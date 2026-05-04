My claim is not that Marxists have infiltrated the Church. They likely have, but that is not the real danger: a materialist analytical framework has quietly been inserted, replacing the traditional Catholic one, and the evidence is in the language of the Church itself. Church documents, speeches, synod conclusions, identifiable key phrases, they all smuggle in a very different and non-Catholic anthropology, hiding behind the old, trusted labels and words of Catholic theology. An important tell is also which words disappeared from the conversation.

My claim is not that those synods and conferences were rigged to produce that outcome. They may have been, or not. There is a difference in engagement noticeable, and not enough Catholics are aware of what is happening to mount a proper counter-movement. Yet it is clear that the selection mechanisms for who speaks as “the laity” systematically produce a sample that does not represent the laity. This is documented by the critics’ own observations, and isn’t just another conspiracy theory.

My claim is not that a radical corrupted a papal document. Yet a key papal document on peace was drafted with significant input from a categorical pacifist with an explicit abolition agenda: the document’s language reflects that input strongly, by the drafter’s own admission. The question here is not about malice, but about what framework was baked into the drafting.

And lastly, my claim is not that Pope Leo XIV is wrong in his statements about Iran or other moral topics that have raised eyebrows lately. What can be argued, however, is at least that the condemnation of the Iran war was stated with a certainty the tradition’s own criteria do not support, and that other statements on poverty, the climate, education, the death penalty, etc. are, despite the strong language used, vaguer than Catholic tradition used to state it. When you examine which criteria were engaged and which were not, the pattern of engagement matches the contaminated framework and anthropology rather than the authentic one. If a whole generation of theologians, aid workers, and authors were trained in a framework that drew from the materialist anthropology, are we surprised that even well-meaning and good Catholics have absorbed and transmitted those errors, wrapped in the familiar and good terms the Church has always used?

This is the key: the way you view humanity matters enormously, and the hidden assumptions brought in by a materialist anthropology completely change the meaning and direction of the current Catholic moral discourse, if left present. Instead of preaching and working towards a true conversion of heart, we hear an increasingly political emphasis on changing the power structures of society, where the powerful have to be kept in check as oppressors, and any error or sin of the weak are contextualized as tragic result of oppression and inequality.

Whichever anthropology you accept: the Church should not replace her own with this new one. That is my argument, this is my plea. Restore the Church by returning to the traditional Catholic view on who and what mankind is. All else flows from that. Not statically, as an oppressive force, but adaptive, and open, steering towards the Kingdom among us, step by step, in response to every hurdle placed along humanity’s path.

As it stands, it is still possible to read all those Church documents and statements in light of tradition, but this is becoming increasingly harder, as the ambiguity is steadily rising.

This article will show you how that capture happened, why it went largely unnoticed and is much bigger than people realize, why it matters, and how we can push back. Even if you are not a Catholic, this matters: the manner of capture does not stop at a single denomination, and happens at different governmental levels, as well in other churches and organizations. Learn to recognize it, understand it, and, where deemed necessary, counter it.

This is an argument about how a change in explanatory framework alters the meaning of otherwise unchanged language.

Table of Contents



Part I: The Framework — Two Cities, Two Anthropologies

1.1 The fault line that explains everything

1.2 Why the Materialist framework is so seductive, especially for the right people

1.3 The Mechanism: ambient intellectual capture

Part II: The Evidence — What the Language Actually Shows

2.1 Our methodology

2.2 What the data show

2.3 The sequence of disappearance

Part III: The Mechanism in Practice — Three Case Studies

3.1 The 2017 Peace Message and its authorship

3.2 The Death Penalty: a before/after in one text

3.3 Just War and Iran: the framework operating in real time

Part IV: What Authentic Development Looks Like

Part V: Leo XIV and the Institutional Confirmation

5.1 The framework survives the transition

5.2 The kerygma redefined in real time

5.3 Unity as the new organizing principle

5.4 What this means

Conclusion: The Choice That Must Be Made Explicit

Representation of the city of God and the city of men (Miniature from 'De civitate dei' by Saint Augustine, translated by Raoul de Presles around 1480)

Part I: The Framework — Two Cities, Two Anthropologies

1.1 The fault line that explains everything

Oceans of ink have been used to talk about the Catholic Church and the ongoing struggle between different factions within it. On a broader societal level, that same debate is taking place between liberalism and conservatism. This is not a new debate, either, but one that echoes throughout history. St. Augustine wrote about it, in his seminal work ‘The City of God’. In it, he described the reality we live in as 2 cities, namely the City of God, and the City of Man. “Accordingly, two cities have been formed by two loves: the earthly by the love of self, even to the contempt of God; the heavenly by the love of God, even to the contempt of self.”

Two different loves, he points to. This is very sharp, and it explains a lot of the friction we experience today, as the distinction between the two has largely collapsed in modern discourse. Whether that was by design or not is a whole other debate, but it makes it much harder to point out the underlying reality. For Augustine, love is not a feeling, but an orientation of the will, and as such the source of the division is interior, not structural: it is in the human heart and mind, not in the arrangement of society.

He lays it out:

“There is, then, no natural efficient cause or, if I may be allowed the expression, no essential cause, of the evil will, since itself is the origin of evil in mutable spirits, by which the good of their nature is diminished and corrupted; and the will is made evil by nothing else than defection from God.“ Evil in our will, he says, is made present through the rejection of God. One can want and desire and strive for all the goods in the world, but if it also rejects God in reaching for those goods, it is evil.

He continues:

“For God, the author of natures, not of vices, created man upright; but man, being of his own will corrupted, and justly condemned, begot corrupted and condemned children... And thus, from the bad use of free will, there originated the whole train of evil, which, with its concatenation of miseries, convoys the human race from its depraved origin, as from a corrupt root.” This evil, propagating through our free will, continues and stacks on, and is passed on. He adds one more insight, into the source of this evil and sin: “What is the origin of our evil will but pride? For pride is the beginning of sin.”

The logic is airtight: evil originates in the will, specifically in pride, with the will turning away from God and toward itself. It starts not in structures, poverty, or the nation-state system, but in the will. This is not a minor point, but the anthropological foundation on which everything else in Catholic moral reasoning stands.

With the Catholic position named, its opposite becomes clear: it is the one where God is absent, and the focus is placed primarily on man itself. Any materialist framework will have that rejection of God baked in, by definition, and it is very clearly so in any Marxist worldview. It is precisely this Catholic view that the materialist framework inverts when locating the origin of evil outside the person, in the arrangement of power and resources.

Augustine is not done, and describes this conflict, explaining why it is present: “In the earthly city, then, we find two things — its own obvious presence, and its symbolic presentation of the heavenly city. Now citizens are begotten to the earthly city by nature vitiated by sin, but to the heavenly city by grace freeing nature from sin.” The two cities exist simultaneously, intermingled, even within any single person, until finally separated at the Last Judgment, with the Coming of Christ.

This is vital, as Augustine makes very clear that the battle is not between groups, institutions, nations, or even individual people, but within each of us, to the degree we chose for the City of God or the City of Man. Which is also why we should not be surprised to find the expression of both cities everywhere, even within the Church itself. When Augustine says the earthly city is built by love of self to the contempt of God, he is not pointing at pagans, but he is describing a tendency present also in every baptized soul, every priest, every bishop, every pope.

Nothing in this article would therefore be a surprise to St. Augustine, but in line with his expectations. The earthly city is always present within our heaven-bound pilgrimage on earth, exerting its pressure, offering its frameworks, making its arguments. The question is never whether the pressure exists, yet whether we individually and in the institutions we form, recognize and resist it.

The following point is important to notice and point out. St. Augustine describes the citizens of the earthly city with precision that maps directly onto the materialist anthropology:

“And therefore the wise men of the one city, living according to man, have sought for profit to their own bodies or souls, or both, and those who have known God ‘glorified Him not as God, neither were thankful, but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened; professing themselves to be wise’ — that is, glorying in their own wisdom, and being possessed by pride — ‘they became fools.’”

“Living according to man“ is Augustine’s phrase for what we would call secular humanism, or the framework that takes the human being as its own reference point rather than God. And notice: this is not described as stupid or malicious. It is described as plausible wisdom: “professing themselves to be wise.” The materialist framework is not intellectually contemptible an sich, after all. It is intellectually seductive precisely because it operates within the horizon of what is visible, measurable, and immediately actionable. It looks wise to those inside it.

Within his example of the two cites, St. Augustine also touches upon on the necessity of force in the earthly city:

“What shall I say of these judgments which men pronounce on men, and which are necessary in communities, whatever outward peace they enjoy... And is this not a great misery of human life, that we are involved in such ignorance?“

The tranquillitas ordinis is not the peace of the City of God, it is the best achievable peace in the City of Man, always imperfect, always threatened, always requiring maintenance through exactly the kind of force and authority that the materialist framework makes increasingly difficult to justify. Augustine is not celebrating war or punishment, but is recognizing their necessity with grief (the necessitas tristis) precisely because he takes seriously the depth of fallen human nature. The leader who refuses to use force when force is necessary has not achieved holiness. He has abandoned those entrusted to him.

In short: the foundational distinction is not between conservative and progressive Catholics, nor between those who love the poor and those who don’t. Within the Church, it is between two mutually exclusive answers to the question: what is the primary source of human suffering and evil? This answer is captured in the ‘anthropology’ one uses: the overall view of what man is, including the dogmatic or axiomatic starting points from which that view flows, even if often assumed, rarely consciously accepted.

Catholic anthropology answers: concupiscence — the disordered will of fallen human beings. No structural arrangement eliminates this. Leaders must govern people as they actually are, in the City of Man, before Christ returns, not one second earlier.

Materialist/structuralist anthropology answers: unjust systems — poverty, inequality, oppression, power structures. Fix the structures, and you will reduce the suffering. This is the causal framework of Marxist analysis, liberation theology, and the secular progressive left.

These two answers are not complementary emphases within a larger truth. They are incompatible root diagnoses. What flows from each, on war, punishment, conversion, pastoral care, the Church’s own mission, points in opposite directions.

1.2 Why the Materialist framework is so seductive, especially for the right people

I love indirect proofs and influencing agents. Rarely do we act on a direct impulse or order. Most of the time we finally act, after a long chain of tugs and nudges have pushed us to a point where we think we cannot but act that way. Now, which of those tugs and nudges is the main cause of our action? Should we even think in such terms as ‘main cause’, as if identifying that main cause, by itself, will do justice to the actual causality that is in play?

Let me illustrate.

On May 8, 2025, Cardinal Prevost was elected to become the successor of pope Francis, and took on the name Leo XIV. That was a nod to pope Leo XIII, who in 1891 wrote a magistral encyclical ‘Rerum Novarum’, ‘On New Things’.

The background is the expanding Industrial Revolution, and the many ‘isms’ that had been springing up in the aftermath of the Enlightenment: anarchism, nationalism, Marxism, liberalism, capitalism,... Each of those, as part of their core message or not, had something to say about the relationship between worker and collective, about ‘human rights’, labor and capital, the role and responsibilities of government and citizens alike, and so on. Across the world, especially in the industrialized Western nations, social unrest was growing.

It was time for the Church to weigh in. In this Encyclical, pope Leo XIII presented a social teaching that was based on the human dignity.

“The following duties . . . concern rich men and employers: Workers are not to be treated as slaves; justice demands that the dignity of human personality be respected in them, … gainful occupations are not a mark of shame to man, but rather of respect, as they provide him with an honorable means of supporting life.

