefferson, a polyglot, had several books in his library that were in Dutch, and this living memory of at least the Act of Abjuration was still alive among the Dutch settlers, brought into discussion on the grievances against their new monarch, George III, making the American founding not novel, but the then latest expression of a longer tradition limiting the power of kings and rulers.

In short: by the late medieval period the West had developed an unprecedented order, where authority was limited by principles the political authority did not set, consent was accepted as a real condition of legitimacy, society contained plural institutions each with their own integrity, and the state exists inside society as one of its (limited) functions. The American founding inherited this project of freedom and rights.

What was lost

One of the unintended consequences of the Reformation was the undermining of the authority and tempering influence of the Catholic Church. There were real abuses in Rome, and real reasons for reform. The political consequence of Reformation, however, was the rise of national churches under sovereign control. As Prof. Thomas Berg observed: “the Reformation, by introduc[ing] religious factions to Western Europe, also introduced a novel danger[] to public peace and freedom; the break-up in the universal church made it possible to form national churches . . . which could be more easily dominated by the government.”

Where before kings could be reproached by popes or bishops, the fracturing of the ‘ekklesia’, the wider body of Christian believers, made that harder to sustain. At the same time, Protestant emphasis on conscience and local covenant theology reinforced the older plural-order instincts among the later colonists in the New World.

As professor of History and Theology William T. Cavanaugh wrote in his book “The Myth of Religious Violence”, “[w]hen we take a closer look at the 16th and 17th century wars of religion we find that differences between Catholics and Protestants, and Protestants and other Protestants, were secondary to the aims of the emerging nation-states and various political and dynastic intrigues. Simply put, the main cause of these wars (and the intermittent atrocities and killing) was political, not religious.”

How can that be? “If religious differences were the main cause of these bloody conflicts,” Cavanaugh maintains, “then we would expect to find that they were invariably fought along neat denominational lines. What we actually find is Catholic emperors attacking popes, Catholic French kings attacking Catholic emperors, Protestant kings and princes siding with Catholic kings against other Protestants, Lutheran and Catholic kings uniting against Catholic emperors, Protestant Huguenot nobles and Catholic nobles in France uniting against both Catholic and Protestant Huguenot commoners who likewise united against the nobles, Protestant and Catholic nobles in France uniting against their Catholic king, Protestants rejecting the Protestant Union (the coalition of German Protestant states) even while some Catholics were siding with it, Lutheran princes adamantly supporting the rights of a Catholic emperor, Catholic France supporting Protestant princes in Germany, the Dutch Calvinists helping the Catholic king to repress uprisings of French Calvinists, a Lutheran leading the Catholic imperial army, and mercenaries of every religious stripe selling themselves to the highest Catholic or Protestant bidder.”

At the same time, the shift towards the Enlightenment was underway. As the tempering influence of the papacy declined, monarchs hurried to fill the void, and we get the rise of the absolute monarchs. Not as a medieval aberration, but as a humanist-Enlightenment development.

In Europe, including in England, 2 important evolutions took place. First, the move towards absolutism (in which a king such as Henry VIII fits), but also that of the ‘sacralization of politics’. When the Enlightenment, at full tilt during the Terror, swept away not just the feudal remnants but the Church and religion wholesale, it filled the empty place with a new religion, centered no longer on God but on ‘man.’ Murray points out that “The “man” of this religion is not the layman but the divinized man of rationalist theory.”

We mentioned Henry VIII. In his conflict with the Catholic Church, he broke away and founded his own national church, where he, the worldly ruler, also made himself head of the church. He would appoint the Archbishop of Canterbury, the top clerical position in the Anglican Church. Similarly, his government would impose the Book of Common Prayer (causing trouble in Scotland), and controlled which Bibles could be printed. The encroachment of the state on society had fully begun.

Absolute monarchy was promulgated by enlightened rulers such as Louis XIV, Frederick II the Great of Prussia, or Joseph II, Holy Roman Emperor.

First it was a misguided and distorted view on kingship and authority, indeed given by God, but not in a permanent and absolute way, later it was founded on tenets of reason. “I know what is best for you, let me tell you how you all should live your lives.”

Murray explains:

“Reviving the lex regia in its degenerate form, absolutism nullified the medieval Christian doctrine of consent. It also wrecked the medieval ideal of representation and of popular participation in power. It fundamentally altered the whole notion of “civil man,” turning the medieval homo liber et legalis, who had an intangible charter of freedoms and a real personal existence within his immediate community, into a passive unit who got lost in an undifferentiated mass of “subjects.””

Under the many wars and prosecutions, everyone was prosecuting everyone, following the ideas of the great Enlightenment philosopher Rousseau. In his famed work ‘The Social Contract’ he wrote the following:

“So there’s a purely civil profession of faith, the content of which should be fixed by the sovereign—not exactly as religious dogmas, but as social sentiments that are needed for to be a good citizen and a faithful subject. While it can’t compel anyone to believe them, it can banish from the state anyone who doesn’t believe them—banishing him not for impiety but for being anti-social, incapable of truly loving the laws and justice, and if necessary sacrificing his life to his duty. If anyone publicly recognizes these dogmas and then behaves as if he doesn’t believe them, let him be punished by death: he has committed the worst of all crimes—lying before the law.”

With the Church removed as a single, authoritative center in society, replaced by a multitude of often hostile factions and denominations, the role of moral lawgiver and guide was left open, taken up by the State, now with the authority, tools, and incentive to enforce. Is it really surprising then to see the sudden increase in witch hunts, literal as well as figurative, with many ending up executed for disagreements on doctrine or politics?

It was against this backdrop that the Pilgrim Fathers fled, first from oppressive (Anglican) England to the (initially) more tolerant Reformed Leiden, in the Netherlands, then, still not feeling safe, to the New World. Many other settlers brought with them the idea of the old, stable regimes: society with the church (in broadest sense) at the core, and the state as a limited servant to society, far better than the persecution and bloodshed rampant across Europe. And with that, the old Catholic view survived this tumultuous era of revolution and war.

The Declaration we have already traced to its Flemish roots now shows a second face, reconstructing that older view of society against an English king acting more like an absolute monarch than a responsible leader. Thirteen years later, the French rose up against their king, as well. In what seemed like a similar move, this French Revolution went the opposite way. Where the Founding Fathers explicitly spoke about ‘inalienable rights’ granted by the ‘Creator’ (notice how careful they avoided taking denominational sides, while still acknowledging God), the French revolutionaries, in their own ‘Déclaration des Droits de l’Homme et du Citoyen’, while also talking about ‘inalienable rights’, reserved the ultimate cause for everything not to the ‘Supreme Being’, but to the legislators of the National Assembly.

This shift is most visible in the French slogan we all know: Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité. Liberty, equality, brotherhood. At least, that is how those who (re)wrote history want us to remember that slogan. The full slogan is rather different, by adding 3 other words... Ou la Mort. OR DEATH. Compare that with Patrick Henry’s ‘Give Me Liberty, or Give Me Death!’, and the shift is undeniable. One imposes, at pain of death of those opposing, the other defends, even at the cost of their own life. Both use the same word, ‘Freedom’: one defended at the cost of one’s own life, the other imposed at the cost of everyone else’s. Keep that difference in mind, for it is the fault line that still runs beneath both continents.

One of the early ideologues of the Revolution was Louis Antoine de Saint Just [1767-1794], close friend to Maximilien Robespierre. With a leading role in the reign of terror, he was nicknamed ‘Archangel of terror’. In line with the philosophies and writings of Rousseau, he called for and defended the use of violence against opponents of the government and was involved in the bloody genocide in the Vendée. Even former friends and colleagues who did not toe the line, were not spared. This sparked a backlash that saw Robespierre and Saint Just end up under the guillotine themselves.

Saint Just held to a view of ‘the people’ as a group that can be told, can be taught, to ‘save themselves’, but only so by violence. The path to establish any government, Saint Just wrote, had to be paved over a pile of corpses. Not by the people, for the people, of the people, but OVER the people. It is a view that holds that people are malleable, and expendable, which is the antithesis of the view of Jefferson, who started from the dignity of man, and the inalienable nature of the rights bestowed on man. The whole ideological battle can be summed up by this exact same juxtaposition.

This revolution changed Europe completely. The Church, reeling from 2 centuries of Reformation and warfare, was now openly attacked and persecuted. In a move that shocked the learned in Europe at that time, the Revolutionaries beheaded both the king and queen of France. With pope and king gone, the Revolution took over everything with their program of ‘reason’.

