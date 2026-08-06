This article is part of the Inheritance Papers.



It offers a framework that can be read as a general social anthropology. Its account of person, family, association, society, and state is available to reason and ordinary human experience, even to readers who do not accept Christianity’s supernatural claims through the Church. Yet the Church’s presence is not an ornamental addition. It prevents the whole architecture of belonging from collapsing into the temporal order. By locating man’s origin and final end beyond society and state, it anchors the dignity and rights of the person in something no human authority can bestow or withdraw. The other orders are therefore not built downward from political permission, but outward from the created dignity of persons who precede them.



Naming the problem

How often do debates and discussions on a wide range of topics escalate so quickly, without any clear way to an answer? Questions on the role of the state, on family, on education, on morality, on war, of the fairness of taxation even, will start passionate debates no one can solve in a way that satisfies both parties.

What if the solution is not at the level of the immediate question, but to stop and take a step back, looking for a wider view from above, where the relations between different elements that no one even suspected of being part of the question (and answer) can suddenly become clear? The world we inhabit is vastly complex, and we have done an amazing job dividing it in different levels, different disciplines, different ideologies, and different practices. At each pass, we go deeper and deeper, and add increasingly fine distinctions and nuances. But as a result, the wider relationships are lost. This way, functions that seem similar or analogous are being mistaken as transferable principles, when that often is not the case at all. Or put differently, similar function gets mistaken for identical authority, and analogy is converted into identity. It is a very tempting and at surface level very logical way of thinking, but it misses a deeper level, entirely.

As a stark example, people will claim ‘truth is truth!’, in an attempt to force a clear and obvious conclusion from one field onto another, transferred as a matter of scaling up or down. No, I am not advocating some new version of relativism, where truth can be stretched to mean anything, depending on who is talking or thinking about it. Not at all.

Take the claim “one should not lie”, for example. Clearly, very true. As a consequence: “liars should be punished...” That may seem to follow directly from the first claim, and within a family or school some form of correction or punishment may indeed be warranted or even necessary. But what if one were to push this to society at large, and demands government punishes liars who make false claims in media reports? Does the ‘truth’ of the initial claim simply transfer to that new level? Does it cease to be ‘true’ or become ‘less true’ simply because answering the same question within a family and within a state requires different approaches? I would emphatically argue it does not, and the truth still remains unchanged.

What we need, however, is a proper view of how our life is organized, how the relations between the different levels of belonging impact those answers. Good parts of what I am offering here are nothing new: elements such as the person, family, society, state,... are the building blocks, and we’ve long been aware. But on a deeper level: what are the functions of each, and how do they relate? What authority does each have? The views that answers those questions are very fundamental, and rarely discussed. At the same time, it influences everything. Take, for example, the typical way to visualize those building blocks:

There are many variations in this image, but notice what it already smuggles in: the smaller is fully encompassed in each larger circle. The circles get progressively larger, suggesting scale as a defining factor, and thus a deciding factor. It places all those elements on the same line, as a progression. Look at the above image again. Where does ‘church’ belong, or ‘faith’ as individual motivator? Many would argue that ‘political party’ (or let’s name this ‘state’) replaced ‘church’, and that this happened during the French Revolution, and that this was a very good thing. It also suggests, subtly but strongly, that the outermost ring has ‘supremacy’ or final guiding authority.

I could go on, but it should be clear how this apparently simple diagram isn’t simple, at all, but already represents a whole anthropology and worldview, guiding our thinking about these topics along very precise paths, without any discussion or argument as to why that is the correct way to go.

This image is rooted in a rather materialist view of reality and humanity. Within such a view (or anthropology), it offers a rather clean view of how to think about those different levels. But as this series of Inheritance Papers is arguing for Christian Nations, such image or wider framework will not do. It misses some very important insights that have real consequences.

Let’s rebuild our understanding of the elements to which we belong, and examine its relations, goals, and authority structures.

Orders of belonging

I would propose 6 ‘orders of belonging’. Not levels, implying hierarchy, but orders, implying related but independent realities. They are the following:

Person — The individual as a rational, moral agent: singular, irreducible, and the bearer of conscience, freedom, and responsibility that no other order can exercise on his behalf.

Family — The order of generation and formation: the bond, spousal and filial together, through which persons are brought into being and shaped before they are capable of choosing anything at all.

Association — Persons largely voluntarily organized for the pursuit of a particular good (such as a guild, a business, a union, a club, a school) ordinarily through meaningful consent and differentiated membership.

Society — The shared, inherited world a people inhabits in common: language, custom, memory, and expectation, sustaining a common life too large for any one family to carry alone.

State — The order charged with public justice and peace: the sole possessor of lawful civil coercive power, and the adjudicator of juridical conflicts between orders within its proper competence.

Church — The steward of revealed truth and communion across generations: teaching, sanctifying, and correcting through an authority received rather than self-generated, binding in matters of faith, worship, office, discipline, and communion, but unable to compel the inward act of faith.

The six orders form three analogical pairs: Person and Church, Family and Society, Association and State. Each pair shares a broad telos, pursued through two distinct modes. Participation is immediate and concrete: a person believing, a family forming its own children, members of an association pursuing a particular good. Stewardship is custodial and extended: an order guarding and administering a good across persons, households, or generations beyond the reach of direct participation.

Person participates in truth while Church stewards it; Family participates in inheritance while Society sustains it as a shared world; Association participates in particular common goods while State stewards the juridical conditions of justice and peace. Neither mode is higher, and the shared telos does not erase the distinct proper telos of either order.

Important to note:



Person as an order should not be read as a synonym for the ‘individual’ of liberal and contractarian thought, as an atom, self-sufficient, prior to and apart from relation, the basic unit of a rights-bearing marketplace. The person described here is singular, yes, and irreducible: no one else can believe, repent, or answer in his or her place. But he is not self-originating. He is received into a family before he can consent to anything, formed by bonds he did not choose, and his truth, even personally appropriated, is “received always for the upbuilding of the Body”, as a gift held, not a private possession. Where “individual” suggests a self complete in isolation, “Person” here names, from the outset, a self constituted through relation.

Society as an order should not be mistaken for its most visible artifacts: cuisine, dress, festival, dialect, the surface texture that tourists photograph and anthropologists catalogue. Those are real, but they are Society’s expressions, not its substance. What Society actually transmits, ambiently and without formal enforcement, is a shared horizon of meaning: what is honorable and what is shameful, what is owed and to whom, what a life well-lived looks like, what may be trusted and what may not. A people can change its cuisine, its fashion, even its language, and remain recognizably itself, but let its deeper sense of honor, obligation, and shared good erode, and no amount of intact costume or cookery will disguise that something has actually been lost.

The order of State should not be confused with the concept of country. Country, as the nation, the homeland, the land and people considered as a whole, is better understood as a formalized extension of Society: the inherited common world given territorial and often legal shape. State as an order, properly speaking, is narrower: it is the apparatus of public justice, law, and coercive authority that operates within and over a country, but is not identical with it, even if they often overlap cleanly. A country can persist, culturally and socially, through the collapse or replacement of a given state (through occupation, revolution, regime change, colonization) which is itself evidence that the two are really distinct entities, not synonyms.

State as an order should also be distinguished from government, which is the particular administration presently holding office. Governments change: elections, successions, even revolutions replace one set of office-holders with another. The State, properly speaking, is the underlying order of public justice, law, and coercive authority that persists through such changes, much as Country persists through changes of state. A government may fall while the State endures in reconstituted form; a state may fall while the Country endures as a people. Neither substitution is identity.

Nor should State as an order be judged by its outward machinery, as the particular form of government, the flags and offices, the administrative apparatus that shifts from monarchy to republic to whatever comes after. Beneath those changeable forms lies something State exists to secure and express: a foundational commitment to what justice requires, what peace demands, and what the political order owes those subject to it. A state can pass through revolution, reform, even conquest, and — if that deeper commitment survives — remain continuous with what came before in a way that mere continuity of office or flag could never guarantee. Conversely, the outward forms can remain untouched while the foundational commitment beneath them is hollowed out entirely. Which is the more dangerous case, and the harder one to see.

Church as an order should not be read as shorthand for any single denomination, nor as a synonym for religion in the broad sense of personal spiritual disposition. That latter belongs already to Person, through the individual’s freely made act of faith, which no institution can perform in his place. Church names something narrower and more structural: an order of received, transgenerational teaching authority, charged with guarding and administering revealed truth across time. A reader may belong to Person’s order of faith without yet granting Church’s claim to teach and correct — but the two are not the same question, and collapsing them either into “just religion” or into one communion’s exclusive property will obscure rather than clarify what is being proposed here.

Telos

Telos names the end or good toward which something is ordered. Each of the six orders possesses a proper telos, even where it shares a broader telos with its paired order. This is what individuates them. Without a distinct telos, the six orders would differ only by size or scale, reproducing the concentric-circle error this framework is meant to correct.

Telos also makes authority non-arbitrary. Authority arises from responsibility for a proper good and therefore extends only as far as that good requires. It likewise makes substitution diagnosable: State may resemble Church in teaching, or Association resemble Family in formation, but resemblance of function does not erase difference of telos. Telos is therefore not a descriptive addition to the framework. It is what makes each order distinct, its authority bounded, and its overreach identifiable.

Each order, therefore, has its own telos:

Person

Personal appropriation and embodiment of truth, in freely chosen faith and virtue.

The act of faith itself is unmediated — no other agent can believe or repent in his place

Formation of conscience through personal moral judgment

Growth in sanctity, ordered toward communion, not private achievement

Received always for the upbuilding of the Body — a gift held, not a private possession

Church

Guardianship and public administration of revealed truth across generations.

Preservation and faithful transmission of the deposit of faith

Authoritative public teaching and interpretation

Sacramental mediation, making truth communion rather than mere knowledge

Formation and correction touching standing within the whole body, not one soul alone

Family

Generation and intimate formation of persons within an inheritance.

Reception of persons as gift, prior to their own consent

Formation through love, habit, and correction before reflective choice is possible

Personal transmission of memory, name, and obligation

Union of spousal and filial bonds as one order, prior in the order of nature

Society

Ambient transmission and inhabitation of a shared common world.

Transmission of language, custom, and memory to those born within it

Sustaining honor and informal expectation — a discipline no law directly enforces

Making one household’s inheritance livable for many households at once

Civilizational continuity across generations, independent of any single family’s survival

Association

Pursuit of a particular common good through chosen cooperation.

• Organized cooperation around a limited common good, entered by individual, specific consent

· Development of the particular skills, offices, and disciplines that good requires

· Authority confined to the association’s mission and membership

· Direct participation in one good rather than stewardship of the whole field of goods

State

Public justice, order, and peace, securing the conditions for all legitimate pursuits.

Legitimacy grounded in responsibility for public justice and peace, binding within lawful jurisdiction even where particular decisions are disputed

Adjudication between rival goods and rival associations in conflict

Protection of the pre-political orders — family, society — rather than their replacement

Uniquely charged with adjudicating juridical conflicts between orders within its lawful competence

Authority

Authority turns telos from description into action. A good for which an order is responsible must carry some capacity to direct, judge, discipline, or exclude. Otherwise the responsibility is merely nominal. Naming an order’s telos tells us what it is for, and naming its authority tells us what it may rightly do about that good, and what it may not.

Authority is therefore not one substance possessed in greater quantity by “higher” orders. A state does not have more authority than a family in the abstract: it possesses a different authority, rooted in a different responsibility and exercised through different means. A parent may command, a Church may exclude from communion, and a state may imprison. When one order adopts the means of another, overreach becomes identifiable rather than merely felt.

