ArnGrimR

ArnGrimR

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Frank's avatar
Frank
6d

Your list is cabal. I will read it to my city council. Thank you so much!

There is I believe a misplaced modifier in the latter part of your text; "up close looks like:" makes one stop and scratch their head. How about looks like up close?

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Monika I's avatar
Monika I
6d

Excellent article, loved it! ❤️

Forwarding this to my social media!

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