The magnificent Notre Dame cathedral in Paris was appropriated by the State, and promptly turned into a ‘Temple to Reason’, complete with processions where a statue of a personified goddess of reason was carried around. Just as Rousseau had prescribed, the state would impose not just laws on civic matters, but on religious matters, including what doctrine was acceptable or not.

Surprisingly, de Tocqueville, a liberal, no reactionary longing for altar and throne, wrote a very sharp analysis of this revolution in his book ‘L’Ancien Régime et la Révolution’. This is from Book 1, chapter 3, titled “How the French Revolution was a political revolution that proceeded in the manner of religious revolutions, and why.”

“...ou plutôt elle est devenue elle-même une sorte de religion nouvelle, religion imparfaite, il est vrai, sans Dieu, sans culte et sans autre vie, mais qui, néanmoins, comme l’islamisme, a inondé toute la terre de ses soldats, de ses apôtres et de ses martyrs.”

“...or rather it became itself a kind of new religion, an imperfect religion, it is true, without God, without worship, and without an afterlife, but which nonetheless, like Islam, flooded the whole earth with its soldiers, its apostles, and its martyrs.”

As proof of its new, religious understanding, de Tocqueville wrote how the Revolution ‘formed, above all particular nationalities, a common intellectual homeland of which men of every nation could become citizens.’ This universal call, very recognizable in modern ideologies, offers a claim that is religious in nature, rather than political. He did not mince words: “The French Revolution was therefore a political revolution that operated in the manner of, and took on something of the aspect of, a religious revolution.” And to the point made in the previous section, he recognized that “The pagan religions of antiquity, all of which were more or less bound to the political constitution or the social state of each people, and which preserved even in their dogmas a certain national and often municipal character, were ordinarily confined within the limits of a single territory...”

The French Revolution softened its worst edges, but the direction remained, even under Napoleon, spreading it all over Europe. After his Grande Armée was finally defeated in Waterloo, his constitutional and other reforms within Europe remained, not in the least under his ‘Napoleonic Code’, a giant lawbook infusing the state into every aspect of life.

Using both the Revolution and later his own imperial status, he simply continued in the vein of the enlightened absolute monarchs. As Murray wrote, “the whole of society, including the Church, was drawn inside the growing state and gradually surrounded by the developing armature of civil law.”

The state could not abolish the Church outright, as the memory of the Reign of Terror was too fresh, the opposition inside and outside of France still too strong. The Concordat of 1801, between Napoleon and Pope Pius VII, was the workaround: it restored Catholic worship, but at a price. Rome had to accept the seizure of all Church property as permanent; in exchange, the state would pay clergy salaries and approve every bishop and priest.

We scoff today at a Church holding land, but the holdings were the engine, not the point. They funded the clergy who ran the hospitals, orphanages, and schools that were part and parcel of the old Catholic order. The deal bought off a theft and set a poisonous precedent: a state that pays the Church can dictate what it teaches. Under tremendous pressure, Pius VII accepted it to win back open worship and end the persecutions.

The Concordat was one piece of a wider program whose stated aim was “a stable relationship between the State and Society.” But under Napoleon that meant no equal peace, but the state absorbing every domain of common life: administrative, economic, judicial, religious, educational.

The cost surfaced on the ground. In Ypres, today in Belgium, then part of Napoleonic France, all charitable institutions, traditionally run and funded by the Church, were handed over to state control, as happened all over France, with each county made to pay the bill. The Commission discovered, to their horror, that their county housed 23 such institutions: hospitals, charities, schools, care for widows, orphanages, a mental institution, a house of correction, and more: all now to be paid for by them. Their attempt to recognize only 2 of them failed. So, contrary to the letter of the law, the abolished religious communities were quietly left in place and given back part of their properties, to resume maintaining the buildings and caring for the sick, the elderly, and the poor. The state had seized the work and handed it straight back, because it could not do it, lacking both the funds and the deeper calling and motivation.

That irony endures. Today secular voices demand an end to state pay for clergy, blind to the history that created it, regretting the very deal they struck to gain control. Unable to stamp out religion, the state is now forced to fund it.

The Napoleonic model spread across Europe. The turbulent nineteenth century gave birth to the nation-state: old monarchies fell or were hollowed out, parliaments rose, and those parliaments loved the Napoleonic Code, which handed sweeping power to the state, namely to themselves. The banners of freedom and revolution masked the real coup: the consolidation of total power in the state.

The shift was small in quantity but vast in quality. The principle had changed from a society of free people under a shared faith, with the state as a servant holding power by consent, to a state in charge of everything, in the name of equality and liberty. The Enlightenment didn’t secularize politics, it re-sacralized it, with Napoleon spreading this revolution all over Europe. The United States, as a new country rightfully proud of their own constitution, was not directly touched by those changes.

The European trajectory since the tumultuous 19th-century saw revolutions extending rather than reversing, leading in the 20th century to totalitarianism in various forms as a logical extension or endpoint. The difference between democratic and totalitarian forms of the state-primal order, after all, is smaller than the difference between either and the older society-primal order.

In all this, the human person became a passive unit, to be instructed and guided (and forced, at pain of death) by the now all-encompassing state. Apart from the loss of a plural society, with the patchwork of family, guild, parish, the overlapping communities that stood between person and state as interconnecting fibers, the homo liber et legalis also lost both his freedom and his standing against the rulers, a loss that reverberates through the present day.

What was preserved

There is indeed something unique to the American project, started when the many colonists arrived in the New World, over the course of almost 2 centuries before it took shape in the founding of the United States. Settlers arrived from every background, ideology and faith Europe held. A shared element, even if not without hiccups and struggle, was the intent to receive all the ‘tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free,’ regardless of their religious background. Different Protestant factions existed, and Maryland was Catholic. There were moments of conflict, but when it came down to it, the representatives of all 13 original states came together and forged a single nation, one, as later generations would call it, “under God”. They had seen the result of internecine strife, and wanted no part of it. E pluribus unum, without denying or flattening that which each citizen brought to bear.

A strong foundation in English common law was present, together with the old vision on society with the church as its religious heart, ruling over morals, and the state in a limited function to serve society. Looking at the chaos of Europe with feudal vestiges made absolute by the Enlightenment, endless wars, persecution, instability, the founding fathers decided to build a better society, a more perfect union.

Informed by Montesquieu, they created a system of three co-equal branches, to keep each other in balance, roughly hearkening back to the Roman solution to the Greek problem weighing the benefits and problems of 3 different forms of government: monarchy, aristocracy, and polity. Why choose between them, if you can have all 3 at once, the strength of each countering the weakness of the others? When King Leopold II of Belgium tried to give Belgian citizens the power to veto government decisions through a royal referendum, precisely to insert a similar form of checks and balances, he was derided in Europe for authoritarian tendencies, even though his idea itself most certainly had merit, whatever else is true about him. It was attacked because it was received in a mindset of the state as the prime power, and any move to weaken it therefore must be suspect.

Murray is very eloquent here:

“Decisive here is the firmness with which the United States Constitution asserts the distinction between society and state and the principle of a government of limited powers. The American people have repudiated the Continental concept of the omnicompetent society-state. The consequence is that the state remains interior to society, not outside of it, as it were, and surrounding it. The state is an aspect of the life of society—a pervasive aspect (as modern law is pervasive) but not an all-embracing or omnicompetent aspect. The state stands in the service of society and is subordinate to its purposes. It is limited even in its office of ministry—limited by a whole structure of personal and social rights not of its creation, and limited too by the principle of consent.”

This becomes visible almost immediately. When in 1783 the pope wanted to establish ecclesiastical authority for the newly formed United States, formerly depending on the Vicar Apostolic in London, Benjamin Franklin, then residing in Paris, was approached by the Papal Nuncio with this question. Franklin declined jurisdiction, on the grounds that the federal government had no authority in such matters, and was to be kept outside internal Church matters. Notice here how the principle of separation between church and state is actually one between the state and the church: not concerned with the church, but with limiting the power of the state over and in church matters!

As we saw, Napoleon’s state absorbed culture, education, associational life, and religion alike. Marriage is the clearest case. In Europe, under the Napoleonic Code, marriage is invalid unless performed as a civil service, overseen and registered by the state. In many countries it is customary for Catholics to have the required and legally binding civil service first, and only later the same day a Church service (which has no legal importance at all, only a religious one for the believers partaking in it). Compare that to the United States, where marriage is valid when performed by state OR religious OR secular authorities. It has moved away from the Medieval norm, but hasn’t fully broken with it yet, either, as it recognizes the separate authority of the religious institutions to mark this life event. A state that can demand control over marriage can also redefine it, at will.

