Later today, Trump and Zelensky will meet in Alaska. I don’t see any directly positive outcome for this meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska today, in terms of an immediate end to the fighting. However, that doesn’t mean I think it is a waste of time and effort. On the contrary, a lot more is going on behind the scenes than we realize.

Putin clarified his goals in a meeting yesterday: “The aim is to establish long-term conditions for peace not only between our countries but also in Europe and indeed globally — especially if we proceed to subsequent stages involving agreements on strategic offensive arms control.”

This is about an alternative security architecture, for Ukraine, Russia, the US, for Europe, and for the whole world, including new efforts to restore proper treaties to curb nuclear arms, a much needed reset and focus! This explains why Zelensky isn’t invited: the focus today is on a restoration of US-Russian relations. Also, Ukraine and her Western handlers don’t even seem to want peace, but are gearing up for decades of war...

This brings us to a much more important, underlying effort by Trump, unseen by many, that provides a very different and broad context for Trump’s actions.

What follows is not meant to be a full study, accounting for every single aspect of this topic, but I will focus on a single thread throughout history.

The Federal Reserve System, colloquially ‘the Fed’, founded in 1913 by President Woodrow Wilson, was originally meant to balance the economy in the US, through 12 regional banks across the nation: each could increase or lower interest rates to keep the general economy across all states spread out (which would prevent money from pooling together in a single state, think California).

[Of course, their primary role was to manage local credit conditions and act as a lender of last resort, but the fact that they had a system of 12 regional banks had the added effect that it could help balance the flow of money. Apart from this, the Fed was meant to stabilize the banking system and to manage what is called ‘currency elasticity’. I point this out as a first example: I won’t explain the fuller context in the rest, to ease flow of reading. Yes, I know I am going through it fast!]

The Fed was also meant to decentralize banking, as most Americans were very suspicious of large, inter-state banks. It combined the need to have a government-controlled bank to provide stability, oversight, and monetary flexibility, while also allowing the concerns of the citizens to be heard regarding concentrated power and the instability that brought (monopolies, the fear of farmers of abuse by banks, the example and infamy of people such as J.P. Morgan, etc.).

After WWI Germany had to pay astronomical reparations (specifically in Gold). As Germany had to pay in gold, this quickly lead Germany to exhaust their gold inventory, which in turn led to insane inflation. Look at the bill below: 100 trillion Reichsmark, not even worth an American quarter coin using the 1924 gold value!

To ensure the Germans could pay, US vice president Charles Dawes created a bond-repayment scheme (for which he got a Nobel prize!). In this scheme, the US was paying the German bonds, and US would handle repayment of gold to Britain/allies.

Later, Churchill makes UK go back to gold standard, at pre-WW1 rates, which did not help. The incredible inflation, after the humiliation of the loss of WW1 and the imposed ‘guilt’ of that war loaded onto Germany, felt by many Germans as unjust, in turn led to the rise of Hitler, who later, once chancellor, decided Germany had paid enough, and canceled all future payments, while the US was still guarantor of that debt (which was gold based, not backed by German Reichsmarks or US Dollars).

The US held a lot of Allied gold but did not have enough to pay back the UK. Their return to the gold standard at those higher rates meant that the US had not enough actual gold in their system to keep paying.

Both these events lead the US to declare bank holidays in the 1930s, and in 1933 Roosevelt issues EO 6102, ordering the confiscation of gold in US (prohibiting hoarding gold). With this, the US gets off using gold coins in everyday use and commerce, so the government can value gold at $20.67/oz, paid to everyone for turning in their gold. This measure took gold out of the hands of private citizens, into holding of the government, enabling them to print more money (mind you, this is in the middle of the Great Depression).

In 1935 the banking act is signed, and this turns the Fed from a commercial/corporate debt institution to a US treasury bond buyer: the Fed becomes the backstop for the US government, no longer for US businesses, guaranteeing that all US debt would be bought even if other countries or institutes would not (since the Fed has the money printer), in effect centralizing it again.

Wars are the ideal way to ‘sell’ this practice to the American people and the world, so we see the start of the ‘forever wars’.

The first one, WW2, happens of course because the little sergeant with the mustache had delusions of grandeur, and styled himself a new Alexander the Great (and blamed the Jews for the betrayal at the end of WW1). But it showed the economic and political elites what control of this newly centralized Fed could do.

Next came came Korea, then Vietnam.

Vietnam was important, for many reasons. In this story, we have to remember that it was originally a French colony. During the almost 20 year long involvement of American troops in this country (in the 1950s mostly as advisors, escalating to full on combat forces in 1965, until the withdrawal of the last US troops from Saigon in 1975) US dollars, still redeemable for gold, would be brought to Vietnam through the many US soldiers sent there. Those dollars would then end up in France as the Vietnamese economy was still very much tied to their former colonizer, France, which was then lead by De Gaulle, who disliked the US.

Every dollar he received, De Gaulle traded in for actual gold through the Fed in the US (at Breton-Woods rates, a fixed exchange rate at $35 per ounce, lower than the market value at the time), while sending French warships to the US to pick up the French gold reserves, then still held in the US. When other countries picked up on that, Nixon calls to ‘defend the dollar’ (1971) in what is called the ‘Nixon Shock’, shutting down that window that allowed all gold to be yanked out of the US. This was meant as a temporary measure, but, as with many such reactions, became permanent, and the US dollar became a floating fiat currency. This also is the moment the dollar officially was taken off the gold standard.

Then we have Iran contra, and several adventures in Latin America (Nicaragua, Grenada, El Salvador, Honduras,...), but also Libya and Lebanon. In the 80s, the US dollars held in EU banks are no longer held as gold-redeemable reserves, but as lendable assets. That really fires up the EuroDollar market (Eurodollars were trade already since the 1950). Next, in 1986 the City of London creates Libor (London inter-bank offer rate), which is the debt-index rate for all dollar-denominated debts worldwide, including the US. This places a good level of control of dollar-related monetary policy in London.

Next came the implosion of the USSR in 1991, which did not give any peace, strangely. Instead, Bill Clinton and the EU got us into the Yugoslav wars (1991-1999), horrendous wars that started a lot of problems (supporting Muslim Bosnians and Kosovars against Orthodox -read: Russia linked- Serbs), killing civilians, using depleted Uranium, hitting Chinese embassy, etc. Next you had the GWOT, hitting Iraq in Gulf War 2, and then Afghanistan, Syria, Iran... There have always been wars, and threats of war, which required proper funds to be ready: through printing more dollars.

As an important side-note:

Back in 2009, Powell was about the only one speaking out against ‘bailing out the banks’ and ‘Too big to fail’, as well as against then Fed Chair Ben Bernanke’s policy of 2% inflation per year. The same Powell now embroiled in a public Kayfabe with Trump (centered on the price tag of the Fed building renovations)...

More recently, the US got back in charge of their monetary policy. This happened in 2018, in the second year of Trump’s first term, when John Williams is appointed to the NY Federal Reserve Bank. There he implemented SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate), which later in 2023 fully becomes the debt index rate. This takes a few years to fully roll out, until the last (now synthetic) LIBOR rates got published on September 30, 2024, with the longest duration 6 months.

Which means that the last financial loan, mortgage, bond, or derivative contracts based on that last 6 month Libor rate ended after March 31, 2025. On April 2nd, Trump declared ‘Liberation Day’, during an Executive Order signing ceremony in the White House Rose Garden. He ended that with this concluding remark: “This is the beginning of Liberation Day in America. Our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. We’re going to reclaim our wealth.” Was he just talking about tariffs? Or about a much wider effort to reclaim full financial freedom? If so, he could really claim that now the US is free from City of London control for their own monetary policy. Liberation Day, indeed!

In this light:

“I’ve seen every attempt to break free from British imperial control, and I can tell you… what Trump is doing right now is unprecedented…

The only way through this crisis is to recognize the deeper nature of this fight. It’s the American system versus the British system. It’s about whether we’ll have a world of sovereign nations cooperating for mutual benefit or a world of endless wars designed to prevent any nation from achieving true independence”

Susan Kokinda, a long-time political analyst from Promethean Action, about Trump's actions at the recent G7 summit in Canada

This means, for the Fed, that they can actually work on monetary policy without triggering recession. To make this point, look at the situation before:

Say the Fed tried to fix a problem within the US domestic economy, and raised interest rates modestly from 4% to 5%. This would ripple through the global market, where something, somewhere, would inevitably start breaking (a smaller country with a dollar loan based economy, Thailand for example), which then would negatively impact other South-East Asian markets, Japan, continue to ripple, and finally get to Europe, where it would negatively impact the banks of the City of London, who then would raise the Libor rate, which would increase the US dollar interest rate to 8 or 9%, causing loans to fail all over the place, causing a recession in the US.

This is what happened in 2009, which is why it is called the Global financial crisis, and not the US subprime housing crisis...

Now, however, if the Fed makes such an adjustment, it is shielded from this type of direct outside influence.

When the Fed goes to the 0% interest rate boundary, countries start to buy US treasury bonds like hotcakes. Even while China has lately been selling off their US treasury bond holdings, and are not buying new bonds, they are careful not to try to replace the dollar with the yuan, as they do not want to print enough yuans to service the needs of the whole global economy... (The same applies to Russia.)



Even though BRICS was an important move against the real excesses of US weaponization of the economic role of the dollar all over the world, as Trump said, BRICS cannot ever replace the dollar. The importance of BRICS is to sidestep US sanctions, avoid SWIFT (and thus Western influence), avoid the City of London, etc. As such, BRICS is a huge step towards a multipolar system, where, paradoxically, the US Dollar can still remain king. In such a system, countries all over the world are tied together through economics, and not through treaties or military force/threat. Which aligns a lot with Trump’s trade and geopolitical negotiation policies.



Also important to note is that Putin worked aggressively to end debt of Russia: at this point Russia is almost completely free from international banks and debts.



At the same time, Trump’s tariffs are a shotgun blast heard around the world: Trump wanted to see who was going to blink (who really complained about the tariffs? The EU and Canada, because they know they have been cheating with trade with the US).



It is all tied together.



Now, Trump is posturing as the President of Peace. Not just because he wanted to be some overgrown hippy type, even though I believe his concern for human life is genuine, but in the first place because he wants to end the pretext for the incessant money-printing, excused every time with ‘but we need it to pay for war X, Y, Z, and then the necessary foreign aid and rebuilding. This was an excess made possible by centralizing the Fed (in 1935), exploited by what we now typically would call the military-industrial complex, likely today with added influence of other elites (Davos, WEF and those guys, bankrolled by BlackRock and such mega-entities and the banks behind it all).

By ending all wars, this need is cut off, and no longer justified. By ending all wars, economies can be build up again, and nations could flourish.



As a bonus, the US is able to get back at Europe, bankrolled by US tax payers for decades: both World Wars, rebuilding aid after, through NATO, and economically continuously. The EU had effectively shut down their own markets for US companies. Not through tariffs or such, but through high and pervasive regulation (and indeed at times through outright bans of things typical in American products), making it very expensive for US companies to efficiently and cheaply enough produce EU compliant versions of their products to compete.

Also, often forgotten: the EU has benefited from the blood of countless American soldiers, fighting the forever wars, keeping the financial system in place that ended up as a windfall for Europe. The US paid trillions in wars, with thousands and thousands of troops killed, maimed, and wounded, many succumbing years later by suicide. This is, of course, a hard take that should be nuanced. Of course the US has also reaped benefit, in various ways, even if a lot of that benefit only went to a small number of corporations and not the American people as a whole. (Which is true for Europe, too: look at the state it is in, the fruit of their policies. It is NOT the normal European people who benefit, only small groups of elites...)



