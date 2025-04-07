Researching and writing last article on the death toll in the Ukrainian war was very depressing. It took me a few days to shake off a deep sense of gloom and unrest. Discussing geopolitics and military tactics is all fun and games, but it is about real people. I, and most other people, will have little to no trouble reading about strategy in war, and can discuss what options would be best, without batting an eye.

A general can and must send thousands of troops into harms way, in order to defend that which they hold dear. In Tolkien’s great and memorable words, placed in the mouth of Faramir: “I do not love the bright sword for its sharpness, nor the arrow for its swiftness, nor the warrior for his glory. I love only that which they defend.”

But each and every one of those soldiers is someone’s husband, son, brother, lover, friend,... A general cannot think on that personal level, it would drive him mad, and it would render him incapable of fulfilling his duty as a soldier. When covering this war and the geopolitics of it all, it is easy to keep the actual toll at arm’s length, and leave the personal level as we focus on the more general levels. As I was looking specifically at the human toll, I could not prevent the reality hitting me hard, really hard. I do think that at least part of Trump’s drive to end this war comes from him looking at this very personal level, and the incredible losses being suffered.

Yet there were many small moments of hope and joy amidst all the reports and data and images of the war and the death. Moments of raw and unfiltered humanity, at once making this violent chaos very personal and hard to look at, while also lifting the souls of those partaking in it sky high, into a place of beauty and love. Songs and poems.

In every age, war has not just driven inventors and change, but it inspired countless poets, not in the least among those called to arms themselves, offering glimpses into the experience of warfare, and humanity, itself.

In Book III of his Odes, the Roman poet Quintus Horatius Flaccus (Horace, in the English speaking world) starts with a series of 6 poems, which since his own time 2000 years ago were seen as a single sequence, a “Roman Ode”. In these 6 poems, he exalts the core virtues and morals of Rome, as well as the glory of Rome under its first emperor Augustus. His second poem is about virtue, but as so often happens, a single line of timeless beauty and genius has been lifted out, and took on a life on it’s own: Dulce et decorum est pro patria mori. It is sweet and honorable to die for one's country.

It sees a new life and meaning in another poem, a wartime poem, by Wilfred Owen. Owen was a soldier with the Lancashire Fusiliers, and on December 29, 1916, he left for France. In one of his early letters to his mother, he remarked: “There is a fine heroic feeling about being in France...” This was a sentiment shared with so many people back at home. Yet the grim reality of war quickly changed Owen’s outlook and tone. He was sent on a medical break in Edinburgh for several months, due to the effects of shell shock. There he met Siegfried Sassoon, a renowned poet, and gathered the courage to start writing his own poetry. With razor sharp pen, he reported and criticized the war. Sent back in the early fall of 1918, he fell the week before the end of the war...

His most famous poem is ‘Dulce Et Decorum Est’, a blithering attack on those filling the heads of people with propaganda, only to send them to the hell of trench warfare. I’d be remiss to leave this out, especially given the connections between WW1 and this war in Ukraine.

Dulce et decorum est Bent double, like old beggars under sacks, Knock-kneed, coughing like hags, we cursed through sludge, Till on the haunting flares we turned our backs, And towards our distant rest began to trudge. Men marched asleep. Many had lost their boots, But limped on, blood-shod. All went lame; all blind; Drunk with fatigue; deaf even to the hoots Of gas-shells dropping softly behind.

Gas! GAS! Quick, boys!—An ecstasy of fumbling Fitting the clumsy helmets just in time, But someone still was yelling out and stumbling And flound’ring like a man in fire or lime.— Dim through the misty panes and thick green light, As under a green sea, I saw him drowning. In all my dreams before my helpless sight, He plunges at me, guttering, choking, drowning.

If in some smothering dreams, you too could pace Behind the wagon that we flung him in, And watch the white eyes writhing in his face, His hanging face, like a devil’s sick of sin; If you could hear, at every jolt, the blood Come gargling from the froth-corrupted lungs, Obscene as cancer, bitter as the cud Of vile, incurable sores on innocent tongues,— My friend, you would not tell with such high zest To children ardent for some desperate glory, The old Lie: Dulce et decorum est Pro patria mori.

On TikTok, there's a video circulating where a mobilized Ukrainian reads a poem:

"Animals from a distant land,

Where there are 50 little stars on the flag,

Made me believe,

That brothers are no longer brothers to us,

And they threw a celebration,

With dances on bones and blood,

Of my acquaintances, neighbors, brothers,

Who perish in this blind war.

