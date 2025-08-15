To understand Trump’s drive for peace, and his wider program of peace through economic strenght and shared prosperity (which he undoubtedly will emply here in Alaska), read my other article published today: Trump, Putin, and the Federal Reserve.

Today, President Trump will meet with President Putin in Alaska to talk about the war in Ukraine.

No, I don’t think there will be any direct result from this meeting: the war will continue past this Friday, August 14th of 2025. Sadly.

The reason? Trump nor Putin can impose peace or an agreement upon Ukraine. Since there will be no representative from Ukraine present who can make binding concessions or acceptances, this meeting can never ‘end’ the war and fighting (even though it can lay the groundwork for some ‘beginning of the end’).

As a pro-Russian Telegram channel reported: “Trump stated that he doubts the possibility of achieving an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine following the meeting with Putin. He added that he intends to allow Ukraine and Russia to discuss a possible settlement agreement themselves.”

The situation in Ukraine is beyond dire. The population is increasingly opposed to the heavy-handed tactics of ‘recruitment officers’, snatching away men in broad daylight to go fight on the frontlines. There is increasing talk about replacing Zelensky, within Ukraine, and in the West. There is open talk in the West about the incredible corruption within Ukraine. There is political instability, with the Ukrainian parliament dismissing the entire government mid-July, with a unanimous vote. Desertion continues to rise. Russian troops increasingly make large advances of more than 2km at once, indicating empty Ukrainian positions (either because there were no more soldiers, or because they fled). Morale is very low among Ukrainian soldiers. The incredible death toll is only getting worse (even after my March article on that topic). Worse: an increasing number of young women are leaving Ukraine as well, a data point that is the harbinger of demographic collapse... Ukraine’s situation is very, very dire indeed...

Yet many leaders in the West, and Ukraine, stubbornly persist in the fantasy of the eventual victory over Russia...

No. Ukraine can NOT win... The reality on the ground is very clear on that point.

Zelensky, other Ukrainian leaders, and many leaders in the West tried to derail the summit before it even started, through very hardline statements.

Last night this news came out:

Anything to sabotage this meeting, even if nothing nearly as sophisticated as Operation Spiderweb earlier on June 1st. As a Russian journalist exclaimed: “Militarily pointless – over 30 fixed-wing drones were just crashing across the city of Belgorod in a clear attempt to sow panic [where is the Western outrage over targeting civilians?]. The attack on Belgorod followed a similar attack on Rostov-on-Don same morning. They struck during the day to maximize casualties. This appears to be Kiev's opening bastard move to sabotage the Putin-Trump talks – talks their [alleged drug-user] president wasn't even invited to.”

It seems Ukraine does not want peace. On the contrary, it is gearing up for a decades long war! While Educational Ombudsman of Ukraine Leschik advised school teachers not to communicate with students who speak Russian, students are being prepared for a war mindset. Irina Vereshchuk, deputy head of Zelensky's office, is calling to train civilians for ‘national resistance’, and to indoctrinate children for perpetual war: “War’s here for decades or centuries. Kids must be taught to live and breathe battle — every house shooting, ground burning. No denying it, we’re basically raising little soldiers now.”

Pro-Russian Ukrainian opposition leader Medvedchuk said “The Hundred Years' War lives only in the heads of the leaders of the Kiev junta, and this in no way corresponds to the interests of the Ukrainian people. After all, the Ukrainian elite is determined to fight this people for a hundred years, and a thousand, making money on the blood of its fellow citizens. And in order to end the conflict, Nazism must be eradicated, and Zelensky and his gang must be tried.” Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico has a similar criticism, aimed this time at the Western leadership: “It is extremely important for many Western countries to keep this war going,” the Slovak prime minister said at a press conference.”

You might think I am too negative in my interpretation of those facts. Yet look at the list of demands Zelensky has just put out, ahead of today’s meeting between Trump and Putin. An article published by Politico reported on Zelensky’s reiterated stance on Ukrainian conditions for peace:



1. A ceasefire, without preconditions, before any negotiations start

2. Russia must pay extensive reparations to Ukraine, with estimates from $500 billion through to $1 trillion (including several hundred billions of euros worth of Russian assets frozen in the West as ‘leverage’)

3. Security guarantees, first and foremost membership in both the EU and in NATO.

4. The return of almost 20,000 children ‘taken by Russia’.

5. Maintain the sanctions on Russia: ‘keep Russia feeling the pain,’ so they cannot get the time to regroup for another attack.

This is a complete non-starter. Zelensky knows this, yet pushes for this regardless: he wants to posture as if he wants peace, while actively obstructing it. First criticism of these demands: those are the kind of demands a victor levels on a completely routed and soundly beaten enemy. In what world does Zelensky live, that he thinks that Russia is ‘soundly beaten’ and will ever accept such a list of demands? Ukrainian troops are on the retreat everywhere, his own government is very shaky, his legitimacy is being called into question in his own country and in the West, people leave Ukraine by the thousands (young men because they don’t want to become mere cannon fodder, and now also more and more women, especially after talk about enlisting more women, creating a demographic disaster in the near future, robbing Ukraine of the growth they need to recover).

