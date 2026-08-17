This article is part of the Inheritance Papers.

The first article named the six orders of human belonging. This one asks what happens when they overlap, when a real good pursued by one order gets carried, knowingly or not, into another’s territory. It offers no verdicts on any live dispute. Instead, it offers the grammar those disputes need before an honest answer is even possible: which order is acting, in what office, over what object, toward what end, by what authority. Like the architecture it builds on, this grammar needs no prior acceptance of Christianity’s claims to be tested and used. It earns its keep the way any tool does: by sharpening the questions it’s put to.

I. Introduction

In the first article of this mini-series, The Six Orders of Human Belonging, the opening question was stark: “How often do debates and discussions on a wide range of topics escalate so quickly, without any clear way to an answer?” There are two mistakes that are often the cause, one the inverse of the other. People will instinctively hold that ‘X is true/good, therefore X should be enforced’ or its inverse, that ‘X is not enforced, therefore X is merely private, subjective, uncertain, or not accepted or held.’

It ‘feels’ right, because truth is truth. Yet here we run into a counterintuitive reality. This idea that ‘X is true/good, therefore X should be enforced’ skips several questions, and at its core does not settle the question of jurisdiction. That brings us to a first realization:

“Knowing the truth does not, by itself, tell you who has authority to enforce it. Nor does lack of enforcement imply uncertainty about the truth.”

A small sidestep is necessary: this article is the practical counterpart to the Six Orders article: where Article 1 named the structures, this article explains how to reason when they overlap. Similarly important is understanding that this offers a framework and absolutely not an ideology. An ideology contains its answers in advance, and offers them directly, while a framework identifies what must be accounted for before judgement can responsibly occur.

I am offering no ready-made answers to plug-and-play into whatever societal or civilizational problem you want solved, but the model proposed will lay out very clearly and with high precision what the preconditions are, what the options are, and, vitally, what the consequences are of each choice.

This leads to the following realizations:

“The framework does not make the judgement or decision for you. But it can make certain judgements increasingly untenable because they require denying facts the framework has made explicitly and implicitly visible.”

And:

“It doesn’t necessarily tell one what answer one must give. But it does tell one what one owes an answer to.”

With a very important consequence: clarity is not the same as neutrality or indecision, as good distinctions eliminate bad answers, yet do not eliminate prudence.

Keeping in mind the architecture of the 6 order model laid out in the previous article, we now need to lay out how to work with those orders. A very common set of problems arises when these orders for whatever reason overlap.

II. The Four-Stage Engine

A very interesting pattern arises throughout history, which will be explored in much finer detail in the next article, Circumstances Force the Question. It consists of 4 phases, going from an initial state through conflict to a new equilibrium.

This four-stage engine is as follows:



immediate truth → expanded responsibility → failed scaling/translation → differentiation

Immediate truth. A proposition is stated, and it is fully adequate to the situation it addresses. The proposition is adequate to the circumstances actually confronting the actors, while distinctions that later become necessary remain latent because nothing is yet visible to force them into view.

Expanded responsibility. The circumstance grows. New actors, new institutions, new relationships enter a space the original proposition was never built to describe. Nobody has changed the truth. The world the truth has to operate inside has gotten larger.

Failed scaling/translation. The original proposition, applied unchanged to the expanded circumstance, breaks — and it tends to break in two distinct ways, which need to be told apart.

The first is failed scaling proper: the proposition stays within its own order, but the circumstance has grown past the size it was built for. Applied too rigidly, it produces paralysis, forbidding things that were never actually part of what it meant to forbid. Applied too loosely, stretched to cover a situation it was never precise enough to govern, it collapses into a form of words everyone repeats and no one actually observes. The medical confidentiality case below is scaling failure in this sense: the doctor-patient relationship is still a doctor-patient relationship, just embedded in something far larger than one physician and one patient.

The second is failed translation: the proposition is carried out of the order it was formulated for and applied to a different office, authority, or object, on the assumption that a shared truth licenses the same act wherever it’s invoked. This is not a matter of a rule being stretched too far within its own domain, but a rule being executed by an actor who was never the one entitled to execute it. A manager who monitors an employee’s job performance is exercising a real and proper authority; a manager who begins dictating that employee’s private conduct outside working hours, on the grounds that both concerns trace back to the same underlying value (namely that the employee should be a person of good character) has not scaled his authority, he has translated it into an order it was never part of. The underlying value may be entirely true, yet it does not follow that every office with a stake in that value has standing to act on it the same way.

Notice how neither failure means the original proposition was false. Scaling failure means it was asked to cover more of its own kind of case than it was built for. Translation failure means it was asked to authorize a kind of act it was never built to authorize at all.

Differentiation. A distinction is introduced: not a correction of the original truth, but a decomposition of it into more than one rule, each now keyed to a specific actor, object, or authority the single undifferentiated version could not distinguish. The original truth survives completely intact, requiring not rejection but specification.

The governing formulation is deceptively simple: a proposition can remain true while becoming insufficient, because the question it was originally sufficient for has expanded. This guards against two mistakes that are common, and wrong in mirror-image ways. The first treats the outgrown proposition as false, discarding it because it no longer covers the whole case: this is the modern reflex, which mistakes narrowness for error. The second treats the proposition as still sufficient, insisting the original, smaller answer settles the larger question if only it is repeated with enough conviction, which is the reactionary reflex, which mistakes fidelity for adequacy. Both skip the actual work, which is asking what the expanded circumstance now requires in addition to the original truth, not instead of it.

An example worth taking from outside religion and politics, so the mechanism can be examined without any doctrinal stake clouding the diagnosis, is medical confidentiality.

Stage 1 — immediate truth. A doctor should not disclose what a patient tells him. This is fully adequate as stated, because the relationship it governs is genuinely bilateral: one physician, one patient, one act of trust. The Hippocratic formulation of this is centuries old and doesn’t need updating at this scale: it’s simply true, and complete, for the case it was built to answer.

Stage 2 — expanded responsibility. Medicine institutionalizes. The single physician becomes a hospital, staffed by nurses, specialists, administrators, records clerks; the payment relationship draws in insurers; the state acquires a public-health interest in certain diagnoses (contagious disease, gunshot wounds, some forms of abuse); research institutions want aggregated data. The one-to-one relationship the original truth governed no longer describes what’s actually happening. Nobody changed the truth. The circumstance the truth has to operate inside got larger.

Stage 3 — failed scaling/translation. Apply the original proposition unchanged to the new circumstance and it breaks in both directions at once. Applied too rigidly, it produces paralysis: the surgical team can’t coordinate, the insurer can’t process a claim, the public-health authority never learns about the outbreak, because “don’t disclose what the patient tells you” was never built to distinguish a care-team handoff from a tabloid leak: it just says don’t disclose. Applied too loosely, under the pressure of that same institutional complexity, it collapses into meaninglessness instead: records get shared promiscuously because everyone in the building has some plausible reason to need them, and “confidentiality” becomes a form on an intake clipboard rather than a real constraint. Neither failure is a refutation of the original truth. Both are what happens when a proposition built for one register gets stretched across a much larger one without anyone doing the further work.

The translation failure takes the same underlying value, but carries it into an order that no longer holds authority over the object in question. In this example, a parent’s authority over a minor’s medical decisions is real. When that child becomes an adult, the object (their own medical information) now falls under a different order’s competence: the patient’s own consent, not the parent’s enduring care. A parent who keeps expecting access on the strength of the same love that justified it before has not scaled an authority. They have carried it across a boundary it no longer reaches.

Stage 4 — differentiation. The resolution isn’t “confidentiality was wrong” or “confidentiality still means exactly what it meant in 400 BC.” It’s a set of new distinctions the expanded circumstance demands: who needs to know (the treating team, not the whole hospital), for what purpose (continuity of care, not curiosity), under what authority (statutory reporting exceptions for contagious disease and abuse, narrowly defined and named as exceptions rather than silently swallowing the rule), and through what standard (minimum-necessary-access, informed consent for research use, explicit patient authorization for anything outside direct care). The original truth that a patient’s disclosures deserve protection survives completely intact. What it required was not correction but decomposition: the single undifferentiated rule became several rules, each keyed to a different object and a different authority, precisely because the original single-register formulation was never wrong, only narrower than the world it now has to govern.

This is the shape every subsequent case in this article, and the whole of the article that follows it, will take. A true proposition meets a circumstance larger than the one it was built for. It cannot simply be repeated, and it cannot simply be discarded. It has to be divided — carefully, and without pretending the division was there all along.

But this merely describes the engine driving the change and development required by changing circumstances, adapted questions, etc. Knowing the main structure will help place where exactly a problem is situated, which will help finding the right or adequate answer. Within this structure of four stages, we need to be able to discern and diagnose the actual architecture at play.

III. Diagnosing the architecture

The Trichotomy

A first triage is necessary, and that discerns and separates issues on order level. This triage uses the trichotomy: are the teloi distinct, are the institutions distinct, is the authority distinct?

A conclusion or claim might be similar or identical across two separate cases, which might mask the fact that there are two separate cases in play. In turn, these separate cases might belong to different orders, and thus require a different treatment. This triage helps with making this discernment, through asking these 3 questions.

For example: two disputes can end in the same outcome and still not be the same case. A manager reassigns one employee off a client account for missing deadlines, on one hand, and on the other a manager reassigns another off the same kind of account for reporting a safety violation. Look only at the outcome, and both look like ordinary reassignments.

The trichotomy separates them. The telos differs: the first genuinely serves reliable client service; the second only wears that justification, while actually shielding the company from something the employee was right to do. The institution differs: ordinary managerial authority over performance is doing its proper job in the first case; in the second, that same authority is reaching into safety compliance territory (whether someone may report a violation) that belongs to a different authority entirely. And the source of authority differs: the first rests on the employment relationship itself; the second, examined honestly, has no legitimate authority behind it at all.

Same outcome, twice, while not at all the same case. That is what the trichotomy is for: catching the moment a single visible result gets mistaken for a single underlying event, even if the example is a simple one to show the mechanism. Apply it to more current or contested examples, and see what the added clarity brings to the table.

The Overlap/Capture Ladder

Next, we need a tool to differentiate what would otherwise be lumped together as ‘integralism’, and diagnose a failure mode as ‘capture’ of one order by another. Integralism, in short, holds that temporal political authority ought to be ordered toward, and where necessary subordinated to, the Church’s spiritual authority. This is justified by explaining that man’s supernatural end is higher than his temporal end, and a rightly ordered polity should not treat those two ends as independent of each other. The state, within this view, is not merely tolerant of the Church, but it owes the Church a kind of deference in matters that bear on salvation, up to and including the use of civil law to advance the true religion and restrain what damages it.

In an extreme form, this could be seen as capture of the state order by the church order, creating a de facto theocracy. But there are several different gradations before this extreme forms happens, and it is very important to be able to distinguish between them.

You could have, schematically:

Moral subordination:

Every order is subject to truth and divine/natural law.

Ordered cooperation:

Different orders assist one another where their ends touch.

Teleological hierarchy:

One order’s end has priority when ends genuinely conflict.

Teleological capture:

One order increasingly determines what the other orders are for.

Those are four very different claims, and I think most can agree that the first 2 rungs on this ladder are good, desirable, or even inevitable. The 3rd one is one Christians might agree on, and others disagree. The 4th one is where most debate will be focused on, and where most problems will arise. Either way, the first three rungs preserve differentiated institutions to varying degrees, whereas the fourth marks the point where one order begins determining what another is for. Being able to distinguish between these 4 levels will enable any historian or interested person to easily spot any attempt at motte-and-bailey fallacies, where a proposition of the earlier rungs is defended when challenged, while a position at the end of the ladder is actually proposed.

