I am a very blessed man. Not just because of the wonderful wife I have, and the incredible children who make me so proud, but because of the caliber of the friends I have.

One way to stay sane and on top of things is to discuss events with a small group of good friends, Slag and Andre. Together, we go over national US and international happenings, highlight events, share news and insights, and discuss them. To me, it is an invaluable source of insight. Earlier today, we had this conversation on the Democrat Party, and I got their permission to share it.



I think it is very worthwhile to ponder.



Andre: Smilin' Gavin's 'stand down' order to Trump is the flare going up.

Just as I called the firing of Maureen Comey the flare sent up by the Trump administration to mark the start of the overt aspect of their war against the corrupt kleptocrats, I think this stand down thing is a declaration of battle of one political machine against another.

What Gavin is doing is attempting to engage in battle as the ostensible Democratic nominee in 2028. As such, he has to come out as a leader before campaign season for the midterm elections kicks in. This is his opening shot.

The Chicago machine is crippled and lawyered up. D.C. is puckering up tighter than a cold duck's ass. Gavin's rotten California machine is perhaps the last of the great Democrat machines left operating more or less intact.

Trump's policies have already battered the California machine, Gavin included. This is the battle for 2028 and he's sounded his trumpet.

Seeing this machine take to the field in position was readily anticipated. Gavin has come to battle, looking to claim at least a majority in the house via his machine and that of whatever is left of the Democrats nationwide.

I think Trump is going to make good sport of this one.

Slag: So first:

Any redistricting plan must be approved by a so-called bipartisan committee.

In truth it’s a rubber stamp factory for the Democrats. Will Gavin’s plan be too much? Perhaps.

Second:

California isn’t as blue as the media and politicians say. It’s always been purple, but redistricting, ballot harvesting, and a slick media campaign keeps the R base demoralized, thinking moving out of the state is the only option for change.

Well the fires in Malibu changed all that. You’ve now got a frustrated donor class and angry celebrities. Not good.

Also this year, the legislature is not so rabid as it has been in the past. The leadership is much more centrist. Will they go along with the redistricting plan? Probably. But that brings us to our next point:

Third:

Will it matter? California is already gerrymandered to death. Sure they can pick up a few seats, but there’s two problems with this:

1. It won’t be enough to overcome R gains in Texas, Florida, Ohio, Missouri, & Indiana. All in, we are looking at a possible net +12-15 seats. (link) California can’t whip up this many seats to stop the bleeding. Gavin’s threat to “wipe out the R gains?” Pffff - horse manure.

2. Democrats better look at every one of their seats and redraw those too. And I mean every single seat. Shiloh Marx has been quietly going around to every California county and asking them to comply with federal law and purge inactive voters. If they resist, Judicial Watch sues the shit out of them. These are old registrations that are from people who have moved or died. So far, he’s gotten the county clerks to purge a whopping 3.1 MILLION inactive voters from the rolls. (link) California is back to 1998 levels - and that means it’s a state very much in play and the Democrats cannot use these inactive voters + ballot harvesting to cheat. What good is redistricting to gain +5 D seats if you lose the rural counties? If Gavin doesn’t pay careful attention to this, California might actually lose D representation.

Furthermore, Democrat dominance in California depends on a demoralized R base. If republicans ever wake up and realize they can win in California, they’ll take back the state with a bloody alacrity. Add in Scott Pressler’s promise to come to CA to help with voter registration and you’re seeing a possible red California by the end of the decade.

Another problem: if California is in play, it will require democrats to spend money here to hold it and the 54 EV’s. If they lose CA they’re toast. This inactive voter purge is a festering wound that could kill any democrats 2028 hopes. (link)

Also:

Once Scott Pressler flips PA red, they’ll redistrict too. If PA redistricts in a way that prevents D seats and keeps PA’s EV permanently red, it’s over. D’s need PA to win. They need CA too. If either of these states fall, they’re fucked. And again, if Pennsylvania is in play, Democrats must spend more money in that state than they’d like.

Didn’t the DNC have a serious fundraising problem??

Fourth:

Trumps plan to clean up DC is going to be another big issue. It punches Gavin in the nuts in his own cities. LA, SF, Oakland, Sacramento, all these places are crime ridden shitholes and have been for years. If Trump cleans up DC in short order, all the residents of these cities will start asking uncomfortable questions as to why it can’t be done in California too. Law & Order is not a political issue the Democrats want 2026 to be about. Disenfranchisement is real. What happens to Gavin’s plan if demoralized democrats living in crime zones with indifferent city leadership just decide not to vote in 2026?

Catastrophic.

They need high turnout and a motivated base. That brings us to point 5

Fifth:

The Democrat civil wars.

Yes there’s more than one.

•Inner city blacks vs illegals (link)

•Silicon Valley vs Greenies (specifically over power requirements of AI) (link)

•Feminists vs Troons (link)

•Jews vs Free Palestine (link)



Democrats need to rapidly bring all these warring factions together and turn out en masse to have any shot of flipping the house in 2026.

Good luck with that, Governor Hairdo.

The only path to victory is if Trump fails so spectacularly, the Democrats get a miracle.

