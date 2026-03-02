This is part 2 of a diptych on judgment.

Part 1 established this:

Formation produces judgment. Judgment produces fluency. Fluency becomes the legible token of judgment. Judgment atrophies from disuse as fluency becomes the thing rewarded. Fluency is then produced without judgment at all. Fact-checkers emerge to compensate, but they are themselves judged by fluency and credentialing, which are now detached from judgment. So fact-checking becomes a fluency-wrapped token that substitutes for the judgment it was meant to restore. And AI, deployed as fact-checker and arbiter, is the terminal form of that substitution: a system of perfect fluency with no judgment whatsoever, used to adjudicate disputes about reality, by people who can no longer tell the difference.



_______________________________________________________________

In part 1 we saw how Professor Higgins attempted to make the street rat Eliza Doolittle into a high society Lady, simply by polishing her language, and by having her mirror polite talk. Fluency in speech, and mirroring formation (one cannot compress years of study and practice into a mere 6 months, after all), which Higgins sees as sufficient, treating the tokens as replacement for the formation itself. We went over how gradual substitutions, that make sense at each intermediate level, compound into a loss of formation, of judgment, and even of reality itself, where AI is merely an accelerator and mirror of these deeply human tendencies.

Part 1 ended on a hopeful and confident note: there is a way out!

Eliza is the heroine here. The movie changed the ending of Shaw’s play, after all. Instead of Eliza running back to an insufferable Higgins (”Eliza, where the devil are my slippers?”, when she comes back to his house), Shaw explicitly wrote in an addendum that he sees Eliza marrying Freddy, the young scion who was so impressed by Eliza’s well-polished and fluent gutter talk at the Ascott Races. Higgins remains the joke of the satire, and he remains utterly incapable of self-awareness, as is made clear throughout the movie (and play). Which is an important observation for us: self-awareness erodes once you outsource judgment and rely instead on tokens. Which makes perfect sense.

Eliza’s refusal to return to Higgins, in a romantic solution too easy and ready-made, is her final rebellion. She refuses to be merely Higgins’ creation, and insists on being seen as a person rather than a demonstration. She reclaims judgment, through an inner Reconquista of who she is and what she values. She refuses to be a token of someone else’s excellence. She insists on being a knower, not a node.

As Shaw wrote in the prose sequel to his Pygmalion: “The rest of the story need not be shown in action, and indeed, would hardly need telling if our imaginations were not so enfeebled by their lazy dependence on the ready-makes and reach-me-downs of the ragshop in which Romance keeps its stock of “happy endings” to misfit all stories.”

Notice the phrases that reach out to the framework presented in this article series. Shaw laments how imaginations have become ‘so enfeebled by their lazy dependence on the ready-makes’. This is substitution, in a different context. People, when offered a ready-made solution that is recognizable and desirable, will stop doing the work of careful reading and mental effort to imagine their own ended, but will externalize that, enfeebling their own capacity to imagine.

Naming the condition before naming the cure

The problem we face is not an AI problem, a political problem, or an academic problem. Those are simply consequences or mirrors, that show us something deeper that is amiss. We are facing a formation problem. The more of our faculties that we externalize and outsource to tools, however helpful, or to others, however convenient, only leads to a weakened self that is more and more incapable of judgment, of recognizing excellence, and of seeing reality. That is the shared root issue. Once you abdicate judgment, proxies take over, and reality becomes optional, with excellence unrecognizable beneath a growing distrust. Any solution to this problem that does not require reclaiming and rebuilding our own judgment introduces another proxy, by definition so.

This needs to be seen and accepted, before it can be fixed. For this fix is one no one else but each of us individually can administer to himself or herself. Just as an athlete cannot escape the discipline of their training and diet regimens, we cannot escape the discipline of our minds and cognitive faculties if we want to excel and remain capable of recognizing excellence.

What is needed as the solution, then, is what I propose as the ‘Inner Reconquista’. We need to reclaim lost territory, lost faculties, lost reflexes and insight. Instead of relying on the GPS system blindly, unaware of your position or orientation, look at a map, and try to find the markers that tell you where you are and where you should go. Instead of accepting a world where meaning is collapsed into a binary between referent and reference, insist on a richer and broader world, where universals have a place and add not just meaning, but necessary nuance and layered depth. Instead of slavishly following rubrics no one understands, insist not just on judging but on being accountable for your own judgments.

So what do we need to reclaim?

* Judgment from substitution.

Be aware of the places where we need to make judgment calls. Own them, and be responsible for them. Do not let others, definitely not tools, decide for you. Read the article, don’t trust a random summary that has no idea what you were looking for in the first place, and thus cannot summarize according to what you need. That is a judgment call that should not be outsourced.

* Excellence from tokenization

Don’t let the outward tokens of mastery and formation take the place of such mastery and formation itself, making it impossible to recognize actual excellence when you meet it. Read the book, not just the summary that gives you the talking points as ‘tokens’ for ‘I read this book’. Talk with the person who actually made or did the thing, and not just second-hand sources, even if they are ‘esteemed commentators’. The maker knows things the commentator does not, and cannot, regardless of whose credentials are more impressive. When you find someone whose knowledge has the texture of hard-won contact with reality, trust that over the fluency of someone who has only ever described it. That way you can encounter excellence and brilliance, unfiltered. No summary or commentary can ever convey the profound encounter with true excellence the actual work offers those who have put in the work of reading it or meeting it.

* Perception from narrative capture

Make sure that you remain aware of narratives offered to you. Notice the shift, when you start to respond to a story about a thing, rather than to the thing itself. Do we talk about the story about ICE, or about ICE itself, or on immigration laws? The difference is non-trivial. If we keep talking about the story about things, we risk losing sight of the reality behind the things, instead accepting whatever framing the story offers. Slow down enough to ask: what am I actually looking at, before anyone told me what to see or think about this?

* Agency from delegation

Take charge of your own life and decisions, as much as possible. Notice how many decisions you have quietly handed over to systems, algorithms, institutions,... Your news feed selects and decides what is important and which stories you will see. Your GPS decides your route. Your HR department decides what is fair. Now, this does NOT mean to scrap all that, completely. There IS good use for a news feed, GPS, HR departments (well, about that last one...). But reclaiming agency doesn’t mean rejecting tools: it means remaining the one who decides when and how to use them, rather than the one who is used by them. It means at least periodically doing the work yourself, to remain grounded and practiced on what is going on behind the interfaces, keeping the skills fresh and internalized.

* Reality from optionality

Look for the signs of where reality pushes back. Contradictions, internal consistency, first principles. This can be done on high philosophical level, but also on the level of noticing a sourdough that didn’t rise (why was that?), a conversation that went wrong despite good intentions (can I remain self-aware of my own part, while also see from the view of the other?), a physical skill that humbles you (test your own limits, and see what you can and cannot do, and why). They offer moments of resistance that are not setbacks to optimized away, in the form of realities refusing to be optional. They are the most honest feedback available. Seek them out, sit with them, and resist the urge to immediately apply a tool for easy and quick resolution. Find the problem. Find the solution. Understand why the solution worked (or only half, or perhaps not at all).

The friction is telling you something true that no proxy will ever tell you, and will form you for the next time friction arrives. Which it will. As a good friend remarked astutely: ‘AI is rarely surprising, but life is frequently so.’ Both friction and surprise are key markers, where friction (and pain) is reality pushing back, and surprise is reality exceeding our model of it. Together they form a complete picture of what genuine contact with reality feels like, as opposed to proxy-mediated comfort and convenience.

Those points to reclaim are not abstract virtues, but faculties that can be reclaimed and rebuilt. However painful a misunderstood conversation is, it teaches us about our own shortcomings (was I really as clear as I thought I was) as about the other (can I see not just the negative version of what they did and didn’t do right, but can I also see the charitable version?

Gnōthi seauton: the starting point

The maxim ‘know yourself’ was never about introspective vibes. It was about orientation: knowing what kind of being you are, what faculties you possess, where they fail, and what they require to function well. It sounds like a truism, but it is so easily forgotten or handed over through many small incremental and accumulating decisions that give away small moments of the exercise of our faculties in favor of a convenient tool. Each time that happens, we rely more and more on those external tools or people/institutions. As a result, we forget ourselves, and we ignore just how much we can do, and how well.

We lose a lot by allowing tools and procedures of convenience take over tasks that are important to us. Not just because of the output or result, but because the process of reaching that result was just as important, or even more so. No one would dare calling the act of renting a helicopter and being dropped off at the top of a high mountain as ‘I climbed that mountain’. Yet the result is the same: you reached the summit. In this version, you used the most efficient way to reach that goal, that was the least taxing to your body. Win-win, right? Having AI write a paper, or outsourcing decisions to a rubric, or using a 3D guided cutter to make a statue, all help to reach the required goal or output very fast and very efficiently. Yet in the process we fail to train our body, our eyes, our mind. We don’t encounter the problems along the way that would make us stronger, or that would spur us on to find better or new solutions. We lose so much, while the only thing we gained was convenience and speed.

Even on a higher level this is very important. A society that does not know how judgment works cannot govern itself but can only administer narratives. It can offer justifications, which will always be hidden or presented in ‘stories’, not necessarily in reality. There is no accountability, either, without judgment. People will instead point to the need for more or better laws, for more funding, for this or for that, and never introspect and point at a failing law, a missing law, or an unintended consequence, take responsibility, and fix that. “I misjudged this topic. Here is how I will fix this.” Without that first step, the second becomes pointless and frankly impossible.

As the Greeks knew, knowing yourself is only the beginning, not the destination. It is not about ourselves, in this modern view, but about ourselves in relation to other selves and the reality surrounding us. Without knowing yourself, you cannot fully know others or the world around you. It throws a huge wrench into that endeavor, potentially reframing and limiting your capacity to see reality. It is that fundamental, but so easily missed.

Why it must be personal, and costly

Every attempt to fix this institutionally will miss the point, by offering yet another token as a temporary patch. Now, institutions can be reformed to help individuals fix this, but that is a whole different point then. This fix is personal because it is a restoration of our own judgment and agency, through a more conscious formation. Not skipping steps, not taking shortcuts, not chasing ease, comfort and speed over the blood, sweat, and tears that any mastery requires as pay.

Education can focus on teaching differently, in a way that helps students develop a disciplined approach that trains their mental muscles. It can shift focus on teaching principles, not procedures, thus forcing students to apply those principles to different and changing contexts, instead of hiding behind an inflexible procedure. It could minimize scaffolding over time, to help wean the student away from external guidance, step by step, as they grow. This will provide confidence, while still exposing the students to the risk of falling as consequence of missing something or doing something wrong. Proper education should also test with novel scenarios, and not just recall or familiar application. Challenge with new examples, different scenarios. Train imagination, and the ability to think of others, not just the self. Let them wrestle with something they haven’t seen before, to see if they can figure out how to apply the learned lesson to real life, which surely will offer a lot more than the examples school can give. And finally, it should prioritize generative tasks. Let students create solutions and work, not just recognize them, passively. Passive recognition is too easy, and gives a false sense of mastery. The drive to multiple choice answers should be done away with, in this light.

Yes, this will come with a cost. It will cost time and effort. There are no quick fixes for formation and learning. Repetition, practice, failure and trouble-shooting, and increased responsibility and accountability are the bedrock of learning. Again, no one in their right frame of mind would seriously contend that creating an AI driven exoskeleton is the answer for triathletes. Yes, it would be faster, easier, and more accurate, but it would not train the actual person to perform the different disciplines of the sport. Yet for some reason, in other contexts, we do exactly that. Let the AI write the paper. Let the tool do the work for me. For already formed people, this is not an issue, but can be a huge help and time-saver. But for a student, still forming the right habits and experience needed to master their skills?

This inner Reconquista is costly because it demands us to give up our comfort. Using tokens and proxies is comfortable, using our own judgment requires us to take a position, be visible, and be accountable. It demands us to rethink our tribal belonging. Can we think and act freely, or will we suspend judgment in order to preserve tribal alignment? Again, it should be clear that I am not talking about ‘countering AI’, but about reclaiming our humanity, even if the example of AI has accelerated our confrontation with our own shortcomings or the price for the shortcuts we have been taking.

History shows the way

I would be remiss if I did not mention Christianity. The Christian tradition is where the West stored its deepest institutional memory of why formation matters, and what happens when it is skipped. This does not mean we need to return to Christianity, per se (that is a different conversation, after all), but we should heed this lesson, as bare minimum.

Within the Western world, Christianity laid a lot of firm foundations. One was education. Cathedral school, classical curriculum, the examined life, it all points to a strong emphasis on the value of forming not just the soul but also the mind. On top of that, the view of a finished and good creation, made by a God of order, over which we humans are placed as stewards led the Christian West to view the world as finished, knowable, and ruled by laws, and as something under our care and responsibility. This is often overlooked, but this is the firm foundation for science to not only by possible, but intelligible.

Views on natural law and the command to not only love God with all our heart, strength, soul, but also mind, and, let’s not forget, in the same breath to love our neighbor (as ourselves! Another throwback to gnothi seauton!), similarly gave us, humans, a grave responsibility, not just to the creation of which we were stewards, but to those around us and to ourselves. It was believed that human beings were the kind of creatures who require deliberate formation to function well. This belief had an undeniable theological root. Once cut, the institutions hollowed out, and the purpose of formation was shifted towards ‘production’, output and profitability. This hollowing out followed exactly the path described in part one.

There one other interesting point to highlight. In Christian theology, Christ is depicted as the ultimate judge. The Nicene Creed professes that ‘we believe in Jesus Christ... who will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead.’ This view of Christ as the Last Judge means the end of all tokenization. At that Last Judgment, there will be no credentials, no citations, no tribal alignment, no performative sincerity. Only what is, measured against what ought to be, seen without distortion. Pure intellectus: seeing what is, but here perfectly, without any distortion, not as the suspension of human judgment, but as its completion. Whether or not you subscribe to Christian theology, this point stands: any civilization who believed in such a judgment would take formation seriously in ways that a civilization without that belief demonstrably does not.

The loss of formation part 1 described and the loss of this theological anthropology that justified such formation are not coincidental. They are the same event, seen from two different angles. We start to see the result of this loss of formation, and we start to see the different ways that loss expresses itself and the various consequences that follow from such a loss. Realizing that this leads to a loss of judgment, now externalized and outsourced, implies a loss of agency and responsibility, and thus of freedom, on a very fundamental level. The loss of ability to perceive excellence, and the coupled loss of reality as a fixed benchmark, complete the risk profile. Even if one is not Christian, is such a consequence acceptable, in order to keep rejecting the need for proper formation?

The Inner Reconquista this article calls for, understood deeply, is preparation for that final judgment: the slow retraining of the human being to see without distortion, to judge without delegation, to stand in reality without the comfort of substitution, and to bear responsibility for that. Even without a belief in the final judgment, the benefits of such a stance are clear. The Inner Reconquista is not about purifying emotion or intensifying belief, or even about proselytizing into a belief. It’s about reclaiming the authority of rightly ordered reason, conscience, and perception. In short, it’s about restoring the human being as a knower rather than a node.

The outer consequence

This is important, as well. I kept talking about the loss of judgment, and how it needs to be reclaimed. In the view proposed here, judgment is not some kind of general virtue or moral posture. It goes much deeper than that. Judgment is the moment of assent or refusal in contact with reality as it is, under conditions of uncertainty, risk, and accountability. It is often pre-cognitive and pre-rational. Reason can help and support judgment, but is not a prerequisite for it.

Once so understood, the inner Reconquista aimed at reclaim this judgment is not about virtue signaling or some quiet elitism, but a return to a fuller and accountable life. We keep talking about ‘agentic AI’ and ‘agents’, but forget that we too need to remain fully as ‘agents’. Acting in full (self and other-oriented) awareness, standing firmly within reality, ready to act, taking on the responsibility of the risk each act takes. Any outsourcing of that takes away agency, and takes away part of our humanity and dignity. Think about it: what do we call someone who acts without agency, or without responsibility? Animals, psychopaths, slaves, servants, sheep,... are words that come to mind, then. I don’t know about you, but I rather take the harder path of formation and responsibility than give that up and outsource it in return for convenience, and end up losing my own agency, and thus my own dignity and freedom.

Once people reclaim judgment, perception, and orientation, the external world cannot remain unchanged. Systems built on substitution, narrative insulation, and tokenized authority only function as long as enough people suspend judgment and remain like sheep, following the judgment of machines or institutions, losing the capacity to see excellence and reality itself in the process. The end of that path is the tokenization of human beings themselves. Reclaiming judgment is the most foundational counter to prevent that.

The quiet individual who decides to judge again is more destabilizing to proxy-based order than any movement, not by force, but by consequence. It will start reshaping the landscape of the world we inhabit, through the singular act of reclaiming judgment for ourselves. Not as a movement or program, as this cannot be forced onto others, but as the decision, each for ourselves, to stand in reality, perceive excellence, and strive for it in full accountability for each action we take on that path.

Freedom begins with the recovery of judgment.

Too many think of freedom as the absence of obligations, being free from oppression, tyranny, from others telling them what to do or what not to do. “Nobody gets to tell me what to do/think/say, I am FREE!’ We’ve all heard it, we might have even thought it or said it at some point ourselves.

It is rooted in a very strong individualism. The core actor is seen as the individual, and this is made absolute.

There are many ways to approach this topic, and many ways to dissect, define and view it, I am well aware. I am not about to give an exhaustive and in-depth review on ‘freedom’.

