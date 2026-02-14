ArnGrimR

Karyn Simmons
4d

This is excellent. Thank you for taking the time to trace the changes in how we process and share information.

Steven Work
3d

Thank you very much for this article.

May this comment find us all ever closer to God, and His Clarity.

Perhaps Ironically, to be confident I Grokked much of value in this article, I'm running through an AI to create an audio overview, as well are generate a number of reports with different focus goals. [Later] Up loaded into YouTube Here; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4bWDxQHqQA

The Catholic definition of 'Love' seems to be one of better, to place the wellbeing of another above [or equal] to your own. I modified it a little with the Apologetic that one must be capable to love oneself to truly love another, including God.

One of the most effective attacks waged on Man by the forces of darkness has utilized the means your written about in this article. The 1000s of years goal of the destruction of the Catholic Church and the 2nd and greater fall of Man in enslavement by Satan had it most rapid fulfilment in the last few generations since the beachhead of Hell on earth was given legal and international recognition, the fraudulently named 'nationhood' call 'Israel' that tore onto earth in the wave of blood, theft, fraud, and terror.

The beachhead secured, Satan's plans to rob, steal, destroy, and dissociate Man's Faith in God, Man, and self sprouted into being like a Bad Tree spreading the seeds, and poisoning fruit of Hell. The cleaving of Man's Faith using all those tool that existed up to the event, poisoning the Roots from which Faith is fed and strengthen, found it's earliest observable victory in use of the Darkness enslaved Justice System, SCOTUS, ruling that birth-control was then legalized. Under threat of violence not State or Local Government may restrict it's access to competent adults regardless of marital status.

Since the sacred aspects of human sexuality and procreation within Holy Matrimony in the governed was sacrificed on the Idol of Hedonism, either the Government was Infiltrated my minions of Demons, and this terror must be confronted and fought, or Man was nothing more the soul-less meat-machine who's lives are meaningless, Death is the absence of anything, a void of nothingness, so any one can embrace and partake of any and all hedonistic impulses and temptations openly that the New God, Government, allows, with only the fear of breaking it's laws to cause hesitation in taking the hedonic desires that are not allow by laws.

The few that recognized the proper cause of this SCOTUS ruling were fighting the generation of Demon control propaganda, and likely only a similar few number of people made the connection between the concept that swapping in and out of sexual partners require treating self and others as only things, not made and respected for the Image of God, that must be held in Contempt to accept that 'free sex' is without reason for restriction other then the practical reasons that are evident in those moments of lust.

Under the distraction of the possibility of each exercising the Freedom of unlimited sexual license, the demonically controlled SCOTUS had created a new 'Right' the Right of Privacy, the concept being that community, or any governing defined group of people can not have the assumption of concern or control of what people do 'behind closed doors' because it does not impact others in any way that justifies the 'invasion' of privacy.

That the nursery school teacher's most depraved hedonistic acts if done alone or in groups will no consequences to anyone not directly involved. This only could make to delusional psychotics and sociopathic. Or demonically controlled. but it was accepted along with the freedom, no, the promise of unlimited sex just as soon as it can be arranged. How sweet the promises of Satan, how eternal the suffering the acceptance.

That 'Right of Privacy' created came to it Demonic manifestation when it became the legal justification in it's ruling that drove the flaming sword in the intellect of Humanity, SOCOTUS's public announcement for those with ability to Hear the Satanic rule of the Federal Government with the 'Right to Abortion', the insane to be accepted as normal under threat of violence.

Now, generations have been born forced to accept this insanity, as well as others that have progressively been added before each person's cognitive abilities' mature, we now see years of open televised Genocide in Gaza under that boothold of Hell on earth enabled with our tax support as mildly offensive but acceptable, sexual grooming and mutilation of children as another day in this level of Hell and acceptable, to name a few.

Since I found what I'm sure is the Key-Log event that started the soul-root poisoning of Man, and published my findings. Later I came across a rather good article were author Characterized well the results of generations of that poisoning event, and so integrating that article with mind article of the Key-Log cause I wrote the following article.

Here is an audio overview that I uploaded into YouTube. It also can found in the SubStack article: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qI42veC7UiU

".. The Ongoing Worldwide Rape of Mind and Soul to fully realize Homo Umbrans" https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2227, https://archive.is/i6i5W

--

That should be good start down the rabbit-hole that struck Gold.

Feedback very welcome.

God Bless., Steve