Without the ladder, “integralism” functions as a slogan (either an accusation or a banner) and the actual question (does this particular proposal preserve two really distinct institutions with a subordinated telos, or does it collapse the state’s authority into an instrument of the Church’s) never gets asked. With the ladder, you can hold three things simultaneously without contradiction, with my examples here worked out in more detail in the next article: Bellarmine belongs on cooperation/hierarchy and is not a failure; some strands of the modern revival belong there too, doing serious and defensible theological work; and other strands, despite invoking the same tradition and the same vocabulary, have moved to capture, because what they’re actually proposing no longer leaves the state’s authority intact in its own order. That’s not a verdict on integralism as a school, but the same discipline that demands that the label doesn’t settle the case, but the object and the authority-claim do.

Translation

As we saw in the 4-stage engine, translation is its own mode that can end in success or failure: the same truth does not necessarily generate the same act in different orders. A shared telos across two orders does not mean a shared act follows from it, as what a truth becomes, once translated into a given office’s responsibilities, is itself a live question, not an automatic derivation.

Failed translation

A useful real case is the employer wellness programs that spread across large American companies in the years after the Affordable Care Act. Employers were permitted to charge employees who declined biometric screening, blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, weight, up to 30 to 50 percent more for their health insurance than employees who took the tests and shared the results. Honeywell built a program around exactly this structure, and in 2014 the EEOC sued the company over it. The dispute that followed, in one form or another, for years afterward, came down to a single question: once a financial penalty gets large enough, is participation still voluntary, or has consent become the name given to something closer to compulsion?

The company’s interest in a healthy workforce was entirely genuine, and no one needed to doubt it. A company is free to fund a clinic, offer a screening, and encourage employees to use it. The dispute is therefore not whether health is good, but whether the employer’s contractual and economic authority extends to conditioning a substantial financial benefit on submission to a medical procedure. A truth that belonged properly to the exam room, ‘this would be good for your health’, was carried into the benefits office and came out the other side as ‘this will cost you money if you refuse’. Nothing here scaled. The relationship wasn’t bigger or more complicated than before. An authority proper to persuasion was simply exercised as though it were an authority to compel.

The short rule to keep in mind when using these tools is: do not mistake possession of truth for possession of jurisdiction.

When applying these tools, structural failures might be diagnosed. These, in turn, will change the presumptions under which the tools described in the next section will be applied, but they won’t make those tools unnecessary. Even inside a captured architecture, individual acts still require diagnosis, because the precise nature of the wrong still matters, and similarly a structurally malformed arrangement can still contain legitimate particular decisions.

IV. Diagnosing the act: the five questions

By now you will have noticed that introducing 6 simultaneously operating orders of belonging sidesteps many simple binaries, even if not all of them. But each order also introduces the concepts of distinct teloi and separate authority, as well as the place of office within each order. Each of those needs to be held in mind at the same time, creating a web of interacting relations and hierarchies, to the point that no simple binary survives. Yes, there will still be juxtapositions of one good vs what appears to be an evil (it must be, as it is opposed to a first ‘good’, right?), but holding the different other concepts in mind will allow in many cases to see that we are juxtaposing two different goods, which may or may not be applied in the right order, with the right authority, for the right goals...

In short, it is not enough to think across the different orders: we need a finer tool that can also diagnose individual acts, events, and reasonings.

Before judging any contested act, one must ask:

Which order is acting?

Person, Family, Association, Society, State, Church. Which office within that order is acting?

Father, bishop, magistrate, teacher, employer, citizen, president, pastor, etc. What precisely is the object being acted upon or regulated (and where does it properly belong)?

Belief? Speech? Membership? Conduct? Violence? Ritual? Education? Property? Association? Toward which telos?

What good is this order or office actually responsible for protecting or producing? By what authority?

Natural, delegated, sacramental, contractual, political, parental, customary, etc.

This leads to a key warning:

Do not mistake possession of truth for possession of jurisdiction.

