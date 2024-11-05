Election Day. We’re finally there!



This is traditionally ‘the longest day’. Going to work, counting the hours before you can get out. Waiting in traffic on the way to the polling station, waiting in line to vote, waiting for the end of voting, waiting for results,.... So to ease that pain a little, I am offering some history to explain the woke slogan of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and a deep dive into a clear contradiction within DEI.

At the core of a whole host of ‘woke’ theories and programs is a single idea, encapsulated in the acronym DEI. It stands for Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion. Developed by small revolutionary Marxist groups in the 70s and 80s, it basically is a modern reworking of the same old ideas, but presented in a more palatable and more enforceable packaging. Today, its reach touches the whole spectrum of human life and thought. Universities, high schools, all the way down to even Kindergarten curriculum has been rewritten following the insights of DEI. Government agencies now base their programs on DEI and go as far as to redefine their core responsibilities to match the new values. In North Carolina, for example, FEMA’s first priority is ‘equity’, ensuring not that ‘everyone gets help’, but ‘those with the right protected categories will get help first’. Businesses pay millions of dollars for whole new departments whose only job is to insert DEI into every aspect of the company, and enforce it.

It undermines the fabric of this nation, of society, and destroys instead of build up. In this article, I will expose the inherent, fatal contradiction at the very core of DEI, showing it is not a true or natural value system, but a contrived and artificial idea, a calibrated weaponization of terms selected for maximum impact and leverage.

I mean: there you have it, Red States!

Christopher Rufo explains the origin of this revolutionary idea, in his book ‘America’s cultural revolution’. He talks about the new ‘critical theory’ that Marcuse had been developing. Incorporating Marxist ideas, Marcuse updated the old ideology to fit in this modern, technological era. To ‘control the means of production meant the production of knowledge and sensibility’. Rufo sketching the origin of DEI, as early as in the 1980, propagated through training programs that ‘became the prototype for university DEI programs nationwide’:

“Over time, this regime of “liberating tolerance” came to be known as “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” or DEI. Even the choice of language was brilliant. From the beginning, it had the attributes of a moral bulldozer: to oppose “diversity” was bigotry; to oppose “inclusion” was racism; to oppose “equity” was domination.”

It is the result of a constant refinement of the terminology of the revolution. No, not just the Marxist revolution, but the French Revolution. It is at the root of the chaos we see descending on the Western world. After having risen to the top of the world, the West is falling, failing, from within. At it’s root is a choice that was made in those faithful years of Revolution, in France, very different from the choice made in the New World, in America, just a few years prior.

First, a bit of history.

We all know about the Sun King, Louis XIV. Le Roi Soleil. He was king of France for 72 years, from 1643 until he died in 1715, the longest reign of any monarch. His name is synonymous with absolutism, and is often seen as the height of the ‘medieval world’, its last, ugly, but inherently necessary outcome. Oppressive, wasteful, arrogant, power-hungry, a God-ordained king ‘under Divine Right’, Louis XIV embodied everything bad associated with the Middle Ages.

If you are a regular reader of ArnGrimR, you know what to expect next: “But the truth is much different...”

Louis XIV was a product of the Enlightenment, NOT of the Middle Ages. He subdued his nobility in an effort to centralize France that had started after the Plantagenet Wars centuries earlier. The nation-state he built was an example of all Western states in the early modern period, showcasing how to rule, how to organize.

His palace was copied everywhere, his gardens were copied everywhere, and his own art style, French classicism, was a hit all over Europe.

He undertook large state projects, such as digging the ‘Canal du Midi’, linking the Atlantic Ocean with the Mediterranean Sea. This was praised in the famous Encyclopedia or Reasoned Dictionary of Science, Arts, and Crafts by Diderot and D'Alembert, in 1765, comparing it to the grand hydraulic engineering feats of the Romans. In 1787 even Thomas Jefferson came to study the Canal. It set the tone all over Europe, as the only canal of that size and architectural and hydraulic engineering complexity.

Louis XIV founded the French Academy of Sciences in 1666, which became a beacon in Europe, at the front of the fast-moving scientific discoveries and developments. Colonization did not start with him, but he took it to new heights. He founded the French East India Company, and built up the French colonial presence all over the world, accumulating wealth and art from all across the globe.