Four questions therefore govern authority in every order:

• Source: Where does it come from?

• Scope: Over whom and what does it extend?

• Limit: Where does it stop?

• Means: Through what instruments may it act?

The same good may concern several orders without granting each the same means. The good alone does not establish jurisdiction.

First principle

The governing rule is:

Authority arises from responsibility for a proper telos.

Not every concern creates authority, nor does every truth create jurisdiction. Authority is teleological because it exists for a good; fiduciary because it is held in trust rather than possessed absolutely; bounded because its telos limits it; relational because it binds particular persons within particular relations; and differentiated because each order binds in a different manner.

“Fiduciary” is especially important here: Authority is exercised as a trust for the sake of a good and those entrusted to it, not as an unrestricted possession. It therefore corresponds closely to stewardship.

Let’s look at each order, and discuss authority as it pertains to each.

Person

The person’s authority is primarily self-government.

Its source is rational nature, conscience, freedom, and responsibility before God. The person has authority over his own assent, choices, conduct, vocation, body, and moral response. No other order can believe, repent, consent, or answer for him.

Its scope is strongest over what is properly personal:

conscience;

assent;

moral choice;

personal vocation;

acceptance or refusal of membership;

bodily integrity;

use of personal gifts and responsibilities.

But personal authority is not sovereignty. The person does not create truth, erase natural obligations, or exempt himself from legitimate authority merely by invoking conscience. Conscience binds the person, but does not automatically bind everyone else.

Its means are choice, consent, refusal, judgment, speech, witness, and personal action, not coercion over others.

Family

Family authority arises from natural generation, dependency, and fiduciary responsibility.

Parents possess authority because children are entrusted to them before children can govern themselves. Spousal authority is more reciprocal and covenantal; parental authority is asymmetrical and formative.

Its scope includes:

care;

education;

discipline;

household order;

moral and religious formation;

protection;

decisions children cannot yet make;

transmission of inheritance.

Its limit is built into its purpose: authority exists to form mature persons capable of exercising their own agency. It is broad, but temporary. It cannot treat children as property, indefinitely suppress adult agency, or claim authority over every later decision merely because the relation remains permanent.

Its proper means are intimate and formative:

instruction;

example;

habit;

correction;

household discipline;

control of the domestic environment;

decisions made on behalf of dependents.

This is very different from state coercion, even when the same external rule is imposed.

Association

Association’s authority arises from meaningful consent joined to the organized pursuit of a limited common good.

Its scope is internal and teleologically limited:

standards relevant to the mission;

qualifications for membership or office;

discipline of members;

allocation of roles;

internal procedures;

exclusion or removal;

use of shared resources.

Its authority extends only as far as the association’s good requires. A chess club may regulate tournament conduct, but not members’ marriages. A university may set academic standards, but not claim total authority over private conscience. A monastery may make far more extensive demands because the member has entered a more comprehensive form of association, but even then its authority is defined by the vowed life and cannot become arbitrary.

The means are mainly:

rules;

contracts;

internal discipline;

certification;

appointment;

expulsion;

withdrawal of privileges.

The possibility of exit matters, but is not the whole basis of authority. The stronger basis is consent joined to a limited common good.

Society

Society’s authority is the hardest to describe because it is mostly informal and ambient.

Its source is shared life, inherited norms, mutual expectations, custom, honor, memory, and the need for a public world that law alone cannot sustain.

Society’s authority is broad but usually non-juridical. Through praise and blame, honor and shame, trust and distrust, inclusion and exclusion, it shapes manners, reputation, public meaning, and the boundaries of what is regarded as honorable or disgraceful.

Its danger is obvious: informal authority can become mob rule, caste, ostracism, rumor, or moral coercion without due process. Society may judge character, but it should not replace courts. It may cultivate norms, but not destroy conscience. It may sustain inherited expectations, but not claim the family’s intimate authority or the state’s coercive jurisdiction.

Its means are custom, prestige, reputation, imitation, communal memory, and informal sanction. Society may therefore possess enormous power without possessing formal office.

State

State authority arises from responsibility for public justice, peace, adjudication, and the protection of the whole civil order.

Its scope is comprehensive in the civil and juridical sense, but not comprehensive in every human sense.

It may legislate, adjudicate disputes, protect rights, enforce contracts, punish crime, defend the political community, and regulate public conduct within its lawful competence. Its authority is territorial and ordinarily binds even those who did not personally consent to each law.

But its limits are crucial. It does not create the person, family, society, association, or Church. It recognizes and protects pre-political realities. It cannot claim competence merely because a matter is important. Nor may it convert every moral wrong into a crime, every social problem into administration, or every truth into compulsory doctrine.

Its proper means uniquely include lawful public coercion through taxation, prohibition, civil and criminal penalties, police power, courts, incarceration, and military force. Because these means are the strongest possessed by any order, their boundaries must also be the most sharply guarded.

Church

Church authority arises from stewardship of revealed truth, sacrament, worship, communion, and salvation.

Its source is not merely member consent. It claims received authority: from Christ, through apostolic mission, transmitted across generations in visible communion.

Its scope includes doctrine, worship, sacrament, moral teaching, ecclesial office, discipline, and communion. Through preaching, sacramental discipline, canonical judgment, pastoral correction, and the appointment or removal of ministers, it may teach, correct, and exclude where faith or communion requires it. But it cannot compel the inward act of faith or believe for the person.

It may possess property and institutions, but its authority is not civil coercion. Where Church authority borrows state instruments, the two orders begin to collapse into one another.

A deeper pattern

The six authorities therefore bind in distinct ways: personally through conscience and choice; familially through formation and fiduciary care; associationally through consent and mission; socially through custom and reputation; politically through law and coercion; and ecclesially through doctrine, sacrament, and communion.

Their sanctions likewise differ: self-correction and repentance; familial discipline; loss of associational office or membership; social shame and distrust; civil penalty and coercion; and spiritual or ecclesial discipline.

One important complication

Authority does not belong to an order only in the abstract; it is distributed through relations and offices proper to that order. Persons exercise agency, parents exercise familial authority, officers govern associations, social authority is dispersed among exemplars and institutions, and state and Church authority are exercised through constituted offices. Each order therefore requires both a source of authority in its telos and a proper distribution of that authority among its members.

The complete structure

Authority follows responsibility for a proper telos: its source establishes its scope, its scope determines its legitimate means, and its telos fixes its limits. The Stewardship level depends on the Participation level for contact with reality, while the Participation level depends on the Stewardship level to situate its action within a whole it cannot itself govern.

The shared telos explains the analogy within each pair; the distinct proper teloi prevent analogy from becoming identity.

Why each order must exist as its own entity

Each order must now be considered in its own right: first by the good and responsibility that make it necessary, and then by the reductions that would destroy its distinct character.

Person

For: The person stands as a distinct order because only the concrete person bears free and rational agency. A society may teach, a family may form, a state may command, and the Church may proclaim, but none can assent, repent, choose, believe, suffer, or be sanctified in another’s place. Every other order ultimately reaches the world through particular persons, and every act of formation, law, worship, discipline, or cultural transmission must finally land in a concrete human life.

The person also possesses a dignity and destiny prior to political recognition. This is where inalienable rights belong: rights are not gifts bestowed by the state upon an otherwise disposable unit, but claims arising from a created human nature that the state must recognize and protect. Personal dignity therefore grounds civil rights and limits every temporal order. Other forms of authority may arise from natural relation, public office, association, or divine institution, but none may treat the person as mere material for collective ends.

Against reduction: The person cannot be dissolved into society or state without erasing agency, conscience, and transcendent destiny; neither can he be imagined as self-created and free of prior relations. Collectivism absorbs him, while atomistic individualism severs him from the bonds through which personhood is formed and exercised. The person is irreducible, but never isolated.

Family

For: The family stands as a distinct order because it alone naturally generates and receives new persons and undertakes their primary formation before consent is possible. Associations gather persons who already exist; the family brings persons into being, receives them as given rather than selected, and forms the first habits through which agency itself becomes possible. Trust, language, authority, obligation, affection, restraint, memory, worship, and belonging are first encountered here not as abstract concepts but as lived relations.

The family is also foundational to the other orders in a practical and measurable sense. Stable family formation is repeatedly associated with stronger educational, social, economic, civic, and behavioral outcomes. Those findings do not mean every intact family succeeds or every disrupted family fails. They show that society ordinarily depends upon families to form persons capable of entering society, associations, citizenship, and religious life as responsible agents rather than as administratively managed units.

These are not novel observations. Rerum Novarum grounded the dignity of the worker and the integrity of the family in a nature prior to and independent of the state’s disposal, refusing then, as this article refuses now, to let the family be redefined as a revocable creature of policy.

Against reduction: Family cannot be reduced to association, because association ordinarily presumes existing persons, meaningful consent, a limited good, and some possibility of exit. Filial belonging is given, not chosen, and kinship is not dissolved simply by withdrawal. Nor can family be absorbed into society or state without losing the intimacy, personal knowledge, and fiduciary care only familial relations can supply. When family is treated as a revocable contract or delegated administrative unit, the very order that forms independent persons is replaced by systems that manage them from outside.

The family’s double foundation must also remain visible: the spousal relation and the filial relation are both constitutive. Childless marriages, adoption, widowhood, and single-parent households are real forms of family life or family deprivation, but they do not disprove the natural structure from which the order takes its form.

Association

For: Association stands as a distinct order because human goods are plural, specialized, and too numerous for any one body to pursue competently. Persons therefore organize around particular goods: worship, education, craft, scholarship, commerce, charity, art, political action, mutual aid, professional excellence, or common discipline. No family, society, Church, or state can directly perform all these functions without flattening their diversity and destroying the competence that specialization makes possible.

Association is therefore the practical school of particular goods. It is where persons learn and exercise craft, office, cooperation, leadership, obedience, deliberation, sacrifice, discipline, and standards of excellence. Family forms the basic person; society supplies the ambient world; associations cultivate particular capacities within it. This is why association gives subsidiarity concrete institutional form. Goods should be pursued by bodies competent to pursue them, rather than absorbed into one comprehensive authority.

Association is ordinarily constituted through meaningful consent and differentiated membership, though not always through perfectly free entry or easy exit. What defines it most deeply is organized participation in a limited common good.

Against reduction: Association cannot be collapsed into the state, because the state’s jurisdiction is comprehensive, territorial, and coercive, while an association’s authority is limited by its mission and membership. Nor can association be collapsed into family, because it lacks the family’s natural generative origin and primary fiduciary authority over children.

At the same time, associations must not be reduced to mere private preference. A school, guild, monastery, newspaper, union, university, or religious body cannot pursue its good without standards, offices, discipline, and some authority to include, exclude, appoint, and remove. Internal discipline is not justified merely because exit is possible; it is justified insofar as the requirement is genuinely related to the association’s telos, proportionate, procedurally just, and confined to the body’s proper scope.

Society

For: Society stands as a distinct order because human beings do not live only through laws, contracts, households, or institutions. They inhabit an ambient world of language, memory, manners, expectations, honor, shame, ritual, trust, custom, stories, and inherited assumptions about what persons and communities are. Society is the order in which a civilizational inheritance becomes publicly lived rather than merely privately taught.

Its expressive culture includes language, food, music, clothing, dance, festivals, and artistic forms. Beneath these lies a foundational culture: assumptions about personhood, sex, authority, obligation, trust, law, consent, violence, office, and the source of rights. Cultures can therefore differ greatly in outward form while remaining deeply compatible, and can appear superficially similar while being divided by incompatible foundational assumptions.

