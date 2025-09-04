Since my last article published early morning of the 28th of August, a lot of extra information has come available. Meanwhile, the official media and government position is simple: Lola Moir (12 year old girl from Dundee) is charged for unlawful possession of forbidden weapons, Fatos Ali Dumana (21 years old, a Romani Gypsy from Bulgaria) is a peaceful family man, and not a small boat illegal migrant. A cursory reference to CCTV footage would suggest that there is no evidence to charge Dumana with any wrongdoing, confirming that Lola was indeed in unlawful possession of weapons.

Meanwhile, the UK police urges to stop talking about this case, ‘to prevent misinformation’ but also the expressed desire to stop any ‘speculation’ on that case and its implications. This is not without consequences, as a climate exists where people self-censor.



Case in point, Mumsnet, one of the biggest websites for mothers in the UK.

There, the following thread was created, discussing the Dundee case, and citing information (allegedly) provided by Lola’s mother, as shown in this screenshot:

How did Mumsnet react?

When trying to access that thread, and check on the information provided to see if I could verify the source, the details given, etc., it became apparent that this thread no longer existed.

“This thread has been deleted.

Thanks for your reports about this thread. Police Scotland have urged the public not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances so we’re taking it down.”



Apparently, people had reported the thread as ‘misinformation’, prompting the website to quickly agree, and not just shut down the thread, but delete it completely.



Before giving the new information about this case, it is necessary to highlight that a lot of misinformation WAS being shared. Some of it no doubt intentionally, other instances because of a rush to judgement and lack of even very basic verification.



Case in point, a lot of people posted and forwarded a video of a large group of police leading a girl away, with ripped jeans at the knees. “Look, with so many agents they went back to get Lola and arrest her again!”

Except, of course, all false and fake.

Even in this still image, you can see on the chest of the police officer on the right the tag: POLIZEI. This is in Germany, not in Dundee... (The girl, not Lola, had been in multiple pro-Palestinian protests, often violent, and was here arrested again.)

Or this video:



An X post showing a large group of angry men chanting ‘Send them home!’, with the police ready in front of them, and the text: “Few people understand what's coming next.” (Source)

While I agree: few people understand what is coming, and yes, more and more people in Europe want to send many immigrants back, this is NOT what that video shows...



It is, first of all, a classic example of ‘hearing what you want’, a fantastic phenomenon where you can hear a wide range of phrases in the same chants.

In this case, the video shows German supporters of the local Hamburg Soccer Team, which was playing rival FC St Pauli during the Hamburg Derby on August 29, 2025 (which Hamburg lost, 2-0, in the game which took place AFTER that video). The Hamburg supporters, confident in a win, chant: “Scheiss St. Pauli”, which is the German equivalent of ‘F*ck St. Pauli’.



So yes, there are people on conservative/anti-immigration side that are sending out ‘false information’, actual misinformation.

But this happens on the other side, as well.



Take a look at this article by the British newspaper DailyMail, titled “Schoolgirl brandishes knife”, with the provocative subtitle “Revealed: The truth about the 'migrant' who a Dundee schoolgirl brandished a knife at... and how wrong rabble rousers Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson were.”

There is so much wrong with this article, it is hard to even begin.

First, the provocation, aimed to drive clicks and exposure: blame Musk and Robinson.

The article states in the subtitle ‘how wrong those rabble rousers were’, and in the article itself claims this: “Far from being fresh off a cross-channel small inflatable, as implied by Robinson and Musk, Fatos Ali Dumana, 21, says he came to Britain legally from Bulgaria and he and his wife have an eight-month-old baby.”

The evidence?



“The ugly video clip from a Dundee housing estate in which a schoolgirl brandished a knife and an axe soon went viral, with rabble rousers such as Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson pitching in to claim the man filming the exchange was a 'migrant'.”



All Robinson and Musk did was refer to Dumana as a migrant. THIS IS A FACT that even the police and the article from DailyMail admit. Fatos Ali Dumana, the man who filmed that viral video, taunting the girls, is a Bulgarian Gypsy originally from Kazanlak, a small town 160 miles from the Bulgarian capital Sophia.

The paper tries to shoehorn in that every migrant must be ‘fresh off the boat illegal’ for people in the UK to be angry. They are so wrong. Most British people are upset with the unbridled immigration, illegal AND legal, bringing in millions of people.

And no, it is not Europeans coming to the UK, but non-Europeans, in ever increasing numbers. They aren’t refugees, either, as other official statistics show.



Why did DailyMail accuse Musk and Robinson of being wrong for using the term ‘migrant’, trying to make it instead about illegal boat immigrants, as if that changes anything about what is happening the UK and that is making more and more Brits upset?

