ArnGrimR

ArnGrimR

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the PinkFlamingo
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The perfect timing of your article to the tragedy I’m experiencing this week feels like a a message from God, reminding me the “authority of person” lies with the individual. I should not burden myself with afterthoughts of what I might have done to stop my good friend from shooting herself in the head with a gun. But it will take time for my conscience self to believe this fully.

I saw her in distress two nights before; no make up or upgraded dress for an evening out with spouses. And I knew she had been suffering from hip pain, but to the extent of suicide, not so. I saw the pain in her face and offered my practice of asking God for relief when my pain gets severe, and I gave her flowers the next day to cheer her up.

I continue with thoughts that if only she had confided the extent of her misery to me, maybe I could have stopped the tragedy. But I am reminded by your article that “the person” is responsible to God and to themselves for their actions. “No other order can exercise on his behalf”.

Although taking one’s life is a mortal sin, God is a loving and forgiving God and I continue to pray for her soul, because she was a good person and a good friend. Her name was Jane.

Thanks.

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