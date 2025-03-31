I have touched upon this in earlier articles, but never dove in fully. In the previous article I mentioned some numbers about the battle for Bakhmut, to show the inconsistencies and problems with the official narrative.

As a collection of the official narratives, Russia has given 2 official estimates.

The first is a September 21 2022 statement by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigo, of 5,937 Russians KIA vs 61,207 Ukranians KIA and 49,368 wounded. At the same time, he announced the draft of an additional 300,000 troops. This was in response to the Ukrainian September 2022 counterattack, where Russia lost control of most of their grounds in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as around Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

This offensive is usually characterized as Ukrainians reconquering territory on the Russians, but Russia simply retreated to a better defensible line, first centered on the Oskil River. This was quickly given up as well, and the new frontline (unchanged until the 2024 gradual offensive of Russia started) was stretching from Lyman Pershi, just north of Kupyanksk, on a hill East of the Oskil River, towards Petroshavneve/Manuilivka, and then following a hill ridge straight South towards Kremina, to the banks of the Severski Donets River. At that point, Russia still had only their offensive forces, about 160-190,000 soldiers strong, stretched thin along a very long frontline. Shortening the front made more sense, and follows the Russian doctrine of tactical retreat, giving up ground for time (see Napoleonic wars and WWII).

Just prior to that offensive, Ukraine had increased their troop strength from about 250,000 to up to about 1 million, according to Forbes Ukraine. Those numbers come from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, given during a speech at the Forbes conference "Building Together". "Mobilized to the Armed Forces - up to 700 000 people, border guards - up to 60 000, National Guard - up to 90 000, National Police - up to 100 000. Today, we have more than 1 million people in uniforms to ensure the activities of the security and defense sector," Reznikov said.”

In September of 2023, that number was 800,000, according to then Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov.

As RUSI (a British defense and security think tank) pointed out: “Difficulties with the recruitment of new military personnel began to arise only at the end of 2023, after the Ukrainian counteroffensive was choked off.”

This is echoed in another June 2023 article, this time by the Jamestown Foundation for Global Research and Analysis. “Considering that Ukraine has a population of about 20 million citizens, and given that the most recent data on the number of people mobilized into the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was last announced more than a year ago (at the time, it was reported that more than 1 million people had been mobilized), some estimates can be made based on how many new brigades have been created, the approximate number of those wounded and the calculations of the Ukrainian Ministry of Veterans Affairs regarding the potential number of combatants (up to 4 million) (Forbes.ua, July 8, 2022; Mva.gov.ua, May 23). Keeping in mind that Ukraine’s mobilization is permanent and that many have been wounded, the estimated number of mobilized Ukrainians totals about 2 million.”

This article shows that between the start of the fighting in 2022 and the summer of 2023 there had been 2 main mobilizations, each of about 1 million troops. A pro-Russian Telegram account mentioned more recent mobilization numbers for Ukraine: “from March 2024 to this day, total mobilization has been underway in Ukraine, during which, on average, more than 30,000 people were put under arms per month (only at the very end did this below this figure).”

Thus, over the past year, between 350,000 and 400,000 people were put under arms, less than the first 2 waves of 1 million, in line with reports about difficulty with the Ukrainian mobilization efforts, the flight of many out of Ukraine, the revolt against the military commissars picking up any man in sight from the street in forced conscription, etc.

Earlier this week, the Atlantic Council reported that “Ukraine currently has approximately one million people in arms defending the country against Russia’s invasion.”

Wikipedia states that there are 1,260,000 active military personnel in Ukraine, and a reserve of 2,700,000.

On Russia’s side, Reuters reported that Joseph Borell, the EU’s top diplomat, told in May 2023 that “I'm afraid that between now and the summer, the war is going to continue. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has amassed over 300,000 men there, twice as many as he had when he launched the invasion.”

The IWS (Institute for War Studies) reported on June 2024 that “Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on June 14 that there are currently almost 700,000 Russian personnel in the "special military operation zone," which includes both occupied Ukraine and areas within Russia bordering Ukraine, during the meeting with participants of the "Time of Heroes" program.”



That sketches a rough view of the numbers of troops on the ground, as estimated, using Russian numbers for Russian troops, and Western/Ukrainian numbers for Ukrainian troops.