It is shameful and inhuman, however, to use men as things for gain and to put no more value on them than what they are worth in muscle and energy.” (#31)

“The oppressed workers, above all, ought to be liberated from the savagery of greedy men, who inordinately use human beings as things for gain.” (#59)

It offers a critique on socialism (a collective term that encompasses communism, Marxism, social democracy, etc.), often showing great understanding and foresight. For example, pope Leo XIII knew that the underlying ideals of socialism would open wide the door to excesses and problems: “and that ideal equality about which they entertain pleasant dreams would be in reality the levelling down of all to a like condition of misery and degradation.” Indeed, he accurately described the pitfalls of idolizing ‘equality’ we now can see in the results of so many policies aiming to reach that misguided utopia.

Yet this encyclical also targets unbridled capitalism when it exposes as evil and wrong those who see the value of individual humans only as the sum of their labor and production: “It is shameful and inhuman, however, to use men as things for gain and to put no more value on them than what they are worth in muscle and energy” or when it chastised the “cruelty of men of greed, who use human beings as mere instruments for money-making.” Yes, there is nothing wrong with private property (on the contrary, it is indispensable), nor with the acquisition of wealth, but NOT at the expense of other humans and their dignity.

Similarly, it sought to temper unbridled individualism: “Civil society exists for the common good, and hence is concerned with the interests of all in general, albeit with individual interests also in their due place and degree” and “We have said that the State must not absorb the individual or the family; both should be allowed free and untrammelled action so far as is consistent with the common good and the interest of others.”

This encyclical had a huge impact, and not only on the Catholic Church or on individual Catholics in the Industrialized countries. Still, I want to draw your attention to 2 American Catholics and their actions/words after Rerum Novarum was published.

First, you had a parish priest, Father John Ryan. Born in Minnesota in 1869 in an Irish immigrant family with 11 children, he was ordained a priest in 1898. After his ordination, he continued his studies at the Catholic University of America, and his PhD dissertation was titled ‘A Living Wage’. He became professor of moral theology and (industrial) ethics, and of political science, and was very active in the political realm advocating social justice. With his populist farmer upbringing, Fr. Ryan focused for good part on the immediate needs of workers, a living wage, unemployment insurance, ban on child labor, regulation of monopolies, right to collective bargaining, etc.

It is hard to oppose his desire to provide relief to the poor and the worker families: he was right to fight for them against the interest of the bosses and the politicians that backed those bosses.

He was not a parish priest but a professor, but as he never forgot his farmer roots and Populist upbringing, he looked at the social questions and problems of his day through that lens of immediate need that required immediate solutions. What better way to provide solutions than through government action?

He was accused by conservatives of his time of being a closet socialist himself, yet socialists themselves equally criticized Ryan for his strong attacks on the underlying ideas of socialism.

To give an example: “The naïve expectation of the socialists that men would work as hard for the common weal [well-being] as they now do through love of gain or fear of loss is a futile and pitiable act of faith. It has no basis in experience. The assumption that the socialist mechanism would effect a revolutionary transformation in human motives and inclinations, and convert men at one stroke from egoists into altruists, indicates that the socialist believers are in the habit of using their emotions instead of their intellects for the business of thinking, and are unable to distinguish between aspirations and facts. They ask us to accept hope and prophecy in place of the uncomfortable conclusions of history.”

When talking about wages, Fr. Ryan referenced Rerum Novarum:

“Sometimes criticized as vague, it is as specific as any document could be written for several countries in different stages of industrial development. On one point it is strikingly definite: “Let it be taken for granted that workman and employer should, as a rule, make free agreements, and in particular should agree freely as to wages; nevertheless, there is a dictate of natural justice more imperious and ancient than any bargain between man and man, that remuneration should be sufficient to maintain the wage-earner in reasonable and frugal comfort. If through necessity or fear of a worse evil the workman accepts harder conditions because an employer or contractor will afford him no better, he is made the victim of force and injustice”.

Although this doctrine had been a part of the traditional teaching for many centuries, it had never been stated with such precision and authority. As the years go by and thoughtful men realize more and more how difficult it is to define the full requirements of justice in the matter of wages, a constantly increasing number of persons look upon this statement of Leo XIII as the most fruitful and effective principle of industrial justice that has ever been enunciated.”

It shows a reasoned and honest attempt to navigate dignity and various freedoms. One can criticize Ryans proposals based on this excerpt, but that excerpt itself, I dare say, is beyond reproach. If you find fault, anyway, please let me know in the comments, as I am genuinely curious (and open) to hear you out and understand this topic better.

The moment you step into the realm of social questions, politics is right around the corner, inevitably so. While Fr. Ryan was very vocal in his attempts to bring the social ideals of his faith into detailed and reason-based proposals on various social problems (which is undoubtedly his greatest achievement), he was not supported by every other Catholic or his own superiors.

Enter William Cardinal O’Connell, the Archbishop of Boston from 1906 to 1944 (himself born into an immigrant factory worker’s family in Lowell, Massachusetts in 1859).

As a CUA page summarized:

“[Cardinal O’Connell] was concerned about the church’s place in America, and like many church leaders of his generation worried about a powerful state intruding into a moral sphere where the church alone should rule. O’Connell also objected to the government’s attempts to assume responsibilities that more appropriately belonged to families--to parents over their children, for example. Unlike Ryan, then, O’Connell was suspicious of the government, doubted that it could do much good for the poor and workers through legislation, and indeed, feared that its interference would make the lives of working families much worse. In 1924 he clashed with another priest, John Ryan, over adding an amendment to the Constitution permitting the federal government to ban child labor. O’Connell believed that the child labor amendment would take control of children away from their parents, handing it over to legislators and a “centralized bureaucracy” thereby weakening the family, the fundamental core unit of moral life.”

As a Cardinal, O’Connell had to deal not just with the poor and the working class, but also with the middle class, the elites, industrial leaders, political leaders, other Church leaders, etc. From that position, he quickly learned to look at needs and problems from a wider perspective.

Instead of the immediate need, he focused on the long-term implications. Both Fr. Ryan and Cardinal O’Connell were right in their respective concerns, but now you can see how their positions clashed. Like the farmer who prays for rain for his crops, while the bar owner at the beach prays the days of sun and heat continue. Both prayers are good, on their own, but cannot be answered simultaneously. (Ok, it can rain on the fields while the beach remains dry. Yes. I know. But you get the point of the example, I hope.)

Most of us tend to think like Fr. Ryan, and focus on the immediate points, needs, and issues. This also means we think primarily in direct, one-on-one relations. Only few think like Cardinal O’Connell, and weigh the long term impacts and results of proposed ideas against principles and history, while including many layers of often indirect relations. Which is also why the systems of society select the Fr. Ryans much more easily.

Importantly, both positions are not necessarily mutually exclusive, so it would be unfair to just juxtapose Fr. Ryan and Card. O’Connell in this very narrow way, as if it is yet another dualism. For starters, it forgets people like Mother Jones, another Catholic who was a very prolific activist. She sided with O’Connell against the government, yet did so from an entirely different view: she simply did not trust the government at all, expecting government to always side with the rich while cracking down on the simple laborer. Mother Jones shows that distrust of government can come from the left as well as the right, which means the Ryan/O’Connell distinction is not a political one. Knowing that she had been jailed several times for her activism adds valuable context here.

Second, Ryan was aware of underlying and long-term issues, as his criticism of socialism as a whole show. It is still fair, I think, to characterize his position as ‘focused on the immediate’, while O’Connell was ‘focused on the long-term and principle’, especially if we use both as types, for ease of communication.

BOTH positions are good, and necessary. While they seem contradictory, they can (and should) exist side by side. Only a simplistic view demands that when it rains it should rain EVERYWHERE the same way, as in my prior example with the farmer and the bar owner. But understanding that requires knowledge of wind, convection, temperature gradients, dew points, etc. It adds a meteorological layer to the binary question of ‘should God give rain or sunshine’ in answer to both prayers. You start to see the complexity increase, against our instinct to keep it simple and binary: either/or. This, or that, but not both at the same time.

As another issue: we often place everything on the same level. Helping a family that is starving creates an immediate moral imperative. Confronted with that reality, we should not debate the need to increase education so people could have better jobs: the children in that family would starve before they can graduate. Yet it would be wrong to reject any calls for such increased and more accessible education: that TOO is needed, on a structural level, while ALSO finding solutions on the immediate level. Meanwhile, resistance to laws that give the government too much power and authority within the family unit operates on a principled level that cannot be ignored, either.

Now, with that in mind, it should be very clear that the Fr. Ryan type person is much more susceptible to adopt the Materialist framework. They will be the people on the frontlines of charitable work, missionaries, in seminaries, Catholic or other NGOs, active in volunteer groups, or working in social justice organizations, with the direct aim to help alleviate immediate concerns and injustices, as perceived. Why? Precisely because those vocations select for people oriented toward immediate need and immediate causation.

That is what the Marxist/materialist dialectic offers: a thesis, an anti-thesis, and then a synthesis: a single original state, a single evil that causes disruption, a single answer to solve it. Simple binaries that are easy to understand, easy to see, and easy to communicate. It has the bonus that any answer it gives is also material and immediately applicable: money, food, schools, teachers, nurses, hospitals, medicine, peace-keeping forces to end the fighting immediately before any agreement is reached (it stops the immediate need caused by the fighting, after all), or more transcendentally: peace, hope, unity, equality.

Very efficient, and very practical, without the need to demand those in need themselves to make any changes, let alone demand something as private and obscure as ‘conversion of heart’. Am I not a good person already as I want to help alleviate this clear suffering? Aren’t those poor suffering people good already, as well, as they are yearning for peace and justice and equality? Why bring up those nasty concepts of sin and conversion, when you can just demand more money and immediate justice?

The materialist framework maps cleanly onto what they observe and feel. It is also far easier to communicate than the tradition’s multi-level, multi-temporal alternative. As a result, many Catholics are captured by the slogans and narratives of a decidedly non-Catholic political ideology, matching both their good intentions, and their immediate observations.

This is not a character flaw, but a structural vulnerability in exactly the population most committed to doing good.

1.3 The Mechanism: ambient intellectual capture

This chapter is very important, as it will show how this capture does not require conspiracies, nor that every actor working against ‘my side’ is therefore necessarily ‘evil’. I implied this before, but will make it explicit here: it is crucial to distinguish between people and ideas. Most people act from a sincere desire to do good, however misguided they might be. This requires a different approach than blanket accusation and condemnation.

Anyway, this pattern of capture is nothing new, either. It is a pattern that has repeated in Church history many times: Arianism, Pelagianism, Modernism, now this. The mechanism is always the same: legitimate pastoral or societal concerns create an opening; an external framework is adopted to address that concern; the framework’s vocabulary and causal assumptions gradually replace the tradition’s own while the tradition’s labels are retained; the replacement is invisible to those inside it because they are using the tradition’s words and genuinely believe they are serving the tradition’s goals; the displacement becomes visible only when the framework produces conclusions the tradition cannot accept.

When a whole society starts shifting, or when key sectors within society, such as education, media, etc. shift, those who are well-educated will be influenced by that shift, in various shades and degrees. Even separate from that, this shift can and often will rephrase the overall narratives and ways of looking at reality as used at such point in time, which entails in many cases a redefinition of vital terms. This happens almost automatically, and requires explicit caution and action to safeguard against such cooptation.

This time the entry point was liberation theology. Attempts were made to make that view more Catholic, which brought us Liberation Theology, with Gustavo Gutiérrez as famous proponent.

Liberation theology was not just a theology, but a movement that emerged in Latin America in the 1960s, crystallized in Gustavo Gutiérrez’s foundational A Theology of Liberation (1971), and rapidly spread through Catholic universities, seminaries, and missionary networks worldwide.

Gutiérrez himself was unambiguous about the framework he was working from. He praised Marxism as “simply the best theory available for ensuring that theology is adequately contextual“ and argued that “only by eliminating the private appropriation of wealth created by human toil, can we build the foundation of a more just society.” He drew an explicit distinction “social revolution, not reform; liberation, not development; socialism, not the modernization of the existing system“. This conforms precisely with the materialist anthropology’s causal structure: the problem is structural, and only structural transformation resolves it.

Now compare that directly to Augustine. Augustine locates the origin of evil in the will’s defection from God: interior, personal, and thus requiring conversion. Gutiérrez locates it in the private appropriation of wealth: exterior, structural, and thus requiring revolution. These are not complementary emphases. They are mutually exclusive diagnoses of where the problem lives and therefore what the solution is.

It was an attempt to express the Marxist ideas in a Catholic framework, where God was on the side of the poor, and the Bible had to be read through the lens of the oppressed. This dialect of oppressed vs. oppressor, of weak vs. powerful, of poor vs. rich, focused on the collective errors of institutionalized and systemic inequality, and left out individual sin. The answers were then materialistic, structural in social and political terms, and no longer individual, no longer requiring conversion towards God and Truth.

To give a clear example: the concept of a “preferential option for the poor” is itself authentically Catholic, with roots in the patristic tradition and used appropriately by e.g. John Paul II. The problem is not the concept itself, but what happens to it when the materialist framework provides its content. In the traditional Catholic understanding, the preferential option for the poor means that the poor have a privileged claim on the Church’s attention and charity, because Christ identified himself with the suffering. It is a call to personal conversion and sacrifice. In the liberation theology register, however, it means that God is on the side of the oppressed class in the structural conflict against the oppressor class, and that the Church must take sides in that conflict. Not just aid the poor but openly act against and condemn the oppressors. The words are identical, while the anthropology underneath them is opposite.

This is the precise mechanism by which the materialist framework enters Catholic vocabulary without triggering immediate alarm. The phrase sounds Catholic, but the concept behind it is most decidedly not.

This movement was condemned by pope John Paul II’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF, 1984 and 1986), under then Cardinal Ratzinger. The condemnations were theologically correct but institutionally incomplete: never formalized into a full suppression within the formation networks through which the ideas traveled.

Cardinal Ratzinger, in the 1984 CDF Instruction, identified the problem with surgical precision. He did not condemn concern for the poor, explicitly affirming it. What he condemned was the analytical framework: liberation theology’s “uncritical borrowings from Marxist ideology“ and its “politicization of the tenets of the faith.“ The Catholic World Report analysis of his position puts it clearly: “Rather than pointing towards individual selfishness, greed, and other personal sins as the cause of poverty, liberation theology diagnosed immoral impersonal social and political structures.“

That is the anthropological substitution stated in a single sentence. Personal sin (interior, requiring conversion) is replaced by structural evil (exterior, requiring political transformation and even revolution). Everything downstream follows from that replacement, and it even changes everything upstream: God is no longer the origin and measure, but man himself.

Ratzinger also identified the consequence: “when the impossible becomes the guideline of reality, then violence and destruction of nature, and humanity with it, are unavoidable.“ Utopianism, namely the belief that structural transformation can produce the justice that only conversion of heart can produce, does not merely fail to achieve its goals: it produces violence in proportion to its confidence.

The 1984 and 1986 CDF instructions were theologically correct and institutionally incomplete. They named the error, but did not dismantle the network through which the error traveled. The movement went underground into formation institutions, NGOs, missionary organizations, and Catholic universities. Gutiérrez himself continued writing and teaching, and ended his career at Notre Dame, one of the most influential Catholic universities in the United States, where his work shaped the next generation of Catholic theologians, aid workers, and educators.

The students of the 1960s revolutionaries became professors. Their students rose to positions of institutional authority. The formal condemnation stood on paper. The ideas moved through the institutions. This did not require conspiracy or malice. It required only that the framework was useful, communicable, and already ambient in the wider culture, which, by the 1970s and 1980s, it was.

As a result, the framework traveled in good faith, carried by people who genuinely wanted to serve the poor. Those people became the next generation of not just professors, but high school, primary school, and Sunday school teachers and catechists, as well as the next generation of CEOs and presidents of countless NGOs and other charitable and educational organizations, including seminaries. Today, we have a generation who went through that whole cycle of education, from baby to adulthood, with various degrees of this influence very subtly baked into the curriculum.

Augustine said the earthly city is characterized by those “living according to man“, taking the human being and human flourishing as the reference point rather than God. Liberation theology, for all its Catholic vocabulary, is structurally an expression of this: it reads Scripture through the lens of human class struggle, assigns God’s favor according to social position, and defines salvation in terms of material liberation. It is living according to man dressed in the language of the City of God.

That is not a condemnation of its practitioners, however, most of whom were, like Fr. Ryan, and this deserves repeating, responding to genuine and terrible suffering with genuine compassion. It is a diagnosis of the framework they adopted, and it explains both why the framework spread so readily inside the Church and why the Church’s own language began to shift in the direction the corpus data in Part II confirms.

Now many have embraced through such education and example this Fr. Ryan outlook, but directed by a materialist underpinning and dialectic, making their charitable work at least by actionable standards more effective, more powerful, and more visible and communicable. A large part of society, but Christian and secular, shares this worldview and uses it to assess and analyze every new event and policy. Within the Church, this adds a mounting lay pressure on the Church, coupled and amplified by a rising number of clergy members themselves who have similar or sympathetic views.

The calls for reforms grow louder and louder, aimed more and more at key positions and doctrines of the Church.

And why would they not? Isn’t Christ’s message one of peace and justice? Did he not yearn for unity? Aren’t we all equal in Him, created in God’s own image? Yes, yes, and absolutely yes. The problem, however, is not in those very traditional Catholic terms and concepts, but in the new meaning given to them in the context of a shifting framework, a new anthropology. The evidence is not just in what is said, but in what is left out.

Part II The Evidence – What the Language Actually Shows

2.1. Our methodology

This article does not proceed from isolated quotations or selective examples. The claim it advances rests on a more basic observation: that changes in thought are often first visible not in formal declarations, but in the language through which those declarations are expressed.

To test whether such a shift has occurred, I examined a set of representative Church documents across distinct historical periods, ranging from pre-modern encyclicals to recent papal writings. These were not selected to prove a conclusion, but to provide a spread across time, topic, and genre: doctrinal, social, pastoral, disciplinary, and mixed/general. This balance matters methodologically: it means any patterns detected cannot be attributed to a shift in what kind of documents the Church was producing, but reflect changes in the language itself across all registers.

The six periods, and the selected documents per period, are:

1. 1750-1850 (P1), showing the Church in the midst of the enlightenment and very bloody revolutions

· Auctorem Fidei (1794) · Quod Aliquantum (1791) · Traditi Humilitati (1829) · Mirari Vos (1832) · Singulari Nos (1834)

2. 1850–1962 (P2), showing the Church responding to the Industrial revolution and scientific advancements,

· Casti Connubii (1930) · Rerum Novarum (1891) · Ubi Arcano Dei Consilio (1922) · Syllabus of Errors (1864) · Quadragesimo Anno (1931)

3. Vatican II and its immediate aftermath (P3), dealing with the seismic shift in thinking after the sobering realization caused by both Holocaust and Hiroshima,

· Lumen Gentium (1964) · Gaudium et Spes (1965) · Sacrosanctum Concilium (1963) · Dei Verbum (1965) · Populorum Progressio (1967)

4. the Implementation and stabilization phase of 1968–1995 (P4), where the Church tries to find its balance again,

· Veritatis Splendor (1993) · Laborem Exercens (1981) · Evangelii Nuntiandi (1975) · Humanae Vitae (1968) · Familiaris Consortio (1981)

5. Benedict XVI’s pontificate as a discrete period (P4B), anchoring the new social vocabulary and ideas firmly in tradition,

· Deus Caritas Est (2005) · Caritas in Veritate (2009) · Porta Fidei (2011) · Sacramentum Caritatis (2007) · Spe Salvi (2007)

6. and the Francis era including the early signals from Leo XIV (P5).

· Dignitas Infinita (2024) · Fratelli Tutti (2020) · Evangelii Gaudium (2013) · Amoris Laetitia (2016) · Laudato Si’ (2015)

Benedict is treated separately, which is not arbitrary, but because, as the evidence will show, his documents represent a measurably distinct profile from both the period before and the period after him. That distinctiveness is itself evidence.

The analysis counted the normalized frequency of keywords across eleven thematic clusters, expressed as occurrences per thousand words. Normalization is essential: Laudato Si’ runs to approximately 37,000 words while Mirari Vos runs to approximately 3,500. Raw counts would simply reflect document length. Normalized counts reflect the relative weight a document gives to a theme.

Counts were therefore normalized across documents of different lengths, which were chosen to represent different functions, and aggregated by period, to identify broader trends rather than anomalies tied to specific texts or topics. This allows us to distinguish between differences caused by subject matter and differences that reflect a change in how the Church habitually speaks.

The eleven clusters are:

1. Divine axis — God, Lord, Christ, Jesus, Spirit, Trinity, Creator, Providence, Revelation

2. Moral ontology — truth, good, evil, law, order, justice, charity, love

3. Anthropology — man, human, person, dignity, soul, nature, freedom, conscience, reason, responsibility

4. Sin and salvation — sin, grace, salvation, redemption, conversion, virtue, holiness, sanctification

5. Authority and structure — authority, Church, magisterium, doctrine, obedience, duty, tradition

6. Social order — society, state, common good, solidarity, subsidiarity, right, peace, war

7. Economic and material — labor, work, capital, property, economy, wealth, poverty, development

8. Pastoral-modern vocabulary — dialogue, discernment, accompaniment, encounter, inclusion, fraternity, participation, synodality

9. Life, body, creation — life, death, body, science, environment, ecology, creation

10. Boundary and judgment — judgment, error, heresy, damnation, condemnation, punishment, scandal

11. Transcendence — eternal, heaven, hell, resurrection, kingdom, hope

These clusters correspond to the core domains through which Catholic teaching articulates reality: God, man, moral order, authority, society, and ultimate ends.

One methodological correction worth noting openly: the word “will” was initially included in the anthropology cluster as a philosophical faculty. It was removed after identifying that its high frequency in early documents reflected auxiliary verb usage (”we will,” “it will”) rather than the philosophical concept of volition. Catching and correcting this before drawing conclusions is the kind of error that corpus analysis is prone to, and naming it here is not an apology but a signal of the care taken throughout. I am aware that the same concern is valid for ‘work’, but this is much less pronounced, and the meaning of the verb is much closer to the meaning of the noun. Not precisely, but close enough to leave it as it, together with ‘labor’ (similar case).

The limitations of this method are real and should be stated clearly. Word frequency is not semantic analysis. The word “truth” appearing fifty times in a document does not tell us how it is being used, whether as an absolute metaphysical claim or as a rhetorical gesture. The word “encounter” appearing zero times in a pre-1850 document does not mean the concept was absent; it means the vocabulary for it had not yet been imported. These are legitimate objections, and the analysis does not claim more than word frequency can establish.

What it can establish, and establishes clearly, is that certain vocabularies entered the tradition, and certain vocabularies left it, in a pattern consistent with the argument advanced in Part I. The data does not prove the thesis. It confirms a prediction the thesis makes: if the materialist anthropology has been entering Catholic moral discourse, we would expect to see the language of sin and salvation declining, the language of structural change and pastoral accompaniment rising, transcendence flattening, and boundary language collapsing. That is precisely what the data shows, across thirty documents, six periods, and eleven thematic clusters.

The evidence is not the argument. The argument was made in Part I, from Augustine and from the history of the Church. The evidence is what you would expect to see if the argument is correct, and what you do, in fact, see.

2.2 What the data show

These charts are just the first view on what the underlying data contain. This research is thus preliminary, and limited by methodology and lack of full semantic study to pair it with. That might be for a later study or article, for now this will suffice as foundation: there are noteworthy results already.