In short, Trump is resetting everything. First, as promised, to Make America Great Again. But next, to bring peace. To give other countries their sovereignty back, through economic ties, and not military or treaty or force based ones, with ways around sanctions and control of their currencies by other entities,...

Freedom. True freedom. Which includes the freedom to err and make wrong decisions, of course. But by predicating geopolitics and domestic politics on economic freedom, this system gives people the tools to be more independent of other influencing actors in order to flourish again.

Yellen issued a good amount of short-term high-rate debt, hurting Trump who now has to pay that or refinance, at still high rates (which sets him on collision course with the Fed and Powell).

Trump cannot fire Powell, as the Fed is independent from government. All Trump can do is appoint chairs and board members when their statutory service terms end.

Despite Trump’s high rhetoric against the Fed, the high rates are hurting Europe when they have to pay their debts (issued against the dollar), as they still need dollars (remember that moment it came out that there weren’t enough physical dollars to pay back all digital dollar denominated debts?). At the same time Trump wants lower rates for refinancing and for infrastructure projects. All the grandstanding by Trump is a carefully orchestrated dance, meant to pressure Europe with the status-quo, while negotiation with them. Trump is using both the high rate as a weapon against the EU, while hiding behind the independent status of the FED (his hands are tied!), and clean out the bad loans/zombie companies, etc. making a healthier US economy, and on the other hand wants a low rate for his own refinancing and infrastructure spending, acting as if he does not want the higher rates (at least for now).

Another element to keep in mind is that the EU has no single debt, but each member state has their own individually priced and defined debt piles (on top of a more limited EU-level debt): how can you price the whole EU debt this way?

Now in this context our look on the German party AfD should be reassessed. They are not allowed to win in Germany, officially because they are fascists/extremists. In reality, the AfD realized that chancellor Helmut Kohl had put Germany into the euro-zone by executive order. The AfD knows this, and stated they want to undo that EO, and take Germany OUT of the euro... Now you know the real reason why they get accused of being fascists. It would take the economic powerhouse of Germany out of the Euro, in effect collapsing the whole euro structure... It is all connected!

And, to tie it all together again:

Why is Trump so hawkish on peace?

Because he understands that the era of ‘peace through strenght’ has been abused and twisted into the law of the jungle, of the strongest, and because he understands that a new paradigm is necessary: “peace through economic strength and shared prosperity”.



That is an idea I can get behind.

Addendum:



Stablecoins are meant to re-collateralize US banks. Other digital currencies (bitcoin, etherium, etc.) are meant to be collateral instead of day-to-day use (act similar as gold or silver bearer bonds: much slower, not everyone accepts them).

Blockchain decentralizes the whole money flow, saves banks millions in fraud protection, but also cuts the banks out as middlemen, and as such cuts the control of state governments.



When all countries want to go back to gold standard, problems arise (Gresham’s law: "Bad money drives out good") Money with lesser backed value will be replaced by money from countries with higher rate of collateral backed currency.



(Hence Trump saying China needs to be punished: they keep debasing their own Yuan, thus attracting huge amounts of money and commerce, including from the US. In that vein: It is better to be slightly less valuable than another currency, e.g. against the Euro. The EU cannot increase the value of their Euros too much, for that would benefit the US with their lower Dollar: they want to be slightly below the dollar, and the dollar wants to be slightly below the Euro, keeping each other in balance.)

Countries can either settle: agree their trade balances (see Trump with his tariff negotiations), with agreed upon commodities such as gold or silver, or they can do that with crypto. It allows this move back to gold or backed currencies.



Important element for stablecoins: the Genius Act EXPLICITLY states that stablecoins cannot be issues by non-FDIC entities (which protects deposits, i.e. the saver/little man!), and that treasuries used for stablecoin issuance CANNOT be REHYPOTHICATED (which is what the London banks do as their specialty: fractional reserve banking, the problem of which in the digital age is that it literally creates money out of nothing, numbers on a screen).





