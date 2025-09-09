A lot is happening in the UK, and social unrest is brewing to the point that some observers fear civil war is possible. How did it come this far in the United Kingdom?

I won’t give a full analysis, but instead present a few sets of images and data that shed light on this.



First this:



In July 2025 the UK banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization under the Terrorism Act 2000. A protest where members of Palestine Action forced their way onto a Royal Air Force base and damaged military planes, and other protests targeting and disrupting weapon companies that were linked to Israel were the trigger. The UK government used those actions to designate the group as a terrorist organization, stating that the group promoted violence under the guise of activism. Others decry this decision, saying that those protests were ‘peaceful’.



Quick side-note: ANY protest where property of others is willfully damaged is, BY DEFINITION, not ‘peaceful’. But that as an aside. Who cares about common sense nowadays, anyway?

So recently, on September 6th, the London City’s Metropolitan Police arrested about 900 protestors in a pro-Palestinian rally in the heart of the city.

People are very mad, now!

A group of nurses, doctors, and other healthcare professionals totaling about 14 (yes, that is it) was present on the September 6th protest against the government ban on Palestine Action, making it illegal to publicly display support for the group. Punishment for violating this ban could be up to 14 years in prison. (Don’t hold your breath, most were released shortly after on the condition not to attend further Palestine Action protests.) An estimated 1500 people took part in this specific protest against the Palestine Action ban, while about 20,000 other protestors in broader pro-Palestinian protests.

They were very visible, with placards taped on their bodies showing their profession, ready-made for hungry media consumption. It appeared immediately on social media, decrying Government overreach. That this particular protest was organized as a ‘Health Block’ by Health for Extinction Rebellion (Health for XR), an extreme left activist group, is of course not important.

A retired doctor was arrested, as well, further underscoring the ‘injustice’ (but she knew what she was getting into].



This prompted messages such as this:

Except, the police did NOT say ‘we’re gonna go for someone younger’, but ‘we’re gonna get someone younger’. (Listen for yourself: Source)



But what is the ever important context?



One officer addresses another: “Tom, are you happy? You’re ready to go?” at first glance colloquially asking if Officer Tom was happy with the result of his work so far, and if he was ready to move on.

Officer Tom replied: “Yeah. We’re just debriefing over that last one. We’re gonna get someone younger.” Again, first interpretation would be: we’re getting someone younger to help the debrief.



This conversation is overheard when the camera is showing a female officer working with the arrested retired doctor, removing the placard from her chest. Who the two male officers are, in what context they were talking about this, what they were doing, is not know, the video does not show. It is an incredible stretch to imply that the police was out to arrest based on such a superficial profile: “Someone younger.”



Also notice the text on the video: “While retired Doctor is arrested for opposing genocide, and the proscription of Palestine Action, Police caught on mic saying “we’re going to go for someone younger.”



Except, the retired doctor was NOT arrested for opposing genocide, but for the public display of support for a terrorist organization. This is ‘misinformation’, really. Would the police come knock on this gentleman’s door to arrest him, as well?

Now, one can debate the wisdom or even justice of that designation of Palestine Action. Was that necessary? Why not be stricter against actual violent protests, instead of allowing some (by immigrants, pro-immigrants, pro-Palestinians, etc.) but cracking down on others (anti-immigrant, anti-government)? How did those people even get access to that RAF installation? Such incredible breach of security that only the RAF is responsible for! Should have never happened... Without wanting to defend Palestine Action, their designation as terrorist organization might have simply been to scapegoat them for the UK military’s utter failure to secure their own war planes.

That is the backdrop.



Now the interesting stuff I wanted to point out.



Banksy, having shown support for pro-Palestinian causes before, came out with this banger:

Very sharp repudiation of the judicial and government overreach, painted right on the walls of the Royal Courts of Justice building in London. A very powerful image, indeed!

Yet how did the government and the judges respond?

Within hours, this happened:

Cover up the protest against government cover-up. Brilliant. Banksy’s public art became performance art, with willing participation by the target of Banksy’s criticism.