Next, the DailyMail goes to great lengths to depict Dumana as a ‘family man’. Remember Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the ‘family man’ from Maryland? Turned out he was a human trafficker, linked to MS-13, and accused of soliciting child porn.



Instead, the paper gives his side of the story: “'I never touched her. I didn't hit her, I swear on my life, I have a baby now. I would never hurt someone.” Then this other piece of information “'There was one more person also who told them (the police) she was attacking me and calling me a f***** migrant.” Who that other person was remains unknown.

Next, the paper reported this: “Police sources have also confirmed there is no evidence to support the online rumours Mr Dumana is a migrant or committed any offence.”



Several pictures show him as a family man, with his pregant wife, or his dog, or posing in a nice suite.

Not a word questioning his side of the story, not a word mentioning the other eyewitness testimonies.



Instead, vague and unsubstantiated, anonymous sources. The paper mentions the CCTV cameras from Farmfoods, and the claim by Dumana: 'If I did hurt the girl, why didn't the police arrest me?’



The suggestion is very clear: this man is innocent, not an illegal immigrant, and has done nothing wrong! Even worse, he is the victim of racism! Attacked by young girls, even, brandishing a knife and a hatchet, calling him a ‘f**** migrant’! The horror!



As Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf stated: 'Who would have guessed the far right were full of bulls***.'



With this, the DailyMail spread their own misinformation (See also my previous article here). The impact was immediate, and very clear, leading to people posting things like this:

Or this:

Many comments I saw echo this: Dumana was not an illegal (which somehow ‘proves’ that any reference about him as a migrant were false, and thus, the whole story was rejected), he was a family man, the police did not charge him, he is innocent, and the little girl broke the law, carried illegals weapons, and was a racist on top of it all! There was no sexual assault!

Hence, all the posts about the ‘Queen of Scotland’, all the anger aimed at the British government and their immigration policies, all the anger about rape gangs, the self-censoring out of fear of being labeled ‘racist’ at the cost of many young girls (and boys) raped and assaulted: dismissed as far-right, racist lies and misinformation.

Very easy, but also very false. Fueled directly by the misinformation spread by the DailyMail and other media outlets. Remember: the hardest lies to detect are those with a level of truth, and those by omission. “Lola did not have a knife” is a clear lie, easily detected, because the statement clashes with the video we all saw. “Dumana is a family man, who would never hurt a child” is also a lie, but much harder to detect, as the untruth is in the omission of all the circumstantial evidence, witness reports, and real evidence against him.



And now it is reported that he IS being charged, together with his sister.



The Courier UK just reported this! “The Courier can reveal that police have charged a man and a woman after carrying out “extensive inquiries” into the incident on St Ann Lane on August 23.

The nature of the charges against the pair has not been revealed.



[...]



A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following extensive inquiries, a man and a woman have been charged in connection with an incident in St Ann Lane in Dundee, which was reported around 7.40pm on Saturday August 23.”



And again this attempt to squelch all public debate: “Members of the public are again urged not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances.”



This is huge, and completely shifts the narrative towards our initial view. A migrant man DID harass a young Scottish girl. Even if not as bad as actual rape or any of the other grooming and rape gang crimes, fully in line with the growing attitude to link the skyrocketing rape and protection of immigrants over the local British population into an indictment of the UK leadership enabling and promoting this though unchecked and unprecedented immigration.

But it is not everything.



There is other evidence and witness testimony that has become public.



First of all, Mayah Sommers, the girl who was first thought to be the one wielding the weapons, made 2 videos with her witness testimony. She was present at the events on that Saturday afternoon, and is visible at the end of the viral video (dressed in pink sweater).

Part 1 (9min):

Part 2 (also about 9 min):

Short version: In these videos Mayah lays out her story: she had gone swimming with Ruby, and Ruby’s sister Lola had called them afterwards, wanting to meet up, together with 2 other friends. As they walked towards the house of one of the girls in Lochee to drop off some stuff, they walked past 2 men, one of them Dumana, who would later film the viral video. As the girls walked by, he said to Lola “Oh, you're so sexy!” The girls were not happy about this, at all, and Ruby told him: “Go away, she’s 12!” Dumana ignored that, and repeated his sneer: “Oh, she’s so sexy!” After this, the girls started shouting at the man, and then walked away. Dumana started following the girls. Maya added: “But the reason we know he was following us is because at first he was walking the opposite direction with a friend.”



The girls now asked Dumana why he was following them, and told him to stop. Another man who heard the commotion intervened, and asked Dumana why he was following girls, and got ‘forehead-to-forehead’ with Dumana who refused to back down, ready to fight. Dumana pushes that man away, who then retreats, not willing to get into an actual fight. Dumana then got on the phone with another person, speaking in Bulgarian, as the girls walk away in the opposite direction.

At that point, the sister of Dumana comes around the corner, grabs Ruby from behind, and both Dumana and the sister start jumping on Ruby, kicking her in the head, punching her in the face. Ruby had to go to the hospital, Mayah added, because of swelling inside the head, a concussion.

Mayah walks away from the fight, and calls the police. It is around this time that the video begins, as Mayah reports that Lola whipped out the weapons as she was on the phone with the police, and that none of the girls knew Lola had those weapons on her. At that point, the man takes out his phone, and starts recording, taunting Lola to show the weapons for his video. Mayah recounts: “Now, as you can imagine, we are all scared. We are all confused. We are all worried.” At this point, the police arrive around the corner.



Lola ran away, despite calls by her friends not to. The police chase her and get her. Other officers talked to the girls, and Ruby calls her mother, who immediately comes over, very upset. She starts yelling at the man and his sister, but is kept away by the police. As all this happens, Dumana keeps laughing and smiling.

Ruby and her mother, accompanied by Mayah, were taken to the hospital in a police van. Mayah stated that many online were saying that this didn’t happen, but that she would post pictures or documents later to prove this. Mayah’s mother was clearly also upset with all this, and when her daughter was named as the girl with the weapons (there was initial confusion, naming a girl Sophie, Sophie Sommers, Sophie Mayah Sommers, etc.) Mayah’s mother posted a statement (the one I provided in the first article).



"Yes. So what happened was the girls where out just walking and the man in the picture made comments to lola(the younger girl) calling her sexy and other sexual remarks then the girls started to tell this man to leave them alone and stop following them and making sexual remarks to them. After that the man's sister (also in the picture) came around the corner and physically attacked ruby(the older sister) she grabbed her hair dragged her to the floor started to punch her then both the man and woman where kicking her in head while she was on the floor. At this point my daughter (mayah) called the police so my daughters account after that is all abit blurry. But that is when lola had the weapons she pulled them out to protect ruby. After that the man came back at lola recording her making sure she showed the weapons to the camera and antagonising her. Ruby was hospitalised after the attack with a severe concussion a tennis ball sized lump to the back of her head aswell as lots of bruises."



Interestingly, Mayah continues: after the hospital visit, Mayah is on her way home with her mother, and passes the first location again, where she sees the man, Dumana, being placed into a police van. There, the man started spitting, kicking, and punching police officers, even urinated into the van.

Mayah stated that by the time she filmed the videos a few days later she hadn’t been contacted by the police yet, as the police had said they would.



This corroborates the events in the video, the repeated lines yelled by the girls (go away, don’t touch us, you’ve battered me, she is only 12 (repeated), etc.), and other eyewitness reports from locals at Farmfoods who saw at least that last part.



I was in the car park at Farmfoods and saw some of what happened before this video was taken. Think the staff at Farmfoods had been watching some of it too as there were two at checkouts watching out the windows.

An older male/female (20s) were walking up the pavement by the Vehicle Charging Station, shouting at a group of teenagers who were just behind them. Looked like they came over the road from the Multis. There was another two guys in front of the older male/female who I thought were all together because they kept talking, stopping to look back, before carrying on and going back again.

At the time, I assumed the older male and female were the instigators as while both parties were shouting and swearing at each other, when the teenagers backed away to leave, the older male would go back at them shouting and being aggressive.

Admittedly I stayed to watch what happened as I was worried the teenagers would end up hurt.

Lots of swearing and aggressive behaviour between both parties. The group of teenagers seemed to break apart to the two on this video and another few at the charging stations on their phones. I kept wondering why the older male/female didn't just walk away as the younger girls were backing off!

Then I saw the older male approach again and pull out his phone to record, followed by the female. I guess now they were recording because one of the teenagers threatened them with weapons, as they weren't fussed about recording (from what I could see) anytime before that. Pretty sure that's when a few taxi drivers came out of their parked cars too.

Police drove past, put the blues and twos on and swung back round the Lidl roundabout. The teenager with the knives had started to make her way up by the carwash, but doubled back to the Police Van and was shouting about getting arrested as I left. Source

Both those accounts I had already reported, but here are new ones.



Rebreak Scotland, a citizen journalist type person who lives in Dundee, Scotland, has a Facebook page (no X) where he (?) posts about local news, often in context of crimes and such. He found local message boards where a person, believed to be Dumana, as it certainly is written from his point of view. I confirmed that Dumana has a facebook acount, and his messages are written in a very similar style and broken but decent English.

These screenshots were taken in the comments section under a post by Abby Sommer, the mother of Mayah, on Facebook (you can recognize the bottom of the text that is shown in the second screenshot):

In the comment section for Rebreak Scotland, where I would expect people from the area around Dundee to be commenting, another person, also from Dundee, posted another very interesting screenshot (again matching the details and tone from his actual FB account):

Did Dumana really sell her that knife? Now THAT would be a twist! I am trying to independently confirm this, and will keep you posted on that.

@ANC_Aesthetica on X has done some great digging work. He contacted the family of Lola and Ruby in Dundee, in part to set up a GoFundMe for them, but also got very interesting news from them.



In part 2 of his reporting on this incident, he gave the following tidbits:



“When the family arrived on scene Fatos Ali Dumana was seen assaulting the police officers, spitting on them and had to have a spit bag put on his head. After that, he was put into the back of police van where he went irate and was aggressively kicking the van from the inside.

According to the family, the original CCTV footage that would have shown the entire series of events has now "gone missing." In addition to the CCTV footage's miraculous disappearance, the family has tried to get hospital records from Ruby's hospital visit. Unfortunately they were informed by the hospital that this request would take weeks. Have you ever heard of a simple hospital record taking weeks to get?”



This was BEFORE Mayah had posted her videos, independently confirming parts of Mayah’s story. It also adds interesting allegations about the CCTV footage, unconfirmed.

In a third update, he posted a document from the local Dundee hospital were Ruby was brought to:

This matches the place and time of the incident, and confirms the concussion that Ruby had: supporting the reports that Dumana and his sister had attacked her and kicked her in the head.

In that third report, Aesthetica claims that “The families also have a recording from the Scotland Police where the police admit that the families’ sequence of events is correct, corroborating their entire story. The Scotland police have promised the families that they will release a statement in the coming days vindicating the families and clearing their names.”

This has yet to be released by the families of the girls. The fact that it hasn’t been made public yet might be on recommendation by legal council, for example, as such release might jeopardize the investigation or violate police orders (it is a case where minors are involved, which has very strict privacy requirements), or simply because fear about backlash, etc. I don’t know, of course. The recording might not exist, for starters. So I am urging caution, as I repost what I am finding from people who seem to have proper sources (where else would Aesthetica get access to that hospital record?). Awaiting official statements on this one.

In regards to Fatos Ali Dumana, his Instagram had the following images:

(Notice the tag line: “you come again to watch My Pictures and Disrespect me watch and enjoy until you die 😂😂😂”)

And more incriminating, even if not a direct proof of anything:

This picture was posted over 3 years ago, with the tag line “I'm waiting for you whores to get in my super car,” indicating a rather misogynistic look on women. Agreed, not proof of anything, but it does start sketching his character. Mitigating factor: this was years ago, and he is now married with a child, which can change people.



But also for Lola and Ruby some negatives have come out. Apart from stories about Lola having prior issues with carrying weapons around, which I could not confirm either way, there is this video:

The text added by Rebreak Scotland was this: “This happened back in February, someone asked us, ‘Can you guess who these two girls are?’ According to the report, they were only 11 and 12 years old.” It really does look like Lola and Ruby (with her tell-tale short shorts and white crocks)… While not officially confirmed, it really looks like them. So, a grain of caution, but very plausible identification, which also adds to our character witness.

It is clear that Lola is not an angel, either (as evidenced by the fact that she has not just a knife, but a knife AND a hatchet!). But we should be able to separate any flaws she has from the fact that she and her sister were attacked, and sexually harassed (a narrative based on the various witness reports, video, and other evidence that has since surfaced), confirmed by the fact that the man and woman are now also under charges.

And, as noted in my first article: the importance of that viral video and the many memes that have been made transcends the actual facts of this case. It taps into a much wider unrest, an anger against a government that allowed unchecked immigration, blames the local Brits who dare to protest or even question that, the rape gang scandals, the two-tier justice.



Yes, there IS a two-tiered justice, in the widest sense.



Where posts by Musk and Robinson mentioning Dumana as a ‘migrant’ are raked as ‘misinformation’ even though their statements were factual and true, the DailyMail does worse on the other side of the spectrum, without any risk of openly being called out for misinformation.



Here are other examples:

And this:

On top of all the hair-raising stories about how parents of victims of the rape gangs were arrested when they tried to save their girls from known rape house locations, while the police refused to take action.



Or this:

Can I add some American wisdom for our British friends?

We need open conversation, and we need to dare to call a spade a spade.



Not all immigrants are criminals, but when the media and the government protect criminal immigrants, it creates a distrust that affects ALL immigrants.



We need to hold government and media alike accountable, and have a good debate about immigration, identity, lawfulness, and charity, and where each should start and end.



Too much is at stake.