Under his reign, he ended what was left of the medieval feudal ideas, curtailing the power of the nobles, and centralizing everything in Paris, under his command and supervision. The Church (under the diplomatic efforts of de Richelieu and his successor Mazarin) and the Nobles still offered valuable support, but made subservient to the King. Together with the Enlightenment ideas, in France women started to break through, in the arts, as writers, as scientists, as philosophers, as political activists.

His choice to make France a monolithic Catholic country, bullying (at times killing) and expelling protestants (mainly Huguenots), was not out of religious fervor, but cold calculation: he saw the strife within Germany and all over Europe, and wanted a uniform religious reality in France to prevent such upheaval. His civil code pushed out the Church in several administrative places, and putting all Church property under jurisdiction of the state, instead of under Rome.

Constant and costly wars, his centralization towards absolute power, high taxation, and excessive spending (often on pure luxury, such as his extremely lavish Palace of Versailles) while the people (and his nobles) struggled, gave him his reputation of an arrogant despot, aloof to the suffering of his people. His actions against Protestants did not help his image abroad, either.



As the Encyclopedia Britannica summarized: “His reign, compared by Voltaire to that of the Roman emperor Augustus, had both its strong and its weak points. Despite his victories and conquests, France lost her primacy under him. Yet the brilliance of his reign made up for his military policies. The aristocracy of Europe adopted the language and customs of the France where the Sun King had shone, although resentments lingered for a long time.

The king identified with his office to such an extent that it is difficult to find the individual. His harshness and courage, despotism and stoicism, prodigious pride and passion for order, megalomania and religion, intolerance and love of beauty can be understood only as a function of the exigencies of governing. He wanted France to be powerful, prosperous, and magnificent but was not overly concerned with the well-being of the French people. His armies committed atrocities, but the horrors of today have eclipsed them, and under his reign one did not see whole nations reduced to slavery, mass deportations, and genocide. When an Italian chemist offered him a bacteriological weapon, he gave him a pension on condition that he never divulge his invention.

Louis was sometimes a tyrant, but in the words of Voltaire: “His name can never be pronounced without respect and without summoning the image of an eternally memorable age.””

Louis XIV (reigned 1643 - 1715) was not all that different than other monarchs later in the 18th century, such as Frederick II The Great of Prussia (reigned 1740 –1786). He held to an ‘enlightened absolutism’, where the excuse to have absolute power was that it would be exercised in an ‘enlightened’ way, based on reason and efficiency. A lot of the current problems find their roots in ideas like this. Directly, our current school system and its ailments are a direct result of the reforms Frederick II instituted: he renewed education, made it compulsory for boys and girls from ages 5 to 13/14. Lauded by many, this was not out of a philanthropic desire to ‘better humanity’, but to create either better soldiers or better citizens. Hour long classes, each hour a bell that rings, sitting in neatly organized rows of desks, learning trades and skills, not to help them, but to help support the military and state complexes...

Joseph II (reigned 1765-1790), Holy Roman Emperor and another enlightened absolutist. His superpower was state regulations. He regulated everything, even the length of the vestments of clergy and the number of candles to be put on an altar. Those very specific regulations earned him the nickname ‘Sacristan Emperor’. Consent of the people, clergy or nobility was not needed: only to do what was efficient, reasonable, logical.

Frederick II and Joseph II are often seen as benevolent rulers, who abolished serfdom and reformed education, while Louis XIV doesn’t generally get such positive reviews, even though he was not different from the others.

Either way, in France revolution became inevitable. In 1788, a very severe winter resulted in famine. Bread riots broke out in Paris, and people in the countryside starved. By the next year, France was broke. Tired of wars, tired of bloodshed, tired of the status quo, and led by a king, Louis XVI, who had good intentions but was stuck in the system his grandfather, the Sun King, had left in place. Even while being a good-hearted and benevolent person, he was no ruler or leader. His indecision and weakness, made worse by a strong introverted streak, made him incapable of quickly and decisively acting when necessary.

In 1789 the French Revolution broke out. As with the 1917 October Revolution in Russia, it was a coup of actual reforms. In an attempt to realign the shifting power, the King called the Estates General in 1789. It consisted of representatives of the 3 ‘Estates’. The first estate was the clergy, the second the nobility, and the third estate represented the common people. The third estate was granted a double portion of representatives, just about half of the total of 1200 representatives in this Estates General, but this did not avail them much, as the vote was counted ‘per estate’: the first and second estate being more conservative (in the literal and original sense, trying to keep the status quo), they voted similarly, and with 2 against 1 managed to keep decisions in their own favor, blocking all meaningful attempts to reform.

The king and his advisors made a fatal mistake to push this assembly to discuss taxes immediately instead of representation. The common people were fed up, and the hunger made a resolution of primary importance: survival was at stake, literally! To make a long story short, the 3rd estate rejected the status quo and the offered (non-)solutions, instead declaring a National Assembly, inviting the members of the 1st and 2nd estate to join them, this against the King’s wishes.

Having been pushed out of their original meeting chamber, they convened on a nearby tennis court, where they swore their famous ‘Tennis Court Oath’, swearing not to disband until a new constitution for France was settled. The king had to give in, and the National Assembly became the National Constituent Assembly.

At some point during this year, on the 14th of July, angry Parisians stormed the Bastille. That was the main castle in the middle of Paris, a medieval relic, militarily obsolete, that served as a prison. It held only 1 prisoner at the time, and not much else. The French king noted in his diary for that day “Nothing special happened today.” Nothing as heroic as the above painting would suggest. The mob simply walked in, the guards had nothing to defend. Yet that day is now the French National Feast Day: talk about a ‘narrative’ over fact and substance.

Radical elements (see this ArnGrimR article on a prophetic talk Fulton Sheen gave in the 1950s here, and a review of that speech here, as he talks about Louis Antoine de Saint Just) were never content, and kept demanding more. The King was shut out and humiliated, demoted as ‘Louis the citizin’, but that was not enough. They wanted more! On September 17, 1793, the ‘Terreur’ begins in France. The Reign of Terror, under Maximillian de Robbespierre.



Faith was thrown out, and the religion of Reason was ushered in. Complete with temples, processions and services… Priests and religious people were persecuted. First forced to swear an oath to the new government, forced to get rid of their monasteries and clerical clothing, to being chased and killed, along with any who would resist the new joys and values of the New Regime. Whole regions were devasted and murdered, in what was the first premeditated and planned genocide.



Louis Antoine de Saint Just [1767-1794] was an impetuous young idealist, close friend to Maximilien Robespierre. He was involved in legislation and reform of the military, and had a leading role in the reign of terror, to the point he was nicknamed ‘Archangel of terror’. He called for and defended the use of violence against opponents of the government, arresting many, whose lives ended under the guillotine. He was the one who spearheaded the drive to have king Louis XVI beheaded, and was involved in the bloody genocide in the Vendée. Former friends and colleagues who did not toe the line, were not spared. This sparked a backlash that saw de Robespierre and Saint Just end up under the guillotine themselves, ending the reign of terror, but yet not the genocidal war in the Vendée, nor the errors of this fateful revolution.

The story about the Vendée is a very sobering one. The Enlightenment, the drive towards reason, produced genocide, with untold cruelty. An article about the people from this region who call for this campaign of murder to be recognized as a genocide, describes it at follows:



”In early 1794 – at the height of the Reign of Terror – French soldiers marched to the Atlantic Vendée, where peasants had risen up against the Revolutionary government in Paris.

Twelve "infernal columns" commanded by General Louis-Marie Turreau were ordered to kill everyone and everything they saw. Thousands of people – including women and children – were massacred in cold blood, and farms and villages torched.

In the city of Nantes, the Revolutionary commander Jean-Baptiste Carrier disposed of Vendéean prisoners-of-war in a horrifically efficient form of mass execution. In the so-called "noyades" –mass drownings – naked men, women, and children were tied together in specially constructed boats, towed out to the middle of the river Loire and then sunk.

Now Vendée, a coastal department in western France, is calling for the incident to be remembered as the first genocide in modern history.”



It is a warning about reason detached from its moorings. No matter how lofty their ideals and slogans, the reality was something else…



Now you know about the Vendée, we can continue this history lesson.

An important milestone is the passing of the ‘Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen’, a foundational document that captured the enlightenment ideals of a better, more rational society. It is eerily similar to the American founding documents, yet the opposite.