That’s not likely. All the dire predictions about MAGA policies have been nothing burgers.

This is a weak position to stake one’s electoral chances upon.

“Oh please screw up so I can win!!!”

Lovely strategy.

Sixth:

Gavin’s corruption problem. Gavin’s wife is wide open for criminal liability. Word in California is that she has been funneling the Gofundme dollars and federal fire relief funds earmarked for the Pallisades fire victims to her NGO’s. Fire victims never saw a dime of those tens of millions of dollars. (link)

If that’s true, that’s embezzlement of a particularly low kind.

Not quite stealing from the collection plate or beating up a nun for lunch money low but pretty damn close.

This does nothing for changing public opinion that the Democrats are nothing but indifferent, elitist, crooks. That’s especially true if Jennifer Newsom escapes prosecution.

This is but one of probably a dozen avenues an aggressive DOJ can use to probe Newsom before 2028. A distraction that only Trump has been able to overcome through sheer force of will. I don’t think Gavin is on Trump’s level.

Seventh:

The funding problem. Killing USAID will be studied as THE most shrewd political action in the early 21st century. Democrats have lost their slush fund and are facing a funding disadvantage.

DNC has $15.2M in cash, while the RNC has $80.7M

MAGA has raised over 1/4 BILLION dollars to hold the house in the first 6 months of 2025.

Trump himself has amassed a $1.4 BILLION war chest to hold the midterms.

To put this in perspective, BOTH candidates TOGETHER spent $1.32 BN in the 2024 presidential election. (link)

This is a staggering amount of money that TRUMP controls. As such you can be ASSURED that ALL republican candidates in 2026 will be MAGA candidates or at least do what Trump says.

How can the Democrats amass a comparable sum?

Good luck with that. The DNC leadership has got to be scared to death. No message, funding problems, and the opposition is awash with cash and hellbent on systematically dismantling the DNC machine.

They got lazy on the fundraising front because they relied too much on Uncle Sugar through USAID and the Daddy Warbucks billionaire class.

Trump is showing his role after 2028

He’s the fundraiser.

My God, he can raise money like nobody else.

Delicious.

The only way the Democrats can counter this is for them to get cash infusions from their own billionaire class, but there’s issues with that

1. The Silicon Valley billionaires aren’t interested in gutting themselves by electing people who will take their money and then impose energy policy that makes AI unprofitable. (See Democrat civil war problems above)

2. That leaves the social billionaires, but they’ll only throw in if they’re reasonably sure the DNC can deliver. I’ve explained many reasons why this isn’t the year for the Democratic Party, and the billionaires can read the bones just as well as I can (probably better). Right now, the bones say the DNC is a bad bet.

What about Union cash?

Well unions are dumping the Democratic Party like a toxic EX. Look at the DC police union; they wholeheartedly support Trump and his pro-cop policies. Outside of a few aging union die hards, the blue-collar base is 100% MAGA. Those dollars aren’t going to the DNC and if they do, I don’t think it’s going to be enough to matter.



There’s also the CA HSR train. It’s an embezzlement quagmire. Billions spent and not one foot of trac… I know the FBI has been snooping around since 2018.



So what do we take from all this?

Well I think that Gavin is serious about redistricting.

But I don’t think it’s a move that is a decisive action by a party in a position of strength and control.

I think it’s the desperate counter by a group of men that see the end.

The conversation in Hitler’s Bunker, perhaps?





There’s also the fact that one of the victims of Russiagate (who saw ALL the receipts) is now director of the FBI (Kash), and that his second in command is a real serious cop (Bongino).

Small little detail there.

But if those two can nail a rotten egg in the DNC they will.

You add all this up and it’s the end of days for the DNC

Real biblical end times level stuff.

Andre: Something that is obvious is the careful curation of momentum. The Democrats are writhing, attempting anything they can think of (Gavin!) without much seeming coordination.

Whereas the screenplay for the MAGA campaign is just ticking away, adding brick by brick to a powerful edifice.

Kash personally delivering a mortal blow to Shiff is a signal moment. That was too damn perfect.

Time for the most entertaining possibilities to play out.





Arngrimr: Nice way to put several things together in a single line of reasoning. Hadn't thought of it fully that way yet.

I guess you're right, from what I can see.

A small addition: "DNC has $15.2M in cash, while the RNC has $80.7M"

1) The whole USAID closing is a giant crime scene of fraud, embezzlement, laundering, misappropriation, and sheer theft on a colossal scale. Wait till that bubble fully burst, ActBlue and some other cases moving forward are just the beginning.

2) It shows, from yet another point of view, how the whole Democrat system was based on looks and perception, and never on substance. "Hey, see how much money we can raise? We have the people behind us! We have the momentum! Of course we are going to win!"

What does that do?

a. demoralize opponents

b. provide cover for steals and other fraud, the results of which are now 'expected' and not 'surprising'.

c. provides a narrative of success that keeps pushing lefty ideas as if they are mainstream, moving the Overton Window massively, without real cause.

It baffles me how the curtains are really being pulled back.