This can't go on any longer, I await salvation. Unity of brotherhood!"

Another soldier is seen on the front, under artillery fire, reciting the poem of an older Ukrainian poet and dissident, Vasyl Stus.



Терпи

Терпи, терпи — терпець тебе шліфує,

сталить твій дух — тож і терпи, терпи.

Ніхто тебе з недолі не врятує,

ніхто не зіб'є з власної тропи.

На ній і стій, і стрій — допоки скону,

допоки світу й сонця — стій і стій.

Хай шлях — до раю, пекла чи полону —

усе пройди і винести зумій.

Торуй свій шлях — той, що твоїм назвався,

той, що обрав тебе навіки вік.

До нього змалку ти заповідався

до нього сам Господь тебе прирік.

This one is rather interesting, as there appear to be different ways to translate it, as this website shows. A first, ‘clean’ translation is this:



Endure, endure - endurance hones you,

steels your spirit - so endure, endure.

None shall save you from misfortune,

none shall steer you from your path.

Upon it stand, upon it build - until your end,

as long as world and sun exist - stand and stand.

Let the path lead - to heaven, hell or bondage -

traverse it all and have the strength to bear.

Forge your path - the one that claimed you,

the one that chose you for all time.

Since youth you were betrothed to it

to it the Lord Himself foreordained you.

Yet there is another translation, bitter and sharp. Checking the translation of some of the words by themselves, this checks out, and seems to be the correct, literal translation... Haunting. Now the remark by the soldier’s friend makes more sense: “We should’ve got hit (fired [upon]) during the ‘the Lord himself devoted/condemned you’ part!”



Suffer, suffer – suffering polishes you,

Steels your spirit – therefore suffer, suffer.

No one will save you from misfortune,

No one will turn you from your own way.

Therefore stand on it, and build1 – until death,

as long as the world and the sun exist – stand and stand.

May the path lead to paradise, to hell or into captivity -

Go through it all and be able to endure.

Pave your path – the path that has been called yours,

The one that has chosen you for ever and ever.

To it you were destined from childhood,

To it you were condemned by the Lord himself.

On Russian side, the horror of war is not any less, even if the war itself is going their way, slowly but surely.



A nameless soldier wrote this poem, as he recites it somewhere on the front-lines. It talks about PTSD, basically, and the loneliness of being back home.

A translation tool gives this translation. Not perfect, clearly, but it gives the meaning clearly enough to see the darkness and suffering through the words...

Why don't men cry when they bury a friend? Why don't fools tear themselves apart from longing in the middle of the Meadow, scaring carefree people away? Why don't shoulders shake so that the Earth reaches the clouds to the ends of the Earth endlessly?

Why is it that when my wife left, you didn't roar out loud? You just silently smoke by the window, you walk around the planet in silence and there aren't any tears, just clenching your hands, they turned white.

Why don't the men cry, don't roar about beating, and then when the neighbor behind the wall suddenly starts, I'll quickly throw on a warm blanket and open the window to the street, I'll sit on a stool and listen as he beats [the wall] and wrings his hands.

I'll fill a glass with bitter vodka for you, invisible bro, and I'll throw it down the hill. Believe me, out of kindness I won't go and comfort you: there's a good reason a real man is crying alone in the pitch dark.

There are a lot of poems, many by professional writers and poets, some however by actual soldiers at the front, such as Maksym Kryvtsov. He was a volunteer from the very early days of the war, back in 2014. When the Russians invaded in 2022, he signed up again, and got killed on January 7, 2024, when a Russian artillery shell hit the dugout where he and his cat had taken shelter. His book “Poems From The Battlefield” sold out within days after news of his death became public. Cynically, he had joked about how "Only if I die in this war will I become a classic author," in a facebook comment to a friend, just a few months before he would actually fall in battle.

One of his poems is called Bucha:

He moved to Bucha in mid-March 2021 rented a small apartment in the basement and got a cat whose fur was the color of the fudge on eclairs. He went to English classes, to the gym and to confession he loved to watch the snow fall and the street disappear in the fog. He listened to Radiohead, old albums of Okean Elzy, rain, thunder and the beating of a girl's heart with whom he fell asleep in a small basement apartment and woke up in a small basement apartment kissed her warm face snuggled up to her sticky body dived with his palm into the waves of her hair and floundered there like a fly on a web. She left him in the fall as the birds leave the forests as the engineers leave the factory at the end of the shift and went to Poland to stay there. He took the cat that looked like a pastry and said: cat, you have to go with us, as the morning as your life as a disease Happened, cold as ice War the lesson called "Quiet Life" is over. The street disappears in the fog It rains, they don't listen to him at all the cat ran out into the field and his name is taken by the wind. On the cross, as if on an ID card, it is written: Here lies number 234, rest in peace.

