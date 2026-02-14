

This long-form essay grows out of earlier writing on intelligence, judgment, and AI, but it is meant to be read independently. It traces a longer historical pattern that those pieces only touched on. For readers who want to explore that wider context, related essays are linked here.

During a religion class I taught in 10th grade in a Catholic, Classical school, I asked my students the following question: “Can you define what ‘love’ is?” As part of my introduction, I recounted how a dear friend of mine had lamented how in this day and age people talk just as easily about loving their spouse and loving potato chips. “No wonder, then,” he grumbled, “that people these days are so confused in their own lives, if they cannot properly distinguish between their spouse and a potato chip!” My class struggled. I got all kinds of answers, from the playful (one student even offered ‘baby don’t hurt me’ as an answer to what love was) to serious attempts. Yet even as this little four-letter word is so important, not just in theology, but in their own lives as budding teenagers, they looked confused.

I got them exactly where I wanted them, pointing out how even such crucial words (I followed up with asking what ‘faith’ is) that govern the most intimate of our relationships, both physical and metaphysical, are assumed, assumed understood in the same way, and assumed applied. Try it out yourself: how would you define ‘love’, in a way that you are confident would withstand scrutiny and testing, and be immediately agreed on by your own significant other? Not so simple. Hence the chaos in those areas... We might scoff at each of the rungs of this ladder, as so obvious and plain. Yet do we really know what each means, how they connect, how important they are in shaping what comes next?

Some disagreements we think we have, aren’t disagreements at all. They’re the result of unexamined substitutions upstream. Prior thoughts, foundational philosophies (even those we hold without being aware of that fact), all impact greatly how we act, as we act precisely in the direction those foundations point towards. For more on that, see my previous article ‘The Compensatory Mechanisms’.

In this article, I want to draw your attention to a very particular cascade of faculties, tools invented to aid them, the drawbacks of those tools, and the impact of that. The faculties in question behave under the same confusion as ‘love’ and ‘faith’. Our assumptions about them envision a shared understanding and application, which often creates illusionary disagreements on the surface, or hides actual disagreements on a much more fundamental level.

The cognitive faculties we’ll talk about are memory, authority, attention, imagination, retrieval, presence, and judgment. Something very interesting happens when we pair those faculties with inventions that impact them directly. For those that love numbers: a close approximation of a natural decay curve shows up when putting the dates of invention or widespread use of those tools in a graph.

Plato and writing

Around 370 b.C., Plato wrote ‘Phaedrus’, a dialogue between Socrates and Phaedrus, exploring the nature of rhetoric, the soul, and love. I am not the first to point this out, but at some point Socrates tells the story of a tradition of the ancients. The story is about the Egyptian god Toth, inventor of writing, talking with Thamus, portrayed as the god of all of Egypt.

Thamus told Toth:

“For this discovery of yours [writing] will create forgetfulness in the learners’ souls, because they will not use their memories; they will trust to the external written characters and not remember of themselves.

The specific which you have discovered is an aid not to memory, but to reminiscence, and you give your disciples not truth, but only the semblance of truth; they will be hearers of many things and will have learned nothing; they will appear to be omniscient and will generally know nothing; they will be tiresome company, having the show of wisdom without the reality.”

This could be said about AI today, and it would fit perfectly! Yet this is Plato describing a misgiving of his about writing. Yet Plato is not criticizing writing itself.



“Writing, Phaedrus, has this strange quality, and is very like painting; for the figures of painting stand as if they were alive, but if you ask them anything, they maintain a most majestic silence. It is the same with written words; you might think they spoke as if they had intelligence, but if you question them, wishing to know about their sayings, they always say only one and the same thing.”

He addresses specific flaws and distinctions: wrestling with ideas to understand them, the process of which lead to committing them to memory, or simply memorized ideas that were not understood, nor internalized.

Another flaw he pointed out is the simple fact that a text cannot answer any objection, question, or doubt from the reader. It can only present the crystalized ideas of the writer, as written down.

There are two more passages from Plato’s Phaedrus that are of importance to us. I will give them in full here, to give the proper context.

“Until a man knows the truth of the several particulars of which he is writing or speaking, and is able to define them as they are, and having defined them again to divide them until they can be no longer divided, and until in like manner he is able to discern the nature of the soul, and discover the different modes of discourse which are adapted to different natures, and to arrange and dispose them in such a way that the simple form of speech may be addressed to the simpler nature, and the complex and composite to the more complex nature-until he has accomplished all this, he will be unable to handle arguments according to rules of art, as far as their nature allows them to be subjected to art, either for the purpose of teaching or persuading;-such is the view which is implied in the whole preceding argument.”



Combined with:



“But he who thinks that in the written word there is necessarily much which is not serious, and that neither poetry nor prose, spoken or written, is of any great value, if, like the compositions of the rhapsodes, they are only recited in order to be believed, and not with any view to criticism or instruction; and who thinks that even the best of writings are but a reminiscence of what we know, and that only in principles of justice and goodness and nobility taught and communicated orally for the sake of instruction and graven in the soul, which is the true way of writing, is there clearness and perfection and seriousness, and that such principles are a man’s own and his legitimate offspring;-being, in the first place, the word which he finds in his own bosom; secondly, the brethren and descendants and relations of his others;-and who cares for them and no others-this is the right sort of man; and you and I, Phaedrus, would pray that we may become like him.“

In these two passages Plato gives an antidote to the shortcomings and dangers of writing. He talks about how speech and writing (BOTH), when just recited or read to be believed (accepted) without any criticism or instruction (judgment), are to be loathed: this is misuse. Yet he continues addressing writing alone: this is reminiscence, Plato says, even with the BEST of writing. But instead of offering one-sided criticism of writing itself, he offers how the ideas of justice, goodness, and nobility ‘graven in the soul’ (internalized; parallel to natural law themes, I’d even argue) as the ‘true way of writing’, properly internalized. This way, all the elements necessary to show the discernment and judgment needed are present to come to fully mastered, understood conclusions and positions, that now can be properly taught and defended.