Europe did not simply surrender to this change, though it often failed to respond at the right level, instead acting inside categories already captured by the state. In the 19th century, after the Flemish cities and the different revolutions, but before Murray, Abraham Kuyper developed his concept of ‘sphere sovereignty’: from the same root, he attempted to bring the traditional medieval understanding into the realities of Reformed Dutch society. What stands out is his insistence that sovereignty comes from God, the need for a plurality of different spheres, and his aversion to state interference. Not identical to what came before, nor to Murray, but very closely related, showing a clear Protestant articulation of the inheritance. Kuyper’s work confirms that the traditional Christian view transcends creeds.

Even though he founded a university, a newspaper, a political party, and eventually became Prime Minister of the Netherlands, specifically to defend his insight of sphere sovereignty against the encroaching state, he failed. Europe in general, and the Netherlands in his case, had already internalized the all-encompassing state, and his solutions were placed within that broader architecture. His university, his paper, his party, and his own position of prime minister, all had to conform to the state-controlled premises.

More tragically, the inheritance was forgotten rather than defeated.

The Dutch Reformed community that sustained his political vision gradually stopped understanding why sphere sovereignty mattered, started treating it as ethnic or denominational identity rather than structural principle, and eventually allowed the institutions to become ends in themselves rather than carriers of the insight. Within all this, the state absorbed Kuyper’s counter-move. His Anti-Revolutionary Party merged, transformed, and eventually became part of the Christian Democratic Appeal: a perfectly respectable centrist party with no particular commitment to limiting state power. On the contrary.

Murray explained what such surrender of society to the state looks like from the inside: “A more revealing term would be the sacralization of politics, or the redivinization of society, meaning the elevation of the society-state to the level of a quasi-religious form of life, wherein the ultimate good, “salvation,” is to be achieved. Continental separation of Church and state was an essential aspect of this movement toward the redivinization of society. Unless this is understood, its meaning cannot be grasped.”

Alexis de Tocqueville, touring America in 1831, named what he was seeing: “Americans of all ages, all conditions, and all dispositions, constantly form associations,” he wrote in Democracy in America. “They have not only commercial and manufacturing companies, in which all take part, but associations of a thousand other kinds, religious, moral, serious, futile, general or restricted, enormous or diminutive.” The contrast with home was sharp: “Wherever at the head of some new undertaking you see the government in France, or a man of rank in England, in the United States you will be sure to find an association.“ De Tocqueville was watching, in the 1830s, when the inheritance was still alive in its native practice: the society-primal order was doing its work on the ground, plural, voluntary, and unprompted by the state.

Notice how societal life was kept plural, where different institutions, groups, unions, organizations, etc. as part of civic life gave people community, belonging, and protection. Look at the many fraternal orders and mutual-aid societies: Odd Fellows, Knights of Columbus, the Grange, immigrant benefit societies. Before the welfare state, these were the safety net: they paid sick benefits, buried the dead, supported widows and orphans. A worker belonged to a lodge that did what the European state had absorbed. This is the most direct American survival of the social function of the earlier medieval guilds.

I would be amiss to leave out two iconic examples of the rich societal network: the volunteer fire company. In much of America, firefighting was (and in many rural areas still is) a volunteer civic body, not a state department. Secondly, the ‘barn-raising’, the frontier image of neighbors building one family’s barn in a day: society coming together in the most practical and visible way possible, to help solve each other’s problems and offer support.

More recently, the Hosanna-Tabor case (2012) shows the principle still live. A Lutheran school dismissed a teacher who had been commissioned as a minister; she sued under employment-discrimination law, and the case reached the Supreme Court, turning on whether the First Amendment barred the suit because it concerned a religious institution’s relationship with one of its ministers.

The primary holding of the court stated that “the Establishment and Free Exercise Clauses combine to deny ministers standing to sue their churches for wrongful termination under secular employment discrimination laws, which do not apply to the internal affairs of religious groups.” Here again, we see 21st-century American constitutional order operating on principles articulated at Worms in 1122.

The irony at the heart of this all is clear, in how the political achievement is Catholic in origin and Protestant in custodianship. Colonists preserved the medieval-Christian inheritance largely because they were religious heirs of the movement that, in Europe, had unintentionally helped dismantle it. It shows the truth of how traditions survive: sometimes in the hands of those who do not know they are carrying them.

The preservation, however, is partial, fragile, and contested. The American structure has always been in tension with itself: look at the Progressive Era, New Deal, administrative state, contemporary federal expansion... Each represents a moment at which the European trajectory, even if imported and modified, pressed against the American structure, at times partly succeeding. The result: held in structure, at times captured in practice, and the capture went largely unseen. This pressure is not new, and is not over. Naming it will enable us to see it, and restore what needs restoring.

America, then, is a Christian nation not in what it confesses but in its structure: society before the state, rights inherent rather than granted, the spiritual lodged in the people and not the regime. ‘Christian nation’ describes an inheritance, whereas ‘Christian nationalism’ prescribes a program. And since no one confuses ‘secular nation’ with ‘secular nationalism,’ the conflation is plainly selective.

Why it matters

Once we let the state take over society, regulation strangles the volunteer networks, and what it does not strangle it absorbs. Instead of neighbors who want to help the needy, we get a faceless bureaucracy. The question raised in late 1700s Ypres presents itself: who has the calling and heart to serve? How will the state account for that?

We can see where the United States absorbed the European vision on the Welfare State, in the failed war on poverty and on homelessness: the citizen becomes isolated, no longer part of a wider, mediating societal network, but facing the state, directly. Instead of holding agency, the citizen is now administered, slowly eroding that agency.

The choice before us is between the administered state, and the inheritance preserved so far. The inheritance allows the question ‘what should we do?’ to be a question of conscience, persuasion, and association. The alternative collapses that question into ‘what are we allowed to do?’, which is another way to say ‘who should win the state and prescribe what is allowed?’

When the state has absorbed the functions that the inheritance assigned to society’s plural institutions, the citizen no longer has the experience of carrying the inheritance through active participation in those institutions. The European who attends a state-funded school taught by state-credentialed teachers, marries in a state-mandated civil ceremony, receives state-administered healthcare, and benefits from state-organized charity is not passive because Europeans are temperamentally nuanced. He is passive because the structures that would have made his participation in the inheritance felt and lived have been hollowed out and replaced with state administration. The inheritance becomes abstract because there is no longer a place to inhabit it.

The administered state, because it does not recognize the soul as independent of political authority, treats virtue as a public-policy output, legislating to produce good people. The inheritance, because it recognizes the soul as independent, treats virtue as a personal and communal achievement that the law supports but does not produce. It legislates to make virtue available, as the law cannot make people good, but it can make goodness more reasonable and accessible.

Having absorbed the functions of society, every disagreement becomes a contest for control of the state, because there is nowhere else for disagreement to live. Which brings us, as promised, to liberty, and to the different shapes it has taken on either side of the Atlantic, and we can now see why the difference was never a matter of degree but of kind. The two orders we have traced produce two freedoms, and they only share the word itself.

Look at the two foundational texts side by side, for they say almost the same thing and mean the opposite. The French Déclaration des Droits de l’Homme speaks, as the American does, of inalienable rights, yet it tells us plainly who declares them: the National Assembly recognises and proclaims these rights “in the presence and under the auspices of the Supreme Being,” which is to say that the state is the one doing the recognising, with the Supreme Being reduced to a witness in the gallery. The American Declaration locates the source elsewhere entirely, in men “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,” so that the rights precede the state, stand above it, and lie forever beyond its reach to grant or to revoke. This is the whole of it. Rights that come from the state can be qualified by the state, and the French text qualifies them in the very next breath, protecting opinions “even religious ones“ only so long as their manifestation does not “interfere with the established Law and Order.“ A right held at the pleasure of the order it is supposed to limit is not a right at all but a permission, and permission is precisely what a society-primal order does not need and a state-primal order cannot do without.

We are not speaking of dusty texts. The permission is being withdrawn in our own day, and along the very line the French wrote into Article 10. In parts of the United Kingdom a citizen may now be arrested for praying silently near an abortion facility, for nothing said and nothing done, for the motionless and invisible act of a mind at prayer. Consider what has to be true for that arrest to be lawful. The state must regard the inside of a man’s head as territory over which it holds jurisdiction, because it has judged that even there, in silence, an offence against the established order can be committed. The move inside our heads has already been made, and the step into our own homes is much smaller in comparison, a logical next step. This is the redivinized state arriving at the last interior room, and it is the end of the road Europe started down in 1789, the thing I have watched mature in the country of my birth.