This is how it starts, with this wonderful introduction:



The representatives of the French People, formed into a National Assembly, considering ignorance, forgetfulness or contempt of the rights of man to be the only causes of public misfortunes and the corruption of Governments, have resolved to set forth, in a solemn Declaration, the natural, unalienable and sacred rights of man, to the end that this Declaration, constantly present to all members of the body politic, may remind them unceasingly of their rights and their duties;

We all can agree with these next points:



1. Men are born and remain free and equal in rights. Social distinctions may be founded only upon the general good.



4. Liberty consists in the freedom to do everything which injures no one else; hence the exercise of the natural rights of each man has no limits except those which assure to the other members of the society the enjoyment of the same rights. These limits can only be determined by law.

9. As all persons are held innocent until they shall have been declared guilty, if arrest shall be deemed indispensable, all harshness not essential to the securing of the prisoner's person shall be severely repressed by law.

Could have been Jefferson who wrote those lines, right? Unalienable rights?!

But here the problem begins:



10. No one shall be disquieted on account of his opinions, including his religious views,…

provided their manifestation does not disturb the public order established by law.

11. The free communication of ideas and opinions is one of the most precious of the rights of man. Every citizen may, accordingly, speak, write, and print with freedom,…

but shall be responsible for such abuses of this freedom as shall be defined by law.

17 Since the right to Property is inviolable and sacred, no one may be deprived thereof...

unless public necessity, legally ascertained, obviously requires it, and just and prior indemnity has been paid.

Here is the rest of the introduction:



“to the end that the acts of the legislative power and those of the executive power, since they may be continually compared with the aim of every political institution, may thereby be the more respected; to the end that the demands of the citizens, founded henceforth on simple and incontestable principles, may always be directed toward the maintenance of the Constitution and the happiness of all. In consequence whereof, the National Assembly recognizes and declares, in the presence and under the auspices of the Supreme Being, the following Rights of Man and of the Citizen.”

Notice, as an aside, the reference to the ‘Supreme Being’. This is NOT God, but something else entirely. More about that later.

This Declaration is diametrically opposed to the American ideals. For the French and European revolutionaries, “The Law has the right to forbid only those actions that are injurious to society.” The aim is to protect ‘society’, not the individual.



Or look at this definition of ‘freedom’, almost right, but so dangerously poisoned: “Liberty consists in being able to do anything that does not harm others: thus, the exercise of the natural rights of every man has no bounds other than those that ensure to the other members of society the enjoyment of these same rights. These bounds may be determined only by Law.” Those bounds to freedom are not innate, inherent, unalienable, but ‘ONLY to be determined by Law’...

This is the Enlightenment speaking, the idea that reason should rule and govern, instead of the bygone era of religion and feudal nobles. They were the new regime, as opposed to the ‘Ancient Régime’ that had to be destroyed.

American revolutionaries saw it very differently, even though their language sounds very similar:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.- -That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --" Not the state, but the Creator is the source of freedoms and rights. Not the law, through the human law-giver, but only natural law and God’s laws. Since most of the immigrants in the New World had fled the atrocities, hunger, wars and madness of the Old World, many directly because of religious concerns or oppression, religion is closely entwined in their views on statehood and governance, much closer than many realize. (A mistaken view on ‘a wall between Church and State’, in a letter by Jefferson, is to blame for that, see my previous article on the Louisiana Ten Commandments Mandate).

In his book “Notes on the State of Virginia”, Jefferson continues on that same theme we just saw in the Declaration of Independence:

“I doubt whether the people of this country would suffer an execution for heresy, or a three years imprisonment for not comprehending the mysteries of the Trinity. But is the spirit of the people an infallible, a permanent reliance? Is it government? Is this the kind of protection we receive in return for the rights we give up? Besides, the spirit of the times may alter, will alter. Our rulers will become corrupt, our people careless. A single zealot may commence persecutor, and better men be his victims.”

Here, Jefferson is doubtful that even human spirit would remain firm, but might change over time. We cannot rely on human spirit or opinion, he realized, as ‘our leaders will become corrupt, and our people careless’. Hence the reference to the ‘Laws of Nature’ and ‘of Nature’s God’, in the introduction to the Declaration of Independence. What does that mean?



Our modern eyes skip easily over that little phrase, yet this is absolutely key. In the legal rhetoric of that time, this meant roughly what was defined by Richard Hooker in a collection of his works, printed in 1793 by Oxford Press, ‘The Works of that learned and judicious divine Mr. Richard Hooker, containing eight books of The laws of ecclesiastical polity, and several other treatises’ (p 74 when opening the above link):

“The Scripture is fraught even with Laws of Nature, insomuch that Gratian defining natural Right (whereby is meant the right, which exacteth those general Duties that concern Man naturally even as they are Men) termeth natural Right, that which the Books of the Law AND the Gospel do contain.”

This makes clear that ‘Nature’s God’ is the Christian God, and not some other idea or entity. Jefferson made that conclusion inescapable when in ‘Notes on the State of Virginia’ he wrote “And can the liberties of a nation be thought secure if we have lost the ONLY firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift of God? That they are not to be violated but with His wrath?”

The United States’ founding revolution was fought by people, so they could govern themselves. Juxtaposes this to the nature of that other great foundational revolution, the French Revolution, with the young and idealistic Louis Antoine de Saint Just as poster child. That revolution was not about people’s desire to govern themselves, but to overthrow the existing order. Violence, for the sake of violence.



Look at the foundation of the new governance the American Revolution seeks: Jefferson holds as self-evident that our rights are inalienable because they are granted by our creator. The government cannot take away our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, because they cannot and did not grant that right. The Creator did.



This is a very solid basis to protect our rights. Compare the European Union with the US, for example: I am not even going to the typical scapegoat dictators. In the EU the right to free speech is not an absolute. Neither are individual rights. In the US liberty is much more of an absolute.



As Bloomberg News wrote in a piece titled ‘Free Speech in Europe Isn't What Americans Think’:

“The underlying philosophical difference here is about the right of the individual to self-expression. Americans value that classic liberal right very highly -- so highly that we tolerate speech that might make others less equal.

Europeans value the democratic collective and the capacity of all citizens to participate fully in it -- so much that they are willing to limit individual rights.”



Saint Just would have a view of ‘the people’ as a group that can be told, can be taught, to ‘save themselves’, but only so by violence. The path to establish any government, Saint Just would hold, had to be paved over a pile of corpses. Not by the people, for the people, of the people, but OVER the people. It is a view that holds that people are malleable, and expendable, which is the antithesis of the view of Jefferson, who started from the dignity of man, and the inalienable nature of the rights bestowed on man. This is absolutely key to understand, as it has ramifications to this day. The whole ideological battle can be summed up by this exact same juxtaposition.

This difference between the French and American Declarations, between the French/European choice and the American choice, is most starkly visible in two of their most iconic slogans.



The French slogan we all know: Egalité, Liberté, Fraternité. Equality, liberty, brotherhood. At least, that is how those who (re)wrote history want us to remember that slogan. The full slogan is rather different, by adding 3 other words... Ou la Mort. OR DEATH.

The American slogan that exemplifies the difference is the famous line by Patrick Henry: Give me liberty, or give me death.

I ask my students to compare both declarations, and both slogans. On the slogans, I ask: “look closely: who is doing the dying in each?” For one, those opposed to the ideals of the revolutionaries should die. For the other, the revolutionary himself would rather die than to fail to achieve their ideal. It is a difference between state and individual. Top-down, or bottom-up. The Law-Maker, or the consent of the governed.

This is vital.

On 25 September 1993 Alexander Solzhenitsyn, the great Russian dissident, author, and philosopher, visited the otherwise sleepy Lucs-sur-Boulogne, France, about 25 miles south of Nantes. There he was invited to dedicate a new monument to the Vendée uprising.

In his speech (read the whole speech, very much worth it!) he said, among other things:

“It would be vain to hope that revolution can improve human nature, yet your revolution, and especially our Russian Revolution, hoped for this very effect. The French Revolution unfolded under the banner of a self-contradictory and unrealizable slogan, "liberty, equality, fraternity." But in the life of society, liberty and equality are mutually exclusive, even hostile concepts. Liberty, by its very nature, undermines social equality, and equality suppresses liberty – for how else could it be attained? Fraternity, meanwhile, is of entirely different stock; in this instance it is merely a catchy addition to the slogan. True fraternity is achieved by means not social, but spiritual. Furthermore, the ominous words "or death!" were added to the threefold slogan, thereby effectively destroying its meaning.”

In those fateful days in July 1789 a revolution started, with repercussions still felt today. It ate her own children, and still raises new offspring, as perfidious as the original. The above slogan is the guideline.

They preached equality, liberty and fraternity. Everyone knows this slogan, and who could be against it? We all want liberty, Americans can definitely relate there! And equality? Sounds great, and it is enshrined that we are all equal before the law. Fair is fair, right? And brotherhood? Perhaps a bit utopian, dreamy, but why not, if we can make that a reality? But most people forget the second part of this slogan: “or death!”.

