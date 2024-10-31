In a time were every Karen and Kevin gets violently angry about whatever it is that offended them, and where the media plays along this perfidious game of ‘cancelling’, there are glorious examples of how to counter.

The answer is old, nothing new.

Let’s go back to the 1500s. The Eighty Years’ War is brewing, but has not yet broken out. The Reformation is taken hold over Europe, and sparks in 1524-1525 the Peasants’ War in what is now Germany. The principles of the initially theological Reformation take on a very powerful political role.

The Reformation, in short, was an attempt to reform the Catholic Church from abuses, real or perceived. It sparked a chain reaction of ‘protests’ (hence, ‘Protestant) against Church practice and Church Leadership.

A common thread was the rejection of Church leadership, and the emphasis on individual believers and their direct relationship with God.

As a quick aside: this is a pivotal time in Europe, where we see the emergence of the idea of nation states, and the chaos allows for very heavy-handed methods by kings and rulers to shape their countries and to shape thought about power to their liking.

It sees the French kings overreach, leading to the French Revolution and Napoleon, and it sees the German monarchs lose control over the many smaller entities within their realm, paving the way for the Prussians to emerge and later consolidate the Germans. It builds on the ideas of the reformers, bringing them to places that would have filled those very same reformers with horror.

The rejection of papal authority becomes the example to also reject all temporal authority: mismanagement and exploitation by nobles now gets its consequence. It also becomes an excuse. Converting now gave a ‘pass’ to attack a neighboring Lord’s lands, either to ‘get even’ for long-simmering feuds, or simply for conquest.

As professor of History and Theology William T. Cavanaugh wrote in his book "The Myth of Religious Violence":

“When we take a closer look at the 16th and 17th century wars of religion we find that differences between Catholics and Protestants, and Protestants and other Protestants, were secondary to the aims of the emerging nation-states and various political and dynastic intrigues. Simply put, the main cause of these wars (and the intermittent atrocities and killing) was political, not religious.”

How can that be? "If religious differences were the main cause of these bloody conflicts," Cavanaugh maintains, "then we would expect to find that they were invariably fought along neat denominational lines. What we actually find is Catholic emperors attacking popes, Catholic French kings attacking Catholic emperors, Protestant kings and princes siding with Catholic kings against other Protestants, Lutheran and Catholic kings uniting against Catholic emperors, Protestant Huguenot nobles and Catholic nobles in France uniting against both Catholic and Protestant Huguenot commoners who likewise united against the nobles, Protestant and Catholic nobles in France uniting against their Catholic king, Protestants rejecting the Protestant Union (the coalition of German Protestant states) even while some Catholics were siding with it, Lutheran princes adamantly supporting the rights of a Catholic emperor, Catholic France supporting Protestant princes in Germany, the Dutch Calvinists helping the Catholic king to repress uprisings of French Calvinists, a Lutheran leading the Catholic imperial army, and mercenaries of every religious stripe selling themselves to the highest Catholic or Protestant bidder.”

It is important to note that there are very few true ‘religious wars’. Religion has often become a foil, used to excuse aggression, theft, conquest, and murder, where the religions abused would actually forbid such acts. But that as an aside.

In the Low Countries, there were grievances the proud and rich cities had against their rulers. At this point, that would be the Spanish Habsburgs under Philips II, after the abdications of Charles V in 1556 in effect split the Habsburg empire in 2 parts: the Holy Roman Empire, under the Austrian branch (Ferdinand I), and the Spanish Kingdom, under the Spanish branch (Philips II).

Centralization, taxation, the balance between the old privileges and freedoms of the cities versus the emerging nation-state, the declining role of the nobility, the emergence of a more individualist framework of thinking and its impact on politics and the theories of power (direct representation), all were brewing, creating unlikely alliances against the Spanish Crown.

On April 5, 1566, the ‘Compromise of Nobles’, a group of Calvinist and Catholic nobles, handed in 3 petitions to Regent Margaret of Parma, requesting a softening in the ‘plackards’ (laws) against heresy in the Low Countries. Those plackards repressed reformed theology and practices, under a civil ‘inquisition’. Their petition strongly condemned the inquisition, and threatened, just shy of explicitly, with armed insurrection if the persecutions did not end. Important to note: the petition did not attack or undermine the authority of King, government nor Church.

Regent Margaret agreed to suspend the plackards while a delegation would bring the petition to King Philips II. The violence and destruction of libraries, churches and artwork during the Iconoclast Fury that started on August 10 that year made an end to any and all compromise.

Important for our story is what happened when the delegation of the nobles presented their petition. A very large group of 250 nobles had marched to the palace of Regent Margaret of Parma, which alarmed her: such a large group of nobles surely meant their petition was backed by a powerful movement!

Her advisor Charles de Berlaymont put her back at ease, telling her "N'ayez pas peur Madame, ce ne sont que des gueux" ("Fear not madam, they are only beggars"). Beggars who came to beg, without having anything to offer in return, without any power to threaten or force compliance.

In response to that insult, the Nobles responded with wit and wisdom: Beggars you call us? Beggars we will be! They adopted the name for their own organization, short-lived as it was. Their ideas, however, and their stance against the Spanish overlords in the Low Countries, were carried on, as did their name.

Adopting the bowl and purse, symbols of beggars, we now remember the Water Beggars, the Beggars, and the Wood/Wild Beggars.

I always loved that story for the ease with which those nobles, and their later followers, deflected that insult. The genius is in the message: you have no power over us. You cannot even insult us!

It is the ultimate middle finger raised to those (perceived to be) in power.

This week, as you could see coming from a mile away, the same has happened. Biden calls all Trump supporters ‘beggars’.

