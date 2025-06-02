ArnGrimR

ArnGrimR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MMA's avatar
MMA
1d

Not one more penny to that place. The Uniparty is insane.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Boris Doyle's avatar
Boris Doyle
1d

Lunacy

Russia keeps agreements and has its planes in full view.

Zelensyy attacks them.

I smell US arms manufacturers influence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 ArnGrimR
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture