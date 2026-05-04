ArnGrimR

ArnGrimR

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the PinkFlamingo
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Wow, so good.

Being a very spiritual person, it’s difficult for me to sit through Sunday “ lectures” anymore without a great deal of anxiety over the political capture of what used to be part of our spiritual journey on earth. As for special projects intended to make the world better, they’ve morphed into grandiose virtue signaling.

So thank you for putting fingers to the keys with the detail this topic deserves, and for recognizing this as a very important situation.

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