While the Banksy was aimed to protest the crackdown on pro-Palestinian supporters (or better: Palestine Action), others saw more, and photoshopped the picture, changing the blank placard into the English Saint George Flag.

This brings us to the second interesting observation to make about this particular situation.

In reaction to the mass arrests of pro-Palestinian protestors (let’s leave out the Palestina Action angle for ease of conversation), many people got really upset.



In threads decrying the police actions, memes like this were posted:

And:

And:

With exception of this last meme (with a clear Marxist message about ‘class traitor’), those memes are recycled from years of conservatives protesting the same issue: government overreach and crackdown of lawful protests and speech...



Suddenly, not only ‘the right’, but also ‘the left’, is unified in their horror: The UK has become a totalitarian police state! Very interesting to note, one has to wonder what impact that will have on the public discourse and pressure on the government!



______________________________________________________________

Look at this next set of messages and reports from the UK:

(Source)



And:

(Source)

And:

(Source)



People are arrested because they ‘make others feel anxious’. Yet when native Englishmen dare to say that they feel anxious when looking at how their own country is rapidly changing, or how they feel anxious about letting their daughters go out of the house, or how they feel anxious about the economy or health care system, THEY are the bigots, and the ‘anxious feeling’ irrelevant.



Yes, two-tier system. People acutely feel it.

The people on the Left better wake up, now they see how even ‘their own side’ can get on the brute end of a police baton and find themselves arrested for ‘speech’ critical of the government.



First they came for the racists. You cheered.



Next they came for those angry about migration. You cheered.



Then they came for those upset about the government oppression of the English flag. You cheered.



And now they come for those who protest government aid to Israel, you, and there is no one left to help you.



Now, far from wanting to wallow in Schadenfreude, I am hoping that this will wake up a larger portion of the UK population, those in the middle and on the moderate sides of right/left, who have been way too silent.

This above meme is relevant. The more people realize that this is where the UK is, that protests against the governing elites is punished, regardless if it comes from the left or the right, regardless of the validity of the protest, regardless if the protest itself was violent or not, the better the UK will be.

The sooner this happens, the smaller the chance of civil war.

As an aside: you HAVE to love living in this day and age of the internet and memes.



Remember that last example I gave you, about a man being arrested for calling someone on the street a ‘muppet’, causing emotional distress, enough to get him arrested on the spot?



Here is the reaction by ‘the people’:

and:

Beautiful. Brilliant. Brutally British.

One last point.

In the midst of this government crackdown, now not only aimed at ‘Englishmen’, ‘Welshmen’, or ‘Scots’ trying to defend their identity and culture, but also against those protesting in support of Palestinians, we should never forget the very important role that the media plays in all of this.

They might not ‘create’ narratives, perhaps that is what we should blame the government for doing, but the media most certainly plays a vital role in spreading and enforcing those narratives, keeping all contradicting noise away from public discourse.

They allow the government to get away with crimes, or they expose them. That is the power of the media, and also their crushing responsibility.

In the last few decades, they have supported the ruling elites, be it from Labour or the Conservatives, in a musical chairs dance not very different from what we saw in the US. The media suppressed mentions of migrants in negative connotations but amplified any wrongdoing by native, ‘white’, Brits, sternly warning against bigotry and hatred. They still do, just look at the whole case with Lola Moir in Dundee.



Yet there is hope, and things are changing.

First, the change.



Based on a poll by Freshwater Strategy, this is how the political map would be changed if that poll result was an election result.

A complete earthquake!



The very same stacked system (First-Past-The-Post, or FPTP, where in each smaller voting district the Member of Parliament (MP) is the one with the highest vote total. As a result, a party might have enough support to garner 15%-20%, or even more percent of the votes, but only rarely come in first. As a result, that party would have few MPs, but nationally a rather high share of the popular vote. In the most recent general election earlier this year, Nigel Farrage’s Reform UK won 14% of the vote but only 5 seats, while Labour secured 33.7% of the vote but won 412 seats.

This has so far protected the larger, traditional parties, mostly Labour and the Conservatives, but might now come back to haunt them and deliver a supermajority to Reform UK. Now THAT would be an earthquake, shattering a lot of carefully calibrated national and international policies and plans!

A British man very sharply summarizes the conundrum for the ruling elites:

How bad must not Labour and the Conservatives be regarded by the people, that those same people pick the maligned Reform UK over them?



What went wrong?

A little honest introspection might help save at least some relevancy and influence for those parties.

One media outlet that did such hard and humble introspection is the Daily Mail. Yes, that Daily Mail.

In a ‘Daily Mail Comment’, published not long after that Freshwater poll came out, and sparked by yet another high-profile defection of a sitting MP, this time from the Conservatives to Reform UK, the Daily Mail editors heralded in a new Politics:



“DAILY MAIL COMMENT: A new politics is beginning. Everything we knew and accepted as normal is dissolving and crumbling. It's time for all the talents on the Right to come together to sweep away this lamentable excuse for a government”



Excoriating the deplorable state and failure of both the Conservatives and Labour, Daily Mail looks at Reform UK. The party of ‘bigots’, anti-immigration, and anti-government, led by rebel-rouser Nigel Farrage.



They wrote: “Before the 2024 General Election, the Daily Mail warned time and again that voting for Nigel Farage’s Reform Party would only help Labour. Our voting system made this inevitable, and so it proved. We took no pleasure in being right. In fact, it is hard to think of a time when a correct prophecy has also been such a bitter pill.”

But now after seeing the complete failure and collapse of the traditional parties, they had enough. They point out that Reform UK is seen as a single issue party: Against immigration and the handling of crime. They claim that they have not heard about how Reform UK would ‘fix the grotesquely bloated welfare state,’ or ‘what exactly Reform’s recipe [is] for economic growth, vital for the national future.’



Fair points, but in part because the media only talks about Farrage in this context, pegging him as a stupid racist and bigot. This, in turn, has led many skilled politicians and leaders to shy away from Reform UK, understandable so. Yet this might now change. Daily Mail makes a very important call:



“At this moment, all those talents on the Right who seriously care for this country must come together.

For all their differences, those who still regard themselves as conservatives have enough in common to forge an electoral weapon to shatter Starmerism, and to build a political programme which would begin a true national recovery.

The only way that this Starmer government can be decisively dismissed is if the forces of patriotism, common sense, lawfulness, thrift, honesty, experience and wisdom – the elements that conservatism is made of – join together to recapture office.”

In the last year alone, 12 sitting MPs have defected to Reform UK, from across the whole political spectrum. This alone sends a very clear message, and is a harbinger of what is to come.

Some in the UK political system still can’t see it, however. On the news of Nadine Dorries’ defection earlier this month to Reform UK, a Liberal Democrat stated to a reporter "We don't know who to feel more sorry for, Kemi Badenoch or Nigel Farage."

No, the people who you, the political class, are supposed to serve are speaking out more and more clearly and powerfully. Enough is enough.

No totalitarian power-grab can stop what is coming, no importing of millions of foreigners to dilute and neuter that native English, Welsh, Irish, and Scottish voice.

For a fleeting moment, the left agrees with the right: Starmer’s government is acting totalitarian!

The media is starting to see what is coming.

Meanwhile, the people continue their march forward in still peaceful protest. Beautifully so:



May the UK be reformed with wisdom and in peace.



May liberty be restored to their people.



____________________________________________________

Talking with my good friends Andre and Slag, the following parallels with American Revolutionary politics was noted, together with a recent article that forms a sobering counterpoint to my own optimism.

In the wake of the Dundee case, where Lola was sexually harassed by an adult migrant man, then escalated by trying to scare that man away by showing her knife and hatchet, guns have come up in the conversation. Brits are snickering at Americans and their guns, saying that having guns would not have helped, while Americans push back. An interesting observation: people in Europe, in this case Brits, look at guns from a very immediate point of view: would having a gun in this particular case have helped? In many cases, it would not have helped, or would have entered other problems in the mix (a 12 year old girl with a gun on the streets? Come on!). In that sense, they are right to be hesitant, and this enforced, in their mind, the point that Americans are crazy for defending their Second Amendment rights.

