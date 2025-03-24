I have an analysis on the peace talks and cease-fire in the works, to be published later. But in order to talk about this with full understanding, several other topics need to be raised again and explored. I see in comments and articles all over the news and on social media similar misconceptions rise up, hindering a proper grasp of what is happening, and what is at stake. This article is intended to help bridge that gap.



So, it is time to look at tactics again, and come to a proper understanding of what is going on with the fighting in Ukraine. This is an update to my September 2022 article “On the military strategies in Ukraine”.

The war has changed considerably since I wrote that article almost 3 years ago, half a year after the war had started (ignoring that the real start was in 2014). We have seen an almost complete standstill in the fighting, to the point of what has been described as a stalemate between both sides, and a return of trench warfare as the embodiment of that bloody and pointless stalemate. As a son of Flanders, having grown up in Flanders Fields, World War 1 has always been very important to me. The comparison between WW1 and the war in Ukraine is interesting: it is both very apt, and at the same time rather misleading.

First, how the echoes of WWI are indeed very present.

Just as in 1914-1918, a lot of new technological advancements make prior doctrine impossible. Just as there is no marching in battle lines towards the enemy in WW1, as Napoleon’s armies victoriously did almost a century earlier, when that enemy has machine guns to mow down your soldiers by the thousands, today there is no riding whole columns of armored vehicles, tanks and troop carriers alike, when the enemy has guided anti-tank missiles and precision artillery, coupled with near instantaneous battlefield awareness. In both cases, it’s suicide.

The result: dig in, build trenches and fortified positions.

Radio Free Europe made a harrowing compilation of pictures from the WW1 and Ukraine battlefields, presenting strikingly similar images.

It is not hard to see the visual resemblance.

There are several problems with our perception of this war. In part, because of the relentless propaganda. Russia is the aggressor, Russia is weak, Russia has suffered massive casualties in part due to senseless ‘meat wave attacks’, Russia is economically very weak, Russia has to repurpose chips from washing machines in order to produce missiles, and so on. All baloney, as has been proven many times before.

Another important misconception is that Russia’s goal was, and is, to conquer all of Ukraine (and all of Europe, if you believe the doomsayers in the West). This idea is particularly stubborn, because it forms the foundation for the fear campaign in the West that drives the war effort by NATO, and the billions that are earmarked for that effort. It doesn’t make it true, though, which is baffling easy to show.

From my earlier article on military strategies in Ukraine:



“Another point to keep in mind, is that the Russians came in with a rather small military force, 150,000 Russian troops estimated as having amassed at the Ukrainian border, with another 40,000 or so troops from units from the Donbass regions Donetsk and Luhansk, about 1/3rd compared to the total numbers of the Ukrainian army. Based on an article from the very beginning of the war, The Ukrainian army had about 250,000 service members as of 2021, of which about 200,000 actual soldiers and not supporting personnel (excluding 53,000 border guards, 60,000 National Guard, at least 30,000 of the Security Service SBU, etc.), as well as volunteer territorial defense units and around 900,000 reservists. Ukraine has also called for conscription, to add to their military ranks.”

There is NO way that Russia’s goal was full conquest of Ukraine. There would be 1 Russian soldier per 1.5 square mile, if no Russian would die in action, and no reinforcements would arrive. Russia at this time had no extra mobilization going on, and it takes time to mobilize: many months are needed to raise and (re)train large numbers of soldiers. It is true, also, that Russia had about 900,000 active duty soldiers in 2022, but it could not use all of them for the war in Ukraine, without vacating or undermanning crucial positions and reserves elsewhere in their vast country. You can talk about incompetence, but this is beyond the believable, that Russia would start a war of conquest with LESS soldiers than the enemy, and far less than needed to occupy the whole territory, and without proper reserves prepared.



As the Washington Post wrote in 2004, in the context of the war in Iraq, talking about the ratio of troops in occupied territory:



“Army plans called for an occupation force of some 400,000 in the American zone for the first 18 months -- or one U.S. soldier for every 40 Germans.

When NATO forces went into Kosovo in 1999, they followed the same proven formula: 50,000 troops for a population of 2 million, one soldier for every 40 inhabitants. A recent Rand Corp. study by military analyst James Quinlivan concluded that the bare minimum ratio to provide security for the inhabitants of an occupied territory, let alone deal with an active insurgency, is one to 50.”

(As a side note: if that conventional wisdom had been followed, the war and insurgency in Iraq might have taken a very different turn, as WaPo noted back then: “Had they [military planners] been listened to, and a robust force moved in at the start to establish firm control of the country and disarm the militias of political factions, it is possible that a rapid drawdown of U.S. forces could have followed, as civilian institutions began to function and life returned to normal in Iraq. But those who called for a large force were not merely ignored; they were actually scorned. Both Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld and his deputy, Paul Wolfowitz, were furious when then-Army Chief of Staff Eric Shinseki told Congress that an initial force of several hundred thousand would be needed in postwar Iraq.”

Instead, Rumsfeld wanted to showcase the military transformation of Iraq, their ‘nation building’, based on the premise that a vastly superior air force and the incredible precision of their air strikes made boots on the ground much less necessary. History shows otherwise. To quote the French Maréchal Petain, in WW1: “Artillery conquers, infantry occupies” (also attributed to J.C. Fuller, a British staff officer and strategist, and to Robert Nivelle, French artillery general), echoing an earlier quote by Napoleon Bonaparte: “The worse the troops, the greater the need of artillery.” Some see this as disparaging towards infantry, relegating them to a supporting role where artillery is the main power on the battlefield, but it still shows that without troops, no advance can be made, and no control be exercised. The attack on Iraq, and on Serbia during the Balkan Crisis showed similarly that overwhelming air power is necessary, but not sufficient: boots on the ground are still needed.



A good friend of mine, SLAG, added this insight:



“The American tendency to rely on air power and technology and de-emphasize the infantry. This strategy has the psychological wounds of Vietnam. The commanders of GWOT would have been young officers in the closing stages of Vietnam (1968-1973), and would have seen firsthand what happens when you commit large numbers of infantry to a conflict; you get massive casualties and public support falters.

Ergo, what we see in Gulf War 1, Kosovo, and OIF was to commit relatively small numbers of infantry (compared to what Omar Bradley or George Patton would have requested) and rely on air power for one purpose: To keep casualty rates down and therefore keep public opinion from falling.

It didn’t work, because the enemy decided to be uncooperative and switched tactics to IED attacks.”

To give you an idea of the absolutely insane level of artillery shelling in WWI, look at this picture, showing the spent casings after the first battle of the Somme. Or to give a different statistic: during the Battle of Verdun, fought over 7.7 square miles, between a million German soldiers and 1.5 French soldiers, between 40 and 60 MILLION shells were fired in that time. This comes to about 1 shell per 3 square feet, which is insane, as this is an average. At certain hotspots, it would have been much higher, of course, likely approaching at least several shells per sq foot.



I made another calculation, of shells per second, and for that, assuming 60 million shells, you end up with almost 2.5 shells per second, 5 shells every 2 seconds. Again, as an average, so at certain times it was much, much, higher... The mind cannot grasp what those numbers actually mean. Can you imagine the absolute gargantuan scale of the artillery involved, and the unimaginably hellish effect that must have had?

Back to Ukraine. For a population of 44 million people in Ukraine in 2021, Russia would need an occupation force of 880,000 soldiers, almost 6 times more than their initial attack force.



Talking about attack forces, the widely accepted rule of thumb is that you need 3 times more attackers than defenders to be successful in your war. There are many sources mentioning this military axiom, with some strongly criticizing it, but even at an even ratio, 1:1, Russia still needed over 400,000 soldiers to start in order to achieve proper breakthrough ratios against Ukraine’s active military and border troops, security forces, National Guard, etc. Ukraine had a very modern army, well trained, and was a near-peer to the Russian Army (with the biggest difference the absence of nuclear weapons in the Ukrainian arsenal, and the industrial backbone that Russia had and Ukraine lacked).

While it is true that the Russians could choose their attack locations and amass the necessary troops where needed, while the Ukrainians had thousands of kilometers of border to defend, ideally without leaving exploitable gaps, the Russian attack with a force about a third (!!) of the active-duty forces within Ukraine at that time shows that complete military victory, conquest and occupation of Ukraine was NOT the goal of the Russian invasion. Instead, a diplomatic solution was the ultimate goal Putin was striving towards. The continued talks with Ukraine in that first month of March 2022, with 19 interim agreements/proposals, held in Istanbul, offer further proof.

The tragedy is that Ukraine and Russia had come to an agreement, and were ready to sign early April 2022, in Turkey. Without the manufactured Bucha massacre and Boris Johnson’s intervention in that first week of April, the war could have been concluded 3 years ago, instead of continuing with all the destruction and killing that resulted since.

Why is that important?

If you misunderstand the actions of an enemy, you are bound to fail in the actions you undertake to counter that enemy. Even more plainly and pointed: if you misunderstand the actions of a party, you run the risk of mislabeling that party as a threat and as an enemy.

On top of that, we in the United States have the habit of assuming our own superiority. In part based on truth (a great debate to have: which parts?), but often misapplied. Based on so many movies, we expect ‘big arrow movements’, where maps show quick, large captures of enemy terrain, and the quick and complete destruction of enemy forces. This sounds great on paper, but comes at a heavy price (if at all possible).

Take the famous ‘Bridge Too Far’ action during WW2, for example: Operation Market Garden. It consisted of two separate operations, one airborne (Market) and one land-based (Garden). The goal was to capture 4 main river bridges in the Netherlands (and a good number of smaller ones), bypassing the Siegfried defense line, and threatening the German industrial Ruhr zone.

With about 90,000 Allied soldiers participating, both in the ground and airborne elements, against what ended up about 100,000 German troops, there was a roughly 1:1 ratio, with the heaviest German presence near Arnhem, the furthest target. As chance would have it, German Field Marshal Walter Model was lodging in the nearby village of Oosterbeek, and it was his quick-thinking, high-ranking presence that allowed very rapid troop movements on German side, including the movement of all available armored vehicles towards Arnhem.

In about 10 days of fighting, the Allied suffered up to 18,500 casualties, the Germans up to 9,000 casualties (debated, and hard to confirm because of lack of surviving records).

Or look at other numbers from World War 2, which cite a cost of 150,000 casualties in the first few weeks of the German Blitzkrieg (well, that was the total duration of that attack, over within a mere 6 weeks, capturing the Netherlands, Belgium and France), with about 30,000 KIA against 90,000 French KIA. It is effective, but costly.

This is not a new criticism or reality, either. In a 2018 article on the American Expeditionary Force (AEF) in World War 1, Michael Shurkin (senior political scientist at Rand) explored how the American troops entered into the war, and how they had to learn and integrate into the existing British and French lines. He wrote about good and bad traits brought by the American troops, to be summed up in a single term: self-confidence. As a bad trait, it led Americans to assume rather arrogantly their own moral and military superiority, needing no lessons from their French and British allies. As a good trait, troops on the grounds turned that self-confidence into highly effective assertiveness during battle itself. As Shurkin wrote: “General John J. Pershing and many of his lieutenants clung to romantic 19th century notions about warfare. Among these was the belief in the sufficiency of rifle-armed infantry and the conviction that the American rifleman in particular — through his skill, certainly, but above all thanks to his great character and spirit — would do what the British and French had failed to do: break the Hun. The implication was that the allies were lacking in character and were almost unmanly in their taste for trenches and the various accoutrements associated with trench warfare, chief among them machine guns and massed artillery, but also grenades and mortars.”

Sounds very modern, and American leaders do well not to rely on ‘we are the best’ as if that would excuse trying to be better and finding and eradicating problems within their own ranks, supplies, armaments, doctrine, etc. Today, we see this reflecting in a disparaging look on Russia. As Christiaan Harinck, Lecturer in the history of international relations and war, Utrecht University, pointed out (even as he labeled it a misleading thought), some voices in the West held that “the war in Ukraine is a return to the barbarism of early 20th-century industrial slaughter. It serves as an indictment of Putin’s war and regime, but also stresses our own modernity: this should not be happening in 2023.”

