7d

i have been following Mrs. Kokinda, and she is indeed very knowledgeable and was on the inside for a long time. .I will trust her information and items as the truth from her. This all shows, that we all) collective minds that think "x" is the real truth that we KNOW not much about the set-up Trump is putting together . Most just see on the flat surface the small thing needed to be done and scream when it doesn,t fit their picture. and know NOTHING , of the behind the scene things that are masterfully put together. It seems most Americans aren,t even aware of the " world Rot" that Trump is trying to overcome. All they see is , WE are not getting some old financiers papers !"

7d

You an outstanding author. Don't know where you find the time to do all this research, you and your friends. This was another excellent article and the best explanation I have seen yet describing how the financial system is used to do the dirty work of some. The information on why Nixon went off the gold standard was eye opening. I had always thought it was just a stupid arbitrary move but now see there were larger forces at work. Thanks.

2 replies