Slag: Thank you, I just don’t see bright prospects for the DNC

They’ve relied on cheating and extra-constitutional means holding power that they have lost the ability to appeal to voters and win a clean election

“Pay no attention to the operative behind the curtain!!”





Arngrimr: Exactly: they focused too much on perception and castles in the sky, and not on real groundwork. They left the most important thing: substance and authenticity.

That is now massively coming back to bite them.

What does the DNC stand for, today?

There is no single answer possible, and the most plausible ones are very radical and extreme, and very unamerican...

They lose, big time.

Slag: What does the DNC stand for?

Punishing Americans for having the audacity to behave like Americans.

Hell of a message to run on.





Arngrimr: Ha, glad you brought that up, as I came across something in that line that made a lot of sense:

Why are Democrats all over the country pushing policies that seems to create a 2 tier system, where victims are blamed/punished, and the actual criminals protected and rewarded?

It is to undermine the system, and to beat the general population into submission and fear: "resistance is futile".

Already you see this, even among Conservatives: "Nothing will happen", "Arrests? Don't make me laugh!" The sign of people afraid to rise up, beaten into submission, having accepted their fate…

Slag: This also is just a “cliff notes”.

DNC problems are far worse than what I discussed here.

This scratches the surface.

I didn’t mention what booting the illegal immigrant population will do to the DNC.

I also didn’t mention the floodgates of corruption that is going to burst in late 2025/early 2026.

You’re going to see high level politicians indicted. Schiff is on the short list for sure.

And everyone forgets the speech Mike Pompeo gave to the state governors regarding their ties to China. He said we are watching you, and knock it off.

Well COVID made that faaaaar worse.

This is a straight up easy to prove case of treason. At the very minimum it’s an ethics violation; accepting PRC $$ in exchange for favors.



In the end, the root cause of DNC woes is this.

They got arrogant under Obama, and they wanted a permanent one party rule like what they have in the EU.

So they took steps to make that happen, and they broke a ton of laws along the way.

Then Trump got elected and fucked all this up.





Arngrimr: Meanwhile, Democrat polling has tanked tremendously.

Freefall.

People are sick of the lies. Democrats that believed the lie that ‘it is impossible to secure the border’ see that it took days to actually close the border. That the laws on the book are sufficient. They feel taken advantage of, lied to. They see the economy rebound. The maligned tariffs seem to work, and did not explode US trade, as their own party, with grave and stern warnings, had told them.

Oh, and about polls? Still untrustworthy.



Look at RealClearPolitics, and their aggregate polling numbers:

Their average puts Trump at 45.9 approve, and 51.3 disapprove. Still underwater. But look closer: most numbers are between -1 and -6, but then there are the outliers. Reuters/Ipsos, for example, shows Trump a whopping 16 points underwater: 40% approval, 56% disapproval. When you look at their internals, you read this: “These are findings from a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted July 25-27, 2025. A sample of 1,023 Americans ages 18+ were interviewed online for this survey using the probability-based KnowledgePanel®. This included 328 Democrats, 271 Republicans, and 378 independents.”

Yeah. As if there still is such a huge Democrat majority… Even Pennsylvania, 8 years ago still with about a million more Democrat registered voters, now barely shows a surplus on D side of 50.000! (Shoutout to Scott Presler!). All numbers point at a huge surge on Republican side, look at the election itself. Trump even won the popular vote! This severe oversampling is desperation, another way to attempt to influence public perception, nothin else.



Meanwhile, the most viable leader within the Democrat Party, Gavin Newsom, has a lot to answer for. His machine tries to move forward as if no political seismic shift has happened, and they still control all the levers of control.



A single glance shows how desperate they are:

While imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, it shows that they are out of ideas. And why would voters chose the imitation, when they have the original?

The DNC knows they cannot defend their actual platform, which is ‘hate Trump’. The only ones with a different message within the DNC are the likes of the mayoral candidates for New York City (Zohran Mamdani) and Minneapolis (Omar Fateh), but their globalist, pro-Islam, anti-white, Marxist rhetoric might score local points, it is dead on arrival on the national stage.



Coupled with the cleaning up of the election system that has quietly started (did you know that in California over 3 MILLION voters have been purged from the voter rolls, meaning people that were on those rolls illegaly? This is hugely important, and is happening all over the country.), and the cuts in funding, the DNC is facing a huge reckoning.

My gut feeling? The DNC likely will survive until the midterms, but will crumble into ashes in the aftermath of that election, entering a long drought.



Andre: Most cheering of all is that we have gone from a state of wondering what will happen at some point in the future, to trying to keep up with what happened in just the past news cycle.

If you were going to use a conversation like ours to illustrate a moment in history, this is a good piece to quote.

It could be seen to be a manifestation of our discourse shifting from grim determination to rather joyful observation of real change. I suspect there are a lot of people turning a corner right about now too.

Feels good.



This is unpolished, and simply a copy/paste from our chat, but I hope you found it as helpful as I did. There are nuggets buried here in the input from my friends.



It starts to paint a picture of the current state of the DNC, without being a definitive verdict. But it helps to find your way amidst this endless and incessant rapid fire news snippets we are hosed with each day.



If you liked it, please share!