He had a wide audience, as he posted poems on his Facebook account, often with pictures of him with his red-haired cat. In January 2024, days before he would get killed, he published another poem, with the line: “My severed arms/will sprout as violets in the spring.” When only a few days later his mother posted a message on Facebook, “My dearest son will sprout as violets,” his fans knew immediately. That he was part of a Right Sector unit, one of the ultranationalist Neo-Nazi outfits in Ukraine, does not change the humanity in his work, nor in the fact that a life was lost that was dear to many.

As a side-note: it is so much easier to find poems about the war from Ukrainian poets, and almost impossible to find Russian poems. This, too, is propaganda, but one I find insidious: it dehumanizes the Russians, even those who are sent to the front-lines. When Wall Street Journal made a beautiful homage to Kryvtsov, they posted the following texts: “Kryvtsov’s death was a painful reminder for Ukrainians of centuries of Russian efforts to crush cultural figures promoting Ukrainian independence by marginalizing them, sending them to prison camps or killing them.

PEN Ukraine says the country has lost more than 70 writers, artists, musicians and other cultural figures in the war, both soldiers and civilians. Russian officials have repeatedly acknowledged that their desire to wipe out a separate Ukrainian identity lies at the heart of their invasion.”

Apart from the many historical problems (as I wrote about in my series Russia’s war in Ukraine) and the fact that soldiers get killed at the front without distinction (it did not matter to the Russian artillerist that Maxim was a poet, only that he was a soldier), it is rather cynical that the same effort to marginalize Russian poets gets a quiet and approving pass...



Allow me to celebrate both sides’ poets and musicians. It is a shame, then, that we in the English speaking world know about Sassoon, McRae, and Owen, but not about Engelke and other German WWI poets.



Rise up! Out of trenches, muddy holes, bunkers, quarries!

Up out of mud and fire, chalk dust, stench of bodies!

Off with your steel helmets! Throw your rifles away!

Enough of this murderous enmity!

Do you love a woman? So do I.

And have you a mother? A mother bore me.

What about your child? I too love children.

And the houses reek of cursing, praying, weeping.





On to songs.



There is a wide variety, going from songs written by actual soldiers, to those made by more professional musicians well behind the front-lines. Both have value, as both express different facets of war, as lived by those fighting the war on the front, and those living at war, behind the lines.

A first song that stood out, two years ago already, was ‘333’, an song written and composed by Reserve National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Banyushkin, that since became the unofficial anthem of all artillery units in the Russian army.



It is a quintessential folk song, written by common people, for common people. With a hint of humor, making light of an otherwise serious situation, with a very catchy tune.



Look for yourselves:

Russian reporter Maryana Naumova explains the number:



During a special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian military is using a new command for artillery salvo fire, which sounds like "three-thirty-three." It is not spelled out in army regulations, it is prescribed to command: "Battery, fire." But in reality, in the army, in barrel and rocket artillery, it was the digital command "333" that took root.

Why did it happen? In short, the "Fire" command is, of course, clear and understandable, but someone can shoot at the beginning of the command, someone after it and it turns out to be a kind of inconsistency.

More convenient for well-coordinated work is the command "Battery! Three hundred and thirty-THREE!". The commands "three hundred" and thirty" are something like a countdown to the shot, which occurs exactly on the command "Three!".

Thus, the salvo occurs beautifully, smoothly and synchronously.

For more info and lyrics, see here.

Another haunting song, also Russian, is an older song, written during the Soviet-Afghan war in the 1980s, but upgraded for the Chechen war in the mid 1990s, and now again for the Ukraine war. Three generations of men, three different wars, the same desires and fears... (For a great compilation of all 3 versions, see here.)

There are several different videos of the Ukraine version going around, but this one in particular is just incredible, not in the least because of the calm singing and guitar playing on the balcony of a shot-up building in the middle of an active battle, with constant sounds of explosions all around.

Going to Ukrainian side, the band Shablya, under frontman Vova Geyser, has a hit number called "Браття Українці" (Brothers Ukrainians), written in late 2014. This became the anthem for the Ukrainian troops fighting ever since 2014 against the Donbass ‘rebels’ helped by the Russians. Here is their official version, but I want you to look and listen at this video:

A single soldier in a car, driving to the front, singing along a karaoke version. He knows the lyrics by heart, and the emotion on his face is palpable. He knows he’s in serious business, and is committed.



“My dear children, my love, my mother and father,

I am going to war to defend our land.

Don't cry for me if I die in the field,

I will give everything for our beloved mother Ukraine!”

Another great song is ‘Bayraktar’. When Turkey gave a shipment of their Bayraktar drones, promptly a song was made up by the troops, celebrating the help. This is so beautifully reminiscent of the Irish culture of song: when on 31 October 1973 the IRA hijacked a helicopter and used it to spring several prisoners from a British prison, the Wolfe Tones promptly made a song about it, never letting the British forget that humiliating yet hilarious feat of arms, see video here.

This is not unique to the Ukrainians, as the Russians quickly made a song about the Pipe attack liberating the Kursk region town of Sudhza:

This next song is Russian, and I suspect written by some soldiers as well. “That there is no greater misfortune in the world, than when brother goes to war with brother.”

Of course, individual battles inspired their own slate of songs.



This next one, Azov – Steel!, commemorates the Azov defenders in Mariupol, at the beginning of the 2022 fighting.

Russians have their own Reggae tune, graphically describing the horror of war, and the detachment of soldiers in the middle of battle, here aptly used as the music on a video compilation created to commemorate the horrendous fighting at Mariupol. The song itself is older (2018 version).

When people from Mariupol, former Ukrainians now Russians, made a song about the events surrounding Azovstal, they received death threats, as this video recounts. It gives a very interesting view into the complexities of this war, and the powerful role of music and songs.

Or Ukrainians about Bakhmut: “Bakhmut Fortress”, when Ukraine was still going all in on defending a lost city, at huge cost:

It isn’t always about new songs, either. Old songs get taken up again, folk tunes, imbued with meaning, used to sing themselves some courage. In a great collaboration with the Kiffness (yes, I am a huge fan), Andriy Khlyvnyuk, the frontman of top Ukrainian band Boombox (Бумбокс), sang a simple Ukrainian folk song, й у лузі червона калина (Oy u luzi chervona kalyna).

“In the meadow, there a red kalyna (Viburnum), has bent down low,

For some reason, our glorious Ukraine, has been worried so.

And we'll take that red kalyna and we will raise it up,

And we, our glorious Ukraine, shall, hey - hey, rise up - and rejoice!”

Another very famous song, Katyusha, gave rise to a moment that echoed so strongly the Christmas Truce during the first year of war in 1914 (yes, the one Sabaton made one of their very best songs about). This is just tragic, as it shows a shared culture...

Folk songs are always stirring, as these young Russian recruits from all over Russia attest to. On the train to their next assignment, one of them on the fiddle plays, and they all sing along:

Which gives me an excuse to share one of my own absolute favorite Eastern European songs, Hej, Sokoły! Here it is in a Polish version (it originated in Poland), but every Slavonic country has a version in their own language. Everyone there knows this song about a Kossack riding out for battle, remembering how he left his heart with his beloved girl in the green steppes of Ukraine.

Songs also mean copying older songs, just as with the ‘don’t tell mom I’m in Afghanistan/Chechnya/Bakhmut’ song. At the start of WW2, Russia tried to invade Finland, which prompted Finnish composer Matti Jurva to compose “Njet Molotoff”, No, Molotov (the Russian minister of Foreign Affairs, from the famed 1939 ‘Molotov – Ribbentrop Pact’). Of course, Molotov became Putin, and then you have “Njet, Vladimir [Putin]”...

Whenever you have songs, you also have satire and roasting. What better way to show the other side just what you think about them, than by writing a bawdy song about them? Here is glorious example:

Not technically a ‘song’, but a ‘speech choir’. A group of soldiers, with their commanding officer shouting a phrase, and the troops responding. Perfect way to pump them up, to get ready for battle. This one is rather impressive...

O Ukraine Holy Mother of Heroes

Come to my heart, With the roar of the Caucasian wind,

With the noise of the Carpathian streams,

With the battles of the glorious Conqueror Father Khmel,

With the triumph and cannonade of the Revolution,

With the joyful chime of the Sophia Bells.

Let my soul be reborn in You,

Let it be filled with Your glory,

For You are all my life,

For You are all my happiness

Let the clatter of the prison shackles ring for me,

With the creak of the gallows in the gloomy wound,

Bring me the sounds of those imprisoned in dungeons,

In prisons and exile,

Let my faith be granite,

Let my oath grow stronger,

Let me go to the battle boldly,

Like As the Heroes followed Thee, Holy.

For Thy glory.

For Thy Holy Ideas.

To avenge the disgrace of captivity.

The trampled honor

The mockery of Thy torturers.

The innocent blood of Thy bitten children.

The glorious death of the heroes of the Ukrainian Nation.

And thousands of others, unknown to us.

That their bones are scattered, or secretly buried.

May the fire of life burn all the sorrow in my heart.

Let me not know fear.

I do not know what wandering is.

May my spirit rest.

May the will grow stronger.

May Thy will dwell in my heart!

May I grow to the ranks of clarity.

In quiet ranks, I will find death,

Sweet death in torments for You.

And I will melt in You

And I will live forever in You.

Glorious Ukraine,

Holy,

Mighty,

United!

Glory to Ukraine!

Glory to the Heroes!

Glory to the nation!

Death to the enemies!

Ukraine!

Above all!

Ukraine!

Above all!

Ukraine!

Above all!

Propaganda is never far away, either. Here is a ‘Song of the Russian Soldier’, clearly written from Ukrainian point of view, but put in the mouth of a simple Russian soldier.

Russians do the same, with the following song, “Ukrainian soldier’s letter from Donbass”. With the clear musical borrowing from Orthodox prayers, very beautiful to listen to. Still, they are not exactly the same, even if both can be classified as propaganda, and have a similar starting idea. Look and compare how the ‘other’ is depicted…

And if you want to see ‘real’ propaganda, undeniable, the following is rather harrowing, as it is aimed at children, teaching them to rat out their own siblings (!!!!), for the crime of, wait for it, ‘listening to Russian songs’. Yes, songs are that powerful... The channel that posted this video remarked: “Now does anyone question why denazification is necessary?”

Talking about propaganda, WW2 is never far away in Ukraine.

In 1942, the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) was founded, and they in turn formed the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (Ukrainska Povstanska Armiia, UPA) as their military wing. They launched a guerilla war against just about everyone: the Germans, the Soviets, the Polish underground state, and the Polish communists. It is during this fighting that they committed massacres against Poles, Russians, and Jews in the Volhynia and Eastern Galicia regions. (Do yourself a favor and do not look this episode in history up. The pictures and stories are gut-wrenchingly horrendous... I know, because I did look. I wish I could unsee and unread what I saw and read.)



Their flag is the red and black flag currently flown by the Right Sector. So it figures that alongside people like Bandera (frequently mentioned in songs), the UPA is glorified, and their songs simply taken over.

As if that is not clear enough, Ukrainian soldiers film themselves showing off swastika tattoos, while listening to WW2 German soldier songs. No, not Erika, but ‘Wenn die Soldaten’.

Russians are not afraid of using music as a weapon, either. In a move reminiscent of what the US Army did in 1989 to Panama strongman General Manual Noriega, who had hidden himself in the Vatican’s embassy in Panama City. Surrounded, he refused to surrender, knowing that the US could hardly attack the Vatican embassy. So instead of sending bullets, the US blasted non-stop rock music, until the pope complained to president Bush senior, but Noriega surrendered a little later. (See story here).

The voices are Ukrainian soldiers, who record the sounds, and complain: "This is how the Orcs [the Russians, in case you were wondering] are waking us up every morning. Every morning at 6am they switch on their music."

Lyrics of the song: "Russia, Russia, there is so much meaning in this one word, fire and strength, the fire of victory...”

It can also be much less public and heavy, even though emotionally this next one is not light, at all. In a beautiful display of love and faith, this wife sends of her Russian husband who boarded the train on the way to Ukraine. She sings the folk song ‘The train goes far’, and continues to sing, even as the doors closed and the train started moving, ending with a blessing.



It isn’t always wives who bear the cost of war. Mothers do, too. Perhaps even more so, as the sons who are being blown apart on those far battlefield had been conceived and grown in their wombs. They gave them life, and now they lose their own children...

From my source: “Our friend, brother, SMO veteran, suggested an idea and lyrics, which we made into a song. This is our first song in which a real front-line participating soldier, which we are very happy about. We hope that over time there will be more such works. The song is dedicated to all Mother's.

- Forgive me mama.

Don't forget to write your mother.”



Soldiers wrote the following song. The post recorded: “The authors are "Shiga" and "Kipish", the performer is "Poet". 1st battalion 1430th Regiment. Song Russian Flag.”



