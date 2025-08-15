ArnGrimR

Mitch
7d

Men like Zelensky are just figureheads, used by powerful actors in the shadows, there to take the damage when it all goes to shit. He'll be lucky if he survives the coming year, and will have no substantial input in any negotiations.

Feral Finster
7d

1. "Trump nor Putin can impose peace or an agreement upon Ukraine."

Bullshit. Cut off the goodies (not only financial but ISR) and Ukraine will fall immediately.

2. The plan ever always only was for the United States to ride to the rescue, europeans being geriatric metrosexual nonces and ponces so effeminate that they make Richard Simmons look like V. G. Zaitsev by comparison.

Trump is well on the way to being mousetrapped into giving the order.

6 replies by ArnGrimR and others