Notice also that authority framed explicitly as the synthesizing final question, not one more fact alongside the others. It is the test that reconciles order, office, object, and telos against the specific claim being made, which is why it has to come last: you cannot ask whether this office is entitled to act on this object toward this good until the object and the telos are both already on the table.

A warning to prevent object collapse is in order at this point: things such as “religious practice,” “political extremism,” or “heresy” are not single acts. The insistence to also look at the object at play matters more than might appear at first glance, as one vague category can conceal radically different acts. A word like “religious practice” or “political extremism” or “heresy” names a domain, not an act. But in ordinary argument it gets used as though it already named the act, which means the moment someone says “that’s religious practice” or “that’s extremism,” a judgement has been smuggled in before anyone has said what the object actually is. The word does the arguing so the speaker doesn’t have to.

Take “religious practice” apart and it turns out to cover things that don’t remotely belong on the same page: privately holding a belief, worshipping alongside others, teaching that belief to your own children, organizing a congregation around it, trying to persuade a stranger to adopt it, performing a ritual act, and, at the outer edge, performing a ritual act that happens to be a form of violence against a person who hasn’t consented to it. Two of those (private belief, private worship) are about as far from state competence as anything can be. One of them (ritual violence against a nonconsenting person) is squarely within the state’s competence regardless of what religious label is attached to it, because the state doesn’t need a theory of the true God to know that unconsented violence is its business. Calling all seven of these “religious practice” and then arguing about whether “religious practice” deserves protection or scrutiny is arguing about a category that contains its own counterexample. Nobody can win that argument, because it was never actually one argument.

Same with “political extremism.” Holding a radical view, saying it out loud, writing about it, organizing people who agree with it, planning to break the law for it, and actually breaking the law for it are not gradations of the same act, they are different acts entirely, each with its own proper answer to the five questions. Treating “extremism” as though it names one thing lets a government treat a pamphlet the same way it treats a plot, or, in the opposite failure, lets a genuine plot hide behind the protections properly owed to a pamphlet.

“Heresy” collapses the same way, historically. It can mean a private, unexpressed doubt; a scholar’s argued position offered for correction; open and public teaching against a defined doctrine; organizing a rival communion; or use of the doctrinal disagreement as cover for something that is actually sedition against a specific ruler. Medieval canonists themselves, at their best, did not treat these as one thing, and when they collapsed the categories anyway, that collapse is where the worst injustices in that history come from, not from the underlying claim that truth matters.

The reason to call this “collapse” rather than “ambiguity” is that ambiguity is often innocent, a word simply admits of more than one reading. Collapse is what happens when that ambiguity gets exploited, deliberately or by habit, to let one clear case (say, actual violence, actual seditious conspiracy) lend its urgency to everything else sheltering under the same label, or, in the reverse direction, to let one sympathetic case (private belief, an unpopular but harmless opinion) lend its innocence to everything else sheltering under that same label. Either direction is doing the same trick: borrowing the moral weight of one member of the category and spreading it across all the others, without ever specifying which one is actually in front of you.

The discipline the five questions impose is simple to state and hard to practice: before any of the other four questions can be answered honestly, the object has to be named specifically enough that it could not also describe its own strongest counterexample. Not “religious practice,” but this specific act, on this occasion, by this specific person. Not “extremism,” but this speech, or this act of organizing, or this act of violence, named as the one it actually is. The category word is where the argument goes to hide, and naming the object is what drags it back out.

V. The second layer: Prudence

Once these 5 questions have been asked, almost every act will become much more clear, as its relation to a wider network, both horizontally and vertically, has been mapped out. Yet even with these five structural questions answered, the moral reasoning is still not finished.

Ask:

Is the action proportionate?

Is intervention actually necessary?

Will enforcement destroy a good greater than the evil suppressed?

Is toleration required by the common good?

What consequences are reasonably foreseeable?

What happens if this precedent is generalized?