A high-trust society, for example, can sustain honor-system stores, unattended property, low-supervision transactions, and informal cooperation because enough people behave honestly, and enough others expect such honesty, for those systems to remain viable. That does not mean every member of a high-trust society is trustworthy or every member of a low-trust society is not. It means that systems built upon population-level expectations break down when exploitation rises beyond a critical threshold. Locks, cameras, paperwork, verification, insurance, and suspicion then replace informal trust.

An even more fundamental conflict appears where cultures differ in their understanding of women. A culture that recognizes women as persons of equal human worth, moral agency, consent, and legal standing cannot coexist without profound friction with one that treats women primarily as male possessions, sexual objects, repositories of family honor, or persons subject to permanent male guardianship. This does not mean that every member of either culture perfectly embodies its dominant assumptions. It means that contradictory expectations concerning marriage, consent, bodily integrity, public presence, testimony, and family authority will produce different actions and outcomes within the same shared world.

These are not harmless variations in cuisine or dress. They concern trust, personhood, coercion, bodily integrity, family authority, and public law. Once contradictory norms operate within the same social world at sufficient scale, friction and disruption are unavoidable.

Against reduction: Society cannot be collapsed into the state. A people may precede, exceed, survive, or be divided by state boundaries, while one state may contain several societies or peoples. Nor can society be reduced to family, because no household’s private customs are by themselves a public world others can inhabit. Society makes inheritance ambient; family makes it intimate.

Society is also not merely the sum of individuals. Its norms are often uncodified, inherited, and sustained through expectation rather than command. Yet its informal authority can also become disordered. Honor can become caste; shame can become persecution; social exclusion can become coercion without legal accountability. Society forms, but it must not usurp the juridical office of the state, the fiduciary authority of the family, or the conscience of the person.

State

For: The state stands as a distinct order because only a durable public juridical authority can establish and enforce law across the whole political community. It is responsible for public justice, civil peace, defense, adjudication, rights, duties, and the lawful use of coercion. Associations may discipline members; families may govern domestic life; society may honor and shame; the Church may teach and impose ecclesial discipline. The state alone possesses comprehensive civil jurisdiction and the lawful power to impose civil penalties and physical coercion for public justice and order.

State must also remain distinct from government, regime, politics, party, and ideology. Government administers it; regime gives it constitutional form; politics contests its direction; parties seek control of it; ideologies propose what it should become. None is identical with the enduring juridical order itself, though any may deform it by assigning it competencies that properly belong elsewhere.

Against reduction: The state cannot be reduced to the largest association. Its membership is largely unchosen, its jurisdiction comprehensive, and its authority not proportioned to one particular mission. Nor is it merely the administrative expression of society. Society forms through custom and inhabitation; the state acts through law and coercion.

The state also does not alone create or define the boundaries of every other order. It uniquely adjudicates juridical conflicts within its lawful competence, but the person asserts conscience, the family defends parental authority, the association defines its mission, society guards custom, and the Church declares the limits of Caesar’s reach. To make the state the supreme cartographer of all competencies would simply reinstall statism at the center of the framework.

The state does adjudicate truth in ordinary legal matters: facts, testimony, contracts, guilt, evidence, and fraud. What it lacks is competence to determine revealed religious truth or compel religious assent. Totalism begins when a regime loads the state with the teloi of the other orders: when it becomes parent, Church, culture, association, source of identity, or creator of rights. The state as such is not total. The total state is an aberration produced by jurisdictional expansion.

Church

For: The Church stands as a distinct order because revealed truth, worship, sacrament, communion, and salvation cannot be reduced to private belief, cultural inheritance, voluntary association, or state jurisdiction. She receives a faith she did not create and is charged to guard what has been entrusted to her, hand it on faithfully, feed and tend the flock, correct error, and build up one visible body across generations and political borders.

The believer receives and embodies revealed truth personally; the Church must preserve, transmit, judge, and correct it across persons, offices, controversies, and generations.

That task requires more than private interpretation. A faith resting finally upon the present believer, pastor, or congregation changes when the interpreter changes. Sincerity does not solve the structural problem. What one generation has received must be entrusted to reliable persons capable of teaching others in turn. When serious disputes threaten faith or communion, the Church must be capable not merely of prolonging the argument but of hearing, judging, and handing on a decision.

Her telos therefore requires visible continuity, received authority, durable memory, public worship, sacramental and ministerial transmission, and a real capacity to correct the present by something prior to present agreement. She must possess institutional form because teaching, succession, discipline, and sacrament cannot persist invisibly. Yet she cannot be reduced to institution, because those structures serve a supernatural communion they neither create nor exhaust.

Her unity does not require uniformity on every theological question. It requires unity in what constitutes communion.

Against reduction: The Church cannot be reduced to a voluntary association of people who presently share a creed, because present agreement cannot correct the members when they depart from what was received. Nor can she be reduced to an aggregate of private readers, cultural memory, or an organ of the state. The state cannot determine revealed doctrine; culture can preserve habits without guarding truth; and private interpretation cannot by itself provide cross-generational stewardship.

The framework need not decide here which ecclesial form most fully satisfies these requirements. But the requirements themselves cannot be left ambiguous. A Church worthy of the order must be more than a community that presently agrees. She must be a visible communion answerable to what she has received, capable of guarding it through time and correcting the present by a truth that precedes it.

Participation and stewardship

One of the most important observations within this model is the distinction between participation and stewardship across the different orders of our shared lives, and how the same broad good requires a different answer from each.

Participatory knowledge is immediate, tacit, and experiential, whereas the knowledge required for stewardship is much broader and coordinative. The participant encounters the concrete needs here and now, while the steward must situate that need among other goods, persons, obligations, weighed against long-term consequences and planning.