The result was immediate:

This is called ‘REAPPROPRIATION’.



Or, in other words, taking back control of the narrative.



Very effective.



Turning it back on the others, showing how little they know you, how little power they have, how their barb lacked all touch with reality.

It is peaceful, it is powerful, it is simply awesome, how people can ‘resist’ attempts to deride and dehumanize them with humor and wit, and a tad of humility. It requires a strong confidence in who you are, to be able to absorb such an attack, and turn it around.

What’s not to love?

It is truly a rebuke of cancel culture.

I think this whole episode is important and going viral, not just because of the political ramifications of such a statement 6 days before the elections. Not even because of the very possible rabbit trail you can go down exploring WHY ON EARTH Biden held that meeting right when Harris had her closing campaign argument right outside the White House on the Ellipse (which is at least the THIRD time he pulled such stunt on Harris, stealing her thunder and spotlight).

Instead of being offended and calling for the offending party to be canceled, demanding for apologies (which become a new ‘creed’ to test the ideological purity of those around you), the offense becomes turned around.

Instead of being a victim, dependent on the offender, be a victor, unphased by the ramblings of wannabe bullies.

Addendum:



It seems that Democrat apologists are now trying to explain Biden’s comments away.



The claim is this: “It really is a matter of a misplaced apostrophe. Biden said “his supporter’s” garbage, the garbage of his supporter (singular). He did not call all Trump’s supporters garbage, at all!”



The White House staff is in on this subterfuge. In the official White House transcript, we can read: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American.”

Simplified to its main constituent parts, this sentence can be represented as follows:



The subject is “garbage”,

the main verb is “is”,

and the direct object is “his supporters” or, in this WH version, “his supporter’s [garbage]”.

Strictly spoken, both options are valid, grammatically.

Biden is so far gone, that we cannot even analyse his own words properly. He leaves out words, stops midway, jumps from one subject to the next, slurs, etc. A total mess.

Yet in two complete sentences, Biden seems to be coherent. The only garbage he sees are Trump’s supporters. Short pause. Trump’s demonization of Latino’s is unconscionable. Un-American! Both times, Biden used ‘his’. To make the apostrophe claim work, Biden needed to have switch to Trump for the first ‘his’ to ‘the comedian’ for the second ‘his’. While right after, he continues attacking Trump’s actions to “divide the country based on race, ethnicity”, and about ‘Latinos’. Biden was thinking about Trump the whole time, not about the comedian. At all.



In the court of public opinion, just about everyone heard ‘his supporters’. Even the most diehard Biden and Harris supporters in the Media. Which is why Biden went out quickly to clarify, and to start damage control. It is a singular, supporter, referring to the comedian! Not all Trump’s supporters, why would anyone think he would dehumanize such a large group of people?

The media ran with it, but Politico betrayed the ruse, as they could not resist to say the silent part: it is PLURAL, and unqualified ‘Trump’s supporters’.



Jonathan Lemire is clear, and interprets that “the only garbage” was “the hatred” of Trump supporters. Plural. All of them.

That Democrats have spent the last years to tell everyone that Trump is a fascist, that his followers are fascists, now comes back to haunt them. The Media now has to try to sell the idea that Biden would not call all Trump supporters garbage, while at the same time doubling down on their accusation that Trump and his supports are fascists, neo-Nazis, extremists. (I.E., garbage...)



“Trump’s supporters are a threat to this country,” Biden told a crowd outside Independence National Historical Park in downtown Philadelphia on September 1, 2022. "They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they're working right now as I speak in state after state to give the power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself."

Which he walked back the very next day, amidst backlash against those words. His own words. Nothing new here.

A September 2023 Biden speech in Tempe, Arizona, saw another such barb to all Trump supporters: “This MAGA threat is a threat to the brick and mortar of our democratic institutions. It's also a threat to the character of our nation that gives our Constitution life, that binds us together as Americans, a common cause. None of this is surprising, though. They've tried to govern that way before. Thank God they failed. But they haven't given up."



Or on May 17 this year, Biden claimed that “Trump and his extreme MAGA Republicans are responsible for taking away fundamental freedoms—from the freedom to vote to the freedom to choose.”



And in words very similar to those about the only garbage he sees floating out there, Biden attacked Trump supporters in March 2024 when he spoke about their FJB signs “Look, it demeans who we are. That's not who America—That's not America.”

MAGATs. Garbage.



The theme is there, has always been there, starting with Hillary Clinton’s deplorables: those words did not come out of nowhere.

Either way, Trump came out with the ULTIMATE reappropriation. He drove around in a garbage truck, with fluorescent vest and everything...



The ultimate trolling, the ultimate middle finger to the attempt to call him and his followers garbage.

Whether or not it was “supporters” or “supporter’s” is irrelevant at this point. The damage is done, and it is hard NOT to hear Biden attack all of Trump’s supporters.

And when you can present it with the level of humor and sharp barbs/wit as Trump does, ‘Fuhgeddaboudit!’



And the visuals are there. People see the iconic pictures, and Trump portrays himself as a man for the people. Still dressed in his suit pants, dress shirt with cuff links, and shiny dress shoes, as he is not trying to be something or someone he is not. But he is there, with the people he defends and fights for.

The narrative about the Nazi rally did not work. The attack about the Puerto Rico garbage ‘joke’ did not work, for good part because of Joe Biden’s use of the word garbage. Trump pounces immediately back, and takes control of the narrative. He dominates it.



And his followers, well, even before Trump said anything, they did the same, with the evocative force of powerful memes. No long articles like mine are needed, when you have those memes from his followers, and those pictures from Trump’s campaign.

A masterclass in reappropriation.