But here is the angle I want to present, for your consideration:

Imagine being placed in a grass plain, flat, and stretching out as far as the eye can see. You could walk in any given direction for days, weeks, years, and not reach the end of it. Here, it is said, you are free to go where you want! Is that really freedom? I argue it isn’t, as it does not matter what you do, or even if you stay where you are.

Now imagine that the people who placed you there, also placed a fence, and said: do not cross this fence. Many would think that this is the beginning of a loss of freedom, but I would argue that it is the beginning of freedom!

For now your hitherto aimless and undefined wandering about becomes focused. Will you stay well clear of the fence? Will you remain close to it, as sailors of old did to the coast as a point of reference? Or will you flirt with the prohibition, sitting on the fence? Dangling your feet on the other side, while remaining in? Or step over? Really cross it and go far into the forbidden territory?

NOW you have options, and NOW you are free!

This might be a perplexing, and even shocking thought to some. But think of it: the opposite of love is not hatred, either, but indifference. Similarly, the opposite of freedom is not ‘having rules/limitations’, but having no rules at all. Or, think of it, the opposite of freedom is not ‘the Ten Commandments’, but ‘Do what thou wilt’.

An interesting though experiment, isn’t it? The main flaw is that we are not insular beings, disconnected from others. It isn’t just you on that plain, but several billion other people, as well, in various degrees of familiarity and closeness. The main guiding principle has been ‘your rights end where those of others begin’, which can be cast as ‘my freedoms end, where those of others begin’. A deeper, wiser take would be the golden rule: ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”.

So, freedom cannot be taken in an absolute form, or, more precise, an absolute individualism cannot be used as the foundation to apply freedom to. For starters, because absolute individualism is not tenable, and second, because such ‘freedom’ rejects any limitation at the preference of each individual, regardless of the freedoms and rights of others.

Lastly, as a thought exercise, to prove my earlier points: If I am correct that true freedom is not wholly measured by the individual, nor by the whole of society, and if I am correct when I claimed that the opposite of freedom is not ‘having rules/limitations’, but having no rules at all, it should be possible to be free in prison.



Did I just lose my mind?



No, not really. We all have read the stories of prisoners, who defied their tormentors, simply by remaining free, despite the external limitations placed upon them. They realized, that since the opposite of freedom is not ‘having rules/limitations’, the actions of their captors, while restricting their temporal freedoms, did not alter their actual freedom. And their captors knew it, and it enraged them to no end, drove them mad, for they could not reach their captives, who proved them powerless.

Such a freedom brings hope. Such a freedom is the ultimate defiance and rebellion. As Albert Camus famously wrote: “The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.”

Such a freedom cannot but ultimately prevail.

A great example is that of the Jewish musician, Schächter, a brilliant Czech conductor, who was held in the Theresienstadt concentration camp. Deprived of so much freedom, he banded together with a group of fellow prisoners, and he taught them how to sing the Requiem, by Verdi. The Germans had allowed it, since it was not deemed ‘subversive’, and Verdi was Italian, not Jewish. Schächter brought in the score for the Requiem, and its beauty and complexity kept the prisoners’ minds focused on hope.

(A beautiful tribute to Schächter and his chorus was made, in the form of this documentary.)

They performed for their Nazi captors, even, and some of the survivors later said: “It was not entertainment, it was a fight for life.”



The text was sung in Latin, and the prisoners hoped the Germans wouldn’t understand the parts aimed against them:



A written book will be brought forth,

which contains everything

for which the world will be judged.

Therefore when the Judge takes His seat,

whatever is hidden will be revealed:

nothing shall remain unavenged.

There they sang, those Jews, deprived of so many freedoms, in mortal danger, shackled, shaven, hungry, worked to the bone, but still FREE.



As one of them, survivor Marianka May, later said in the film: “We proved beyond the shadow of any doubt that, yes, they have our bodies, yes, we have no more names – we have numbers. But they don’t have our souls, our minds, being. Also, it will not be taken away when we are shot.“



Or another survivor: “I don’t think the soul has to be nourished by anything but by heavenly music. The soul doesn’t need anything else.”



Such a freedom indeed cannot but ultimately prevail.

I will repeat it again:

Freedom begins with the recovery of judgment.

How do I deal with that fence? How do I maintain my ability to stand in reality, see excellence, and stay accountable, even if others capture my body? Each judgment paves the way for that, in true exercise of freedom. This is a call, not to march, but to see. Reclaim judgment, and reality, and freedom, will no longer be optional.

There is no program, no tools needed, and no institutional permission required. The first step is already available to anyone reading this sentence. Can I stand without proxies?

Higgins never got it. You can.







