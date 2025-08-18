This afternoon, President Trump will meet with Zelensky in the White House (an exact time has not yet been given). This one-on-one meeting between Trump and Zelensky will then be followed with a broader meeting, including a whole list of European leaders (Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, a veritable who’s who of the European top leaders).

This follows very closely on the heels of the historic meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska (see this article written the morning of that meeting).

At the press conference following the Alaska meeting, Trump and Putin expressed confidence that good progress was made, that a lot of issues -but not all yet- had been resolved, and that it was now up to Zelensky to keep this attempt at peace going. Both Trump and Putin pointed that out, which is important. No details were given, and no questions were taken from the press. Putin went straight back to Russia, and Trump went straight to work, contacting Zelensky on a conference call, adding a number of the other European leaders after an hour.

Here is Zelensky’s take:

Three key points to observe:



1) “We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this.” What are the key points? NATO membership, the status of Ukraine’s army, and the status of several oblasts and other occupied territories. This has been from day 1 the clear message of Russia, and Ukraine’s answer has always been a similarly very clear refusal. Zelensky agreed to talk about these at the level of the mean leadership.

2) Why is Zelensky in DC? “[T]o discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war.” This is very important: not just ‘to end the killing’, which could be achieved with a ceasefire, but notice how ‘and the war’ was added. This is about working on a peace agreement, not a ceasefire! Again, hugely important distinction, and in line with what Putin and Trump had stated.

What is impressive is that all those leaders are now in DC for the meeting tomorrow: they basically cleared their schedules to make this happen. What was said in that conference call to Europe after the Alaska meeting that all these leaders are now in DC?



3) Security guarantees. Zelensky mentioned “We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security.” This, too, is very important, but much more nuanced than people might think. Is this Trump conceding US participation in the so-called ‘Coalition of the Willing’, aimed at sending boots on the ground as a peacekeeping force to enforce a ceasefire, monitor borders, maintain stability, counter any further attacks (by Russia). It is fully designed to bolster Ukraine’s position against Russia, and as such is NOT a neutral force.

These 3 points give us a good insight into what Trump and Putin agreed upon: ceasefires are counterproductive, and thus unacceptable, and the root causes need to be addressed. This is not a ‘victory for Putin and defeat for democracy, Ukraine, and the West’, as some delusional commentators in Western media and social media cried out. On the contrary: how can you keep ignoring the reasons 1 party in the conflict brings forward, while claiming you want peace? No, such stubborn refusal is like a kid plugging his ears and shouting ‘nah nah nah nah’ so he does not have to listen... This ostrich attitude is dangerous. Biden kept that up, by shutting out all diplomatic ties with Russia, refusing to talk and negotiate.

Trump, however, is listening, and sees the common sense in some of Putin’s points (or, if anything, the naked reality on the ground) and is unwilling to risk nuclear war with Russia over, well, over what, exactly?

Ukraine is anything but a democracy, and is as corrupt as it comes. Mix into this mess the ties with both Republican and Democrat members of Congress, among others, and you see why some want to steer away from a conversation about root causes, and simply want you to repeat after them: “Russia bad! Putin bad!”

European leaders expressed support for the process, agreed that peace is long overdue, stated that they had a good meeting with Trump. Meanwhile, firebrand Victor Orban of Hungary unabashedly spoke truth:

With that tweet, he countered a near endless stream of messages by the media about how Trump had dared to break the diplomatic isolation Putin was supposedly in (except, that isolation existed only in the fantasy of the West, as Putin met with just about every leader in South America, Africa, and Asia without much trouble).

How much the European leaders are really in line with Trump’s and Putin’s proposal, is to be seen. It would not be the first time duplicity was shown by them (I will give a very current example in a few moments).

Zelensky himself already backtracked. After having landed in DC on Sunday, he posted this:

He still agreed with the idea to work towards peace, and seems to have abandoned the demand for an unconditional ceasefire, which is a very positive development. Despite what some people and news media claim, a proper peace agreement as opposed to a ceasefire is NOT ‘playing in Putin’s hand’. The sheer ignorance: BOTH parties benefit from a quick end a proper peace between both nations! The problem is that a peace agreement is final, and breaking that means starting a NEW war, this time very clearly as the aggressor.

With a ceasefire, nothing changes, and the West can continue to send aid, training, weapons, etc. to Ukraine, which only ends up fueling the fires of war, prolonging the killing and suffering of all involved. No, this is not conjecture, this is the pattern from the past.



As a reminder, this is the stunt the West pulled with the Minsk agreements. Ostensibly a peace agreement, but in reality a ploy to buy ‘precious time’ for Ukraine to be rearmed, stocked, and trained by the West, to start a new offensive against Russia and the Donbass republics when they were ready. Which was somewhere in the spring of 2022, which offensive Putin pre-empted on February 25th...



I chronicled this in detail in part 3 of my series on Russia’s war in Ukraine (Read that series again, if you need a refresher, or if you want a full and detailed breakdown of the history, context, and issues of this war):



On December 7, 2022, Angela Merkel, then former Chancellor of Germany, had an interview with the German newspaper Die Zeit, as reported by ModernDiplomacyEU (the Die Zeit article in question is behind a paywall). “The 2014 Minsk Agreement was an attempt to buy time for Ukraine. Ukraine used this time to become stronger, as you can see today. Ukraine in 2014-2015 and Ukraine today are not the same.” According to the ex-Chancellor, “it was clear for everyone” that the conflict was suspended and the problem was not resolved, “but it was exactly what gave Ukraine the priceless time.”



This is an incredible admission.



And one has to wonder, indeed, what made Zelensky snicker like this:

In an interview with the Kyiv Independent, former French president Hollande had the following to say, when asked about Merkel’s statement:



“The Kyiv Independent: In an interview with the German newspaper Die Zeit, Angela Merkel said about the Minsk protocols that 'It was obvious that the conflict was going to be frozen, that the problem was not solved, but it just gave Ukraine precious time.'

Do you also believe that the negotiations in Minsk were intended to delay Russian advances in Ukraine?

François Hollande: Yes, Angela Merkel is right on this point.

The Minsk agreements stopped the Russian offensive for a while. What was very important was to know how the West would use this respite to prevent any further Russian attempts.”



And a little further:



“Since 2014, Ukraine has strengthened its military posture. Indeed, the Ukrainian army was completely different from that of 2014. It was better trained and equipped. It is the merit of the Minsk agreements to have given the Ukrainian army this opportunity.”



This was NOT just admitted by Merkel and Hollande, the two ‘mediators’ of this agreement, but ALSO by former Ukrainian president Poroshenko, who was in office at the time of the signing of the Minsk Agreements (so both the ‘Mediators’ as well as one of the parties, were in on the hoax!):

That was then.

What do we see now?

The exact same pattern...

As the Telegraph reported:

“Britain is set to deploy hundreds of military trainers and engineers to Ukraine within a week of a ceasefire to help rebuild its armed forces. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also approved Royal Air Force fighter jets to patrol Ukrainian skies with allies and ensure Russia respects the truce.

This plan, developed with European allies as the “Coalition of the Willing,” marks a significant escalation in UK support. British troops would be ready to fight back if attacked. The move follows ongoing UK training of Ukrainian soldiers on home soil, with plans to shift trainers into Ukraine after a ceasefire to speed up military rebuilding.

Additionally, coalition efforts aim to clear Black Sea mines and police new borders, prioritizing Ukraine’s military strength to deter further Russian aggression.”

THIS is exactly why Russia refuses to even entertain the idea of a ceasefire, apart from the fact that on the ground they are winning and are in full operational control (their tactics of attrition are finally coming to their gruesome fruition): they already got burned by the West with such agreements and ceasefires that did not solve the root causes, and refuse to get burned again.

This Telegraph article confirms this suspicion: England, despite whatever Starmer might say in public, quietly wants to war to continue, and even escalate, by putting British troops on the ground in Ukraine the moment a ceasefire takes effect, with orders to fight back if attacked.

This brings us to the point of the security agreements that Zelensky brought up, and the so-called ‘Coalition of the Willing’. Russia has always rejected this, in the context of a ceasefire: why would he agree with openly hostile forces interjecting and masquerading as ‘peacekeepers’? This makes ZERO sense, and no self-respecting country would accept such a thing. Trump’s agreement to step in is made in a very different context, namely that of a solid peace agreement that solved the root causes of the conflict. In such a scenario, peacekeeping forces would be just that: keeping the peace, and not sneakily lend aid and support to one side, until the whole fighting and killing starts again. Even China has signaled a willingness to play a role in such post-peace efforts.

