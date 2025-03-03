Looking back at the play-by-play I presented in my previous article, the following becomes very clear. Zelensky came loaded for bear. He understood Trump’s position very well. Trump had been very clear: he wants to end the war, stop the fighting, is negotiation with Putin, without Zelensky or the Europeans, is talking about the concessions that will be necessary, is stating that Russia is not to blame for the war, etc.

Zelensky saw the visits by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French president Emannuel Macron, and how meek both leaders were, and how little they accomplished (in terms of what he, Zelensky, would have wanted or hoped). He understood that he could not play nice: that would only lead to the deal about the rare earth minerals being signed, which, in his mind, was NOT a security guarantee. As explained, in Zelensky’s mind, the only acceptable security deal was power, more power, for Ukraine. In the form of French, British, and above all American troops, on Ukrainian soil. Armed with American weapons, air defense systems in the first place.

As Trump assessed after the meeting: “We had a meeting today, as you know, with president Zelensky, and I would say, it didn’t work out exactly great. From his standpoint, he very much overplayed his hand. We’re looking for peace. We are not looking for somebody who is going to sign up a strong power, and then not make peace because they feel emboldened. And that is what I saw happening. I’m looking for peace. We’re not looking to go into a 10 year war, and play games. We want peace.”

That is exactly what Zelensky tried to do. Come in, set the stage with emotional facts, real or not, and then try and force the president of the United States, on live television (thinking that the live worldwide audience would make Trump hesitate to not help), to give Ukraine everything Zelensky wanted. That strategy and calculation hopelessly backfired. It was Zelensky, from the beginning, who tried to set this meeting to his hand, attacking and subtly accusing Trump, then pressuring him, in some kind of attempt to force Trump to give in. The meeting was for signing the minerals deals, and all Zelensky wanted to talk about from the Oval Office, in front of a live worldwide audience, was how Americans really should send troops to Ukraine, or else be seen as heartless, or aligned with Putin.

Instead of Trump being bullied into submission (you can’t deny helping out poor Ukraine! The children! The poor POW’s! You will feel the hot breath of Russia’s killers, even across the ocean! SEND AMERICAN TROOPS!), Trump and Vance put Zelensky in his place.

Or to put it differently: while Zelensky hedged all his hope on this aggressive approach, he fully misunderstood the American mindset, especially when dealing with ‘corporate executives’ such as Trump and Vance. Trying to tell such Americans what to do, even what to feel, on their home turf, as sacred as the Oval Office, and in front of the whole world? Attacking and lecturing the people you came to in order to beg for support? Crazy! What a colossal miscalculation! Trump isn’t Biden, either!

As I concluded in my previous article, I think this meeting was thoroughly gamed out, with Trump and Vance moving along well-prepared skirmish lines. Why do I think that?



The fact that Trump invited Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance to speak, as well, making them part of the meeting.



The fact that Trump gave it away: “But you see, I think it’s good for the American people to see what’s going on. I think it’s very important. That’s why I kept this going so long” and “I think we’ve seen enough. What do you think? This is going to be great television.”



The fact that Trump didn’t seem surprised or fazed, seamlessly cutting in, together with Vance, exposing Zelensky.

The fact that Trump had been alluding that Zelensky has little support: more than the 4% Trump had claimed, but definitely less than the 59% the staged poll in Ukraine showed.

The Economist interviewed people from Zelensky’s entourage, who seemed to agree. “Even deputies from Mr Zelensky’s inner circle agreed that it had been a disaster. Some reasoned the president had been tired, three years into war and a long transatlantic flight. He had been provoked into a manufactured fight. “J.D. was the problem,” said one of them. “Zelensky had to show strength to be credible for negotiations, but the emotions were too much.” A senior Ukrainian security source said Mr Vance seemed to be pleased that the negotiations never even happened. “As a wrecker, Vance had been well prepared,” he says. “He did his thing professionally.””



Trump wanted Americans (and the world) to see the warmongering that passes for geopolitics in Ukraine and Europe. Today, it is Zelensky, together with the European leaders, who are clamoring for war with Russia. Who openly talk about sending troops to Ukraine, as well as even more weaponry. Who talk about dismantling Russia, making Russia hurt. All that, regardless of the fact that Russia is still a very important nuclear power. The chance for escalation rises rapidly once you add foreign troops into the mix on the Ukrainian battlefields.

Think about it: if France sends troops to Ukraine, they too become a legitimate target for Russia. Should Russia only limit itself to shooting missiles at the French troops in Ukraine? Could it not also target French military bases or decision-making centers, as well as war infrastructure and economic infrastructure used to support the military, energy grid, roads, communication? Of course, they could, well within their rights according to the rules of war.

If France, Germany, or England send troops to Ukraine, and they get attacked, can they really call in Article 5 of the NATO chapter? A country at war cannot become a member of NATO, as that would make their war NATO’s war. As an article by the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) stated, “Article 5, the best-known part of the treaty, was very carefully worded by the US to ensure no aggressive European action could drag it into a war.”

The reaction was very fragmented, among the left, the right, among Americans, Europeans, or anyone else: it seemed that everyone had a different opinion. Which does not mean all those opinions were equally true or false, of course. Let’s have a look.

The NYTimes wrote in an article cleverly titled ‘A Day of American Infamy’ “If Roosevelt had told Churchill to sue for peace on any terms with Adolf Hitler and to fork over Britain’s coal reserves to the United States in exchange for no American security guarantees, it might have approximated what Trump did to Zelensky. Whatever one might say about how Zelensky played his cards poorly — either by failing to behave with the degree of all-fours sycophancy that Trump demands or to maintain his composure in the face of JD Vance’s disingenuous provocations — this was a day of American infamy.”

The author, Bret Stephens, even calls for the EU, if the US doesn’t dare, to confiscate all Russian assets in Europe, legality and ‘unintended consequences’ be damned. Already, wealthy businessmen and nations are rethinking the stability and security of their money in European banks and investments. The moment a war or other disagreement with the EU or NATO happens, their money apparently becomes fair game for unilateral confiscation...

Apart from the tiresome negative rhetoric against Trump and his followers, Mr. Stephens is plain wrong in his main argument. As a commentator pointed out, Roosevelt did EXACTLY that: during WWII, the US demanded important concession from the UK. Under the banner of the Lend-Lease act, the US was given very considerable rights to install or use bases on British soil. The UK also provided other support, without payment. As the US Foreign Economic Administrator, Leo Crowley, briefed congress in April 1944: “And many of the supplies needed by our Air Force are procured for us without cost by reverse lend-lease. In fact our armed forces in Britain, ground as well as air, receive as reverse lend-lease, with no payment by us, one third of all the supplies and equipment they currently require, Britain furnishes 90% of their medical supplies and in spite of her food shortage, 20% of their food.”

A friend spoke with several other Ukrainian people, mixed pro-Ukraine and pro-Russia. They saw 4 possible scenarios that I think nail the current reality.



1) The war ends soon. With the end of support and guarantees from the US, Ukraine is forced to make a deal with Russia, most likely leading to a division of Ukrainian territory. Most logical scenario.



2) Zelensky resigns, new president goes to Washington to make amends. Original plan and deal is resumed, Ukraine gets peace, but manages to save more.

3) Ukraine, led by Zelensky, continues the war, with American aid replaced with European aid. Where the EU/NATO would find the required weaponry and funds is an open question, however, as is the question whether or not that would be enough to reverse Ukraine battlefield fortune.

4) Ukraine continues the war, but not just with NATO weapons and money, but also with NATO troops, either to be stationed in the West of Ukraine to free up Ukrainian troops, or to actually fight in the East of the country. This would exponentially increase the chance for a direct confrontation between Europe and Russia, including nuclear escalation. Without US security guarantees, not very likely.

Trump was right, by the way, as came out earlier today: Zelensky stated that ‘the end of the war with Russia is very, very far away…’

Did not take long, and the masks are falling off. We see who wants peace, and who wants to keep going with this senseless war. The crazy part is that the losing party is the one screaming the loudest to keep going. Zelensky might be an actor, he ain’t no Rocky. It’s his people that pay the ultimate price.



The way European leaders are reacting and talking, as some are quietly talking about a unified European state, with a single European army, Europe seems to be moving towards scenario 4...

Meanwhile, the European Union is proposing a 700 billion Euro defense package, to increase their own defense spending as well as to provide military aid to Ukraine. Other commentators see a desperate idea to shore up a failing Euro, marketed with war hysteria to force their populations to accept this immense expense bill, increasing their nation debts even more. To help the Euro survive, in that view, Europe is forced to take such a hawkish position to justify that spending.

At the same time, the EU is increasingly isolated on the world stage. African countries are cleaning up the last remnants of European presence and influence, often replacing it with either Russian or Chinese presence. Russia and the US are seeking a ‘rapprochement’, exchange ambassadors again, and move towards peace. China is supporting Russia, as does India, mostly.

Or perhaps, Jay in Kyiv, the world is moving on without the European Union and NATO...

As all that is happening, the European countries double down on censorship and mass immigration, while they openly defy democracy by cancelling elections when the results aren’t what they want or by isolating every party or politician who is not center-left or left behind a ‘cordon sanitaire’ or firewall, keeping them from all participation in the political system.

The Pravda wrote a short but very interesting article:



”EU leaders fear 'Queen' Ursula’s power grab as Trump moves closer to pulling US military out of Europe

EU leaders fear 'Queen' Ursula’s power grab as Trump moves closer to pulling US military out of Europe

The EU is gearing up for a military spending surge as EC chief Ursula von der Leyen plans to present a "comprehensive plan to re-arm Europe" during an emergency EU leaders' meeting on March 6.

The member states, namely Poland and Finland, resist the EC's overreach, fearing von der Leyen wants to use the US' military disengagement in Europe to centralize defense spending.

Meanwhile, Hungary is aligned with the idea that defense is a national responsibility and the EC should remain in its lane and respect countries' sovereignty.”

Harsh words, pointing at serious trouble in the European utopia, seemingly justifying Vance’s strong warning in his speech at the Munich Security Conference. The EU has a problem with authoritarianism, and her name is Queen Ursula. But, you might object, this is the PRAVDA! You cannot be serious and believe their writing! Surely, they are very biased.



Ok, what about Politico?



”EU leaders fear Commission power grab on defense after Trump’s exit”



The article explains how Trump’s disengagement from the EU and NATO poses an excellent opportunity for a show of unity and strength. Instead, the author laments, with an interesting pun, ‘a power grab seems in the cards’.



”National capitals fear European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will exploit this crisis to extend Brussels' powers to new areas and strengthen her influence vis-à-vis national governments.



During the Covid-19 pandemic, she sidelined countries to purchase vaccines on their behalf, and at the start of the war in Ukraine, she took the lead on Russia sanctions and weapons deliveries for Kyiv. This centralizing approach earned her the moniker of “Queen Ursula.”

EU leaders don't want this to happen again on a sensitive issue like defense spending.”



The fact that Starmed had called for a meeting this past Sunday of several, but not all, European leaders to discuss Europe’s answer to that meeting between Trump and Zelensky and how to present their plan regarding Ukraine, has not gone by unnoticed. The Baltic states, for example, not having received an invitation, called this treason, an act of betrayal.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken with many European leaders. He points out that Europe wants to continue military actions, ‘until Russia begs for peace’. As if that is a viable option, and as if Europe is capable to force such a capitulation of Russia… Rubio continues, and remarks that at this moment in time Europe DOES NOT HAVE A PEACE PLAN. Peace is not on their minds, only continuation of war.

Victor Orban, prime minister of Hungary, is very concerned: “European leaders decided in London today (on March 2) that they want to go on with the war instead of opting for peace. They decided that Ukraine must continue the war. This is bad, dangerous and mistaken. Hungary remains on the side of peace.”

Meanwhile, in a segment on Newsmax TV, US intelligence officer Tony Shaffer has his own ideas on why Zelensky acted the way he did this past Friday: he already had signed a 100-year deal with the UK, which secured the rights to the Ukrainian mineral resources for Starmer’s government. When Trump discovered this double-talk and bad-faith negotiations by Zelensky, the plan to put Zelensky in place was hatched.



Now, the text of that 100-year deal is available online, and does include a short section on minerals: “Deepening cooperation in the energy sector will include: (iv) supporting development of a Ukrainian critical minerals strategy and necessary regulatory structures required to support the maximisation of benefits from Ukraine’s natural resources, through the possible establishment of a Joint Working Group.”

If there really is a hidden agreement that gives the UK access to the Ukrainian minerals, that might explain some of this. Zelensky came out earlier today that he is now willing to sign the minerals deal with the US, however. I’m not sure of Shaffer’s claim was correct.

No surprise, then, that more and more commentators started talking about the end of NATO. Even James Stavridis, the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe, states that “I don’t want be overly dramatic, but we could be looking at the last days of NATO.”

In Ukraine the backlash has started.

People are openly calling for Zelensky’s impeachment, and doubt is setting in. If the US is pulling back, and beating down their own president that badly, after having negotiated with Russia without any Ukrainian, talking about concessions Ukraine has to make? While Zelensky has removed and blocked all opposition media in Ukraine, news like this cannot be stopped. People in Ukraine know.



Yet there is no way out for Zelensky. He is the face of Ukraine, and of the decisions made in the last 4 years. There is no way out for him but forward.



Meanwhile, Zelensky insists that his main mission is to get Ukraine into NATO... It always was about NATO, as was known since the start of the Russian incursion in 2022.

As another commentator analyzed, he stated that Zelensky wants Ukraine to become a member of NATO. That was the starting point.



“So what you witnessed tonight was a setup. Trump and JD Vance knew that the only way to achieve peace was to strategically align, at least on the surface, with Russia. Why? Because Russia would never sign a peace treaty if Ukraine were admitted into NATO.

This is why Trump dismantled Zelenskyy’s argument. And when Zelenskyy, seeing his play failing, tried to backtrack and offer a treaty, Trump refused.

Zelenskyy’s real intent was clear—he would not agree to peace unless security guarantees were in place. But what was he actually saying? That NATO must accept Ukraine. However, Russia would never agree to peace, knowing that NATO, their historical adversary, would surround them.

Zelenskyy, Putin, and Trump all knew this. Zelenskyy, thinking he had Democratic support, believed he could make this bold move on live television. But Trump and Vance saw right through it and outmaneuvered him.

They knew that, in the short term, Democrats and the media would try to use this moment against them. But they also knew they had two years before midterms to prove their strategy was the right one. So they held their ground—brilliantly so.”

The smack-down was so hard, even Lindsey Graham, a staunch pro-Ukrainian senator, dropped Zelensky within mere hours after that Oval Office meeting, calling for his resignation...

CNN reported that among the US population confidence in Zelensky plummeted from 72% in 2022 to 48% in 2024. Meanwhile, when it comes to a negotiated peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, 78% of Americans are in favor, while only 16% oppose.

In Europe too, the common people do not agree with the direction their leaders are bringing them to as much as the media would have us believe.

The fallout from this meeting and unmasking of Zelensky will be felt for a long time to come, and will manifest in unpredictable ways. This very Monday, the New York Post came out with an article claiming that Zelensky had a meeting with Democrats right before the Oval Office meeting. “Before meeting President Trump, Zelensky met with anti-Trump Democrats who advised him to reject the terms of the mineral deal that the president was offering, according to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).”

In a very sharply worded article, they don’t spare anyone: “By listening to the nakedly partisan advice of Dems instead of dealing forthrightly with the current president, Zelensky betrayed his countrymen and, for now at least, leaves them without the military and diplomatic protection that only America can provide.”

The article made a very astute analysis, reaching the very heart of the issue. “It’s a mark of their bad judgment that Zelensky is their new hero. He and they have zero chance of persuading tapped-out Americans that an open-ended commitment of their tax dollars and possibly sending troops to Ukraine is sensible.”

The US is done with forever wars, and does not want to send our soldiers to die for a cause that is not ours.



I hope, and expect, that this will accelerate the end of the fighting. We’ll keep an eye out, and report as things unfold.