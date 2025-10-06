ArnGrimR

ArnGrimR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TurquoiseThyme's avatar
TurquoiseThyme
3d

This is what he did in New York. Took ghettos and remade them into the best zip codes.

I do wonder, I have not examined the full situation in Palestine. The only Palestinians I have met were Christians from Bethlehem. I hope non-Muslims get a greater say in Palestine’s governance if this plan goes forward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
4d

"A quick note". You have provided far more than a quick note, thank you. Very astute observations and thoughtful considerations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ArnGrimR
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 ArnGrimR
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture