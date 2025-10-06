Just a quick note on the Hamas/Israel peace deal that seems to be in the making.

Trump proposed a peace plan, and both Hamas and Israel seem to be on board. It is not very clear how far each side will go in accepting this. Hamas seems to be haggling on several points, including Israeli military withdrawal and their own rule in the whole process, and Israel, while broadly accepting the deal, is caught up in their own rhetoric and actions, spanning all over the Middle East: can they give that up and retreat, as their main incentive and reason is being disarmed? Trump is very optimistic, and stated that technical teams are negotiating the last details.

With Israel backing the deal, Hamas is done. Even if they try to manipulate to remain relevant and in power, while appearing to accept the deal, in typical Taqqiya fashion, Hamas is now in a position where the global opinion, so masterfully played by them so far, without understanding the reality of the situation, will not tolerate blowing up what looks like a great deal.

The world opinion has been leaning towards a two state solution, after all, and here it is in the making! Without Hamas, but fully for and by Palestinians, with international support and supervision. What is not to love about that proposal? After all the calls for cease-fires, for aid, to end the ‘occupation’, heard all over the world, here is a plan that seems to offer just that. Can Hamas afford the visuals of rejecting what they have been demanding all those years?

Hamas does not just have to take the deal, but see it through, all the way to the bitter end where they are sidelined.

I suspect and hope so, at least.

This is what Trump kept steering towards, it seems. A trap. Where Hamas is forced to accept a peace deal, on reasonable terms, but at cost of their own power. Moment of truth: does Hamas care more about Palestine or about their own power and money? Will they risk rejecting a historic deal that gives Palestinians (not Hamas) self-rule?

The global opinion DOES understand those tensions and options... what will Hamas choose, while the world watches?

Even if Hamas would try to maneuver in such a way as to retain power, or position people under their control for key positions in the new government structures, there will be equal or perhaps stronger maneuvering, not just by Israel, but by the US, to prevent that from happening. There are plenty of Gazans who are thoroughly fed up with Hamas. Look at how one of the major tribes in Gaza and Sinai, the Tarabin tribe, started their own anti-Hamas militia, after Hamas’ Sahem unit kidnapped, tortured, and executed one of their own. This is not an isolated event (there are similar frictions in the northern part of the strip: earlier this month a Palestinian militia leader named Ashraf al-Manasi saw serious fighting between his faction and Hamas; his ‘People’s Army Northern Forces’ openly held parades in Gaza, in direct defiance of Hamas), but shows unrest brewing in Gaza.

Remember: after Israel in 2005 gave Gaza and most of West Bank to the Palestinians, in Gaza evicting thousands of Israelis from their settlements, leaving all their industry, farms, equipment, greenhouses, etc. in place, Gazans destroyed most of the infrastructure Israel had left behind, and voted for Hamas. Hamas promptly killed hundreds of Gazans, mostly Fatah party members and sympathizers, to consolidate their control over Gaza. That was the last election held in Gaza, too. West Bank voted for the PLO, pitting both areas, both “Palestinian”, against each other. Hamas is Islamist, while the PLO is much more neutral on religion, with Marxist influences.

A good portion of Gazans do support Hamas, no doubt, but a growing group, until now kept under control through a regime of suppression and fear, with ruthless public killings the norm, is getting more and more vocal in their protests against Hamas.

At this point, even many Hamas supporters are sick and tired of the situation. They see Hamas in weakness, and their own lives ruined. They want this situation done. Stating that Hamas is weakened is true, but through their death squads, still openly executing people in Gaza (criminals or traitors), Hamas still hangs on through a merciless, brutal grip.

Yea, it forces Bibi to end his military solution, at a moment the IDF is in a rather strong position, and Hamas seems to be cracking under the constant pressure.

If Bibi goes for a win on his own terms, he risks losing international support for good, or at least for the foreseeable future.

If he takes Trump’s gambit, he could get rid of Hamas while regaining acknowledgment as a man of peace.

Potentially huge for him and for Israel.

Because the way the situation for Gaza has been painted so grim (genocide, starvation, etc.), the international community will NOT look kindly on squandering this opportunity not just for peace, but Palestinian self-rule.

Also: how can one seriously claim that Trump is bought and paid for by Israel, when he pulls stunts like this? Not Israel’s puppet, but strong-arming Arabs, Israelis, and everyone else, in order to gain peace. He is negotiating directly (one can assume, given the incredible turn-about by many key Arab nations now OPENLY condemning Hamas, but in line with the Abraham Peace Accords) with Arab nations, not with Hamas itself, changing the support structure fundamentally, forcing both Israel and Hamas to get back to the table, and now accept a peace plan.

Remember the strike in Qatar? What if that was a signal to Hamas, that their leadership was no longer safe, anywhere in the world? After Israel already struck Haniyeh in the middle of Iran, this time Israel struck Doha, in Qatar, housing a very important regional military base of the US. Qatar has state of the art air defenses (not in the least because of Iran, and the presence of the US military, giving the US clear incentives to help bolster those capabilities within Qatar), yet they might have seen the Israeli jets and missiles come, but did not seem to have undertaken any action to intercept? That is full speculation, of course, but I do note the rather muted response by Qatar and other Arab nations, never going beyond (limited) ostentatious tough talk.

With the US talking Qatar and other Arab nations out of doing anything rash, beyond some posturing for their own home populations? This would be in line with the condemnations of Hamas by Arab leaders. On September 30, 2025, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan urged Hamas to accept the deal “for Palestine’s sake,” a shift echoed by Egypt and the UAE. Similarly, a Lebanese politician stated in a video that they wished for a ‘Trump plan for Lebanon’, to help root out Hezbollah from that country, in a way similar to the Gaza plan. Something is stirring, and people have actual hope that things might change.

