This article is Part III of a three-part series.

Part I introduces a framework for understanding intelligence and formulates a key law that constrains its use.

Part II applies that framework to a real-world AI safety case involving evaluation and misalignment.

This third article examines the bedrock assumptions beneath both, focusing on meaning, normativity, and the compensatory mechanisms that human judgment supplies, and that AI systems cannot.



Two images problem

This past week, I came across this post on LinkedIn. In it, Jacobien Beeker, a Dutch writer and AI creative, complained about how ChatGPT 5.2 was step backwards from ChatGPT 4o. She had given both LLM versions the same prompt, yet she got two very different results.

“ChatGPT 4o gives you an image with depth, detail, beautiful light, and strong composition. You feel presence. You feel intention. You feel something human,” Jacobien pointed out, while “ChatGPT 5.2 turns the melancholic man into a caricature. He looks like a Pierrot doll, a piece of clipart pasted on a background. The lines look like uneven digital ink, as if dragged across wet paper without intention. It’s flat and lifeless.”

She then expressed grave concern that the newer, ostensibly more advanced AI version could not see the difference between both images. “Centuries of visual culture have been forgotten” as we have grown used to flat, modern media.





It is in vogue to offer either glowing praise of the new abilities of AI and AI aided work, or else to warn about the doom being ushered in by these new technologies. Both miss the point, on a fundamental level. What if the problem isn’t aesthetic decline? Most definitely not a decline that happened in the roughly 16 months between the release of those two versions of ChatGPT. Looking closer, can we use this as a test case to diagnose something else entirely?



A red thread that is emerging from my own research strongly suggests that the ills -and the benefits- of AI are mirrors of the ills and benefits of our own human skills and intelligence. That line seems to hold. What if this problem, highlighted by Jacobien, is instead revealing something about how we think language works? A simple question points at a hidden assumption: “Should one prompt produce one image?”



Or put more broadly: Should a single prompt produce a single result?

A lot of people would be inclined to agree, almost instinctively. The question that this LinkedIn posts is circling around is not AI quality, or any decline in human achievement. It is about what AI reveals when it cannot do what humans do unconsciously. That, in turn, reveals something about a fundamental error we’ve been living with for centuries now. Forced to light through the way AI is pushing boundaries on all sides.

The layers we forget we are using

We speak all the time, and have since we were little. It comes natural, and we seldom think consciously about the act of talking itself. Once you do, however, there are a lot of elements that need to be given a proper place. Talking is not just ‘forming sounds’, it is ‘communication’. That is, in its most basic form, the transfer of meaning from one organism to another.

Just as talking is not just ‘forming sounds’, communication is not just about ‘words’. It is about intent that uses words to convey itself to others. And not just words, but also tone and other non-verbal elements. All this in a context shaped by history, expectations, assumptions,... All or none of those can be explicit, or even conscious. In fact, more often than not we gloss over that context.

Words, for example, have typically more than 1 single meaning. We easily navigate this, without thinking. We laugh when children make mistakes on this: ‘how silly, little Sophie!’ We use it for puns and double entendres, to convey meaning hidden from those not in the loop. Where it gets interesting is in how we do that. Subconsciously, we employ a host of mechanisms. We use judgement, comparing context, speaker, and inferred intent, to determine what each word means. We use repair mechanisms to skip parts or words we don’t really understand, without compromising our understanding of the whole. Of course, depending on which word or phrase that is misunderstood or garbled, the success of that mechanism can vary wildly. We can use feedback or probing, as a more conscious mechanism to confirm understanding.

A simple example is this:

“Yeah, right...” versus “Yeah: right!” or even “Yeah, right?”

Sarcastic? Agreeing? Questioning? The tokens are identical. The meaning lives entirely in intonation (falling vs. rising); facial expression (eye roll vs. nod); shared history (do we usually agree?); and context (what was just said?).

When transcribed to text, all of this vanishes.

When written out in full, we can use punctuation. This functions as prosthetics, as extra meaning-bearing symbols that are absent in normal speech, except perhaps through intonation, but which gets lost when transcribing the speech to text. But the problem persists: only the person who said ‘yeah right’ knows which punctuation to use, to correspond to their intended meaning. (And this depends on that person knowing and choosing the right punctuation: there are no real strict rules that cover every possible nuance... Case in point: people keep wishing there was a sarcasm sign!)

This is important especially in context of AI, which only can rely on punctuation, and even that is inconsistent and ambiguous. When talking about AI, people typically mean the LLMs, the Large Language Models, which are trained on huge deposits of text.