Harinck criticized that idea on the grounds that “what we see in Ukraine is not a historical horror show, it is the ugly face of full-scale modern war.” Most wars the West has fought in the last few decades has been against non-peer armies, where the Western armies enjoyed considerable technological and logistical superiority. Also, most wars have been fought outside the European continent, bringing this particular war in Ukraine much closer to home than most are comfortable with.



Back to Shurkin. Tackling the arrogance in the American leadership, he pointed out that “The [American] armies also had to learn to give up on the fantasy of the big breakthrough in favor of incremental advances carefully coordinated with artillery.”

During WW1 the need for combined arms became very apparent, and grew step by step. Coordination between artillery and infantry movements, the use of planes to provide aerial reconnaissance allowing immediate feedback and location of troop positions and movements, close air support, the communication between the reconnaissance, artillery, and infantry components as a vital skill, all originated on the battlefields of World War 1. Shurkin explained: “They also had to learn true combined arms combat, which meant figuring out how to remain in contact and work closely with artillery while integrating organic firepower — mortars, hand grenades, and rifle grenades — into smaller units.”

Another important element is that of the ‘shock trooper’, or in German ‘Sturmtruppen’. Forget the Star Wars caricature of the inept Storm-trooper, or the negative stigma that WW2 brought on the German army and its achievements. They form the foundation of the modern elite special forces.

First pioneered by the Germans, they realized that the large movements of troops, both prior to attacks and during attacks, were too easily spotted, and then devastatingly countered by artillery barrages. Instead, they opted for small units of elite soldiers, who moved very quickly over the battlefield, taking out enemy positions and trenches with grenades as their main weapon. Their mission was not to take large areas at a time, but chip away at the enemy trench fortifications area by area. Once they successfully raided an enemy position, regular infantry would come to hold the new lines against the inevitable counter-attack. They developed a range of new uses for older weapons, as well as a range of new weapons altogether, including flamethrowers, mortars, machine guns, grenade launchers, assault artillery, and tanks. Realizing the importance of fire rate, they developed one of the first sub-machineguns, the MP-18, which arrived too late at the front in mid-1918 to help stem the tide of the war.

The development of tanks and planes was a real game-changer, but the latest developments in rockets and guided weapon systems seem to make those already obsolete. Debate is raging even about the purpose of manned planes, in this era of drones and AI steered machinery. Yet even in Ukraine we see planes play a role, and tanks and other armored vehicles still are indispensable, even if they are no longer the invincible behemoths they used to be, only to be killed by other tanks or lucky artillery shots.

Now, all that history you just read through has a purpose. Let’s look.

Russia is strongly influenced by both World War I and World War II, and never forgot those lessons (even if not always able to apply those lessons). They entered the war in Ukraine with 3 main goals: force Ukraine to be neutral (no NATO membership), demilitarization (no chance it could be used against Russia), and denazification (get rid of the many Neo-Nazi elements within the Ukrainian state apparatus).

Many sources in the West still seem oblivious that there is a real Nazi presence in Ukraine, or try to minimize that (they are not ‘real Nazis’). This has been chronicled beyond any doubt, however, and we know how Azov and Right Sector, to name but 2, are fully incorporated into the Ukrainian army, providing ideological influence and often the source of war crimes, such as recently in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast against Russian civilians.

The aim of the Russian army is to eradicate those elements wherever they can on the battlefield, while eroding Ukraine’s military structures and capabilities. Simply put: destroy Ukraine’s army and war machine. The Russian tactics in the field need to be looked at from that perspective in order to be able to make sense of them.

While Russia is applying the lessons of WW1, focusing on artillery as the core of their attacks, with refined combined arms maneuvering and attacks by small units preferred over ‘big arrow’ operations, the comparison with WW1 ends there: there is no stalemate. Russia is fully controlling the battlefield, and slowly and methodologically chipping away at Ukraine’s troop strength, reserves, equipment, ammunition, moral, production, infrastructure, etc., both at the line of contact and deep in the rear.

After Ukraine’s counter-attack in late 2022, Russia consolidated the lines, and took a defensive posture while holding limited mobilizations and increasing military production, stopping well short of switching to a wartime economy. By holding constant attacks all over the front line (reconnaissance by force, probing the strength of the Ukrainian defenses), they kept Ukraine on their toes, forcing them to maintain strong defenses all over the line of contact.

Just as in WW1, the side that had just lost a position would counter-attack, forced to move over open terrain to the captured position, exposing themselves. So Ukraine itself kept trying to attack to recapture lost territory, which suited the Russians just fine: not having to worry about finding the Ukrainian troops, and instead have them come attack the Russian lines? Ideal. People tend to forget this aspect, and cite only that since Russia is attacking, the defenders have a bonus, which explains why so many more Russians died than Ukrainians (so they claim): BOTH sides alternate rapidly between the roles of attacker and defender. Attack, capture, consolidate as quickly as possible, then defend against the former defenders who are now attackers, repeat…

Still, in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the Russians kept advancing. They tried out different tactics, modernizing, reorganizing their military, learning from mistakes. The media in the West would see that as stalemate, lack of fast progress, and repeated attacks that seemed to go nowhere. Talks about ‘meat wave attacks’ keep coming up, but without any real evidence. They couldn’t be more wrong.

Bakhmut was a first turning point, mostly achieved by Wagner PMC. This saved the Russian army from the brunt of that effort, while being able to learn and apply the lessons from that engagement. The siege of Bakhmut was a long battle, 3 weeks longer than the Battle of Verdun in WW1, lasting for 10 months, 2 weeks, and 3 days (3 July 2022 – 20 May 2023). Ukrainian media, and the West, blew hot and cold over the importance of Bakhmut. When they were loosing the battle, headlines suddenly belittled the importance of Bakhmut. However, as a major regional city, at a crossroads of supply lines at the center of the disputed territories, Bakhmut was indeed strategically important.

Contrary to the Russians, who retreated whenever facing poor odds in order to save their troops, Ukraine always choose to dig in and fight, with very heavy losses as a result.

James Robbins wrote for the American Spectator: “If Bakhmut had been quickly captured by the Russians in 2022 and if Ukraine had stabilized the front line a little further west – roughly where it is now – the withdrawal of troops would hardly have made headlines, and thousands of Ukrainian soldiers would have survived to fight another day.”



As a Russian commentator put it: “I think, apart from the deception for the enemy, to suck him into Bakhmut, as described many times by myself, the task of Prigozhin’s rants has been to motivate the Wagner expendables to “follow him into death”.

[...] It is cynical, but at the end it saved tens of thousands of Russian soldiers by sacrificing maybe 5-10,000 Wagner “expendables”. How? By sucking the enemy into Artemovsk and destroying them with artillery and tank fire. Otherwise ordinary Russian soldiers would need to take town by town with heavy losses throughout Ukraine.”

Looking at Wikipedia, the stub on ‘The Battle for Bakhmut’ has no clear stats for casualties, as they normally display for battles. Instead, they have a chapter discussing the casualties, citing only Western or hostile Russian sources. Amazingly, no numbers for Ukrainian KIA and wounded are given, only ‘ratios’ of 5 Russian KIA per Ukrainian KIA (NATO sources), up to 7.5 Russians KIA per Ukrainian KIA (Ukrainian sources). The numbers given make no sense at all, and contradict each other at every step.

Russian sources elsewhere, however, give these numbers for Ukrainian losses:

72,095 KIA. If taken as accurate, that is a massive loss of troops. Russian losses seem to be less. One of the more credible reports in the Wiki stub states this: “Major General John Harrel, in his analysis of reported figures, highlights that out of the 50,000 convicts recruited by the Wagner Group, only 25,000 received pardons, with the remaining 25,000 killed.” This gives only the overall losses for Wagner, after battles not only in Bakhmut, but also in Soledar and elsewhere.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks of 10,000 prison volunteers killed, another 10,000 irretrievably wounded, versus 50,000 Ukrainians killed and 50-70,000 wounded. He attributes that in part to the fact that he had proper evacuation lines, whereas he controlled the retreat lines of the Ukrainians, making it impossible to evacuate the wounded in time, leading to much higher number of casualties dying.

Considering that the Russians had Bakhmut in a pincer from 3 sides (see below), this is likely a correct assessment by Prigozhin.

On a side-note, this is the exact same method Russia used during WW2 in Stalingrad. Slowly chipping away at German troops trying to get into Stalingrad, until they broke.

In a review video of a Daily Mail video commemorating and narrating the Bakhmut battle, youtuber HistoryLegends eviscerates the mainstream narratives regarding Bakhmut. It starts with the claim of overwhelming Russian numerical superiority: 30,000 Ukrainian defenders against 80,000 Russian troops. He shows, using the Ukrainian battle order of units sent to Bakhmut, how the Ukrainian side kept sending in new units, for a total of up to 100,000 Ukrainian troops, not including reinforcements for the existing units present at the battle line. With those total numbers, the Russian estimate is high, but not impossible, especially given the refusal of the Ukrainian top brass to allow retreat until it was too late.

Other reports support the view that this battle was not harming Russia more than Ukraine, but the reverse. ZeroHedge reported that “Ukraine Sent Poor, Untrained Men Into Bakhmut Meat Grinder”, and 19fortyfive concluded that Ukraine should have retreated from Bakhmut as early as in December, when it was clear that they could not hold the city against the advancing Russian troops. “As a result, Ukraine has lost literally tens of thousands of killed and wounded, along with enormous quantities of equipment and ammunition, in those four city fights. [refers to the siege and capture of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Soledar -precursor to Bakhmut- and Bakhmut itself] Based on a likely fire superiority of 10-to-1 on the Russian side, Ukraine no doubt suffered considerably more casualties in those fights than the Russians.” They stressed that point: “Ukraine, on the other hand, chose to contest major cities and has now lost staggering numbers of troops – but they also lost the city itself in the end.”

That is much closer to the truth of the matter, piercing through the fog of war and information battles. The Wall Street Journal supports such view, even if they would not put it that openly. In a May 25, 2023 article, they relate how Ukraine sent in newly mobilized troops, in order to save well-trained veterans for their counteroffensive. Speaking with soldiers from the 93rd mechanized brigade, recruited from the unemployed in the Kharkiv region, a harrowing tale emerges. With little to no training, they were sent straight into hell: Bakhmut.

WaPo followed a group of 16 Ukrainians, forced into service, "many of whom were called up a few days earlier and did not receive any training." Within 36 hours, 11 out of the 16 were killed or captured. Those captured were not killed by the Russian troops, who realized they were simply recruits, recently mobilized and totally out of place in that urban war.

(Oh, General Milley stated around the time of the fall of Bakhmut that the “Battle of Bakhmut is one example of Ukraine's excellent defensive strategy”... Ideology still seems to supersede reality, even at top levels in the military.)

Immediately before the attack on Bakhmut, Wagner conquered the mining city of Soledar.

As DefensePoliticsAsia pointed out, Wagner left the last road out of Soledar, already 60% captured, open (see large blue arrow). Why would they do that, instead of fully encircling the Ukrainian defenders? This is all psychological warfare. If you fully encircle Ukrainian (or Russian) soldiers, they will fight to the end. Very difficult to deal with, and costly for your own side. It is much better to put immense pressure on them, while leaving a small door open. This way, in the back of their minds, the defenders will cling to the hope that there is escape, and try their luck. But as they move out of the ‘cauldron’, the encirclement, they are forced out into the open, vulnerable to artillery and drone attacks.

The same happened with Bakhmut, where the so-called ‘road of life’ was actually more of a ‘road of death’, fully exposed to flanking fire from both sides.

As long as the battle for Soledar and Bakhmut went on, Ukraine stubbornly poured massive amounts of troops, equipment and ammo into those defenses. This left the other fronts much calmer, and easier to manage for the Russians. It also presented Ukrainian troops and materiel on a silver platter to Russian fire... Yes, it was all a trap, one Ukraine kept falling in.