In a prior article, On Statesmanship, I gave the example of Fr. Ryan, a socially active priest, and Card. O’Connell. As a Cardinal, O’Connell had to deal not just with the poor and the working class, but also with the middle class, the elites, industrial leaders, political leaders, other Church leaders, etc. From that position, he quickly learned to look at needs and problems from a wider perspective. Instead of the immediate need, he focused on the long-term implications. Both Fr. Ryan and Cardinal O’Connell were right within their respective responsibilities.

Each way of seeing has its own characteristic blindness, and the mutual dependence between them is easily overlooked. It is very similar to what soldiers and generals stand for, or the difference between tactical and strategic. A soldier might ask why they are not pushing over the Elbe river, and take Berlin, but instead are ordered to stand down and wait for the Russian army to arrive and take that city. A general understands the political implications and agreements made at higher level at the Yalta Conference, with an eye on post-war partitions and politics. Yet the general who loses contact with what soldiers encounter on the ground will make strategy out of abstraction, with a much higher price paid in blood, at the risk of full loss of the war.

As stated before, the Stewardship level depends on the Participation level for contact with reality, while the Participation level depends on the Stewardship level to situate its action within a whole it cannot itself govern.

The relation between Family and Society makes this mutual dependence especially visible. The family is responsible for the immediate transmission of culture through teaching and raising their children, in a very intimate, day-to-day setting. On the other hand, society provides the ambient setting within which culture can be transmitted.

I teach my children about Sinterklaas, for example, sing the songs (including the Dutch song Santa sings to the little girl in the mall in the great movie Miracle on 34th Street), have them put out their shoes, and fill them overnight with chocolate, speculoos, and oranges. But this could not reproduce what I received in Belgium, because mine was not merely a family observance but an inhabited social world. All the stores had the imagery of Sinterklaas, the nationally televised arrival on his large boat in the port town of Antwerp, my friends in school constantly talking about the big day coming closer, expectantly, the songs on the news and on the radio, the ‘blijde intrede’ in our town (aptly named Sint-Niklaas, of course)... All that was around me, and not here around them, despite my best efforts.

I provided the immediate transmission, but the ambient world was missing, and that by itself made my best efforts only partially effective. My children learned ‘my tradition’, and never truly understood or saw how much bigger than me it was, as an inherited public world and living tradition. They never stood in a big circus tent, along thousands of other children their age, singing the song to beg Sinterklaas to come, the jubilant cries when he and his helpers entered the ring, coming home to find some candy strewn out on the floor in front of the fireplace. For them, it was simply ‘what Dad used to do’, and never ‘what we ALL do’.

I am resigned in that, that my children are American, and not Flemish. They know a lot about Sinterklaas, perhaps more even than many children in Flanders would know, because to them it is a chosen feast they participated in, and not something that just happened each year. Interesting to note how deliberate participation may produce more explicit knowledge, while ambient inheritance produces deeper belonging, even when explicit knowledge is lacking.

The immediate level and the ambient level are both necessary. The immediate to teach the practical elements (the songs, the stories, etc.), but the ambient provides a deeper and more intangible layer: the expectations, the formation and ‘morality lessons’ implied by ‘be careful, Sinterklaas knows what you’re doing right and wrong’ (similar to ‘He knows when you are good or bad so be good for goodness’ sake’ in the American Christmas version of the same Sinterklaas tradition),...

So yes, both are necessary to transmit culture, but each needs the other, in a complementarity where the family feeds society’s custom, while society supplies the family’s wider world. It’s nested in function, but not in jurisdiction.

Analogy and extrapolation

This section is where my model of Orders of Belonging radically changes scope. Instead of simply following the expected lines as drawn, we switch to meta-observations and realities, describing conflicts we are all familiar with, even without realizing the red thread underneath them all, while offering insight that will go a long way in answering and solving those conflicts.

With this model of 6 orders, the telos of each, their authority, the pairing between participation and stewardship, several failure modes exist that need being named. The first two, resemblance and scale, are errors of reasoning: they cause us to misunderstand the relation between orders. The remaining three, dereliction, tyranny, and absorption, are failures of action and authority that frequently follow from those prior mistakes.

A first one is that of resemblance. The fact that a good is genuinely shared between different orders does not mean that the same approach can or should be used to pursue it. The resemblance hides the fact that different orders might be involved, each with their own distinct teloi and their own specific levels and applications of authority. The underlying truth may remain unchanged, while its legitimate application differs according to telos, office, membership, scope, and means. So pressing the principle in order to defend a particular answer or method, while bypassing the differences in telos/office/membership/scope/means, will create all kinds of tensions and harm. This is what is meant that ‘Truth is truth’ might sound correct and true, but can also be wrong, in specific cases. The principle remains true, but the application must change, by necessity.

Correction of wrongdoing is a clear case of this, and it is really just the general form of the lying example from earlier. Family, Church, and State all correct wrongdoing, and all three could loosely be called “holding someone accountable.” But a family corrects a lie through instruction and household discipline; a Church addresses sin through teaching, confession, penance, reconciliation, and, where necessary, ecclesial discipline; a State corrects a crime through law, evidence, and courts. The resemblance between the three is real, while the three activities are absolutely not interchangeable. The moment any one of them tries to do another’s job under the same name, because “accountability is accountability,” the shared word has started concealing the problem rather than describing it.

The same failure appears around care for the vulnerable. A family cares for a sick or dependent member through an intimate relation, personal knowledge, continuing obligation, and forms of presence no outside institution can reproduce. A charitable association or Church may offer material assistance, professional service, companionship, or relief through gifts voluntarily entrusted to its mission. The State may also provide public health measures, disability support, or material provision, but it does so juridically and administratively, according to general rules and through resources raised by compulsory taxation.