1× 0:00 -2:32

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Days go by, Fires are burning in the sky. Where the Russian flag flies, The damned enemy will not pass. My wife is waiting for me at home, The son misses his father. Is it a tear rolling down? Either sweat filled my eyes... Beware enemy soldier Our valiant guys. For Russia and for home Let's go hand-to-hand. Mom is at home all busy, There are shells in the clouds here. I'll come, I'll come back, And sadness will pass through your heart...

Or this one. The social media post that published this video gave this background:



“I want to share with you something intimate and very dear to me. My school friend's son gave me this song. The author and performer of the song is his fellow soldier: Vyacheslav Prikhodko from the Far East. In April 2024, he died.. Friends and fellow soldiers edited the video (footage of military operations is their real work).

"To the parents - a deep bow to the ground.."

Not soldiers, but in full folk style. No translation needed. Not even ‘the side’. Does it matter? Title: Give me your hand.

The line between ‘propaganda’ and ‘soldier song’ is never very clear, but there are cases where it is rather obvious. Rousing images, nice tune, great looking singer in military style dress, what are we waiting for to sign up as well? Right?

Also Russian, and also with lots of images from the frontline, and singing about ‘Victory is ours’. Yet this video is made by different people, using the song as background. Rousing, yes, but propaganda? Don’t think so.

Same with the next Ukrainian song:



The next one is clearly simply a soldier’s song, and not propaganda at all. Ukrainian, it talks about the 2 main jobs of infantry: shoot, or dig trenches... With a healthy dose of self-deprecating humor, making light of death itself, the result is just great.

Lastly, a few of the anthems of individual units. No longer just official ‘marches’, but at times rock songs.

95th Brigade Of Ukrainian Army Anthem



Here is the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade Anthem.



More traditional military anthem, in Red Army Choir style, the 137th Territorial Defense Battalion of Boryspil Region Anthem:



To end, this song: “For this we drink”. Not from the Ukraine war, but from the 2nd Chechen war in 2007.



The humanity is of all times, of all peoples, regardless the politics that drives them. Irish poet William Butler Yeats captured some of that in his poem ‘An Irish airman foresees his death’. Written after WWI, it talks about those pilots, commanding those new marvels of technology, bringing the fight to the skies. (Here in a fantastic rendition by Shane MacGowan.)



“Nor law, nor duty bade me fight, nor public man, nor cheering crowds...”



The soldiers’ fate is their own. Politics and geopolitics are what they are, but the soldiers are humans. I can never analyze the politics, if I were to forget that simple truth. I’ll argue the generals, fight the politicians who sent them, but I’ll drink with the soldiers anytime.



Sorry, I guess I need one more song. An older one, based on a 15th century ‘death song’, but with lyrics composed in 1916, after the first battles of Ypres and Langemark had taken their gruesome toll. In typical ‘landsknecht’ tradition (the landsknecht was a mercenary, fighting in all of Europe’s battles in the 15th and 17th centuries, death is always nearby, and has to be given a place in order for the soldier to be at peace with their profession).



Here, the theme is given through death, riding on a black horse, bringing in the image of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse, while playing a drum, in 3 distinct drum rolls. “The third drumroll is quiet and gentle, As if a mother rocks her child into sleep,” only to end with “died, died, died, that's what it need to be.” That is the cost of war, as the Landsknecht intimately understood. Yet why not sing about it, give it its place, and simply move on? A lesson for me, perhaps for us all.

“Flanders in need The death rides on a coal-black horse He wears a transparent coat When mercenaries march into the field, He lets his horse gallop along

Flanders in need The death rides in Flanders

The death rides on a bright grey horse As pretty as a cherub from the sky When girls dance their roundelay, He wants to glide with them in the dance Fala lala, fala lala...

The death also can stir the drum You can feel the whirl in the heart He drums long, he drums loud He drums on a skin of a dead man

Flanders in need The death rides in Flanders

As he hit the first drumroll, The blood departed from the heart As he hit the second drumroll, The mercenary got carried to the grave

Flanders in need The death rides in Flanders

The third drumroll lasted long Until the mercenary got his blessing from God The third drumroll is quiet and gentle, As if a mother rocks her child into sleep Fala lala, fala lala...

The death can ride the black and grey horse The death can smile while dancing He drums loud, he drums gentle: Died, died, died, that's what it need to be

Flanders in need The death rides in Flanders”

“Nooit meer oorlog!”