The Kursk incursion last year was a godsend for the Russians. Where before Russia held small-scale incursions near Kharkiv to force Ukraine to divert much needed troops from the western front to the north, Ukraine presented their own troops to Russia. Not just cannon-fodder, but some of their elite units! Ukraine started this offensive into Russian territory on 6 August 2024.

Within a week, a massive amount of territory was captured. This was spun as a massive win for Ukraine, showing weakness of Russian defenses, economy, moral, and so on. Ukraine showed it was using the Western aid well, and was able to bring to fight to the Russians. The occupied Russian territory would be a bargaining chip, to be used to swap for Russian-held Ukrainian grounds.

The invasion quickly stalled, however, at which point the only value of maintaining position was political, not tactical. At high cost of defending the salient into Russian territory, without much hope of any tactical advantage, Ukraine could keep up propaganda efforts showing how bad Russia was, and maintain that bargaining chip. Any hope of drawing Russian units from the Western front failed, as well, as Russia used other reserves to strengthen the Kursk front, leaving the lines in Ukraine fully intact and manned.

This salient was maintained for months, as Ukraine, very considerate of Russian aims, kept pouring in elite units to hold that ground, only to be slaughtered by Russian artillery, rocket, and drone attacks. Russia slowly started chipping away, as it did all over the Ukrainian front, without any haste. What we saw as weakness (huge loss of ground inside of Russia itself) was seen from Russian point of view as a wise tactical withdrawal, extending enemy lines, giving time for a Russian counter, as it has done in every war they were attacked.

The Russian mission was not to regain their territory as quickly as possible, but to destroy as much Ukrainian troops and equipment as possible. Why close the Kursk front by quickly recapturing it, when they could lure more and more Ukrainian troops to that salient? Troops, keep in mind, that Ukraine could not really afford to spare from their Donbass front lines...

Again and again, we see the same small unit attacks, as pioneered in WW1. Mobile, very fast (even using motorcycles and ATVs), they suddenly hit and clear Ukrainian positions, softened up by massive artillery strikes. There are many reports, for years now, that Russia has an overwhelming superiority not only when it comes to actual artillery pieces (ranging from 10 to 1 or even 20 to 1), but also in the supply of ammunition. Wagner pioneered a more fine-tuned combined arms approach, even for urban warfare, where overwhelming artillery fire does most of the work, and the small units mop up and finish the job.

A newer development is the use of glide bombs. With small and very cheap conversion kits (compared to the millions of dollars price tag for comparable American missiles), Russia could now tap into a huge arsenal of Cold War ‘dumb bombs’, ranging from 250 kg to 3000 kg bombs, the ‘FABs’. Short for "Fugasnaya Aviatsionnaya Bomba", translated as "high-explosive aerial bomb", these were simple plane dropped bombs. As dumb bombs, they required planes to drop them right above the intended targets, putting the bomber planes and their crew at risk, while needing massive amounts to make sure some would actually hit the intended target. Basically WWII style bombing.

FAB 3000 with UMPK conversion kit, similar in concept to the American Joint Direct Attack Munition Extended Range (JDAM-ER). This allows deployment from much further away, and with simple guidance systems it increasinly becomes much ‘smarter’.

Where Wagner troops in Bakhmut cleared ‘commie block’ apartment buildings, each converted into veritable fortresses that provided mutual interlocking protection, at high price, deployment of FAB 3000 bombs (3 ton bombs) now allows the buildings themselves to be taken out, defenders and all included. Accuracy is still somewhat of a problem, with a circular error probable of 10 meters up to 30 meters (the range from target in which half of the dropped bombs will fall).

With the inauguration of Trump, and his attempts to reach a peace deal, Russia felt that it was time to close the Kursk salient. Attacking not towards the central town of Sudzha (yellow), as they had done up to this point (orange arrows), Russian forces thought out of the box, and attacked into Ukrainian territory (red arrows) towards the important (single) road leading from Ukraine into Sudzha (green line).

This really spooked the Ukrainian defenders, and the next 2-3 days large advancements we re made by Russian forces at the very northern tip of the salient. This kind of rapid advancement typically shows that Ukrainian troops abandoned their positions, allowing a fast moving up by Russian forces. This is in line with the expectations, as described in a previous recent article, Prediction: Ukrainian army collapsing soon.