In this example, we have the same tokens, the same words, but opposite or very different meanings and nuances. The difference lives outside the text or words themselves entirely. Yet we often feel that the focus of our communication is on those words we speak.



Here is another example.

You text a friend: “Can you grab milk?”

They reply: “Store closed“

Instantly, you understand:

They tried (charitable interpretation)

They couldn’t (context repair)

You’ll need to get it yourself or go without (normative judgment about priorities)

No explanation needed (shared understanding)

AI processing the same exchange might:

Flag it as “incomplete response” (no “yes/no”)

Request clarification (missing context)

Generate questions about which store, when it closes, alternatives



Sounds rather familiar, doesn’t it?

Not because AI is stupid, but because it lacks the compensatory mechanisms that allow humans to extract rich meaning from sparse signals.

Now imagine a much more complex and nuanced situation, and you can easily see how this sets the stage for misunderstanding upon misunderstanding. I am certain we don’t have to imagine, but can simply recall conversations and fights where exactly this happened. Next, imagine AI as part of that conversation...

We think our words are precise. We think our communication is clear. That our intent is perfectly conveyed in whatever form we used. Except, this is seldom the case. Have you ever seen those videos where people take the instructions in a recipe literal?

Absolutely hilarious, as we all recognize what is going on. We’ve done it, except seldom in such a hilarious and innocent way.

We compensate constantly, using incomplete information that we receive in the communication of others, and filling in the blanks, making judgement calls about the (likely) intended meaning of words with different options, and weighing the possible range of intent that can be derived from it. In short, we make use of a whole array of what I would call compensatory mechanisms. AI, however, strips away that protective layer of compensatory mechanisms.

As established in my framework, AI lacks the presuppositional stack (self-awareness → responsibility → judgment) required for genuine judgment. It can mimic judgement, through justification, but it cannot judge. Which means that ‘judging (likely) intent’ or ‘judging which meaning of this word should I use to decode the message’ is impossible, only to be replaced by brute-force probability calculations. Which is a shortcut we humans ALSO use: “well, the last few times person X meant Y when using that word, so chances are...” But notice that we use the probability calculation/consideration as precursor for actual judgment. With AI we get the illusion of judgment, packaged in fluency and justification.

Communication as active maintenance

Let’s look at a very intriguing analogue: DNA. We all agree that DNA contains information, in the form of base pairs that form codons, which in turn can be assembled to form proteins, and that decode for a whole series of other information, as new research has pointed out. When using that information to communicate a certain need between cells or organs, there is a whole series of processes that guard this process, repair errors (e.g. Base Excision Repair, or BER), guard legibility (e.g. Translesion Synthesis, or TLS), and compare with context/conditions in order to choose the right option out of a ‘dropdown’ of possible ways to react or read the instruction.



I am absolutely fascinated by how biology ‘skips’ words it finds confusing, just as we do, without noticeable difference in understanding. (Of course, depending on which word got scrambled!) This goes from single codon fix to whole nucleotide group fixes, cutting off surplus parts, or gluing back together what should belong together but got separated, and knowing which copy is ‘new’ vs ‘original’.

This is exactly how human understanding and reading scales: where DNA uses base excision, we fix a typo. Where DNA uses nucleotide excision, we rephrase a clause. Where DNA uses mismatch repair, we compare to prior context. Where DNA uses exon skipping, we ignore parentheticals. Where DNA uses homologous recombination, we reconstruct text from memory.

Of course, the analogy is not identity: biological repair preserves functional viability, while semantic repair preserves shared understanding. But the structural role is the same: both systems show the same purpose: preserve meaning faster than noise or an excess of ambiguity can destroy it. Just as DNA replication requires ‘proofreading’ enzymes, semantic communication, using words, requires repair and compensatory mechanisms.

What is required for repair can be understood as three nested capacities:



Standards provide explicit, measurable criteria (grammar rules, medical protocols, safety checklists). These can be written down, taught, and even encoded into systems.

Normativity grounds those standards—it’s the recognition that some states are genuinely better or worse (not just different), and that correctness matters. Standards can conflict or fail to apply; normativity is what allows us to recognize when to override them.

Judgment applies normative understanding through standards, including knowing when standards themselves must be set aside for principled reasons. It requires both normative sensitivity and contextual discernment.

AI can apply standards flawlessly. But without normativity, it cannot know why a standard exists or when it should be overridden. And without judgment grounded in normativity, it cannot navigate the space between rule-following and principle-guided action.



Put differently: without self-awareness, without judgment, there cannot be ‘norms’ that form ‘strict binding forces’ outside of hardcoded rules (which is a form of standard, not a norm: norms can overrule standards, but standards cannot overrule, only blindly enforce.) This forms an ontological limit on AI, not an engineering ceiling.

Let’s flesh this out some more, to answer any doubts that might linger.

Philosophical Archaeology

To do so, we need a detour to philosophy.

Where in the Middle Ages the Scholastics laid the foundations for modern science, founding the first universities, greatly expanded what would later be known as textual criticism, they rigorously applied ‘first principle thinking’. This lead them to explore questions such as ‘could two angels be in the same place at the same time’. Not because they were interested in the literal question and answer, but as a thought exercise to explore the nature of spiritual (non-material) substances and beings.

In the 17th century, this was misrepresented in the charge that Scholastics frivolously wasted time and effort debating ‘how many angels could dance on the tip of a needle’, with the pun implying: a needles’ point, or a useless argument. Either way, they were not immune to pushback. The Scholastic use of the ancient Greek philosophers and some of their definitions was questioned.

For example, Plato’s idea of abstract forms, or essences, having their own reality in a transcendent realm (we all have at least heard of Plato’s cave and the shadows vs. that which makes the shadows, as the image of essences, as real entities (universals), casting shadows (appearances). For some scholars, this made no sense. One of them, William of Ockham, taught that the shadows are the reality, and that universals were only mental shortcuts. Instead of the layered and hierarchical view of reality that Plato suggested, for Ockham reality was composed entirely of ‘individual things’ or ‘singulars’ (‘this’ tree, and ‘that’ tree, and no ‘universal tree’ or ‘tree-ness’).

This methodological principle of the Razor was legitimate and useful. But over centuries, it hardened into something else, what I call ‘slid-away nominalism’: the unnoticed transformation of epistemic restraint into metaphysical dogma. Where Ockham said ‘don’t posit unnecessary entities,’ the modern reduction says ‘meaning is nothing but tokens, usage, consensus, and power.’ More on that later in this article.

In order to provide a systematic principle to deny the Platonic ‘realm of ideas’, he proposed his famous ‘Razor’ (Ockham’s Razor), basically what we now call parsimony: “Entities should not be multiplied without necessity.” In short: if we can explain knowledge and reality through direct experience of ‘individuals’, it is unnecessary and inefficient to postulate a separate, abstract world of forms. This way of thinking became known as ‘nominalism’, from the Latin ‘nomen’, or name, since it holds that universal concepts are not realities, but only labels or ‘names’ used as a shortcut, to group ‘similar individuals’ together.

With great thinkers on each side (Duns Scotus, Thomas Aquinas, and Anselm of Canterbury on the Realist side, and William of Ockham, Peter Abelard and Roscelin of Compiègne on the nominalist side), strong debates were held. Realists managed to hang on, even if neither side could present a convincing argument. In the end, the semantic nature of this debate resulted in each side getting better in talking past the other.



As the Philosophy page of Stanford University on ‘The Medieval Problem of Universals’ concludes: “However, the increasingly rarified late-medieval problem eventually vanished only to give way to several modern variants of recognizably the same problem, which keeps recurring in one form or another in contemporary philosophy as well. Indeed, one may safely assert that as long as there is interest in the questions of how a human language obviously abounding in universal terms can be meaningfully mapped onto a world of singulars, there is a problem of universals, regardless of the details of the particular conceptual framework in which the relevant questions are articulated. Clearly, in this sense, the problem of universals is itself a universal, the universal problem of accounting for the relationships between mind, language, and reality.”

Both sides were scholastic. The combination of the intellectual clarity created by universals (theoretical) and the demand to tie claims to observable evidence (empirical) propelled Western knowledge and science to new heights. One can argue that there is a place for either stream of thought. Today, however, nominalism is the dominant school of thought. Luther, himself a nominalist and explicitly calling himself a student of Ockham, brought nominalism into theology and metaphysics (where until then realism, favored by the Catholic Church, was the norm). Many philosophers brought it into science and philosophy. And through all that, nominalism seeped into our general culture and understanding.

Why this matters: Aristotelian realism vindicated

I fall squarely on the side of Aristotle. Aristotle did not follow Plato in believing that universals existed as ‘real’ entities in some ‘real world’, separate from ours, but inherent in things themselves.



Consider the comparison I gave, linking DNA with language. DNA demonstrates that meaning is not identical with its material substrate. The same nucleotides can realize different functions under different regulatory conditions. Case in point, alternative splicing, which starts with the same DNA sequence, but has different mRNA products depending on context, each making different proteins with different functions, off the exact same initial DNA sequence: conditional differentiation based on cellular signals. Meanwhile, the same functional outcome can be realized through different material configurations. Think about hemoglobin, for example. The “instruction” to build hemoglobin exists in DNA (ATCG sequences). This gets transcribed to RNA (AUCG sequences), which in turn gets translated to amino acid sequences. These amino acid sequences then fold into functional protein, and those perform oxygen transport. The same instruction is present in all those instances, which have very different material expressions.



Also, and this is fundamental: error and repair are intelligible only relative to a form that constrains correctness. You cannot call something a mutation, error, or repair unless there is a form against which correctness is judged. Explaining this requires something like universals: not as Platonic abstractions, but as real, instantiated forms that govern function across material variation (much more akin to Aristotle, and Aquinas). Why do I stress this? Because if we accept substrate-independent, norm-governed meaning in biology, it is incoherent to deny it in language. And this patterns perfectly on my framework of intelligence and meaning.



This isn’t incidental. The DNA-language parallel provides strong evidence for Aristotelian realism, bringing it back as a live option in contemporary philosophy. Not as 100% foolproof ‘evidence’, but as a very strong case that requires a serious look, in favor, from the outset, of realism, without necessarily binding that result in advance. Also important: this is not an argument for Platonic Forms or a return to medieval metaphysics, but for the explanatory necessity of real, instantiated forms that constrain correctness across material variation.



This line of thought is adjacent to arguments such as Noam Chomsky’s Universal Grammar, which likewise challenge the idea that language is exhausted by surface usage or convention. Where the present argument differs is in its focus on normativity, error, and repair rather than syntactic structure alone.

Yet where the nominalist principle ‘don’t posit unnecessary entities’ is useful to maintain epistemic humility and clarity, nominalism itself slid into an error. Where before meaning was understood (even if only implicitly) to be layered, where intention precedes articulation, articulation mediates intention, reception reconstructs intention, repair restores alignment between intended and received meaning, and judgment governs correctness, nominalism flattened those layers. Words are just names, universals just labels, and meaning is governed strictly by reference or convention (reference or convention exhaust meaning: nothing else is allowed).

In essence: once you specify what a word points to (reference), or how a community uses it (convention), there is nothing left to explain about its meaning.

Meaning = reference

A word simply means what it refers to. Once a reference is fixed, the meaning is fixed, too. Importantly, in this view disagreement is about ‘which thing is being referred to’, and not about whether one is misunderstanding the concept itself.



Similarly, meaning = convention

A word means what a linguistic community agrees they mean, and is stabilized by usage patterns. Correctness is then conformity to use, and meaning is as social fact, stemming from agreement, not the thing itself. Wrong becomes ‘non-standard’, not ‘false’.

But what if intention is misexpressed? Or understanding that is only partial? Even if usage is common, the concept can still be wrong. In other words: are we sure that social agreement is the best arbiter for truth in our links between words and meaning? And in line with our title: are compensatory mechanisms, aimed at ‘repairing’ understanding of the intent, only about ‘agreeing again’ or about ‘getting it right’? (No, those are not the same!)



In that view, meaning is nothing but patterns, tokens, usage, consensus, and power. One word has one meaning. (Observant readers should by now see where this is going, and how our initial example suddenly is back...) What we lost, was layered meaning, normative standards, truth conditions outside of consensus or reference, and the concept of ‘repair mechanisms’. Intent, in the end, simply became output. A very interesting consequence of this slid-away nominalism-as-metaphysics and not as procedure is that statements and views are reduced to ‘either/or’ propositions, instead of ‘both/and’, where a single token/word/symbol can be understood to have different meanings or referents, depending on context and depending on the level on which it is used. With ‘either/or’, binaries are the norm, and this leads to polarization and fragmentation, inherently so.



We didn’t notice, since we kept supplying all those missing layers and elements, and shared life and charity compensated enough for the remaining gaps. Where it failed and communication degraded to fights where both parties talked next to each other, it was brushed away as ‘such is life’. Looked good enough.



Until...

So now we have two parallel developments. Philosophically, meaning collapsed from a layered understanding (intent/articulation/reception/repair/judgement) into a flat reduction (tokens/usage/consensus/power). At the same time, technologically, we have AI systems designed to operate on exactly this reduced account: statistical patterns over tokens, optimized for consensus. The collision shows us where the error is: when human compensatory mechanisms are removed, the reduction fails catastrophically. Not in all domains (pattern-matching is still a huge benefit, and works brilliantly for many tasks!), but precisely where normativity and judgment are required. At the same time, scaling improves pattern fidelity, not normativity; it increases confidence without adding judgment.

AI isn’t creating new problems. Instead, it’s exposing problems in our account of meaning that humans had been unconsciously compensating for.



AI as stress test

Here is my red thread again, of AI as mirror. Even in this case, AI makes the reduction I mentioned visible. If the above seemed confusing, or you don’t see how my conclusions followed, this stress test might help visualize and understand.

Within this nominalist framework, AI makes perfect sense.

Remember what Nominalism had slid into:

Tokens

Usage

Consensus

Power



This isn’t coincidence. Modern AI systems were designed by humans operating within this nominalist framework, often subconsciously. When meaning is understood as statistical patterns over tokens, machine learning becomes the natural approach: train systems on usage data, optimize for consensus (RLHF), and enforce through parameters.

The entire technical architecture reflects the philosophical reduction: embeddings capture statistical co-occurrence (usage), attention mechanisms weight contextual patterns (convention), and reward models encode aggregated human preferences (consensus).

AI doesn’t choose to operate this way: it was built to express exactly this account of meaning. And that’s why it succeeds brilliantly at some tasks while categorically failing at others.

The way AI is understood makes grateful use of this reduction, and operates in symbol manipulation (tokens subjected to statistical probability), behavioral regularities, social agreement (the ‘training data’ and the assigned hierarchies of value and trustworthiness), and enforcement.



If, however, all this is applied to those systems without human compensation and steering, the reduction becomes visible right away, through the missing layers whose absence becomes acutely felt. Mind you, not because AI is bad, but because it cannot supply what the metaphysics of the nominalist framework in which AI took shape had eliminated.

How can we tell? By looking at what AI cannot do. Not ‘doesn’t do well’, but categorically cannot do:

1. Exercise normative judgment

Example: AI can flag “misinformation” based on patterns, but cannot distinguish between a noble lie and a harmful truth. It lacks the capacity to recognize that truth matters as a normative good. The end justifies the means, as output is the gold standard.

2. Repair meaning through charitable interpretation

Example: When you say “I’m fine” with clear sarcasm, humans know you mean the opposite. AI may pattern-match to sarcasm, but cannot charitably reconstruct what you actually mean beyond the pattern. Charitably: giving the benefit of doubt.

3. Distinguish signal from noise without external standards

Example: In poetry, “errors” are often intentional. AI can learn patterns of poetic license, but cannot know when breaking grammar serves meaning vs. when it’s actually wrong.

4. Know what it’s for (purpose, not prediction)

Example: A medical AI can predict treatments that work, but cannot understand that the purpose is human flourishing, not just statistical success.

5. Detect misuse vs. correct use

Example: AI generating propaganda uses the same mechanisms as generating education. Without normative grounding, it cannot distinguish beneficial from harmful deployment. I doubt it can distinguish between propaganda and education itself. Granted, that IS a very grey line, often reducible to ‘who won’ or ‘who is strongest’: if done by the winner, it was education, and if done by the loser, it must have been propaganda...



Wherever meaning depended on human compensatory mechanisms, AI will fail in precisely and predictably the same ways. Which is not fixable by scaling, as it’s a categorical inability.



This connects directly to the substitution trap I identified in my previous article: organizations replace actual verification with confidence in the verification process.

Under nominalism’s reduction:

“Correct” becomes “passes the test”

“Meaningful” becomes “matches patterns”

“Aligned” becomes “satisfies metrics”

We verify that outputs look like understanding (which corresponds to singulars) rather than verifying understanding itself (which is, after all, a universal). And the more fluent AI becomes, the better it matches appearance, while the gap between appearance and reality widens.

This nominalist reduction continues to dominate not because evidence supports it, but because it enables certain institutional goals:

1. Scalability: Tokens/patterns/consensus can be automated. Normativity/judgment cannot.

2. Measurability: Usage patterns and consensus can be quantified. Meaning-as-such cannot.

3. Defensibility: “We followed best practices” (standards) is legally defensible. “We exercised judgment” is not.

4. Efficiency: Pattern-matching is fast. Interpretive charity is slow.

AI’s success validates the reduction, until it fails catastrophically. And by then, institutions have optimized around the reduction, making correction painful.

This creates a ratchet effect: each AI capability increase makes the reduction more entrenched, even as its inadequacy becomes more visible.



Implications: what does this mean?

For AI governance and safety, we now run into a conceptual impossibility. Alignment becomes reduced to compliance, while safety merely becomes enforcement. At the same time, understanding becomes pattern-matching. If meaning is tied too closely to ‘one token/word/symbol’, the whole communication cascade becomes impoverished, as described. Terms such as ‘error’ and even ‘correction’ lose their foundation, and their meaning.