The same divide runs through speech, and the ancient Athenians, who had two words where we have one, can show us how. They distinguished isegoria, the equal right of citizens to speak in the public assembly, from parrhesia, the liberty to say what one truly thinks, frankly and at one’s own risk. Europe, whether it knows the word or not, has chosen isegoria, and isegoria belongs wholly to the state, for it is the state that convenes the assembly, the state that admits the speaker, and the state that sets the conditions under which he may be heard. It is at bottom a choice for equality, administered. America chose the other thing, the freedom to speak as a member of society rather than as a petitioner before power, and parrhesia belongs not to the state but to society, where speech is answered by other speech, by argument, by disapproval, by the loss of a friend or a reputation, but not by the policeman.

A man may stand at a funeral and say the unsayable thing about the dead, and he is free to do it, and he will live with what his neighbors do about it afterward, which may include a verbal or literal beating. That is freedom of speech and not freedom from its consequences, and the difference that matters is the difference this whole pamphlet has been about, for the consequences of speech in a free society are mainly dealt out by one’s fellow citizens, and only in the divinized state are they dealt out in monopoly by the state itself. The moment the state takes that role, the right is already gone.

This is the freedom the colonists kept, as part of the inheritance, and Europe surrendered, the same parting of the ways we saw in the two revolutions and their two slogans, now grown to its full height. One side holds that liberty is given by God and merely secured by men, and the other that liberty is given by the state and may therefore be measured out, conditioned, and recalled. Everything else follows from that single choice.

That choice is not the choice between conversion to Christianity or not. We accept the Greek foundations of our thinking on so many topics, without feeling called to convert to the Greek paganism, either, yet we must accept that foundation to fully receive the gift the Greeks left us. The inheritance does not require adherence to this or that denomination, or even to Christianity itself. It does require the people to recognize that society is prior to the state, and that the spiritual belongs to society. On top of that, that ‘the spiritual’ in our Western nations is Christianity. Instead of choosing between naked individualism or rampant collectivism, it holds a much more realist middle ground where both hold a place. This is one of the unique contributions of Christianity.

The alternative is not a neutral state, and there has never been one. Every state defines the good, and the only question is whether the state is seen as a servant of a plural society or as sovereign over an absorbed society. And plural it must be, by necessity, as it respects not just the collective, where unity dwells, but also the individual, where the bearers of unity dwell.

This inheritance, and this is crucial, is also the inheritance of Europe. They are the ones who built the Cathedrals and cathedral schools where scholars debated legal issues, together with the new rising middle class of guildsmen and traders, on rights and on freedom, finding a balance between God-given rights and responsibility. However imperfectly, they handed it over, step by step, to be brought with the settlers in the New World, who became, however imperfectly, its custodians. The call to claim this inheritance is therefore not to import a foreign, American arrangement, but to reclaim a forgotten patrimony.

Kuyper’s failure illustrates this precisely: it shows how institutions alone cannot carry the inheritance, and that only a conscious people can. As the deeper architecture had already shifted, no party or school or program could stem the tide and bring back what had been lost. At the same time, his failure shows how the structure of the state and its relation to society matters immensely to what can grow and bloom within society...

The inheritance, then, is not a tribal property of one side, but the framework that protects all sides, including the sides that reject the framework.

It does not ask them to believe. It does not ask them to confess. It does not ask them, and this bears repeating, to attend any particular church or hold any particular doctrine. It asks them to recognize the inheritance and to carry the inheritance seriously, to be either hot or cold, but not lukewarm, and to inhabit the structural framework that protects all of them, including the cold ones. The absorption of society into the state produces passivity, and passivity, after all, is the soil lukewarmness grows in.

That demand of the inheritance is more demanding than the standard liberal demand of tolerance, and less demanding than the standard religious demand of belief. It is the demand appropriate to a structural inheritance carried by living human beings: take it seriously, one way or the other, and let your seriousness participate in the order that contains all serious positions including the one that rejects it. The lukewarm position is excluded not because lukewarm people are bad, but because lukewarmness is the dissolution of the very possibility of structure. The cold opponent participates, while the hot inheritor sustains, and the lukewarm dissolves. The republic stands as long as the first two are present, yet falls as soon as the third dominates.

What is to be done

When we hold to God-given rights, this position requires that the idea of God remain live, not abstract, because once the source is forgotten, the rights it grounds are quietly reassigned to the state, which is the redivinization arriving by neglect rather than by force. The first task is therefore not political but interior: keep the source live in oneself.