Cluster 1 — Divine axis

The overall level remains high throughout: God, Christ, Lord are consistently present across all six periods. This is important: it means the drift we are describing is not secularization in the strict sense. The Church has not stopped talking about God. What changes is which divine persons and attributes dominate. Christ and Jesus peak at Vatican II and the Implementation phase, then drop sharply in Francis. “Spirit” surges at Vatican II (the pneumatological emphasis of the Council) then normalizes. “Providence” and “revelation” decline steadily to near zero in Francis. The God of Francis is present but less specifically characterized: less the God who reveals, less the God who providentially orders history. The average line dips in Francis relative to Benedict, but the cluster as a whole is the most stable in the corpus.

Worth noting: further inquiry could examine how God is invoked, whether as subject acting in history or as background legitimation for human projects. Word frequency cannot capture that distinction.

Cluster 2 — Moral ontology

The most analytically significant chart in the corpus. “Love” rises continuously and dramatically, peaking in Benedict at 54.68 (driven largely by Deus Caritas Est and Caritas in Veritate), then falling back in Francis to 21.11. This is important. Where in Veritatus Splendor John Paul II argues against collapse, grounding our thinking and acting and hope in the divine ‘Truth’, personified in Jesus who is the way, the life, and the truth, Benedict builds a structure within which any such collapse would become incoherent, by explicitly grounding love within truth. There is no place to read ‘love’ as a mere emotion anymore, nor as vague and self-serving sentimentality. As such, Benedict is allowing the vocabulary of the secular age to come in and be used, but he rewires its meaning, firmly within the traditional Catholic understanding, by placing it in its proper teleology.

“Truth” holds relatively steady through P3-P4B then drops in Francis. “Law” collapses at Vatican II and never recovers. “Justice” rises and falls unevenly. The key finding is the unbinding of love from truth and law. In P1-P2, love, truth, and law move together within a roughly similar range. From P3 onward they diverge: love rises, truth holds, law collapses. In Francis, love remains elevated while truth and law both decline. An untethered love (charity without truth as its organizing principle) is precisely what Caritas in Veritate warned against. Benedict named the problem in his title and then demonstrated the solution in his document. The Francis period shows the warning was not heeded.

Further inquiry: semantic analysis of how “love” is used, and whether it retains the classical caritas content or shifts toward agape divorced from doctrinal content.

Cluster 3 — Anthropology

The most dramatic single-word movement in the entire corpus: “dignity” in Francis at 58.75, driven overwhelmingly by Dignitas Infinita (2024). “Human” rises continuously to 71.34 in Francis. “Man”, meanwhile, carrying the full theological freight of imago Dei, fallen nature, redeemed humanity, declines from a P3-P4 peak back to near its P1 level in Francis. “Person” rises steadily. The shift from “man” on one hand to “human” and “person” on the other is not merely linguistic modernization. “Man” in the Catholic tradition was never merely gendered: it was the creature defined by its relationship to God, its fallen condition, and its redemption in Christ. “Human” is more neutral, more compatible with rights discourse, more suited to the materialist anthropology.

“Dignity” as the dominant anthropological term in P5 is significant: dignity without its grounding in imago Dei and without sin as the context that makes redemption necessary becomes a secular rights concept. Dignitas Infinita was critiqued by serious Catholic theologians on exactly these grounds. The data confirms the vocabulary shift those critics identified.

Further inquiry: track how “dignity” is grammatically modified across periods, and whether it appears with “God-given,” “inviolable,” “from creation” or increasingly without theological qualification.

Cluster 4 — Sin and salvation

The most theologically alarming cluster. “Salvation” peaks at Vatican II (12.98), driven by the Council’s intense theological engagement with soteriology, then stays steady in a general balance that is held by the periods 1, 2, 3, and 4, to 1.43 in Francis. “Sin” declines continuously across all periods, reaching its lowest point in Francis at 1.50. “Grace” holds relatively steady through P4B (Benedict) then drops sharply to 2.27 in Francis. “Redemption” declines to near zero.

The average line tells a clear story: the soteriological vocabulary of the Church, talking about what humans need, what they are saved from, how salvation is received, is at its lowest point in the entire corpus in Francis, lower even than the pre-1850 period. This is the data’s most direct confirmation of the thesis. The Church that speaks least about sin and salvation is the Church most influenced by a framework that locates the problem not in the human heart but in social structures.

A further line of inquiry: does the decline in salvation vocabulary correlate with an increase in therapeutic or psychological vocabulary (healing, accompaniment, encounter) suggesting a substitution of registers rather than simple omission?

Cluster 5 — Authority and structure

“Church” remains consistently high throughout all periods, making it the most stable single word in the corpus. But this stability conceals a structural transformation. “Authority” peaks in P2 then collapses from 21.11 in 1850-1962 to 0.55 in Francis. “Doctrine” collapses from 16.25 in P1 to 1.29 in Francis. “Obedience” from 5.14 to 0.12, which is essentially zero.

“Tradition” rises at Vatican II (the Council’s explicit engagement with the concept), then declines. The result is that “church” stands alone, stripped of its authority-defining companions. A body named without its authority structure reads as community rather than teaching office. This is not merely a stylistic shift but reflects the progressive hollowing of the Church’s self-understanding as an institution with binding doctrinal content.

Further inquiry: examine whether “church” in Francis-era documents is predominantly the subject of active verbs (the Church teaches, defines, binds) or passive and relational ones (the Church accompanies, listens, walks with). A syntactic analysis would reveal whether the word is still doing the same work even when present.

Cluster 6 — Social order

The most uneven cluster, reflecting genuine shifts in the Church’s engagement with specific social questions. “State” peaks in P2, the era of direct engagement between Church social teaching and political structures, then declines. “Society” remains relatively high throughout. “Solidarity” and “subsidiarity” enter at Vatican II and maintain a modest presence. “Peace” shows two peaks: P2 (the inter-war encyclicals, Ubi Arcano Dei Consilio) and Francis, where it returns as a dominant term in the context of the Iran war and related statements.

“War” spikes in Francis for the same reason. The average line is relatively flat, suggesting this cluster is more responsive to specific historical circumstances than to an underlying framework shift. This is an important methodological note: not every vocabulary movement reflects the materialist drift. Some reflect genuine pastoral responses to real events. The social order cluster requires more contextual interpretation than others.

Further inquiry: the “war” spike in Francis deserves its own analysis. Is the word used in condemnation (consistent with pacifist drift) or in the classical Just War sense (consistent with the tradition)? Frequency alone cannot answer this.

Cluster 7 — Economic and material

The first thing to note is the outlier: “work” in the Implementation period at 53.97 (nearly four times the next highest value in the cluster) is a single-document effect driven by Laborem Exercens (1981), John Paul II’s encyclical devoted entirely to the theology of work. This is methodologically important: it demonstrates that a single focused document can dominate a cluster’s signal for its period, and it is precisely why the chart truncates this bar with an annotation rather than letting it swamp all other trends. Interpreted in isolation, it would suggest an explosion of materialist vocabulary in P4. In context, it is a document-specific effect that confirms the method’s sensitivity rather than undermining it.

With that correction in view, the cluster tells a more nuanced story than others. “Labor” peaks in P2 with the Rerum Novarum era and its immediate aftermath, then declines sharply to near zero in P4B and P5. “Poverty” rises continuously and reaches its highest point in Francis at 5.60 , which is the clearest single-word marker of the materialist framework’s increasing presence. “Economy” rises from near zero in P1 to a meaningful presence in Benedict and Francis. “Capital” and “property” peak in P2, the era when the Church was directly engaging Industrial Revolution economics, then decline. “Wealth” remains relatively flat throughout.

The most significant finding is the trajectory divergence within the cluster. The vocabulary of individual economic ethics (labor, property, capital, wealth) peaks early and declines. The vocabulary of structural economic conditions (poverty, economy, development) rises steadily through the periods and dominates in Francis. This is not coincidental. It mirrors exactly the shift from personal moral responsibility to structural causation that the materialist anthropology produces. The early encyclicals asked: what does the employer owe the worker? What are the just conditions of a labor contract? The later documents increasingly ask: what structural arrangements produce poverty? What systemic changes are required? The frame moves from the person and their obligations to the system and its failures.

This is the Ryan/O’Connell distinction made quantitatively visible across 130 years of Church documents. The Fr. Ryan vocabulary with immediate need, concrete obligation, the individual worker’s dignity dominates P1-P2. The vocabulary that maps onto the materialist framework, with poverty as a structural condition, economy as the relevant unit of analysis, dominates P5. Neither vocabulary is wrong in itself. The question is which anthropology provides the causal account underneath them, and whether that account has quietly shifted from concupiscence to structural inequality as the primary explanation for human suffering. This is important: not every shift makes the use of a specific vocabulary wrong or even suspect by itself.

Further inquiry: tracking “development” as a standalone term across the full corpus (including documents not in this sample) would be particularly revealing. Paul VI’s phrase “development is the new name for peace” (Populorum Progressio, 1967) is a key marker of the materialist framework entering official Catholic vocabulary, and its frequency trajectory would help establish when exactly that shift occurs at the doctrinal level.

Cluster 8 — Pastoral-modern vocabulary

The smoking gun of the entire analysis. Every word in this cluster is essentially absent before Vatican II. Dialogue, accompaniment, encounter, fraternity, synodality: zero or near-zero in P1 and P2. The vocabulary did not exist in the tradition. It was imported. The average line rises from near zero to a consistent climb through Benedict (where it is present but controlled) to a sharp acceleration in Francis. “Dialogue” at 8.02 in Francis is the single largest movement of any word in this cluster. “Fraternity” at 5.46 driven by Fratelli Tutti. “Encounter” at 5.44.

“Participation” is interesting: it peaks in P4 (Implementation) and then declines in Benedict and Francis, suggesting it was the Vatican II generation’s preferred term, superseded by “dialogue” and “encounter” in later periods. “Synodality” at 0.052 in Francis (nearly zero) because it enters the vocabulary so late and is still primarily in spoken and process documents rather than the formal encyclicals in our corpus. Its real frequency in the full Francis output would be orders of magnitude higher. The 67-fold increase from P1 to P5 in this cluster is the quantitative measure of vocabulary importation.

Further inquiry: trace each of these words’ first appearances in official Church documents to establish the entry points precisely.

Cluster 9 — Life, body, creation

“Life” rises continuously and dramatically from 3.88 in P1 to a peak in the Implementation period at 41.64, then remaining elevated. This reflects the pro-life emphasis that grew through the 20th century, peaking with Evangelium Vitae (JPII, 1995) and related documents.

“Environment” and “ecology” are essentially absent until Benedict, then surge in Francis, driven by Laudato Si’. “Ecology” appears for the first time as a significant term in Benedict’s period (2.109) and rises further in Francis (2.387). “Creation” rises steadily. The cluster tells two different stories simultaneously: the sanctity of human life story (life, death, body rising through P3-P4) and the ecological story (environment, ecology, creation rising in P4B-P5). These are genuinely different concerns being tracked together.

The ecological vocabulary entering in Francis is directly relevant to this article’s argument: environment as a moral-theological category (and eventually as a cause of conflict in the Just War analysis) is a P5 phenomenon.

Further inquiry: separate the life-ethics vocabulary from the ecological vocabulary and track them independently to see if they show different trajectories.

Cluster 10 — Boundary and judgment

The clearest single chart in the corpus. “Error” dominates P1 at 13.12 at more than four times its next highest value, then collapses at P2 and never recovers. “Heresy” disappears entirely after P2. “Damnation” disappears after P1. “Condemnation” and “judgment” decline to near zero by P4B-P5. The average line drops from 3.49 in P1 to 0.37 in Francis, good for an 89% reduction. This is the “disappeared words” hypothesis confirmed quantitatively and visually.

