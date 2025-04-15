Quick note:



The last few days, Russian captures of Ukrainian territory has increased. Not just in total surface area, but also in distribution. All across the front, Russians are advancing. Still in small bounds, never more than 10-15 square kilometers at once, but what is really significant is that the higher area captures are increasing. This likely indicates abandonment of positions by Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, attempts are made by Ukraine to blame Russia for targeting civilians. An article by AP is clear: “Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city of Sumy during Palm Sunday celebrations, killing more than 30”!



How dare the bastards! Killing Christians trying to celebrate the start of Holy Week, in the runup to Easter, their most holy celebration? “The dead included two children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement. A further 117 people were wounded, including 15 children, it said.” Just horrific! Zelensky knows how to bring it to the international press: “Only filthy scum can act like this — taking the lives of ordinary people!”

Ukraine claims that Russia fired 2 missiles with cluster munitions, deliberately targeting civilians.

Another article, by CEPA.org, claims under the rousing title of ‘Russia’s Palm Sunday Massacre’ that 2 Iskander missiles were used.

“So when the first Iskander-M ballistic missile struck the heart of Sumy, a city in northeastern Ukraine, at 10:20am on April 13, there was little doubt who was being targeted and why. There are no military facilities in the center of the city, and anyway Iskanders are “highly accurate” missiles that will strike 7m-30m (23ft-90ft) from their intended target.

The desire to kill and wound civilians was only underlined by the method used. Russia’s missile men ensured the second Iskander arrived minutes after the first and was armed with a fragmentation warhead designed to scatter white-hot metal shards over hundreds of feet. This method is known as the double-tap and was perfected by Russia and its regime allies during the war in Syria. It’s designed to hurt those who go to help after an initial attack.”

Propaganda, weaving snippets of war with a strong dose of ‘spin’. First of all, the two missiles hit 2 different buildings: the Congress Centre of SSU (Sumy State University) (coordinates of hit 50° 54' 21.51162"N, 34° 47' 38.20596"E), and the Naval Scientific Institute of Business and Technology of Sumdu (coordinates of hit 50° 54' 19.27039"N, 34° 47' 44.04"E). Both buildings are from the Sumy State University, which is housing the headquarters of several military units. The technology buildings are used for assembly of drones, among other things.

Look at both pictures, in the same order. The impact traces show conventional warheads, and NOT cluster munitions. The above story by CEPA and the Ukrainian officials is contradicted by the images and the actual story they tell:

There are no marks of widespread impacts, as one would expect to see if cluster munitions were used. Look at the bottom picture: a clear impact point where the building itself is fully destroyed, with spreading outward from that main impact shrapnel impacts: all tell-tale signs of a conventional explosion. The images don’t lie.

Another important part of the story is this:

See it?

Let’s zoom in:

Notice the marking on the car, parked in between the two buildings that have been hit?

The white triangle, a symbol used by Ukraine’s Operational Command West group, the military forces stationed near the border with Belarus, in Chernihiv Oblast, but also present on the vehicles used during Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk.

And also:

This lends credence to reports that the Ukrainian military was holding an awards ceremony for one of their units that had been involved in the Kursk attack. Russia had become aware of it, through leaks, and was planning to target that military awards ceremony. After the deliberate killing of civilians in the Ukrainian occupied zone of Kursk, the Russians have been out for revenge on the culprits.

But then you have posts like this, on Ukrainian social media:

Translation of this Telegram post by Maryana Bezuglaya, a member of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament:

Maryana Bezulglaya is a colorful figure. She is a hardliner within the Rada, where among other things she proposed a law that would allow officers to kill soldiers if they refused to obey orders, which was not adopted. Firmly a loyalist to Zelensky, she has been vocally criticizing military commanders who had fallen out of grace with Zelensky, including former commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi and Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Sodol, both of whom were dismissed.

But she is not alone in making this allegation.

From another source: “Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Mosiychuk stated that the target of the Russian attack on Sumy was the award ceremony for the soldiers of the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade.”



They reported that Mosiychuk had written the following on his social media: “I hope that the head of the regional administration Artyukh and MP Ananchenko (MP from Sumy from the ruling party “Servant of the People”), who so wanted to get some PR at the festive award ceremony for the soldiers of the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade on the occasion of the 7th anniversary, are already being detained in Sumy. Artyukh and Ananchenko were promoting the award ceremony in Sumy and gathered civilians, including children, in addition to the military! Scum!”

And a Ukrainian source reports that Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin also supports the claim that the Russian missile strike on Sumy was targeting a gathering of Ukrainian soldiers, which he also identified as the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade.

This shows that people are so upset with the regime, they are no longer afraid to speak up, harshly condemning a complete mismanagement of the war. This comes on the heels of Pavel Palisa, deputy head of Zelensky’s office, talking about the desirability of mandatory conscription of women, ‘just as in Israel’, talk by others about lowering the conscription age to 18, and the speaker of the house, Stefanchuk, talking about lowering the number of representatives in the Verkhovna Rada from 450 to 300 deputies ‘due to the decrease in the country’s population’...

Or what about the statements by Former Chief of Staff of the Azov Brigade Bohdan Krotevich, not to be accused of disloyalty to the Ukrainian cause? Krotevich stated that the “commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky should resign because of the orders that put the lives of servicemen at risk.” That same Syrskyi defended his own frequent orders to replace commanders all over the frontline with this reason: “We cannot keep commanders who throw soldiers into battle where they die.”



Or what about the statements by former Prime Minister and head of the Ukrainian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Anatoliy Kinakh? He said this: “I asked them a question - why were there queues at military registration and enlistment offices in 2022, and today at the TCC, people are being caught on the streets like animals? And we came to the same conclusion: some people have stopped believing, and some doubt that they live and defend a just state. And at the front, this problem is even more acute.”

People are feeling the losses, the urgency, the impending defeat, the utter corruption and mismanagement, and are heaving enough. Where the Ukrainian leadership is using the civilian deaths with glee as a tool to garner international support and sympathy (as all other attempts to get support are one by one failing), the Ukrainian people themselves are angry about the loss in civilian life. Not aimed at the Russians, though, but at their own leadership, for allowing that to happen, for placing military targets in the middle of a city...

Soldiers are feeling it, too, and seem to be having more and more trouble holding the line. We’ll have to keep a close eye on the front-line. Russia is still not yet pounding with full force, but continues to gobble up positions piecemeal, one little bite at a time, positioning their own forces in advantageous terrain, perhaps preparing for larger offensives. But the crumbling of the Ukrainian line is now clear, even if not yet widespread and complete. But just as a dam where you see a small trickle of water seeping through, you know it is over, and the dam is about to fail.

Meanwhile, the west maintains their own position: this war will be fought in the realm of public opinion, where they shamelessly exploit even civilian deaths that could have been prevented. It has been documented already since 2014 by unsuspect groups such as Amnesty International and others that Ukraine repeatedly hides military assets in the middle or close vicinity of civilian buildings, often in schools, shopping malls, or between apartment buildings.

At the same time, the fact that this high death toll among civilians seems to be special enough to use for this purpose, shows that it is rare enough to still create this type of widespread outrage and response. Russia has been rather good at limiting civilian casualties within Ukraine. (Not eliminate completely, indeed, but that is sadly not realistic in a kinetic war.)

Even worse, the countless reports of Ukrainian attacks on civilians remains unreported. Massacre of civilians in Kursk, shelling or drone attacks on civilian targets all across the front-line, it happens very often, and no one in the West mentions it, let alone condemns it and pressures Ukraine to immediately cease such practices.

Trump, when asked, simply said “I think it was horrible. I was told it was a mistake.” Either he is relying on others to inform him, as he seems to say in his literal words (I was told...), and is repeating the idea that Russia made a mistake by attacking civilians, without a word on the more than likely military presence at the target areas, or he is pivoting away from the question, trying to pivot away towards his own talking point: this is a horrible war, that should not have happened, as it is Biden’s war, not mine...

Either way, I would have preferred a more outspoken rejection of the propaganda.



Keep an eye out on the rapidly deteriorating moral within Ukraine, military AND civilian, and the increasing signs of troops abandoning defensive positions to the Russians. The early signs are there. Whether the full collapse happens tomorrow or in a month or two remains to be seen, but is all but inevitable at this point.