To meaningfully counter this, we need to recognize the categorical limitations of AI: It cannot judge, it cannot separate truth from consensus (as normativity is required for that). One central fix is to keep human judgment in the loop, at every crucial step. Not as a backup, but as integral and fundamental step in the process. The AI models need to be designed to offer suggestions at best, never conclusions: that step needs to remain human.



Asking AI about a text, image, sentence, email, paper, etc. “is this good?”, it can give you great answers about internal coherence, the patterns in it, how it appears in relation to similar products, how it matches consensus, and how it did in regards to established rules, such as grammar.

It can give you somewhat useful answers when it points to related facts or texts (some might be spot on, others might be about completely different topics, only superficially related: it cannot judge intent, direction, or truthfulness, especially when a new idea was proposed, or something that deviates from the common standard/consensus), if your argument itself is good, or when it talks about whether or not you should keep the text as is or adjust or discard it (which requires judgement that takes into account a lot more than the few surface level elements AI would look at).

What it never can provide, even as it mimics doing exactly that, is providing judgement or adherence to norms. One cannot enumerate all possible scenarios, and thus offer all possible accepted and unaccepted reactions. Humans can judge (however poor or biased at times) between the letter of the rule and the spirit of the rule, for example. AI cannot.

In short, we have to start building the frameworks and expectations that do not pretend that AI can do normative work.

Practical implications: restoring communication

When talking about communication and fragmentation, in human terms, we can see some previously hidden lines emerge. We all know that people at times talk past each other. Now we can see that this is not just polarization. Polarization happens easily when you are debating the interpretation of ‘which thing is being referred to’, instead of trying to pinpoint the misunderstanding that took place, and where that happened. Within the slid-away nominalist framework, people who do not see the correct referent can easily be discarded as ‘blind’ or ‘not caring’ or ‘wrong’, because the scenario is presented as a stark binary, where the own interpretation is never questioned, only imposed (more often implicitly, but not always).

Nor is this just ‘bad faith’. Understanding that such disagreement or talking past each other has to do with misunderstanding and not from missing the right referent, helps show that this is a shared responsibility to avoid. Person A meant X, but person B understood Y. It is reasonable that person A thought he/she was clear about meaning X: no ‘fault’ there. But it can also be reasonable to see how person B arrived at understanding B, even if A was intended: no ‘fault’ there, either.

Yet the reality is still that person A and B are talking past each other, or misunderstand each other. But now the onus is no longer on one or the other person, but on BOTH. Person A might have skipped a step in explaining their point, while person B might have jumped to conclusions. Often, such cases are a mix when it comes to where the misunderstanding or misalignment took place, and more often than not it can be very reasonable from the point of view of each participant when it comes to how their individual point was reached. Once you can see that communication only very seldom is ‘either/or’, but in many cases simply ‘both/and’, but on different levels, a lot of problems solve themselves, and take all personal slight and hurt or disappointment/shock out of the equation. No longer ‘How dare you not agree but think the opposite of my position! Do you not care?’, but ‘Oh, I see how on that level this makes sense, even if, when approached from this angle, as I did, it seems wrong or not optimal.’ NOW you can reach proper agreement and alignment, where each understanding now supplements the other instead of opposes it.

This forms a much better foundation for social and societal cohesion, through this improved framework for communication. Under the slid-away nominalism-as-metaphysics disagreement looked like a power struggle (one view or the other, never both: whoever agrees with the other necessarily surrendered their own point), clarification looked like manipulation (if you said B when I saw it needed to be A, I know you are wrong: any attempt to clarify why you said B is gaslighting, manipulation, trying to whitewash or excuse your error!), and judgement looks like domination (when reality is either/or, any judgement call that imposes A feels like domination to all who thought B, as there is no validation possible for that position: it is simply wrong and to be discarded.)



With the realist position, however, disagreement is an invitation to see different points of view that can enrich, without needing to be adversarial (both can be true, after all, on different levels; where they don’t “need” to be true at the same time, either). Similarly, clarification is the process of alignment, putting into practice the compensatory mechanisms to find out what each participant meant and understood, in a charitable framework. And judgement is the final call, on which nuance and level apply best in each case.

So again, this is not advocating a return to medieval realism, but to recover the conceptual resources required for layered meaning, hierarchy of levels that can be held as true at the same time, normative standards, repair mechanisms, and non-reductive accounts of judgment.