His first demand, a ceasefire without preconditions as requirement to even begin negotiations is the opposite of his last demand: giving himself the breathing room to lick their wounds, regroup, rearm, and start fighting again. Russia understandably refuses this categorically.

His second demand is blind and arrogant. As a Russian commentator sharply remarked: “Reparations are typically paid by the defeated side. Zelensky might just be the first leader in world history to demand them from the victor.” (And yes, Russia, so far, is the victor: point out where Ukraine is winning anywhere on the battlefield, and which realistic prospects they have to turn the tables? There is nothing. On the contrary...

His third demand is a non-starter, as well. Putin started this war to precisely prevent this accession to NATO! This was Russia’s casus belli! Meanwhile, Trump has come out against Ukraine membership in NATO, and several countries within NATO have marked their decision against such membership as well, effectively making it impossible (a unanimous vote is required to allow new members in).

His fourth demand is a tear-jerker move, designed to score well in the eyes of the international community. There are no 20,000 children missing, abducted by Russian troops, and moved from Ukraine into Russia. When asked during the recent Istanbul talks, the Ukrainian delegation could only provide a list of 339 children, as a Russian commentator pointed out: “most of whom, as it later turned out, had never even been to Russia”.

His fifth demand is inane. “Keep the pressure on Russia! Maintain the sanctions! Make Russia hurt more!” Why would Russia agree with such a demand? This is a war demand, not a peace proposal! Meanwhile, Russia is doing much better than expected under the constant barrage of Western sanctions, while the European economies are taking the biggest hit.

These are absurd demands, some from the outset impossible to realize (and, such as NATO membership, not even in the hands of Russia). The message is clear: Zelensky is unwilling to negotiate in good faith.

At the same time, European and NATO leaders talk about massive investments for years to come, gearing towards a much more militarized economy and outlook: for them, the war is a perfect reason to cement their own positions.

There is no desire for peace among top leaders in Ukraine and in the West. This is a very sobering realization...



I think Trump has realized that too, and is now moving accordingly (see how he has started to shift the burden of the war onto Europe, away from the US, for example).



At the same time, things are shifting within Ukraine, and the public opinion in the West is slowly grasping the reality of the war, that Russia is winning this war, that Ukraine is badly losing. That military advance does not necessarily come in miles and big arrow movements, but in the incremental destruction of the enemy capability to wage war, through attrition. For a great article on this concept of attrition, in view of the latest Russian ‘breakthrough’ in Pokrovsk (it is called a ‘breakthrough’, but Russia is not interested in a big arrow movement through a gap in Ukrainian lines [yet]), see this offering by Big Serge.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is helping this Russian strategy by their own tactical stubbornness. They refuse to retreat, even when things are hopeless. The attack on Krynky (for a Ukrainian story on this; for a neutral story) by Ukraine was a war crime on their own soldiers. Thousands of elite Marine Brigades were thrown into a 9 months long attempt to gain a foothold. They never gained even a square kilometer. When the first attempts failed, the Ukrainian command kept attacking, throwing troops into dangerous amphibious reinforcement missions. A British-trained Ukrainian marine reported: “Each time our battalion entered [Krynky], the situation got worse and worse. People got there, only to die. We had no idea what was going on. Everyone I knew who was deployed to Krynky are dead.”

All this was planned by British intelligence, pushing Ukraine into a doomed offensive against the judgement of their own officers, coldly sacrificing many Ukrainian lives in pursuit of British strategic goals against Russia… Meanwhile, Russia never pushed that small foothold East of the Dnipro River away: if Ukrainians keep giving us troops to kill in this kill box, why close that box? Keep’em coming! A very cynical and morbid stance, but fully in line with the logic of attritional war...

Same in the Kursk invasion: as soon as that invasion was halted and stabilized, and it became clear that it would go nowhere, the Ukrainians should have retreated. Instead, they threw in crack reserve troops, meant for offensive actions, now used to plug gaps and play defense roles. At the cost of over 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed, for zero real gains, this is another major error. The reason? For the Ukrainian and Western military command and planners, the goal is optics. Media warfare. Good stories. Not real military tactical or strategic goals. Criminal, at the cost of tens of thousands of lives, literally wasted for photo-ops and bragging rights.

Now the same is happening in Kupyansk and other important cities, threatened with encirclement, or already in operational encirclement.

Perhaps Russia is using those latest advances near Pokrovsk, and the panic it caused in the West/Ukraine, to show them what awaits them. The message would be clear: Sue for peace now, or lose everything. But it seems Ukraine and their Western handlers aren’t ready yet to admit that reality.



It is poor Ukrainian conscripts that pay the price. Unforgivable.

So no, I don’t see any direct positive outcome for this meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska today. However, that doesn’t mean I think it is a waste of time and effort. On the contrary, a lot more is going on behind the scenes than we realize.