Notice how Plato is not targeting writing as a medium, but is instead criticizing how people (ab)use that medium, namely through unjudged reception. This failure of judgment is enabled by the new technology, but not intrinsically so. Writing cannot originate knowledge by itself, nor can a written text defend itself. It can’t even distinguish between a reader who gets it and a reader who misunderstood its contents. But a text, according to Plato, can re-awaken what has already been properly formed elsewhere. Which is why Plato can both sharply criticize writing, and use that same method of writing to compose some of the most carefully constructed texts transmitting his wisdom throughout the centuries. The text must thus be seen and understood as a prompt to wisdom and understanding, not as a substitute for it.

What is pertinent to us:

Writing externalized memory. Knowledge and ideas are no longer stored inside our brains, but kept on paper, in books, outside of us. This means that the words are no longer directly accessible, and cannot work subconsciously to form our thinking, guiding it and directing it.

It limits transmission of culture, that way. There is this grand scene in the mini-series Rough Riders (1997), when a group of young, affluent men discuss joining the army to fight in the Spanish-American war. The debate and doubts end, when one of them starts reciting the famous lines from Shakespeare’s play Henry V. This ‘Crispin’s Day Speech was given by king Henry V to his outnumbered and tired troops right before the pivotal battle of Agincourt. With rousing words, king Henry describes the great deeds that will be wrought by those brave enough to step up, giving leave for those unwilling to fight. But, he warns, the glory of today will be lost if you leave:

“But we in it shall be remember’d;

We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;

For he to-day that sheds his blood with me

Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,

This day shall gentle his condition:

And gentlemen in England now a-bed

Shall think themselves accursed they were not here,

And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks

That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.”



No further words were needed in that small group of rich young men. With those memorized lines, recited at the right moment, the concepts of honor, bravery, remembrance, safety, etc. were conjured, and the academic discussion suddenly made real and practical, as the choice now before them. Not really a choice, as “gentlemen in England now a-bed shall think themselves accursed they were not here, and hold their manhoods cheap”...

Memory is powerful, and memorized texts, if indeed acquired through discussion and pondering, weigh heavy in the minds of those who wrestled with them. They carry the ideas that are the seeds of culture and civilization.

True education, therefore, should not resort to rote memorization, while neither banning all memorization. Some texts need to be studied, discussed, analyzed, and through that process, internalized and committed to memory.

The Printing Press

Less than 40 years after Johannes Guthenberg invented the printing press (around 1440 a.D.) another Johannes, Johannes Trithemius, wrote explicitly against the printing press. In 1492 he published ‘De Laude Scriptorum’, or ‘In praise of Scribes’. Ironically -and since I know you’re wondering- he had it printed, as he realized this would allow a much wider readership.



“[The writer,] while he is writing on good subjects, is by the very act of writing introduced in a certain measure into the knowledge of the mysteries and greatly illuminated in his innermost soul; for those things which we write we more firmly impress upon the mind…While he is ruminating on the Scriptures he is frequently inflamed by them.”

In line with Plato, he argued that scribal labor disciplines attention, memory, and virtue; that copying books by hand allows to delve into the content in a much deeper and more meaningful way, to the point of being spiritually formative; and that printed books would encourage haste, superficiality, and neglect. At the same time, he acknowledged that printing is a very efficient way to spread knowledge far and fast.

This explains the irony of a book warning against the dangers of the printing press being printed by the printing press: to Trithemius, the printing press was unavoidable, while he warned it would reconfigure human formation, unless resisted.

Others, such as John Amos Comenius, jumped on this new invention, as he saw the immense value of it for education. Cheaper books, faster printing, wider circulation, better access, and so on: what’s not to like? His Orbis Sensualium Pictus is often accredited as the first illustrated children’s book.



In his other main work, Didactica Magna, Comenius complains that schools “teach words without things, rules without use, precepts without life.” With his championing of the new technology, he directly aims his criticism at pedagogical malpractice itself. Books (or the press that produces them) is not harmful in and of itself, but becomes so only when they replace judgment and experience, instead of guiding the reader.

It is easy to see how the printing press, both in its benefits and possible dangers, is directly in line with writing itself, and not that different. Yet there is an important change that took place. Books exude authority. “It is written...” is a claim from theology, but that extends well beyond theology itself. Since books were expensive and time-intensive to make, at least before the printing press, people wondered: why would anyone bother to write a book if what is in it does not correspond with reality or the truth? Even after the advent of the printing press, books weren’t cheap the way they are now: they would easily cost several months pay of middle to higher middle class professions.

This is why we see the first real instances of widespread propaganda. At first through pamphlets and pamphlet wars, and quickly through books, written as propaganda tools, not as education or truth-searching study.

The whole Black Legend, or Leyenda Negra, for example, was the attempt in the 16th century to demonize the Spanish Empire, rich through their monopoly on the gold and riches of the New World. It’s rivalry with England and within the Habsburg empire the tension between the Austrian/German branch and the Spanish branch of the Habsburgs overlapped with religious differences. The Catholic Spain was opposed to the Protestant England, and the many Protestant entities within the German Habsburg holdings.

While some elements of the stories that spread were rooted in true facts, the stories within this Black Legend are easily characterized by their lurid depictions of grotesque and exaggerated brutality and cruelty, not in the least of sexual nature. That aspect is important, as those books and pamphlets became salacious guilty pleasures for the readers. The book/print form brought with them an air of authority, and the political and/or religious bias made acceptance much easier: ‘oh, it’s our enemies, these stories must be true. Those cruel bastards!’



Even at a more abstract level, books require a lot of attention and work just to produce them. You have a writer, an editor, a publisher, and a printer. Several steps, several people, all learned and able to read and write, going over the text of the book. This, and the investment of printing itself, gives books a sense of authority, and, as a result, carry the risk of externalizing that authority. People don’t just value the content based on their own reading and judgment, but on the mere fact that it was presented to them ‘in a book’. (Therefore, it must be true! A theme that is repeated with some of the later inventions as well. Don’t chuckle too hard at those medieval boors, this tendency is powerful and present to this very day.)

In short, books, through the ease and scale of their production and spread, create counterfeit mastery, where people can read sources but cannot adjudicate them, outsourcing judgment to the writer of the book. This was made more relevant and problematic due to the sudden rise in knowledge, through exploration of the world, gaining contact with different cultures, religions, and civilizations, but also through the never-ending push forward within science itself. This sparked the end of the so-called Renaissance Man, or the Uomo Universale: knowledge itself started to spread too far, and started to fracture. Who can keep up with that?

Broadcast media

A few centuries later, technology arrived at 2 major innovations. First the radio, through Guglielmo Marconi’s invention in the 1890s, boosted by work by Herz and Tesla. In the 1920s, radios had become so affordable that many families could afford them. By 1930, 40% of US families owned a radio, becoming near-universal by the start of World War 2. With this new technology came the first radio stations that broadcast music, sport and other news, and dramas/entertainment. Its impact was enormous, and lasted until very recently. Whatever you might think of his stance, Rush Limbaugh was an immensely popular and influential figure at the help of his daily radio broadcast, behind his golden microphone.

Immediately after World War 2, television became similarly widely available. Where in 1949 only a few thousand homes had a TV, a mere 6 years later that number had skyrocketed to 50% of all households in the US.

We remember the same issue I highlighted before: “It was on the radio/TV, therefore it must be true!” This authority aspect remains valid, in various degrees, of this and the later inventions, even if only in a background sense. A fantastic example is the famous ‘War of the Worlds’ episode, adapted by Orson Welles, that aired on CBS Radio on October 30th, 1938, intended as a light-hearted Halloween Special. Yet when the normal broadcast with music was suddenly ‘interrupted’ by several urgent ‘breaking news’ segments, talking first about a meteor crash near Grover’s Mill in New Jersey, and shifted to ‘Martians are invading earth!’, the panic that ensued was real. Yes, there is debate about the scale of the panic. No, the panic, where present, was real.

Radio, and later TV, had a special power. It drew attention. People would come together to listen to special events, news reading, or speeches. Families that owned a radio or tv set would invite neighbors, friends, or family to come and listen to the broadcast of a sports game, a presidential speech, or other important events. They were a lifeline to the national (or international) pulse.

But what started as a novel technology with clear benefits quickly started to show signs of strain. Overload started to happen when too many broadcasters sent their own programming into the air, making it harder for people to separate noise from value. Another unintended consequence was the cheapening of messages: where at first people would flock around the radio for important messages (the original -and good- intent), people started to shrug their shoulders. You start to see the formation of info silos: ‘bubbles’, that now substitute for reality.

What happened was the externalization of attention. Where people before could choose when to read or hold their class, the timing and content of radio and tv broadcasts were planned and organized through ‘programming’. The special nature of the medium still commended attention as well, as the novel and often only source of immediate, breaking news. It was the direct link with the world outside your town or village. As such, you paid attention as listener or viewer. Similar to what happened with books, but now hidden behind the layers of the editorial teams behind the ‘programming’, you had outsourcing of judgment on news to the news casters and companies.

In this context it is worth pointing to the famous presidential debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon, on September 26, 1960. It was broadcast simultaneously on tv and on radio, but each with their own immediate effect. Television viewers thought, by very large margin, that Kennedy had won the debate, due to his confident appearance and telegenic presence. The appearance of Nixon, who did not have any tv-appropriate make-up on, appeared pale and weak. Those listening in on the radio, on the other hand, overwhelmingly thought that Nixon had won, because of the strength of his answers and his focus on policy, not distracted by any of the visual elements.

This shift to ‘image’ as ‘attention grabber’ is not without significance, and further shows how through broadcast our attention became externalized. We no longer decide who or what to give attention to, but our attention is -often literally- ‘grabbed’. Since programming chooses for you what you see and hear, and how (scheduled, timed, formatted), our attention becomes passive reception rather than active direction. The point isn’t that people easily believe lies because of this new technology, but that thinking becomes unnecessary when information arrives pre-digested. In short, as recap: this is externalized attention, leading to atrophied judgment.

Mary Winn, daughter of a psychiatrist, and a journalist and author herself, wrote in a critique on the television medium, titled ‘The Plug-In Drug: Television, Children, And The Family’ (1977), that “[t]he television experience allows the participant to blot out the real world and enter into a pleasurable and passive mental state.”



And:



“The very nature of the television experience apart from the contents of the programs is rarely considered. Perhaps the ever-changing array of sights and sounds coming out of the machine--the wild variety of images meeting the eye and the barrage of human and inhuman sounds reaching the ear--fosters the illusion of a varied experience for the viewer. It is easy to overlook a deceptively simple fact: one is always watching television when one is watching television rather than having any other experience.“

Another very sharp criticism came from Neil Postman: “Television’s entertainment value is present-day ‘soma’, the fictitious pleasure drug in Brave New World, by which citizens voluntarily sacrifice their rights.”

Those criticisms make a lot more sense, and become a whole lot sharper, when viewed through the lens offered in the framework of this article and my previous articles: the surrendering of judgment, and the externalization of a stack of cognitive faculties required for the informed, conscious exercise of judgment. The drift is slow and gradual, and never an exclusively bad effect. There are ways to counter those bad effects, but this only works to the degree one is aware of what is really going on, and what is at risk of being surrendered that should be kept.

Photography/Film

This one is a bit harder to place in the timeline, as it is a bit more diffuse. One invention is at play, with two very different applications: the camera. First, with it’s original capacity to capture still shots of ‘reality’, and second, by placing those frames in rapid succession, capturing moving images, or film.

The impact of this cannot be overstated, even if we take it now so easily for granted. We all know the positives: it allows us to visit the world without having to subject ourselves to the risks of travel. From the top of the Himalayas to the depth of the Mariana Trench, from the rainforest jungle in the Amazon basin to the scorching heat of the Sahara or the ice-cold winds of the Antarctic, we can be there, through pictures or through film. The Planet Earth documentary series by BBC is a crowning achievement in that regard, stunning in its portrayal of natural beauty and wonder.



Single images have changed the course of history, over and over. The lone man in Tien-an-Men square in Beijing captivated the world attention, and pressured China into moderation (not that it helped the people on the square that day). The little girl running away naked from a napalm destroyed village in Trảng Bàng, Vietnam. The burning Hindenburg, engulfed in flames. The raising of the flag on Mount Suribachi, Iwo Jima. The images of Neil Armstrong making one small step. The video of the planes hitting the Twin Towers, and those of the towers collapsing, one by one.

Their power is unmistakable. Their benefit without any doubt.

Yet people have been critical of pictures and video, from the beginning, and not just as curmudgeonly luddites, either. The fact that a good number of quotes come from French critics is no accident, since both photography (Nicéphore Niépce, 1826) as film (technically by German Ottomar Anschütz in 1894, but commercially and publicly the Lumière brothers, one year later) were invented in France, which played an important role in the development of both mediums.

Charles Baudelaire, famous French poet, essayist, translator and art critic (1821- 1867), did not like what saw in those early days of photography: “If photography is allowed to supplement art in some of its functions, it will soon have supplanted or corrupted it altogether.” Susan Sontag, an American writer and critic (1933- 2004) observed that “To photograph is to appropriate the thing photographed… feels like knowledge—and, therefore, like power.” George Duhamel, a French author (1884- 1966), in line with Sontag, wasn’t any less sharp: “I can no longer think what I want to think. My thoughts have been replaced by moving images.” Walter Benjamin, a German philosopher, cultural critic, media theorist, and essayist (1892-1940) concluded that “The painting invites the spectator to contemplation… Before the movie frame he cannot do so.”

The trend is clear, and those attuned to art saw it first. Photography and film interrupt something within our brain and cognition. They didn’t name it directly, but here imagination becomes externalized. In my house, The Lord of the Rings is canonical. My boys were not allowed to see the movie (all 3, in extended version), until they finished reading the book by J.R.R. Tolkien. I wanted to make sure that they were able to experience reading that story first, and imagining Bilbo, the hobbit feet, the sight of a Nazgul rider, what Minas Tirith looked like, the battle at Helm’s deep, Galadriel’s beauty impressing the dwarf Gimli so much that it forced him into -very un-dwarflike- pure eloquent diplomacy, and so on. Only then, with their imagination properly formed and trained, would I have them watch the movies.

There are very clear benefits to photographs and film, but it exacerbates the same problem we notices with broadcast media: it does not require us to think about paying attention itself, nor about thinking about the topic itself. It is presented as a pre-packed and pre-framed image. All we have to do is absorb it. Or better (worse?) consume it.

Why is imagination so important? It is not just for children and children’s play. That is only where it starts and where it is nurtured and formed. It is through imagination that we learn how abstraction works: there might be other possibilities that are impossible here and now. What about elves? Or magic? Or what about a world where people could fly? In the same breath, children learn to think outside of themselves or their own point of view, and how to navigate social life, testing boundaries.

Imagination is foundationally important for human cognitive development: not the same as ‘fantasy’, but instead the capacity to explore unrealized possibilities. Stress testing. What ifs. As a child this is all play and fun (until it presents as nightmares, but those, too, learn the child valuable lessons and resilience), but trains the adult capacity to foresee and think outside the box/outside the self.

It is the hinge faculty between perception and judgment. What if this were otherwise? What could follow from this? How might this look from another position? What is not shown here? What would have to be true for this to make sense? That is proto-judgment, in a nutshell. Judgment itself, it needs to be pointed out, does not arise from perception, nor from information itself. Instead, it arises from the ability to hold alternatives in mind at the same time, to simulate consequences, to compare possible worlds or events, to test coherence across scenarios, and to envision consequences that have not yet happened. All that work is imaginative before it is rational. So when imagination is weakened, judgment doesn’t merely suffer: it never fully forms.

In film and in pictures, the scenario is pre-constructed, the emotional arc pre-timed, the framing pre-selected, the end pre-determined. As a viewer, one no longer has to wonder what else each image or element within the image could mean, as the image or framing answers for them.

“I saw” becomes a pre-formed judgment, and replaces “I imagined alternatives and weighed them” before formulating our own judgment.



The Internet

It is much harder to pinpoint who actually invented the Internet, and when exactly. The reason is simple: complexity. There were a lot of different moving parts, each brand new, that needed to be in place for the internet to become reality. When that reality was entered into is also a matter of definition. What matters is that it was invented.

The impact was immediate, and very fast. Again, without any doubt, a very positive one. It connected people directly, all over the world, bypassing the old gatekeepers, be it structural (travel restrictions, both physical and administrative) or behavioral. It allowed a whole new way of doing, well, everything.

But there are problems hidden, as well. The internet offers us complete access to every bit of information on the planet, for free or behind paywalls. At least, that is how it is presented, when in reality it is filtered through several (proto-)AI systems and control/gatekeep mechanisms (cough, cough, Google). Especially since the rise of smart phones, people have access to info on just about anything, literally in the palm of their hands. But this access comes without the work to master any of it, not even the work to know where to find any of that information, and without the need to construct the frameworks to PLACE the news and information they read. This gives the illusion of ‘I know a lot’.

This externalizes ‘retrieval’, the act of getting access to all that information. Why is that even a thing, one might ask. The importance of keeping retrieval of information internalized cannot be overstated. It is through this process that we maintain a mental map of links and connections between things, knowing where each data point ‘belongs’, so we can better work with it, assess it, detect outliers or fakes, etc. It should be immediately clear that this outsourcing of judgment and formation to websites, aggregators, and search engine algorithms directly impacts our own ability to judge.

Tech and culture journalist and writer Nicholas Carr wrote in his essay “Is Google Making Us Stupid?” in the July/August edition of The Atlantic “What the Net seems to be doing is chipping away my capacity for concentration and contemplation.” No surprise, then, that he concluded that “The deep reading that used to come naturally has become a struggle.” With a shockingly sharp title (‘Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other [2011]), Sherry Turkle, a sociologist, observed that “We are increasingly connected to each other but oddly more alone.” Computer scientist and futurist Jaron Lanier went into the structural incentives of the internet, when he wrote “What is the problem with the Internet? It is that it treats people as sources of fragments, not as whole individuals.” and “The central mistake of recent digital culture is to chop up a human being into tiny pieces.” Evgeny Morozov, Belarussian technology writer and researcher, pointed out the ideological overbelief in access and openness through the internet: “The belief in the emancipatory nature of information technologies has become a dangerous form of intellectual laziness.”

Apart from externalizing retrieval, the internet also hastened the externalization of synthesis. We leave that to Google and AIs, to shorten and summarize the massive amounts of information that are available. David I. Smith wrote a fantastic article title “Save Time with AI”: How Software Disciples Us” https://christianscholars.com/save-time-with-ai-how-software-disciples-us/ , exploring exactly how much goes into the assumptions and values that are communicated through the pushed ‘summaries’. Does detail really matter? Is ‘saving time’ the pre-eminent measure for efficiency and quality? That efficiency itself is the most fundamental value one could -or should- hold? That the point of reading is task completion instead of careful internalization? That the point of education is to get a grasp of (a summary of) the main points, whether or not you understand the process behind it?

What we see happen is that ‘I searched for it’ (i.e., I googled it) is seen as ‘intellectual work’. Yet people miss the fact that what ‘it’ is was already decided by the search engine algorithm, again outsourcing judgment. This explains the exponential rise of ‘citizen journalists’ and ‘authors’ who saw a piece of information online, zoomed in on it (because they have no idea about the links with other topics, often on other levels), and think they are now experts. There is the famous meme about ‘how the experts in [hot topic of yesterday] today suddenly are experts in [hot topic of today]’. Simply because they googled it, and now ‘know’ all about it...

Now, I wholeheartedly agree that many of the old institutional gatekeepers of information have their issues, and cannot be trusted on their own. Yet that does not mean that just about anyone can jump in, and with a mere google source replace the old paradigms, however much those old paradigms need and require replacement.



That brings us to another level of problems many don’t appreciate enough.



Clifford Stoll expressed concern that access to information alone does not produce judgment or understanding: “What the Internet hucksters won’t tell you is that the Internet is one big ocean of unedited data, without any pretense of completeness. Lacking editors, reviewers or critics, the Internet has become a wasteland of unfiltered data. You don’t know what to ignore and what’s worth reading.”

Apart from the informational problem he identified, Stoll also pointed out the social risks: “What’s missing from this electronic wonderland? Human contact. Discount the fawning techno-burble about virtual communities. Computers and networks isolate us from one another. A network chat line is a limp substitute for meeting friends over coffee.”

One last example to help clarify my point. When I was teaching, a few years back, I caught some students playing a game on their phones, during a moment where that was allowed. The game they played was simple. A student would be given his or her phone, opened on a Wikipedia page on a random topic. They would then be given a completely different topic/item/person, and the game was to navigate from the first page to the given topic in as few steps as possible. The one caveat: you can only use the available hyperlinks. They challenged me to play, and I aced it. Of course. Not because I am smarter, but because I grew up learning the links and connections between things, and the hierarchies that govern those structures. Because ‘the internet’ typically does that work for you, many never even know that this type of knowledge (a mental topology) exists, nor how useful it is to know.

In short: The Internet doesn’t just give access: it shapes what counts as relevant, important, or true. Users think they’re free, but they’re being quietly guided. It externalizes retrieval and synthesis, weakening the foundation on which judgment rests.



Smartphones

We’re almost there in our line-up of technological advancements. Already it is very clear that each change brings about exponential growth, both in the benefits it brings as in the dangers when misused or misunderstood (and consequently also misused). Notice also the cumulative effects. Even if a new tech brings new benefits and new dangers, they also strengthen the strengths and dangers of the preceding advancements. This next one is no exception: the advent of the smartphone.

The first cell phone was invented in 1973, by Motorola, but was more of a concept than a practical item. In 1984, the first marketable cell phone was released, by Motorola: a 2 pound brick, with a battery life of 30 minutes, and price tag of $4,000. The first personal cell phones were status symbols: “Look, I am so important I can be reached anywhere, and I can reach others from anywhere!”

In 1992, the first smartphone was invented, even if it would still take years for touch screens to properly develop and for the network to be capable of properly supporting the required bandwidth.

Within years, the status of a personal cell phone flipped, as soon as the price of individual phones nosedived with increased acceptance in the mid 1990s, with Nokia carving out a special distinction with their indestructible phones. This increased use was made possible through a more and more sophisticated signal network built up to accommodate the increased market saturation of this new piece of technology. Now it was the bosses who could afford to be ‘unreachable’. Now absence becomes a privilege, once presence is assumed by default, externalized, and tied to the little device we all posses.



In 2000 the first camera phone was built, a year later the first phones could access the internet wirelessly through a 3G network. It would take another 6 years until Apple spearheaded the new revolution of what we would recognize as the modern smartphone, with their first iPhone. Sleek, lightweight, full internet access (for the first time), full touchscreen, camera, iPod capabilities, and priced between $500 and $600. With it came countless third-party apps, really pushing the user experience to new levels. Android was only a year behind, and came out in 2008. It would take another 5-ish years for smartphones to become generally used. By 2012, 50% of the mobile phone market was occupied by smartphones, with their continuously improving touch screens, cameras, apps, and speed.



What were the implications of this widespread adoption of the smartphone? It greatly increased and expanded internet access, and pushed for increased growth in network providers and the quality of their networks. Now countless people, young and old, learned and less learned, had access to the whole universe, literally in the palms of their hand. Alexandria’s library, but portable! This brought about another level of externalization: that of presence. Through the immediacy of connection and access (on the toilet, in bed, in the car, at work, while walking, even in more and more ‘wilderness’ areas), and through the addition of HIFI sound and images, presence was no longer achieved through physical presence, but through online presence.

A small anecdote is necessary here, even if I leave my development of technologies. Let’s take a look at music. Musicians and performers saw live tours decline in importance, and sale of CDs became a main source of income. For a while the rise of new digital formats (MP3s and MP4s) became a real danger for the music market (remember Napster?), forcing bands to start touring again. Many people portray this decline and resurgence of tours through this financial point of view. Not without merits, but they overlook an important aspect.

Where music until very recently was a very social experience, requiring you to go to a place where musicians would play (either in a folk setting or more professionally for a concert, or else in religious settings), the new technologies (cassettes, then CDs, then digital formats, coupled with ever more portable devices to play such music, allowed people to listen to music privately, and whenever/wherever they wanted.

My professor of Music History in college lamented, pointing sharply at the irony of the technological advancement of sound recorders and players. Where the old LP technology kept pushing towards greater and greater sound quality (with their diamond system, for those who remember), both in recording and in players, the new CDs easily outclassed the old LP standards. Yet, the esteemed professor pointed out, people would listen to the high-quality music on such CDs in very noisy environments: their car, on the street, in the shower,...

It was easy to move towards this personalized experience of music: the tools were there, and more and more affordable, portable, and reliable. The iPod was the final product type that made this move to fully individualized ‘listening’ possible, at very widespread levels. Yet people felt something was ‘off’... They missed the social aspect of listening to music together, to see people actually make the music, and participating in it, either by singing along, clapping along, or dancing along. Or at the very least, as was the case for classical concerts, to be present to the virtuoso performances of people playing live on stage.

Something very curious happened at the height of the COVID isolation. As people were locked up in their homes (at times literally, with police actively patrolling and asking people in the streets what their purpose was, where they lived, etc.), and all social contact broke down, we saw the viral moment of the Wellerman, an old whaler sea shanty, sung by Nathan Evans, a Scottish postman. He posted an acapella version of that old song on Tiktok, and it went off the charts viral. Not just viral, but something amazing happened. It triggered something among even young people: the need for music to be social.

This song, without musical accompaniment, and with a clear musical line, structure and lyrics, begged to be singed along with. Tens of thousands of people added their voices to Evans, either singing along with him, or adding their own harmonies. Those who weren’t singers brought their instruments to play along. Others without a musical bone filmed themselves dancing along. And many, many more listened to those mash-ups, liked them, and forwarded them. It was a moment where the individualization of music consumption was broken, and returned back to how music used to be: live (or as close to that as possible), shared, and participated in. Curious. But it shows the dynamic I am pointing out here, even if with a different technology, in a different aspect.

The externalization of presence, now made so much more acute through the distancing of that COVID year, showed the emptiness and insufficiency of the typical modern music habits of individualized consumption. There was more to music that was being lost through the new technologies, making it too easy to passively consume music, all by yourself. But that same technology now also brought an answer, or at least a relief valve: shared participation, through social media, recorded and accessed through those same smartphones.

Now, there is one more story to tell here about smartphones and how they impact cognition and judgment. Not just through the externalization of memory, authority, attention, imagination, retrieval/synthesis, and now particularly also of presence, in ascending order, but through a very curious quirk. Notice also how the earlier technologies are not replaced with each new one. Instead, the newest technologies compress the old tech, and their impact, into a single, ever-present interface.

Let’s go back to 2020, again.



To May 25th, to be precise, when George Floyd died. This opens some insight in a whole different subset of this topic. Apart from the internet access, and, with that, complete access to an incredible deposit of information, we now all have cameras on our phones, and of a quality that was simply unthinkable 10 years ago. People film events live now, and can immediately make it available to the whole world.