Even now, they call Hamas to take the deal, and serve Palestine before their own self-interest and survival. Very interesting times, with a complete reversal within the Arab world, tired of the constant unrest that keeps boiling over into their own countries.



Trump is also forcing Israel to stop their own plans, and allow Palestinian self-rule in Gaza. Israel’s actions in Lebanon, in Syria, in strikes on the Houti, Iran, and in Qatar, indicate that Israel has fully embraced the military option. With the world opinion against them, and a terrorist opponent killing Israelis indiscriminately, sacrificing their own population (and openly stating so, proudly), they seem to have decided, after October 7th, that they are done playing nice, and seeking peace through diplomacy. After all, how can one negotiate with a party that wants you dead and driven back into the sea? “Could you kill only half of us now, and the rest later?”

No, Israel went all in: military option it was. Destroy Hezbollah, destroy Hamas. They used it to carry out actions all over the Middle East, and have their influence reach much further than ever before, capturing substantial parts of Syria, well beyond Golan. Trump’s proposal ends all that, by eliminating the main cause for all the fighting: an answer to the question about Palestine and Palestinian self-rule.

Or else: it was said that prolonging the war and fighting was a ploy by Netanyahu to stay in power. With a peace in place, what is the need for him, the war time leader, to remain in power? The parallel with Winston Churchill is very clear: months after the war in Europe was over, Churchill was voted out. No need for a bulldog, however beloved and effective he was, in peace time. How will Bibi define or redefine his legacy? My good friend in Israel pointed out that Bibi was president long before this war started, which makes his position and legacy a lot more complicated. Netanyahu is a lot more than just ‘wartime president’, unlike Churchill.

This is not just speculation: it has been reported that Israel intensified bombing on Gaza, even after Hamas accepted the deal. Are they trying to kill as many known Hamas members and positions? Reach any other (hidden) objectives? IDF spokespeople say that such attacks had been carried out against Hamas forces trying to operate against Israeli troops, in effect reversing the accusation of increasing attacks on the other side to get in as many kills before the peace deal will halt it all. A version that sounds very plausible, too, so there is that.



It might show that peace, while officially the goal, might not be as welcome in some Israeli (or Hamas) circles, as too many plans, interests, investments are at stake now. Israel’s willingness to see this through should be seen as a form of capitulation, as well. As it does for Hamas. Which is an interesting way to look at this.

At the same time, the Palestinian Authority (in West Bank) seems to be getting tough on corruption in their own ranks (are they positioning themselves for a bigger role in Gaza’s future governance? Or ending the Gaza-West Bank split, in favor of ‘Palestine’? Notice how this is a very interesting division no one ever brings up in context of ‘free Palestine’. I wonder why...). A moment seems to be present where change can happen. A good friend of mine, an Israeli himself, reports how there is an atmosphere of hope within Israel, at least much more so than before. People pray for peace, no longer as a desperate plea, but as a real prospect. People within Gaza were seen celebrating Hamas’ acceptance of the plan.

Is this really a new moment?



There is a lot happening behind the scenes: maneuvering for power, influence, saving face, saving ill-gained money, name it. Will Ben-Gvir’s faction gain the upper hand, or be defeated by the facts of a new peace, which will be a fait accompli the moment it enters into effect? The people on the street have little to no idea, and this might be a good thing. Let the popular support, in the world, in the Arab world, in Gaza and West Bank, and in Israel, be a driving force to finally settle this.

Let the negotiators work out the details. The way Trump seems to have been operating, no-nonsense, very strongly outspoken against Hamas as a terror organization, sending over Jared Kushner, the architect of the Abraham Accords, seems to give credence to the idea that the US will see this through, to eliminate Hamas, and find a proper solution.



Watch also how the Arab nations will pour in money and aid to rebuild, in style of Trumps first proposal. That was widely rejected as a vanity project. But I think people missed the purpose of that. Trump planted the seed, the idea, in many very rich minds. It offers tantalizing prospects. Perhaps this was part of the hidden negotiations? Who knows. We’ll see, I suppose, by who rebuilds what, under which name. It might offer a way for Arab nations to force a new leadership, divorced from the Islamists and Hamas/Muslim Brotherhood. We might see another split between Hamas leaders within Gaza, exhausted by the war, and Hamas leaders safely outside of Gaza. All things to look out for.



How will Iran react? If they try to spoil the peace, they, too, risk major global backlash. If they do, it will likely be through their several subsidiaries. Not sure they will, but this is something to look out for.



Latest, from late yesterday: Hamas seems to agree with disarmament. If so, huge! Complete defeat. Everything, by Israel and by Hamas, is of course conditional. Still, one can hope it sticks.



As my friend Andre put the cost/benefit analysis:



“Israel is being asked to sacrifice a moment of total victory. In exchange, Israel is relieved of the burden of the resultant occupation. Pretty sweet.

Hamas gains the opportunity for personal survival and for a legacy of something other than being a death cult. Pretty sweet.

Both are offered an essentially blank check and many Arab bodies for security and redevelopment. Pretty sweet.

The IDF will recognize the cost savings associated with avoiding the occupation as an opportunity to rearm. Pretty sweet.

The big loser may be Hezbollah who could get some extra attention from the IDF.

If Iran is smart, they will see deal making as an opportunity for them and I’m pretty sure Trump would leave that door open.

The sticking point is the dedication of Hamas to the death cult ideology. With the profiteering leadership largely eliminated, this could be easier than I feared a few days ago.”

Let’s see this week how this plays out!

A lot will be happening for the cameras, from all sides, but don’t forget to focus on the details. I’ll be watching along, as well. Put your own angle or facts/reports in the comments!