As Solzhenitsyn remarked in his speech, this second part effectively destroys the meaning of the preceding 3 words.

He also made the astute observation that the first part, even if looked at by itself, is undermined by an inherent contradiction: liberty and equality can never be obtained at the same time.

In the past century, we see how ‘liberty’ got free reign, in political matters but also in personal issues and matters of morality.

We must be free. Free to do whatever we wish, free of oppressors, free of the institution of the church, free of any and all absolutes, free in our experience of our sexuality, etc.

However, we now see how the second part is being implemented: ‘equality’.

Once the hierarchy has been abolished, the support and the light the church offers has been cut off, and man is turned back on itself in an individualistic freedom run wild, and one no longer has any defense against the next step, which devours the ‘liberty’, gained at such great cost.

Now we see it replaced with a coercion that is being imposed: ‘equality’.

These steps can be seen simultaneous, but show in my opinion a clear inherent progression.

In our recent history, equality between man and woman was a first shot, antiracism a second volley, equality for gays a third. All this under the common denominator of ‘equality’. The arrest by the American Supreme Court in the case Obergefell v. Hodges forms a recent climax.

G.K. Chesterton wrote in ‘The Superstition of Divorce’ that "This triangle of truisms, of father, mother and child, cannot be destroyed; it can only destroy those civilizations which disregard it."

This uncovers the target: the destruction of our civilization.

When you see some of the reactions after the Obergefell arrest – despite the well-meaning promises and sworn assurances that the only goal was ‘love’ and that none of this was aimed at any religion, definitely not at the Catholic Church in particular – you can clearly see this was no coincidence. A few days after the arrest, Mark Oppenheimer wrote in ‘Time’ that, in the wake of that arrest, it now really was time to simply completely take away the tax-free status of organizations who went against the established public discourse (and for instance do not accept gay marriage) or to greatly reduce that status.

For many churches and parishes, this comes down to forced closure.

We see how our living of our faith, down to charity and other expressions thereof (!!), are coming under downright attack, because we do not want to conform to the ruling morality and way of thinking.

You can clearly see how this ‘or death’ is still very much alive, perhaps not as drastic as the guillotine, but in practicality nonetheless the same:

Professional expulsion (the CEO of Mozilla, Brendan Eich, lost his job after it came to light that several years prior he had supported a proposal not to legalize gay marriage – at a time this was also the stated opinion of then Senator B. Obama),

Forced closure (several bakeries, catholic orphanages/adoption centers that did not accept gay couples as suitable adoptive families, etc.),

Ostracism (see how e.g. YouTube and Facebook react to any dissonant post!)…

Opposition is not tolerated, not even quietly harboring an opposing opinion.

This brings us to the third segment of that slogan: ‘fraternity’.

As Solzhenitsyn keenly observed, this segment is of a completely different stock, and true fraternity can only be attained on a spiritual level. After abolishing church and hierarchy in name of ‘freedom’, after taking away personal freedom in name of ‘equality’, the next step is ‘fraternity’: it no longer concerns what we do, but what we think, believe, feel…

It no longer suffices to treat gay people with respect, one also needs to agree with them.

Case in point is the story of that jeweler in Mount Pearl, Canada, who agreed to make wedding rings for this lesbian couple. Despite his openness to accept this order, he mercilessly came under fire, because he had in his business a poster with the words “The Sanctity of Marriage IS UNDER ATTACK; Help Keep Marriage Between Man & Woman”.

And much closer home: which Christian hasn’t experienced the instant accusation of ‘bigot’ when just verbally stating not to accept gay marriage, regardless of how they actually treat people?

Still, Solzhenitsyn was wrong to see ‘fraternity’ merely as a catchy addition to the slogan. It fits in the series, and gives expression to a program, the program of the revolution. It is the third part of a strategy that aims to subdue, after our freedom and our identity, now our faith and our opinions.

All this creates dangerous precedents. We allow that our cultural movers and shakers undermine power and authority and promote instead of an organic society a form of hyper-individualism, we allow that our governments jump into this fray, and imposes ‘equality’ in law. Silence is violence, it is not enough to submit, one must ‘agree’.

And we now also see how our opinion and our faith increasingly become subjected to the legislator, in name of ‘fraternity’.