Remember the wrong instinct the article opened with? “X is true/good, therefore X should be enforced”, as a corollary of ‘Truth is Truth’. (And yet again: no, I am most emphatically NOT endorsing some kind of relativism!) Prostitution can be seen as something evil or wrong, objectifying women, and cheapening the act of sex. Yet St. Augustine, as bishop of Hippo Regius (which is modern-day Annaba, Algeria) from 395 AD until his death in 430 AD, wrote a work (De Ordine), defending tolerating prostitution!

“If you expel prostitution from society, you will unsettle everything on account of lusts.”

Yet Augustine also wrote, very clearly, that “likewise the prostitution of women who offer themselves, not for the begetting of offspring but for the sating of lust, is condemned by the divine and eternal law.” (Contra Faustum Manichaeum, book 22, chapter 61)

The ideal moral order and the legally enforceable practical order are not identical. Truth is still truth, but the way each order answers the same question is not always the same. Christ himself distinguishes the created norm from a later concession, as he answers a group of Pharisees who had come to test him, asking if it was lawful for a man to divorce his wife for any and every reason. Jesus replied: “Moses permitted you to divorce your wives because your hearts were hard. But it was not this way from the beginning.”

Not to run ahead of the next article, tracing the orders of belonging and their grammar through history, but this is what Augustine proposed in his seminal work ‘De Civitate Dei’, the City of God. In it, he did not only propose the presence and reality of ‘the City of God’, an ideal world towards which all Christians aspire and labor, but also the City of Man, the current reality amidst a fallen humanity. Both are here, at the same time, and both are owed their own respective recognition, including in practical decisions.

As such, “because of the hardness of your hearts” becomes an ancient recognition that law governs real human beings, with all their imperfections, not perfected ones or idealized ones.

This forces to take the following in consideration: proportionality, necessity, whether enforcement destroys a good greater than the evil suppressed, whether toleration itself is required by the common good.

Which brings up toleration: the practice of tolerating something, in particular differences of opinion or behavior. This concept always brings passionate debate, depending on where you aim it. The asymmetry has been stated more sharply than I could state it myself. A famous quote by the French Dominican theologian Father Réginald Garrigou-Lagrange puts it this way:

“The Church is intolerant in principle because she believes; she is tolerant in practice because she loves. The enemies of the Church are tolerant in principle, because they do not believe, and intolerant in practice because they do not love.”

Read carefully, the quote is tracking two different objects rather than making one claim about tolerance in general. ‘In principle’ names the claim itself, the doctrine, the truth-question, while ‘in practice’ names the person who holds it. On that reading, the Church holds the claim to account while extending patience to the one who holds it. At the same time its mirror image extends no real conviction to the claim while extending no patience to the person. That much is simply the object-distinction this article has already built, applied to a live case: confusing tolerance of an idea with tolerance of the person holding it is exactly the collapse warned against above, in either direction. What the line adds beyond that, that this pattern specifically flows from love and its absence, is Garrigou-Lagrange’s own theological claim, not a conclusion the method itself hands you. The structure is the article’s, and the verdict about love belongs to him.

To tolerate also implies a superior position, as only a more powerful entity has reason or the ability to ‘tolerate’ a weaker party. In the opposite direction, from weaker to more powerful, it does not really work, as the weaker party has no choice by lack of power to change the situation. This power dynamic can never be ignored, either, even if that implication of a superior position is not always true. A minority can tolerate practices of a majority in the normative sense even if it lacks power to prohibit them; spouses tolerate each other; equals tolerate one another; institutions can mutually tolerate.

As such, one should distinguish between toleration as disposition from toleration as an exercise of jurisdictional restraint. Toleration as an exercise of jurisdictional restraint implies a position of authority: one refrains from exercising a power one possesses. Toleration as a disposition does not, as minorities, spouses, equals, and institutions can tolerate one another without such asymmetry.

There still are areas where confusion comes in.



To tolerate something is not necessarily to approve it.

To condemn something morally is not necessarily to possess authority to prohibit it.

To possess authority to prohibit some manifestations of something does not necessarily imply authority over belief itself.

This offers insight into a deeper distinction, namely that morality exceeds law, and that truth exceeds political jurisdiction (where law is not necessarily neutral).

VI. Recurring failure modes

Within the 6 order model, the 4-stage engine, the trichotomy, the capture ladder, and the 5 questions, several failure modes keep becoming visible.

1. Truth → jurisdiction

“I know what is true, therefore I may compel it.”

2. Power → competence

“I can act, therefore this belongs to me.”

3. Telos expansion

“My proper end is good, therefore anything serving it falls within my authority.”

4. Object collapse

“Belief, speech, organization, conduct, and crime are all treated as one thing.”

5. Order capture

One order begins performing another order’s work.

6. Failed scaling

A principle valid within one order or circumstance is enlarged until it breaks.

7. Old answer, new question

A previously workable solution is applied after circumstances have changed.

Within this larger model, these failure modes take on new importance, and we need to stop and consider these very carefully. They name what goes wrong when one of the tools mentioned earlier gets skipped, this is not a new tool of its own.

Circumstances do not change truth; they change the question

This is the core insight that underpins most of this grammar:

A true answer can become inadequate without becoming false, because the new situation contains distinctions the earlier situation did not yet require anyone to make.

Take, for example, “a person’s private communications should not be read by others without their consent.” Stated simply, between two people, it is fully adequate. There is no gap in it, no case it fails to cover, because the circumstance it describes, one person writing to another, is exactly the circumstance it was built for.

Now watch what happens as the questions stack on top of it, each one a genuine expansion of circumstance, none of them changing the original truth at all.

What if the letter is written to a minor child, and a parent wants to read it? What if the company that carries the message, the postal service, the phone carrier, the email provider, is compelled by law to retain a copy in case it’s needed later? What if the sender is later suspected of planning serious harm to someone else, and investigators believe the messages would prove it? What if two people both claim the right to read the same message, an employer who owns the device it was written on, and an employee who wrote it on her own time? What if this kind of communication becomes so total, so constant, so embedded in ordinary life, that “private communication” now describes nearly everything a person does?

None of these questions make the original proposition false. A person’s private communications still deserve protection, and no one arguing any of the five cases above is trying to say otherwise. What each question does is expose that the original truth was sufficient for a narrower situation than the one we’re actually in now, and that answering it correctly requires distinctions the original statement never had to make: which party, under what authority, over what specific piece of the communication, toward what legitimate end. The truth hasn’t moved at all. Yet the ground it has to stand on has gotten a great deal more complicated, and pretending otherwise, either by insisting the old rule obviously still settles every case, or by concluding the old rule must have been wrong all along because it doesn’t, is exactly the failure this article exists to prevent.

VII. The Six Ecologies

There is one more tool to add, and that is the distinction in ‘ecology’. With this I mean the changing landscape within which a relation, any type of relation, starts, grows, and matures. At each step, circumstances change, and with those changing circumstances, new questions arise. At a personal level, this likely doesn’t add much, but once you scale up to large groups, especially on region or state level, it gets really interesting, especially within the framework of the 6 Orders of Belonging. These are not necessarily chronological stages, and not every case passes through all six. They are more precisely stated recurring configurations generated by changing circumstances.

These are the six ecologies, in abstract form:

A. Entry — A new relationship or practice is introduced where none existed before.

Question: On what terms, if any, may a party be brought into it?

B. Office — One party in the relationship acquires a new role or responsibility that the other does not yet share.

Question: What does that new role require of the party who now holds it?

C. Conduct — The relationship is now well established, but a practice persists within it that some regard as harmful or improper.

Question: Which practices may the party with authority actually restrict, and on what ground?

D. Obligation — A party who had previously accepted the terms of the relationship now wants to depart from them, in whole or in part.

Question: What obligations, if any, survive that departure, and what does prior acceptance still bind?

E. Adjudication — Two parties, each already inside the relationship, now make rival claims to the same authority within it.

Question: Who has competence to decide between them, and on what basis?

F. Jurisdiction — The relationship has become permanent, plural, and unavoidable; a single shared standard can no longer be presupposed.