Now for the numbers of soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine has been very quiet on the official number of Ukrainian soldiers killed since the start of the fighting in 2022. On December 8, 2024 Zelensky stated as reported in the Ukrainski Pravda that “Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has lost 43,000 soldiers who have been killed in action. There have been 370,000 cases of assistance to the wounded, which is taking into account that in our military, approximately 50 per cent of the wounded return to service, and all wounds, including light and repeat ones, are recorded.”

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that Russian losses have exceeded 750,000 personnel, with 198,000 killed and more than 550,000 wounded, with a ratio of at least 5 Russians KIA for every 1 Ukrainian KIA. His remarks came in response to then President-Elect Trump’s statement that Ukraine had lost more than 400,000 soldiers in the fighting so far.

On Feb 17, 2025, Zelensky offered an update: 46,000 killed, and nearly 380,000 injured, since the start of the fighting in 2022, per the Kiev Independent. At the same time, the General Staff of Ukraine gave an estimate of 859,920 Russian troops as lost, as KIA, MIA, wounded, or captured.

By end of 2024, Meduza, a pro-Ukrainian group that monitors death notices and such in Russia, reported in a joint studie with Mediazona that they view the total number of Russian KIA so far as over 165,000 in total.

Western sources place the Russian KIA numbers between 70,000 and 120,000.

(As cited by The Economist)



Critical sounds from within Russia give us this number: “Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed over 20,000 troops dead by May 25, 2023, and claimed Russian military had lost 120,000 soldiers by late June 2023. He accused Russian Ministry of Defence of downplaying Russian losses.” (Source) That was only until May 2023, without counting the death toll in the increased Russian military action all during 2024 and so far this year.

The Moscow Times reported this week that “Verified Russian Deaths in Ukraine War Exceed 100K”.

As a last recent estimate, the New Voice of Ukraine cited a NYT times article. “Two websites, Lostarmour and UALosses, estimate Ukrainian military deaths based on obituaries, awards, and funerals. Lostarmour, run primarily by pro-Russian volunteers, claims over 62,000 Ukrainian defenders have died, with potential losses exceeding 100,000. UALosses, managed by a Western IT specialist, has been accused by Ukraine of spreading false information.

The NYT analyzed Lostarmour’s data and found it to be 97% accurate within a 5% margin of error. Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov, citing military sources, reported in December that Ukraine’s losses include 70,000 dead and 35,000 missing.”



It then cites a 2 year old estimate, without blinking: “U.S. officials told the NYT in August 2023 that 70,000 Ukrainian defenders had been killed.” There have been less total dead now than 2 years ago, or no one died on Ukrainian side since that August 2023 number? Nothing makes sense, and it is clear the numbers are heavily suppressed.

But then they post this nugget: “Western analysts estimate over 400,000 Russian troops are now on the front lines, compared to 250,000 Ukrainian defenders.”

What happened with the 2 initial groups of 1 million mobilized troops, and the continued mobilizations after the summer of 2023? The devil is in the details, and the truth is doing all it can to get out and spread.

For the Ukrainian death toll, their official numbers are clearly impossible. An August 18, 2023 article by the New York Times states that “US officials put [the number of Ukrainian casualties] at close to 70,000 killed and 100,000 to 120,000 wounded.” According to the NYT, for Russia those numbers “includes as many as 120,000 deaths and 170,000 to 180,000 injured troops,” while the Biden Admin, per General Mark Milley, talks about 100,000 killed or wounded on each side, with unnamed officials privately stating that it is closer to 120,000.

The Economist estimates the number of Ukrainian losses at between 60,000 and 100,000 killed and 400,000 wounded.

An early report made by a pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger, Mikhail Borisovich Onufrienko, talks about almost 400,000 Ukrainians killed by October 2022 (!!).

“Taken from OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) data, the total losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the Ukrainian conflict are about 400 thousand military personnel and foreign mercenaries.

So, on October 20, the irretrievable losses of the Ukrainian armed forces approached 402 thousand people, of which 387 thousand were killed. Mercenaries and volunteers from Poland, Romania, the Baltic countries and other states in Ukraine killed 31 people, their total losses amounted to 240 thousand. The information was obtained using extracts from mortuaries, documents from funeral homes and information from the exchange of data between various units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Another Russian correspondent, with many contacts within Ukraine, Ruslan Tatarinov, made similar claims in an August 2023 article. Using obituaries by region, and on the pages of village and city councils, he was able to piece together his own estimates. “Soldiers are dying in Ukraine - a lot. On average, about 400 obituaries are published in Ukraine per day. Per day. This is an average. The peak was November last year, 1104.