George Floyd was stopped by police, with the known fatal outcome. Images of his death immediately went viral, globally.

Where before a tragic case like this would happen, time would pass before any news of it was disseminated to the world. We would see not just a snippet, but a report, giving it context right away.

Now, people watched those images, all over the country, all over the world, and saw the police officer kneeling on top of George. They saw him move. They heard snippets of sounds. They might have heard Floyd calling for his mother. But they are completely unaware of anything NOT on that clip they watched. That, however, does not matter at all to them: a man died under the knee of a cop, and they saw what happened themselves! With their own eyes!

But since they ‘saw’ what happened, they now style themselves ‘eyewitnesses’, with the same certainty, and the same emotional investment as actual eyewitnesses would have. That they only saw a mere snippet, without any context, no background, no knowledge of the police procedures, is irrelevant to them. They SAW what happened themselves! They were there!

This changes the information landscape in ways we don’t even understand yet. And when media and big tech and politicians and leaders clash, we need to know the basics of how people process information. We see the same play out again in the unfortunate deaths in Minneapolis during the ICE protest, so it isn’t just something from 6 years ago, but still very active, and not properly understood.

This new technology gives people the illusory yet potent idea that ‘it is up to them to judge what happened’, from which some then derive status and esteem. I decide. Because I have seen. “I”. Fully in line with the increased individualization that this growing stack of technology enables.

No judgment, no nuance, no investigation even, how ironically! The higher the definition of the images, the less judgment and context people think they need. It is real! Must be! Look at the DPIs, the sound, the colors, I am really there! So immersive! I am an eyewitness! Je vois, donc je juge!

Now, despite what some police or investigation series on TV might show or suggest, eyewitnesses are typically not reliable. It is very human, really. We fill in blanks with whatever we feel is reasonable. Ask people present when Charlie Kirk was shot how many shots they heard. The sound recordings are very clear, unambiguously so: 1 (one) shot. Period. Yet people swear they heard two shots, some even three. How did that happen? Echo, other sounds, or poor recollection. Not malice, just human tendencies. A single eyewitness report should never alter a conclusion by itself, but should be able to be corroborated by external, independent sources or methods.

But try and tell that to the many people who are used to the immediate stream of news, cut into short soundbites and video snippets, who now feel like eyewitnesses themselves, emotionally invested in the story, without rational scaffolding to support their ideas of what really happened, since judgment is outsourced, and even made impossible, through this growing cascade of externalizations.

Yet the pressure that people exert on policy through ‘public opinion’, real or astroturfed, can and does sway outcomes. The officer whose knee was on Floyd was imprisoned, for example, because the jury had seen the images, were aware of the context of the protests, and were swayed by the emotions of the moment. Also very human, we are social creatures, after all, and that flock instinct is real, even if not the only or even the leading instinct we have.

This is another example of substitution. Vividness and presence are substitutes for truth and reasoned judgment. But presence is not understanding. Seeing is not judging. Context, sequence, intent, prior conditions, and alternative interpretations do not disappear simply because an image feels real. In fact, the more sensorially convincing a representation is, the more people underestimate the need for judgment.

In short: the video capabilities of smartphones can short-circuit the instinct to withhold judgment, as the images they show can hyperfocus on the emotion of the moment or act, without the context and information needed for rational judgment and discernment. The tool (here high-fidelity video) collapses distance so effectively that it simulates first-person authority, without providing first-person responsibility. If high-fidelity video can create this illusion, what happens when a tool not only shows you the event, but tells you what it means?

That brings us finally to Artificial Intelligence...

AI and judgment

Yeah, you saw it coming, I am sure. This is part 4 for a reason.

Artificial intelligence collapses all the above into a single interface, accessible at any time, from any place (with connectivity), in the palm of your hand. My previous articles argued that AI cannot judge, and Arngrimr’s Law made this formal: “One cannot check that which one could not produce themselves in the first place.” I provided the cognition stack, going over cognition, thinking, self-awareness, responsibility, agency, and judgment, and showed how they relate to each, and built on top of each other.

I will not belabor that point, and go into detail again on how AI externalizes judgment: we are tempted to allow the AI model to make such decisions for us, and we do exactly that whenever we ask an AI for conclusions. Conclusions is a wide term: any prompt to summarize, to find information, to give the ‘top 3 options’, are judgment calls, are conclusions that we are leaving to the model. A simple rule when writing prompts to is to build in that you, the user, maintain the full authority and responsibility over drawing conclusions, and making judgment calls.

In this essay a similar ‘stack’ appears, but now based on cognitive faculties: memory, authority, attention, imagination, retrieval, synthesis, presence, and finally judgment. Each new one builds on the previous one, and the externalization of each faculty (which is NOT an automatic consequence of the use of each new invention!) brings in specific dangers that similarly compound. As a result, those dangers not only undermine the soundness of our judgments, but make judgment impossible.

This allows us to create this chart as summary and overview:

With the introduction of each invention, we were offered a choice: use it as a tool, aiding our cognition and thought processes, or as a shortcut, taking over work we were supposed to do. When used as a shortcut, it places those faculties ‘outside the mind’, externalizing them, and in the process atrophying those skills as a result. AI, especially now its image and video creating abilities are skyrocketing as well, encapsulates all the others in a single tool, exponentially raising its value as a tool, but also the dangers when misused.

Each row represents a choice we faced, and are still facing. The test questions in the right column aren’t rhetorical, but diagnostic. If you can’t confidently answer ‘yes’ to any of them without reaching for a tool, that faculty has already been partially externalized. The question is whether you’ll reclaim it or surrender it further.