All three forms of provision may be real and good, but they are not identical. Family care arises from a permanent personal relation; charity from freely assumed responsibility for another’s need; state provision from responsibility for public justice and civil order. The State may secure resources or services a family cannot supply, but it cannot reproduce intimate belonging. Nor should state provision be called charity in the same sense, because charity is a moral act of freely given love, while public provision is an exercise of juridical authority and distributive judgment.

Resemblance becomes identity when administrative provision is treated as though it could replace familial care, or when public expenditure is described as though the State itself were performing the personal moral act of charity. The State can assist the vulnerable. Yet it cannot love them, know them, or belong to them in the way a family member can.

Another failure mode is that of scale. Influenced by the concentric model of shared living, from individual to the state or humanity, we often assume that going from a ‘lower’ order to a ‘higher’ order is simply a matter of scaling up (or down). A family is simply scaling up from 1 person to 4 or 5, that an association is simply a larger group of people, a society is a group of associations, families, and person, etc. All the way up until you reach the exhaustive full collective of ‘humanity’ or ‘the world’.

This masks the reality that each order has distinct teloi, and requires or presupposes different authority over different jurisdictions.

The clearest everyday case of this is the workplace that calls itself “a family.” The description isn’t empty: an association can genuinely build loyalty and even affection among its members But a family’s authority is rooted in generation, dependency, and permanent relation, while an association’s authority is bounded by a limited good, differentiated membership, and at least meaningful consent, even where exit carries real costs. An employer can say “we’re a family here” in general sense, to describe a high level of care and closeness. However, when an employer invokes “we’re a family here” to demand the sacrifice, loyalty, disclosure, or forbearance proper to familial bonds, the metaphor begins borrowing Family’s authority to extend Association beyond its legitimate scope. Abuse and pressure are then just around the corner.

A more historical version of the same error is the ruler cast as pater patriae, father of the nation. Used honorifically, the phrase may express gratitude, founding, or protective responsibility. The scaling error begins when that resemblance is treated as the actual source and model of political authority. It is an old and recurring habit: political authority over adult citizens described, and eventually exercised, as parental authority simply scaled up. It sounds like continuity, a state being nothing more than a larger household. But a father’s authority over a child is asymmetrical and temporary precisely because it exists to form someone who cannot yet govern himself. Extended to adult citizens who already can, that same asymmetry stops being formation and becomes something else: not care, but a permanent minority imposed on people who were never children in relation to the one now claiming to be their father.

A father’s formative authority is at its broadest while his children cannot yet govern themselves, and properly recedes as they acquire mature agency. Naming a ruler pater patriae risks smuggling the temporary asymmetry of childhood into a permanent political relation, as though adult citizens remained incapable of governing themselves.

Finally, there are three more direct failure modes, often mixed in with resemblance and scale rather than arising independently of them.

Dereliction is an order’s failure to fulfill a responsibility proper to its telos, whether through refusal, negligence, cowardice, confusion about its competence, or preventable loss of the capacity required to act. A family that declines to correct a child’s dishonesty because correction is unpleasant leaves the formation undone. A state that declines to prosecute clear fraud because enforcement is politically inconvenient leaves justice unanswered Dereliction does not begin with an invasion of another order. It begins with a responsibility left unfulfilled, creating a vacuum others may then be pressured or tempted to fill.

Tyranny occurs when an order exercises authority beyond its proper telos, scope, subjects, or limits, or uses even legitimate means for an end they were not entrusted to serve. It may borrow another order’s instruments, but it may also deform its own. A state that imprisons someone for private moral or religious nonconformity uses its own legitimate instrument of civil coercion for an end outside its proper jurisdiction. An association that extends its reach past the limited good it exists to pursue, into a member’s private family life or personal conscience, is doing the same, simply because it has the practical power to Here authority ceases to be fiduciary. A real power is detached from the good and limits that justified it, and is used to govern persons or matters outside its proper responsibility.

Absorption occurs when one order assumes another’s proper responsibilities so extensively or permanently that the displaced order loses the authority, capacity, or practical independence required to fulfill its own telos. It often happens by accretion rather than open seizure, and may begin as assistance, emergency intervention, or compensation for genuine dereliction. The decisive distinction is whether intervention restores the proper order to its function or makes the intervention itself permanent. Assistance strengthens an order’s capacity to resume its responsibility; absorption renders the original order dependent, hollow, or eventually unnecessary.

A school system moves toward absorption when it ceases merely to support intellectual and civic formation and becomes the primary or comprehensive authority over a child’s moral, anthropological, or religious formation, treating parents and Church as optional supplements rather than prior orders with their own competence. An Association moves toward substituting for Society when the honor and recognition attached to its particular mission expand into a total social identity, until membership in the corporation, party, movement, university, or professional body becomes the principal source of belonging, reputation, moral standing, and public meaning. The Association no longer honors excellence in one good; it becomes the member’s entire social world. This is a softer form of absorption: not the seizure of a formal office, but the replacement of an ambient social world by one mission-bound institution. Nothing is refused, and nothing is obviously seized. The order that used to hold that competence simply stops exercising it anywhere else, and it disappears through substitution rather than conquest.

The three direct failures also tend to generate one another. Dereliction creates a vacuum that invites another order to intervene. Intervention may then pass beyond assistance into tyranny, and prolonged substitution may harden into absorption. But the sequence can also begin with tyranny: one order intrudes upon another, weakens its authority and practical competence, and then cites the resulting incapacity as proof that the intrusion was necessary. The absorbed order is judged incapable only after its ability to act has been systematically diminished.

This creates an especially dangerous feedback loop. Family failure may invite State intervention, but permanent intervention may further weaken Family; the resulting weakness then appears to justify still more intervention. The original dereliction was real, yet the proposed cure can gradually reproduce the condition it was meant to remedy. The War on Poverty and repeated campaigns against homelessness offer important case studies of this dynamic: intervention addressed genuine suffering, but some forms of permanent administrative substitution also risked weakening the familial, social, and associational capacities whose decline had helped create the need for intervention in the first place.

