This is insane. Absolutely insane.



I typically do not post anything on Sundays, and I have been working on research for some other articles, but this situation is extremely volatile and important. It is barely mentioned in the West, either, which is just incredible.



Last year, under Biden, we saw (limited) attacks by long range drones on early detection radar systems. Those are primarily used for launch detection of ballistic missiles. Ukraine has ZERO strategic or tactical gain by taking out those installations, but it risks severely weaking or exposing Russia. It does triggers the thresholds for nuclear war, as well. Given that those were rather limited, Russia remained very patient.



A few months later, NATO (US and EU countries, including the UK), greenlighted the use of longer range missiles by Ukraine, even if the targets are inside of Russia itself. This was met immediately by the firing of the until then unknown Oreshnik missile by Russia on a Ukrainian target, showing the impact of hypersonic missiles that no current air defense system can stop. This was an ultimate non-nuclear deterrent by Russia, as a signal to the west to stop the nuclear threats.

Today, however, Ukraine launched a very daring attack deep into Russia and north in Murmansk, very far from the Ukrainian front. It drove freight trucks into Russia through a detour to avoid detection, and launched swarms of kamikaze drones, aimed at critical nuclear early warning, detection, and attack installations and planes. Some bases were hit very hard, other bases reported success in their electronic warfare and anti-aircraft defense systems, limiting the impact.

With that in mind, Putin himself survived a direct assassination attempt through a drone swarm when he was in a helicopter in Kursk Oblast, on top of a bomb that destroyed the Russian presidential limousine in March this year, days after Zelensky had alluded to Putin’s imminent death...



Meanwhile, Foreign Politics, an important global politics and strategy magazine, posted an article last year titled “Would the U.S. Consider Assassinating Putin?”



On top of all this, refresh the constant eroding of the existing nuclear treatises by the United States, demanding Russia unilaterally keep up with inspections since 2022, constant pushing of dual use ‘defensive’ measures closer and closer to Russia, and continued mock ‘exercises’ where dual use of strategic bombers practiced bombing runs against Russian targets, each time straining nuclear relations with Russia. I wrote about this here and in more detail here.

Imagine if any other country openly toys with the idea to assassinate the American President. Imagine if the US Presidential Limousine, the Beast, would be destroyed by a bomb. Imagine if Marine 1 would have been targeted by a drone swarm, while the President was on board. Imagine if US early detection systems in their nuclear deterrence infrastructure were hit and destroyed, with the help of a major country. Imagine if scores of early warning and attack planes, from that same nuclear deterrence infrastructure, were destroyed by a massive drone attack, again only possible with the aid of another major country.



There would be war. Nuclear war. The US has been pushing the idea to weaken their own nuclear posture to allow ‘pre-emptive nuclear strikes’, and talk entertaining ‘limited nuclear operations’, as if those would not immediately escalate. All the while the US keeps supporting Ukraine attacking Russia, providing the intel, support, and weaponry to do it.



The US would NEVER accept such.

Imagine Russian, Chinese, North-Korean, or Iranian intelligence, satellites, technology, etc. being used to attack such incredibly sensitive targets, even if the attacks 100% failed. Imagine not just open talk but active attempts to kill the US president, with clear aid by such foreign nations. The US reaction would be swift and massive. And we would all applaud such action: nemo me impune lacessit, as the motto of the 1st Battalion, 24th Marines of the United States Marine Corps says: No one provokes me with impunity!

In the US, the Senate is pushing the US towards escalation, with people like Lindsey Graham demanding insane escalations of sanctions and other actions directly aimed at Russia. (Has anyone ever looked at the funding our senators receive, checking how much comes from Ukraine?)



Trump is hamstringed, either because he has bad advisors who have no insight in the Russian mind, and don’t understand what is happening, and thus have no efficient and workable answers in terms of US policy and diplomacy, or because his first priority, ‘Making America Great Again’, requires passing of his big, beautiful bill, which in turn requires him to engage in deals and diplomacy with his own senators...



Let’s take a step back, and provide a clear overview of some major elements.



First, the new Russian Nuclear Posture.



When Vladimir Putin spoke at a meeting of the Defence Ministry Board in December 2024, he identified a number of priority tasks, including this one on top of his list:

“1. Russia needs to support the potential of its strategic nuclear forces and ensure their balanced development as a key tool for maintaining stability and protecting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and work to create new systems for its deterrence forces. Additionally, it is imperative that conventional forces remain on high alert.



