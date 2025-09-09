ArnGrimR

Ips Prez
5h

Wonderful analysis, I hope the the people of the UK do take whatever action is needed to restore their nation!

Urey Patrick
4h

Too often the right of self-defense is passed over, a secondary issue too inconvenient to civilized discourse to be taken seriously. Yet in truth it is the single most fundamental natural human right of all. Lacking the right of self-defense and, implicitly, the means to realize it, all other rights are transitory, ultimately subject to the whims or predilections of someone, some thing, some institution that holds physical sway over you... and there is no recourse but submission. Resistance lacking a means of enforcing consequences upon the would-be oppressors is merely performative art – virtue signaling of no matter that can be overlooked, condescended to, or crushed.

Thus the US First and Second Amendments are the critical ones, our most important guarantees against government oppression. They are the expressions of the inherent right to be free, the genome of a free people determined to remain free. They are fundamental, indissoluble rights, independent of government preferences, limitations or diminishments. And the right of self-defense embodied in the Second is that ultimate, all-important, irresistible, immovable thing, that constitutes the dam – the final barrier – against government over-reach. An argument can be made that the order of those two amendments should be reversed.