The tradition’s self-corrective, boundary-marking vocabulary (the language that names error as error, that draws the line between orthodoxy and heterodoxy) has been systematically evacuated across the corpus. This does not mean the Church has abandoned doctrine, however: the doctrinal documents still exist and still make claims. But the language of doctrinal boundary-marking has moved out of the vocabulary of how those claims are expressed. This is in part because of a shift in topics: more papal documents are now pastoral, less doctrinal. However, even pastoral language used to contain boundary markers. Either way, a tradition that cannot name its own boundaries in accessible language progressively loses the ability to enforce them.

Further inquiry: examine whether boundary language has migrated to different registers (canon law documents, CDF instructions) rather than disappearing entirely. The cluster measures encyclicals and pastoral documents; the full picture requires broader corpus coverage.

Cluster 11 — Transcendence

The Benedict anomaly is the defining feature of this chart. “Hope” in Benedict at 22.64 is nearly four times its next highest value in any period, driven by Spe Salvi but not only by it. The average line peaks sharply in Benedict then falls back in Francis to below Implementation-era levels. “Eternal” declines steadily through all periods, reaching 0.894 in Francis. “Heaven” declines similarly. “Resurrection”, which is absent in P1-P2, entering at Vatican II, peaking in Benedict, drops to 0.838 in Francis. “Kingdom” declines steadily.

The overall picture: the eschatological vocabulary that gives Catholic hope its specific content, namely heaven, resurrection, eternal life, the Kingdom, is thinner in Francis than in any period since the pre-1850 era. What remains is “hope” as a floating signifier, increasingly detached from the theological realities that give it its Catholic meaning.

This flattening towards ‘hope’ as the one core value here represents a semantic compression into a single emotionally accessible term, that is now asked to carry the full weight of an eschatological vocabulary. Hope, yes, but hope towards what? Salvation of my eternal soul? Or a better future for humanity here on earth? Both are ‘good’, but not even closely the same.

Benedict demonstrated that these words can and should travel together, that hope and resurrection and eternal life are not archaic vocabulary but living theological content. The Francis period shows the hope remaining while its companions fade.

Further inquiry: the Benedict spike in hope is almost certainly a Spe Salvi effect. Testing whether this cluster looks different with Spe Salvi excluded would establish how much of the anomaly is document-specific versus period-wide.

General remarks

We see a general decline in these clusters. Some remain roughly similar until P5, and some increase. However, if we look at all of those together, we notice they move together as a system. These are not isolated declines, but form a coordinated reweighting across the Church’s entire conceptual vocabulary.

2.3 The sequence of disappearance

Taken together, the eleven clusters reveal something more significant than vocabulary change. The vocabulary disappears in a specific order that is itself analytically significant, showing how ideas spread through a doctrinal body.

First: Boundary language collapses at Vatican II and never recovers. Error, heresy, condemnation, judgment — down 89% from P1 to P5. The words that define the edges of a doctrine go first.

Second: Authority vocabulary fragments through P3-P4. “Church” remains but stripped of its normative companions — doctrine, obedience, tradition, magisterium. A body named without its authority structure reads as community, not teaching office.

Third: Truth and Law weaken relative to Love through P4-P5. The binding loosens. An untethered love — charity without truth as its anchor — is the specific theological error the materialist anthropology produces.

Fourth: Transcendence de-centers in P5. Heaven, eternal, kingdom, resurrection decline. Hope remains but stands alone, without eschatological anchors.

Fifth: Sin/salvation vocabulary reaches its lowest point in the entire corpus in P5. The Church speaks least about what humans need to be saved from and saved for precisely when it speaks most about human dignity.

This sequence is not random. It follows a logical order: first the external enforcement mechanisms go, then the internal normative structure weakens, then the metaphysical grounding recedes. You could not reverse this sequence and produce the same result. The anatomy of the drift is in the order.

Let’s look closer. First, the boundary disappears. Without edges, the terrain the Church holds becomes diffuse, both on where it can project onto, as on what can come inwards. Then authority weakens, hampering enforcement. The weakening of truth and law undermine the whole structure, and the fading of the transcendent removes the outward reference point. Finally, the removal of sin makes diagnoses impossible. As a result, a different anthropology, not constraint by those same views, fills the vacuum.

Simultaneously with what disappears, a new vocabulary enters, and the data shows it was not there before: dialogue, discernment, accompaniment, encounter, inclusion, fraternity, participation, synodality. In P1: essentially zero. In P5: 67-fold increase. This vocabulary was imported.

“Dignity” and “human” replace “man.” This is not merely linguistic modernization. “Man” in the Catholic tradition carried the full freight of imago Dei, fallen nature, redeemed humanity. “Human” is more neutral, more compatible with rights discourse, more suited to the materialist anthropology.

Economic vocabulary expands and shifts register, from individual labor and work to systemic “economy,” “poverty,” “development.” The frame moves from personal moral responsibility to structural condition. This is not proven by word counts alone, but it is a legitimate interpretive reading of the distribution, stated as such.

Benedict XVI is the most structurally coherent corpus in the dataset. Highest transcendence score by far. Truth and love both high, and explicitly bound together (Caritas in Veritate). His pastoral vocabulary is indeed present, reflecting a changing emphasis that is society-wide, but remains controlled. In his writings authority remains implicit but firm. Importantly, there is no structural drift under him.

This matters because it demonstrates that pastoral engagement, even allowing to use the terms of a changing modern society does not require the abandonment of doctrinal density and traditional meaning. Benedict responds to cultural pressure not by absorbing its framework but by integrating its vocabulary into a tighter theological structure. In this project, he works closely with John Paul II, who restored the boundaries, while he restored the inner architecture. The two edges of the sword of truth.

And because Benedict demonstrates a measured, stable equilibrium, any shift detected in Francis becomes movement away from a demonstrated baseline, not just post-conciliar noise. That is a decisive methodological point.

Part III: The Mechanism in Practice — Three Case Studies

3.1 The 2017 Peace Message and its authorship

Now we have measured all this, the following question rises: how does a contaminated framework reach a papal document? Not necessarily nor primarily through conspiracy, but through the normal operation of institutional access. Here is how.

Let’s go back to April 2016, when Cardinal Turkson, head of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, hosted a conference at the Vatican of approximately 80 peace activists and Catholic leaders. Cardinal Turkson’s message on that conference called on humanity to see each other as brothers and sisters as the way to overcome war and conflicts. Anyone from or with a large family will note the irony. Not even large ones, just two is enough. Ask Cain and Abel.

The joint statement produced explicitly calls on the Catholic Church to reject Just War theory entirely and return to what it calls the nonviolence of Jesus. This is not a fringe gathering: it is hosted by a senior Cardinal in the Vatican itself. As Pax Christi noted in a May 2016 article on the conference: “Nonviolence was the primary focus of the conference. The just war theory was discussed with nuance and the conversation around it was in no way superficial. Participants were committed to peacemaking and nonviolence but many were not pacifists. In dialogue, participants challenged the centrality of the just war tradition and affirmed pro-active, nonviolent approaches to peace-making at all levels.”

And no, this goes a lot further than this, as the consensus process applied during the conference crafted a joint statement, an ‘Appeal to the Church’, backed by an impressive list of organizations. This statement explicitly held that “We believe that there is no “just war”. Too often the “just war theory” has been used to endorse rather than prevent or limit war. Suggesting that a “just war” is possible also undermines the moral imperative to develop tools and capacities for nonviolent transformation of conflict.”

And even stronger, with a clear moral judgment and accusation of those who would disagree: “Clearly, the Word of God, the witness of Jesus, should never be used to justify violence, injustice or war. We confess that the people of God have betrayed this central message of the Gospel many times, participating in wars, persecution, oppression, exploitation, and discrimination.”

They understood the power of education and knowledge, so they were not content with just abolishing the use of just war, but also included a proposed ban on the teaching of Just War Theory. The list of signatories to the final appeal is very revealing, not just in who signed, but who is absent.

Among the notable signers are Pax Christi, a longstanding global Catholic peace network, explicitly advocating non-violence, with direct influence in Vatican circles. Next is the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR), representing a majority of US women religious groups, and, not insignificantly, has had tensions with Rome before. They represent an important influence in the internal church through education, healthcare, and formation. Also signing is the Global Catholic Climate Movement (now Laudato Si’ Movement), which is very influential in post-Francis Vatican ecology discourse, with strong alignment with current Curial priorities. They represent a new axis of influence within the Church, combining the environment and justice.

Notably absent are the major episcopal conferences, the Vatican dicasteries (representing official doctrinal authority), major theological institutions, major universities, strong doctrinal or traditional orders, and other large lay movements such as Opus Dei, Communion and Liberation, and even Focolare. This shows that the conference attendees (who crafted that consensus appeal) did not represent a true cross-section of the Church’s power structure, nor of the lived faith and vision of Church members. For a look at the signers, see here.

Turkson then asks John Dear to draft the Pope’s World Day of Peace message. Dear is a categorical pacifist with an explicit agenda: he has spent decades working for what he calls “the abolition of war.” He was dismissed from the Jesuits in 2013 for repeated obstinate disobedience to his superiors. Let’s hear from John Dear himself: “Last April eighty of us from around the world met for three days at the Vatican to discuss Jesus and nonviolence with Vatican officials, and ask the Pope to write a new encyclical on nonviolence. Our meetings were very positive and constructive. While there, our host Cardinal Turkson, head of the Pontifical Office of Justice and Peace, asked me to write a draft of the 2017 World Day of Peace on nonviolence for Pope Francis. I sent in a draft, as did my friends Ken Butigan, Marie Dennis and the leadership of Pax Christi International. We are glad to see our main points, even some of our exact language, in today’s message.”

Other statements by John Dear include these: “Non-violence confronts systematic injustice with active love, but refuses to retaliate with further violence under any circumstances. In order to halt the vicious cycles of violence, it requires a willing acceptance of suffering and death rather than inflicting suffering or death on anyone else.” In his book “They Will Inherit the Earth”, he wrote: “Catastrophic climate change is the natural consequence of global systemic violence. That means, it is intimately connected with racism, sexism, classism, militarism, war, nuclear weapons, and every form of violence. If we want to deepen our nonviolence and our conscious oneness with the earth, we have to connect the various facets of systemic violence with environmental destruction so we know what we are up against, what we are resisting, and how broad out creative nonviolence needs to go.” I will just leave that here.

The document of the Pope’s World Day of Peace message, Nonviolence: A Style of Politics for Peace (January 1, 2017), states: “Peacebuilding through active nonviolence is the natural and necessary complement to the Church’s continuing efforts to limit the use of force.” It is not a Just War document, but a pacifist document dressed in Just War vocabulary. The Just War tradition is not engaged, not applied, not even named as a framework. It is quietly sidelined. Yes, the very Augustinian phrase “Yet he taught that the true battlefield, where violence and peace meet, is the human heart” is used, correctly, but then turned into an absolute. All the examples of nonviolent resistance and action, however, are all from lay people, never from governments or those entrusted with the safety and well-being of others, which is very telling. It was precisely for that group of leaders that Just War Doctrine was conceived!

Dear’s access to Turkson was not exceptional. It was the normal operation of a Vatican advisory culture whose formation networks had been shaped by exactly the Fr. Ryan dynamic described in Part I. The question is not how a pacifist activist got to draft a papal document, but why no one found that remarkable. The answer is that by 2016, the ambient framework of the people involved made his agenda sound like Catholic teaching. That is the measure of how far the capture had progressed.

This dynamic can be seen in the broader synodal and consultative processes of the Church. Participation in these processes is not random, but is mediated through existing structures: diocesan commissions, justice and peace offices, religious networks, NGOs and other advocacy organizations. These structures do not represent a neutral cross-section of the faithful, and are often already populated by individuals formed within a particular pastoral and analytical framework.

The result is not overt exclusion, but patterned selection. Those invited to speak are those already active in networks where dialogue, structural analysis, and nonviolence function as primary categories. Voices formed in a more traditional vocabulary (holiness, repentance, conversion, doctrinal clarity) are far less visible within these structures, and therefore far less likely to appear in the consultative process.

This does not require coordination or intent, even if intent cannot be fully excluded, either. It is the normal operation of an institutional ecosystem in which formation precedes participation. The framework does not enter at the level of conclusions, after all, but enters earlier, at the level of who is present to speak. The consensus that emerges from such processes is therefore not the product of a balanced sampling of the Church, even if it is often presented as such, but the aggregation of voices already aligned in their underlying assumptions.

As the final step, we see how the 2017 document by Pope Francis is then cited by Cardinal McElroy, Cardinal Cupich, and Leo XIV’s own Dicastery as foundational for the Church’s current peace teaching. A framework baked into a document in 2016 is now institutional teaching in 2026. The circle connects.

3.2 The Death Penalty: a before/after in one text

This is the cleanest single-document demonstration of the thesis of this article, as the progression is visible and documented.

Drawing on an article by Jimmy Akin, the context can quickly be described:



The original edition of the Catechism, release in 1992, had this to say:

2266 Preserving the common good of society requires rendering the aggressor unable to inflict harm. For this reason the traditional teaching of the Church has acknowledged as well-founded the right and duty of legitimate public authority to punish malefactors by means of penalties commensurate with the gravity of the crime, not excluding, in cases of extreme gravity, the death penalty.

2267 If bloodless means are sufficient to defend human lives against an aggressor and to protect public order and the safety of persons, public authority should limit itself to such means because they better correspond to the concrete conditions of the common good and are more in conformity to the dignity of the human person.1992: Death penalty permissible in cases of extreme gravity.

Following the release of John Paul II’s 1995 encyclical Evangelium Vitae, the Catechism was amended in 1997 to read:

2266 The efforts of the state to curb the spread of behavior harmful to people’s rights and to the basic rules of civil society correspond to the requirement of safeguarding the common good. Legitimate public authority has the right and the duty to inflict punishment proportionate to the gravity of the offense. Punishment has the primary aim of redressing the disorder introduced by the offense. When it is willingly accepted by the guilty party, it assumes the value of expiation. Punishment then, in addition to defending public order and protecting people’s safety, has a medicinal purpose: as far as possible, it must contribute to the correction of the guilty party.

2267 Assuming that the guilty party’s identity and responsibility have been fully determined, the traditional teaching of the church does not exclude recourse to the death penalty, if this is the only possible way of effectively defending human lives against the unjust aggressor.

If, however, nonlethal means are sufficient to defend and protect people’s safety from the aggressor, authority will limit itself to such means, as these are more in keeping with the concrete conditions of the common good and more in conformity with the dignity of the human person.

Today, in fact, as a consequence of the possibilities which the state has for effectively preventing crime, by rendering one who has committed an offense incapable of doing harm—without definitively taking away from him the possibility of redeeming himself—the cases in which the execution of the offender is an absolute necessity “are very rare, if not practically nonexistent” (John Paul II, Evangelium vitae 56).

In 2018, paragraph 2267 was further revised to read:

2267 Recourse to the death penalty on the part of legitimate authority, following a fair trial, was long considered an appropriate response to the gravity of certain crimes and an acceptable, albeit extreme, means of safeguarding the common good.

Today, however, there is an increasing awareness that the dignity of the person is not lost even after the commission of very serious crimes. In addition, a new understanding has emerged of the significance of penal sanctions imposed by the state. Lastly, more effective systems of detention have been developed, which ensure the due protection of citizens but, at the same time, do not definitively deprive the guilty of the possibility of redemption.

Consequently, the Church teaches, in the light of the Gospel, that “the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person” (Francis, Address, Oct. 11, 2017), and she works with determination for its abolition worldwide.

The reasons for the most recent revision are explained in a letter by Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The change is not subtle. Where in 1992 and in 1997 (post-Evangelium Vitae) the death penalty is permissible only when it is the only means of defending against an unjust aggressor (rare if not nonexistent given modern detention capabilities), in 2018 it becomes “Inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.”

The logical shift

The 2018 change is categorical. It does not say “nearly always wrong“ or “practically never justified.” It says inadmissible. That word does a lot of heavy lifting, as it removes the judgment from the arena of prudential application and places it in the arena of intrinsic prohibition.

The reasoning given is explicitly empirical and City of Man: “Modern society in fact has the means of effectively suppressing crime by rendering criminals harmless without definitively denying them the chance to reform.“ This is an empirical claim about the state of modern penal systems, and it is very reasonably contestable. The recidivist problem is real, for example, and the abuse of the reform system is real, as well. The invisibility of deterrence is real here too: we can count the people killed by first time offenders, and those kill by repeat offenders, for example, yet we cannot count the murders that did not happen because a killer was executed, or in prison for life. Nor can we accurately count or measure the difference between those two options, either.

The empirical question on which the 2018 revision rests (whether modern systems are sufficient to prevent further harm) is not in the least settled. It is true that decades of research have failed to establish a clear deterrent effect of capital punishment, but they have equally failed to demonstrate that existing penal systems reliably eliminate the risk of future harm. The data does not support the level of absolute certainty with which the conclusion is stated in the current catechism.

The anthropological shift

Looking from an anthropological angle, the substitution is precise: the 1992 formulation grounds the death penalty question in the common good, the gravity of the crime, and the legitimate authority of the state, which are categories derived from natural law and the tradition’s account of fallen human nature requiring restraint. The 2018 formulation grounds the prohibition in human dignity and the possibility of reform: categories that presuppose a more optimistic anthropology, one in which the fundamental problem is not the irreformable will but the inadequate structural support for reformation.

The City of Man based empirical claim does not hold universally. The City of God conclusion that the death penalty is inadmissible does not follow from premises that are this contestable. Let’s be clear: I am not advocating for (nor against) the death penalty, but I am noting that despite the uncertainty in criminology and law enforcement related studies, a very absolute claim was made, that seems to be only feasible in a more perfect world, in the City of God, yet it forces that ideal world solution onto a far less than ideal world. What matters for this article, is the change handing over full accountability, assuming perfect solution, to the state, to render capital punishment not only unnecessary, but inadmissible, without exception, on grounds of ‘dignity of the human person’.

There is a second shift here, less obvious but equally significant. Notice where the answer to crime is now located. The 1992 and 1997 formulations kept the Church in the frame: punishment had a medicinal purpose, it had to contribute to the correction of the guilty party, and when willingly accepted, it assumes the value of expiation. These are soul-directed categories. The Church had something to say about what happens to the person beyond the state’s management of them. Punishment was not merely social defense: it was an act with spiritual stakes, involving the interior life of the guilty person and the possibility of genuine conversion.

The 2018 formulation has quietly relocated the entire answer to the state and its penal apparatus: the state detains, the state protects citizens, the state preserves the possibility of redemption: not through sacrament, not through the Church’s mission to the imprisoned, but simply by not killing the person. The Church’s role has become: advocate for the right kind of state policy. Yes, the Church can still minister to prisoners through chaplains and other such programs, but notice how its role is no longer articulated in the doctrinal framing of punishment. That is not without meaning or consequence.

The Ladaria letter makes this explicit. Cardinal Ladaria, explaining the 2018 revision on behalf of the CDF, states that penal sanctions applied by the modern state “should be oriented above all to the rehabilitation and social reintegration of the criminal.” This is not merely an observation about modern penal practice, but signals the Church endorsing the state’s new self-understanding of its penal mission as primarily rehabilitative. The medicinal purpose of punishment (which in 1997 still belonged to the Church’s pastoral vocabulary) has been transferred entirely to the state’s secular rehabilitative apparatus. Meanwhile, the spiritual dimension of punishment (its medicinal, expiatory, and potentially redemptive character) in context of the faith has disappeared from the text.

This is the materialist anthropology’s ecclesiology made concrete. The Church becomes a moral pressure group lobbying for humane structural arrangements, rather than the institution that speaks to the immortal soul of the person standing in the dock.

Looking back at the Ladaria letter, we see in a footnote a 2008 Pontifical Biblical Commission statement from the Benedict era cited, which notes that the Church’s stance on the death penalty (and on war) is ‘becoming more and more absolute,’ grounded in ‘the fundamental dignity of the human person, created in the image of God.‘ The citation is instructive in two ways. First, Benedict’s statement describes a trajectory, not an arrival: ‘becoming’ is not ‘has become’, nor does it demand reaching such absolute end state. Second, Benedict’s dignity argument is explicitly anchored in imago Dei, which is the explicitly Catholic grounding. The 2018 revision retains the word dignity while quietly removing its theological anchor. One can argue that it needs to be read against the fuller Catholic doctrine, but it now requires again that the reader does that work in order to reach a correct understanding. This sows ambiguity, and needlessly so. Either way, a Benedict-era statement about carefully grounded development is being used to authorize the precise unanchoring Benedict himself resisted.

Looking closer at the 2008 text titled ‘The Bible and Morality: Biblical roots of Christian Conduct’, we see the key to understand that paragraph, writing during the papacy of the very precise Benedict XVI: “A second difficulty derives from Sacred Scripture itself: biblical writings were redacted at least nineteen hundred years ago and belong to distant epochs in which life conditions were very different from those of today. Many actual situations and problems were completely unknown in these writings and therefore one may think that they can offer no appropriate answers to these problems. Consequently even if the fundamental value of the bible as an inspired text is acknowledged some people retain a strong sceptical attitude and maintain that Scripture is of no use for offering solutions to the numerous problems of our times. Present humanity is confronted every day with delicate moral problems continually presented by the sciences and by globalization; even convinced believers have the impression that many of our past certainties have been annulled; just think about such themes as violence, terrorism, war, immigration, distribution of wealth , respect for natural resources, life, work, sexuality, genetic research, the family and community life. Faced by such complex problems one is tempted to marginalize, totally or partially, Sacred Scripture. In this case too, though for a variety of motives, the sacred text is laid aside and solutions to the grave and urgent problems of today are sought elsewhere.”

This shows the wrestling of the Church with how to answer the skeptical questions on how to use Scripture in the face of many modern problems and situations no Biblical writer could have foreseen. The document itself gives the answer, in a twofold proposal: “However, although the bible does not offer prefabricated solutions, it does present some criteria whose application is certainly of help in finding valid solutions for human behaviour. Two basic criteria are presented in the first place, conformity with the biblical concept of the human being and conformity with the example of Jesus.” It grounds, very specifically, the way we need to look at modern problems, on how to develop already established Catholic doctrine and understanding, not just in the example of Jesus, but also in a correct Biblical Anthropology: the right concept of the human being. Without that part, looking only at Jesus, we have only the City of God as model, but not the City of Man, describing the current, fallen state of humanity, with its concupiscence, but also its certain hope in the salvation won on the cross.

The shift, then, is not one from punishment to mercy, but from a sacramental and interior account of transformation to a structural and external one.

Then there is the question of whose dignity is being protected.

The 2018 text’s dignity argument runs entirely in one direction: toward the perpetrator. “The dignity of the person is not lost even after the commission of very serious crimes.” True. But the dignity of the murder victim is not mentioned. The dignity of future victims (those who will be killed by the recidivist the system failed to contain) is not mentioned. The dignity of a society that holds legitimate punitive authority is not mentioned.

This is not an argument from dignity. It is an argument from selectively applied dignity, dressed as universal principle. And dignity, as deployed here, functions as what the Dutch call a dooddoener, literally a “death-doer,” a conversation killer. Not because the argument is airtight, but because to question it sounds like arguing against human dignity itself. That is the word doing political work rather than theological work.

In the Catholic tradition, dignity is grounded in the imago Dei, which is inalienable because the person is made in the image of God. That grounding does not prevent punishment, however: it shapes its character and purpose. But in the rights-discourse framework that has entered Catholic vocabulary, dignity becomes a trump card that limits what may be done to a person regardless of what they have done, and regardless of what they will do to others if not stopped. The Catholic dignity argument and the UN Declaration dignity argument sound identical, even when they are not.

The Ladaria letter cites “growing public opposition to the death penalty”, specifically modern Western public sentiment, as a “sign of hope” and a theological indicator of doctrinal development. The culture’s moral evolution is being read as a sign of the Spirit rather than as a sign of the culture’s own framework substitution. This has its own danger, as one needs to carefully consider the underlying anthropology or worldview that leads to such opposition. One cannot blindly state that the enemy of your enemy is automatically and fully your friend.

Theological loss

What disappears entirely from the 2018 revision is any category for redemptive suffering, which is the distinctly Catholic understanding that suffering, willingly embraced, can be transformative and co-redemptive. The 1997 text still carried a trace of it: punishment “when willingly accepted by the guilty party, assumes the value of expiation.” That single phrase held open the possibility that even a condemned person, facing death, might make of that death something: an act of contrition, a participation in the suffering of Christ, a final gift. It is almost invisible, but it is there.

In 2018 it is gone. Even the letter’s single reference to conversion is telling. The Ladaria letter states that the Gospel “invites us to the mercy and patience of the Lord that gives to each person the time to convert oneself.” Time to convert oneself. Not the Church converting the person through proclamation, sacrament, and encounter with the living God, but the state providing the structural conditions within which self-directed conversion becomes possible. The Church’s role in the salvation of the condemned soul has been reduced to lobbying for the structural arrangements that leave the door open. Whether anyone walks through it seems to be no longer the Church’s concern.

Simultaneously, suffering is only ever an injustice to be removed by structural means and death is only ever a deprivation. The possibility that a person might die well, might embrace their punishment as a sacrificial act of the will, might in that final moment do something with their death that no penal reform system can produce, suddenly has no more place in the 2018 text.

At the height of the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution, when de Robespierre had full control over France and had let loose killing and terror everywhere, the Carmelites of Compiègne mounted the scaffold singing. They were falsely accused of treason when they refused to abandon their religious life and faith. Remembering an old prophecy given a century earlier, they decided to offer up their lives for the sake of their suffering people, and bore each and every injustice with joy.

As each of those nuns fearlessly climbed the steps of the scaffold, placing their heads under the blade of the guillotine, something strange happened. For the first time, the otherwise raucous and bloodthirsty mob fell silent. One can debate if the fact that de Robespierre and his reign of terror ended mere weeks later was the result of this brave sacrifice by the nuns or not: this is entirely outside the realm of historiography, fully in that of faith. Yet something changed in that square that no structural analysis can account for: because these brave nuns made their suffering and their death into a gift, a sacrifice offered for the sake of France and its people, the people in Paris witnessing their gruesome deaths finally were silenced and sated of their blind and furious thirst for blood. Something pierced through to their humanity directly, bypassing every material and political category: a lived witness, even in death, freely offered up. This is Catholic anthropology at its most concentrated. A Church that has lost the vocabulary of redemptive suffering cannot explain them, but can only call it a waste.

This is not just the impregnable theology of some obscure mystics, as it applies to each of us, in some form or another. To make that plain: we have become very good at taking the Advil pill. A new screen hurts the eyes — adjust the brightness? No, take a pill. Just started dancing but your legs hurt — build up your muscles through training or improve your posture? No, take a pill. One pill, for every type of pain, all day long, so you can keep doing what you are doing without letting the body’s warning, trying to make you readjust, reaching you. But each pain is a signal we should not ignore.

Similarly, the soul in anguish means something too, something no pill can reach and no structural reform can address. It means conversion is needed, a change of heart or in perception. That is what the Church exists to say and hold out. And it is precisely what disappears when the vocabulary of sin, suffering, and redemption is replaced by the vocabulary of unanchored dignity, dialogue, and structural change. Not a secondary theological detail, but an entire category through which the Church has traditionally understood suffering, punishment, and conversion.

In short: in this single revision of the Catechism lemma on the death penalty, we can observe the full pattern identified in Part II: the weakening of boundary, the elevation of dignity, the relocation of causality, and the disappearance of sin, expiation, and redemptive suffering.

3.3 Just War and Iran: the framework operating in real time

This is the most visible and most recent case, and it connects directly to my companion article Iran and Just War Doctrine.

The Vatican’s condemnation of Operation Epic Fury was stated categorically, without engaging any of the criteria normal Just War discourse would engage with. Leo XIV: “Jesus is the King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war.“ Cardinal Parolin: “It is complex to determine who is right and who is wrong.“ Cardinal McElroy: the war fails Just War criteria, while citing Trump’s communication style as evidence of failed right intention. That is posturing, not analysis, nor even teaching. Those statements would be good as is, if followed up by a more substantial address detailing their fuller reasoning. To date, no such more substantial address has been offered.

None of these statements engage the criteria systematically, just as none addresses the 44-year record of Iranian aggression, the documented nuclear program, or the pattern of using diplomacy as cover for program advancement. The condemnation is stated with the certainty of a categorical moral verdict and arrived at through the contaminated framework’s causal vocabulary: root causes of conflict are poverty and injustice; the nation-state system is inherently prone to conflict; clean war is a moral illusion.

These are not Just War premises, but instead are materialist premises dressed in Just War vocabulary.

The full criterion-by-criterion analysis (the companion article) shows that the war is genuinely indeterminate on several criteria and meets others. The Vatican’s categorical certainty is not supported by the tradition it claims to invoke. And the specific language used to condemn it anyway, namely structural roots of violence, cascading civilian harm, and the inherent tendency of the nation-state system toward conflict, maps precisely onto the vocabulary the corpus data shows entering Catholic documents from P3 onward. They are useful in and off themselves, and each point has validity as a criticism, I am not denying that. But in order to claim a war is not ‘just’ or not ‘justified’, it is insufficient, given that the Church herself has a very clearly explained doctrine to lean on.

The condemnation may be right, as well, and the companion article wrong: I am open to that final judgment, as the article acknowledges some serious grey areas of uncertainty. But as of now it is being argued from the wrong foundation. That matters because a wrong foundation will produce wrong conclusions in cases where the facts are different. As a matter of principle, and for the sake of clarity, avoiding confusion, this needs to be resisted.

Part IV: What Authentic Development Looks Like

The Church has always developed doctrine in response to new circumstances. The question is not whether development occurs but whether it proceeds from the tradition’s own internal logic or whether it imports external frameworks while retaining the tradition’s vocabulary. Benedict is the proof of concept: pastoral engagement at full depth, without anthropological substitution. Instead of changing Catholic teaching to align with the modern language and sensitivities, he corrected the modern language to align with Catholic teaching.

Two quick examples come to mind, in the context of Just War doctrine, to exemplify this type of development.

Proxy war:

Just War doctrine, as developed from Augustine through Aquinas and into the modern Magisterium, was formulated in a world where states fought states with declared armies, the aggressor was visible, and the responsibility was clear. The response was correspondingly straightforward to assess under the criteria.

Iran’s strategic doctrine for the past forty years has been built on a deliberate exploitation of the gap this creates, not just in Just War doctrine, but in International Law. By funding, training, equipping, and directing proxy forces (Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iraqi Shia militias) while maintaining plausible deniability, Iran has waged continuous and lethal warfare against the United States and its allies without ever formally declaring war. More Americans have been killed by Iranian state action and direction than by any other state sponsor of terrorism. Yet because the hand holding the weapon belonged to a proxy, the Just War tradition’s classical criteria struggled to assign clear responsibility to Tehran.

This is not a failure of the tradition. It is a new situation the tradition’s framers could not have anticipated, and authentic development requires honest extension of the tradition’s logic to cover it. The answer is already implicit in Augustine’s tranquillitas ordinis: just war aims at the restoration of peace and the removal of the conditions that generate ongoing violence. A regime whose entire foreign policy doctrine is the export of revolutionary violence through proxies is not a neutral actor hiding behind a technicality. It is the source of the disorder the tradition was designed to address. Cutting off the head of the snake, ending the regime that sponsors, funds, and directs the proxies, is not a departure from Just War reasoning, but its honest application to a novel form of aggression.

The materialist alternative (root causes of conflict are poverty and injustice, therefore address the structural conditions) cannot engage this at all. Iran’s proxy warfare is not a product of poverty. It is a product of a theological-political doctrine that has been consistent across four decades and three Supreme Leaders. The tradition’s anthropology stating that evil originates in the disordered will explains it precisely. The materialist anthropology has nothing to say about a regime that chooses violence as a matter of deliberate theological conviction.

Or put differently: under the traditional framework, the questions asked (who intends the harm, who directs it, who sustains it?) reconstruct agency across layers, where proxies only add layers, but do not detract from agency. On the other hand, the materialist framework will hold that conflict is systemic, has to do with power disbalance, where the weaker one is the oppressed and victim, regardless of their actions. On top of that, they will claim that violence emerges from unjust structures. This diffuses blame and dissolves agency: can we say, just because the US is taking the initiative in Operation Epic Fury, and is the more powerful of the two militaries involved, that the US is the oppressor and Iran the oppressed? Or that giving Iran more money, or apologies, to address any perceived unjust structure and form of oppression, will lead to peace in the region?

Nuclear timeline: The last resort criterion of Just War doctrine was formulated in a world where the costs of acting too early were roughly comparable to the costs of acting too late. Both produced harm. The tradition’s bias toward exhausting diplomatic alternatives before resorting to force made sense in that environment, as the window was relatively stable and the threat relatively recoverable.

Nuclear weapons change that calculus in a specific and irreversible way. The asymmetry between acting too early and acting too late becomes catastrophic. Acting too early, e.g. striking a nuclear program before breakout, is recoverable, and the program can potentially be rebuilt. The harm, though real, is limited and bounded. Acting too late, however, e.g. after successful breakout and weaponization, is potentially irreversible. A nuclear-armed Iran, with openly stated eliminationist intentions toward Israel and a demonstrated willingness to use proxies to kill civilians across the region, is a threat of categorically different magnitude than a non-nuclear Iran.

The tradition’s last resort criterion asks: have reasonable diplomatic alternatives been genuinely exhausted? But it was formulated for a world in which diplomatic time was available without catastrophic cost. When a state can produce weapons-grade material for one nuclear weapon every twenty-five days (as the IAEA data confirmed for Iran) the meaningful window within which last resort retains content is compressed to months and even weeks, not years. The question is not whether diplomacy should be tried, but whether diplomacy retains realistic probability of success given the established pattern, and what the cost of being wrong is if it does not.

Iran’s specific track record answers the first question. Twice, with the JCPOA in 2015 and with the 2025 Comprehensive Nuclear Accord, Iran used active diplomatic negotiations as cover for continuing and advancing its enrichment program. A counterparty that has done this twice, systematically, is not a genuine good faith diplomatic partner. The tradition’s last resort criterion requires that alternatives have realistic probability of producing a different outcome. Against an adversary with this track record, that probability is genuinely low.

The nuclear timeline argument does not resolve the last resort question definitively. It reframes it honestly: the window within which last resort is meaningful is not infinite, in the nuclear context it is far shorter than the tradition’s classical formulation assumed, and the cost of miscalculating time left is extravagantly lopsided. This is not a convenient excuse for bypassing diplomacy, but it is an honest extension of the tradition’s own logic: same principle, new circumstances, honest application.

The cost of truth

Both arguments share a common feature that the materialist alternative does not: they require the reader to hold multiple things simultaneously. The proxy war argument requires holding the immediate military facts alongside the forty-year pattern alongside the tradition’s teleological reasoning about what just war aims to achieve. The nuclear timeline argument requires holding the classical last resort criterion alongside the specific empirical facts about breakout timelines alongside the asymmetry between recoverable and irreversible harm. Neither argument fits on a placard and neither produces a simple verdict that can be delivered in a single tweet.

The materialist alternative is more communicable precisely because it is less accurate and a lot more compressed. Root causes of conflict are structural. So address the structures, and peace follows. This is simple, visual, emotionally immediate, and wrong in its fundamental premise. But it travels faster, sounds more compassionate, and requires no prior knowledge of IAEA enrichment reports or the forty-year history of Iranian proxy warfare.

This is the O’Connell problem stated at the level of moral argument. The Fr. Ryan answer is always more immediately accessible than the Cardinal O’Connell answer. The difference between them is not compassion, as both care about the outcomes. The difference is temporal frame and causal depth. And in a media environment that selects for simplicity and immediacy, the O’Connell voice is systematically disadvantaged.

That difficulty is not a defect in the tradition. It is the cost of taking reality seriously. Augustine’s necessitas tristis, or the sad necessity of force, is sad precisely because it cannot be reduced to a simple formula, and remains necessary in this world still dominated by the City of Man. It requires the kind of judgment that only those with full information and full responsibility can make. The Church’s role is not to make that judgment for the leaders of nations. It is to ensure they are equipped with the right framework for making it themselves: a framework that takes the fallen City of Man seriously, that does not mistake the destination for the road, and that does not disarm the shepherd in the name of the sheep’s equality with the wolf.

That is authentic development of the Just War tradition, not the abolition of its criteria. It forms their honest extension to circumstances the tradition’s framers could not have foreseen, while holding firmly to the anthropological ground that makes the tradition Catholic rather than merely political.

Part V: Leo XIV and the Institutional Confirmation

The argument to this point might still be read as a critique of one pontificate. One piece of evidence forecloses that reading and adds a whole new layer to this analysis, transforming it into a diagnosis of an institution.

Since there is not much comprehensive writing yet on the positions and direction of Pope Leo XIV, this section by necessity draws heavily from an excellent article by Gaetano Masciullo, published on April 30, 2026 for The Remnant, a Catholic newspaper. He is an Italian Catholic philosopher and historian. The article, titled “Inside Pope Leo XIV’s Strategy: Slowing the Revolution, Preserving the System”, explores where Pope Leo XIV stands doctrinally.

When asked by people, desperate as they try to make sense of the new pope (is he a progressive, or a conservative, following Francis, or Benedict?), he simply states: neither, he is a pope of synthesis. But there is a different answer, hidden within his answer: “[he was] elected precisely to continue along the path of revolution in the Church, but at a restrained speed, with the ultimate aim of preserving what the ecclesiastical establishment (including those who are presented as conservatives) now considers the supreme good of the Church—not the salvation of souls, but the formal unity of Catholics. From this ultimate end derives all the other pastoral, governmental, and even doctrinal actions that Pope Leo is carrying forward.”

Let’s unpack this final chapter in the Church’s struggle with two competing anthropologies (which, again, does not startle or worry me: this is nothing new).

5.1 The framework survives the transition

Leo XIV was not elected to reverse the direction. Independent Catholic observers, including Masciullo, writing from inside Italian Catholic intellectual life, have noted this with precision: he was elected to continue the revolution at reduced speed, to manage the friction Francis generated while preserving the trajectory. The formula is synthesis, not correction. The appearance of balance serves the continuity of direction.

This matters for the argument of this article in a specific way. If the drift were a personal project of Francis, his successor could reverse it. But the framework is now institutional rather than personal: it survived a conclave. As such, it does not depend on any individual pope’s views or formation. It is reproduced through the system itself, through advisory structures, curial staffing, formation networks, and the ambient vocabulary of everyone who briefs, drafts for, and speaks with the Pope. The man changes, while the operating system remains.

5.2 The kerygma redefined in real time

The evidence is not only structural, but it is documented in explicit statements.

Cardinal Fernandez, retained as defensor fidei under Leo XIV, stated at the first extraordinary consistory of January 2026: “One does not begin to be a Christian with a doctrine or a moral proposal. It is the experience of an encounter that constitutes the foundation of everything.”

This is not an offhand remark, remarkable as it was. It is the Church’s stated kerygma under the new pontificate, delivered by the man charged with defending the faith. And it is precisely what the corpus data predicted: Cluster 8 vocabulary (namely encounter, experience, accompaniment) displacing Cluster 4 (sin, grace, salvation, redemption). The data showed the pattern across thirty documents and six periods, and Fernandez has now stated it as official teaching.

Remove original sin, remove the sacrifice of the Cross, remove the sacraments as necessary instruments of salvation, and what remains is exactly what Fernandez describes: the experience of an encounter. That is not the Catholic kerygma. It is the materialist anthropology’s version of it, dressed in the language of encounter theology.

5.3 Unity as the new organizing principle

Leo XIV’s consistent framing across his statements, homilies, and diplomatic encounters reveals a single governing priority: unity. Not unity grounded in truth, but unity as the supreme good in itself, with truth functional to unity rather than the reverse. It is something to be attained ‘at all cost’.

Masciullo identifies this with precision: the ecclesiastical establishment now considers the supreme good of the Church to be not the salvation of souls but the formal unity of Catholics. From that ultimate end, everything else follows, including the apparent contradictions that confuse observers who expect doctrinal consistency and adherence to truth to be the organizing principles.

The SSPX/Mullally inversion makes this visible in institutional form. Traditional Catholics such as those in the Priestly Society of Pius X who hold every defined dogma of the Church face the threat of excommunication. At the same time, a Protestant laywoman who believes herself to be a bishop, against every defined teaching on Holy Orders, receives a private papal audience and the title “Your Grace.” To those who expect doctrine to determine belonging, this is incoherent, and even cause of scandal. To those who understand that unity has replaced truth as the organizing principle, it is perfectly consistent. The SSPX represents division, as it constantly recalls the necessity of a unity founded on integral Catholic faith. Mullally represents the broader ecumenical project, and as such she is useful to the framework’s vision of inclusive formal unity. The framework determines belonging, which the doctrine does not (anymore).

5.4 What this means

This article could have been read as a critique of Francis specifically, of one pope’s particular background, formation, and emphases. The Leo XIV evidence forecloses that reading entirely.

This is no longer about one man’s personality or one pontificate’s pastoral priorities. The substituted framework is now the operating system of the institution. Having survived a conclave, it now shapes the selection of advisors, the drafting of documents, the formation of the next generation of clergy, and the ambient vocabulary of Catholic public discourse. The counter-movement — if there is to be one — cannot work at the level of individual documents or individual pontificates, but must work at the level of the framework itself.

Which is exactly why naming the anthropological binary explicitly, and forcing the choice, matters more now than it did ten years ago. The window within which the tradition remains recoverable is not infinite. As the corpus data shows, it is still possible to read any of the documents in light of catholic tradition, but this is becoming increasingly harder as the ambiguity is steadily rising. Benedict demonstrated the alternative is available. The question is whether enough people recognize what is being lost, and what recovering it would require.

Conclusion: The Choice That Must Be Made Explicit

The motte-and-bailey strategy has sustained this drift by allowing simultaneous residence in both anthropologies. This fallacy is thus named after the old medieval defensive building, consisting of two parts. First, the bailey, which houses the main buildings of the site, but is the most vulnerable. Second you have the motte: a tower constructed on an artificial hill, much harder to attack, and the last defensive position of the people living at that site.

As FallaciesOnline describe it, it is “a fallacy of reasoning and of argumentation, in which concepts or positions are (intentionally or unintentionally) extended, narrowed, or exchanged in a way that distorts their meaning on the basis of ambiguous definitions. This error is often exploited as an (unfair) discussion tactic. [...] The essential aspect of this fallacy is that two positions are conflated and considered to be “identical” while they actually differ in important aspects. When used as a rhetorical diversion tactic (red herrings) it is trying to exploit the confusion by countering an attack on the weaker “bailey” position by instead retreating to the more defensible “motte” position.

From the opponent’s point of view, this kind is similar to a straw man argument, since they have to deal with a defense from a position that they did not attacked at all. This argumentation also has aspects of equivocation, since two actually different positions are named the same here.”

Here you see the same motives operating.

The motte: Catholic anthropology, natural law, conversion of heart.

The bailey: structural causation of evil, rights discourse untethered from duty, pastoral practice independent of doctrinal binding.

When challenged, retreat to the motte: the Catechism still exists and the doctrinal documents still hold as they did. When operating, use the bailey: bring in new concepts hiding behind the familiar Catholic terms and concepts as a trojan horse, to smuggle in a radically different anthropology that is centered around man and no longer around God.

Look: there is the motte, intact! Meanwhile, in the bailey, the vocabulary of sin has been replaced by the vocabulary of structural injustice, the kerygma has been redefined as an experience of encounter instead of the announcement of salvation through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and a Protestant laywoman receives the title Your Grace from the successor of Peter, as other cardinals bow their heads as she gives a blessing. The bailey is where the Church actually lives, day to day, in formation and pastoral practice and public statement. And that bailey has changed.

This article forces the choice into visible terrain. You cannot hold both anthropologies simultaneously: not because of a rule, but because they predict different things, prescribe different responses, and produce different institutions. The data shows which one is currently operating, the history shows how it got there, while Leo XIV shows it is now institutional, no longer a personal project of a single pope, Francis. And Benedict shows it does not have to be this way, that a pope can use the modern vocabulary, engage the modern world fully, and still hold the anthropological ground.

This matters immensely. If evil is primarily in structures, the response is structural change and the Church’s role is political advocacy. This means lobbying the right states for the right policies, accompanying the marginalized in their struggle against the systems that oppress them, working for the abolition of whatever the current consensus identifies as the primary structural evil. This is a coherent program that has real accomplishments to point to. And it is not the Church’s mission.

If evil is primarily in the human heart, in the disordered will, in pride, in the love of self to the contempt of God, then the response is conversion. Not structural adjustment but interior transformation. Not the redistribution of power but the reorientation of love outwardly. The Church’s role is proclamation, sacrament, and formation. It speaks to the immortal soul of the person standing in front of it, not to the structural conditions that produced them. It offers what no state, no NGO, no policy reform can offer: the living God, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the dead, and the life of the world to come.

These are not the same mission. An institution can pursue one or the other. It cannot pursue both simultaneously, because they rest on mutually exclusive diagnoses of what is wrong with human beings and what they most fundamentally need.

The choice is binary. Stark. And it has been hidden, deliberately or not, behind the comfortable ambiguity of a vocabulary that sounds Catholic while operating from very different premises. This article has tried to make it visible, not to condemn those who have been formed in the contaminated framework, most of whom serve with genuine dedication and genuine love, but to name what has been lost and what has happened clearly enough that it can be addressed at the right level.

Restore the Church by returning to the traditional Catholic view of who and what humanity is, in relation to God, not the state. Not statically, as the tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the transmission of fire, as Mahler beautifully exclaimed. Benedict showed that its vocabulary can meet the modern world without surrendering its ground. Authentically so, even, working from within the tradition’s own logic, responsive to every new situation, while holding the anthropological foundation that makes Catholic moral reasoning Catholic rather than merely political.

The tradition is not obsolete, but demanding. Those are not the same thing.

It is also, and this needs to be said, extraordinarily beautiful. The Catholic anthropology does not flatten suffering into injustice or reduce the human person to a bundle of structural conditions. It holds that every person is made in the image of God, that this dignity is inalienable and prior to any structural arrangement, that suffering can be redemptive, that death is not the final word, that even the worst criminal standing in the dock has an immortal soul that the Church exists to reach, and that the restored order of the City of God, where every tear will be wiped away and death shall be no more, is not a political program but a promise, kept by the God who entered history to keep it.

That is what is being lost. That is what is worth recovering.

The tradition is already all there, at least implicitly: waiting. Benedict showed it. The Carmelites of Compiègne showed it, mounting the scaffold singing joyfully. The question is whether enough people see clearly what is at stake, name it honestly, and choose.

That choice begins with the anthropology. Everything else follows from that.

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© Wim Vanraes, 2026.

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