This is the number of losses given in obituaries. The obituary is given out within a week. Maybe the body has already been buried, and the information has just come to the Internet. And that is why the peak value is 1100. I once thought that "doomsday" was 900 obituaries, but no.

They are losing a lot of officers. Two hundred eighty-four thousand were recorded literally a week ago – that is the number of losses Ukraine has already sacrificed, its men.

But this is the number that I only calculated, and how much is there in reality? It seems to me that their irrecoverable losses are more than three hundred thousand,” he added.”



Early January 2024, Kiev’s former Prosecutor General Lutsenko spoke during a TV appearance, and was adamant that the Ukrainian government should release the truth about the actual number of soldiers killed. “To be honest, 500,000 that they're talking about now if divided by months, is 30,000 PER MONTH. They need to tell people truth.”

An early report, from a leaked document, shows figures Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny had prepared for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Danilov. In that report, as of July 1, 2022, 76,640 AFU servicemen were killed, 42,704 were wounded, 7,244 were taken prisoner of war and another 2,816 were missing. Zaluzhny clarified that this was only reporting on losses incurred by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, not those of any of the other security agencies.

In a June 2024 video, Ukrainian military correspondent Yuri Butusov talks about senseless orders to attack and defend indefensible positions, instead of creating and holding more defensible lines. The troops are upset, and talk about this constantly: they feel they are led to the slaughter.

This is not unique: “And how is it that we have butcher commanders who send soldiers to slaughter?” one of Ukraine’s main propagandists, Alexei Arestovich, wondered back in August 2023. (source)

Even western mercenaries feel the same. Notice the insane casualty rate: 90%!!!

Then there are other parameters that show the same.

An Arabic Twitter account made this post:



“Based on open-source data, Military Chronicle has calculated that over the course of a year (from July 2022 to July 2023), Ukrainian armed formations lost no fewer than 185,000 individuals on the battlefield. However, actual losses are much higher, as many bodies remain in morgues or have not been evacuated from the battlefield. A significant portion of the deceased have been interred in existing cemeteries, but it appears that preparations for more extensive burials have been underway in Ukraine.”

The author points out that the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers approved a cemetery project, including 2 large plots of land, that could hold 600,000 and 800,000 graves. Expansion in the cemeteries of Cherkassy and Krivoy Rog could hold an additional 280,000 and 150,000 graves, respectively. A host of other cemeteries, all over Ukraine, are also expanding, good for an additional 430,000 to 450,000 bodies. This is excluding the huge number of smaller village and rural cemeteries.



That was posted at the end of August 2023. More recent (this March), a Russian news publisher, Pravda, pointed at a Ukrainian drone video showing massive expansions of military graves in Ukraine, with the text: “Journalists of an enemy publication published drone footage of Ukrainian cemeteries. The famous Lychakov cemetery in Lvov, Lesnoye cemetery in Kiev, mass graves in other cities.... According to estimates of some journalists only during the "Kursk adventure" the number of tombstones has doubled.... At the same time, hundreds of thousands of missing and mutilated AFU soldiers remain... "Ukraine is going missing."”

Looking at a host of other information, we see the same pattern: huge losses, undermanned units, no reserve units allowing for proper rotation of units from the frontlines, etc.

“Professional military in Ukraine, people who had experience fighting since 2014, many of them are dead or wounded — and unfortunately, many people don’t even survive a year on the front line just because of how brutal the war is,” Olena Tregub, executive director of the Kyiv-based Independent Anti-Corruption Commission, said in an interview.

An article by the Centre for Eastern Studies from February 2024 reported that “At the end of 2023 the Ukrainian army was facing a serious crisis involving manpower shortage, aside from the even more serious problem posed by the shortfall of weapons and ammunition. This is particularly evident as regards the infantry, which has formed the backbone of the forces fighting against Russia and has suffered the most severe losses;” and “the progress of the summer offensive on the Zaporizhzhia front has revealed that in late 2022 and the first half of 2023 Kyiv decided to stick with limited mobilisation. This enabled it to replenish losses in the old brigades and to form more than ten new brigades, which were mainly intended to take part in the offensive.”