The recurring mistake, visible from Plato to AI, is simple: we mistake the tool’s output for our own capacity. We confuse retrieval with knowledge, fluency with understanding, presence with witnessing, procedure with judgment. Every generation of critics saw it, even if they didn’t name it this way. Every generation ignored it. And now, with AI, we face the mistake’s final form: the externalization of judgment itself.

One last anecdote to help.

I have been in Boy Scouts for about 10 years, became patrol leader and assistant troop leader. Orienteering was one of my favorite skills, and something I was really, really good at. Put me in the middle of a forest, give me a map, and then allow me 1 minute to tell you, within 5-10 feet, where I am. Allow me 2 minutes if you tried to pull a fast one and gave me the wrong map. I love maps, I can’t help it.

With this as background, I do often use the GPS function on my phone to navigate to and from events, shopping, etc. Google maps is a very useful tool, and I have no qualms using it. But I noticed several times that I had no idea where I was, with the sudden panic or concern that if my phone were to die or lose connection, I had no way of completing my journey, nor of returning home... I am sure I am not alone in that!

The answer to recover this atrophied skill was simple: before leaving, I have to look at the trip on the full map, to get at least a full view of the route, seeing the direction I would be going, knowing which roads to take, the main marks shared with other trips I had made in the past, highways, intersections, etc. and nearby hallmarks, as well as a finer look at the end place, writing down the address. That way, if the GPS were to fail, I could attempt to complete the trip, and come home without a problem as I knew in which direction to go to reach a familiar road.

With GPS, the Test question would be: “Do you know where you are at every step of the trip?” Or something. Not just ‘at step 5 of the itinerary the GPS is giving me’, but ‘where in the real world’ or ‘where on the map’. As long as that spatial awareness is still there, you’re good. If not: trouble has set in.

This anecdote shows how a tool can erode skills, if you already had them, or how they can prevent you from forming those skills. Some of those skills are important, especially those in this cognitive faculty stack, as they are part of the priors and building blocks that enable us to make informed, strong decisions and judgment calls. Can we really afford to externalize those to all those tools? Come to think of it, TL;DR is a perfect symptom of what I am warning against: the weakening of the intellectual stamina and rigor to read through a longer argument, and instead showing the desire to outsource the work of thinking (and judgment) itself... If you read this far, this clearly is not meant for you!

The tools themselves are just that: tools. And very effective ones, as well. This is not an attempt to sound the alarm over the tools, but over us, the users. Do we understand the tools we use? Do we see how we can hand over too much territory, and fail to train ourselves, or worse, our children, in skills that are vital for proper education, critical thinking, social skills, etc?

The pipeline problem

There is one area where this delegation of skills, and the effects of that, will come back to bite us, hard. I call this the pipeline problem of AI.

This is a huge danger in our current market: too many jobs are given to the cheaper AI and lower verification positions (often done by people who learned by hand): now no one or very few people will learn the trade by hand (translation, research, coding, writing, composing, name it...), so in 10-20 years there will be a painful shortage of experts who can check and format and update the machines and programs, as well as their output.

The output will suffer, as well, as more and more people grow up in their jobs relying on AI, not on their own knowledge or skill or experience, which will inevitably make the quality of the prompts given to AIs suffer. And with that, everything starts on a downward spiral. This is a direct consequence of Arngrimr’s Law and its corollary:



Arngrimr’s Law:

“One cannot meaningfully check that which one was not capable to produce by themselves in the first place.”

Corollary:

“As AI capability exceeds human ability to verify outputs, verification inevitably shifts from quality assessment to epistemic trust management, accelerating responsibility diffusion: a shift that feels like progress until accountability is externally demanded.”

Today we still have many top experts in their field, who learned all the ins and outs. A coder knows how a ‘simple tweak’ can derail a whole program. How edge cases can be problematic, and how they can point to architectural errors or misalignments. How one fix can generate two new bugs. They learn how to spot those problems before they happen, or if they happen, where to find the root causes, and how to fix them without jeopardizing the whole system. This is learned by doing the coding work yourself, line by line. By going over existing code, line by line, to try and spot the problems.



I’ve worked in translations for over 17 years. In the last years I have seen from a front row position how machine translations made ‘translators’ (me) obsolete. Post-editing requires considerably less linguistic skill and experience. Anyone with a decent college level of English (even in a non-English major, just by virtue of having read and written papers) can do that job. So that market suddenly flooded, and rates plummeted (as did quality, inevitably). It is one thing to check the work of someone else (which requires passive knowledge), a whole other to translate it yourself from scratch (which requires active knowledge). I can spot errors that new translators have no idea about. I can see how a translator was thinking, just by the way the translation reads, and spot where the choice of words can stand or needs adjustment to ensure proper clarity. Or where they missed an important nuance that is evident for the native speakers, but too subtle to be caught by an inexperienced translator.

You see the problem here: who will learn the skills to spot those problems in translations to a sufficiently high degree to be able to check and correct AI driven machine translations? Today there are many people like me who can do that. But as less and less people are left doing actual translation work, the pool from which to attract people who can also meaningfully check AI translation output is rapidly shrinking...

Skills that are not used atrophy. And other skills that build on prior skills will suffer if that foundation is weakened. The impact is not only on personal level, but it touches the quality of the output of companies, and our whole society as a whole, as we unlearn basic skillsets that end up undermining and negating our ability to critically verify information, to judge, and to interact socially with humans, fully present and aware.



The good news is that the tools are not to blame. Careless use of those tools by us, users, is. And that is a much easier fix in theory, but much harder in practice. But that should be the topic of a different essay.







© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

All rights reserved.