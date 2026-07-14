This article is part of The Inheritance Papers, a collection of articles exploring why the US was founded as a Christian nation, and what that looks like 250 years later.

Nothing is obvious, until pointed out.

That is what I told my students, over and over again. At some point, I used the following experiment to drive home that point. “You can’t trust your senses”, I told them, “you can’t even feel if something is hot or cold!” “Yes, of course we can!” They shouted back: “Obviously so!” “Imagine you have 3 bowls of water,” I told them: “one with hot water, as hot as you can stand, the other with ice water, and the third with lukewarm water, a mix between the two. Place your left hand in the hot bowl, the right in the cold one: the right hand will feel very cold, and the left one very hot. But here comes the fun part: now place both your hands in the lukewarm bowl. And suddenly, your right hand will feel hot, and your left hand will feel cold, at the same time! Both your hands are feeling the temperature of the same bowl, and giving you very opposite conclusions! Tell me again how you can trust your senses?”

The class was surprised. Now it was pointed out, of course, you’re right after all! But wait, can’t we really trust our senses? I shot back. What you feel is change in temperature, not temperature itself! Look at your hand in the cold water bowl: did you not notice that after a bit you didn’t feel that biting cold anymore, as your hand got used to that freezing temperature? We feel, and see, changes much faster than we can see that which is more constant. It is this ‘constant’ that we often also call ‘obvious’, ‘naturally’, ‘self-evident’, etc. But is it, really?

So yes, “Nothing is obvious, until pointed out.” Now there’s a truism many struggle with. It becomes even sharper in Dutch: “Niets is vanzelfsprekend, totdat het uitgesproken wordt.” Nothing speaks for itself, until it is said out loud. Funny, then, that the English expression for ‘obvious’ is ‘that goes without saying’.

We get used to a certain state, and stop noticing it, just like a fish might wonder what you’re talking about when asked ‘how the water is’. Yet when have we asked anyone ‘how the air is’?

This brings us to the following insight: The most foundational things go unseen because they are foundational. We get used to it, and stop sensing it. Any change becomes pleasant, at least at first, because it brings us something new. It gives the impression of actually ‘feeling’, of being actually alive, compared to the previous state of boring ‘nothing’ or ‘same as always’.

But that which goes unseen cannot be defended, either. And what cannot be defended will eventually be surrendered. This happens more often than we realize, and the only cure for such invisibility is naming the thing, so our senses can snap back to actually perceiving it again.

There is such a thing in our common life, and we have stopped seeing it: the structure of how we live together. Just as obvious as hot and cold water, and ‘feeling temperature’, meaning that we all take for granted what we have, blissfully ignorant of the actual shape, history, and meaning of the structure of communal life we have inherited. Until, of course, it is pointed out.

So let me name what has become so invisible to the point of having become controversial and unthinkable: the United States is a Christian nation, by inheritance. Not because it embraced this or that creed, but by structure. The whole debate that is raging now about Christian nation, derided as Christian nationalism, is simply broken. Defenders protect something real but have no framework to say what they mean: it remains invisible, a vague memory of something felt before we grew so accustomed to it. As a result, they’re caricatured as theocrats, and opponents, similarly unaware of what they are really countering, attack the gap, not the substance. The defenders and opponents alike argue from or about the inheritance without naming it, so the answers stay surface-level while the deep foundation goes unused. Unnamed, the real thing keeps getting confused with its caricature: theocracy, or the odious “Christian nationalism.” A caricature can defeat an unnamed truth, after all.

On that score: which proponent of a secular state would accept being derided as a ‘secular nationalist’?

People live inside the inheritance like fish in water: they cannot see what they swim in. So this inheritance is lost not when attacked, but when forgotten, taken without anyone noticing, because no one had a word for what was there. Ground is ceded constantly, without anyone being aware of what is being eroded and lost. Once that structure loses its name, and carries on unnamed, its own words invert, hastening the decline.

A Pamphlet, published on July 4th, sets out a full view of the history of this inheritance, and how it arrived, after detours in 12th century Flemish cities, the 1581 Plakkaat van Verlatinghe/Act of Abjuration, to show up in the 1776 Declaration of Independence and the structure of the newly founded United States of America. Here, however, we won’t restate that history, but focus on the foundation of that inheritance.

That foundation can be stated in seven points:

1. Our culture is Christian, and that is the foundation on which the state is built.

2. Society comes first; the state is its servant, limited and answerable to it.

3. Rights, and our dignity, are given by God, not granted by the state, and so the state

cannot revoke them or infringe on our dignity.

4. The spiritual lives in society, at its heart, and there it guides what is right.

5. Society is plural and interwoven, holding both the person and the whole, neither

swallowing the other.

6. Freedom is ordered, exercised in society and carries its own responsibility; it is not

license, and it is not the state’s to ration.

7. The foundation lives only so long as enough of us carry it knowingly. It is lost not

when it is attacked, but when it is forgotten.

The first two points are the water we are swimming in, and the history traced in the pamphlet shows how that water reached us. The third point is vital, and something that sets the American Declaration of Independence wholly apart from the French Revolutionary Déclaration des Droits de l’Homme, which became the template for European views on society and politics.

We have heard the phrase ‘inalienable rights, endowed by our Creator’ so often, we became numb to it. Or, in the image of this article, it became the water we swim in, and we lost sense of it. The impact of that loss of sense cannot be overstated.

The moment we take that phrase ‘endowed by our Creator’ as an artifact of a long past history and nothing more, our view on the rights it qualifies changes drastically. First, the idea of ‘creator’ becomes replaced by ‘the State’ or, more nuanced and palatable but just the same: the democratically elected legislator. Since rights are now sourced in the state, and no longer in God or the Creator, inherent and inalienable becomes granted and revocable. The idea of having God as the giver of rights is precisely that God is immutable, and ranked above us: we cannot change his gift, and He won’t change. Rights dependent on a legislature can be changed the moment the partisan make-up of that legislature changes, or any time in between, depending how public opinion changes. They can never be ‘inherent’.

Here is another part many forget: once granted, rights become rankable. The state that confers gets to weigh, and “repair” becomes re-ranking: new imbalances are installed to cure old ones, instead of the one real repair, which is the equal baseline restored. Under the inheritance, there is an external, inalienable baseline, with the same rights, dignity, and responsibilities for all, as the starting point, as the bar to be met and measured against, and as the baseline to return to. Inherent rights thus give you a baseline to return to, while granted rights give you only a dial to keep turning.



A next point is that such society must be plural, and interwoven.

Pluralism belongs properly to society, not to the isolated person, as a single person cannot be pluralistic: he can be x, y, OR z, not all at once. On the other hand, society can, and to a certain extent, must be x, y, AND z. So a person may have a vocation, loyalty, form, and way of life, while at the same time a society is plural because it makes room for many such forms without dissolving them into sameness. Demanding individual people exhibit all the forms at once, makes them all the same, and indistinguishable from any other person.

In the Catholic Church, for example, there are a whole series of different monastic orders. One such order is the Franciscan order: they embrace poverty. Then you have the Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa: they serve the poorest. Next, Dominicans: they preach. Or Jesuits: they teach. At another level, there are the Trappists: they pray (and brew the best beer in the whole wide world, not a coincidence if you ask me!). Each such order could point at the others and tell them they do it wrong, that they need y, not x. But that is wrong: we need it ALL, but NOT in every single person or order.

The same is valid in society: some people are active in animal protection associations, others in nature preservation, or culture, battlefield protection, politics, art, education,... The list is endless. All are right that their own chosen topic of focus is needed, but it is impossible to do all at once. That is pluralism: have the different parts of the body each do their own distinct and needed part, together forming the whole. Never, however, to be applied on personal level. A society that demands every person become plural does not become diverse, but formless.



It is true that pluralism has been coopted and twisted, misapplied at the wrong level: that of the person, not of society. But the term itself is good, and necessary: “If the whole body were an eye, where would the sense of hearing be? If the whole body were an ear, where would the sense of smell be? But in fact God has placed the parts in the body, every one of them, just as he wanted them to be. If they were all one part, where would the body be? As it is, there are many parts, but one body.” (from 1 Corinthians 12:17-20). Pluralism, understood and applied the right way, is a core concept for a healthy society.

The state-focused view has another inversion, this time forcing a personal-level virtue onto the collective: charity. Pluralism belongs chiefly to society, while charity belongs chiefly to persons and associations. When the state absorbs charity, it does not merely fund mercy, but it relocates mercy from personal obligation into administrative allocation. It is easy to be charitable and generous with other people’s money. A person can be charitable, a state that takes over charitable giving and targeting swallows that which belongs primarily to the person. The welfare state shows the limits of that.

In this context the concept of subsidiarity makes a lot more sense: matters should be handled by the smallest, lowest, or most decentralized competent authority rather than by a central or higher-level authority. The goal is to protect local autonomy, encourage responsibility at the most immediate level, and prevent unnecessary centralization of power, forming a beautiful societal mix of the individual and the collective, of rights and of responsibilities.

Lastly, and importantly, there is the concept of freedom. Whether freedom is viewed from the inheritance or from the state-primary order changes how it is understood and applied. The same distinction between the individual and the collective will pop up, decisively, where the attempt to choose between one of the two, at the exclusion of or in reaction to the other, is the false choice. The inheritance resolutely chooses to embrace both, together: the aware individual, actively participating in larger unions. This is what is called ‘society’, proper.



Too many think of freedom as the absence of obligations, being free from oppression, tyranny, from others telling them what to do or what not to do. “Nobody gets to tell me what to do/think/say, I am FREE!’ We’ve all heard it, we might have even thought it or said it at some point ourselves.

It is rooted in a very strong individualism. The core actor is seen as the individual, and this is made absolute.

But here is the angle I want to present, for your consideration:

Imagine being placed in a grass plain, flat, and stretching out as far as the eye can see. You could walk in any given direction for days, weeks, years, and not reach the end of it. Here, it is said, you are free to go where you want! Is that really freedom? I argue it isn’t, as it does not matter what you do, or even if you stay where you are.

Now imagine that the people (or Creator) who placed you there, also placed a fence, and said: do not cross this fence. Many would think that this is the beginning of a loss of freedom, but I would argue that it is the beginning of freedom!

For now your hitherto aimless and undefined wandering about becomes focused. Will you stay well clear of the fence? Will you remain close to it, as sailors of old did to the coast as a point of reference? Or will you flirt with the prohibition, sitting on the fence? Dangling your feet on the other side, while remaining in? Or step over? Really cross it and go far into the forbidden territory?

NOW you have options, and NOW you are free!

This might be a perplexing, and even shocking thought to some. But think of it: the opposite of love is not hatred, either, but indifference. Similarly, the opposite of freedom is not ‘having rules/limitations’, but having no rules at all. Or, put differently, the opposite of freedom is not the Ten Commandments, but ‘Do what thou wilt’.

An interesting thought experiment, isn’t it? The main flaw is that we are not insular beings, disconnected from others. It isn’t just you on that plain, but several billion other people, as well, in various degrees of familiarity and closeness. The main guiding principle has been ‘your rights end where those of others begin’, which can be cast as ‘my freedoms end, where those of others begin’. A deeper, wiser take would be the golden rule: ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you’.

Now looking back, we see three words, but a single disease: the terms freedom, pluralism, and rights are kept, but the substance is subtly replaced, and almost no one notices because the words still sound the same. That is what forgetting as a society looks like up close: not an attack, but an inversion conducted in plain sight.

Looking at them from the viewpoint of the inheritance, separating but also embracing both the individual and the collective, that inversion can no longer hold: the plural belongs to the whole, charity primarily to the individual, freedom is the ordered field within which all this takes place, and rights are inherent.

Institutions cannot carry or force this, as Kuyper showed us. It lives in the consciences of enough of the people to become the general culture and understanding of how to be, how to look at reality (and each other), and how to act or not to act. The carrying requires the knowing, and the knowing requires the naming. And forgetting is not neutral, either, but a surrender without the dignity of a decision.

Go back, for a moment, to the three bowls. You could not feel the water’s temperature, only the change, and the longer your hand stayed in, the less you felt at all. That is what happened to the inheritance. We have had our hand in it so long that we stopped feeling it, mistook the constant for nothing, and reached instead for whatever was new, because only change still registered as life. Meanwhile the words that named the structure (freedom, rights, the plural, even charity) kept their sound but lost their meaning, and the ground went out from under us so quietly that no one called it a loss.

This is why naming is not a flourish but the whole task, as you cannot defend what you cannot feel, and you cannot choose what you have never seen. Name the structure, and the senses come back: the water has a temperature again, the fence comes into view, and the inheritance stops being a half-memory and becomes a thing you are standing on — and can decide to keep.

That decision is the one now in front of us. The restlessness so many feel is real: the tension between an order half-remembered and a change that will not stop. It can break either way, where we discard the inheritance and follow the change wherever it leads, or recognize the foundation beneath our feet and build on it, repairing and adapting as we always have. Naming it makes the choice for no one, it only makes the choice visible, which is the one thing that has been missing.

At the threshold of the 250th anniversary of American independence, that is the rededication worth the name: not nostalgia, not reaction, not a program handed down from above, but a free people putting their hand back in the water, and, this time, knowing what they feel.

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© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

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