Which brings us to another point that is very important to keep in mind.

Why is Russia hammering on a peace agreement, and not a mere ceasefire? Because it is extremely important who is in the White House, a situation that can change every 4 years. In diplomatic terms, the blink of an eye... North and South Korea are technically still at war, only abiding by a ceasefire. Such situations can drag on for years, and Russia is very weary about that. They saw how Biden made things worse (as Putin said as well: if Trump had been president in 2022, the invasion would not have happened: not just because Putin would have been afraid of the American reaction, but because he knew he could have negotiated with Trump much more effectively to avoid the bloodshed of war.

As a Russian commentator pointed out: “It is very obvious and clear to Russia that the next POTUS could easily denounce Trump and his entire foreign policy and declare any agreements null and void and restart the war in Ukraine or start a new one.

Russia MUST take this into account during negotiations. This is one of the core reasons why the Kremlin is always emphasizing that the "root causes" of the conflict have to be dealt with: putting a band-aid over the war is just an invitation for the next Biden to tear it off.”

This is at least part of what Trump and Putin spoke about. Real peace, and real solutions, not just the Band-Aid of a ceasefire:

Meanwhile, Trump is also clear that concession will have to be made, and that he is not the first American president to think so, in a masterful reminder:

Trump points out that under Obama Russia got control over Crimea, indeed without a shot having been fired, without the US making any strong stand against that. This gave Russia de facto control over Crimea. The referendum among the population of Crimea was valid, and showed that a vast majority indeed wanted to return to Russia, and not remain part of Ukraine. I know that many in the West refuse to acknowledge those referenda, usually linked to those in the other 4 oblasts. There is an important difference, however. The referenda in the oblasts happened during an active war, at a moment Russia only controlled part of each of those 4 oblasts. As such those referenda cannot possibly reflect ‘the will of the people’. Not so, however, in Crimea: here all the people within Crimea had the chance to vote.

Of course, Europe (and the UN) hold that the referendum is invalid on grounds of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, yet the freedom of people to exercise control over their own fate, and secede from a nation they feel oppressed by, was central in the breakup of former Yugoslavia and later Kosovo: will the EU and UN backtrack?

There are real concerns about the 4 oblasts, even though I think the result reflects the will of the people, by and large, of those 4 oblasts. Perhaps this can be part of a future peace agreement, to have a properly held and verified referendum?



Later this weekend, Trump teased this:

Other commentators speculated what this could be, and one unverified source reported the possibility of a ceasefire in air bombardments:

Other commentators point out that Trump and Putin could have hashed out a deal about oil and the development of Arctic resources: access to oil, minerals, gas in the polar region and mutual trade agreements between Russia and the US would give Trump an ace in the hole, with tangible leverage, when dealing with European leaders, in desperate need for cheaper energy for their failing economies. Since both Russia and the US have been very tight-lipped about the Alaska meeting, this is all conjecture, but seems plausible.

Next, the question of ceding land by Ukraine to Russia.

This is the core issue, it seems.

Trump agrees, and reposted a similar statement by a Truth Social user:

This has not been Putin’s position from the beginning. In February 2022, Putin only talked about ‘no NATO, demilitarization, and denazification’. He was willing to negotiate over Crimea, and was willing to have Donetsk and Luhansk be part of Ukraine, given that proper guarantees were in place to protect the Russian speaking people and culture in those oblasts.

As the war dragged on, and the West refused to negotiate or even listen to Putin, and not just Ukrainian deaths but Russian deaths mounted, Crimea and then the 4 oblasts were incorporated into Russia, which formed a point of no-return for Putin. He could not give back those territories once they officially became part of ‘Mother Russia’.



Still, Special Envoy Witkoff stated that Russia is willing to make concessions on several of the regions:

In the eyes of many Russians, however, there is no need to make ANY concession, as they are winning the war on the ground, and a full capture is only a matter of time, greatly accelerating as the Ukrainian army is getting closer and closer to collapse.

At the same time, Zelensky is held captive by the strong war rhetoric he has been pushing. He cannot accept any territorial concession. The Neo-Nazi nationalists in Ukraine would have his head over this, and they still control important parts of the government and the army, through the elite formations of Azov and Right Sector (among others). This makes it likely that he would reject this core component, and the European leaders will likely follow suit. If that happens, however, Trump can (and should) walk away, leaving it to Zelensky and Europe to solve this issue. At some point, reality has to be accepted. No matter the billions sent in aid, the massive training efforts, the intelligence provided, Russia has the upper hand in every sector. Ukraine is done, defeated.

Just as Germany was defeated even before the D-Day landing (in part because of the German failure to capture the oil fields in the Caucasus region, the failure to break through Stalingrad’s defenses, and the subsequent German loss in the battle of Kursk, but also the results of the Allied bombing campaigns on the German supply and logistics chain), but kept up a solid fight for several more years, Ukraine has been defeated, even if their troops can mount a desperate defense for a while longer. All the signs are there...

If Zelensky accepts this territorial loss, however, everything changes. All other points can be solved, either by concession or by other solutions (for example: no membership of Nato, but firm guarantees backed by the US of protection, similar to Article 5, as some has floated around). Even the matter of foreign troops on the ground in Ukraine, in a verified peacekeeping role, would be a concession by Russia that is feasible.

As Laura Aboli put it:

“Trump has delivered an ultimatum to Zelensky: either accept” a negotiated peace with territorial concessions, or face total U.S. disengagement, leaving Europe to bear the cost. Without U.S. backing, Ukraine’s defenses will collapse, likely losing up to 40% of its territory and leading to Zelensky’s downfall—whether through internal revolt or Russian conquest.

Zelensky has no good options. His survival depends on prolonging the war, but the longer it drags on, the more territory Russia gains. In the end, Russia prevails, and Zelensky’s fate is sealed.”

Special envoy Witkoff used another interesting ploy: “The concessions that Russia agreed to consist of not capturing the whole of Ukraine.” I have long argued that Putin NEVER intended to capture all of Ukraine, and have pointed out the clear evidence for that, despite all the commentary by the West that needed this idea in order to paint Putin as a madman out to restore the old glory of the former USSR. That argument requires a full capture of Ukraine. And the fearmongers needed that in order to be able to ask: “guess who will be next!” in order to scare the European population out of their tax money to pay for more war and more weapons. (And more corruption, of course, but that is the silent part they don’t say out loud. An investigation this past week, reported by Turkey’s Aydinlik newspaper, found that Zelensky’s office funneled approximately 50million USD per month to banks in the United Arab Emirates. This is nothing new, and just the most recent example out of many more.)

Still that claim by Witkoff is brilliant in how it turns that fearmongering trope on its head, against those who wielded it. Putin IS making a concession, and is shelving his territorial ambitions! The only way to reject that, is to claim that he never wanted all of Ukraine in the first place, against all Western propaganda… I can imagine Putin chuckle as this ‘concession’ was made!

Some newspapers and commentators tried to remind everyone of the disastrous Oval Office meeting with Zelensky, Trump, and Vance. “This meeting is a trap, too, and Zelensky needs the help of the other European leaders to make sure Trump cannot bully him!”

Or this:

Quick refresher:

The bully in that earlier Oval Office meeting was not Trump, but Zelensky (see here and here).

Zelensky saw the visits by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French president Emannuel Macron, and how meek both leaders were, and how little they accomplished (in terms of what he, Zelensky, would have wanted or hoped). He understood that he could not play nice: that would only lead to the deal about the rare earth minerals being signed, which, in his mind, was NOT a security guarantee. As explained, in Zelensky’s mind, the only acceptable security deal was power, more power, for Ukraine. In the form of French, British, and above all American troops, on Ukrainian soil. Armed with American weapons, air defense systems in the first place.

As Trump assessed after the meeting: “We had a meeting today, as you know, with president Zelensky, and I would say, it didn’t work out exactly great. From his standpoint, he very much overplayed his hand. We’re looking for peace. We are not looking for somebody who is going to sign up a strong power, and then not make peace because they feel emboldened. And that is what I saw happening. I’m looking for peace. We’re not looking to go into a 10 year war, and play games. We want peace.”