In certain circles, being Christian is already equated to hate, racism, sexism, you know the litany… It becomes less and less unthinkable that this stance will find its way to the legislator. In name of fostering fraternity, of course!

Freedom, equality, fraternity. OR DEATH!

That is the bitter fruit of the revolution, to this day diligently working to destroy all we hold as good and sacred.

In a brilliant post on X by Devon Eriksen in honor of Peanut the Squirrel (for full text, see here), he explained the same idea and difference, but as a masterful rant, focusing on government versus individual. I normally don’t post such long quotes, but I could not destroy the unity of thought and the poetic conciseness of Eriksen’s rant. As a God-sent, this was published as I was researching and writing this very article. Read, and enjoy.

Because the real reason, the real reason we have silly agencies, and silly laws, and silly bureaucracy, is that if governments confined themselves to doing what was needful, they wouldn't have much to do, and then people would start asking uncomfortable questions, like where exactly that full third of every paycheck is going. So you have a bunch of agencies knocking about looking for things to do. To justify their jobs, and their budgets. And what they end up doing is ... meddling. They have a bias towards action, because inaction doesn't give them power or money. And they have a bias towards NO, because YES doesn't give them power or money. Can I launch a rocket? NO, it might upset a seal. Or hit a shark on the way down. Can I paint my house purple? NO, it might affect other people's property values. Can I create a bank account under my authorial pseudonym? NO, you might use it to evade taxes. Can I care for an abandoned baby squirrel? NO, it might have rabies. And the reasons are always nothing more than thin coat of excuse, painted over the desire for more control. When you have enough government agencies regulating aspects of life, you are only allowed to do what is regular. What everyone else does. This is insufferable, of course, and Patrick Henry would have been stacking bodies by now. So should we. But it gets worse. It's not just high-handed. It's not just dystopian. It's not just tyrannical. It's not just miserable and petty and small-minded. It's civilization-destroying. Why? Because civilization and technological progress are a very specialized things, requiring a unique set of conditions. This is why most societies, throughout history, haven't had any progress. They've just spent generation after generation whacking at the dirt with a stick to grow taro root. Civilizational progress, that rare jewel that only a few societies have achieved, depends upon a whole bunch of factors adding up to an environment where trying new things is easy and frictionless. New things. Novel things. Innovative things. Things that haven't been tried before. Things that aren't normal. Things that aren't regular. Things that you can't do when everything is made regular. Things you can't do when everything is regulated. It's not regular to keep a pet squirrel. It's also not regular to shine high-frequency radiation through people and take pictures with it. Or to put up metal rods to attract lightning and see what you can do with it. Or to treat diseases with bread mold. Or to attach kite stuff to a bicycle and try to fly. Every innovation that separates us from famine, poverty, disease, and squalor started out as an abnormal behavior that made other people uncomfortable. This is why liberty leads to technology, to wealth, to civilization, to quality of life, to... everything. And this is why bureaucracy takes it all away.

Where one side chooses the government, the collective, to impose equality, the other side chooses the individual, for whom they want freedom.

This brings me to my main point, which you, the reader, will now be fully equipped to better grasp in its fine nuances.

DEI.



Diversity. Equity. Inclusion.



It is not a new idea, or a new set of values. It is the OLD one, of the blood-drenched French revolutionaries.

Diversity and equity are polar opposites, mutually exclusive. If you want a diverse team, where each can bring their own unique perspectives and traditions and wealth of ideas/experiences, you are admitting that there is no equality, no equity: in that diverse team, the act of adding such diverse members is NOT to make each ‘equal’ or to exact ‘fairness’, but to have each bring their own uniqueness to the table, to complement each other. In a team where equity is the foundation, any expression of unique identity is problematic, depending on where you are ranked on the intersectionality scale. You might add a white male to make a team more diverse, but you won’t add a white male to make a team more equitable...

Diversity corresponds to liberty. It flows from liberty, by necessity. Leaving people free will lead to them diversifying their expressions, their languages, their cultures, their habits. It does make for a rich society, or at least for a rich world. It has to be noted that a single person cannot be diverse, either: one is either male, or female. White, brown, black, yellow, or red. This culture, or that culture. One cannot be all of those categories, and thus, ‘diverse’. One is oneself, and with that his/her own identity, background, culture, lived experiences they bring with them. Unique. An individual. That a single person cannot attain the first part of DEI is telling: it is about the COLLECTIVE, the state, the overarching group! DEI cares not about individuals.



Next is equity. Not ‘equality’ anymore, as that became too problematic to maintain. There are clear differences between groups of people, and the push for ‘equality’ seemed to imply a ‘sameness’ that could not be matched with reality. However much you talk about equality, when you see Lia Thomas in his bathing suit next to actual female swimmers in their bathing suits, our eyes don’t lie, and the square shoulders, hips, flat chest and bulging package between the legs make it very clear: one is not like the others.

So, equity: it is an action word, “The quality of being equal or fair; fairness, impartiality; even-handed dealing”. It is the process through which ‘equality’ can be attained. But as Mr. Eriksen pointed out in his text, you cannot legislate a group into diversity, it is much easier to write standards and demand conformity. Which leads, inevitably, to the lowest common denominator. Not particularly enriching, such method, on the contrary. It allows for control. It allows for interchangeable humans, for efficiency’s sake, of course, and for cost cutting, and reasonable reasons, but the fact remains: it devalues. If we are all ‘equal’, and brought to the least common denominator, there is nothing special I bring. Anything special I bring becomes a threat to the equity and equality. Do like the others, don’t stand out.

Just look at the old Soviet cinderblock apartment buildings. (For the workers, of course, the party leaders had their own lavish houses and villas). One size fits all.

Equity corresponds to equality in the old slogan. It is the workaround to achieve the same goal. It is a euphemism to hide the same old reality. ‘Oh, but equity means more than just equality!’ They then proceed to explain something along the lines of this image:

Yes. But it still only replaces one level of ‘equality’ with another. Instead of equality of means, equality of outcome. And life seldom is this simple, where it is only about ‘boxes’ and ramps that ‘the government’ can supply and regulate, of course only to ensure ‘equity’.

Lastly, there is ‘inclusion’. Inclusion is more than simply the act of ‘allowing someone into your group’. It is about something on a much deeper level. A report on inclusion explained it like this: “Why is inclusion important? Inclusion builds a sense of belonging. Accepting and embracing each employee's differences and individuality creates a sense of belonging. From this point of view, inclusion and belonging are really the same thing. Inclusion in the DEI context means including people regardless of differences.” No, it is not about ‘including people regardless of differences, is it the demand to ‘accept and embrace’ those differences, as well! Don’t just ‘accept’ that there is a transgender coworker on your team, CELEBRATE their diversity and identity! Otherwise, they won’t feel like they belong!

It corresponds, of course to ‘fraternity’. You include brothers, or sisters. Inclusion is the same idea that was promoted several centuries ago by ‘fraternity’. It is an internal demand, to agree, to accept, to go along, not just in action and word, but in thought and feeling. It is the ultimate intrusion, imposing the ultimate control.



Liberty, equality, fraternity. Or DEATH.

Diversity, equity, inclusion. Or CANCELLATION.



Words changed. Softened into sharper euphemisms that are hard to disagree with. But with the same inherent contradiction as of old, and with the exact same threat, even if not said out loud. But look around, and it is clearly there. Try to disagree, and you’ll immediately see. Even J.K. Rowling, a staunch and celebrated feminist and gay right supporting progressive author of Harry Potter fame, got immediately canceled and denounced when she stated she did not agree with the Transgender push. Book burnings came back, not by backwater conservative bigots, but by the new, well-meaning and smart elites, who ruled that Rowling was persona non grata, despite her perfect accomplishments on feminism and gay rights. She broke unity. People no longer feel included, because of her hateful statements towards transgenders. Cancel her! Burn her books! (Burn her! Not far-fetched and even sad and dark reality, if you read some of the death and rape threats leveled at her by former fans...)

DEI is old wine in new skins.

Some rough edges worked out, a new PR team, but the same hatred and violence and blind desire to control right behind the surface.



DEI has to be resisted, for any society to survive as a free society.



Don’t be fooled, recognize the long history in which DEI is just the latest emanation. Don’t be intimidated when people call you out on ‘resisting the revolution’. No, you are simply choosing a better revolution, one that places liberty first, not equality. One that places the individual first, with proper recognition of the state, instead of the state first, with the individual as an afterthought or tool.

Work towards true liberty.

Resist oppression.



All is well.







If you enjoyed this read and essay, share it with friends and family, or on any social media you’re on!