Americans, on the other hand, will more often than not point at the larger picture. The allowance to carry weapons was in the first place not a solution the Framers provided for self-defense in particular, individual cases. No, it was meant to protect the citizens from their government.

Americans who respond with memes, realizing that concept, would post things like this:



This brings me to a very recent (today!) article by Kurt Schlichter on Townhal.com: Don’t UK the USA. It is a marvel of a text, and forgive me for quoting extensively from it, as it contains many nuggets.

He starts guns blazing: “Woe to the British, particularly the British who are actually British and are today being forced by their ruling class to be unwilling cattle subject to the unrestrained exploitation, looting, and raping of the Third World barbarians their betters imported. There’s a lot of raping going on, and the real problem seems to be that normal British people don’t want their daughters raped. But their rulers do; it’s reasonable to assume that you want the foreseeable consequences of your actions.”



He quickly gets to the point of his article: “Don’t get your hopes up about the British people casting off their chains anytime soon, because I’m sorry to say it’s not going to happen.”



He continues, explaining that “there are a lot of reasons for it, reasons we should understand here in America to avoid the UK’s sorry fate of tumbling down the slippery slope into nanny state fascism with sensible shoes, crushing its subjects’ faces forever.”



He zooms in on the word ‘subjects’, and with merciless analysis beats down the British: “I use the term “subjects” because that’s what they are, not citizens, not men.” Subjects, Schlichter explains, are, as the name implies, subject to the will of others. Citizens, on the contrary, are subject to their own will, while participating as an equal member of the polity. In the UK, the idea of being ‘subjects’ has been ingrained, as an outflow of being a monarchy.



In his words: “They don’t have to be a monarchy. They could be a republic, but they don’t want to be for whatever reason. The idea of royalty is remarkably silly, but you need to understand that there are actually people out there who yearn to be ruled, who want to be subjects. Being a citizen is hard. It requires many things of you. But being a subject is easy. It requires only your obedience.”



In line with our conversation here about the turmoil in the UK and the specter of civil war, guns come up. Of course.

“Now, it’s easy to say – and accurate to say – there’s not going to be any British civil war because the British were dumb enough to give up their guns. You should never give up your guns. You cannot be a citizen if you don’t have guns. If the citizens don’t have the means to commit violence in the defense of life and liberty, then they are mere subjects.”

The author then pivots to the social culture in the UK. Guns alone are not enough to secure freedom from dictatorship: leaders are also required. And for the UK, this is another problem. “And that’s where we get to the class dynamics of Britain. The lower classes, the workers, the very Brits the British ruling class holds in such contempt, have never led themselves. They were always led by some rich toff who went to Oxford.”

Adding a wonderful nod to British colonial wartime history and heroes, he points out that in olden times, “the posh boys stood with them when things got stabby; the Zulus at Isandlwana cut down highfalutin’ officers and rank-and-file alike, and nobody ran.” Today, however, the elites have no such honor, and have deserted the very people they were supposed to lead. Any wannabe leader that tries to rise up gets quickly squashed by the ‘English Gestapo’. This is why the UK Elites instituted that two tier justice system, after all. Read the rest of the article, it is amazing.



It is well worth pondering, but I think that it is too pessimistic. It was mainly Brits, after all, who secured freedom for the 13 colonies. However conditioned and used as they are to their monarchy and status as subject, when necessity arose, men rose, and leaders stood up. We Americans ourselves got uncomfortably close to losing everything, as well: look at the obedience and control in the wake of the Covid era, with way too many Americans happy to send the disobedient to prison/concentration camps. We came this close to loosing our freedoms completely. No, the Brits are subjected to an elite that has betrayed them. They are waking up to that betrayal, in increasing numbers. They will rise. They will defend what is theirs. The greatness and might of the UK was never the result of some ‘innate’ trait of their elites, after all, but a shared ideal and identity.