At the same time, institutionalizing the response to problems that are in important respects charitable can create a second danger. Once a temporary need becomes the basis of a permanent office, program, profession, or funding structure, the institution may become dependent upon the continued existence of the condition it was created to remedy. Its incentives then shift subtly from eliminating the need to managing it, measuring it, and securing the budgets or grants required to continue addressing it. The problem need not be consciously preserved. It is enough that the institution’s survival no longer depends upon success, but upon the continued demonstration of need.

This problem is often described as structural, and rightly so, but the structure is larger than the internal incentives of the office or organization involved. This Orders of Belonging model allows us to see the full sequence: a proper order fails or is weakened; another intervenes to meet the need; temporary assistance becomes permanent substitution; substitution becomes absorption; and the absorbing institution eventually develops its own dependence upon the continued existence of the problem. What appears at the end as bureaucratic self-preservation began much earlier as a transfer of responsibility between orders. The resulting internal incentive is real, but it is the logical final mechanism within a wider jurisdictional disorder.

These failure modes frequently reinforce one another, even though they do not all arise from the same immediate cause. Resemblance may be mistaken for identity, concern for competence, and size for authority; responsibility may also be abandoned through fear, weakness, convenience, or corruption. Once the distinct telos, scope, and means of each order are forgotten or neglected, principles are transferred without translation, responsibilities are abandoned, and one order begins doing the work of another. Translation means that a principle must pass through the telos, office, relation, membership, scope, and legitimate means of the order applying it. The truth remains, while the form of responsible action changes or adapts.

The model therefore offers more than a classification of human belonging: it provides a method of diagnosis. When conflict appears, the first question is no longer merely, “What is the right principle?” It is also: Which order is responsible, what authority does it possess, over whom does that authority extend, and by what means may it act?

That question does not weaken truth. It protects truth from being used as a pretext for jurisdictional confusion. The principle may remain the same; the application cannot simply be copied from one order into another. Analogy reveals relation, but differentiation preserves competence.

The next step is therefore not to ask which order should dominate the others, but how each may fulfill its own telos without dereliction, tyranny, or absorption. Only then can the six orders cooperate without collapsing into one another.

Conclusion

If we return, now, to where this article began, the pieces will fall into place.

The debates that will not resolve, over family, over the state, over morality, over war, over the fairness of taxation, do not fail to resolve because the people arguing are foolish or dishonest, or because not enough information was available. They often fail because a single true principle is asked to answer the same way regardless of which order is answering for it, as if no change in application is necessary when crossing from, say, family to state. “One should not lie” does not become less true at the level of the state than at the level of the family. What changes, and what the six orders exist to make visible, is the responsible subject: its proper telos, its authority, its office, its scope, its means. Truth is truth. It is precisely because truth is truth that its application cannot be copied unchanged from one order into another.

The concentric-circle diagram this article opened by rejecting cannot hold that distinction, because nesting offers only one relation between its parts: more or less of the same thing, arranged by scale, with the outermost ring quietly holding final authority over everything inside it. Six orders, three analogical pairs, each with a shared telos and two proper teloi, each with its own authority rooted in its own responsibility, hold what the diagram cannot. Person, Family, Association, Society, State, and Church are not stops along one axis running from smaller to larger, individual to collective. They are six distinct answers to six distinct questions, related by real analogy and by real interdependence, but not reducible to containment or scale.

None of the six stands alone, and none collapses into any other without cost. Person needs Church to situate his faith within a whole he cannot administer by himself; Church’s stewardship must finally be received and embodied by persons, or it remains externally administered rather than lived. Family needs Society to give its intimate transmission a wider world to mean something in; Society needs Family’s constant, particular formation, or it has nothing left to sediment into custom. Association needs State to secure the peace within which its chosen cooperation can occur; State needs Association, and every other order, to supply the actual pursuits its justice exists to protect. Each pair’s shared telos explains why its two members resemble one another; each order’s proper telos explains why neither collapses into the other. That is the whole architecture, stated once more, briefly: resemblance without collapse, analogy without identity.

The number six is not itself sacred to the model. It is simply the number of distinct, non-collapsible orders the analysis disclosed. The method remains open to correction if reality should require another.

The presence of Church also keeps this architecture from closing upon the temporal world. Person, Family, Association, Society, and State can be understood through reason and ordinary experience, but Church makes explicit that man’s origin and final end exceed every temporal order. No family, society, or state may therefore claim to be ultimate, and no political authority may treat human dignity as something it created or may withdraw. This is not a separate claim from the failure modes named above; it is their final safeguard. A state that absorbs Church’s teaching function does not merely overreach into a neighboring order’s competence, but it removes the one order whose entire telos is to insist that the state is not the final word on what a person is. Where Church stands, absorption meets a limit that no amount of resemblance or accumulated authority can talk its way past. Where Church stands, dignity is inherited, not granted.

What this article has not done is show how these six orders came to be seen this clearly in the first place, or what it cost, across centuries, to learn to distinguish them where they had once been fused, confused, or simply unnamed. Nor has it shown, beyond the sketch offered here, the full range of ways one order comes to do another’s work, and what is lost when it does.

Both of those belong to what follows: a history of how the West arrived, slowly and at real cost, at the distinctions this article has tried to state plainly; and a fuller account of the collisions that occur when those distinctions are forgotten. The architecture built downward from political permission, this article has argued, is not the true one. The true architecture is built outward, from the created dignity of persons who precede political recognition and limit every temporal order. What remains is to show how long it took, and how much it cost, for that to be seen.



That history is the subject of the next article: Circumstances Force the Question: A History of Christian Pluralism, from the Catacombs to Dignitatis Humanae.

If this article made you stop and think: please like, comment, and share!



Share

© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

All rights reserved.