A sobering glimpse at reality was given:



“Many of the volunteers who had joined the ranks in the great wave of enlistment back in 2022 have been killed, wounded or have left the military for health- or family-related reasons. Many of those who have remained in the ranks are physically and mentally exhausted, and their continued service on the front without rotation may result in a possibly catastrophic decline in the number of experienced soldiers, or in large-scale loss of morale. In addition, the gradual decline in the number of soldiers, combined with an insufficient level of valuable replenishments (especially in the infantry) has resulted in a difficult situation on the battlefield. It is not uncommon for platoons to be made up of just a few soldiers and companies of less than 50 (which is less than half of their full line-up). According to regulations, this should result in their automatic withdrawal to the rear. In the actual situation on the front, such sub-units usually cannot be relieved.”

19fortyfive concluded that Ukraine should have retreated from Bakhmut as early as in December, when it was clear that they could not hold the city against the advancing Russian troops. “As a result, Ukraine has lost literally tens of thousands of killed and wounded, along with enormous quantities of equipment and ammunition, in those four city fights. [refers to the siege and capture of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Soledar -precursor to Bakhmut- and Bakhmut itself] Based on a likely fire superiority of 10-to-1 on the Russian side, Ukraine no doubt suffered considerably more casualties in those fights than the Russians.” They stressed that point: “Ukraine, on the other hand, chose to contest major cities and has now lost staggering numbers of troops – but they also lost the city itself in the end.”

The Washington Post added to this, in a more recent article (October 2024): “Kursk has likely stretched Ukrainian personnel thin and exacerbated the manpower issue, already among the main challenges for Kyiv, said Rob Lee, a senior fellow with the Foreign Policy Research Institute. Heavy losses of experienced Ukrainian soldiers, coupled with new troops sped to the front with limited training, have further added pressure on units holding the line.”

These are not just anecdotal stories. Even a public opinion survey organized by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) probed the question “How many Ukrainians have close relatives and friends who were injured / killed by the Russian invasion: results of a telephone survey conducted on May 26 - June 5, 2023”

The survey stated:

The absolute majority of Ukrainians - 78% - have close relatives or friends who were injured or killed due to the Russian invasion. Among those who have such close relatives or friends, the average number (the median value was used) was 7. That is, on average, such respondents have 7 close relatives or friends who were injured or killed. Herewith: - 64% of Ukrainians have at least one close relative or friend who was injured (on average, have 5 injured close people), - and 63% have at least one close relative or friend who died (on average they have 3 deceased loved ones).

This was in June 2023! Almost 2 years ago, and even before Ukraine launched their 2023 counteroffensive (that led to nowhere, at great cost of troops and equipment...). The implication is absolutely staggering.

Asking Grok to help calculate the number of deaths this would suggest, it offered me the following results. It estimated the mean, based on the median given (see above graph), and it gave an estimation on what ‘close relatives and friends’ means as a number of people a Ukrainian person might consider as family and friends (represented by the letter c). It came with the following formula:

Consider Dunbar’s number. “Proposed by Robin Dunbar, suggests that humans have a cognitive limit of around 150 people with whom they can maintain stable social relationships, where they know who each person is and how they relate to others.” There are, however, criticisms of this influential number. A 2021 study aimed at deconstructing that number based on statistical considerations. But the topic is humans and their relations, and math/statistics don’t inform about the reasons for certain limits.

Another article published by Boston University, points out that people have far more than 150 ‘friends’ or ‘connections’ on social media sites such as Facebook or LinkedIn, and introduces the concept of ‘weak ties’, stating that “weak ties are “an important resource in making possible mobility opportunity” by facilitating information flow.”



Another problem is clustering. How many of those deaths individuals stated to know are the same persons? If a person in a village died, all 500 people in the village would count this one person as someone they know who died. Also, during wartime, especially in the early stages, an uptick in morale and national unity might lead to increased social circles, changing how respondents view their circle of ‘close relatives and friends’. After I had pointed out the early date, before most of the heaviest fighting, and instructed Grok not to use the official numbers with a high level of importances, Grok gave a final estimate of 150,000, with a range of 110,000 tot 220,000, accounting for the uncertainties in the mean (derived from the median 3; for this range ranging from 3-5) and a c of 500 to 1000 (which is extremely high). Either way, Grok pointed out that the survey’s high proportion (63%) and median of 3 suggest significant loss.

Another element from that survey shows a regional disparity:

Knowing that most of the ideologically motivated units (read: Neo-Nazis of Azov, Right Sector, etc.) have a stronger base in the West of the country, this survey shows that already in the initial year there was a serious targeting of and loss within those units. Denazification is not an empty term.

The KIIS did not repeat that survey question. In later surveys, it asked about perception of preparedness for the 2022 attack. In the comments on the survey results, they wrote: “As of the beginning of the summer of 2023, 78% of KIIS respondents said that they had relatives or friends who were injured or killed as a result of the invasion. This is a colossal tragedy for society as a whole and for each family separately, and this tragedy, unfortunately, continues. Therefore, the demand of Ukrainians for the “truth” and “punishment of the guilty” is quite natural. Achieving justice on this issue will be an unconditional requirement for the period after the end of the war, acceptable to Ukraine (especially since we now see the lack of a unified understanding among Ukrainians of the complex of real reasons for insufficient readiness, which, apparently, is a consequence of the fact that while the war is going on, a significant part of the information for security reasons and for reasons of “do no harm” must be temporarily hidden from the public).”

A French TV Channel, BFMTV, showed morgues overwhelmed by the number of killed Ukrainian soldiers. The report, from a single morgue about a hundred miles from the frontlines, more than 10 bodies of soldiers were brought in. The journalists mention that workers at the morgue take sedatives in order to cope and keep going.

WarTears is a Ukrainian website aimed at identifying the missing and killed AFU personnel. On their website, they state in the ‘About’ section:



“We're not doing propaganda. We check all the data carefully and publish it only when we are sure enough.

We are not publishing fake data. We could have published the lists of AFU personnel and claim them to be dead or captured, but we will not do that. Because we believe that let people learn the truth about their relatives is much more important than any rough impact. If you spotted any wrong information on our site - please let us know.

We do not collect personal data of people submitting their requests to us. We understand potential consequences and actions Kiev regime might take for mere visiting websites like this one or trying to get anything anywhere but from official sources. Precisely because of that we guarantee anonymity for all the people asked us to help.”

Based on the number of requests for information about possibly killed, captured or missing relatives, they developed a model to quantify the number of killed, captured, and active AFU soldiers. Their number reaches 700,000 for soldiers killed, from February 2022 until today.

A week ago, as the Kursk front had collapsed, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinov published a video stating that in the past 7 months, the Ukrainians had lost over 70,000 soldiers there, and that their losses in killed troops “has reached 1 million six months ago.” He pointed out that you have to add the losses in Kursk to that number, as well as the losses in the last 6 months at the rest of the front. “The number is just astronomical.”

A report citing a high-placed source within the Ukrainian government stated that “Our source in the OP said that (Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces Alexander) Syrsky reported (to the head of the Kiev regime Vladimir) Zelensky was told about the heavy losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region during the withdrawal from positions, when a large number of Ukrainian military fell into mini-boilers and were forced to surrender. According to the General Staff, up to 1,000 military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may now be in captivity The Russian army.”

It went on to point out: “According to the source, there were 9 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine permanently stationed on the territory of the Kursk region, the number of which exceeded 10 thousand, ‘at the same time they were able to retreat to Ukraine is only 3 thousand’.” Assuming the typical NATO standard brigade size of 5,000 troops (given Ukraine’s army has been trained to that standard), 9 brigades should number 45,000 troops. Yet the report made clear the actual number was less than a quarter of full strength: ‘exceeded 10,000’. Out of those, only 3,000 made it back to Ukrainian lines.

Every report, even unintentionally, shows the same reality: severe attrition and under-manned units, severe losses, starkly contrasted with very hopeful and rose-colored official numbers. The only way for the official ‘up to 1,000 may now be in captivity’ to be true, is for over 6,000 of the 9 brigades who did not manage to escape, to have been killed...

On March 21, 2025, Zelensky appeared in Times Magazine, and claimed he currently had 800,000 soldiers at arms. Yet little over a year earlier, in January 2024, he said he had 880,000 troops under arms. If those were accurate statements, that would mean a loss of at least 80,000 troops in 14 months, offset by added reinforcements of 30,000 newly mobilized recruits per month. That would indicate a total loss of 430,000 killed in those 14 months...

In my previous article I already mentioned this: There are many reports, for years now, that Russia has an overwhelming superiority not only when it comes to actual artillery pieces (ranging from 10 to 1 or even 20 to 1), but also in the supply of ammunition. Artillery is the main killer on the battlefield.

As an article in Sandboxx put it: “The war in Ukraine is all about artillery. It was a few batteries of Ukrainian artillery that stopped the Russian push toward Kyiv in the first days of the war, and it was artillery that helped the Russian military to make tactical gains in eastern Ukraine and the Donbas. It was artillery that supported the Ukrainian counteroffensives, but it was also artillery that also stopped the Ukrainian counteroffensive.”

The same article puts the number of casualties on both sides caused by artillery at a whopping 80%. Given the nature of the trench warfare, and the positional battles, this rings true. I wonder where they place the casualties caused by drones: are they seen as a different subset of guided artillery shells, or as a wholly new category?

CNN cited some stats in an article last year: “Russia appears on track to produce nearly three times more artillery munitions than the US and Europe.” “Russia is producing about 250,000 artillery munitions per month, or about 3 million a year.” Last month, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that "A year ago, Russian forces had approximately a 10:1 advantage in artillery munitions. Today, this ratio has shrunk to nearly 2:1." Syrskyi followed that up with a claim that “Over the past year, we have eliminated around 13,050 Russian artillery systems (compared to 8,400 in the previous two years).” This is a crazy number. A website that tracks confirmed losses states that only 1,935 Russian artillery systems (including anti-aircraft systems, towed artillery, self-propelled artillery, and rocket and missile artillery) were confirmed lost (and another 202 damaged).

A report by Jeff Jackson (D-FL), when he was in Congress member of the Armed Services Committee, gives the following information, dated April 12, 2024: “Ukraine has begun strictly rationing their use of artillery. Russia is now firing roughly 10,000 rounds of artillery per day, which is 5x more than Ukraine. According to the General, Russia will be firing 10x more than Ukraine within a few weeks unless there is further aid.”

While a slew of articles want to tell us how Russia’s advantage in artillery is sharply decreasing, the Washington Post posted the following article on October 2, 2024: “Ukraine’s east buckling under improved Russian tactics, superior firepower.” They start with a story, drawing us right into the events of the war. “The Ukrainian soldiers felt like they had done everything right. After raking the two squads of attacking Russian troops with their automatic grenade launchers, they sent in the attack drones to pick off the survivors.

But what happened next turned the battle into a math problem. More enemy soldiers arrived, some in armored vehicles. Russian support fire with drones and artillery poured down on the outgunned Ukrainians, said Andrii Bilozir, the senior sergeant for the unit’s first battalion. The soldiers of the 33rd Mechanized Brigade had to withdraw.”

As part of the superior and improving tactics, WaPo mentions that the Russian troops are backed by ‘superior quantities of artillery and drones’. Still, even a few months ago, “artillery volleys in the area sometimes reach 10 shells to 1 in favor of Russia, he said, and glide bombs launched unopposed from jets can destroy whole sections of a trench line and anyone manning them.” There is no decline, except in the minds of the propagandists who try to minimize every Russian advantage.

The Institute for War Studies stated in their March 4, 2025 Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment that “Ukrainian officials indicated that Russian forces had a roughly 20 to one artillery shell advantage and "overwhelming air superiority" over Ukrainian forces in this direction during the peak of the Ukrainian supply shortage in May and June 2024 and that these were the main factors enabling Russian forces' creeping and costly advances northwest and west of Avdiivka at the time.”

With the many reports about troop shortages, artillery shortages, and ammunition shortages the Ukrainians were plagued with, it is rather unbelievable that Ukraine would enjoy a positive kill ratio against the Russians, killing more Russians than Russians kill Ukrainian soldiers. Yet that is what so many articles and news flashes want us to believe, when they propose their ‘official’ numbers and ‘fact-based estimates’ of the death toll and casualties. Makes zero sense.