The choice before us is whether or not to recognize the inheritance left to us, and if we want to take it up, claim it as ours, as well. Recognizing that we are, indeed, a Christian nation, based on the insight that the state is interior to society. Not a theocracy, and not a state where Christian morality is imposed by law, nor a nation where everyone is forced to accept this or that creed. It is much simpler: recognize the foundation as Christian, where we only need enough Christians to keep that foundation alive, without requiring everyone to become Christian. And when there are no longer enough people who want to keep that foundation alive that, too, is a choice people are free to make. But right now that choice is being forced on us, by obscuring what the inheritance holds, or that there even is an inheritance at all, one that is worth defending.

As the inheritance is held in living minds, no institution can carry it for them. This inheritance is therefore not in danger because it is opposed, but because it is neglected or ignored.

Most citizens, the religious ones included, no longer know what they live inside; they have been told a different story for decades. The first public task is therefore intellectual: name the inheritance plainly, and reclaim it as our own. Even if one disagrees with the inheritance, it needs to be seen for what it is, first.

The alternative is no step forward but a step back: the older, re-divinized state returning, offering absorption dressed as liberation. Nor is it a plural society, as the current society-primal one already is, or should be, if restored to its full potential and identity. The inheritance requires a network of free and voluntary associations, to ground the individual in society, served by the limited state. It places responsibility next to rights, but does not impose it. This is concrete and also in part political: religious institutions, schools, families, charities, associations, local authorities, and more. Each is a piece of the society-primal order, now under pressure for absorption by the state.

This starts with the family: a state that can demand control over marriage can also redefine it, at will, and a state that can mandate preschool and educational programs for children kept away from the care and knowledge of parents, is effectively replacing family. Yet family, at its core, is where people start learning about relating: to self, to others nearby, and to others further away. It cannot be substituted if we want people to understand what freedom means, not just learn how to follow orders, mandates, and rules.

When the state uses rights to mean revocable permissions, community to mean state administration, common good to mean its own expansion, freedom to mean forced equality, we should recognize it for what it is and name the substitution. Restoration begins by refusing to use the token as if nothing had changed.

As Murray stated:

“The link of continuity with the great tradition has indeed been weakened; in America too there has been a certain treason of the clerks, although its results have never been so radical as they were on the Continent. A most urgent intellectual task confronts those Americans who see that the future of their political experiment depends on the success with which its principles will now be restated in their deepest connection with the ancient patrimony.”

Not everything has yet been lost. The foundation in America is endangered but still largely intact, while Europe is deeply eroded but not wholly destroyed, alive in surviving traditions, stubborn local memories, and fragments not yet overwritten. But what has been lost cannot be restored by slogans, nostalgia, or institutional repair alone. Once the deeper architecture has collapsed, recovery becomes generational: it must be rebuilt in persons, families, associations, schools, churches, and habits of life numerous enough to become once again the framework within which society acts.

The first condition of recovery is recognizing there is something to recover. The guiding question follows: “What kind of order allows free citizens, as individuals and within associations, to live as real social powers rather than as licensed functions inside the state?”

The preconditions are threefold:

First: America is not a confessional state.

Second: America inherited a Christian social architecture.

Third: that architecture is necessary for ordered liberty because it places the state inside society rather than above it.

All else flows from these core elements.

This is not a program but a foundation to recover, and a simple guide for recovering it.

1. Our culture is Christian, and that is the foundation on which the state is built. 2. Society comes first; the state is its servant, limited and answerable to it. 3. Rights, and our dignity, are given by God, not granted by the state, and so the state cannot revoke them or infringe on our dignity. 4. The spiritual lives in society, at its heart, and there it guides what is right. 5. Society is plural and interwoven, holding both the person and the whole, neither swallowing the other. 6. Freedom is ordered, exercised in society and carries its own responsibility; it is not license, and it is not the state’s to ration. 7. The foundation lives only so long as enough of us carry it knowingly. It is lost not when it is attacked, but when it is forgotten.

The inheritance is yours now, the torch thrown to you. Carry it consciously, or let it fall. No structure, no constitution, no movement will carry it for you. It is carried in the conscience of each person holding it, or it is not carried at all.

I am American by civil law, and Christian in conscience. I can forget that I am Christian, and lose my part in the inheritance given to us. If all people lose that inheritance, it will cease completely. That is the choice: rediscover the inheritance, or let it go. That is what it has always required, and requires now.

Be yours to hold it high.

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© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

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