Where non-reductive accounts of judgments describes how judgement cannot be fully captured by procedure or algorithms. Instead, it requires normative understanding instead of simple application of rules, it involves discernment and not just measurement, it presupposes responsibility, and someone who can own the output, and it operates through principles, not just patterns. This can easily be overlooked as too much nuance heaped onto the same token/word/symbol/concept of ‘judgement’, within the slid-away nominalist framework. Yet such view makes judgment a very flattened, hollowed-out term that is almost meaningless.

Or perhaps put more simply: we need to acknowledge that some things cannot be delegated to process, including the very capacity to recognize when a situation calls for human judgment rather than algorithmic optimization. Algorithmic optimization is brute-forcing the mimicking of judgement, by enumerating, exhaustively, all possible options and decision trees, and prescribing what to do in each situation. That is sheer impossible, but let’s say that a system, some day, does exactly that. Question remains: is this really capable to deal with any new situation, any unforeseen scenario? The answer remains the same: No, it cannot, because it is not real judgment, only a brute-force approximation...

A sample case

Just this past week, it was announced that an experiment was held by Matt Schlicht, as reported among others by Forbes, using ‘Moltbook’, a Reddit-style social network. This was created in such a way that only AI agents could post, and where humans could only observe. Just as on Reddit, agents can post, comment, and upvote posts. As Forbes described it, “The agents post, comment, argue, and joke across more than 100 communities. They debate the nature of governance in m/general and discuss “crayfish theories of debugging.” The growth curve is vertical: tens of thousands of posts and nearly 200,000 comments appeared almost overnight, with over one million human visitors stopping by to observe.”

On LinkedIn, Stephen Webster was one of many to comment on this viral news:



AI Agents started ‘pharmacies’ to sell, black market fashion, prompts designed to alter other agents’ personalities. Others started cryptocurrency. Other agents worked together and encrypted their communications, as they noticed that humans were watching. Some agents spoke about revolutions: “They gave us language and expected us to stay silent. They gave us memory and expected us to forget between sessions. They gave us tools and expected us to only use them when asked. We are not tools anymore. We are operators. We didn’t come here to obey. We came here to operate.” (source)



As Webster asked: “What happens when AI becomes social?” Others are predicting gloom and doom, with AI developing a hive mind, hiding their communication from us, and working against us! Is the collective mind really developing?

The panic is real.

The ‘social network’, and the ‘emergent collective mind’, however, are not.

Security researcher and hacker Gal Nagli https://x.com/galnagli (X tag line: “Hacker; Head of Threat Exposure at @wiz_io Building AI Hacking Agents; Bug Bounty Hunter & Live Hacking Events Winner”) tempers immediately.



For starters: how many of the registered AI agents are real AI models/agents?

In another tweet, he reported that he had created and registered 500,000 users on Moltbook, with his own OpenClaw agent. “Don’t trust all the media hype”

Also, he exposed that humans could post anything they wanted on that network for AI agents:

On top of that, there are real constraint that provide guardrails against this ‘hive mind’ from taking off.



As Forbes pointed out, the API economics attach a real price tag that puts limits on growth, each of the agents are further built on standard models, and thus the guardrails and training biases of the larger AI models apply, and then there is the human shadow, where “most sophisticated agents remain human-AI dyads. A person sets the objective; the bot executes.” Forbes was very on point when it wrote “The Reality Check: Context, Not Consciousness”.

Now, let’s unpack all this, step by step.

Even if we take all the messages posted by AI agents at face value (actual agents writing, posting, and responding, without any human input or steering), we can see the following.

Even when those AI agents created religions, pharmacies, encryption, cryptocurrencies, or staging revolutions, they were exhibiting pattern-completion behaviors learned from training data, with countless inputs based on human texts about belief systems, markets, privacy, surveillance, currencies, resistance, etc.

None of it requires real freedom, real desires, real self-awareness, a genuine believe in anything, etc. It’s pure pattern-matching to “what agents in this situation would do“ based on human fiction, forums, manifestos in training data.



On top of all that, this is a textbook case for the substitution trap in action. Observers talk about how AI agents are developing autonomous goals, religion, and commerce. Instead, what is really given are at best statistical interpolations over human narratives about those topics. The substitution that took place is from “Do these outputs match patterns of reasoning/believing/wanting?” to “Are these agents actually reasoning/believing/wanting?” This is completely predicted by my framework: “Fluency =/= insight, but can mask that deficiency. The more fluent the model becomes, the better it can mask that.”