2. Russia must ensure it is able to promptly detect the launches of US medium range missiles and intercept them. At the same time, all issues concerning the serial production and deployment of Russian systems of this type, hypersonic weaponry included, must be addressed.”



In response to continued Western provocations, Russia updated their Nuclear Posture. On November 19, 2024, Russian president Putin signed Executive Order 991, titled ‘Fundamentals of State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence’.



In section III, Conditions for the Transition of the Russian Federation to the Employment of Nuclear Weapons, it states the following: “The Russian Federation reserves the right to employ nuclear weapons in response to the employment of nuclear and (or) other types of weapons of mass destruction against itself and (or) its allies, as well as in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation and (or) the Republic of Belarus as participants in the Union State with the employment of conventional weapons, which creates a critical threat to their sovereignty and (or) territorial integrity.” The following paragraph, 19, gives an itemized list, including this: “19. c) actions by an adversary affecting elements of critically important state or military infrastructure of the Russian Federation, the disablement of which would disrupt response actions by nuclear forces;” as well as this, very relevant in this new age of drone warfare: “19. e) receipt of reliable data on the massive launch (take-off) of air and space attack means (strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned, hypersonic and other aerial vehicles) and their crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation.”



It broadens the list of threats that could lead to a nuclear counter, including ‘conventional attacks’ if they create a critical threat to Russian capabilities.

When the West kept pushing, and gave Ukraine green light to use their Western supplied missiles to attack targets deep inside Russia, Russia gave a quick and strong answer, balancing on the edge of a knife, showing a high level of restraint that sadly seems to be taken for weakness in the West. Putin basically showed that nuclear weapons are not needed if there are enough missiles like the "Oreshnik”.

“In general, now we need to improve not the nuclear doctrine, but the Oreshnik. Because, if you look, a sufficient number of these modern weapons systems simply puts on the verge that there is practically no need to use nuclear weapons. Therefore, in all areas we behave quite cautiously - I would say, even restrained. But where necessary, we show the necessary will.”

As a Russian Telegram Account put it:

“Apparently Ukraine used US Army supplied ATCMS intermediate range ballistic missiles to strike deep inside Russia after the Biden Regime authorized it. These missiles require US satellite guidance to use effectively. The Ukrainians used them to target Russian aviation assets, likely strategic bombers.

Russia responded by using a strategic missile, an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, an ICBM, with conventional warheads/re-entry vehicles. This is a massive warning; if Ukraine continues these ATCMS missile attacks Russia may use nuclear weapons in response. They clearly will not tolerate attacks on their nuclear bombers.”



Predictably, then EU Foreign Minister Borrell called the change in Russia's nuclear doctrine ‘an irresponsible step’.

"This is not the first time this has happened, Russia has threatened a nuclear escalation, which is absolutely irresponsible... We reject and condemn such rhetoric. I don't see a connection between President Biden's decision to allow a strike on Russian territory and the risk of nuclear war." This is folly. Putin spells out their view and interpretation, and if you do the thought experiment changing Russia with the US, and Ukraine with any other armed group openly aided by Russia, it becomes clear that this is a joke of a statement. Of course there is a direct connection between Russia’s threats and Biden’s decision allowing strikes on Russian territory with American weapons, intelligence, and technical support.

In that light, CNBC reported last year that “Moscow signaled to the West that it’s ready for a nuclear confrontation after Ukraine was given permission to attack Russian territory — and appeared to quickly act on that greenlight — using U.S.-made long-range missiles.” CNBC quoted top Russian diplomat Lavrov at a news conference at the G20 summit: “The fact that ATACMS were used repeatedly tonight in the Bryansk region is, of course, a signal that they [in the West] want escalation. And without the Americans, it is impossible to use these high-tech missiles.” How can this be missed, or misunderstood?

Just as a reminder of what kind of fire(power) the West, Ukraine first, is playing with:

Remember, this attack today is not the first. Early 2024 Ukraine used long-range drones to attack Russian radar installations at Armavir and Orsk. Both bases were part of Russia’s early-warning radar system, designed to detect incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) – read: nukes. Ukraine claimed that those bases were used by Russia in the fighting in Ukraine, but that is easily debunked. Both fixed radar bases were 300 and 1000 miles away from the fighting in Ukraine, and as such, with the curvature of the earth, are blind as to what happens at the lower elevations where the bulk of the fighting took place. As Responsible Statecraft wrote: “For a fleeting moment on May 22 the world may have come closer to a catastrophic nuclear accident due to a reckless Ukrainian drone attack on two Russian strategic nuclear early warning radars at Armavir.”



Below is a map with the main such early radar warning systems. The two bottom ones, in the center, were hit: Armavir and Orsk. (Source)

And to see the two in question in detail, with a graph showing the effect of the curvature of the earth, debunking their use for the war in Ukraine:



In an article posted on Unherd, we read: “Unlike the United States, the Russians do not have space-based satellite warning systems that can see ballistic missile attacks globally. This means that the radar coverage lost by the attacks on these radars greatly reduces the warning time against attacks on Moscow from the Mediterranean and Indian oceans”, commented Dr. Theodore Postol, Professor Emeritus of Science, Technology and National Security at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). “I cannot emphasise enough how frightening and dangerous this development is”, he added.



Russia’s response?

For Russia, it is clear that the US was complicit, and did not stop Ukraine from carrying that attack. Again, think about it for a second: these strategic defense installations have ZERO influence on the war in Ukraine, and as such taking them out only diverts precious equipment from actually relevant targets. It only weakens Russia on the front of nuclear armament and deterrent. Who benefits there? The US and NATO. This is their stated goal: to weaken Russia, to break it apart into smaller regions, and make it irrelevant on the world stage. How to achieve such goals where the target is a top nuclear armed nation? By weakening and taking out their nuclear deterrent infrastructure.

As some commentators remarked, “this is the first time in history a nuclear missiles' launch early detection system was hit. This is 100% a NATO attack on Russian soil.”

Then there was an earlier attack on strategic planes. On July 28, 2024, Ukraine attacked strategic bombers at Olenya Airfield, deep in Russia. Tu-95MS bombers, used sporadically in war, were not a large source of attacks on Ukraine, but are important for strategic, nuclear, defense and deterrence. (Source) Similar attacks on the Engels and Dyagilevo airfields happened on Sep 16, 2024, March 20, 2024, and as early as December 5, 2022 and December 26, 2022.



This incessant pattern of provocations and actual strikes is very clear and is reaching fever pitch: not even Putin himself escapes, nor very openly Russia’s nuclear deterrence infrastructure. What would happen if Putin is killed? It would inflame Russia, and his successor would be a hawk. Already, Putin is criticized for being ‘too soft’, and not hard enough in light of the constant provocations by Ukraine and the West. Putin understands the West, and is a temperate voice, compared with Medvedev, for example. Putin calculates, and is patient. He has put out his priorities, and is step by step achieving them. He knows that Western sanctions are toothless, but also knows that best case scenario includes repair of relations (even if not to the level of ‘ally’ or ‘friend’), and mutual trade.





What happened?

It was the far off bases that got hit the hardest: was that incompetence, or misjudgement? It seems logical that most air defense systems were located near Moscow and near the front-lines in Ukraine. The idea was to stop the missiles, planes, and drones as they came out of Ukraine, a task the Russian military has been very efficient in these last few months, intercepting and destroying the vast majority of each wave Ukraine sends into Russia.



Was it a miscalculation? Seems like it, to me, based on where the drones had most free reign. Should Russia have known? Yes, but that with the benefit of hindsight. Is the US ready against such attacks anywhere in the US right now? Absolutely not.



The idea of ‘containerized’ weapons is nothing new. Already during the Cold War both sides tried to make launchers to fit into a standard shipping container. These containers would be much easier to hide between the enormous global container traffic. This 2019 article from SofRep talks about it.

The idea to hide drones inside such containers was only the logical next step. The whole new reality of drone warfare is upon us, whether we would risk it or not. Not just Russia, but any country in the world, will now have to seriously consider the risk posed by such hidden weapons. There is no ‘remote’ place left.

And for the record, this is what American strategic bombers look like:

Could the US prevent such attack as happened today in Russia from happening here?



From the sparse information that is available, 5 Russian airfields have been targeted by Ukrainian drones, as shown on the map above. The drones were delivered in cargo containers with a false ceiling, hiding the drones, and driven to locations close to their targets. 150 drones were sent, of which 115 took off. Of those 115, an unknown number were shot down, but a certain number did reach their targets.



An incredible video shows one of the trucks, and a drone taking off:

The drones:

The containers and false ceiling containing the drones:

Reports from Russian sources claim that 2 airfields had significant damage, but that the other bases managed to strike down the attacking drones, both with electronic warfare units as with anti-aircraft units. Claims are made that 1 truck blew up before it reached its target, but no news as to why: did the truck explode because of an internal malfunction, or as the result of a counter-attack/interception?

Several other sources talk about how civilians, seeing the drones launch, actively tried to stop those drones with sticks and stones, and even climbed on the truck to close the hatch. As one Russian commentator wrote, “The courage and obstinacy of the man who climbs on top of a truck full of enemy explosives to protect his country is Russia's true strategic reserve.”

The images of the attack make it clear that the planes were on the tarmac, and fueled (giving the bright flames and billowing black smoke).

Ukrainians claim that this attack, dubbed ‘Operation Spiderweb’, has been in the works for a year and a half (which places the initial intelligence at the base of this operation as delivered by Biden). World Pravda reported that Zelensky admitted they planned and carried out that attack. A nugget of information was revealed by Zelensky: “In a revealing statement, Zelensky disclosed that the operational headquarters was located near a local FSB Directorate, further implying a deep penetration into Russian territory. The reference appears to match previous reports of a drone assembly and dispatch hub located in a rented hangar in Chelyabinsk—only 4 kilometers from the FSB’s regional headquarters.” This shows that the trucks were not driven across borders with their hidden drones or explosives already present, but that they were made by infiltrated agents.



News that the Russian submarine base in Murmansk or the Sevastopol naval base in Crimea were also attacked, seemed to be false.



As a Telegram source posted, SBU (Ukrainian Secret Service) Chief Vasyl Maliuk posted a photo of the satellite imagery provided by the Western allies during the “Web” special operation.

Ukrainian sources claim that “over 40 military aircraft were damaged, including A-50 early warning aircraft, as well as Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers.” Other sources claim that all Ukrainian operatives involved managed to escape. One of the drivers of the trucks, a Russian, was found strangled with a zip-tie.



Russian sources claim this:

On video we have only confirmation of 5 to 8 planes hit and destroyed. It wouldn’t be the first time Ukraine overstates their successes, as for them everything is first and foremost an act of information war, not of kinetic war. The claim that 34% of the Russian strategic aircraft have been destroyed is likely false. Other sources put meat to that debunking, and point out that at the morning of the attack, ‘the Russian armed forces had 58 Tu-95 aircraft in service’. 5 are seen hit, and assuming all 5 are complete loss, that is only 10% of the Tu-95 fleet, ignoring the 19 Tu-160 units and 55 Tu-22M3M units, as well as all other aircraft types such as the A-50 early warning planes.

Commentators in the West might gleefully point out how Russia has less strategic bombers than the US does, and that the loss of even 5 such aircraft is a very bitter and hard pill to swallow. Yet for Russians, that imbalance in number of planes has always been a reality. In their nuclear triad, the main component is the land-based one, with (limited) fixed silos and many more mobile launch pads.

As such, does it really matter? In a way, no: Russia is still as dangerous as before, from nuclear point of view. But it is also completely unacceptable to suffer such an attack. Again: switch the flags around, and try to imagine how the US would react if 5 of its own strategic (nuke-carrying) B2 Spirits would be destroyed by such attack, where Russia or North-Korea would have provided the satellite imagery to carry out that attack?



Then there is this question: Was the US informed beforehand? Axios first claimed they were, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official. Trump’s administration, however, strongly denied this, and Axios ‘corrected’ the claim. The New York Post, among others, supported that. Was this an attempt by Ukraine to make the current administration complicit in an operation started under Biden?

This might seem trivial, but it has huge implications. Either Trump knew, and didn’t stop it, or didn’t warn Russia, and thus he owns this attack. Especially because of its strategic implications, and potential to disrupt the nuclear balance. Or Trump didn’t know, and this means that Zelensky sent a very clear signal to Trump: we are doing this with or without you. He cut all ties, and shows no respect for the position of the US, again, because of the immense strategic implications of such an attack. Zelensky not only doesn’t care about his own citizens, he has complete disregard for America and American citizens, as he tries with all his might to drag them down a war.

Others comment like this:

The absolute idiocy. Risking WW3 by attacking Russia’s strategic airplanes and bases? Yeah, very smart. Yes, the operation was well-planned and executed, even if not as successful as Ukraine claims. Will it be repeatable? Likely not. People are playing with fire, and are praised as heroes for their ‘masterstroke’. What did Ukraine gain by this? Pissing off the Russians, showing incredible bad faith on the eve of the next round of negotiations in Istanbul. World Pravda reported: “The head of the delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that detailed statements will be made tomorrow about Russia's position on Ukraine.”



Meanwhile, Ukraine attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant, as well as railroads and the city of Kursk itself with drones. Again, zero military value, very high risk (the nuclear plant) and civilian targets, including a passenger train that was derailed, with several casualties as a result, latest reports talk about 7 dead, over 70 injured, including children (where is the media outrage?!)... What message does that send? That Ukraine does not want peace. Remind yourself that only a few weeks ago several high-ranking Ukrainian officials were talking about a 100 year war, about indoctrinating their children into a ‘war mentality’, as, in their calculations, those children would be fighting the same war, in 10, 15 years from today...



Yet there is all that drama, meant for the international press, showing how Ukraine really, really, really wants peace, while it carries out such incredibly provocative attacks on Russia, daring them to blow up the negotiations, so Ukraine can turn around and show the world ‘how those Russians do not want peace, but want to keep the killing going...’ Chilling, this disregard for the incredible risk of provoking a nuclear power precisely in their nuclear capabilities.



French opposition leader Florian Phillipot was very strong in his assessment, posted on X:



”Zelensky has just proven that he stubbornly refuses peace!



Behind the backs of the Americans and #Trump, but very likely pushed and aided by the warmongers around the EU and #Macron, Ukraine has just launched a massive destruction operation in #Russia targeting Russian fighter jets! All the way to Siberia.



Operation "Spider Web" prepared for a year and a half, so necessarily with the support of belligerent foreign powers…

The best way to sabotage all ongoing peace negotiations, make dialogue impossible, and pour fuel on the fire, just on the eve of peace talks that were scheduled under Trump’s aegis! If the war stops, the corruption stops, Zelensky is no longer president, the corrupt people in the EU and the deep state no longer get any money, nor does Zelensky's entourage: this is why so many are doing EVERYTHING to prevent peace!

Enough is enough! The French people must demand, before it’s too late, our complete disengagement from this war! Not a single euro, not a single weapon, not a single French soldier in Ukraine!



They are doing everything to trigger World War III: let’s stop them!”



Can’t disagree there…

Then there are reactions such as this:

Equally deranged and dangerous: do you really want to link Trump to this attack? Add oil to the fire? What if any high-ranking US official repeats that claim, insinuating that this attack was the result of the threat made by Trump, and that the attack was ordered or approved by Trump, for that reason: to punish Russia for refusing to engage in the peace talks. Extremely dangerous talk.



Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham (R, South Carolina) and Senator Sydney Blumenthal (D, Connecticut) were in Ukraine this last week, engaged in close talks with the Ukrainian government, discussing a new and heavier package of economic sanctions. The political top of the United States is not unified about Ukraine/Russia, at all, and this leads to all kinds of problems, both practically when it comes to diplomacy and messaging (where you have the Kellog/Rubio side, with positions similar to ‘neocon’ hawks, and the Witkoff side, much more practical, and seemingly aware of the reality on the ground, both in lead-up as present day, because of a willingness and ability to actually listen to the Russians and their grievances, demands, and proposals), and when it comes to actual response through policy.



How can Russia trust the US, if our messaging is all over the board, going from cautiously listening and engaging (Witkoff/Trump), to making crazy statements that show zero understanding of the realities on the ground (Trump/Rubio/Kellog), all the way to warmongering neo-con hawks aided by their Democrat counterparts who clamor for more war and more weapons and more pressure on Russia?



So, in short: the military value of the attack is negligible. Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine is not in the slightest diminished. Even their nuclear deterrence should be able to survive this attack without much trouble (the radar attacks were, in my opinion, much more severe). What about the political value? Will it help Ukraine in the upcoming negotiations? I doubt it, at best it puts on a show of ‘strength’ for Zelensky’s backers in the West, justifying his position as wartime president, and the money he keeps asking all over the world. Or perhaps as a provocation to make Russia withdraw from those negotiations, and be ‘unmasked’ as ‘not wanting peace’ (the blood-chilling irony here, where such withdrawal would be in response to Ukraine’s irresponsible attacks). My prediction? Russia will simply increase pressure on the battlefield in Ukraine, and go for a military victory, and complete and unconditional surrender by Ukraine. They have all the cards in their hands, after all.

The fact that reports about a phone call between Lavrov and Rubio do not mention those attacks at all seems to support my hunch here: Russia will not take the bait, but instead will move forward with the negotiations.



Let’s look at the negotiations in Istanbul slated to begin tomorrow, Monday June 2nd, between Russia and Ukraine.



I hope that Trump uses this insane attack, with that unacceptable risk (disrupting the nuclear deterrence balance) and the blatant attempt to drag him and the US into nuclear war, and pulls back all support for Ukraine. No more money, weapons, nor ammunition, but, very importantly, no more intelligence sharing whatsoever. This way it will be clear: the US is NOT aiding in such insane attacks.







Addendum:



People in the West generally do not understand the significance of the label ‘Special Military Operation’ that Russia uses. Why not call it a war? I have, it is convenient, and seems to cover what we see: people shooting at each other, invading, counter-attacking, if that isn’t war, what is?



Yet at the same time there are huge implications. (And the US did it too: think about American ‘police actions’ worldwide) Russia does not yet consider this a full war. Changing to a ‘war’ with Ukraine would mean changing the whole economy to a war economy, and drafting a lot more troops. Already, Russia is far outpacing the West in production and mobilisation, even under a 3 year long and very far reaching sanctions blanket (which clearly is not working as intended).



The moment Russia declares war, Ukraine is done for.



The Insitute for the Study of War wrote about this just a day ago.



“The Kremlin is continuing efforts to prepare Russian society and the Russian defense industry base (DIB) for a protracted war with Ukraine and potential future war with NATO. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on May 30 allowing the Russian government to revoke the rights of shareholders of defense industrial enterprises in the event that the enterprise fails to fulfill state defense orders during martial law.[4] The decree enables the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to appoint a management company to act as the sole executive body of the enterprise in order to fulfill contractual obligations to the Russian government. The decree applies to civilian aviation and shipbuilding companies, military development and production companies, and government subcontractors. Putin is likely setting legal conditions to allow the Russian government to commandeer elements of Russia's economy and DIB should the Kremlin introduce full martial law in order to transition the country to a full wartime footing.”



Meanwhile, the West keeps up their insane war rhetoric, without being able to back up their threats with meaningful changes. The EU economy is in shambles, and there is no unity. The killing in Ukraine continues, despite all the nice words from the West. Or better, BECAUSE of the actual actions and words of the West, propping up Zelensky no matter what. They’re playing with fire on multiple fronts…



Addendum 2:



General Michael Flynn had this to add:



”So, it appears Zelenskyy gave the go ahead to attack parked Russian nuclear capable bombers without informing @realDonaldTrump (if true that our President was not consulted nor informed, this isn’t simply a breach of protocol. It’s a geopolitical insult and a warning sign. If Ukraine is willing to conduct strikes with strategic consequences without notifying the White House, we are no longer allies with coordination issues—we are co-belligerents flying blind).



Also given Senator “warmonger” Lindsey Graham’s and Senator “Da Nang Dick” Blumenthal’s recent visit, this attack could appear as though it was sanctioned. I pray the Russians have better intelligence than that. IMHO, these two don’t have the sense or common sense to pull something like this off (there will have to be denials though).



FYI, Those bombers that were hit HAVE to be out in full view due to nuclear treaty obligations. Zelenskyy took advantage of that. For instance, they appear to have hidden the drones in containers and were driven on trucks near the airbase. Smart use of deception (see photos below).



However, imagine any one of our big bomber bases having the exact same thing done to them. Very costly U.S. Strategic Bombers can be taken out in the same way by anyone with access to inexpensive drones, delivery trucks, explosives, and a bit of technical knowledge (not good and new tactics will now have to be developed).



People, and especially world leaders, need to realize the global implications to such an operation as Ukraine just pulled off.



Russia will respond. Action, reaction, counteraction.



Those are the shifting tides of warfare. This wasn’t a bold action, it was brash. Ukraine’s short-term win could be the world’s long-term loss.



Despite what is a complete mess right now in Europe, there are still solutions to achieving peace. They are narrowing however and time, as it often does, becomes an enemy instead of a useful friend.”