On a side-note: More and more women are at the front lines, as yet another sign of the severe lack of troops due to an incredibly high death toll inflicted upon the Ukrainian army so far. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released this update:

“Over 5,500 female service members are presently serving on the front line. As of January 1, 2025, more than 70,000 women are serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is 20% more than in 2022,” said Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Brigadier General of Justice Serhii Melnyk.” Then you get reports from the Russian side that report things like this: “Natalia Balaklitskaya surrendered in the Kursk region. Initially, she served as a cook, but then she was sent for training in the UK. Then she was sent to the front line as part of a motorized rifle brigade under the threat of execution, she said.” and “Galina Kazimova joined the service from prison. Commanders promised her service in the rear, but instead sent her to an assault unit. She noted there were "many girls" in her unit who are sent to assaults.”

This is accompanied with images of corpses of female soldiers: their present at the front, killed in assault, not to be denied.

US News reports a Red Cross source: "Last year, the number of missing persons that the ICRC has documented was 23,000. A year later that number has more than doubled; the ICRC has documented around 50,000 cases of missing persons," said Dusan Vujasanin, head of the ICRC's Central Tracing Agency Bureau for the conflict.

About 90% of those missing were servicemen and women, he said. ICRC did not provide a breakdown of missing persons by nationality.”

Pro-Russian Telegram Channel Slavyangrad posted a collection of pictures from different ‘Maidans of widows’, protests of relatives and friends of killed, missing and captured Ukrainian servicemen. This has been going on since 2022. “We calculated that in recent days (since March 21) at least 33 "Maidan of widows" took place in Ukraine. Basically relatives come out with demands to tell about the fates of servicemen: 1st Tank, 17th Heavy Mechanized, 47, 57, 58 61st Mechanized Brigades, 92nd Assault Brigade, 36th Marine Brigade, 225th Assault Battalion, 5th Border Detachment, as well as relatives and friends of paratroopers from 80th, 82nd and 95th Airborne Brigades of the AFU.

[...]

Most participants of the "Maidan widows" take to the streets of Ukrainian cities out of hopelessness: they realize that under the ominous wording "missing in action" there is an unidentified body, abandoned by the command and brothers in the landing.

Today, during the interrogation of another prisoner of war (video later), he admitted that no one in the Ukrainian army even tries to retrieve AFU soldiers from under the rubble: "we reported on the radio that a brother-in-arms had fallen, then we hear that he is "200", then we find out - they wrote him down as missing"....”

Another report among many similar ones cites this: “The issues faced by the 151st Brigade in the Pokrovsk district came to light in October 2024. Back then, relatives of missing soldiers and POWs raised their concerns, reporting that the brigade had been 95% wiped out.”

Reason for ‘MIA’ instead of ‘KIA’ is very simple: “All this translates into losses, and thus into trouble for the entire sub-unit on the battlefield, and into increased expenses for the state: in the event of a soldier’s death, their family receives a compensation package to the tune of 15 million hryvnias, or around US$390,000.” (source)

And, of course, the more MIA, the lower the number of KIA they have to admit to, as well. Win-win!

The protests keep mounting, and troops are deserting in massive numbers, over 100,000. What are the citizens of Ukraine knowing that we are unaware about? At the same time, the Ukrainian Police in Kiev is buying a lot of tear gas: preparing for protests that they see coming?

Either way, this is incredibly depressing.

I don’t think that claims about 1 million plus Ukrainian soldiers killed are exaggerated. There is no official proof, that much is true. Yet those claims fit a pattern that is repeated in so many different data sets, it becomes very hard to ignore. There are so many hints, openly, that beg the question: where have all the men gone? Where are the millions conscripted and mobilized? Where are the soldiers?



Citing 46,000 killed as an official number is an insult, not just to our own intelligence, but to the actual men who followed the orders to go fight for their home country, and died senseless deaths, only to be dishonored by their own leaders who cannot even acknowledge their sacrifice.

Trump is aware, even if the numbers he cites are still tainted by inaccuracies.

American commentators have been harping this for a while, now. People like Col. McGregor or Scott Ritter have been open and frank about this, and support this number of 1 million plus Ukrainians killed, with a corresponding Russian number of around 200,000.

Considering this insanely high death toll, Ukraine is hurting beyond acceptable. This has to end. There is no excuse to let them suffer any more.



“Let’s save Ukraine by fighting to the last Ukrainian!”



The utter folly of the West…

Twice already in the last 3 years were peace accords offered, the first almost accepted until the West meddled and told Zelensky to refuse, the second simply rejected. None of those victims were necessary.



Nooit meer oorlog.