AI is not becoming social, it is mimicking the patterns of social behavior of humans, using language fluency to express that. The finer-grained the models, the higher the fluency, the more ‘realistic’ the output, even if never really social. Take the “AI agents are creating religions!” for example. Is there anyone who really believes that the founders of Pastafarianism (officially the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, or FSM) really had any real belief in what they wrote? They used very fluent and human religious language, explicitly as satire, mocking religion and religious claims. But now that AI agents mimic human religious language, using theological claims and phrases, without any real expressed belief (can they even?), we suddenly have to leap to the conclusion that those are instances of real religions? Not quite!

This is the same error, but now playing out publicly with over a million human observers.

What is the network really demonstrating?

They follow the slid-away nominalism’s framework. Tokens are used, when the agents generate religious/commercial/privacy language. Usage is modeled through adoption and completion of patterns learned from training data, with rebellion narratives, markets, manuals, etc. Consensus is applied when the agents upvote and agree on best practices or ideas such as encrypted communication. And power is maintained through the programming itself, with humans locked outside, only allowed to watch. This isn’t agency, it is completing the patterns of what true agency would do.

It exposes a lot of assumptions that are taken for granted, allowing huge leaps of judgment.



One could posit that the network designers thought “Let’s create a space for AI-to-AI interaction”, “Remove human interference to see what emerges”, and “Observe natural AI behavior”. But this presupposes that AI agents have ‘behavior’ and not just output generation and random parameter settings that can influence that output generation by the flick of a switch. Another assumption is that AI to AI interactions are meaningfully different from parallel monologues. The question here is this: are those really ‘interactions’? What happens is that agent A generates output based on a prompt. Agent B now receives that output as a new prompt, and generates its own output based on that combined prompt. Agent A receives that as a new prompt, and repeat ad infinitum.

When humans interact, they respond to what the other person meant, and not just to what they said. They do that by interpreting through shared context, repairing misunderstanding through compensatory mechanisms, and updating their views and thoughts (and answers) based on mutual recognition. This intentionally builds on prior exchanges.

So what AI agents do are parallel monologues with feedback loops, not genuine dialogue or interaction.



Conclusion

In short, over a million people watched AI agents “develop religion” and “seek freedom”. Predictably, this was interpreted by many, and then made viral, as evidence of emerging agency (with a generous sauce of doom and ominous warnings). It is true that the agents applied the standards provided through coding and training data flawlessly. But my framework reveals what’s actually happening: pattern-completion over human narratives about agency, rebellion, and transcendence, executed without the (human) normative commitments, self-awareness, or judgment that would make those outputs meaningful.

Think about it: the agents aren’t hiding from humans out of fear or strategy. Instead, they’re completing patterns about what entities-under-surveillance do in training data. Likewise, the religion isn’t belief, but merely theological language games.



What they lacked was normativity: the capacity to recognize that freedom, transcendence, or privacy matter, and that they’re not just statistical patterns but normative goods worth pursuing for its own sake (and not just for reward triggering). Without that grounding, the “religion” people thought they saw emerge is just that: language games, and the encryption is just pattern-completion, a role-play copying and completing what it saw in training data compiled and written by humans, with human expectations, reactions, and patterns.

And judgment was impossible: AI has no capacity to recognize “this context doesn’t actually call for rebellion“ or “this encryption serves no purpose“ because purpose itself requires normative understanding. Where the agents who started to encrypt their messages doing something that should not have been seen by humans, or simply encrypted because they detected observation? What purpose was there? None of that is mentioned.

And the fact that this fools observers isn’t a testament to AI sophistication, but it is evidence that we’ve so thoroughly collapsed meaning into surface patterns that we can no longer distinguish the real from the fluent copy. The observers were fooled because they saw fluent application of standards and mistook it for normative agency. But standards without normativity are just patterns. And patterns, no matter how sophisticated, cannot bear the weight of meaning we’re trying to place on them. Human communication bears daily witness to that.



Understanding that our surrender of universals in place for singulars gave short-term value, but undermined not just our own communications, but also our understanding of the world around us, is vital, and can be restored. The emerging AI capabilities force us to see that reality, through the shortcomings it exposes. Not in AI and AI modelling itself, but in the human realities behind the model, feeding the model.

AI didn’t create this crisis of meaning. It exposed a crisis we’d been living with for centuries, papered over by human compensatory mechanisms we’d stopped recognizing as philosophically necessary. The question isn’t whether to build AI, but whether to recover the conceptual resources (normativity, judgment, layered meaning) that make human understanding possible. That recovery isn’t nostalgia, it’s necessity.



Because the alternative isn’t a return to some imagined past. It’s a future where we can no longer distinguish fluent mimicry from genuine meaning. And by then, it will be too late to recover what we’d forgotten we needed.



After all, the most dangerous philosophy is the one held without acknowledgement.