Question: What remains within any one party’s authority once that shared standard is gone?

These are not six versions of one problem, restated with rising intensity. They are six wholly different questions generated by changing circumstances, and mistaking one for another, answering an F-type problem with a B-type tool, for instance, is one of the most common and most consequential errors this framework is built to catch and expose.

Stated here are the generic forms, but this can be applied historically to how Christianization happened, for example. The next article will provide this history, as an extended case study. It will show how old tools that worked well in their time, can introduce new errors when applied to new situations. As a teaser: “A Christian ruler acting religiously is not thereby the Church acting politically“ is the compressed statement of the whole point. But notice how you can change this using political/ideological or civilizational terms and examples, just the same. The goal is to provide a sharp tool to distinguish cleanly and at high granularity.

VIII. Judgement remains

This is a core point: the model I offer is a framework, not an ideology. It offers no ‘answers’, ready-made to apply to this or to that hot topic.

But it does offer a very precise way to classify events, acts, and groups, within a much finer and broader web of relations and contexts. At that point, it is up to each person or group to decide which direction they want to go, in the end.

But make no mistake: it makes clear what the consequences are of each choice, with similar clarity, and as such it is not neutral at all. As the central caveat and disclaimer: “Common sense could not be built into this product, and should be supplied by the user.” Judgement cannot be outsourced to this model, and each researcher, politician, leader, citizen, or human ultimately has to make their own judgement, but now based on a precise disambiguation. As such, the model does not abolish judgement, it makes judgement answerable. Which is, when you think about it, a much more dangerous proposition.

The framework cannot tell you mechanically precisely when revolutionary advocacy becomes conspiracy; exactly when toleration becomes destructive; where every boundary between family and state lies; what level of risk warrants preventive action; how much evil a community should tolerate to prevent worse evil. Those remain judgements, but now they are disciplined judgements. You know which facts and distinctions you owe an account of.

A framework that only ever sharpens the case against positions you reject is a weapon wearing a method’s clothes. If your own reading of a case requires denying a distinction the framework has already made visible, the framework makes that reading untenable too: including yours! The framework this model offers does exactly that.

The teeth of this model are, as a short checklist, the following:

Claim authority? Show it.

Claim jurisdiction? Name the object.

Claim necessity? Show why toleration fails.

Claim toleration? Show why intervention would exceed competence.

Claim truth? Explain why it grants this actor authority over that consequence.

The framework doesn’t command an answer, but it surely does demand an accounting.

IX. Conclusion

The first article in this short series within the Inheritance Papers, The 6 Orders of Belonging, named the 6 orders, and the wider web of relations that link them, through differentiated teloi, authority, and offices. This article has now supplied the diagnostic method, or the ‘grammar’ of the model of 6 orders.

The follow-up article will present the historical case-study, applied to the Christian West, of which the United States is a direct descendant and heir. It asks what happens when Christianity is forced by history to answer several important questions, one after another.

In short, we see how Christianity begins knowing that faith is received rather than physically compelled; how it acquires rulers and civilizations; discovers circumstances in which coercion appears useful or necessary (and cases where that is a very wrong choice, as well); repeatedly struggles to distinguish truth from jurisdiction; and, through those collisions, develops increasingly precise accounts of person, conscience, Church, state, authority, and competence.

What this article has offered is not a verdict on any of the questions history keeps asking, but the grammar those questions require before an honest answer becomes possible: which order is acting, in what office, over what object, toward what end, by what authority. Four stages, a trichotomy, a ladder, five questions, six ecologies, forming not the machinery for producing agreement, but for making disagreement precise enough to actually examine.

The next article puts that machinery to its hardest test: two thousand years of a single tradition discovering, case by case, that a true answer had quietly outgrown the question it once fully solved. Watching that history through this grammar will not settle whether the tradition got it right: it will show exactly where the tradition was made to earn each distinction it now holds, and at what cost. That is worth knowing regardless of where any reader ultimately stands. Clarity of that kind does not ask for agreement first, it only asks to be used.

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© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

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