As if that was not enough, the Russians had a spectacular ace in the hole: a daring raid by about 700-800 elite troops, including Chechen Akhmat fighters, crawling through 12 kilometers of a gas pipeline, to reach the Ukrainian rearguard at the outskirts of Sudzha undetected. This was a well-planned attack that had taken 4 months to prepare. Some troops had been in the pipeline for about 4 days, before emerging from it for the attack.

European sources acted dismissive in their writing. RadioFreeEurope sneered: “Sometime around March 8, an unknown number of Russian soldiers emerged from the pipeline somewhere on Sudzha’s outskirts and were engaged by Ukrainian troops -- possibly by surprise. Ukrainian command confirmed an attempted incursion but claimed it had been thwarted.” ‘Possibly by surprise’? No, it completely blindsided the Ukrainians, causing complete panic all throughout the ranks. The large advancements of Russian troops that had started in the northern tip of the salient became huge advancements, and 5 days later Sudzha itself was under firm Russian control, the salient shrunken by almost two thirds (!!). Battlefield reports show that the Russian pipe crawlers successfully breached out, and connected very quickly with troops coming over the surface to relieve them. Ukrainian defenses all throughout the salient, suddenly with the alarming news of ‘enemy behind the lines’, broke positions, and fled. Nothing about that sneak attack was ‘thwarted’...

A video showing great footage from that attack can be found here:

The fact that the Russian troops were detected fairly soon after emerging from the pipe, and the quick artillery attack in an attempt to counter it, does not qualify as ‘thwarted’, given the complete collapse of the salient, and of the central town of Sudzha. The unease among Ukrainian troops in the Kursk salient caused by the possible tactical encirclement the week before now became a full-blown rout, where units retreated without official orders to do so, leaving several thousand troops behind. Russian troops were ready for this, and followed in very quick pace, advancing as much as they could, leaving any pocket of resistance for the next echelons of troops to mop up. It was those troops that Trump had mentioned, and had asked Putin to spare.

The most recent mapping shows that Russia’s advance has slowed significantly, as Ukrainian troops have been ordered to resist as much as possible, and hang out to as much Russian territory as possible.

Still, most of the Ukrainian gains have been mopped up, with only a few difficult to defend areas left.

At the same time as the collapse, Ukraine attempted a desperate incursion into Russia, in the direction of Belgorod. This was very quickly repelled, at great cost to the attackers. Russia, on the other hand, opened a new front in the Sumy Oblast, amassing troops and attacking Ukraine, again without large gains, but nevertheless forcing Ukraine to send troops to defend that new sector, on top of continued fighting near Vovchansk, near Kharkiv.

Credible reports from the Russian side in the Donbas area speak of how soldiers are impatiently awaiting the order to advance in what they called ‘the big push’. Is this part of the ‘trump cards’ that Belarusian president Lukashenko mentioned in a joint appearance with Putin on March 13, when he stated that ‘an agreement (with the Americans) would be reached when Russia plays its trump cards.’

One thing is clear: victory will be won on the battlefield, not at a negotiations table. The tactics Russia has employed are often misunderstood in the west, and misrepresented. The slow, methodological approach was purposeful, to grind away Ukrainian troops while preserving their own as much as possible. Despite the incessant propaganda telling us how Russia is bleeding manpower in senseless attacks, and how Ukraine has lost less troops than Russia, the opposite is very clear (I will explore this in more detail in a next article, it is amazing how this is being kept silent).

Russia has been rather successful in this goal to demilitarize Ukraine. From the battles at Bakhmut, the constant grinding all along the line of contact, and the incursion in Kursk, Russia is patiently carrying out that mission. They don’t care about the optics or the propaganda battle: the results on the ground are what matter, and ultimately will dictate the outcome of this war.

Even if the incredible loss of life on Ukrainian side has not been able to sway their leadership to decrease their war stance, among troops it is very acutely felt, undermining moral completely. Will that set the stage for a complete collapse along the Eastern front? I am certain we won’t have to wait very long to find out.



