

Tomorrow, July 4th 2026, this page becomes the front door to a series I’ve been building for months. Today it’s just the foundation, a place to get oriented before the articles start landing, and a place to come back to as they do.

The question “is America a Christian nation” has become a Rorschach test: people don’t so much answer it as project onto it, and both sides usually reach for the same handful of trump-card facts (a treaty clause here, a founder’s letter there) as if a single data point could settle a civilizational question. It can’t. That’s not a dodge, but the actual argument of this series.

This isn’t a “yes” or “no” project. It’s an attempt to ask a better question: not did Christians found this country (trivially true and beside the point) or does the Constitution invoke Christ (trivially false and also beside the point), but where does a people’s moral and spiritual life actually reside, and what does the structure of the American founding tell us about that. It is a story about society before state, and about the giver of rights. That’s the thread running underneath everything below.

What’s here, and what’s coming

This list will fill in as articles get published – keep checking back!



Published

Coming

· What Goes Without Saying. Why the most foundational things about how we live together are exactly the ones we’ve stopped being able to feel, and what it takes to name them again before they’re surrendered without a fight.

· What the Arguments Against a Christian Nation Miss. The same interpretive move gets rewarded when it supports one conclusion and punished when it supports the other. A look at how both sides of this debate treat their favorite founding-document trump cards - and what a method has to do to discipline your own side too, not just the other one.

· A close read of one of the internet’s favorite “Christian nation” books. I don’t think its author is wrong to want Christian statesmen but the road he takes to get there has some load-bearing joints that don’t hold. Coming soon.

· Danbury. The most quoted phrase in this whole debate - “a wall of separation between church and state” - comes from a private letter to a Baptist congregation, not a founding document. What Jefferson was actually answering, and what he wasn’t, changes what the line can carry.

· Tripoli. One clause in a single treaty, endlessly deployed as if it settles the case. It has a context, a likely author, and a fate: the successor treaty, signed once American leverage grew, quietly dropped it.

· Briefing for Public Leaders. A one-page frame and a set of lines for anyone who already argues from this inheritance but has never had to name it out loud.

· Press Sheet. The pamphlet in press-ready form: the core claim, the seven-point foundation, and the key lines, for anyone covering the story.

An open invitation

If any of this strengthens or sharpens something you’ve already worked out - or pushes back constructively on a premise here with something more than just a takedown - I’d like to hear it. I’m especially interested in:

Essays that deepen or extend an argument already running in the series, rather than restate it

Good-faith counters that build a positive case rather than just clear rubble - corrections, refinements, “here’s what you’re missing” pieces welcome (keep in mind that this is an unfinished project at this date, that more is coming)

New threads that flow from the same premises but go somewhere I haven’t yet explored

This isn’t an open submission queue. I’m editing this as a single argument, not a link dump, so inclusion is at my discretion. But this is not mine to carry alone. If the inheritance is real, it belongs to all who received it, and all who still care enough to understand, defend, and pass it on. So if you think you’ve got something that belongs here, reply to this post or reach out directly and pitch it in a paragraph.

Follow along

Subscribe below to get each piece as it lands, starting tomorrow. When an article resonates, feel free to share that article - each one carries its own line back to this hub, so a reader who arrives mid-argument can always find their way to the foundation:

This article is part of The Inheritance Papers, a collection of articles exploring why the US was founded as a Christian nation, and what that looks like 250 years later.

Keep checking for more articles and updates!









© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

All rights reserved.