That is exactly what Zelensky tried to do. Come in, set the stage with emotional facts, real or not, and then try and force the president of the United States, on live television (thinking that the live worldwide audience would make Trump hesitate to not help), to give Ukraine everything Zelensky wanted. That strategy and calculation hopelessly backfired. It was Zelensky, from the beginning, who tried to set this meeting to his hand, attacking and subtly accusing Trump, then pressuring him, in some kind of attempt to force Trump to give in. The meeting was for signing the minerals deals, and all Zelensky wanted to talk about from the Oval Office, in front of a live worldwide audience, was how Americans really should send troops to Ukraine, or else be seen as heartless, or aligned with Putin.

But I agree: Zelensky is trapped in this meeting.

As The Telegraph wrote this weekend: “Trump backs Putin’s land grab in Ukraine.” The British paper made some keen observations: “European leaders are understood to be concerned that Mr Zelensky will reject any offer that involves ceding land and provoke an angry reaction from Mr Trump, with whom he clashed in the Oval Office earlier this year. [...] It remains likely that Ukraine will reject Putin’s terms. Mr Zelensky has made clear that he is not willing to discuss ceding Ukrainian territory, and European governments have said that any decisions surrounding exchanges of land should be made by Kyiv alone.

A diplomatic source said: “Germany, France and the UK are preparing for Monday’s talks, including how best to support Zelensky and how not to push Trump into a corner.”

Another added: “The worst thing for all will be if the visit causes a public reaction from President Trump that we can’t walk back from.”



An Austrian cartoonist imagines the meeting this way:

Putin and Trump made very clear that the ball is in Zelensky’s court. Zelensky agreed to come to the meeting, and to talk about peace, not just an unconditional ceasefire. That ceasefire was the trap Zelensky and the West had tried to set for Putin: knowing Putin would not or could not accept a ceasefire (see explanation earlier in this article), it allowed Zelensky to come across as the peace dove, willing to end the fighting, and Putin as the aggressor, unwilling to entertain a ceasefire. This trap is now set for Zelensky, and he has no way out.

The stage is set, and all eyes are on him. He did say he would talk about peace, not a ceasefire. The offers are there, will he take it? It seems Zelensky realized this, hence his second tweet yesterday, after he landed in DC. In a very aggressive tone, blaming not just Russia, but the entire West: “Or when Ukraine was given so-called “security guarantees” in 1994”, in a direct reference to the US and Europe, in the aftermath of the dissolution of the USSR and the founding of Ukraine as an independent country. Just as in the earlier Oval Office meeting, Zelensky is not reading the room, and is insulting the hand that feeds him.

He references ‘successes’ in the Donetsk and Sumy regions: what is he talking about? Perhaps small and quickly overturned counterattacks? This is the same as Hitler talking about ‘the successes of the German troops’ in 1944, referring to the early successes in the Battle of the Bulge, or in beating back the spearhead of Operation Market Garden in Arnhem... No, that is not grounds to claim that Ukrainian troops will be able to defend Ukraine. Their army is in turmoil, with sinking moral, abandoning their posts left and right, allowing continued advances by Russian forces, all over the very stretched out front-line they can no longer effectively man, let alone defend.

Zelensky tried to turn it around: “Russia must end this war, which it itself started.”

And again, his hammering on troops on the ground, continued military support: “And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace.”

Joint STRENGTH with America, to FORCE Russia... In what world, and at what cost for America and American lives? Not going to happen the way Zelensky hopes and tries to force here.

In short: I don’t think that Zelensky is open for ANY concession, despite the very real troubles his army is in, his country is in, his government is in, and he himself is in. He has painted himself in a corner with his very aggressive all-or-nothing rhetoric, and by the way he and his presidential predecessors have used Neo-Nazi extremists as their thug squads to instigate political violence and intimidation in the streets to come to power in 2014.

Also, part of the problem is that peace comes with re-elections, which will mean the certain end of Zelensky. As long as the war continues, he remains president, after he abolished all media voices of his opponents, and after he abolished elections themselves.

I hope that Trump, Vance, and perhaps some of the European leaders (looking at you, Meloni!) can talk some sense into Zelensky. Chance for that: slim, even though I hope for a positive outcome fast, with peace talks moving forward to a trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin, and Zelensky.



If that is the only agreement, it would be positive, I think, in that it keeps the process moving forward, making it harder and harder to back out and remain stubborn in a rejection of reality.



And if Zelensky refuses to accept reality, I hope Trump makes the only logical decision: fully withdraw all US support, including all intelligence sharing. If Trump wants to claim that this isn’t his war, prove it, and be done with it.



We will see this evening.