To give one example: ask Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson. Born from commoner parents, he rose through the ranks based on his naval and tactical genius, defeating Napoleon’s fleets and thus preventing an invasion by France. And it was the grit and poise of the British soldier that helped secure an empire that stretched the globe, ruling over 24% of the of the world’s total land mass. We forget the incredible feat this was: with only a handful of soldiers!

In the 1700s and 1800s, British soldiers amounted to 0.0059% of the world populations in the 1700s and 0.0253% during the peak of the Napoleonic Wars. And still, they were the force that kept the whole world under control. Yes, technology, and leadership, and a whole host of other factors contributed to that. But you cannot forget the impact and role of the simple British subject, at home, in the navy, or in the army.



Don’t count them out, yet, is all I am saying.



I do expect the British people to rise up. The sooner, the better. The longer it takes them, the higher the chance for this to become violent, as radicalization will increase more and more. Already, some migrant hotels and service buildings are being set on fire, and fights are breaking out everywhere (in many cases started by migrants or pro-migrant people, but often also by anti-immigrant Brits). The migrant theme is at the forefront, as a clear topic that showcases a lot of the problems, real or perceived. That carries with it the risk that it becomes a single-topic view. Sending all migrants back will NOT solve all the problems the UK faces, to be blunt. Not ALL migrants need to be sent back, is my view. How that will pan out will largely depend on how long the build-up will be allowed to last, through oppression of all dissident and protest.



Yet we need to allow people who protest to do so around this single cause. Give them the chance to be heard. The problems they cite solved. Let leaders stand up to use this as a starting point for true reform. The Brits are perfectly capable of that. Watch them rise to the occasion.



And in the same vein, to show how History does NOT repeat itself, but surely DOES rhyme, the following thought, by Andre:



Those opposed to tyranny have long had a real problem: How do they communicate their ideas without getting fined, jailed or killed?

Today we see the rise in power of the meme. Banksy pulled off a superb one today by goading the UK cops into barricading his stencil art depicting a judge oppressing a protester, instantly elevating his image to an undeniable demonstration of truth. These graphic snippets of truth move faster than the lumbering mechanisms of oppression, circling the world instantly to inform and inspire.

During the American Colonial and Revolutionary period, pamphlets (brief, unbound books) were printed and passed surreptitiously from hand to hand. Paine's famous Common Sense pamphlet is the best known, but many were anonymous or pseudonymous to protect the writer and publisher from sanction by the British. That period also saw the innovation of the political cartoon with a first famous example being the Join Or Die image that Ben Franklin used to point out the need for unity in the face of British oppression.

These early forms of communication, echoed today in memes and independent social media posts and substacks, were so effective that the British passed the much-loathed Stamp Act which taxed paper, the very medium upon which the material appeared.

In passing the Stamp Act (March 22, 1765), rather than implementing an effective control on the ideas and communication of the nascent Revolution, the British merely proved that they were tyrants deserving in every respect the war that ejected them from power in their former colonies. This too is being echoed today with oppressive governments essentially cutting their own throats with their attempts to tamp down the cries for justice and liberty from their peoples. The Banksy example is perfectly illustrative in this regard.

It is too late for the tyrants to avoid their fate. The raising of the St George's Cross Flag across England means the Spirit of Revolution has taken hold there too. All that Starmer and his ilk can do is influence the pace of their demise and inflict suffering until they pass into the dustbin of history.

[Andre]



The primary reason for the Stamp Act was indeed to cover the costs of the Seven Years' War (1756–1763) and the maintenance of troops in the American colonies. As an unintended side-effect, the Stamp Act tempered the speed with which new ideas could be spread, as Andre notes. Yet it was crafted by a furious, capricious, and increasingly oppressive Parliament that sought ways to say a clever 'fuck you' to the colonies. Was it parliament, rather than King George III, that exacerbated the relationship between the colonies and Britain?



It is incredibly to realize how early memes were used in the fight between the people and tyrannical governments. We all know the example:

A clever image, showing the truth of ‘united we stand, divided we fall’. Everyone recognizes it, and it presents the question, the argument, and the solution all in 1 image. Powerful image!