Trump is not chasing a Nobel Peace prize, as some claim, but is actively working to gain peace, as Putin signaled in a meeting yesterday: “Second, I will update you on the current stage of our engagement with the present US administration, which, as everyone knows, has been making what I consider to be fairly vigorous and sincere efforts to halt hostilities, resolve the crisis, and reach agreements that serve the interests of all parties involved in this conflict.”

The meeting is about more than simply Ukraine, as his next statement clarified: “The aim is to establish long-term conditions for peace not only between our countries but also in Europe and indeed globally — especially if we proceed to subsequent stages involving agreements on strategic offensive arms control.”

Trump and Putin will talk about an alternative security architecture, for Ukraine, Russia, the US, for Europe, and for the whole world, including new efforts to restore proper treaties to curb nuclear arms, a much-needed reset and focus! Trump, from his side, mentioned that he is open to consider decreasing the amount of US troops stationed in Europe, which is basically confirming the topic. This explains why Zelensky isn’t invited: the focus seems to be on a restoration of US-Russian relations.

It also might signal a turning point for US posturing regarding Ukraine, and importantly, Europe. A lot has already happened on that score.

The deal negotiated with the EU and the concessions regarding paying for NATO expenses, and the way Trump is disengaging from the EU and NATO: the responsibility for the defense of Europe rests primarily with European nations, NOT with the US (even if the US has a clear interest in European safety).

More importantly: Trump and Putin are talking together, directly. As Hungarian minister of Foreign Affairs Szijjártó stated yesterday: “As long as the leaders of the major powers are able to talk to each other, face to face, the chances of a third world war are always smaller than when they don’t talk.” An obvious truism, you might say, and yet under Biden there was NO direct contact or negotiation with Russia. In part, because ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’. Their own cover story to hide the Democrat attempts to hold back and later derail Trump came back to bite them, isolating not just Trump but also Russia, at a time when communication was of the utmost importance.

I have chronicled the nuclear danger we’ve been put in through the irresponsible actions of the Biden admin, primarily: this is no exaggeration. In that light, this meeting is a very good sign.

So in short: there will be no peace agreement tonight. At the same time, the relation between Russia and the US is being repaired, and talks started to begin discussing now and sensible security architectures in Europe and globally, including restarting (pun intended) nuclear treaties, to make nuclear war less likely (especially after how close we’ve come to nuclear war in the last 3 years!).



Let’s wait and see which particulars will come out of this meeting, and how the US will adjust their course and stance in response.

Addendum:



Hillary Clinton came out, saying that Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize if he pulls of a deal and ceasefire in Ukraine. Of course, anyone’s ‘spider senses’ should be tingling when HRC seems to be saying something nice or affirmative about Trump. And here it is no different, as the devil is in the details. Yes, she said Trump would deserve a Nobel Peace Prize, IF Ukraine has to cede NO territory…



Why did she come out like this? To frame any possible win by Trump in a negative way. She knows that territorial concessions are inevitable, so by adding this, the groundwork is laid to then attack Trump’s peace deal on this point as a ‘failure’ to reach a proper package of demands from Russia, and to accuse him of bowing to Putin’s demands.

Timeo Danaos et dona ferrentes, the incomparable Roman poet Vergil wrote 2000 years ago: I fear the Greeks, even when they bring gifts. This was of course a reference to their Trojan horse, and here it applies as well: the gift is HRC’s appeal to give Trump a Nobel prize, the poison is in the condition she attached to it.



Meanwhile, Trump said on the plane towards Anchorage that Putin is brining business men with him. This at once confirms my inkling that Trump is playing the ‘Peace through ecomonic strenght and shared prosperity’ card with Russia, and hints at more chances at a good deal to come out of this.



Another point to nuance, is what some commentators suggest: namely that Putin could convince Trump of certain key points of the Russian stance, namely that Ukrainian membership of NATO is out of the question, and that the 4 Oblasts that joined Russia (Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson) are fully ceded to Russia, with the stipulation that if Trumps agrees to that, and makes such declaration, Putin would immediately call a ceasefire.

Again, I am not sure about that, because Trump cannot unilatery cede Ukrainian territory to Russia, Ukraine has been very stubborn on her own territorial integrity, and most importantly because the only way to achieve full control over those 4 oblasts in the face of Ukrainian refusal to give in, is through military force. A ceasefire would completely counter that. All the cards are in Russia’s hands, they don’t need to make any concessions. A ceasefire without a real Ukrainian concession is counter-productive for them, allow Ukraine to catch their breath, and reorganize their defense.



If Trump were to cut of all military aid, intelligence support, and financial aid, Ukraine would not last a lot longer, as Europe cannot replace the US. But even without being able to fully replace the US, Europe still can provide enough for stubborn Ukrainian defense, making an immediate cessation of fighting doubtful, even if the US were cut off Ukraine completely.

Unless, and this is a big if, such an overt decision by Trump would trigger a wave of resistance in Ukraine against Zelensky and against continuation of the fighting. The stubborness shown by Ukraine so far makes me think the chance for that happening is small. Yet, as I wrote earlier, things do seem to slide that way, more and more. I hope this happens, but don’t count on it.